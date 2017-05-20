Doe Science news source
The DOE Science News Source is a Newswise initiative to promote research news from the Office of Science of the DOE to the public and news media.
  • 2017-07-03 16:05:17
  • Article ID: 677397

Scientists Get First Direct Look at How Electrons 'Dance' with Vibrating Atoms

A precise new way to study materials shows this 'electron-phonon coupling' can be far stronger than predicted, and could potentially play a role in unconventional superconductivity.

  • Credit: Greg Stewart/SLAC National Accelerator Laboratory

    An animation shows how an infrared laser beam (orange) triggers atomic vibrations in a thin layer of iron selenide, which are then recorded by ultrafast X-ray laser pulses to create an ultrafast movie. The motion of the selenium atoms (red) changes the energy of the electron orbitals of the iron atoms (blue), and the resulting electron vibrations are recorded separately with a technique called ARPES (not shown).

  • Credit: Greg Stewart/SLAC National Accelerator Laboratory

    In this illustration, an infrared laser beam (orange) triggers atomic vibrations in a thin layer of iron selenide, which are then recorded by ultrafast X-ray laser pulses (white) to create an ultrafast movie. The motion of the selenium atoms (red) changes the energy of the electron orbitals of the iron atoms (blue), and the resulting electron vibrations are recorded separately with a technique called ARPES (not shown). The coupling of atomic positions and electronic energies is much stronger than previously thought and may significantly impact the material’s superconductivity.

  • Credit: Dawn Harmer/SLAC National Accelerator Laboratory

    SLAC/Stanford Professor Zhi-Xun Shen, left, and SLAC staff scientist Patrick Kirchmann with the ARPES instrument used to measure electron energy and momentum in an iron selenide film.

Menlo Park, Calif. — Scientists at the Department of Energy’s SLAC National Accelerator Laboratory and Stanford University have made the first direct measurements, and by far the most precise ones, of how electrons move in sync with atomic vibrations rippling through an exotic material, as if they were dancing to the same beat.

The vibrations are called phonons, and the electron-phonon coupling the researchers measured was 10 times stronger than theory had predicted – making it strong enough to potentially play a role in unconventional superconductivity, which allows materials to conduct electricity with no loss at unexpectedly high temperatures.

What’s more, the approach they developed gives scientists a completely new and direct way to study a wide range of “emergent” materials whose surprising properties emerge from the collective behavior of fundamental particles, such as electrons. The new approach investigates these materials through experiments alone, rather than relying on assumptions based on theory.

The experiments were carried out with SLAC’s Linac Coherent Light Source (LCLS) X-ray free-electron laser and with a technique called angle-resolved photoemission spectroscopy (ARPES) on the Stanford campus. The researchers described the study today in Science.

A ‘Breakthrough’ Approach

“I believe this result will have several impacts,” said Giulia Galli, a professor at the University of Chicago’s Institute for Molecular Engineering and senior scientist at the DOE’s Argonne National Laboratory who was not involved in the study.

“Of course they have applied the method to a very important material, one that everyone has been trying to figure out and understand, and this is great,” she said. “But the fact that they show they are able to measure the electron-phonon interaction, which is so important in so many materials and physical processes – this, I believe, is a breakthrough that will pave the way to many other experiments on many other materials.”

The ability to make this measurement, she added, will allow scientists to validate theories and computations that describe and predict the physics of these materials in a way they were never able to do before.

“These precision measurements will give us deep insights into how these materials behave,” said Zhi-Xun Shen, a professor at SLAC and Stanford and investigator with the Stanford Institute for Materials and Energy Sciences (SIMES) who led the study.

Extraordinarily Precise ‘Movies’

The team used SLAC’s LCLS to measure atomic vibrations and ARPES to measure the energy and momentum of electrons in a material called iron selenide. Combining the two techniques allowed them to observe electron-phonon coupling with extraordinary precision, on a timescale of femtoseconds – millionths of a billionth of a second – and within roughly a billionth of the width of a human hair.

