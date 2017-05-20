Doe Science news source

Berkeley Lab's Open-Source Spinoff Serves Science

Argonne Hosts

Argonne Hosts Battery Industry Day to Boost Collaboration ...
New Research

New Research Finds a Missing Piece to High-Temperature Superconductor Mystery ...
Defrosting the

Defrosting the World's Freezer: Thawing Permafrost ...
Electrifying Magnetism

Electrifying Magnetism World's Freezer: Thawing Permafrost ...
One Step

One Step Closer to Practical Fast Charging Batteries ...
U.S.-China Collaboration

U.S.-China Collaboration Makes Excellent Start in Optimizing Lithium to Control Fusion Plasmas ...
Discovering the

Discovering the Ultimate Limit of Heat Transport: Measurements across a Single-Atom Junction ...
A Seaweed

A Seaweed Derivative Could Be Just What Lithium-Sulfur Batteries Need ...
Argonne X-Rays

Argonne X-Rays Used to Help Identify a Key Lassa Virus Structure ...
Nothing Boring

Nothing Boring About the Thinnest Boron Ever ...
Glass for

Glass for Solar Cells and Phone Screens Resists Light Degradation ...
Jagged Platinum

Jagged Platinum Nanowires Double the Record for Reaction Critical to Fuel Cell Performance ...
Amazing Spintronics!

Amazing Spintronics! Nanowires Double the Record for Reaction Critical to Fuel Cell Performance ...
Researchers Find

Researchers Find a Surprise Just Beneath the Surface in Carbon Dioxide Experiment ...
Uncovered: 1000

Uncovered: 1000 New Microbial Genomes ...
Simulations Pinpoint

Simulations Pinpoint Atomic-Level Defects in Solar Cell Nanostructures ...
The World's

The World's Most Powerful X-Ray Laser Beam Creates 'Molecular Black Hole' ...
Neutrons Zero

Neutrons Zero in on the Elusive Magnetic Majorana Fermion ...
Tackling infectious

Tackling infectious disease - one protein at a time ...
X-Ray Study

X-Ray Study Reveals Way to Control Molecular Vibrations That Transmit Heat ...
Eck Industries

Eck Industries Exclusively Licenses Cerium-Aluminum Alloy Co-Developed by ORNL ...
Q&A: SLAC's

Q&A: SLAC's Vera Luth Discusses the Search for New Physics ...
Berkeley Lab's

Berkeley Lab's Open-Source Spinoff Serves Science ...
Seeing the

Seeing the Forest and the Trees to Find Parasitic Reactions That Lead to Battery Failures ...
Shining Light

Shining Light on Antimatter ...
Newly Identified

Newly Identified Gene Helps Time Spring Flowering in Vital Grass Crops ...
Story Tips

Story Tips From the Department of Energy's Oak Ridge National Laboratory, June 2017 ...
Understanding Tungsten

Understanding Tungsten "Fuzz" ...
An X-Ray

An X-Ray Laser's New Corrective "Eyeglasses" ...
Chemical

Chemical "Dance" of Cobalt Catalysis Could Pave Way to Solar Fuels ...
Scientists Design

Scientists Design Molecular System for Artificial Photosynthesis ...
SLAC X-Ray

SLAC X-Ray Beam Helps Uncover Blueprint for Lassa Virus Vaccine ...
Saving Lives

Saving Lives and Money: The Potential of Solar to Replace Coal ...

"Expert in a Suitcase" Cuts Power Bills 10% in Small Commercial Buildings ...
Perdigao: Capturing

Perdigao: Capturing the Complexities of Mountain Winds ...
University of

University of Arkansas Researchers to Work With TI to Develop Electrostatic Discharge Protection ...
Seeing Below

Seeing Below the Surface of Solar Cells ...
Newly Identified

Newly Identified Microbial Process Could Reduce Toxic Methylmercury Levels ...
Support for

Support for Tidal Energy Is High Among Washington Residents ...
The World's

The World's Most Powerful X-Ray Laser Beam Creates 'Molecular Black Hole' ...
Nearly Ideal

Nearly Ideal Performing Regions in Perovskite Films Could Boost Solar Cells ...
X-Rays: More

