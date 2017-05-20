Doe Science news source

Amazing Spintronics!

Mountaintop Plants

Mountaintop Plants and Soils to Become Out of Sync ...
If a

If a Tree Falls in the Amazon ...
Turning Waste

Turning Waste into Fuels, Microbial Style ...
Keeping California's

Keeping California's Natural Gas System Safe ...
Sound Waves

Sound Waves Direct Particles to Self-Assemble, Self-Heal ...
With ARM

With ARM Instruments Watching, an Extensive Summer Melt in West Antarctica ...
Nickel for

Nickel for Thought: Compound Shows Potential for High-Temperature Superconductivity ...
Electrolytes Made

Electrolytes Made From Liquefied Gas Enable Batteries to Run at Ultra-Low Temperatures ...
How to

How to Build Software for a Computer 50 Times Faster Than Anything in the World ...
Synthetic Development

Synthetic Development of Low-Dimensional Nanomaterials Could Revolutionize Future Technologies ...
Argonne Hosts

Argonne Hosts Battery Industry Day to Boost Collaboration ...
New Research

New Research Finds a Missing Piece to High-Temperature Superconductor Mystery ...
Defrosting the

Defrosting the World's Freezer: Thawing Permafrost ...
Electrifying Magnetism

Electrifying Magnetism World's Freezer: Thawing Permafrost ...
One Step

One Step Closer to Practical Fast Charging Batteries ...
U.S.-China Collaboration

U.S.-China Collaboration Makes Excellent Start in Optimizing Lithium to Control Fusion Plasmas ...
Discovering the

Discovering the Ultimate Limit of Heat Transport: Measurements across a Single-Atom Junction ...
A Seaweed

A Seaweed Derivative Could Be Just What Lithium-Sulfur Batteries Need ...
Argonne X-Rays

Argonne X-Rays Used to Help Identify a Key Lassa Virus Structure ...
Nothing Boring

Nothing Boring About the Thinnest Boron Ever ...
Glass for

Glass for Solar Cells and Phone Screens Resists Light Degradation ...
Jagged Platinum

Jagged Platinum Nanowires Double the Record for Reaction Critical to Fuel Cell Performance ...
Amazing Spintronics!

Amazing Spintronics! Nanowires Double the Record for Reaction Critical to Fuel Cell Performance ...
Researchers Find

Researchers Find a Surprise Just Beneath the Surface in Carbon Dioxide Experiment ...
Uncovered: 1000

Uncovered: 1000 New Microbial Genomes ...
Simulations Pinpoint

Simulations Pinpoint Atomic-Level Defects in Solar Cell Nanostructures ...
The World's

The World's Most Powerful X-Ray Laser Beam Creates 'Molecular Black Hole' ...
Neutrons Zero

Neutrons Zero in on the Elusive Magnetic Majorana Fermion ...
Tackling infectious

Tackling infectious disease - one protein at a time ...
X-Ray Study

X-Ray Study Reveals Way to Control Molecular Vibrations That Transmit Heat ...
Eck Industries

Eck Industries Exclusively Licenses Cerium-Aluminum Alloy Co-Developed by ORNL ...
Q&A: SLAC's

Q&A: SLAC's Vera Luth Discusses the Search for New Physics ...
Berkeley Lab's

Berkeley Lab's Open-Source Spinoff Serves Science ...
Seeing the

Seeing the Forest and the Trees to Find Parasitic Reactions That Lead to Battery Failures ...
Shining Light

Shining Light on Antimatter ...
Newly Identified

Newly Identified Gene Helps Time Spring Flowering in Vital Grass Crops ...
Story Tips

Story Tips From the Department of Energy's Oak Ridge National Laboratory, June 2017 ...
Understanding Tungsten

Understanding Tungsten "Fuzz" ...
An X-Ray

An X-Ray Laser's New Corrective "Eyeglasses" ...
Chemical

Chemical "Dance" of Cobalt Catalysis Could Pave Way to Solar Fuels ...
Scientists Design

Scientists Design Molecular System for Artificial Photosynthesis ...
SLAC X-Ray

SLAC X-Ray Beam Helps Uncover Blueprint for Lassa Virus Vaccine ...
Saving Lives

Saving Lives and Money: The Potential of Solar to Replace Coal ...

