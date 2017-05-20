Doe Science news source

The World's Most Powerful X-Ray Laser Beam Creates 'Molecular Black Hole'

With the most highly focused power of the world's most powerful X-ray laser, scientists from a number of institutions around the world - including Argonne National Laboratory - have conducted a new experiment that takes apart molecules electron by electron.

Neutrons Zero in on the Elusive Magnetic Majorana Fermion

Neutron scattering has revealed in unprecedented detail new insights into the exotic magnetic behavior of a material that could pave the way for quantum calculations far beyond the limits of a computer's binary code. A research team led by the Department of Energy's Oak Ridge National Laboratory has confirmed magnetic signatures likely related to Majorana fermions--elusive particles that could be the basis for a quantum bit, or qubit, in a two-dimensional graphene-like material, alpha-ruthenium trichloride. The results, published in the journal Science, verify and extend a 2016 Nature Materials study in which the team first proposed this unusual behavior in the material.

Tackling infectious disease - one protein at a time

A team of scientists in the Pacific Northwest has solved the 3-D structure of 1,000 proteins from more than 70 organisms that cause infectious disease in people. The proteins come from microbes that cause several serious diseases, including tuberculosis, Listeria, Giardia, Ebola, anthrax, C. diff., Legionella, Lyme, chlamydia and the flu.

X-Ray Study Reveals Way to Control Molecular Vibrations That Transmit Heat

Scientists at the U.S. Department of Energy's (DOE) Brookhaven National Laboratory have developed a new way to track dynamic molecular features in soft materials, including the high-frequency molecular vibrations that transmit waves of heat, sound, and other forms of energy.

NDSU Study Examines Perspectives on State's Oil Development

The latest round of oil development in North Dakota's Bakken region has raised a variety of issues and concerns, according to new research led by Devan McGranahan, assistant professor in the School of Natural Resource Sciences.

Q&A: SLAC's Vera Luth Discusses the Search for New Physics

In this Q&A, particle physicist Vera Luth discusses scientific results that potentially hint at physics beyond the Standard Model. The professor emerita of experimental particle physics at the Department of Energy's SLAC National Accelerator Laboratory is co-author of a review article published today in Nature that summarizes the findings of three experiments: BABAR at SLAC, Belle in Japan and LHCb at CERN.

Seeing the Forest and the Trees to Find Parasitic Reactions in Batteries

Detailed view of the atomic scale and mesoscale changes in a troubling layer offers insights for a better battery

Newly Identified Gene Helps Time Spring Flowering in Vital Grass Crops

Researchers at the University of Wisconsin-Madison have identified a gene that keeps grasses from entering their flowering cycle until the season is right, a discovery that may help plant breeders and engineers get more from food and energy crops.

Story Tips From the Department of Energy's Oak Ridge National Laboratory, June 2017

Economical approach created to locate oil- and natural gas-rich shale; electrochemical and ferroelectric link in ultrathin crystalline films discovered; Dallas-based company non-exclusively licensed 3D-printed magnets of recycled materials; Simple synthesis of plant-based materials discovered; highly conductive, 3D-printed heat exchanger for power plants uses novel composites.

Chemical "Dance" of Cobalt Catalysis Could Pave Way to Solar Fuels

In a new study, scientists at the U.S. Department of Energy's (DOE) Argonne National Laboratory and Harvard University have been able to see for the first time an especially important chemical step in the process of splitting water into hydrogen and oxygen - the basic reaction at the heart of creating entirely renewable fuels from solar energy.


Cynthia Jenks Named Director of Argonne's Chemical Sciences and Engineering Division

Argonne has named Cynthia Jenks the next director of the laboratory's Chemical Sciences and Engineering Division. Jenks currently serves as the assistant director for scientific planning and the director of the Chemical and Biological Sciences Division at Ames Laboratory.

Argonne-Developed Technology for Producing Graphene Wins TechConnect National Innovation Award

A method that significantly cuts the time and cost needed to grow graphene has won a 2017 TechConnect National Innovation Award. This is the second year in a row that a team at Argonne's Center for Nanoscale Materials has received this award.

Honeywell UOP and Argonne Seek Research Collaborations in Catalysis Under Technologist in Residence Program

Researchers at Argonne are collaborating with Honeywell UOP scientists to explore innovative energy and chemicals production.