X-Rays: More Colorful and More Powerful ...
A Catalystic

A Catalystic Shock ...
Heavy Particles

Heavy Particles Get Caught Up in the Flow ...
Squeezing Molecules

Squeezing Molecules Guides Chemistry ...
Reusable Sponge

Reusable Sponge for Mitigating Oil Spills ...
Changing the

Changing the Nature of Optics in One Step ...
Well-Aligned and

Well-Aligned and Densely Packed ...
Tricking Molecules

Tricking Molecules Into Creating New Nano-Shapes ...
Exploring the

Exploring the Relationship between the Two-Body and the Collective ...
New Research Finds a Missing Piece to High-Temperature Superconductor Mystery

An international team led by scientists from the Department of Energy's SLAC National Accelerator Laboratory and Stanford University has detected new features in the electronic behavior of a copper oxide material that may help explain why it becomes a perfect electrical conductor - a superconductor - at relatively high temperatures.

A Seaweed Derivative Could Be Just What Lithium-Sulfur Batteries Need

Lithium-sulfur batteries have great potential as a low-cost, high-energy, energy source for both vehicle and grid applications. However, they suffer from significant capacity fading. Now scientists from the Department of Energy's Lawrence Berkeley National Laboratory (Berkeley Lab) have made a surprising discovery that could fix this problem.

Small Scale, Big Improvements

Chemical reactions that make improvements in water purification and batteries possible occur at scales too small to see. A team including a UD researcher has developed a way to produce real-time observations documenting the reactions that happen between liquids and solids.

Argonne X-Rays Used to Help Identify a Key Lassa Virus Structure

Research done at Argonne National Laboratory's Advanced Photon Source was vital to the process of identifying the structure, which provides a guide for designing a Lassa virus vaccine. Lassa virus is endemic to Africa and kills thousands of people a year; it is particularly deadly for pregnant women.

Jagged Platinum Nanowires Double the Record for Reaction Critical to Fuel Cell Performance

Scientists devised a new synthesis route to produce a catalyst that doubles the conversion rate compared to the best previously reported catalyst.

Amazing Spintronics!

A new device design allows ten-fold increase in spin currents, laying the path to use in computing and high-efficiency electronics.

Researchers Find a Surprise Just Beneath the Surface in Carbon Dioxide Experiment

An X-ray technique, coupled with theoretical work, revealed how oxygen atoms embedded very near the surface of a copper sample had a more dramatic effect on the early stages of the reaction with carbon dioxide (CO2) than earlier theories could account for. This information could prove useful in designing new types of materials to further enhance reactions and make them more efficient in converting carbon dioxide into liquid fuels and other products.

Uncovered: 1000 New Microbial Genomes

Microbes play important roles in regulating Earth's biogeochemical cycles and in Nature Biotechnology, U.S. Department of Energy Joint Genome Institute scientists report the release of 1,003 phylogenetically diverse bacterial and archaeal reference genomes--the single largest release to date.

Simulations Pinpoint Atomic-Level Defects in Solar Cell Nanostructures

Heterogeneous nanostructured materials are widely used in various optoelectronic devices, including solar cells. However, the nano-interfaces contain structural defects that can affect performance. Calculations run at NERSC helped researchers ID the root cause of the defects in two materials and provide design rules to avoid them.

The World's Most Powerful X-Ray Laser Beam Creates 'Molecular Black Hole'

With the most highly focused power of the world's most powerful X-ray laser, scientists from a number of institutions around the world - including Argonne National Laboratory - have conducted a new experiment that takes apart molecules electron by electron.


Cynthia Jenks Named Director of Argonne's Chemical Sciences and Engineering Division

Argonne has named Cynthia Jenks the next director of the laboratory's Chemical Sciences and Engineering Division. Jenks currently serves as the assistant director for scientific planning and the director of the Chemical and Biological Sciences Division at Ames Laboratory.

Argonne-Developed Technology for Producing Graphene Wins TechConnect National Innovation Award

A method that significantly cuts the time and cost needed to grow graphene has won a 2017 TechConnect National Innovation Award. This is the second year in a row that a team at Argonne's Center for Nanoscale Materials has received this award.

Honeywell UOP and Argonne Seek Research Collaborations in Catalysis Under Technologist in Residence Program

Researchers at Argonne are collaborating with Honeywell UOP scientists to explore innovative energy and chemicals production.

Follow the Fantastic Voyage of the ICARUS Neutrino Detector

The ICARUS neutrino detector, born at Gran Sasso National Lab in Italy and refurbished at CERN, will make its way across the sea to Fermilab this summer. Follow along using an interactive map online.