"Expert in a Suitcase" Cuts Power Bills 10% in Small Commercial Buildings ...
Perdigao: Capturing

Perdigao: Capturing the Complexities of Mountain Winds ...
University of

University of Arkansas Researchers to Work With TI to Develop Electrostatic Discharge Protection ...
Seeing Below

Seeing Below the Surface of Solar Cells ...
Newly Identified

Newly Identified Microbial Process Could Reduce Toxic Methylmercury Levels ...
Support for

Support for Tidal Energy Is High Among Washington Residents ...
The World's

The World's Most Powerful X-Ray Laser Beam Creates 'Molecular Black Hole' ...
X
X
X

Mountaintop Plants and Soils to Become Out of Sync

Plants and soil microbes may be altered by climate warming at different rates and in different ways, meaning vital nutrient patterns could be misaligned.

If a Tree Falls in the Amazon

For the first time, scientists pinpointed how often storms topple trees, helping to predict how changes in Amazonia affect the world.

Turning Waste into Fuels, Microbial Style

A newly discovered metabolic process linking different bacteria in a community could enhance bioenergy production.

Transforming Last Night's Leftovers Into Green Energy

In a classic tale of turning trash into treasure, two different processes soon may be the favored dynamic duo to turn food waste into green energy, according to a new Cornell University-led study.

Sound Waves Direct Particles to Self-Assemble, Self-Heal

Berkeley Lab scientists have demonstrated how floating particles will assemble and synchronize in response to acoustic waves. Their simple experiment provides a new framework for studying how seemingly lifelike behaviors emerge in response to external forces. The work could help address fundamental questions about energy dissipation and non-equilibrium thermodynamics.

With ARM Instruments Watching, an Extensive Summer Melt in West Antarctica

One day in December of 2015, bound for a remote ice camp in the interior of Antarctica, Scripps Institution of Oceanography doctoral student Ryan Scott boarded a ski-equipped LC-130 turboprop transport plane at McMurdo Station at the south tip of Ross Island. It was austral summer and the temperature outside hovered around -4 degrees Celsius.

Nickel for Thought: Compound Shows Potential for High-Temperature Superconductivity

Argonne researchers have identified a nickel oxide compound as an unconventional but promising candidate material for high-temperature superconductivity. The project combined crystal growth, X-ray spectroscopy and computational theory.

Electrolytes Made From Liquefied Gas Enable Batteries to Run at Ultra-Low Temperatures

Engineers at the University of California San Diego have developed new electrolytes that enable lithium batteries to run at temperatures as low as -60 degrees Celsius with excellent performance -- in comparison, today's lithium-ion batteries stop working at -20 degrees Celsius. The new electrolytes also enable electrochemical capacitors to run as cold as -80 degrees Celsius -- their current limit is -40 degrees Celsius.

Synthetic Development of Low-Dimensional Nanomaterials Could Revolutionize Future Technologies

Javier Vela, scientist at the U.S. Department of Energy's Ames Laboratory, believes improvements in computer processors, TV displays and solar cells will come from scientific advancements in the synthesis of low-dimensional nanomaterials.

New Research Finds a Missing Piece to High-Temperature Superconductor Mystery

An international team led by scientists from the Department of Energy's SLAC National Accelerator Laboratory and Stanford University has detected new features in the electronic behavior of a copper oxide material that may help explain why it becomes a perfect electrical conductor - a superconductor - at relatively high temperatures.


Department of Energy Awards Six Research Contracts Totaling $258 Million to Accelerate U.S. Supercomputing Technology

Today U.S. Secretary of Energy Rick Perry announced that six leading U.S. technology companies will receive funding from the Department of Energy's Exascale Computing Project (ECP) as part of its new PathForward program, accelerating the research necessary to deploy the nation's first exascale supercomputers.

