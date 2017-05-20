Doe Science news source

X-Ray Study Reveals Way to Control Molecular Vibrations That Transmit Heat

Electrolytes Made From Liquefied Gas Enable Batteries to Run at Ultra-Low Temperatures ...
How to Build Software for a Computer 50 Times Faster Than Anything in the World ...
Synthetic Development of Low-Dimensional Nanomaterials Could Revolutionize Future Technologies ...
Argonne Hosts Battery Industry Day to Boost Collaboration ...
New Research Finds a Missing Piece to High-Temperature Superconductor Mystery ...
Defrosting the World's Freezer: Thawing Permafrost ...
Electrifying Magnetism World's Freezer: Thawing Permafrost ...
One Step Closer to Practical Fast Charging Batteries ...
U.S.-China Collaboration Makes Excellent Start in Optimizing Lithium to Control Fusion Plasmas ...
Discovering the Ultimate Limit of Heat Transport: Measurements across a Single-Atom Junction ...
A Seaweed Derivative Could Be Just What Lithium-Sulfur Batteries Need ...
Argonne X-Rays Used to Help Identify a Key Lassa Virus Structure ...
Nothing Boring About the Thinnest Boron Ever ...
Glass for Solar Cells and Phone Screens Resists Light Degradation ...
Jagged Platinum Nanowires Double the Record for Reaction Critical to Fuel Cell Performance ...
Amazing Spintronics! Nanowires Double the Record for Reaction Critical to Fuel Cell Performance ...
Researchers Find a Surprise Just Beneath the Surface in Carbon Dioxide Experiment ...
Uncovered: 1000 New Microbial Genomes ...
Simulations Pinpoint Atomic-Level Defects in Solar Cell Nanostructures ...
The World's Most Powerful X-Ray Laser Beam Creates 'Molecular Black Hole' ...
Neutrons Zero in on the Elusive Magnetic Majorana Fermion ...
Tackling infectious disease - one protein at a time ...
X-Ray Study Reveals Way to Control Molecular Vibrations That Transmit Heat ...
Eck Industries Exclusively Licenses Cerium-Aluminum Alloy Co-Developed by ORNL ...
Q&A: SLAC's Vera Luth Discusses the Search for New Physics ...
Berkeley Lab's Open-Source Spinoff Serves Science ...
Seeing the Forest and the Trees to Find Parasitic Reactions That Lead to Battery Failures ...
Shining Light on Antimatter ...
Newly Identified Gene Helps Time Spring Flowering in Vital Grass Crops ...
Story Tips From the Department of Energy's Oak Ridge National Laboratory, June 2017 ...
Understanding Tungsten "Fuzz" ...
An X-Ray Laser's New Corrective "Eyeglasses" ...
Chemical "Dance" of Cobalt Catalysis Could Pave Way to Solar Fuels ...
Scientists Design Molecular System for Artificial Photosynthesis ...
SLAC X-Ray Beam Helps Uncover Blueprint for Lassa Virus Vaccine ...
Saving Lives and Money: The Potential of Solar to Replace Coal ...

"Expert in a Suitcase" Cuts Power Bills 10% in Small Commercial Buildings ...
Perdigao: Capturing the Complexities of Mountain Winds ...
University of Arkansas Researchers to Work With TI to Develop Electrostatic Discharge Protection ...
Seeing Below the Surface of Solar Cells ...
Newly Identified Microbial Process Could Reduce Toxic Methylmercury Levels ...
Support for Tidal Energy Is High Among Washington Residents ...
The World's Most Powerful X-Ray Laser Beam Creates 'Molecular Black Hole' ...
Nearly Ideal Performing Regions in Perovskite Films Could Boost Solar Cells ...
X-Rays: More Colorful and More Powerful ...
A Catalystic Shock ...
Heavy Particles Get Caught Up in the Flow ...
Squeezing Molecules Guides Chemistry ...
Reusable Sponge for Mitigating Oil Spills ...
Changing the Nature of Optics in One Step ...
Electrolytes Made From Liquefied Gas Enable Batteries to Run at Ultra-Low Temperatures

Engineers at the University of California San Diego have developed new electrolytes that enable lithium batteries to run at temperatures as low as -60 degrees Celsius with excellent performance -- in comparison, today's lithium-ion batteries stop working at -20 degrees Celsius. The new electrolytes also enable electrochemical capacitors to run as cold as -80 degrees Celsius -- their current limit is -40 degrees Celsius.

