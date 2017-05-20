Doe Science news source

Doe Science news sourceAdd to Favorites
X-Ray Study Reveals Way to Control Molecular Vibrations That Transmit Heat
Scientists at the U.S. Department of Energy's (DOE) Brookhaven National Laboratory have developed a new way to track dynamic molecular features in soft materials, including the high-frequency molecular vibrations that transmit waves of heat, sound, and other forms of energy.
NDSU Study Examines Perspectives on State's Oil Development
The latest round of oil development in North Dakota's Bakken region has raised a variety of issues and concerns, according to new research led by Devan McGranahan, assistant professor in the School of Natural Resource Sciences.
Q&A: SLAC's Vera Luth Discusses the Search for New Physics
In this Q&A, particle physicist Vera Luth discusses scientific results that potentially hint at physics beyond the Standard Model. The professor emerita of experimental particle physics at the Department of Energy's SLAC National Accelerator Laboratory is co-author of a review article published today in Nature that summarizes the findings of three experiments: BABAR at SLAC, Belle in Japan and LHCb at CERN.
Seeing the Forest and the Trees to Find Parasitic Reactions in Batteries
Detailed view of the atomic scale and mesoscale changes in a troubling layer offers insights for a better battery
Newly Identified Gene Helps Time Spring Flowering in Vital Grass Crops
Researchers at the University of Wisconsin-Madison have identified a gene that keeps grasses from entering their flowering cycle until the season is right, a discovery that may help plant breeders and engineers get more from food and energy crops.
Story Tips From the Department of Energy's Oak Ridge National Laboratory, June 2017
Economical approach created to locate oil- and natural gas-rich shale; electrochemical and ferroelectric link in ultrathin crystalline films discovered; Dallas-based company non-exclusively licensed 3D-printed magnets of recycled materials; Simple synthesis of plant-based materials discovered; highly conductive, 3D-printed heat exchanger for power plants uses novel composites.
Chemical "Dance" of Cobalt Catalysis Could Pave Way to Solar Fuels
In a new study, scientists at the U.S. Department of Energy's (DOE) Argonne National Laboratory and Harvard University have been able to see for the first time an especially important chemical step in the process of splitting water into hydrogen and oxygen - the basic reaction at the heart of creating entirely renewable fuels from solar energy.
Scientists Design Molecular System for Artificial Photosynthesis
A molecular system for artificial photosynthesis is designed to mimic key functions of the photosynthetic center in green plants--light absorption, charge separation, and catalysis--to convert solar energy into chemical energy stored by hydrogen fuel.
Economists Find Improved Electricity Storage Leads to Innovation, Efficiency
Improved electrical storage technology spurs innovation in both renewables and fossil fuels electricity production, and boosts the efficiency of the entire electricity sector.
SLAC X-Ray Beam Helps Uncover Blueprint for Lassa Virus Vaccine
A team of scientists from The Scripps Research Institute (TSRI) has solved the structure of the viral machinery that Lassa virus uses to enter human cells. X-ray beams from the Stanford Synchrotron Radiation Lightsource (SSRL) at the Department of Energy's SLAC National Accelerator Laboratory gave the team the final piece in a puzzle they sought to solve for over 10 years.
Honeywell UOP and Argonne Seek Research Collaborations in Catalysis Under Technologist in Residence Program
Researchers at Argonne are collaborating with Honeywell UOP scientists to explore innovative energy and chemicals production.
Follow the Fantastic Voyage of the ICARUS Neutrino Detector
The ICARUS neutrino detector, born at Gran Sasso National Lab in Italy and refurbished at CERN, will make its way across the sea to Fermilab this summer. Follow along using an interactive map online.
JSA Awards Graduate Fellowships for Research at Jefferson Lab
Jefferson Sciences Associates announced today the award of eight JSA/Jefferson Lab graduate fellowships. The doctoral students will use the fellowships to support their advanced studies at their universities and conduct research at the Thomas Jefferson National Accelerator Facility (Jefferson Lab) - a U.S. Department of Energy nuclear physics laboratory managed and operated by JSA, a joint venture between SURA and PAE Applied Technologies.
