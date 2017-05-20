Doe Science news source

Add to Favorites
Welcome // The DOE Science News Source is a Newswise initiative to promote research news from the Office of Science of the DOE to the public and news media.
//Breaking

Newly Identified Gene Helps Time Spring Flowering in Vital Grass Crops

Electrifying Magnetism

Electrifying Magnetism ...
One Step

One Step Closer to Practical Fast Charging Batteries ...
U.S.-China Collaboration

U.S.-China Collaboration Makes Excellent Start in Optimizing Lithium to Control Fusion Plasmas ...
Discovering the

Discovering the Ultimate Limit of Heat Transport: Measurements across a Single-Atom Junction ...
A Seaweed

A Seaweed Derivative Could Be Just What Lithium-Sulfur Batteries Need ...
Argonne X-Rays

Argonne X-Rays Used to Help Identify a Key Lassa Virus Structure ...
Nothing Boring

Nothing Boring About the Thinnest Boron Ever ...
Glass for

Glass for Solar Cells and Phone Screens Resists Light Degradation ...
Jagged Platinum

Jagged Platinum Nanowires Double the Record for Reaction Critical to Fuel Cell Performance ...
Amazing Spintronics!

Amazing Spintronics! Nanowires Double the Record for Reaction Critical to Fuel Cell Performance ...
Researchers Find

Researchers Find a Surprise Just Beneath the Surface in Carbon Dioxide Experiment ...
Uncovered: 1000

Uncovered: 1000 New Microbial Genomes ...
Simulations Pinpoint

Simulations Pinpoint Atomic-Level Defects in Solar Cell Nanostructures ...
The World's

The World's Most Powerful X-Ray Laser Beam Creates 'Molecular Black Hole' ...
Neutrons Zero

Neutrons Zero in on the Elusive Magnetic Majorana Fermion ...
Tackling infectious

Tackling infectious disease - one protein at a time ...
X-Ray Study

X-Ray Study Reveals Way to Control Molecular Vibrations That Transmit Heat ...
Eck Industries

Eck Industries Exclusively Licenses Cerium-Aluminum Alloy Co-Developed by ORNL ...
Q&A: SLAC's

Q&A: SLAC's Vera Luth Discusses the Search for New Physics ...
Berkeley Lab's

Berkeley Lab's Open-Source Spinoff Serves Science ...
Seeing the

Seeing the Forest and the Trees to Find Parasitic Reactions That Lead to Battery Failures ...
Shining Light

Shining Light on Antimatter ...
Newly Identified

Newly Identified Gene Helps Time Spring Flowering in Vital Grass Crops ...
Story Tips

Story Tips From the Department of Energy's Oak Ridge National Laboratory, June 2017 ...
Understanding Tungsten

Understanding Tungsten "Fuzz" ...
An X-Ray

An X-Ray Laser's New Corrective "Eyeglasses" ...
Chemical

Chemical "Dance" of Cobalt Catalysis Could Pave Way to Solar Fuels ...
Scientists Design

Scientists Design Molecular System for Artificial Photosynthesis ...
SLAC X-Ray

SLAC X-Ray Beam Helps Uncover Blueprint for Lassa Virus Vaccine ...
Saving Lives

Saving Lives and Money: The Potential of Solar to Replace Coal ...

"Expert in a Suitcase" Cuts Power Bills 10% in Small Commercial Buildings ...
Perdigao: Capturing

Perdigao: Capturing the Complexities of Mountain Winds ...
University of

University of Arkansas Researchers to Work With TI to Develop Electrostatic Discharge Protection ...
Seeing Below

Seeing Below the Surface of Solar Cells ...
Newly Identified

Newly Identified Microbial Process Could Reduce Toxic Methylmercury Levels ...
Support for

Support for Tidal Energy Is High Among Washington Residents ...
The World's

The World's Most Powerful X-Ray Laser Beam Creates 'Molecular Black Hole' ...
Nearly Ideal

Nearly Ideal Performing Regions in Perovskite Films Could Boost Solar Cells ...
X-Rays: More