Synthetic Development of Low-Dimensional Nanomaterials Could Revolutionize Future Technologies

Javier Vela, scientist at the U.S. Department of Energy's Ames Laboratory, believes improvements in computer processors, TV displays and solar cells will come from scientific advancements in the synthesis of low-dimensional nanomaterials.

New Research Finds a Missing Piece to High-Temperature Superconductor Mystery

An international team led by scientists from the Department of Energy's SLAC National Accelerator Laboratory and Stanford University has detected new features in the electronic behavior of a copper oxide material that may help explain why it becomes a perfect electrical conductor - a superconductor - at relatively high temperatures.

A Seaweed Derivative Could Be Just What Lithium-Sulfur Batteries Need

Lithium-sulfur batteries have great potential as a low-cost, high-energy, energy source for both vehicle and grid applications. However, they suffer from significant capacity fading. Now scientists from the Department of Energy's Lawrence Berkeley National Laboratory (Berkeley Lab) have made a surprising discovery that could fix this problem.

Small Scale, Big Improvements

Chemical reactions that make improvements in water purification and batteries possible occur at scales too small to see. A team including a UD researcher has developed a way to produce real-time observations documenting the reactions that happen between liquids and solids.

Argonne X-Rays Used to Help Identify a Key Lassa Virus Structure

Research done at Argonne National Laboratory's Advanced Photon Source was vital to the process of identifying the structure, which provides a guide for designing a Lassa virus vaccine. Lassa virus is endemic to Africa and kills thousands of people a year; it is particularly deadly for pregnant women.

Jagged Platinum Nanowires Double the Record for Reaction Critical to Fuel Cell Performance

Scientists devised a new synthesis route to produce a catalyst that doubles the conversion rate compared to the best previously reported catalyst.

Amazing Spintronics!

A new device design allows ten-fold increase in spin currents, laying the path to use in computing and high-efficiency electronics.

Researchers Find a Surprise Just Beneath the Surface in Carbon Dioxide Experiment

An X-ray technique, coupled with theoretical work, revealed how oxygen atoms embedded very near the surface of a copper sample had a more dramatic effect on the early stages of the reaction with carbon dioxide (CO2) than earlier theories could account for. This information could prove useful in designing new types of materials to further enhance reactions and make them more efficient in converting carbon dioxide into liquid fuels and other products.

Uncovered: 1000 New Microbial Genomes

Microbes play important roles in regulating Earth's biogeochemical cycles and in Nature Biotechnology, U.S. Department of Energy Joint Genome Institute scientists report the release of 1,003 phylogenetically diverse bacterial and archaeal reference genomes--the single largest release to date.


Electrifying Magnetism

Researchers create materials with controllable electrical and magnetic properties, even at room temperature.

One Step Closer to Practical Fast Charging Batteries

Novel electrode materials have designed pathways for electrons and ions during the charge/discharge cycle.

Discovering the Ultimate Limit of Heat Transport: Measurements across a Single-Atom Junction

First observation of "quantum" heat transport uncovers the ultimate limits for nanoscale devices.

Nothing Boring About the Thinnest Boron Ever

Researchers made a sheet of boron only one atom thick with the potential to change solar panels, computers, and more.

Glass for Solar Cells and Phone Screens Resists Light Degradation

New well-packed organic glass better resists changes when exposed to light.

Jagged Platinum Nanowires Double the Record for Reaction Critical to Fuel Cell Performance

Scientists devised a new synthesis route to produce a catalyst that doubles the conversion rate compared to the best previously reported catalyst.

Amazing Spintronics!

A new device design allows ten-fold increase in spin currents, laying the path to use in computing and high-efficiency electronics.

Seeing the Forest and the Trees to Find Parasitic Reactions That Lead to Battery Failures

Detailed view of the atomic scale and mesoscale changes in a troubling layer offers insights for a better battery

Shining Light on Antimatter

Researchers perform first spectroscopic measurements on antihydrogen in pursuit of one of our biggest scientific mysteries: why is there so little antimatter in the universe?


Saturday May 20, 2017, 12:05 PM

Rensselaer Polytechnic Institute Graduates Urged to Embrace Change at 211th Commencement

Rensselaer Polytechnic Institute (RPI)

Wednesday May 17, 2017, 11:05 AM

Rensselaer Polytechnic Institute President's Commencement Colloquy to Address "Criticality, Incisiveness, Creativity"

Rensselaer Polytechnic Institute (RPI)

Monday May 15, 2017, 01:05 PM

ORNL, University of Tennessee Launch New Doctoral Program in Data Science

Oak Ridge National Laboratory

Friday April 07, 2017, 11:05 AM

Champions in Science: Profile of Jonathan Kirzner

Department of Energy, Office of Science

Wednesday April 05, 2017, 12:05 PM

High-Schooler Solves College-Level Security Puzzle From Argonne, Sparks Interest in Career

