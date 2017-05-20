Imagine slipping into a jacket, shirt or skirt that powers your cell phone, fitness tracker and other personal electronic devices as you walk, wave and even when you are sitting down. A new, ultrathin energy harvesting system developed at Vanderbilt University's Nanomaterials and Energy Devices Laboratory has the potential to do just that.

- 2017-07-21 13:05:55
- Article ID: 678255
Ultrathin Device Harvests Electricity From Human Motion
A new, ultrathin energy harvesting system developed at Vanderbilt University’s Nanomaterials and Energy Devices Laboratory has the potential to do just that. Based on battery technology and made from layers of black phosphorus that are only a few atoms thick, the new device generates small amounts of electricity when it is bent or pressed even at the extremely low frequencies characteristic of human motion.
“In the future, I expect that we will all become charging depots for our personal devices by pulling energy directly from our motions and the environment,” said Assistant Professor of Mechanical Engineering Cary Pint, who directed the research.
The new energy harvesting system is described in a paper titled “Ultralow Frequency Electrochemical Mechanical Strain Energy Harvester using 2D Black Phosphorus Nanosheets” published Jul. 21 online by the journal ACS Energy Letters.
“This is timely and exciting research given the growth of wearable devices such as exoskeletons and smart clothing, which could potentially benefit from Dr. Pint’s advances in materials and energy harvesting,” observed Karl Zelik, assistant professor of mechanical and biomedical engineering at Vanderbilt, an expert on the biomechanics of locomotion who did not participate in the device’s development.
Currently, there is a tremendous amount of research aimed at discovering effective ways to tap ambient energy sources. These include mechanical devices designed to extract energy from vibrations and deformations; thermal devices aimed at pulling energy from temperature variations; radiant energy devices that capture energy from light, radio waves and other forms of radiation; and, electrochemical devices that tap biochemical reactions.
“Compared to the other approaches designed to harvest energy from human motion, our method has two fundamental advantages,” said Pint. “The materials are atomically thin and small enough to be impregnated into textiles without affecting the fabric’s look or feel and it can extract energy from movements that are slower than 10 Hertz—10 cycles per second—over the whole low-frequency window of movements corresponding to human motion.”
Doctoral students Nitin Muralidharan and Mengya Li co-led the effort to make and test the devices. “When you look at Usain Bolt, you see the fastest man on Earth. When I look at him, I see a machine working at 5 Hertz,” said Muralidharan.
Extracting usable energy from such low frequency motion has proven to be extremely challenging. For example, a number of research groups are developing energy harvesters based on piezoelectric materials that convert mechanical strain into electricity. However, these materials often work best at frequencies of more than 100 Hertz. This means that they don’t work for more than a tiny fraction of any human movement so they achieve limited efficiencies of less than 5-10 percent even under optimal conditions.
“Our harvester is calculated to operate at over 25 percent efficiency in an ideal device configuration, and most importantly harvest energy through the whole duration of even slow human motions, such as sitting or standing,” Pint said.
The Vanderbilt lab’s ultrathin energy harvester is based on the group’s research on advanced battery systems. Over the past 3 years, the team has explored the fundamental response of battery materials to bending and stretching. They were the first to demonstrate experimentally that the operating voltage changes when battery materials are placed under stress. Under tension, the voltage rises and under compression, it drops.
The team collaborated with Greg Walker, associate professor of mechanical engineering, who used computer models to validate these observations for lithium battery materials. Results of the study were published Jun. 27 in the journal ACS Nano in an article titled “The MechanoChemistry of Lithium Battery Electrodes.”
These observations led Pint’s team to reconstruct the battery with both positive and negative electrodes made from the same material. Although this prevents the device from storing energy, it allows it to fully exploit the voltage changes caused by bending and twisting and so produce significant amounts of electrical current in response to human motions.
The lab’s initial studies were published in 2016. They were further inspired by a parallel breakthrough by a group at Massachusetts Institute of Technology who produced a postage-stamp-sized device out of silicon and lithium that harvested energy via the effect Pint and his team were investigating.
In response, the Vanderbilt researchers decided to go as thin as possible by using black phosphorus nanosheets: A material has become the latest darling of the 2D materials research community because of its attractive electrical, optical and electrochemical properties.
Because the basic building blocks of the harvester are about 1/5000th the thickness of a human hair, the engineers can make their devices as thin or as thick as needed for specific applications. They have found that bending their prototype devices produces as much as 40 microwatts per square foot and can sustain current generation over the full duration of movements as slow as 0.01 Hertz, one cycle every 100 seconds.
