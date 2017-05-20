- 2017-07-05 09:05:42
- Article ID: 677403
Brookhaven Lab Hosts "Brookathon," a Five-Day GPU Hackathon
Teams of researchers, students, and software developers accelerate their scientific applications with graphics processing units (GPUs) for high-performance computing
-
Credit: Brookhaven National Laboratory
-
Credit: Brookhaven National Laboratory
-
Credit: Brookhaven National Laboratory
-
Credit: Brookhaven National Laboratory
-
Credit: Brookhaven National Laboratory
-
Credit: Brookhaven National Laboratory
-
Credit: Brookhaven National Laboratory
-
Credit: Brookhaven National Laboratory
-
Credit: Brookhaven National Laboratory
-
Credit: Brookhaven National Laboratory
The era of GPU-accelerated computing
GPU-accelerated computing—the combined use of GPUs and central processing units (CPUs)—is increasingly being used as a way to run applications much faster. Computationally intensive portions of an application are offloaded from the CPU, which consists of a few cores optimized for serial processing (tasks execute one at a time in sequential order), to the GPU, which contains thousands of smaller, more efficient cores optimized for parallel processing (multiple tasks are processed simultaneously).
However, while GPUs potentially offer a very high memory bandwidth (rate at which data can be stored in and read from memory by a processor) and arithmetic performance for a wide range of applications, they are currently difficult to program. One of the challenges is that developers cannot simply take the existing code that runs on a CPU and have it automatically run on a GPU; they need to rewrite or adapt portions of the code. Another challenge is efficiently getting data onto the GPUs in the first place, as data transfer between the CPU and GPU can be quite slow. Though parallel programming standards such as OpenACCand GPU advances such as hardware and software for managing data transfer make these processes easier, GPU-accelerated computing is still a relatively new concept.
A hackathon with a history
Here’s where “Brookathon,” hosted by Brookhaven Lab’s Computational Science Initiative (CSI) and jointly organized with DOE’s Oak Ridge National Laboratory, Stony Brook University, and the University of Delaware, came in.
“The architecture of GPUs, which were originally designed to display graphics in video games, is quite different from that of CPUs,” said CSI computational scientist Meifeng Lin, who coordinated Brookathon with the help of an organizing committee and was a member of one of the teams participating in the event. “People are not used to programming GPUs as much as CPUs. The goal of hackathons like Brookathon is to lessen the learning curve, enabling the use of GPUs on next-generation high-performance-computing (HPC) systems for scientific applications.”
Brookathon is the latest in a series of GPU hackathons that first began in 2014 at Oak Ridge Leadership Computing Facility (OLCF)—a DOE Office of Science User Facility that is home to the nation’s most powerful science supercomputer, Titan, and other hybrid CPU-GPU systems. So far, OLCF’s Fernanda Foertter, a HPC user support specialist and programmer, has helped organize and host 10 hackathons across the United States and abroad, including Brookathon and one at the Jülich Supercomputing Centre in Germany earlier this year.
“Hackathons are intense team-based training events,” said Foertter. “The hope is that the teams go home and continue to work on their codes.”
The idea to host at Brookhaven started in May 2016, when Lin and Brookhaven colleagues attended their first GPU hackathon, hosted at the University of Delaware. There, they worked on a code for lattice quantum chromodynamics (QCD) simulations, which help physicists understand the interactions between particles called quarks and gluons. But in using the OpenACC programming standard, they realized it did not sufficiently support the C++ programming language that their code library was written in. Around this time, Brookhaven became a member of OpenACC so that CSI scientists could help shape the standard to include the features needed to support their codes on GPUs. Through the University of Delaware hackathon and weekly calls with OpenACC members, Lin came into contact with Foertter and Sunita Chandrasekaran, an assistant professor of computer science at the University of Delaware who organized that hackathon, both of whom were on board with bringing a hackathon to Brookhaven.
“Brookhaven had just gotten a computing cluster with GPUs, so the timing was great,” said Lin. “In CSI’s Computational Science Laboratory, where I work, we get a lot of requests from scientists around Brookhaven to get their codes to run on GPUs. Hackathons provide the intense hands-on mentoring that helps to make this happen.”