Follow the Fantastic Voyage of the ICARUS Neutrino Detector

The ICARUS neutrino detector, born at Gran Sasso National Lab in Italy and refurbished at CERN, will make its way across the sea to Fermilab this summer. Follow along using an interactive map online.

JSA Awards Graduate Fellowships for Research at Jefferson Lab

Jefferson Sciences Associates announced today the award of eight JSA/Jefferson Lab graduate fellowships. The doctoral students will use the fellowships to support their advanced studies at their universities and conduct research at the Thomas Jefferson National Accelerator Facility (Jefferson Lab) - a U.S. Department of Energy nuclear physics laboratory managed and operated by JSA, a joint venture between SURA and PAE Applied Technologies.

Muon Magnet's Moment Has Arrived

On May 31, the 50-foot-wide superconducting electromagnet at the center of the Muon g-2 experiment saw its first beam of muon particles from Fermilab's accelerators, kicking off a three-year effort to measure just what happens to those particles when placed in a stunningly precise magnetic field. The answer could rewrite scientists' picture of the universe and how it works.

Seven Small Businesses to Collaborate with Argonne to Solve Technical Challenges

Seven small businesses have been selected to collaborate with researchers at Argonne to address technical challenges as part of DOE's Small Business Vouchers Program.

JSA Names Charles Perdrisat and Charles Sinclair as Co-Recipients of its 2017 Outstanding Nuclear Physicist Prize

Jefferson Science Associates, LLC, announced today that Charles Perdrisat and Charles Sinclair are the recipients of the 2017 Outstanding Nuclear Physicist Prize. The 2017 JSA Outstanding Nuclear Physicist Award is jointly awarded to Charles Perdrisat for his pioneering implementation of the polarization transfer technique to determine proton elastic form factors, and to Charles Sinclair for his crucial development of polarized electron beam technology, which made such measurements, and many others, possible.

University of Wisconsin-Milwaukee Joins Energy-Focused National Science Foundation Research Center

The University of Wisconsin-Milwaukee is joining a National Science Foundation-backed research center that will develop new technologies for storing, controlling and distributing energy that could ward off cybersecurity threats and lower energy bills.

Rensselaer Polytechnic Institute Graduates Urged to Embrace Change at 211th Commencement

Describing the dizzying pace of technological innovation, former United States Secretary of Energy Ernest J. Moniz urged graduates to "anticipate career change, welcome it, and manage it to your and your society's benefit" at the 211th Commencement at Rensselaer Polytechnic Institute (RPI) Saturday.


Seeing the Forest and the Trees to Find Parasitic Reactions in Batteries

Detailed view of the atomic scale and mesoscale changes in a troubling layer offers insights for a better battery

Shining Light on Antimatter

Researchers perform first spectroscopic measurements on antihydrogen in pursuit of one of our biggest scientific mysteries: why is there so little antimatter in the universe?

Understanding Tungsten "Fuzz"

New work seeks to explain a strange phenomenon occurring in fusion reactor materials.

An X-Ray Laser's New Corrective "Eyeglasses"

A new type of lens improves the focusing precision at the world's most powerful X-ray light sources.

Seeing Below the Surface of Solar Cells

Scientists devised method that could help scientists learn new ways to boost photovoltaic efficiency.

Nearly Ideal Performing Regions in Perovskite Films Could Boost Solar Cells

Nanoscale images by Molecular Foundry researchers yield surprise that could push solar cell efficiency to 31 percent.

X-Rays: More Colorful and More Powerful

New Fresh-slice scheme provides customizable X-rays for studies needed to build more efficient electronics and cleaner energy.

A Catalystic Shock

Scientists surprised by discovery that copper embedded in carbon nano-spikes can turn carbon dioxide into ethanol.

Squeezing Molecules Guides Chemistry

Neutron-scattering studies reveal surprising formation of ammonia after acetonitrile is turned into graphitic polymer, opening doors for catalyst-free industrial reactions at room temperature.

Reusable Sponge for Mitigating Oil Spills

Oleo Sponge could make oil spill cleanup more efficient.