“We were able to make a ‘movie,’ using the equivalent of two cameras to record the atomic vibrations and electron movements, and show that they wiggle at the same time, like two standing waves superimposed on each other,” said co-author Shuolong Yang, a postdoctoral researcher at Cornell University.

“It isn’t a movie in the ordinary sense of images you can watch on a screen,” he said. “But it does capture the phonon and electron movements in frames shot 100 trillion times per second, and we can string about 100 of them together just like movie frames to get a full picture of how they are linked.”

The iron selenide they studied is a curious material. It’s known to conduct electricity without loss, but only at extremely cold temperatures, and in a way that could not be entirely explained by established theories; that’s why it’s called an unconventional superconductor.

Pursuing an Intriguing Clue

But five years ago, a research group in China reported an intriguing observation: When an atomically thin layer of iron selenide is put on top of another material called STO -- named for its primary ingredients strontium, titanium and oxygen -- its maximum superconducting temperature jumps from 8 degrees to 60 degrees above absolute zero, or minus 213 degrees Celsius. Although that’s still really cold, it’s a much higher temperature than scientists expected, and it falls within the operating range of so-called “high-temperature superconductors,” whose discovery in 1986 set off a frenzy of research because of the revolutionary impact these perfectly efficient electrical transmitters could have on society.

Following up on this clue, Shen’s group examined the same combination of materials with ARPES. In a 2014 paper in Nature, they concluded that atomic vibrations in the STO travel up into the iron selenide and give electrons the additional energy they need to pair up and carry electricity with zero loss at higher temperatures than they would on their own.

This suggested that scientists might be able to achieve even higher maximum superconducting temperatures by changing a number of variables, such as the nature of the substrate beneath a superconducting film, all at the same time.

But could this coupling of atomic vibrations and collaborative electron behavior also take place in iron selenide alone, without a boost from a substrate? That’s what the current study aimed to find out.

Like Tapping a Bell With a Hammer

Shen’s team made a thicker, atomically uniform iron selenide film and hit it with infrared laser light to excite its 5-trillion-times-a-second atomic vibrations - like gently tapping a bell with a little hammer, SLAC staff scientist and co-author Patrick Kirchmann said. This got the vibrations oscillating in sync with each other throughout the film, so they could be more easily observed.

The team then measured the material’s atomic vibrations and electron behavior in two separate experiments. Yang, who was a Stanford graduate student at the time, led the ARPES measurement. Simon Gerber, a postdoctoral researcher in Shen’s group, led the LCLS measurements at SLAC; he has since joined the SwissFEL at the Paul Scherrer Institute in Switzerland as a staff scientist.  

The new study doesn’t prove that the coupling of atomic and electronic vibrations was responsible for boosting iron selenide’s superconducting temperature in the previous studies, Kirchmann said. But the combination of X-ray laser and ARPES observations should provide new and more sophisticated insights on the physics of material systems where several factors are at play at the same time, and hopefully move the field forward faster.

Other institutions involved in the study were the Advanced Light Source (ALS) at the DOE’s Lawrence Berkeley National Laboratory; the International Center for Quantum Materials at Peking University in Beijing; the University of California, Berkeley; and Chungbuk National University in Korea. LCLS and ALS are DOE Office of Science User Facilities.

SLAC is a multi-program laboratory exploring frontier questions in photon science, astrophysics, particle physics and accelerator research. Located in Menlo Park, California, SLAC is operated by Stanford University for the U.S. Department of Energy Office of Science. To learn more, please visit www.slac.stanford.edu.

SLAC National Accelerator Laboratory is supported by the Office of Science of the U.S. Department of Energy. The Office of Science is the single largest supporter of basic research in the physical sciences in the United States, and is working to address some of the most pressing challenges of our time. For more information, please visit science.energy.gov.