Cynthia Jenks Named Director of Argonne's Chemical Sciences and Engineering Division

Argonne has named Cynthia Jenks the next director of the laboratory's Chemical Sciences and Engineering Division. Jenks currently serves as the assistant director for scientific planning and the director of the Chemical and Biological Sciences Division at Ames Laboratory.

Argonne-Developed Technology for Producing Graphene Wins TechConnect National Innovation Award

A method that significantly cuts the time and cost needed to grow graphene has won a 2017 TechConnect National Innovation Award. This is the second year in a row that a team at Argonne's Center for Nanoscale Materials has received this award.

Honeywell UOP and Argonne Seek Research Collaborations in Catalysis Under Technologist in Residence Program

Researchers at Argonne are collaborating with Honeywell UOP scientists to explore innovative energy and chemicals production.

Follow the Fantastic Voyage of the ICARUS Neutrino Detector

The ICARUS neutrino detector, born at Gran Sasso National Lab in Italy and refurbished at CERN, will make its way across the sea to Fermilab this summer. Follow along using an interactive map online.

JSA Awards Graduate Fellowships for Research at Jefferson Lab

Jefferson Sciences Associates announced today the award of eight JSA/Jefferson Lab graduate fellowships. The doctoral students will use the fellowships to support their advanced studies at their universities and conduct research at the Thomas Jefferson National Accelerator Facility (Jefferson Lab) - a U.S. Department of Energy nuclear physics laboratory managed and operated by JSA, a joint venture between SURA and PAE Applied Technologies.

Muon Magnet's Moment Has Arrived

On May 31, the 50-foot-wide superconducting electromagnet at the center of the Muon g-2 experiment saw its first beam of muon particles from Fermilab's accelerators, kicking off a three-year effort to measure just what happens to those particles when placed in a stunningly precise magnetic field. The answer could rewrite scientists' picture of the universe and how it works.

Seven Small Businesses to Collaborate with Argonne to Solve Technical Challenges

Seven small businesses have been selected to collaborate with researchers at Argonne to address technical challenges as part of DOE's Small Business Vouchers Program.

JSA Names Charles Perdrisat and Charles Sinclair as Co-Recipients of its 2017 Outstanding Nuclear Physicist Prize

Jefferson Science Associates, LLC, announced today that Charles Perdrisat and Charles Sinclair are the recipients of the 2017 Outstanding Nuclear Physicist Prize. The 2017 JSA Outstanding Nuclear Physicist Award is jointly awarded to Charles Perdrisat for his pioneering implementation of the polarization transfer technique to determine proton elastic form factors, and to Charles Sinclair for his crucial development of polarized electron beam technology, which made such measurements, and many others, possible.

University of Wisconsin-Milwaukee Joins Energy-Focused National Science Foundation Research Center

The University of Wisconsin-Milwaukee is joining a National Science Foundation-backed research center that will develop new technologies for storing, controlling and distributing energy that could ward off cybersecurity threats and lower energy bills.


Mountaintop Plants and Soils to Become Out of Sync

Plants and soil microbes may be altered by climate warming at different rates and in different ways, meaning vital nutrient patterns could be misaligned.

If a Tree Falls in the Amazon

For the first time, scientists pinpointed how often storms topple trees, helping to predict how changes in Amazonia affect the world.

Turning Waste into Fuels, Microbial Style

A newly discovered metabolic process linking different bacteria in a community could enhance bioenergy production.

Department of Energy Awards Six Research Contracts Totaling $258 Million to Accelerate U.S. Supercomputing Technology

Today U.S. Secretary of Energy Rick Perry announced that six leading U.S. technology companies will receive funding from the Department of Energy's Exascale Computing Project (ECP) as part of its new PathForward program, accelerating the research necessary to deploy the nation's first exascale supercomputers.

Electrifying Magnetism

Researchers create materials with controllable electrical and magnetic properties, even at room temperature.

One Step Closer to Practical Fast Charging Batteries

Novel electrode materials have designed pathways for electrons and ions during the charge/discharge cycle.