The researchers acknowledge that one of the challenges they face is the relatively low voltage that their device produces. It’s in the millivolt range. However, they are applying their fundamental insights of the process to step up the voltage. They are also exploring the design of electrical components, like LCD displays, that operate at lower than normal voltages.
“One of the peer reviewers for our paper raised the question of safety,” Pint said. “That isn’t a problem here. Batteries usually catch on fire when the positive and negative electrodes are shorted, which ignites the electrolyte. Because our harvester has two identical electrodes, shorting it will do nothing more than inhibit the device from harvesting energy. It is true that our prototype will catch on fire if you put it under a blowtorch but we can eliminate even this concern by using a solid-state electrolyte.”
One of the more futuristic applications of this technology might be electrified clothing. It could power clothes impregnated with liquid crystal displays that allow wearers to change colors and patterns with a swipe on their smartphone. “We are already measuring performance within the ballpark for the power requirement for a medium-sized low-power LCD display when scaling the performance to thickness and areas of the clothes we wear.” Pint said.
Pint also believes there are potential applications for their device beyond power systems. “When incorporated into clothing, our device can translate human motion into an electrical signal with high sensitivity that could provide a historical record of our movements. Or clothes that track our motions in three dimensions could be integrated with virtual reality technology. There are many directions that this could go.”
Vanderbilt doctoral students Rachel Carter, currently a postdoctoral researcher at the Naval Research Laboratory, and Nicholas Galioto, an undergraduate mechanical engineering student also contributed to the research, which was supported by National Science Foundation grant CMMI 1400424 and Vanderbilt University’s discovery grant program.
MORE NEWS FROMVanderbilt University
MEDIA CONTACT
MediaInquiries:
DavidSalisbury,(615)322-NEWS
david.salisbury@vanderbilt.edu
CHANNELS
CITATIONS
ACS Energy Letters
Participating Labs
- DOE Office of Science
- Argonne National Laboratory
- Oak Ridge National Laboratory
- Pacific Northwest National Laboratory
- Iowa State University, Ames Laboratory
- Brookhaven National Laboratory
- Princeton Plasma Physics Laboratory
- Lawrence Berkeley National Laboratory
- Thomas Jefferson National Accelerator Facility
- Fermi National Accelerator Laboratory (Fermilab)
- SLAC National Accelerator Laboratory
Participating Labs
- DOE Office of Science
- Argonne National Laboratory
- Oak Ridge National Laboratory
- Pacific Northwest National Laboratory
- Iowa State University, Ames Laboratory
- Brookhaven National Laboratory
- Princeton Plasma Physics Laboratory
- Lawrence Berkeley National Laboratory
- Thomas Jefferson National Accelerator Facility
- Fermi National Accelerator Laboratory (Fermilab)
- SLAC National Accelerator Laboratory
Ultrathin Device Harvests Electricity From Human Motion
Imagine slipping into a jacket, shirt or skirt that powers your cell phone, fitness tracker and other personal electronic devices as you walk, wave and even when you are sitting down. A new, ultrathin energy harvesting system developed at Vanderbilt University's Nanomaterials and Energy Devices Laboratory has the potential to do just that.
Energy-Efficient Accelerator Was 50 Years in the Making
With the introduction of CBETA, the Cornell-Brookhaven ERL Test Accelerator, Cornell University and Brookhaven National Laboratory scientists are following up on the concept of energy-recovering particle accelerators first introduced by physicist Maury Tigner at Cornell more than 50 years ago.
Scientists Program Yeast to Turn Plant Sugars into Biodiesel
Redox metabolism was engineered in Yarrowia lipolytica to increase the availability of reducing molecules needed for lipid production.
Soils Could Release Much More Carbon than Expected as Climate Warms
Deeper soil layers are more sensitive to warming than previously thought.
3-D Models Help Scientists Gauge Flood Impact
Using one of the world's most powerful supercomputers--Titan, the 27-petaflop Cray XK7 at the Oak Ridge Leadership Computing Facility (OLCF)--a University of Iowa team performed one of the first highly resolved, 3-D, volume-of-fluid Reynolds-averaged Navier-Stokes (RANS) simulations of a dam break in a natural environment. The simulation allowed the team to map precise water levels for actual flood events over time.
Titan Simulations Show Importance of Close 2-Way Coupling Between Human and Earth Systems
A new integrated climate model developed by Oak Ridge National Laboratory and other institutions is designed to reduce uncertainties in future climate predictions as it bridges Earth systems with energy and economic models and large-scale human impact data.
Weaving a Fermented Path to Nylons
Microbial enzymes create precursors of nylon while avoiding harsh chemicals and energy-demanding heat.