MORE NEWS FROM

SLAC National Accelerator Laboratory
Contact patient services
MEDIA CONTACT

Andrew Gordon
External Communications Manager
agordon@slac.stanford.edu
Phone: 650-926-2282
Mobile: 510-325-9303

CHANNELS
Materials Science, Particle Physics, Physics, DOE Science News, Local - California
KEYWORDS

SLAC National Accelerator Laboratory, Electrons, Atoms, Superconductivity, Materials Science, lightsource, LCLS , Linac Coherent Light Source, condensed matter physics, Lasers, Ultrafast, X-ray Scattering and Detection, X-ray science, x-ray diffraction, photon science

Related topics
Participating Labs
SEE ORIGINAL STUDY
view all latest news
Breaking

Breaking the Rules to Make Electricity from Waste Heat

Electron Orbitals May Hold Key to Unifying Concept of High-Temperature Superconductivity ...

Scientists Get First Direct Look at How Electrons 'Dance' with Vibrating Atoms ...

ORNL Researchers Apply Imaging, Computational Expertise to St. Jude Research ...

First Battery-Free Cellphone Makes Calls by Harvesting Ambient Power ...

SLAC's Electron Hub Gets New 'Metro Map' for World's Most Powerful X-Ray Laser ...

PPPL Researchers Demonstrate First Hot Plasma Edge in a Fusion Facility ...

Neutrons Detect Elusive Higgs Amplitude Mode in Quantum Material ...

A Whole-Genome Sequenced Rice Mutant Resource for the Study of Biofuel Feedstocks ...

Cutting the Cost of Ethanol, Other Biofuels and Gasoline ...

Story Tips From the Department of Energy's Oak Ridge National Laboratory, July 2017 ...

'Near-Zero-Power' Temperature Sensor Could Make Wearables, Smart Home Devices Less Power-Hungry ...

Will Brain-Inspired Chips Make a Dent in Science's Big Data Problems? ...

Brookhaven Lab Hosts "Brookathon," a Five-Day GPU Hackathon ...

New Studies of Ancient Concrete Could Teach Us to Do as the Romans Did ...

Ecological Roots ...

Researchers ID New Mechanism for Keeping DNA Protein in Line ...

Bright Thinking Leads to Breakthrough in Nuclear Threat Detection Science ...

Brookhaven Lab's Scientific Data and Computing Center Reaches 100 Petabytes of Recorded Data ...

What's On Your Skin? Archaea, That's What ...

Magnetic Particles that Flock Like Birds ...

'On Your Mark, Get Set' Neutrons Run Enzyme's Reactivity for Better Biofuel Production ...

Graphene Ribbons Result in 100-Fold Increase in Gold Catalyst's Performance ...

Breaking the Rules to Make Electricity from Waste Heat ...

Magnetic Curve Balls ...

New "Gold Standard" for Flexible Electronics ...

Microbe Mystery Solved: What Happened to the Deepwater Horizon Oil Plume ...

New Class of 'Soft' Semiconductors Could Transform HD Displays ...

Could This Strategy Bring High-Speed Communications to the Deep Sea? ...

2-D Material's Traits Could Send Electronics R&D Spinning in New Directions ...

New Class of Porous Materials Better Separates Carbon Dioxide from Other Gases ...

Manipulating Earth-Abundant Materials to Harness the Sun's Energy ...

World's Biggest Neutrino Experiment Moves One Step Closer ...

Cut U.S. Commercial Building Energy Use 29% with Widespread Controls ...

Our Expanding Universe: Delving Into Dark Energy ...

How a Single Chemical Bond Balances Cells Between Life and Death ...

New Efficient, Low-Temperature Catalyst for Converting Water and CO to Hydrogen Gas and CO2 ...

Study Sheds Light on How Bacterial Organelles Assemble ...

A Single Electron's Tiny Leap Sets Off 'Molecular Sunscreen' Response ...

PPPL-Led Team Wins Major Award of Time on DOE Supercomputers for Fusion Studies in 2017 ...

Oxygen: The Jekyll and Hyde of Biofuels ...