Teams from near and far
A total of 22 applications were submitted for a spot at Brookathon, half of which came from Brookhaven Lab or nearby Stony Brook University teams. According to Lin, Brookathon received the highest number of applications of any of the hackathons to date. Ultimately, a review committee of OpenACC members accepted applications from 10 teams, each of which brought a different application to accelerate on GPUs:
- Team AstroGPU from Stony Brook University: codes for simulating astrophysical fluid flows
- Team Grid Makers from Brookhaven, Fermilab, Boston University, and the University of Utah (Lin’s team): a multigrid solver for linear equations and a general data-parallel library (called Grid), both related to application development for lattice QCD under DOE’s Exascale Computing Project
- Team HackDpotato from Stony Brook University: a genetic algorithm for protein simulation
- Team Lightning Speed OCT (for optical coherence tomography) from Lehigh University: a program for real-time image processing and three-dimensional image display of biological tissues
- Team MUSIC (for MUScl for Ion Collision) from Brookhaven and Stony Brook University: a code for simulating the evolution of the quark-gluon plasma produced at Brookhaven’s Relativistic Heavy Ion Collider (RHIC)—a DOE Office of Science User Facility
- Team NEK/CEED from DOE’s Argonne National Laboratory, the University of Minnesota, and the University of Illinois Urbana-Champaign: fluid dynamics and electromagnetic codes (Nek5000 and NekCEM, respectively) for modeling small modular reactors (SMR) and graphene-based surface materials—related to two DOE Exascale Computing Projects, Center for Efficient Exascale Discretizations (CEED) and ExaSM
- Team Stars from the STAR from Brookhaven, Central China Normal University, and Shanghai Institute of Applied Physics: an online cluster-finding algorithm for the energy-deposition clusters measured at Brookhaven’s Solenoidal Tracker at RHIC (STAR) detector, which searches for signatures of the quark-gluon plasma
- Team The Fastest Trigger of the East from the UK’s Rutherford Appleton Laboratory, Lancaster University, and Queen Mary University of London: software that reads out data in real time from 40,000 photosensors that collect light generated by neutrino particles, discards the useless majority of the data, and sends the useful bits to be written to disk for future analysis; the software will be used in a particle physics experiment in Japan (Hyper-Kamiokande)
- Team UD-AccSequencer from the University of Delaware: a code for an existing next-generation-sequencing tool for aligning thousands of DNA sequences (BarraCUDA)
- Team Uduh from the University of Delaware and the University of Houston: a code for molecular dynamics simulations, which scientists use to study the interactions between molecules
“The domain scientists—not necessarily computer science programmers—who come together for five days to migrate their scientific codes to GPUs are very excited to be here,” said Chandrasekaran. “From running into compiler and runtime errors during programming and reaching out to compiler developers for help to participating in daily scrum sessions to provide progress updates, the teams really have a hands-on experience in which they can accomplish a lot in a short amount of time.”
An intense week of mentoring
Each team had at least three members and worked on porting their applications to GPUs for the first time or optimizing applications already running on GPUs. As is the case in all of the hackathons, participants did not need to have prior GPU programming experience to attend the event. Two mentors were assigned to each team in the weeks preceding the hackathon to help the participants prepare. In addition to Brookhaven, mentors represented Cornell University; DOE’s Los Alamos, Sandia, and Oak Ridge national laboratories; Mentor Graphics Corporation; NVIDIA Corporation (also the top sponsor of the event); the Swiss National Supercomputing Centre; the University of Delaware; the University of Illinois; and the University of Tennessee, Knoxville.
“You meet GPU experts at conferences but here you sit with them for a whole week as they share their expertise in a hands-on setting,” said Lin. “Because GPU computing is still fairly new to Brookhaven, we did not have a lot of local experts that could serve as mentors. We were fortunate to have Fernanda and Sunita help recruit such a great group of mentors.”
Many of the mentors who volunteered for Brookathon have developed GPU-capable compilers (computer programs that transform source code written in one programming language into instructions that computer processors can understand) and have helped define programming standards for HPC.