JSA Awards Graduate Fellowships for Research at Jefferson Lab

Jefferson Sciences Associates announced today the award of eight JSA/Jefferson Lab graduate fellowships. The doctoral students will use the fellowships to support their advanced studies at their universities and conduct research at the Thomas Jefferson National Accelerator Facility (Jefferson Lab) - a U.S. Department of Energy nuclear physics laboratory managed and operated by JSA, a joint venture between SURA and PAE Applied Technologies.

Muon Magnet's Moment Has Arrived

On May 31, the 50-foot-wide superconducting electromagnet at the center of the Muon g-2 experiment saw its first beam of muon particles from Fermilab's accelerators, kicking off a three-year effort to measure just what happens to those particles when placed in a stunningly precise magnetic field. The answer could rewrite scientists' picture of the universe and how it works.

Seven Small Businesses to Collaborate with Argonne to Solve Technical Challenges

Seven small businesses have been selected to collaborate with researchers at Argonne to address technical challenges as part of DOE's Small Business Vouchers Program.

JSA Names Charles Perdrisat and Charles Sinclair as Co-Recipients of its 2017 Outstanding Nuclear Physicist Prize

Jefferson Science Associates, LLC, announced today that Charles Perdrisat and Charles Sinclair are the recipients of the 2017 Outstanding Nuclear Physicist Prize. The 2017 JSA Outstanding Nuclear Physicist Award is jointly awarded to Charles Perdrisat for his pioneering implementation of the polarization transfer technique to determine proton elastic form factors, and to Charles Sinclair for his crucial development of polarized electron beam technology, which made such measurements, and many others, possible.

University of Wisconsin-Milwaukee Joins Energy-Focused National Science Foundation Research Center

The University of Wisconsin-Milwaukee is joining a National Science Foundation-backed research center that will develop new technologies for storing, controlling and distributing energy that could ward off cybersecurity threats and lower energy bills.

Rensselaer Polytechnic Institute Graduates Urged to Embrace Change at 211th Commencement

Describing the dizzying pace of technological innovation, former United States Secretary of Energy Ernest J. Moniz urged graduates to "anticipate career change, welcome it, and manage it to your and your society's benefit" at the 211th Commencement at Rensselaer Polytechnic Institute (RPI) Saturday.


Electrifying Magnetism

Researchers create materials with controllable electrical and magnetic properties, even at room temperature.

One Step Closer to Practical Fast Charging Batteries

Novel electrode materials have designed pathways for electrons and ions during the charge/discharge cycle.

Discovering the Ultimate Limit of Heat Transport: Measurements across a Single-Atom Junction

First observation of "quantum" heat transport uncovers the ultimate limits for nanoscale devices.

Nothing Boring About the Thinnest Boron Ever

Researchers made a sheet of boron only one atom thick with the potential to change solar panels, computers, and more.

Glass for Solar Cells and Phone Screens Resists Light Degradation

New well-packed organic glass better resists changes when exposed to light.

Jagged Platinum Nanowires Double the Record for Reaction Critical to Fuel Cell Performance

Scientists devised a new synthesis route to produce a catalyst that doubles the conversion rate compared to the best previously reported catalyst.

Amazing Spintronics!

A new device design allows ten-fold increase in spin currents, laying the path to use in computing and high-efficiency electronics.

Seeing the Forest and the Trees to Find Parasitic Reactions That Lead to Battery Failures

Detailed view of the atomic scale and mesoscale changes in a troubling layer offers insights for a better battery

Shining Light on Antimatter

Researchers perform first spectroscopic measurements on antihydrogen in pursuit of one of our biggest scientific mysteries: why is there so little antimatter in the universe?

Understanding Tungsten "Fuzz"

New work seeks to explain a strange phenomenon occurring in fusion reactor materials.