Argonne National Laboratory

Tuesday March 28, 2017, 12:05 PM

Champions in Science: Profile of Jenica Jacobi

Department of Energy, Office of Science

Friday March 24, 2017, 10:40 AM

Great Neck South High School Wins Regional Science Bowl at Brookhaven Lab

Brookhaven National Laboratory

Wednesday February 15, 2017, 04:05 PM

Middle Schoolers Test Their Knowledge at Science Bowl Competition

Argonne National Laboratory

Friday January 27, 2017, 04:00 PM

Haslam Visits ORNL to Highlight State's Role in Discovering Tennessine

Oak Ridge National Laboratory

Tuesday November 08, 2016, 12:05 PM

Internship Program Helps Foster Development of Future Nuclear Scientists

Oak Ridge National Laboratory

Friday May 13, 2016, 04:05 PM

More Than 12,000 Explore Jefferson Lab During April 30 Open House

Thomas Jefferson National Accelerator Facility

Monday April 25, 2016, 05:05 PM

Giving Back to National Science Bowl

Ames Laboratory

Friday March 25, 2016, 12:05 PM

NMSU Undergrad Tackles 3D Particle Scattering Animations After Receiving JSA Research Assistantship

Thomas Jefferson National Accelerator Facility

Tuesday February 02, 2016, 10:05 AM

Shannon Greco: A Self-Described "STEM Education Zealot"

Princeton Plasma Physics Laboratory

Monday November 16, 2015, 04:05 PM

Rare Earths for Life: An 85th Birthday Visit with Mr. Rare Earth

Ames Laboratory

Tuesday October 20, 2015, 01:05 PM

Meet Robert Palomino: 'Give Everything a Shot!'

Brookhaven National Laboratory

Tuesday April 22, 2014, 11:30 AM

University of Utah Makes Solar Accessible

University of Utah

Wednesday March 06, 2013, 03:40 PM

Student Innovator at Rensselaer Polytechnic Institute Seeks Brighter, Smarter, and More Efficient LEDs

Rensselaer Polytechnic Institute (RPI)

Friday November 16, 2012, 10:00 AM

Texas Tech Energy Commerce Students, Community Light up Tent City

Texas Tech University

Wednesday November 23, 2011, 10:45 AM

Don't Get 'Frosted' Over Heating Your Home This Winter

Temple University

Wednesday July 06, 2011, 06:00 PM

New Research Center To Tackle Critical Challenges Related to Aircraft Design, Wind Energy, Smart Buildings

Rensselaer Polytechnic Institute (RPI)

Friday April 22, 2011, 09:00 AM

First Polymer Solar-Thermal Device Heats Home, Saves Money

Wake Forest University

Friday April 15, 2011, 12:25 PM

Like Superman, American University Will Get Its Energy from the Sun

American University

Thursday February 10, 2011, 05:00 PM

ARRA Grant to Help Fund Seminary Building Green Roof

University of Chicago

Tuesday January 25, 2011, 12:35 PM

Ithaca College in Elite Company for Environmental Leadership in Building Construction

Ithaca College

Tuesday December 07, 2010, 05:00 PM

UC San Diego Installing 2.8 Megawatt Fuel Cell to Anchor Energy Innovation Park

University of California San Diego

Monday November 01, 2010, 12:50 PM

Rensselaer Smart Lighting Engineering Research Center Announces First Deployment of New Technology on Campus

Rensselaer Polytechnic Institute (RPI)

Friday September 10, 2010, 12:40 PM

Ithaca College Will Host Regional Clean Energy Summit

Ithaca College

Tuesday July 27, 2010, 10:30 AM

Texas Governor Announces $8.4 Million Award to Create Renewable Energy Institute

Texas Tech University

Friday May 07, 2010, 04:20 PM

Creighton University to Offer New Alternative Energy Program

Creighton University

Wednesday May 05, 2010, 09:30 AM

National Engineering Program Seeks Subject Matter Experts in Energy

JETS Junior Engineering Technical Society

Wednesday April 21, 2010, 12:30 PM

Students Using Solar Power To Create Sustainable Solutions for Haiti, Peru

Rensselaer Polytechnic Institute (RPI)

Wednesday March 03, 2010, 07:00 PM

Helping Hydrogen: Student Inventor Tackles Challenge of Hydrogen Storage

Rensselaer Polytechnic Institute (RPI)

Thursday February 04, 2010, 02:00 PM

Turning Exercise into Electricity

Furman University

Thursday November 12, 2009, 12:45 PM

Campus Leaders Showing the Way to a Sustainable, Clean Energy Future

National Wildlife Federation (NWF)

Tuesday November 03, 2009, 04:20 PM

Furman University Receives $2.5 Million DOE Grant for Geothermal Project

Furman University

Thursday September 17, 2009, 02:45 PM

Could Sorghum Become a Significant Alternative Fuel Source?