Rensselaer Polytechnic Institute Graduates Urged to Embrace Change at 211th Commencement

Rensselaer Polytechnic Institute (RPI)

Rensselaer Polytechnic Institute President's Commencement Colloquy to Address "Criticality, Incisiveness, Creativity"

Rensselaer Polytechnic Institute (RPI)

ORNL, University of Tennessee Launch New Doctoral Program in Data Science

Oak Ridge National Laboratory

Champions in Science: Profile of Jonathan Kirzner

Department of Energy, Office of Science

High-Schooler Solves College-Level Security Puzzle From Argonne, Sparks Interest in Career

Argonne National Laboratory

Champions in Science: Profile of Jenica Jacobi

Department of Energy, Office of Science

Great Neck South High School Wins Regional Science Bowl at Brookhaven Lab

Brookhaven National Laboratory

Middle Schoolers Test Their Knowledge at Science Bowl Competition

Argonne National Laboratory

Haslam Visits ORNL to Highlight State's Role in Discovering Tennessine

Oak Ridge National Laboratory

Internship Program Helps Foster Development of Future Nuclear Scientists

Oak Ridge National Laboratory

More Than 12,000 Explore Jefferson Lab During April 30 Open House

Thomas Jefferson National Accelerator Facility

Giving Back to National Science Bowl

Ames Laboratory

NMSU Undergrad Tackles 3D Particle Scattering Animations After Receiving JSA Research Assistantship

Thomas Jefferson National Accelerator Facility

Shannon Greco: A Self-Described "STEM Education Zealot"

Princeton Plasma Physics Laboratory

Rare Earths for Life: An 85th Birthday Visit with Mr. Rare Earth

Ames Laboratory

Meet Robert Palomino: 'Give Everything a Shot!'

Brookhaven National Laboratory

University of Utah Makes Solar Accessible

University of Utah

Student Innovator at Rensselaer Polytechnic Institute Seeks Brighter, Smarter, and More Efficient LEDs

Rensselaer Polytechnic Institute (RPI)

Texas Tech Energy Commerce Students, Community Light up Tent City

Texas Tech University

Don't Get 'Frosted' Over Heating Your Home This Winter

Temple University

New Research Center To Tackle Critical Challenges Related to Aircraft Design, Wind Energy, Smart Buildings

Rensselaer Polytechnic Institute (RPI)

First Polymer Solar-Thermal Device Heats Home, Saves Money

Wake Forest University

Like Superman, American University Will Get Its Energy from the Sun

American University

ARRA Grant to Help Fund Seminary Building Green Roof

University of Chicago

Ithaca College in Elite Company for Environmental Leadership in Building Construction

Ithaca College

UC San Diego Installing 2.8 Megawatt Fuel Cell to Anchor Energy Innovation Park

University of California San Diego

Rensselaer Smart Lighting Engineering Research Center Announces First Deployment of New Technology on Campus

Rensselaer Polytechnic Institute (RPI)

Ithaca College Will Host Regional Clean Energy Summit

Ithaca College

Texas Governor Announces $8.4 Million Award to Create Renewable Energy Institute

Texas Tech University

Creighton University to Offer New Alternative Energy Program

Creighton University

National Engineering Program Seeks Subject Matter Experts in Energy

JETS Junior Engineering Technical Society

Students Using Solar Power To Create Sustainable Solutions for Haiti, Peru

Rensselaer Polytechnic Institute (RPI)

Helping Hydrogen: Student Inventor Tackles Challenge of Hydrogen Storage

Rensselaer Polytechnic Institute (RPI)

Turning Exercise into Electricity

Furman University

Campus Leaders Showing the Way to a Sustainable, Clean Energy Future

National Wildlife Federation (NWF)

Furman University Receives $2.5 Million DOE Grant for Geothermal Project

Furman University

Could Sorghum Become a Significant Alternative Fuel Source?

Salisbury University

Students Navigating the Hudson River With Hydrogen Fuel Cells

Rensselaer Polytechnic Institute (RPI)

College Presidents Flock to D.C., Urge Senate to Pass Clean Energy Bill

National Wildlife Federation (NWF)

Northeastern Announces New Professional Master's in Energy Systems

Northeastern University

Bioenergy Scientists to Discuss Latest Innovations at Conference in Washington, D.C., March 10-13

