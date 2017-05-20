Doe Science news source

Doe Science news sourceAdd to Favorites
Argonne X-Rays Used to Help Identify a Key Lassa Virus Structure
Research done at Argonne National Laboratory's Advanced Photon Source was vital to the process of identifying the structure, which provides a guide for designing a Lassa virus vaccine. Lassa virus is endemic to Africa and kills thousands of people a year; it is particularly deadly for pregnant women.
A Seaweed Derivative Could Be Just What Lithium-Sulfur Batteries Need
Lithium-sulfur batteries have great potential as a low-cost, high-energy, energy source for both vehicle and grid applications. However, they suffer from significant capacity fading. Now scientists from the Department of Energy's Lawrence Berkeley National Laboratory (Berkeley Lab) have made a surprising discovery that could fix this problem.
Small Scale, Big Improvements
Chemical reactions that make improvements in water purification and batteries possible occur at scales too small to see. A team including a UD researcher has developed a way to produce real-time observations documenting the reactions that happen between liquids and solids.
Jagged Platinum Nanowires Double the Record for Reaction Critical to Fuel Cell Performance
Scientists devised a new synthesis route to produce a catalyst that doubles the conversion rate compared to the best previously reported catalyst.
Amazing Spintronics!
A new device design allows ten-fold increase in spin currents, laying the path to use in computing and high-efficiency electronics.
Researchers Find a Surprise Just Beneath the Surface in Carbon Dioxide Experiment
An X-ray technique, coupled with theoretical work, revealed how oxygen atoms embedded very near the surface of a copper sample had a more dramatic effect on the early stages of the reaction with carbon dioxide (CO2) than earlier theories could account for. This information could prove useful in designing new types of materials to further enhance reactions and make them more efficient in converting carbon dioxide into liquid fuels and other products.
Uncovered: 1000 New Microbial Genomes
Microbes play important roles in regulating Earth's biogeochemical cycles and in Nature Biotechnology, U.S. Department of Energy Joint Genome Institute scientists report the release of 1,003 phylogenetically diverse bacterial and archaeal reference genomes--the single largest release to date.
Simulations Pinpoint Atomic-Level Defects in Solar Cell Nanostructures
Heterogeneous nanostructured materials are widely used in various optoelectronic devices, including solar cells. However, the nano-interfaces contain structural defects that can affect performance. Calculations run at NERSC helped researchers ID the root cause of the defects in two materials and provide design rules to avoid them.
The World's Most Powerful X-Ray Laser Beam Creates 'Molecular Black Hole'
With the most highly focused power of the world's most powerful X-ray laser, scientists from a number of institutions around the world - including Argonne National Laboratory - have conducted a new experiment that takes apart molecules electron by electron.
Neutrons Zero in on the Elusive Magnetic Majorana Fermion
Neutron scattering has revealed in unprecedented detail new insights into the exotic magnetic behavior of a material that could pave the way for quantum calculations far beyond the limits of a computer's binary code. A research team led by the Department of Energy's Oak Ridge National Laboratory has confirmed magnetic signatures likely related to Majorana fermions--elusive particles that could be the basis for a quantum bit, or qubit, in a two-dimensional graphene-like material, alpha-ruthenium trichloride. The results, published in the journal Science, verify and extend a 2016 Nature Materials study in which the team first proposed this unusual behavior in the material.
Cynthia Jenks Named Director of Argonne's Chemical Sciences and Engineering Division
Argonne has named Cynthia Jenks the next director of the laboratory's Chemical Sciences and Engineering Division. Jenks currently serves as the assistant director for scientific planning and the director of the Chemical and Biological Sciences Division at Ames Laboratory.
Argonne-Developed Technology for Producing Graphene Wins TechConnect National Innovation Award
A method that significantly cuts the time and cost needed to grow graphene has won a 2017 TechConnect National Innovation Award. This is the second year in a row that a team at Argonne's Center for Nanoscale Materials has received this award.