X-Rays: More Colorful and More Powerful ...
A Catalystic

A Catalystic Shock ...
Heavy Particles

Heavy Particles Get Caught Up in the Flow ...
Squeezing Molecules

Squeezing Molecules Guides Chemistry ...
Reusable Sponge

Reusable Sponge for Mitigating Oil Spills ...
Changing the

Changing the Nature of Optics in One Step ...
Well-Aligned and

Well-Aligned and Densely Packed ...
Tricking Molecules

Tricking Molecules Into Creating New Nano-Shapes ...
Exploring the

Exploring the Relationship between the Two-Body and the Collective ...
Fungal Enzymes

Fungal Enzymes Team Up to More Efficiently Break Down Cellulose ...
Argonne Scientists

Argonne Scientists Make Vanadium Into a Useful Catalyst for Hydrogenation ...
The Global

The Global Reach of Argonne's Nuclear Security Training Team ...
X
X
X

Filters:

A Seaweed Derivative Could Be Just What Lithium-Sulfur Batteries Need

Lithium-sulfur batteries have great potential as a low-cost, high-energy, energy source for both vehicle and grid applications. However, they suffer from significant capacity fading. Now scientists from the Department of Energy's Lawrence Berkeley National Laboratory (Berkeley Lab) have made a surprising discovery that could fix this problem.

Small Scale, Big Improvements

Chemical reactions that make improvements in water purification and batteries possible occur at scales too small to see. A team including a UD researcher has developed a way to produce real-time observations documenting the reactions that happen between liquids and solids.

Argonne X-Rays Used to Help Identify a Key Lassa Virus Structure

Research done at Argonne National Laboratory's Advanced Photon Source was vital to the process of identifying the structure, which provides a guide for designing a Lassa virus vaccine. Lassa virus is endemic to Africa and kills thousands of people a year; it is particularly deadly for pregnant women.

Jagged Platinum Nanowires Double the Record for Reaction Critical to Fuel Cell Performance

Scientists devised a new synthesis route to produce a catalyst that doubles the conversion rate compared to the best previously reported catalyst.

Amazing Spintronics!

A new device design allows ten-fold increase in spin currents, laying the path to use in computing and high-efficiency electronics.

Researchers Find a Surprise Just Beneath the Surface in Carbon Dioxide Experiment

An X-ray technique, coupled with theoretical work, revealed how oxygen atoms embedded very near the surface of a copper sample had a more dramatic effect on the early stages of the reaction with carbon dioxide (CO2) than earlier theories could account for. This information could prove useful in designing new types of materials to further enhance reactions and make them more efficient in converting carbon dioxide into liquid fuels and other products.

Uncovered: 1000 New Microbial Genomes

Microbes play important roles in regulating Earth's biogeochemical cycles and in Nature Biotechnology, U.S. Department of Energy Joint Genome Institute scientists report the release of 1,003 phylogenetically diverse bacterial and archaeal reference genomes--the single largest release to date.

Simulations Pinpoint Atomic-Level Defects in Solar Cell Nanostructures

Heterogeneous nanostructured materials are widely used in various optoelectronic devices, including solar cells. However, the nano-interfaces contain structural defects that can affect performance. Calculations run at NERSC helped researchers ID the root cause of the defects in two materials and provide design rules to avoid them.

The World's Most Powerful X-Ray Laser Beam Creates 'Molecular Black Hole'

With the most highly focused power of the world's most powerful X-ray laser, scientists from a number of institutions around the world - including Argonne National Laboratory - have conducted a new experiment that takes apart molecules electron by electron.

Neutrons Zero in on the Elusive Magnetic Majorana Fermion

Neutron scattering has revealed in unprecedented detail new insights into the exotic magnetic behavior of a material that could pave the way for quantum calculations far beyond the limits of a computer's binary code. A research team led by the Department of Energy's Oak Ridge National Laboratory has confirmed magnetic signatures likely related to Majorana fermions--elusive particles that could be the basis for a quantum bit, or qubit, in a two-dimensional graphene-like material, alpha-ruthenium trichloride. The results, published in the journal Science, verify and extend a 2016 Nature Materials study in which the team first proposed this unusual behavior in the material.