Researchers Find New Mechanism for Genome Regulation ...

The Rise of Giant Viruses ...

Grasses: The Secrets Behind Their Success ...

SLAC Experiment is First to Decipher Atomic Structure of an Intact Virus with an X-ray Laser ...

R&D Gives Magnetic Boost to Next-Gen X-ray Laser Projects ...

New Prototypes for Superconducting Undulators Show Promise for More Powerful, Versatile X-Ray Beams ...

New Perspectives Into Arctic Cloud Phases ...

Mountaintop Plants and Soils to Become Out of Sync ...

If a Tree Falls in the Amazon ...

Turning Waste into Fuels, Microbial Style ...
X
X
X

  • Filters

  • × Clear Filters

Electron Orbitals May Hold Key to Unifying Concept of High-Temperature Superconductivity

A team of scientists has found evidence for a new type of electron pairing that may broaden the search for new high-temperature superconductors. The findings provide the basis for a unifying description of how radically different copper- and iron-based "parent" materials can develop the ability to carry electrical current with no resistance at strikingly high temperatures.

Scientists Get First Direct Look at How Electrons 'Dance' with Vibrating Atoms

Scientists at the Department of Energy's SLAC National Accelerator Laboratory and Stanford University have made the first direct measurements, and by far the most precise ones, of how electrons move in sync with atomic vibrations rippling through an exotic material, as if they were dancing to the same beat.

New Material May Help Cut Battery Costs for Electric Cars, Cellphones

In the battle of the batteries, lithium-ion technology is the reigning champion. But a novel manganese and sodium-ion-based material developed at The University of Texas at Dallas might become a contender, offering a potentially lower-cost, more ecofriendly option to fuel next-generation devices and electric cars.

First Battery-Free Cellphone Makes Calls by Harvesting Ambient Power

UW engineers have designed the first battery-free cellphone that can send and receive calls using only a few microwatts of power, which it harvests from ambient radio signals or light. It's a major step forward in moving beyond chargers, cords and dying phones.

PPPL Researchers Demonstrate First Hot Plasma Edge in a Fusion Facility

Article describes first experimental finding of constant temperature throughout a fusion plasma.

Neutrons Detect Elusive Higgs Amplitude Mode in Quantum Material

A team led by the Department of Energy's Oak Ridge National Laboratory has used sophisticated neutron scattering techniques to detect an elusive quantum state known as the Higgs amplitude mode in a two-dimensional material.

A Whole-Genome Sequenced Rice Mutant Resource for the Study of Biofuel Feedstocks

Researchers at the DOE Joint BioEnergy Institute, in collaboration with the Joint Genome Institute, are reporting the first whole-genome sequence of a mutant population of Kitaake, a model variety of rice. Their high-density, high-resolution catalog of mutations facilitates the discovery of novel genes and functional elements that control diverse biological pathways.

Cutting the Cost of Ethanol, Other Biofuels and Gasoline

Biofuels like the ethanol in U.S. gasoline could get cheaper thanks to experts at Rutgers University-New Brunswick and Michigan State University. They've demonstrated how to design and genetically engineer enzyme surfaces so they bind less to corn stalks and other cellulosic biomass, reducing enzyme costs in biofuels production, according to a study published this month on the cover of the journal ACS Sustainable Chemistry & Engineering.

Story Tips From the Department of Energy's Oak Ridge National Laboratory, July 2017

ORNL links Earth and human impact systems for better climate predictions; To develop platform to analyze VA's large health datasets; Neutrons resolve debate over metallic glass behavior origins; 3D printing materials crosslink without heat; Web tool shows energy-savings of airtight buildings; 3D printing and casting yields damage-tolerant parts.

New Studies Reveal Customer Demand and Cost of Supplying Power During an Outage

Long-lasting electrical outages can lead to severe individual and societal impacts, including significant economic losses and even death. A set of companion papers recently published in Risk Analysis found that it would be economically feasible and socially advantageous for electrical companies to provide a partial backup service to customers during a blackout.