Yet they too can appreciate the difficulty in programming scientific applications on GPUs, as mentor Kyle Friedline, a research assistant in Chandrasekaran’s Computational Research and Programming Lab at the University of Delaware, noted: “My team’s code is really tough because of its large size and complex data structures that result in memory allocation problems.”
While most of the teams had prior experience in GPU programming, a few had to start with the basics. Especially for those novice teams, mentorship was key.
“All of our group members were new to GPU programming,” said MUSIC team member Chun Shen, a research associate in Brookhaven’s Nuclear Theory Group. “Our code was originally written in the C++ programming language with a rather complex class structure. We found that it was very hard to port the complex data structures to GPU with OpenACC, and the compiler did not provide us with useful error messages. Only with the support of our direct mentors and through fruitful discussions with other teams’ mentors were we able to simplify our code structure and successfully port our code to GPU within such a short amount of time.”
At the end of each day, team representatives gave presentations to the entire group so that anyone could chime in to offer advice, as many teams shared common challenges. On the last day, the teams gave final presentations describing their accomplishments over the week, lessons learned along the way, and plans going forward.
Continuing the GPU hackathon tradition
“The teams worked really hard with their mentors and accomplished a lot in five days,” said Lin. “By the end of the week, all 10 teams had their codes running on GPUs and eight of them achieved code speedups, as much as 150-fold, over the original codes. Even the mentors felt that they learned something, and some already expressed interest in serving again at future hackathons.”
To accommodate teams that were not admitted to Brookathon, Stony Brook University’s Institute for Advanced Computational Science, in partnership with NVIDIA, hosted a three-day mini GPU hackathon from June 26 through 28. And three more GPU hackathons in the regular series are already scheduled for 2017 so far—at the National Aeronautics and Space Administration in August, the Swiss National Supercomputing Center in September, and OLCF in October. In the meantime, the teams will continue porting their applications to GPUs.
Going forward, CSI plans to continue offering similar hands-on workshops as part of its initiative to tackle big data challenges.
“Brookhaven Lab faces tremendous challenges in processing and interpreting the increasing volumes of experimental, observational, and computational data that scientists are generating—this year, we expect to analyze more than 500 petabytes of scientific results,” said CSI Director Kerstin Kleese van Dam. “It is paramount to make optimal use of available novel architectures such as GPUs to meet these challenges. To help us in this endeavor, we are actively engaged in building communities of practice through events such as this hackathon and our annual New York Scientific Data Summit, which in 2017 will feature for the first time a session on performance for big data. We expect to host more events of this type in the future.”
Brookhaven National Laboratory is supported by the Office of Science of the U.S. Department of Energy. The Office of Science is the single largest supporter of basic research in the physical sciences in the United States, and is working to address some of the most pressing challenges of our time. For more information, please visit science.energy.gov.
MORE NEWS FROMBrookhaven National Laboratory
MEDIA CONTACT
Ariana Tantillo
Science writer/public affairs representative
atantillo@bnl.gov
Phone: 631-344-2347
Participating Labs
- DOE Office of Science
- Argonne National Laboratory
- Oak Ridge National Laboratory
- Pacific Northwest National Laboratory
- Iowa State University, Ames Laboratory
- Brookhaven National Laboratory
- Princeton Plasma Physics Laboratory
- Lawrence Berkeley National Laboratory
- Thomas Jefferson National Accelerator Facility
- Fermi National Accelerator Laboratory (Fermilab)
- SLAC National Accelerator Laboratory
Participating Labs
- DOE Office of Science
- Argonne National Laboratory
- Oak Ridge National Laboratory
- Pacific Northwest National Laboratory
- Iowa State University, Ames Laboratory
- Brookhaven National Laboratory
- Princeton Plasma Physics Laboratory
- Lawrence Berkeley National Laboratory
- Thomas Jefferson National Accelerator Facility
- Fermi National Accelerator Laboratory (Fermilab)
- SLAC National Accelerator Laboratory
First Battery-Free Cellphone Makes Calls by Harvesting Ambient Power
UW engineers have designed the first battery-free cellphone that can send and receive calls using only a few microwatts of power, which it harvests from ambient radio signals or light. It's a major step forward in moving beyond chargers, cords and dying phones.