Muon Magnet's Moment Has Arrived
On May 31, the 50-foot-wide superconducting electromagnet at the center of the Muon g-2 experiment saw its first beam of muon particles from Fermilab's accelerators, kicking off a three-year effort to measure just what happens to those particles when placed in a stunningly precise magnetic field. The answer could rewrite scientists' picture of the universe and how it works.
Seven Small Businesses to Collaborate with Argonne to Solve Technical Challenges
Seven small businesses have been selected to collaborate with researchers at Argonne to address technical challenges as part of DOE's Small Business Vouchers Program.
JSA Names Charles Perdrisat and Charles Sinclair as Co-Recipients of its 2017 Outstanding Nuclear Physicist Prize
Jefferson Science Associates, LLC, announced today that Charles Perdrisat and Charles Sinclair are the recipients of the 2017 Outstanding Nuclear Physicist Prize. The 2017 JSA Outstanding Nuclear Physicist Award is jointly awarded to Charles Perdrisat for his pioneering implementation of the polarization transfer technique to determine proton elastic form factors, and to Charles Sinclair for his crucial development of polarized electron beam technology, which made such measurements, and many others, possible.
University of Wisconsin-Milwaukee Joins Energy-Focused National Science Foundation Research Center
The University of Wisconsin-Milwaukee is joining a National Science Foundation-backed research center that will develop new technologies for storing, controlling and distributing energy that could ward off cybersecurity threats and lower energy bills.
Rensselaer Polytechnic Institute Graduates Urged to Embrace Change at 211th Commencement
Describing the dizzying pace of technological innovation, former United States Secretary of Energy Ernest J. Moniz urged graduates to "anticipate career change, welcome it, and manage it to your and your society's benefit" at the 211th Commencement at Rensselaer Polytechnic Institute (RPI) Saturday.
ORNL Welcomes Innovation Crossroads Entrepreneurial Research Fellows
Oak Ridge National Laboratory today welcomed the first cohort of innovators to join Innovation Crossroads, the Southeast region's first entrepreneurial research and development program based at a U.S. Department of Energy national laboratory.
Department of Energy Secretary Recognizes Argonne Scientists' Work to Fight Ebola, Cancer
Two groups of researchers at Argonne earned special awards from the office of the U.S. Secretary of Energy for addressing the global health challenges of Ebola and cancer.
Shining Light on Antimatter
Researchers perform first spectroscopic measurements on antihydrogen in pursuit of one of our biggest scientific mysteries: why is there so little antimatter in the universe?
Understanding Tungsten "Fuzz"
New work seeks to explain a strange phenomenon occurring in fusion reactor materials.
An X-Ray Laser's New Corrective "Eyeglasses"
A new type of lens improves the focusing precision at the world's most powerful X-ray light sources.
Seeing Below the Surface of Solar Cells
Scientists devised method that could help scientists learn new ways to boost photovoltaic efficiency.
Nearly Ideal Performing Regions in Perovskite Films Could Boost Solar Cells
Nanoscale images by Molecular Foundry researchers yield surprise that could push solar cell efficiency to 31 percent.
X-Rays: More Colorful and More Powerful
New Fresh-slice scheme provides customizable X-rays for studies needed to build more efficient electronics and cleaner energy.
A Catalystic Shock
Scientists surprised by discovery that copper embedded in carbon nano-spikes can turn carbon dioxide into ethanol.
Squeezing Molecules Guides Chemistry
Neutron-scattering studies reveal surprising formation of ammonia after acetonitrile is turned into graphitic polymer, opening doors for catalyst-free industrial reactions at room temperature.
Reusable Sponge for Mitigating Oil Spills
Oleo Sponge could make oil spill cleanup more efficient.