Saturday May 20, 2017, 12:05 PM

Rensselaer Polytechnic Institute Graduates Urged to Embrace Change at 211th Commencement

Rensselaer Polytechnic Institute (RPI)

Wednesday May 17, 2017, 11:05 AM

Rensselaer Polytechnic Institute President's Commencement Colloquy to Address "Criticality, Incisiveness, Creativity"

Rensselaer Polytechnic Institute (RPI)

Monday May 15, 2017, 01:05 PM

ORNL, University of Tennessee Launch New Doctoral Program in Data Science

Oak Ridge National Laboratory

Friday April 07, 2017, 11:05 AM

Champions in Science: Profile of Jonathan Kirzner

Department of Energy, Office of Science

Wednesday April 05, 2017, 12:05 PM

High-Schooler Solves College-Level Security Puzzle From Argonne, Sparks Interest in Career

Argonne National Laboratory

Tuesday March 28, 2017, 12:05 PM

Champions in Science: Profile of Jenica Jacobi

Department of Energy, Office of Science

Friday March 24, 2017, 10:40 AM

Great Neck South High School Wins Regional Science Bowl at Brookhaven Lab

Brookhaven National Laboratory

Wednesday February 15, 2017, 04:05 PM

Middle Schoolers Test Their Knowledge at Science Bowl Competition

Argonne National Laboratory

Friday January 27, 2017, 04:00 PM

Haslam Visits ORNL to Highlight State's Role in Discovering Tennessine

Oak Ridge National Laboratory

Tuesday November 08, 2016, 12:05 PM

Internship Program Helps Foster Development of Future Nuclear Scientists

Oak Ridge National Laboratory

Friday May 13, 2016, 04:05 PM

More Than 12,000 Explore Jefferson Lab During April 30 Open House

Thomas Jefferson National Accelerator Facility

Monday April 25, 2016, 05:05 PM

Giving Back to National Science Bowl

Ames Laboratory

Friday March 25, 2016, 12:05 PM

NMSU Undergrad Tackles 3D Particle Scattering Animations After Receiving JSA Research Assistantship

Thomas Jefferson National Accelerator Facility

Tuesday February 02, 2016, 10:05 AM

Shannon Greco: A Self-Described "STEM Education Zealot"

Princeton Plasma Physics Laboratory

Monday November 16, 2015, 04:05 PM

Rare Earths for Life: An 85th Birthday Visit with Mr. Rare Earth

Ames Laboratory

Tuesday October 20, 2015, 01:05 PM

Meet Robert Palomino: 'Give Everything a Shot!'

Brookhaven National Laboratory

Tuesday April 22, 2014, 11:30 AM

University of Utah Makes Solar Accessible

University of Utah

Wednesday March 06, 2013, 03:40 PM

Student Innovator at Rensselaer Polytechnic Institute Seeks Brighter, Smarter, and More Efficient LEDs

Rensselaer Polytechnic Institute (RPI)

Friday November 16, 2012, 10:00 AM

Texas Tech Energy Commerce Students, Community Light up Tent City

Texas Tech University

Wednesday November 23, 2011, 10:45 AM

Don't Get 'Frosted' Over Heating Your Home This Winter

Temple University

Wednesday July 06, 2011, 06:00 PM

New Research Center To Tackle Critical Challenges Related to Aircraft Design, Wind Energy, Smart Buildings

Rensselaer Polytechnic Institute (RPI)

Friday April 22, 2011, 09:00 AM

First Polymer Solar-Thermal Device Heats Home, Saves Money

Wake Forest University

Friday April 15, 2011, 12:25 PM

Like Superman, American University Will Get Its Energy from the Sun

American University

Thursday February 10, 2011, 05:00 PM

ARRA Grant to Help Fund Seminary Building Green Roof

University of Chicago

Tuesday January 25, 2011, 12:35 PM

Ithaca College in Elite Company for Environmental Leadership in Building Construction

Ithaca College

Tuesday December 07, 2010, 05:00 PM

UC San Diego Installing 2.8 Megawatt Fuel Cell to Anchor Energy Innovation Park

University of California San Diego

Monday November 01, 2010, 12:50 PM

Rensselaer Smart Lighting Engineering Research Center Announces First Deployment of New Technology on Campus

Rensselaer Polytechnic Institute (RPI)

Friday September 10, 2010, 12:40 PM

Ithaca College Will Host Regional Clean Energy Summit

Ithaca College

Tuesday July 27, 2010, 10:30 AM

Texas Governor Announces $8.4 Million Award to Create Renewable Energy Institute

Texas Tech University

Friday May 07, 2010, 04:20 PM

Creighton University to Offer New Alternative Energy Program

Creighton University

Wednesday May 05, 2010, 09:30 AM

National Engineering Program Seeks Subject Matter Experts in Energy

JETS Junior Engineering Technical Society

Wednesday April 21, 2010, 12:30 PM

Students Using Solar Power To Create Sustainable Solutions for Haiti, Peru

Rensselaer Polytechnic Institute (RPI)