Cornell University

Kansas Rural Schools To Receive Wind Turbines

Kansas State University

High Gas Prices Here to Stay, Says Engineering Professor

Rowan University

Time Use Expert's 7-Year Fight for Better Gas Mileage

University of Maryland, College Park




Neutrons Zero in on the Elusive Magnetic Majorana Fermion

    As neutrons (blue line) scatter off the graphene-like honeycomb material, they produce a magnetic Majorana fermion (green wave) that moves through the material disrupting or breaking apart magnetic interactions between "spinning" electrons.

quantum spin liquid, Majorana fermion, Quantum Computing, Neutrons

OAK RIDGE, Tenn., June 8 2017—Neutron scattering has revealed in unprecedented detail new insights into the exotic magnetic behavior of a material that, with a fuller understanding, could pave the way for quantum calculations far beyond the limits of the ones and zeros of a computer’s binary code.

A research team led by the Department of Energy’s Oak Ridge National Laboratory has confirmed magnetic signatures likely related to Majorana fermions—elusive particles that could be the basis for a quantum bit, or qubit, in a two-dimensional graphene-like material, alpha-ruthenium trichloride. The results, published in the journal Science, verify and extend a 2016 Nature Materials study in which the team of researchers from ORNL, University of Tennessee, Max Planck Institute and Cambridge University first proposed this unusual behavior in the material.

“This research is a promise delivered,” said lead author Arnab Banerjee, a postdoctoral researcher at ORNL. “Before, we suggested that this compound, alpha-ruthenium trichloride, showed the physics of Majorana fermions, but the material we used was a powder and obscured many important details. Now, we’re looking at a large single crystal that confirms that the unusual magnetic spectrum is consistent with the idea of magnetic Majorana fermions.”

Majorana fermions were theorized in 1937 by physicist Ettore Majorana. They are unique in that, unlike electrons and protons whose antiparticle counterparts are the positron and the antiproton, particles with equal but opposite charges, Majorana fermions are their own antiparticle and have no charge.

In 2006, physicist Alexei Kitaev developed a solvable theoretical model describing how topologically protected quantum computations could be achieved in a material using quantum spin liquids, or QSLs. QSLs are strange states achieved in solid materials where the magnetic moments, or “spins,” associated with electrons exhibit a fluidlike behavior.

“Our neutron scattering measurements are showing us clear signatures of magnetic excitations that closely resemble the model of the Kitaev QSL,” said corresponding author Steve Nagler, director of the Quantum Condensed Matter Division at ORNL. “The improvements in the new measurements are like looking at Saturn through a telescope and discovering the rings for the first time.”

Because neutrons are microscopic magnets that carry no charge, they can be used to interact with and excite other magnetic particles in the system without compromising the integrity of the material’s atomic structure. Neutrons can measure the magnetic spectrum of excitations, revealing how particles behave. The team cooled the material to temperatures near absolute zero (about minus 450 degrees Fahrenheit) to allow a direct observation of purely quantum motions.

Using the SEQUOIA instrument at ORNL’s Spallation Neutron Source allowed the investigators to map out an image of the crystal’s magnetic motions in both space and time.

“We can see the magnetic spectrum manifesting itself in the shape of a six-pointed star and how it reflects the underlying honeycomb lattice of the material,” said Banerjee. “If we can understand these magnetic excitations in detail then we will be one step closer to finding a material that would enable us to pursue the ultimate dream of quantum computations.”   

Banerjee and his colleagues are pursuing additional experiments with applied magnetic fields and varying pressures.

“We’ve applied a very powerful measurement technique to get these exquisite visualizations that are allowing us to directly see the quantum nature of the material,” said coauthor Alan Tennant, chief scientist for ORNL’s Neutron Sciences Directorate. “Part of the excitement of the experiments is that they’re leading the theory. We’re seeing these things, and we know they’re real.” 

The paper’s authors also include ORNL’s Jiaqiang Yan, Craig A. Bridges, Matthew B. Stone, and Mark D. Lumsden; Cambridge University’s Johannes Knolle; the University of Tennessee’s David G. Mandrus; and Roderich Moessner from the Max Planck Institute for the Physics of Complex Systems in Dresden.

The study was supported by DOE’s Office of Science. The Spallation Neutron Source is a DOE Office of Science User Facility. UT-Battelle manages ORNL for the DOE Office of Science. The Office of Science is the single largest supporter of basic research in the physical sciences in the United States and is working to address some of the most pressing challenges of our time. For more information, please visit http://science.energy.gov/.