Rensselaer Polytechnic Institute Graduates Urged to Embrace Change at 211th Commencement
Rensselaer Polytechnic Institute (RPI)
Rensselaer Polytechnic Institute President's Commencement Colloquy to Address "Criticality, Incisiveness, Creativity"
Rensselaer Polytechnic Institute (RPI)
ORNL, University of Tennessee Launch New Doctoral Program in Data Science
Oak Ridge National Laboratory
Champions in Science: Profile of Jonathan Kirzner
Department of Energy, Office of Science
High-Schooler Solves College-Level Security Puzzle From Argonne, Sparks Interest in Career
Argonne National Laboratory
Champions in Science: Profile of Jenica Jacobi
Department of Energy, Office of Science
Great Neck South High School Wins Regional Science Bowl at Brookhaven Lab
Brookhaven National Laboratory
Middle Schoolers Test Their Knowledge at Science Bowl Competition
Argonne National Laboratory
Haslam Visits ORNL to Highlight State's Role in Discovering Tennessine
Oak Ridge National Laboratory
Internship Program Helps Foster Development of Future Nuclear Scientists
Oak Ridge National Laboratory
More Than 12,000 Explore Jefferson Lab During April 30 Open House
Thomas Jefferson National Accelerator Facility
NMSU Undergrad Tackles 3D Particle Scattering Animations After Receiving JSA Research Assistantship
Thomas Jefferson National Accelerator Facility
Shannon Greco: A Self-Described "STEM Education Zealot"
Princeton Plasma Physics Laboratory
Rare Earths for Life: An 85th Birthday Visit with Mr. Rare Earth
Ames Laboratory
Meet Robert Palomino: 'Give Everything a Shot!'
Brookhaven National Laboratory
Student Innovator at Rensselaer Polytechnic Institute Seeks Brighter, Smarter, and More Efficient LEDs
Rensselaer Polytechnic Institute (RPI)
Texas Tech Energy Commerce Students, Community Light up Tent City
Texas Tech University
Don't Get 'Frosted' Over Heating Your Home This Winter
Temple University
New Research Center To Tackle Critical Challenges Related to Aircraft Design, Wind Energy, Smart Buildings
Rensselaer Polytechnic Institute (RPI)
First Polymer Solar-Thermal Device Heats Home, Saves Money
Wake Forest University
Like Superman, American University Will Get Its Energy from the Sun
American University
ARRA Grant to Help Fund Seminary Building Green Roof
University of Chicago
Ithaca College in Elite Company for Environmental Leadership in Building Construction
Ithaca College
UC San Diego Installing 2.8 Megawatt Fuel Cell to Anchor Energy Innovation Park
University of California San Diego
Rensselaer Smart Lighting Engineering Research Center Announces First Deployment of New Technology on Campus
Rensselaer Polytechnic Institute (RPI)
Ithaca College Will Host Regional Clean Energy Summit
Ithaca College
Texas Governor Announces $8.4 Million Award to Create Renewable Energy Institute
Texas Tech University
Creighton University to Offer New Alternative Energy Program
Creighton University
National Engineering Program Seeks Subject Matter Experts in Energy
JETS Junior Engineering Technical Society
Students Using Solar Power To Create Sustainable Solutions for Haiti, Peru
Rensselaer Polytechnic Institute (RPI)
Helping Hydrogen: Student Inventor Tackles Challenge of Hydrogen Storage
Rensselaer Polytechnic Institute (RPI)
Campus Leaders Showing the Way to a Sustainable, Clean Energy Future
National Wildlife Federation (NWF)
Furman University Receives $2.5 Million DOE Grant for Geothermal Project
Furman University
Could Sorghum Become a Significant Alternative Fuel Source?
Salisbury University
Students Navigating the Hudson River With Hydrogen Fuel Cells
Rensselaer Polytechnic Institute (RPI)
College Presidents Flock to D.C., Urge Senate to Pass Clean Energy Bill
National Wildlife Federation (NWF)
Northeastern Announces New Professional Master's in Energy Systems
Northeastern University
Bioenergy Scientists to Discuss Latest Innovations at Conference in Washington, D.C., March 10-13
Cornell University
Kansas Rural Schools To Receive Wind Turbines
Kansas State University
High Gas Prices Here to Stay, Says Engineering Professor
Rowan University
Time Use Expert's 7-Year Fight for Better Gas Mileage
University of Maryland, College Park