Honeywell UOP and Argonne Seek Research Collaborations in Catalysis Under Technologist in Residence Program
Researchers at Argonne are collaborating with Honeywell UOP scientists to explore innovative energy and chemicals production.
Follow the Fantastic Voyage of the ICARUS Neutrino Detector
The ICARUS neutrino detector, born at Gran Sasso National Lab in Italy and refurbished at CERN, will make its way across the sea to Fermilab this summer. Follow along using an interactive map online.
JSA Awards Graduate Fellowships for Research at Jefferson Lab
Jefferson Sciences Associates announced today the award of eight JSA/Jefferson Lab graduate fellowships. The doctoral students will use the fellowships to support their advanced studies at their universities and conduct research at the Thomas Jefferson National Accelerator Facility (Jefferson Lab) - a U.S. Department of Energy nuclear physics laboratory managed and operated by JSA, a joint venture between SURA and PAE Applied Technologies.
Muon Magnet's Moment Has Arrived
On May 31, the 50-foot-wide superconducting electromagnet at the center of the Muon g-2 experiment saw its first beam of muon particles from Fermilab's accelerators, kicking off a three-year effort to measure just what happens to those particles when placed in a stunningly precise magnetic field. The answer could rewrite scientists' picture of the universe and how it works.
Seven Small Businesses to Collaborate with Argonne to Solve Technical Challenges
Seven small businesses have been selected to collaborate with researchers at Argonne to address technical challenges as part of DOE's Small Business Vouchers Program.
JSA Names Charles Perdrisat and Charles Sinclair as Co-Recipients of its 2017 Outstanding Nuclear Physicist Prize
Jefferson Science Associates, LLC, announced today that Charles Perdrisat and Charles Sinclair are the recipients of the 2017 Outstanding Nuclear Physicist Prize. The 2017 JSA Outstanding Nuclear Physicist Award is jointly awarded to Charles Perdrisat for his pioneering implementation of the polarization transfer technique to determine proton elastic form factors, and to Charles Sinclair for his crucial development of polarized electron beam technology, which made such measurements, and many others, possible.
University of Wisconsin-Milwaukee Joins Energy-Focused National Science Foundation Research Center
The University of Wisconsin-Milwaukee is joining a National Science Foundation-backed research center that will develop new technologies for storing, controlling and distributing energy that could ward off cybersecurity threats and lower energy bills.
Rensselaer Polytechnic Institute Graduates Urged to Embrace Change at 211th Commencement
Describing the dizzying pace of technological innovation, former United States Secretary of Energy Ernest J. Moniz urged graduates to "anticipate career change, welcome it, and manage it to your and your society's benefit" at the 211th Commencement at Rensselaer Polytechnic Institute (RPI) Saturday.
Discovering the Ultimate Limit of Heat Transport: Measurements across a Single-Atom Junction
First observation of "quantum" heat transport uncovers the ultimate limits for nanoscale devices.
Nothing Boring About the Thinnest Boron Ever
Researchers made a sheet of boron only one atom thick with the potential to change solar panels, computers, and more.
Glass for Solar Cells and Phone Screens Resists Light Degradation
New well-packed organic glass better resists changes when exposed to light.
Seeing the Forest and the Trees to Find Parasitic Reactions That Lead to Battery Failures
Detailed view of the atomic scale and mesoscale changes in a troubling layer offers insights for a better battery
Shining Light on Antimatter
Researchers perform first spectroscopic measurements on antihydrogen in pursuit of one of our biggest scientific mysteries: why is there so little antimatter in the universe?
Understanding Tungsten "Fuzz"
New work seeks to explain a strange phenomenon occurring in fusion reactor materials.
An X-Ray Laser's New Corrective "Eyeglasses"
A new type of lens improves the focusing precision at the world's most powerful X-ray light sources.
Seeing Below the Surface of Solar Cells
Scientists devised method that could help scientists learn new ways to boost photovoltaic efficiency.