PPPL Researchers Demonstrate First Hot Plasma Edge in a Fusion Facility
Article describes first experimental finding of constant temperature throughout a fusion plasma.
Neutrons Detect Elusive Higgs Amplitude Mode in Quantum Material
A team led by the Department of Energy's Oak Ridge National Laboratory has used sophisticated neutron scattering techniques to detect an elusive quantum state known as the Higgs amplitude mode in a two-dimensional material.
A Whole-Genome Sequenced Rice Mutant Resource for the Study of Biofuel Feedstocks
Researchers at the DOE Joint BioEnergy Institute, in collaboration with the Joint Genome Institute, are reporting the first whole-genome sequence of a mutant population of Kitaake, a model variety of rice. Their high-density, high-resolution catalog of mutations facilitates the discovery of novel genes and functional elements that control diverse biological pathways.
Cutting the Cost of Ethanol, Other Biofuels and Gasoline
Biofuels like the ethanol in U.S. gasoline could get cheaper thanks to experts at Rutgers University-New Brunswick and Michigan State University. They've demonstrated how to design and genetically engineer enzyme surfaces so they bind less to corn stalks and other cellulosic biomass, reducing enzyme costs in biofuels production, according to a study published this month on the cover of the journal ACS Sustainable Chemistry & Engineering.
Story Tips From the Department of Energy's Oak Ridge National Laboratory, July 2017
ORNL links Earth and human impact systems for better climate predictions; To develop platform to analyze VA's large health datasets; Neutrons resolve debate over metallic glass behavior origins; 3D printing materials crosslink without heat; Web tool shows energy-savings of airtight buildings; 3D printing and casting yields damage-tolerant parts.
New Studies Reveal Customer Demand and Cost of Supplying Power During an Outage
Long-lasting electrical outages can lead to severe individual and societal impacts, including significant economic losses and even death. A set of companion papers recently published in Risk Analysis found that it would be economically feasible and socially advantageous for electrical companies to provide a partial backup service to customers during a blackout.
'Near-Zero-Power' Temperature Sensor Could Make Wearables, Smart Home Devices Less Power-Hungry
A new "near-zero-power" technology could make wearables and smart home devices last for years without changing or recharging the battery. Electrical engineers at the University of California San Diego have developed a temperature sensor that runs on only 113 picowatts of power -- 628 times lower power than the state of the art and about 10 billion times smaller than a watt.
New Studies of Ancient Concrete Could Teach Us to Do as the Romans Did
A new look inside 2,000-year-old Roman concrete has provided new clues to the evolving chemistry and mineral cements that allow ancient harbor structures to withstand the test of time.
Researchers ID New Mechanism for Keeping DNA Protein in Line
Electrostatic forces known as phosphate steering help guide the actions of an enzyme called FEN1 that is critical in DNA replication and repair, finds a new study led by Berkeley Lab researchers. The findings help explain how FEN1 distinguishes which strands of DNA to target, revealing key details about a vital process in healthy cells as well as providing new directions for cancer treatment research.
Computing Takes the Prize
It's not unusual for anyone to shop online at Amazon, but one young scientist went to the website looking for more than a favorite book. University of Connecticut Postdoctoral Researcher Nobuo Sato plans to conduct theoretical research in nuclear physics using the online retailer's computing services, and he has been awarded the 2017 JSA Postdoctoral Research Grant to do it.
New Mexico Firm Uses Motion of the Ocean to Bring Fresh Water to Coastal Communities
Working with scientists at Sandia National Laboratories through the New Mexico Small Business Assistance program, a Santa Fe company has produced a pump system that uses wave power to send pressurized seawater onto shore where it is desalinated without the use of external energy.
Yi Cui Named Blavatnik National Laureate
Pioneering nanoscientist Yi Cui, professor of materials science and engineering at Stanford University and of photon science at the Department of Energy's SLAC National Accelerator Laboratory, has been named a 2017 Blavatnik National Laureate. The $250,000 award recognizes the most promising researchers age 42 and younger at top U.S. academic and research institutions.
