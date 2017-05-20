Doe Science news source

Doe Science news sourceAdd to Favorites
Participating Labs
- DOE Office of Science
- Argonne National Laboratory
- Oak Ridge National Laboratory
- Pacific Northwest National Laboratory
- Iowa State University, Ames Laboratory
- Brookhaven National Laboratory
- Princeton Plasma Physics Laboratory
- Lawrence Berkeley National Laboratory
- Thomas Jefferson National Accelerator Facility
- Fermi National Accelerator Laboratory (Fermilab)
- SLAC National Accelerator Laboratory
Researchers Find New Mechanism for Genome Regulation
The same mechanisms that separate mixtures of oil and water may also help the organization of an unusual part of our DNA called heterochromatin, according to a new study by Berkeley Lab researchers. They found that liquid-liquid phase separation helps heterochromatin organize large parts of the genome into specific regions of the nucleus. The work addresses a long-standing question about how DNA functions are organized in space and time, including how genes are silenced or expressed.
The Rise of Giant Viruses
Research reveals that giant viruses acquire genes piecemeal from others, with implications for bioenergy production and environmental cleanup.
Grasses: The Secrets Behind Their Success
Researchers find a grass gene affecting how plants manage water and carbon dioxide that could be useful to growing biofuel crops on marginal land.
SLAC Experiment is First to Decipher Atomic Structure of an Intact Virus with an X-ray Laser
An international team of scientists has for the first time used an X-ray free-electron laser to unravel the structure of an intact virus particle on the atomic level. The method dramatically reduces the amount of virus material required, while also allowing the investigations to be carried out several times faster than before. This opens up entirely new research opportunities.
New Perspectives Into Arctic Cloud Phases
Teamwork provides insight into complicated cloud processes that are important to potential environmental changes in the Arctic.
Illuminating a Better Way to Calculate Excitation Energy
In a new study appearing this week in The Journal of Chemical Physics, researchers demonstrate a new method to calculate excitation energies. They used a new approach based on density functional methods, which use an atom-by-atom approach to calculate electronic interactions. By analyzing a benchmark set of small molecules and oligomers, their functional produced more accurate estimates of excitation energy compared to other commonly used density functionals, while requiring less computing power.
Mountaintop Plants and Soils to Become Out of Sync
Plants and soil microbes may be altered by climate warming at different rates and in different ways, meaning vital nutrient patterns could be misaligned.
If a Tree Falls in the Amazon
For the first time, scientists pinpointed how often storms topple trees, helping to predict how changes in Amazonia affect the world.
Turning Waste into Fuels, Microbial Style
A newly discovered metabolic process linking different bacteria in a community could enhance bioenergy production.
Transforming Last Night's Leftovers Into Green Energy
In a classic tale of turning trash into treasure, two different processes soon may be the favored dynamic duo to turn food waste into green energy, according to a new Cornell University-led study.
Chicago Quantum Exchange to Create Technologically Transformative Ecosystem
The University of Chicago is collaborating with the U.S. Department of Energy's Argonne National Laboratory and Fermi National Accelerator Laboratory to launch an intellectual hub for advancing academic, industrial and governmental efforts in the science and engineering of quantum information.
Department of Energy Awards Six Research Contracts Totaling $258 Million to Accelerate U.S. Supercomputing Technology
Today U.S. Secretary of Energy Rick Perry announced that six leading U.S. technology companies will receive funding from the Department of Energy's Exascale Computing Project (ECP) as part of its new PathForward program, accelerating the research necessary to deploy the nation's first exascale supercomputers.
Cynthia Jenks Named Director of Argonne's Chemical Sciences and Engineering Division
Argonne has named Cynthia Jenks the next director of the laboratory's Chemical Sciences and Engineering Division. Jenks currently serves as the assistant director for scientific planning and the director of the Chemical and Biological Sciences Division at Ames Laboratory.
Argonne-Developed Technology for Producing Graphene Wins TechConnect National Innovation Award
A method that significantly cuts the time and cost needed to grow graphene has won a 2017 TechConnect National Innovation Award. This is the second year in a row that a team at Argonne's Center for Nanoscale Materials has received this award.
Honeywell UOP and Argonne Seek Research Collaborations in Catalysis Under Technologist in Residence Program
Researchers at Argonne are collaborating with Honeywell UOP scientists to explore innovative energy and chemicals production.
Follow the Fantastic Voyage of the ICARUS Neutrino Detector
The ICARUS neutrino detector, born at Gran Sasso National Lab in Italy and refurbished at CERN, will make its way across the sea to Fermilab this summer. Follow along using an interactive map online.
JSA Awards Graduate Fellowships for Research at Jefferson Lab
Jefferson Sciences Associates announced today the award of eight JSA/Jefferson Lab graduate fellowships. The doctoral students will use the fellowships to support their advanced studies at their universities and conduct research at the Thomas Jefferson National Accelerator Facility (Jefferson Lab) - a U.S. Department of Energy nuclear physics laboratory managed and operated by JSA, a joint venture between SURA and PAE Applied Technologies.
Muon Magnet's Moment Has Arrived
On May 31, the 50-foot-wide superconducting electromagnet at the center of the Muon g-2 experiment saw its first beam of muon particles from Fermilab's accelerators, kicking off a three-year effort to measure just what happens to those particles when placed in a stunningly precise magnetic field. The answer could rewrite scientists' picture of the universe and how it works.
Seven Small Businesses to Collaborate with Argonne to Solve Technical Challenges
Seven small businesses have been selected to collaborate with researchers at Argonne to address technical challenges as part of DOE's Small Business Vouchers Program.
JSA Names Charles Perdrisat and Charles Sinclair as Co-Recipients of its 2017 Outstanding Nuclear Physicist Prize
Jefferson Science Associates, LLC, announced today that Charles Perdrisat and Charles Sinclair are the recipients of the 2017 Outstanding Nuclear Physicist Prize. The 2017 JSA Outstanding Nuclear Physicist Award is jointly awarded to Charles Perdrisat for his pioneering implementation of the polarization transfer technique to determine proton elastic form factors, and to Charles Sinclair for his crucial development of polarized electron beam technology, which made such measurements, and many others, possible.
Department of Energy Awards Six Research Contracts Totaling $258 Million to Accelerate U.S. Supercomputing Technology
Electrifying Magnetism
Researchers create materials with controllable electrical and magnetic properties, even at room temperature.
One Step Closer to Practical Fast Charging Batteries
Novel electrode materials have designed pathways for electrons and ions during the charge/discharge cycle.