Wednesday March 03, 2010, 07:00 PM

Helping Hydrogen: Student Inventor Tackles Challenge of Hydrogen Storage

Rensselaer Polytechnic Institute (RPI)

Thursday February 04, 2010, 02:00 PM

Turning Exercise into Electricity

Furman University

Thursday November 12, 2009, 12:45 PM

Campus Leaders Showing the Way to a Sustainable, Clean Energy Future

National Wildlife Federation (NWF)

Tuesday November 03, 2009, 04:20 PM

Furman University Receives $2.5 Million DOE Grant for Geothermal Project

Furman University

Thursday September 17, 2009, 02:45 PM

Could Sorghum Become a Significant Alternative Fuel Source?

Salisbury University

Wednesday September 16, 2009, 11:15 AM

Students Navigating the Hudson River With Hydrogen Fuel Cells

Rensselaer Polytechnic Institute (RPI)

Wednesday September 16, 2009, 10:00 AM

College Presidents Flock to D.C., Urge Senate to Pass Clean Energy Bill

National Wildlife Federation (NWF)

Wednesday July 01, 2009, 04:15 PM

Northeastern Announces New Professional Master's in Energy Systems

Northeastern University

Friday February 13, 2009, 03:00 PM

Bioenergy Scientists to Discuss Latest Innovations at Conference in Washington, D.C., March 10-13

Cornell University

Friday October 12, 2007, 09:35 AM

Kansas Rural Schools To Receive Wind Turbines

Kansas State University

Thursday August 17, 2006, 05:30 PM

High Gas Prices Here to Stay, Says Engineering Professor

Rowan University

Wednesday May 17, 2006, 06:45 PM

Time Use Expert's 7-Year Fight for Better Gas Mileage

University of Maryland, College Park




Argonne Hosts Battery Industry Day to Boost Collaboration

Article ID: 676447

Released: 2017-06-14 16:05:53

Source Newsroom: Argonne National Laboratory

  • Credit: Argonne National Laboratory

    Caption Venkat Srinivasan, Director, Argonne Collaborative Center for Energy Storage Science (ACCESS), speaks with a researcher in one of Argonne’s battery discovery laboratories. Srinivasan will speak about partnering opportunities with Argonne at Battery Industry Day on June 14.

  • Credit: Argonne National Laboratory

    Argonne chemist, Christopher Johnson studies battery materials to improve battery performance. Johnson will share success stories working with industry during a panel discussion at Battery Industry Day on June 14.

MEDIA CONTACT

Benjamin Schiltz
Communications Lead
bschiltz@anl.gov
Phone: 630-252-5640

KEYWORDS

Materials Science, Argonne Collaborative Center for Energy Storage Science (ACCESS), Joint Center for Energy Storage Research (JCESR), energy usage, Energy Storage, Batteries, Smart Grid, Chemical Sciences & Engineering, Technology Transfer

Coffee brewers blend multiple bean varieties to provide caffeine lovers their daily energy boost. Scientists also work with blends to energize modern society. These blends of chemical elements increase the efficiency and capabilities of lithium-ion batteries.

At stake in these endeavors, say officials at the U.S. Department of Energy’s (DOE) Argonne National Laboratory, are cell phones that hold longer charges, more affordable and efficient electric cars, power grids that store electricity, and small but dependable power packs for the military.

“We are fully committed to working with industry, and we have a significant and successful track record to show that.”

 

“The harnessing of renewable energy and improvement of energy storage systems will be key in supplying sustainable energy to the planet in the 21st century and beyond,” said Michael Thackeray, Argonne Distinguished Fellow and materials scientist.

Argonne, a global leader in battery research, will highlight its array of cutting-edge work – including its revolutionary Nickel Manganese Cobalt (NMC) blended cathode structure – during Battery Industry Day on Wednesday, June 14. More than 100 industry representatives have registered for the daylong event, which will feature presentations, networking and tours of Argonne’s battery laboratories.

Argonne researchers and technology licensing officers work year-round with private industry collaborators and are always open to new collaborations.

“We are open for business in energy storage research,” said Suresh Sunderrajan, Argonne’s interim associate laboratory director for Science and Technology Partnerships and Outreach. “We continue to push the envelope in advancing and developing new energy storage technologies. We invite industry participants and other stakeholders to connect with us to move exciting new developments to market.”

