The Electrochemical Society and Toyota North America Announce 2017-2018 Fellowship Winners for Projects in Green Energy Technology
The ECS Toyota Young Investigator Fellowship, a partnership between The Electrochemical Society and Toyota Research Institute of North America (TRINA), a division of Toyota Motor North America, is in its third year. A diverse applicant pool of young professors and scholars pursuing innovative electrochemical research in green energy technology responded to ECS’s request for proposals.
“This fellowship gives the Society’s young investigators visibility and the freedom to explore uncharted areas,” says ECS Executive Director Roque Calvo. “Toyota’s continuing support is helping our scientists and engineers create a practical pathway to a renewable energy future.”
The ECS Toyota Young Investigator Fellowship aims to encourage young professors and scholars to pursue research in green energy technology that may promote the development of next-generation vehicles capable of utilizing alternative fuels.
Electrochemical research has already informed the development and improvement of innovative batteries, electrocatalysts, photovoltaics and fuel cells. Through this fellowship, ECS and Toyota hope to see further innovative and unconventional technologies borne from electrochemical research.
“We are excited to add three energetic and creative scholars to the ECS-Toyota Fellowship family, including our first winners from Canada and from the west coast,” says Fellowship Chair and Senior Manager of Toyota’s North American Research Strategy Office, Paul Fanson. “This year’s topics run the gambit from ideas that may impact the current design of fuel cell membranes to materials and design strategies for next generation electrocatalysts and electrolyzers. But, what all three winners have in common is their desire to make the world a better place through outside the box thinking, which is mindset that they share with Toyota.”
The selected fellows will receive restricted grants of a minimum of $50,000 to conduct the research outlined in their proposals within one year. They will also receive a one-year complimentary ECS membership as well as the opportunity to present and/or publish their research with ECS.
2017-2018 ECS Toyota Young Investigator Fellows
Dr. Ahmet Kusoglu, Lawrence Berkeley National Laboratory
Energy Technology Division of ECS
Ionomer Composites with Active Self-Reinforcement
Professor Julie Renner, Case Western Reserve University
Energy Technology Division of ECS
Self-assembled Templates for Ultra-high Utilization of Noble Metals in Electrolysis Membrane Electrode Assemblies
Professor Shuhui Sun, Institut National de la Recherche Scientifique (INRS)
Physical and Analytical Electrochemistry Division of ECS
Rational Design of Highly Active and Stable Pt-free Electrocatalysts for PEM Fuel Cells in Vehicles
The ECS Toyota Young Investigator Fellowship is an annual program, and the 2018-2019 request for proposals will be released in the fall of 2017.
About ECS
Leading the world in electrochemistry and solid state science and technology for 115 years, The Electrochemical Society was founded in 1902 as an international nonprofit, educational organization. ECS now has more than 8,000 individual and institutional members in more than 75 countries. Home of the Journal of The Electrochemical Society, the oldest peer-reviewed journal in its field, the ECS Digital Library provides searchable online access to the collection of ECS technical journals and other publications. Find out about how ECS is taking its digital library open access at freethescience.org.
About Toyota
Toyota (NYSE:TM) has been a part of the cultural fabric in the U.S. and North America for 60 years, and is committed to advancing sustainable, next-generation mobility through our Toyota and Lexus brands. During that time, Toyota has created a tremendous value chain as our teams have contributed to world-class design, engineering, and assembly of more than 33 million cars and trucks in North America, where we operate 14 manufacturing plants (10 in the U.S.) and directly employ more than 46,000 people (more than 36,000 in the U.S.). Our 1,800 North American dealerships (nearly 1,500 in the U.S.) sold almost 2.7 million cars and trucks (2.45 million in the U.S.) in 2016 – and about 85 percent of all Toyota vehicles sold over the past 15 years are still on the road today.
Toyota partners with community, civic, academic, and governmental organizations to address our society’s most pressing mobility challenges. We share company resources and extensive know-how to support non-profits to help expand their ability to assist more people move more places. For more information about Toyota, visit www.toyotanewsroom.com.
MORE NEWS FROM
Participating Labs
- DOE Office of Science
- Argonne National Laboratory
- Oak Ridge National Laboratory
- Pacific Northwest National Laboratory
- Iowa State University, Ames Laboratory
- Brookhaven National Laboratory
- Princeton Plasma Physics Laboratory
- Lawrence Berkeley National Laboratory
- Thomas Jefferson National Accelerator Facility
- Fermi National Accelerator Laboratory (Fermilab)
- SLAC National Accelerator Laboratory