Filters:

Cynthia Jenks Named Director of Argonne's Chemical Sciences and Engineering Division

Argonne has named Cynthia Jenks the next director of the laboratory's Chemical Sciences and Engineering Division. Jenks currently serves as the assistant director for scientific planning and the director of the Chemical and Biological Sciences Division at Ames Laboratory.

Argonne-Developed Technology for Producing Graphene Wins TechConnect National Innovation Award

A method that significantly cuts the time and cost needed to grow graphene has won a 2017 TechConnect National Innovation Award. This is the second year in a row that a team at Argonne's Center for Nanoscale Materials has received this award.

Honeywell UOP and Argonne Seek Research Collaborations in Catalysis Under Technologist in Residence Program

Researchers at Argonne are collaborating with Honeywell UOP scientists to explore innovative energy and chemicals production.

Follow the Fantastic Voyage of the ICARUS Neutrino Detector

The ICARUS neutrino detector, born at Gran Sasso National Lab in Italy and refurbished at CERN, will make its way across the sea to Fermilab this summer. Follow along using an interactive map online.

JSA Awards Graduate Fellowships for Research at Jefferson Lab

Jefferson Sciences Associates announced today the award of eight JSA/Jefferson Lab graduate fellowships. The doctoral students will use the fellowships to support their advanced studies at their universities and conduct research at the Thomas Jefferson National Accelerator Facility (Jefferson Lab) - a U.S. Department of Energy nuclear physics laboratory managed and operated by JSA, a joint venture between SURA and PAE Applied Technologies.

Muon Magnet's Moment Has Arrived

On May 31, the 50-foot-wide superconducting electromagnet at the center of the Muon g-2 experiment saw its first beam of muon particles from Fermilab's accelerators, kicking off a three-year effort to measure just what happens to those particles when placed in a stunningly precise magnetic field. The answer could rewrite scientists' picture of the universe and how it works.

Seven Small Businesses to Collaborate with Argonne to Solve Technical Challenges

Seven small businesses have been selected to collaborate with researchers at Argonne to address technical challenges as part of DOE's Small Business Vouchers Program.

JSA Names Charles Perdrisat and Charles Sinclair as Co-Recipients of its 2017 Outstanding Nuclear Physicist Prize

Jefferson Science Associates, LLC, announced today that Charles Perdrisat and Charles Sinclair are the recipients of the 2017 Outstanding Nuclear Physicist Prize. The 2017 JSA Outstanding Nuclear Physicist Award is jointly awarded to Charles Perdrisat for his pioneering implementation of the polarization transfer technique to determine proton elastic form factors, and to Charles Sinclair for his crucial development of polarized electron beam technology, which made such measurements, and many others, possible.

University of Wisconsin-Milwaukee Joins Energy-Focused National Science Foundation Research Center

The University of Wisconsin-Milwaukee is joining a National Science Foundation-backed research center that will develop new technologies for storing, controlling and distributing energy that could ward off cybersecurity threats and lower energy bills.

Rensselaer Polytechnic Institute Graduates Urged to Embrace Change at 211th Commencement

Describing the dizzying pace of technological innovation, former United States Secretary of Energy Ernest J. Moniz urged graduates to "anticipate career change, welcome it, and manage it to your and your society's benefit" at the 211th Commencement at Rensselaer Polytechnic Institute (RPI) Saturday.


Filters:

Electrifying Magnetism

Researchers create materials with controllable electrical and magnetic properties, even at room temperature.

One Step Closer to Practical Fast Charging Batteries

Novel electrode materials have designed pathways for electrons and ions during the charge/discharge cycle.

Discovering the Ultimate Limit of Heat Transport: Measurements across a Single-Atom Junction

First observation of "quantum" heat transport uncovers the ultimate limits for nanoscale devices.

Nothing Boring About the Thinnest Boron Ever

Researchers made a sheet of boron only one atom thick with the potential to change solar panels, computers, and more.