Although Argonne is a federally funded laboratory, it has well-established processes for developing fruitful industry collaborations and for licensing valuable intellectual property such as its NMC technology, said Venkat Srinivasan, director of Argonne’s Collaborative Center for Energy Storage Science (ACCESS).

“We are fully committed to working with industry, and we have a significant and successful track record to show that,” Srinivasan said.

The laboratory’s unique capabilities in battery processes and materials have attracted interest from companies that range from material suppliers and cell manufacturers to battery recyclers and end-use device developers, he noted. In 2011, General Motors Co. equipped its Chevrolet Volt with a battery based on the NMC cathode technology that it licensed from Argonne. The laboratory continues to focus its battery research on manganese-rich lithium materials.

“The rest of the world is going nickel-rich, but manganese is less costly than nickel and it’s less toxic and safer to use than nickel and cobalt,” noted Thackeray, whose many honors include the University of Chicago Distinguished Performance Medal for contributions to lithium battery technology. The university operates the laboratory for DOE’s Office of Science through UChicago Argonne, LLC.

Argonne’s NMC technology works by shuttling positively charged lithium ions between two electrodes when extracting energy from a battery and when recharging it.

“The amount of lithium that you can shuttle, together with the voltage, really defines how much energy you can get in and out of the battery,” Thackeray said. “The more lithium that you can shuttle, the better the energy output.”

Early NMC technology had troubles with structural and electrochemical instabilities that resulted during repeated charge and discharge of the battery. Argonne researchers achieved a breakthrough in the late 1990s by adding a small amount of a lithium-manganese-oxide stabilizer that enabled a higher energy output over hundreds of charge/discharge cycles.

NMC displays exceptional long-term stability when powered at 4.3 volts, noted Chris Johnson, an Argonne chemist and group leader.

“But if we can charge the battery at 4.5 volts, we can probably get 25 percent more capacity out of the system,” Johnson said. And that is where the blending comes in.

“You need optimal energy for a car battery, but you also want optimal safety and stability over time,” said Johnson, who will participate in a panel discussion on Battery Industry Day. “There are compromises.”

A nickel-rich system offers high capacity, but it also adds instability. A manganese-rich system offers better stability and safety, but it lowers energy capacity. Cobalt, meanwhile, offers a good combination of capacity and stability, but it’s more expensive than nickel and manganese.

A blend that offers a good combination of safety, performance and energy capacity seems to be five parts nickel to three parts manganese to two parts cobalt.

“Every time you change the nickel-manganese-cobalt ratio, you have to alter the lithium content as well, and that can be tricky,” Johnson explained.

Argonne researchers aim to add larger quantities of the lithium-manganese-oxide stabilizer to their NMC systems to further increase the shuttling of lithium, “but there are still instability problems with materials that are manganese-rich,” Thackeray said. He and his associates are working to alleviate these problems by adding an additional stabilizing component—spinel—to the manganese-rich NMC structures.

Another strategy is to exploit oxygen electrochemistry in the NMC material to increase the energy output in a ‘hybrid’ lithium-ion/lithium-oxygen cell. That feat will be challenging, however, one that Thackeray likens to “shooting for the moon.”

The enticing payoffs, however, would be batteries with higher charge densities and longer lifetimes which, when used in applications ranging from cell phones to electric cars to electric grid storage, offer economic growth, energy independence and more secure energy sources for the nation.

“The importance attached to energy storage and renewables is what keeps us enthused about what we’re doing,” Thackeray said.

Argonne’s research on battery science and technology is supported by DOE’s Office of Science and its Office of Energy Efficiency and Renewable Energy Vehicle Technologies Office.

To learn more about Argonne battery technology, see ACCESS.

Argonne National Laboratory seeks solutions to pressing national problems in science and technology. The nation's first national laboratory, Argonne conducts leading-edge basic and applied scientific research in virtually every scientific discipline. Argonne researchers work closely with researchers from hundreds of companies, universities, and federal, state and municipal agencies to help them solve their specific problems, advance America's scientific leadership and prepare the nation for a better future. With employees from more than 60 nations, Argonne is managed by UChicago Argonne, LLC for the U.S. Department of Energy's Office of Science.

The U.S. Department of Energy's Office of Science is the single largest supporter of basic research in the physical sciences in the United States and is working to address some of the most pressing challenges of our time. For more information, visit the Office of Science website.