  • Filters

  • × Clear Filters

Heart of Matter Studies Resonate with Award Winner

Raul Briceno was presented with the 2017 Kenneth G. Wilson Award for Excellence in Lattice Field Theory on June 22. The award citation noted his "groundbreaking contributions to the study of resonances using lattice QCD."

Computing Takes the Prize

It's not unusual for anyone to shop online at Amazon, but one young scientist went to the website looking for more than a favorite book. University of Connecticut Postdoctoral Researcher Nobuo Sato plans to conduct theoretical research in nuclear physics using the online retailer's computing services, and he has been awarded the 2017 JSA Postdoctoral Research Grant to do it.

New Mexico Firm Uses Motion of the Ocean to Bring Fresh Water to Coastal Communities

Working with scientists at Sandia National Laboratories through the New Mexico Small Business Assistance program, a Santa Fe company has produced a pump system that uses wave power to send pressurized seawater onto shore where it is desalinated without the use of external energy.

Yi Cui Named Blavatnik National Laureate

Pioneering nanoscientist Yi Cui, professor of materials science and engineering at Stanford University and of photon science at the Department of Energy's SLAC National Accelerator Laboratory, has been named a 2017 Blavatnik National Laureate. The $250,000 award recognizes the most promising researchers age 42 and younger at top U.S. academic and research institutions.

Protein Data Takes Significant Step Forward in Medicine

Scientists at the Pacific Northwest National Laboratory and Oregon Health & Science University are part of a nationwide effort to learn more about the role of proteins in cancer biology and to use that information to benefit cancer patients.

The Electrochemical Society and Toyota North America Announce 2017-2018 Fellowship Winners for Projects in Green Energy Technology

The ECS Toyota Young Investigator Fellowship Selection Committee has chosen three winners who will receive $50,000 fellowship awards each for projects in green energy technology. The awardees are Dr. Ahmet Kusoglu, Lawrence Berkeley National Laboratory; Professor Julie Renner, Case Western Reserve University; and Professor Shuhui Sun, Institut National de la Rechersche Scientifique (INRS).

Chicago Quantum Exchange to Create Technologically Transformative Ecosystem

The University of Chicago is collaborating with the U.S. Department of Energy's Argonne National Laboratory and Fermi National Accelerator Laboratory to launch an intellectual hub for advancing academic, industrial and governmental efforts in the science and engineering of quantum information.

Department of Energy Awards Six Research Contracts Totaling $258 Million to Accelerate U.S. Supercomputing Technology

Today U.S. Secretary of Energy Rick Perry announced that six leading U.S. technology companies will receive funding from the Department of Energy's Exascale Computing Project (ECP) as part of its new PathForward program, accelerating the research necessary to deploy the nation's first exascale supercomputers.

Cynthia Jenks Named Director of Argonne's Chemical Sciences and Engineering Division

Argonne has named Cynthia Jenks the next director of the laboratory's Chemical Sciences and Engineering Division. Jenks currently serves as the assistant director for scientific planning and the director of the Chemical and Biological Sciences Division at Ames Laboratory.

Argonne-Developed Technology for Producing Graphene Wins TechConnect National Innovation Award

A method that significantly cuts the time and cost needed to grow graphene has won a 2017 TechConnect National Innovation Award. This is the second year in a row that a team at Argonne's Center for Nanoscale Materials has received this award.


  • Filters

  • × Clear Filters

Magnetic Particles that Flock Like Birds

Tracking movements of individual particles provides understanding of collective motions, synchronization and self-assembly.

Graphene Ribbons Result in 100-Fold Increase in Gold Catalyst's Performance

Bottom-up synthesis of tunable carbon nanoribbons provides a new route to enhance industrial, automotive reactions.

Breaking the Rules to Make Electricity from Waste Heat

More atomic bonds is the key for performance in a newly discovered family of cage-structured compounds.

Magnetic Curve Balls

A twisted array of atomic magnets were driven to move in a curved path, a needed level of control for use in future memory devices.