Discovering the Ultimate Limit of Heat Transport: Measurements across a Single-Atom Junction

First observation of "quantum" heat transport uncovers the ultimate limits for nanoscale devices.

Nothing Boring About the Thinnest Boron Ever

Researchers made a sheet of boron only one atom thick with the potential to change solar panels, computers, and more.

Glass for Solar Cells and Phone Screens Resists Light Degradation

New well-packed organic glass better resists changes when exposed to light.

Jagged Platinum Nanowires Double the Record for Reaction Critical to Fuel Cell Performance

Scientists devised a new synthesis route to produce a catalyst that doubles the conversion rate compared to the best previously reported catalyst.


Turning Waste into Fuels, Microbial Style

  • Credit: Image courtesy of Ha et al., 2017, DOI: 10.1038/ncomms13924 (CC BY 4.0)

    Two distinct microbes can, when in close association, produce an electric current, according to researchers who studied metabolic processes. This work has potential applications to waste treatment and bioenergy production.

The Science

Life on this planet is fueled by sugars and compounds made via photosynthesis. Photosynthetic bacteria use light and turn carbon dioxide to produce such complex sugars. A team of researchers discovered a new way in which microbes produce these compounds. The new microbial metabolic process is called syntrophic anaerobic photosynthesis. It could be a vital, widespread form of capturing and processing carbon in oxygen-depleted environments.

The Impact

Syntrophic anaerobic photosynthesis reveals options for tailoring microbial communities. The groupings could help treat waste and produce energy. The challenges of treating wastewater is obvious in the average utility bill. Today’s treatment methods often use energy to remove carbon-based pollutants. Bacterial communities could turn carbon into fuels and electricity. This work could, one day, offer cost and energy savings to sanitation firms.

Summary

Almost all life on Earth relies directly or indirectly on the conversion of inorganic compounds in the environment into organic compounds that store chemical energy and fuel the activity of organisms. Nearly half of such conversion occurs through photosynthetic carbon dioxide fixation by sulfur bacteria and cyanobacteria. In oxygen-depleted environments, photosynthetic bacteria use water, hydrogen sulfide, or other compounds to provide electrons needed to convert carbon dioxide into organic compounds. These organic compounds feed heterotroph bacteria — organisms that cannot manufacture their own food. New research has revealed a metabolic process, called syntrophic anaerobic photosynthesis, in which photosynthetic and heterotrophic bacteria cooperate to support one another’s growth in oxygen-depleted environments. Researchers from Washington State University, Pacific Northwest National Laboratory, China University of Geoscience, and Southern Illinois University made this discovery using the Quanta scanning electron microscope and the FEI Tecnai T-12 cryo-transmission electron microscope. These microscopes are at the Environmental Molecular Sciences Laboratory, a Department of Energy Office of Science user facility. The team’s analysis revealed that a heterotrophic bacterial species, Geobacter sulfurreducens, directly transfers electrons to a photosynthetic bacterial species, Prosthecochloris aestuarii, which uses electrons to fix carbon dioxide into cell material. At the same time, donating electrons allows G. sulfurreducens to support its own metabolic needs by converting acetate into carbon dioxide and water. This potentially widespread, symbiotic form of metabolism, which links anaerobic photosynthesis directly to anaerobic respiration, could be harnessed to develop new strategies for waste treatment and bioenergy production.

Funding

This work was supported by the U.S. Department of Energy (DOE), Office of Science, Office of Biological and Environmental Research, Genomic Science program and is a contribution of the Pacific Northwest National Laboratory Foundational Scientific Focus Area. A portion of this work was conducted at the Environmental Molecular Sciences Laboratory, a DOE Office of Science user facility.

Publication

P.T. Ha, S.R. Lindemann, L. Shi, A.C. Dohnalkova, J.K. Fredrickson, M.T. Madigan, and H. Beyenal, “Syntrophic anaerobic photosynthesis via direct interspecies electron transferExternal link.” Nature Communications 8, article 13924 (2017). [DOI: 10.1038/ncomms13924]