Protein Data Takes Significant Step Forward in Medicine
Scientists at the Pacific Northwest National Laboratory and Oregon Health & Science University are part of a nationwide effort to learn more about the role of proteins in cancer biology and to use that information to benefit cancer patients.
The Electrochemical Society and Toyota North America Announce 2017-2018 Fellowship Winners for Projects in Green Energy Technology
The ECS Toyota Young Investigator Fellowship Selection Committee has chosen three winners who will receive $50,000 fellowship awards each for projects in green energy technology. The awardees are Dr. Ahmet Kusoglu, Lawrence Berkeley National Laboratory; Professor Julie Renner, Case Western Reserve University; and Professor Shuhui Sun, Institut National de la Rechersche Scientifique (INRS).
Chicago Quantum Exchange to Create Technologically Transformative Ecosystem
The University of Chicago is collaborating with the U.S. Department of Energy's Argonne National Laboratory and Fermi National Accelerator Laboratory to launch an intellectual hub for advancing academic, industrial and governmental efforts in the science and engineering of quantum information.
Department of Energy Awards Six Research Contracts Totaling $258 Million to Accelerate U.S. Supercomputing Technology
Today U.S. Secretary of Energy Rick Perry announced that six leading U.S. technology companies will receive funding from the Department of Energy's Exascale Computing Project (ECP) as part of its new PathForward program, accelerating the research necessary to deploy the nation's first exascale supercomputers.
Cynthia Jenks Named Director of Argonne's Chemical Sciences and Engineering Division
Argonne has named Cynthia Jenks the next director of the laboratory's Chemical Sciences and Engineering Division. Jenks currently serves as the assistant director for scientific planning and the director of the Chemical and Biological Sciences Division at Ames Laboratory.
Argonne-Developed Technology for Producing Graphene Wins TechConnect National Innovation Award
A method that significantly cuts the time and cost needed to grow graphene has won a 2017 TechConnect National Innovation Award. This is the second year in a row that a team at Argonne's Center for Nanoscale Materials has received this award.
Honeywell UOP and Argonne Seek Research Collaborations in Catalysis Under Technologist in Residence Program
Researchers at Argonne are collaborating with Honeywell UOP scientists to explore innovative energy and chemicals production.
Magnetic Particles that Flock Like Birds
Tracking movements of individual particles provides understanding of collective motions, synchronization and self-assembly.
Graphene Ribbons Result in 100-Fold Increase in Gold Catalyst's Performance
Bottom-up synthesis of tunable carbon nanoribbons provides a new route to enhance industrial, automotive reactions.
Breaking the Rules to Make Electricity from Waste Heat
More atomic bonds is the key for performance in a newly discovered family of cage-structured compounds.
Magnetic Curve Balls
A twisted array of atomic magnets were driven to move in a curved path, a needed level of control for use in future memory devices.
New "Gold Standard" for Flexible Electronics
Simple, economical process makes large-diameter, high-performance, thin, transparent, and conductive foils for bendable LEDs and more.
New Class of Porous Materials Better Separates Carbon Dioxide from Other Gases
Enhanced stability in the presence of water could help reduce smokestack emissions of greenhouse gases.
Manipulating Earth-Abundant Materials to Harness the Sun's Energy
New material based on common iron ore can help turn intermittent sunlight and water into long-lasting fuel.
Oxygen: The Jekyll and Hyde of Biofuels
Scientists are devising ways to protect plants, biofuels and, ultimately, the atmosphere itself from damage caused by an element that sustains life on earth.
The Rise of Giant Viruses
Research reveals that giant viruses acquire genes piecemeal from others, with implications for bioenergy production and environmental cleanup.
Grasses: The Secrets Behind Their Success
Researchers find a grass gene affecting how plants manage water and carbon dioxide that could be useful to growing biofuel crops on marginal land.