New "Gold Standard" for Flexible Electronics

Simple, economical process makes large-diameter, high-performance, thin, transparent, and conductive foils for bendable LEDs and more.

New Class of Porous Materials Better Separates Carbon Dioxide from Other Gases

Enhanced stability in the presence of water could help reduce smokestack emissions of greenhouse gases.

Manipulating Earth-Abundant Materials to Harness the Sun's Energy

New material based on common iron ore can help turn intermittent sunlight and water into long-lasting fuel.

Oxygen: The Jekyll and Hyde of Biofuels

Scientists are devising ways to protect plants, biofuels and, ultimately, the atmosphere itself from damage caused by an element that sustains life on earth.

The Rise of Giant Viruses

Research reveals that giant viruses acquire genes piecemeal from others, with implications for bioenergy production and environmental cleanup.

Grasses: The Secrets Behind Their Success

Researchers find a grass gene affecting how plants manage water and carbon dioxide that could be useful to growing biofuel crops on marginal land.


Spotlight

Saturday May 20, 2017, 12:05 PM

Rensselaer Polytechnic Institute Graduates Urged to Embrace Change at 211th Commencement

Rensselaer Polytechnic Institute (RPI)

Wednesday May 17, 2017, 11:05 AM

Rensselaer Polytechnic Institute President's Commencement Colloquy to Address "Criticality, Incisiveness, Creativity"

Rensselaer Polytechnic Institute (RPI)

Monday May 15, 2017, 01:05 PM

ORNL, University of Tennessee Launch New Doctoral Program in Data Science

Oak Ridge National Laboratory

Friday April 07, 2017, 11:05 AM

Champions in Science: Profile of Jonathan Kirzner

Department of Energy, Office of Science

Wednesday April 05, 2017, 12:05 PM

High-Schooler Solves College-Level Security Puzzle From Argonne, Sparks Interest in Career

Argonne National Laboratory

Tuesday March 28, 2017, 12:05 PM

Champions in Science: Profile of Jenica Jacobi

Department of Energy, Office of Science

Friday March 24, 2017, 10:40 AM

Great Neck South High School Wins Regional Science Bowl at Brookhaven Lab

Brookhaven National Laboratory

Wednesday February 15, 2017, 04:05 PM

Middle Schoolers Test Their Knowledge at Science Bowl Competition

Argonne National Laboratory

Friday January 27, 2017, 04:00 PM

Haslam Visits ORNL to Highlight State's Role in Discovering Tennessine

Oak Ridge National Laboratory

Tuesday November 08, 2016, 12:05 PM

Internship Program Helps Foster Development of Future Nuclear Scientists

Oak Ridge National Laboratory

Friday May 13, 2016, 04:05 PM

More Than 12,000 Explore Jefferson Lab During April 30 Open House

Thomas Jefferson National Accelerator Facility

Monday April 25, 2016, 05:05 PM

Giving Back to National Science Bowl

Ames Laboratory

Friday March 25, 2016, 12:05 PM

NMSU Undergrad Tackles 3D Particle Scattering Animations After Receiving JSA Research Assistantship

Thomas Jefferson National Accelerator Facility

Tuesday February 02, 2016, 10:05 AM

Shannon Greco: A Self-Described "STEM Education Zealot"

Princeton Plasma Physics Laboratory

Monday November 16, 2015, 04:05 PM

Rare Earths for Life: An 85th Birthday Visit with Mr. Rare Earth

Ames Laboratory

Tuesday October 20, 2015, 01:05 PM

Meet Robert Palomino: 'Give Everything a Shot!'