Salisbury University

Wednesday September 16, 2009, 11:15 AM

Students Navigating the Hudson River With Hydrogen Fuel Cells

Rensselaer Polytechnic Institute (RPI)

Wednesday September 16, 2009, 10:00 AM

College Presidents Flock to D.C., Urge Senate to Pass Clean Energy Bill

National Wildlife Federation (NWF)

Wednesday July 01, 2009, 04:15 PM

Northeastern Announces New Professional Master's in Energy Systems

Northeastern University

Friday February 13, 2009, 03:00 PM

Bioenergy Scientists to Discuss Latest Innovations at Conference in Washington, D.C., March 10-13

Cornell University

Friday October 12, 2007, 09:35 AM

Kansas Rural Schools To Receive Wind Turbines

Kansas State University

Thursday August 17, 2006, 05:30 PM

High Gas Prices Here to Stay, Says Engineering Professor

Rowan University

Wednesday May 17, 2006, 06:45 PM

Time Use Expert's 7-Year Fight for Better Gas Mileage

University of Maryland, College Park




How to Build Software for a Computer 50 Times Faster Than Anything in the World

  • Credit: Image courtesy of the Hardware/Hybrid Accelerated Cosmology Code (HACC) team.

    This image is a small portion of an output from the "Q Continuum" cosmology simulation; the full simulation evolves more than half a trillion particles. Exascale systems will further enable researchers to run advanced simulations like this to shed more light on the key ingredients that make up our universe.

Imagine you were able to solve a problem 50 times faster than you can now. With this ability, you have the potential to come up with answers to even the most complex problems faster than ever before.

Researchers behind the U.S. Department of Energy’s (DOE) Exascale Computing Project want to make this capability a reality, and are doing so by creating tools and technologies for exascale supercomputers – computing systems at least 50 times faster than those used today. These tools will advance researchers’ ability to analyze and visualize complex phenomena such as cancer and nuclear reactors, which will accelerate scientific discovery and innovation.

“These software environments have to be robust and flexible enough to handle a broad spectrum of applications, and be well integrated with hardware and application software so that applications can run and operate seamlessly.”

Developing layers of software that support and connect hardware and applications is critical to making these next-generation systems a reality.

“These software environments have to be robust and flexible enough to handle a broad spectrum of applications, and be well integrated with hardware and application software so that applications can run and operate seamlessly,” said Rajeev Thakur, a computer scientist at the DOE’s Argonne National Laboratory and the director of software technology for the Exascale Computing Project (ECP).

Researchers in Argonne’s Mathematics and Computer Science Division are collaborating with colleagues from five other core ECP DOE national laboratories – Lawrence Berkeley, Lawrence Livermore, Sandia, Oak Ridge and Los Alamos – in addition to other labs and universities.

Their goal is to create new and adapt existing software technologies to operate at exascale by overcoming challenges found in several key areas, such as memory, power and computational resources.

Checkpoint/restart

Argonne computer scientist Franck Cappello leads an ECP project focused on advanced checkpoint/restart, a defense mechanism for withstanding failures that happen when applications are running.

“Given their complexity, faults in high-performance systems are a common occurrence, and some of them lead to failures that cause parallel applications to crash,” Cappello said.

“Many ECP applications already feature checkpoint/restart, but because we’re moving towards an even more complex system at exascale, we need more sophisticated methods for it. For us, that means providing an effective and efficient checkpoint/restart for ECP applications that lack it, and providing other applications a more efficient and scalable checkpoint/restart.”

Cappello also leads a project that focuses on reducing the large amounts of data that
is generated by these machines, which is expensive to store and communicate effectively.

“We’re developing techniques that can reduce data volume by at least a factor of 10. The problem with this is that you add some margin of error when you reduce the data,” Cappello said.

“The focus then is on controlling the margin of error; you want to control the error so it doesn't affect the scientific result in the end while still being efficient at reduction, and this is one of the challenges we are looking at.”

Memory

For information that is stored on exascale systems, researchers need data management controls for memory, power and processing cores. Argonne computer scientist Pete Beckman is investigating methods for managing all three through a project known as Argo.