Glass for Solar Cells and Phone Screens Resists Light Degradation

New well-packed organic glass better resists changes when exposed to light.

Jagged Platinum Nanowires Double the Record for Reaction Critical to Fuel Cell Performance

Scientists devised a new synthesis route to produce a catalyst that doubles the conversion rate compared to the best previously reported catalyst.

Amazing Spintronics!

A new device design allows ten-fold increase in spin currents, laying the path to use in computing and high-efficiency electronics.

Seeing the Forest and the Trees to Find Parasitic Reactions That Lead to Battery Failures

Detailed view of the atomic scale and mesoscale changes in a troubling layer offers insights for a better battery

Shining Light on Antimatter

Researchers perform first spectroscopic measurements on antihydrogen in pursuit of one of our biggest scientific mysteries: why is there so little antimatter in the universe?

Understanding Tungsten "Fuzz"

New work seeks to explain a strange phenomenon occurring in fusion reactor materials.


Saturday May 20, 2017, 12:05 PM

Rensselaer Polytechnic Institute Graduates Urged to Embrace Change at 211th Commencement

Rensselaer Polytechnic Institute (RPI)

Wednesday May 17, 2017, 11:05 AM

Rensselaer Polytechnic Institute President's Commencement Colloquy to Address "Criticality, Incisiveness, Creativity"

Rensselaer Polytechnic Institute (RPI)

Monday May 15, 2017, 01:05 PM

ORNL, University of Tennessee Launch New Doctoral Program in Data Science

Oak Ridge National Laboratory

Friday April 07, 2017, 11:05 AM

Champions in Science: Profile of Jonathan Kirzner

Department of Energy, Office of Science

Wednesday April 05, 2017, 12:05 PM

High-Schooler Solves College-Level Security Puzzle From Argonne, Sparks Interest in Career

Argonne National Laboratory

Tuesday March 28, 2017, 12:05 PM

Champions in Science: Profile of Jenica Jacobi

Department of Energy, Office of Science

Friday March 24, 2017, 10:40 AM

Great Neck South High School Wins Regional Science Bowl at Brookhaven Lab

Brookhaven National Laboratory

Wednesday February 15, 2017, 04:05 PM

Middle Schoolers Test Their Knowledge at Science Bowl Competition

Argonne National Laboratory

Friday January 27, 2017, 04:00 PM

Haslam Visits ORNL to Highlight State's Role in Discovering Tennessine

Oak Ridge National Laboratory

Tuesday November 08, 2016, 12:05 PM

Internship Program Helps Foster Development of Future Nuclear Scientists

Oak Ridge National Laboratory

Friday May 13, 2016, 04:05 PM

More Than 12,000 Explore Jefferson Lab During April 30 Open House

Thomas Jefferson National Accelerator Facility

Monday April 25, 2016, 05:05 PM

Giving Back to National Science Bowl

Ames Laboratory

Friday March 25, 2016, 12:05 PM

NMSU Undergrad Tackles 3D Particle Scattering Animations After Receiving JSA Research Assistantship

Thomas Jefferson National Accelerator Facility

Tuesday February 02, 2016, 10:05 AM

Shannon Greco: A Self-Described "STEM Education Zealot"

Princeton Plasma Physics Laboratory

Monday November 16, 2015, 04:05 PM

Rare Earths for Life: An 85th Birthday Visit with Mr. Rare Earth

Ames Laboratory

Tuesday October 20, 2015, 01:05 PM

Meet Robert Palomino: 'Give Everything a Shot!'