Brookhaven National Laboratory

Tuesday April 22, 2014, 11:30 AM

University of Utah Makes Solar Accessible

University of Utah

Wednesday March 06, 2013, 03:40 PM

Student Innovator at Rensselaer Polytechnic Institute Seeks Brighter, Smarter, and More Efficient LEDs

Rensselaer Polytechnic Institute (RPI)

Friday November 16, 2012, 10:00 AM

Texas Tech Energy Commerce Students, Community Light up Tent City

Texas Tech University

Wednesday November 23, 2011, 10:45 AM

Don't Get 'Frosted' Over Heating Your Home This Winter

Temple University

Wednesday July 06, 2011, 06:00 PM

New Research Center To Tackle Critical Challenges Related to Aircraft Design, Wind Energy, Smart Buildings

Rensselaer Polytechnic Institute (RPI)

Friday April 22, 2011, 09:00 AM

First Polymer Solar-Thermal Device Heats Home, Saves Money

Wake Forest University

Friday April 15, 2011, 12:25 PM

Like Superman, American University Will Get Its Energy from the Sun

American University

Thursday February 10, 2011, 05:00 PM

ARRA Grant to Help Fund Seminary Building Green Roof

University of Chicago

Tuesday January 25, 2011, 12:35 PM

Ithaca College in Elite Company for Environmental Leadership in Building Construction

Ithaca College

Tuesday December 07, 2010, 05:00 PM

UC San Diego Installing 2.8 Megawatt Fuel Cell to Anchor Energy Innovation Park

University of California San Diego

Monday November 01, 2010, 12:50 PM

Rensselaer Smart Lighting Engineering Research Center Announces First Deployment of New Technology on Campus

Rensselaer Polytechnic Institute (RPI)

Friday September 10, 2010, 12:40 PM

Ithaca College Will Host Regional Clean Energy Summit

Ithaca College

Tuesday July 27, 2010, 10:30 AM

Texas Governor Announces $8.4 Million Award to Create Renewable Energy Institute

Texas Tech University

Friday May 07, 2010, 04:20 PM

Creighton University to Offer New Alternative Energy Program

Creighton University

Wednesday May 05, 2010, 09:30 AM

National Engineering Program Seeks Subject Matter Experts in Energy

JETS Junior Engineering Technical Society

Wednesday April 21, 2010, 12:30 PM

Students Using Solar Power To Create Sustainable Solutions for Haiti, Peru

Rensselaer Polytechnic Institute (RPI)

Wednesday March 03, 2010, 07:00 PM

Helping Hydrogen: Student Inventor Tackles Challenge of Hydrogen Storage

Rensselaer Polytechnic Institute (RPI)

Thursday February 04, 2010, 02:00 PM

Turning Exercise into Electricity

Furman University

Thursday November 12, 2009, 12:45 PM

Campus Leaders Showing the Way to a Sustainable, Clean Energy Future

National Wildlife Federation (NWF)

Tuesday November 03, 2009, 04:20 PM

Furman University Receives $2.5 Million DOE Grant for Geothermal Project

Furman University

Thursday September 17, 2009, 02:45 PM

Could Sorghum Become a Significant Alternative Fuel Source?

Salisbury University

Wednesday September 16, 2009, 11:15 AM

Students Navigating the Hudson River With Hydrogen Fuel Cells

Rensselaer Polytechnic Institute (RPI)

Wednesday September 16, 2009, 10:00 AM

College Presidents Flock to D.C., Urge Senate to Pass Clean Energy Bill

National Wildlife Federation (NWF)

Wednesday July 01, 2009, 04:15 PM

Northeastern Announces New Professional Master's in Energy Systems

Northeastern University

Friday February 13, 2009, 03:00 PM

Bioenergy Scientists to Discuss Latest Innovations at Conference in Washington, D.C., March 10-13

Cornell University

Friday October 12, 2007, 09:35 AM

Kansas Rural Schools To Receive Wind Turbines

Kansas State University

Thursday August 17, 2006, 05:30 PM

High Gas Prices Here to Stay, Says Engineering Professor

Rowan University

Wednesday May 17, 2006, 06:45 PM

Time Use Expert's 7-Year Fight for Better Gas Mileage

University of Maryland, College Park




Showing results

0-4 Of 2215