Spotlight
Rensselaer Polytechnic Institute Graduates Urged to Embrace Change at 211th Commencement
Rensselaer Polytechnic Institute (RPI)
Rensselaer Polytechnic Institute President's Commencement Colloquy to Address "Criticality, Incisiveness, Creativity"
Rensselaer Polytechnic Institute (RPI)
ORNL, University of Tennessee Launch New Doctoral Program in Data Science
Oak Ridge National Laboratory
Champions in Science: Profile of Jonathan Kirzner
Department of Energy, Office of Science
High-Schooler Solves College-Level Security Puzzle From Argonne, Sparks Interest in Career
Argonne National Laboratory
Champions in Science: Profile of Jenica Jacobi
Department of Energy, Office of Science
Great Neck South High School Wins Regional Science Bowl at Brookhaven Lab
Brookhaven National Laboratory
Middle Schoolers Test Their Knowledge at Science Bowl Competition
Argonne National Laboratory
Haslam Visits ORNL to Highlight State's Role in Discovering Tennessine
Oak Ridge National Laboratory
Internship Program Helps Foster Development of Future Nuclear Scientists
Oak Ridge National Laboratory
More Than 12,000 Explore Jefferson Lab During April 30 Open House
Thomas Jefferson National Accelerator Facility
NMSU Undergrad Tackles 3D Particle Scattering Animations After Receiving JSA Research Assistantship
Thomas Jefferson National Accelerator Facility
Shannon Greco: A Self-Described "STEM Education Zealot"
Princeton Plasma Physics Laboratory
Rare Earths for Life: An 85th Birthday Visit with Mr. Rare Earth
Ames Laboratory
Meet Robert Palomino: 'Give Everything a Shot!'
Brookhaven National Laboratory
Student Innovator at Rensselaer Polytechnic Institute Seeks Brighter, Smarter, and More Efficient LEDs
Rensselaer Polytechnic Institute (RPI)
Texas Tech Energy Commerce Students, Community Light up Tent City
Texas Tech University
Don't Get 'Frosted' Over Heating Your Home This Winter
Temple University
New Research Center To Tackle Critical Challenges Related to Aircraft Design, Wind Energy, Smart Buildings
Rensselaer Polytechnic Institute (RPI)
First Polymer Solar-Thermal Device Heats Home, Saves Money
Wake Forest University
Like Superman, American University Will Get Its Energy from the Sun
American University
ARRA Grant to Help Fund Seminary Building Green Roof
University of Chicago
Ithaca College in Elite Company for Environmental Leadership in Building Construction
Ithaca College
UC San Diego Installing 2.8 Megawatt Fuel Cell to Anchor Energy Innovation Park
University of California San Diego
Rensselaer Smart Lighting Engineering Research Center Announces First Deployment of New Technology on Campus
Rensselaer Polytechnic Institute (RPI)
Ithaca College Will Host Regional Clean Energy Summit
Ithaca College
Texas Governor Announces $8.4 Million Award to Create Renewable Energy Institute
Texas Tech University
Creighton University to Offer New Alternative Energy Program
Creighton University
National Engineering Program Seeks Subject Matter Experts in Energy
JETS Junior Engineering Technical Society
Students Using Solar Power To Create Sustainable Solutions for Haiti, Peru
Rensselaer Polytechnic Institute (RPI)
Helping Hydrogen: Student Inventor Tackles Challenge of Hydrogen Storage
Rensselaer Polytechnic Institute (RPI)
Campus Leaders Showing the Way to a Sustainable, Clean Energy Future
National Wildlife Federation (NWF)
Furman University Receives $2.5 Million DOE Grant for Geothermal Project
Furman University
Could Sorghum Become a Significant Alternative Fuel Source?
Salisbury University
Students Navigating the Hudson River With Hydrogen Fuel Cells
Rensselaer Polytechnic Institute (RPI)
College Presidents Flock to D.C., Urge Senate to Pass Clean Energy Bill
National Wildlife Federation (NWF)
Northeastern Announces New Professional Master's in Energy Systems
Northeastern University
Bioenergy Scientists to Discuss Latest Innovations at Conference in Washington, D.C., March 10-13
Cornell University
Kansas Rural Schools To Receive Wind Turbines
Kansas State University
High Gas Prices Here to Stay, Says Engineering Professor
Rowan University
Time Use Expert's 7-Year Fight for Better Gas Mileage
University of Maryland, College Park
Showing results0-4 Of 2215