Brookhaven National Laboratory

Tuesday April 22, 2014, 11:30 AM

University of Utah Makes Solar Accessible

University of Utah

Wednesday March 06, 2013, 03:40 PM

Student Innovator at Rensselaer Polytechnic Institute Seeks Brighter, Smarter, and More Efficient LEDs

Rensselaer Polytechnic Institute (RPI)

Friday November 16, 2012, 10:00 AM

Texas Tech Energy Commerce Students, Community Light up Tent City

Texas Tech University

Wednesday November 23, 2011, 10:45 AM

Don't Get 'Frosted' Over Heating Your Home This Winter

Temple University

Wednesday July 06, 2011, 06:00 PM

New Research Center To Tackle Critical Challenges Related to Aircraft Design, Wind Energy, Smart Buildings

Rensselaer Polytechnic Institute (RPI)

Friday April 22, 2011, 09:00 AM

First Polymer Solar-Thermal Device Heats Home, Saves Money

Wake Forest University

Friday April 15, 2011, 12:25 PM

Like Superman, American University Will Get Its Energy from the Sun

American University

Thursday February 10, 2011, 05:00 PM

ARRA Grant to Help Fund Seminary Building Green Roof

University of Chicago

Tuesday January 25, 2011, 12:35 PM

Ithaca College in Elite Company for Environmental Leadership in Building Construction

Ithaca College

Tuesday December 07, 2010, 05:00 PM

UC San Diego Installing 2.8 Megawatt Fuel Cell to Anchor Energy Innovation Park

University of California San Diego

Monday November 01, 2010, 12:50 PM

Rensselaer Smart Lighting Engineering Research Center Announces First Deployment of New Technology on Campus

Rensselaer Polytechnic Institute (RPI)

Friday September 10, 2010, 12:40 PM

Ithaca College Will Host Regional Clean Energy Summit

Ithaca College

Tuesday July 27, 2010, 10:30 AM

Texas Governor Announces $8.4 Million Award to Create Renewable Energy Institute

Texas Tech University

Friday May 07, 2010, 04:20 PM

Creighton University to Offer New Alternative Energy Program

Creighton University

Wednesday May 05, 2010, 09:30 AM

National Engineering Program Seeks Subject Matter Experts in Energy

JETS Junior Engineering Technical Society

Wednesday April 21, 2010, 12:30 PM

Students Using Solar Power To Create Sustainable Solutions for Haiti, Peru

Rensselaer Polytechnic Institute (RPI)

Wednesday March 03, 2010, 07:00 PM

Helping Hydrogen: Student Inventor Tackles Challenge of Hydrogen Storage

Rensselaer Polytechnic Institute (RPI)

Thursday February 04, 2010, 02:00 PM

Turning Exercise into Electricity

Furman University

Thursday November 12, 2009, 12:45 PM

Campus Leaders Showing the Way to a Sustainable, Clean Energy Future

National Wildlife Federation (NWF)

Tuesday November 03, 2009, 04:20 PM

Furman University Receives $2.5 Million DOE Grant for Geothermal Project

Furman University

Thursday September 17, 2009, 02:45 PM

Could Sorghum Become a Significant Alternative Fuel Source?

Salisbury University

Wednesday September 16, 2009, 11:15 AM

Students Navigating the Hudson River With Hydrogen Fuel Cells

Rensselaer Polytechnic Institute (RPI)

Wednesday September 16, 2009, 10:00 AM

College Presidents Flock to D.C., Urge Senate to Pass Clean Energy Bill

National Wildlife Federation (NWF)

Wednesday July 01, 2009, 04:15 PM

Northeastern Announces New Professional Master's in Energy Systems

Northeastern University

Friday February 13, 2009, 03:00 PM

Bioenergy Scientists to Discuss Latest Innovations at Conference in Washington, D.C., March 10-13

Cornell University

Friday October 12, 2007, 09:35 AM

Kansas Rural Schools To Receive Wind Turbines

Kansas State University

Thursday August 17, 2006, 05:30 PM

High Gas Prices Here to Stay, Says Engineering Professor

Rowan University

Wednesday May 17, 2006, 06:45 PM

Time Use Expert's 7-Year Fight for Better Gas Mileage

University of Maryland, College Park




Return to article list   |    See Original

U.S.-China Collaboration Makes Excellent Start in Optimizing Lithium to Control Fusion Plasmas