“The efficiency of memory and storage have to keep up with the increase in computation rates and data movement requirements that will exist at exascale,” Beckman said.

“But how memory is arranged in systems and the technology used for it is also changing, and has more layers,” he said. “So we have to account for these changes, in addition to anticipating and designing around the future needs of the applications that will use these systems.”

With added layers of memory on exascale systems, researchers must develop complementary software for regulating these memory technologies that give users control over the process.

“Having controls in place is important because where you choose to store information affects how quickly you can retrieve it,” Beckman said.

Power

Another key resource that Beckman and Argo Project researchers are studying is power. As with memory, methods for allocating power resources could speed up or slow computation within a high-performance system. Researchers are interested in developing software technologies that could enhance users’ control over this resource.

“Power limits may not be at the top of the list when you’re dealing with smaller systems, but when you’re talking about tens of megawatts of power, which is what we’ll need in the future, how an application uses that power becomes an important distinguishing characteristic,” Beckman said.

“The goal for us is to achieve a level of control that maximizes the user’s abilities while maintaining efficiency and minimizing cost,” he said.

Processing Cores

Ultra-fine controls are also needed for managing cores within an exascale system.

“With each generation of supercomputers we keep adding processing cores, but the system software that makes them work needs ways to partition and manage all the cores,” Beckman said. “And since we’re dealing millions of cores, even making small adjustments can have a tremendous impact on what we’re able to do; improving performance by say, two to three percent, is equivalent to thousands of laptops’ worth of computation.”

One concept Beckman and fellow researchers are exploring to better manage cores is containerization, a method for grouping a select number of cores together and treating them as a unit, or “container,” that can be controlled independently.

“The tools we have now to manage cores are not as precise, making it harder to regulate how much work is being done by one set of cores over another,” Beckman said. “But we’re borrowing and adapting container concepts into high-performance computing to give users the ability to operate and manage how they’re using those cores more carefully and directly.”

Software Libraries

Applications rely on software libraries – high-quality, reusable software collections – to support simulations and other functionalities. To make these capabilities accessible at exascale, Argonne researchers are working to scale existing libraries.

“Libraries provide important capabilities, including solutions to numerical problems,” said Argonne mathematician Barry Smith, who leads a project focused on scaling two libraries known as PETSc and TAO.

PETSc and TAO are widely used for large-scale numerical simulations. PETSc is a library that provides solutions to specific numerical calculations. TAO is a library that provides solutions to large-scale optimization problems, such as calculating the most cost-effective strategy for reloading fuel rods in a nuclear reactor.

In addition to scaling diverse software libraries, ECP scientists are also looking for ways to improve their quality and compatibility.

“Libraries have traditionally been developed independently, and due to the different strategies used to design and implement them, it’s been difficult to use multiple libraries in combinations. But large applications, like those that will run at exascale, need to be able to use all the layers of the software stack in combination,” said Argonne computational scientist Lois Curfman McInnes.

McInnes is co-leading the xSDK project, which is determining community policies to regulate the implementation of software packages. Such policies will make it easier for diverse libraries to be compatible with one another.

“These efforts bring us one step closer to realizing a robust and agile exascale environment that can aid scientists in tackling great challenges,” McInnes said.

Other labs participating in ECP include the Ames Laboratory, Brookhaven National Laboratory, Fermilab, Idaho National Laboratory, Jefferson Lab, National Energy Technology Laboratory, National Renewable Energy Laboratory, Pacific Northwest National Laboratory, Princeton Plasma Physics Laboratory, SLAC National Accelerator Laboratory and Savannah River National Laboratory. 

About ECP
The ECP is a collaborative effort of two DOE organizations — the Office of Science and the National Nuclear Security Administration.  The ECP was established to develop a capable exascale ecosystem, encompassing applications, system software, hardware technologies and architectures, and workforce development to meet the scientific and national security mission needs of DOE in the early-2020s time frame.

Argonne National Laboratory seeks solutions to pressing national problems in science and technology. The nation's first national laboratory, Argonne conducts leading-edge basic and applied scientific research in virtually every scientific discipline. Argonne researchers work closely with researchers from hundreds of companies, universities, and federal, state and municipal agencies to help them solve their specific problems, advance America's scientific leadership and prepare the nation for a better future. With employees from more than 60 nations, Argonne is managed by UChicago Argonne, LLCfor the U.S. Department of Energy's Office of Science.

The U.S. Department of Energy's Office of Science is the single largest supporter of basic research in the physical sciences in the United States and is working to address some of the most pressing challenges of our time. For more information, visit the Office of Science website.