Article ID: 676365

Released: 2017-06-13 18:05:12

Source Newsroom: Princeton Plasma Physics Laboratory

Add to Favorites
more news from this source
  • Share

  • Credit: Elle Starkman/PPPL Office of Communications

    PPPL physicist Rajesh Maingi

  • Credit: Institute of Plasma Physics Chinese Academy of Science

    Experimental Advanced Superconducting Tokamak

MEDIA CONTACT

John Greenwald
Science Editor
jgreenwa@pppl.gov
Phone: 609-243-2672

KEYWORDS

tokamaks, Lithium, Fusion

For fusion to generate substantial energy, the ultra-hot plasma that fuels fusion reactions must remain stable and kept from cooling. Researchers have recently shown lithium, a soft, silver-white metal, to be effective in both respects during path-setting U.S.-Chinese experiments on the Experimental Advanced Superconducting Tokamak (EAST) in Hefei, China. Leading the U.S. collaboration is the U.S. Department of Energy’s (DOE) Princeton Plasma Physics Laboratory (PPPL), together with co-principal investigators Los Alamos and Oak Ridge National Laboratories, with Johns Hopkins University, the University of Illinois at Urbana-Champaign, the University of Tennessee-Knoxville, and the Massachusetts Institute of Technology. Scientists from General Atomics also participate via a separate grant.

Seven U.S. researchers traveled to EAST in December, 2016, to participate in the experiments. They deployed lithium in the Chinese tokamak in three different ways: through a lithium powder injector, a lithium granule injector, and a flowing liquid lithium limiter (FLiLi) that delivered the element in liquid form to the edge of EAST plasmas.

The research showed excellent progress in all three areas. The form of the experiments and their results included:

• The first use of the lithium powder injector in EAST discharges that exhausted hot plasma through the tokamak’s tungsten divertor. The injected powder successfully eliminated periodic instabilities known as edge localized modes (ELMs) that could damage the divertor. The results compared well with the use of powdered lithium in the carbon divertor in previous EAST experiments, in previous National Spherical Torus Experiments (NSTX) research at PPPL, and in the DIII-D National Fusion Facility that General Atomics operates for the DOE in San Diego, indicating a basic compatibility between tungsten and lithium. Such compatibility will be needed for future power plant designs that consider tungsten to be the substrate for liquid lithium plasma-facing components.

• Use of the lithium granule injector showed that a threshold exists for the minimum size of the granules that are large enough to trigger ELMs — an alternative procedure that causes the instabilities to be smaller, more frequent and less detrimental to plasma-facing components. The observed threshold showed similarities to the minimum size of ELM-triggering granules in recent DIII-D experiments.

Use of a second-generation FLiLi device sharply reduced the amount of deuterium at the edge of the plasma that recycled back into the core of the plasma and cooled it off during high-confinement experiments. Loss of heat caused by recycling can halt fusion reactions. The FLiLi device was inserted at the outer midplane of the EAST device. Fast-camera images of EAST experiments, performed with and without limiter insertion, showed potentially damaging lithium recycling without the limiter, compared with neutral and ionized lithium with the limiter in place. In addition, researchers observed for the first time several improved phases of energy confinement with the use of FLiLi.

The DOE Office of Science (FES) supported U.S. collaboration on these experiments on EAST, which is hosted at the Institute for Plasma Physics, Chinese Academy of Sciences. The experiments were enabled by strong collaboration between the U.S. participants and Chinese colleagues, in particular Professors J.S. Hu, S. Zhen, and G. Zuo. The Chinese participants were supported by the National Magnetic Fusion Science Program, the National Nature Science Foundation, and the A3 Foresight Program in the field of Plasma Physics.

For further information, contact lead physicist Rajesh Maingi, rmaingi@pppl.gov.

PPPL, on Princeton University's Forrestal Campus in Plainsboro, N.J., is devoted to creating new knowledge about the physics of plasmas — a form of matter composed of atoms and charged atomic particles — and to developing practical solutions for the creation of fusion energy. The Laboratory is managed by the University for the U.S. Department of Energy’s Office of Science, which is the largest single supporter of basic research in the physical sciences in the United States, and is working to address some of the most pressing challenges of our time. For more information, please visit science.energy.gov