India's EV Drive Will Boost Power Utilities, Increase Energy Security
India is pushing hard to electrify its automobile market, aiming to sell only electric vehicles (EVs) by 2030. But what impact will that shift have on the country's utilities and the grid? A new report by scientists at Lawrence Berkeley National Laboratory (Berkeley Lab) has found that the prospective EV expansion will deliver economic benefits, help integrate renewable energy, and significantly reduce imports of foreign oil.
Studying Argon Gas Trapped in Two-Dimensional Array of Tiny "Cages"
For the first time, scientists have trapped a noble gas in a two-dimensional porous structure at room temperature. This achievement will enable detailed studies of individual gas atoms in confinement--research that could inform the design of new materials for gas separation and nuclear waste remediation.
Mica Provides Clue to How Water Transports Minerals
In a new study from the U.S. Department of Energy's (DOE) Argonne National Laboratory, in collaboration with the University of Illinois at Chicago and the University of Delaware, chemists have been able to look at the interface between water and muscovite mica, a flat mineral commonly found in granite, soils and many sediments. In particular, the researchers looked at the capture and release of rubidium - a metal closely related to but more easily singled out than common elements like potassium and sodium.
Construction Begins on International Mega-Science Experiment to Understand Neutrinos
In a unique groundbreaking ceremony held this afternoon at the Sanford Underground Research Facility in Lead, South Dakota, a group of dignitaries, scientists and engineers from around the world marked the start of construction of a massive international experiment that could change our understanding of the universe. The Long-Baseline Neutrino Facility (LBNF) will house the international Deep Underground Neutrino Experiment (DUNE), which will be built and operated by a group of roughly 1,000 scientists and engineers from 30 countries.
Buchanan Named Deputy for Science and Technology at Oak Ridge National Laboratory
Michelle Buchanan, an accomplished scientific leader and researcher, has been appointed Deputy for Science and Technology at the Department of Energy's Oak Ridge National Laboratory by new Lab Director Thomas Zacharia.
Neutrino Project to Fuel Particle Physics Research
Over the next decade, 800,000 tons of rock will be excavated from the former Homestake Mine in Lead, South Dakota, to accommodate a particle detector filled with 70,000 tons of liquid argon cooled to -300 degrees Fahrenheit to study neutrinos beamed from Fermilab in Illinois. It's called the Deep Underground Neutrino Experiment.
Berkeley Lab to Lead Multimillion-Dollar Geothermal Energy Project
The Department of Energy's Lawrence Berkeley National Laboratory (Berkeley Lab) will lead a new $9 million project aimed at removing technical barriers to commercialization of enhanced geothermal systems (EGS), a clean energy technology with the potential to power 100 million American homes.
PNNL Scientist Ruby Leung Appointed a Battelle Fellow
Ruby Leung of the Department of Energy's Pacific Northwest National Laboratory has been named a Battelle Fellow -- the highest recognition from Battelle for leadership and accomplishment in science. She is one of eight Battelle fellows at PNNL.
Gu and Paranthaman Named ORNL Corporate Fellows
Researchers Baohua Gu and Parans Paranthaman have been named Corporate Fellows of the Department of Energy's Oak Ridge National Laboratory.
DOE Funds Center for Bioenergy Innovation at ORNL to Accelerate Biofuels, Bioproducts Research
The DOE has announced funding for new research centers to accelerate the development of specialty plants and processes for a new generation of biofuels and bioproducts.
Grant Focuses on 'Hydrogen Sponge' for Use in Fuel-Cell Vehicles
Finding practical hydrogen storage technologies for vehicles powered by fuel cells is the focus of a $682,000 grant from the U.S. Department of Energy, awarded to Mike Chung, professor of materials science and engineering, Penn State.
Engineers Win Energy Department Grants to Help Develop a Reliable, Resilient Power Grid
Two Iowa State electrical engineers have won Energy Department grants to help improve the country's power grid. The projects' goals include addressing the challenges of adding high levels of intermittent power sources to the grid, mainly wind and solar power.
Heart of Matter Studies Resonate with Award Winner
Raul Briceno was presented with the 2017 Kenneth G. Wilson Award for Excellence in Lattice Field Theory on June 22. The award citation noted his "groundbreaking contributions to the study of resonances using lattice QCD."
Scientists Program Yeast to Turn Plant Sugars into Biodiesel
Redox metabolism was engineered in Yarrowia lipolytica to increase the availability of reducing molecules needed for lipid production.
Soils Could Release Much More Carbon than Expected as Climate Warms
Deeper soil layers are more sensitive to warming than previously thought.
Weaving a Fermented Path to Nylons
Microbial enzymes create precursors of nylon while avoiding harsh chemicals and energy-demanding heat.
Loosening of Lignocellulose: Switchgrass and Success in Sugar Release
Using a genetically modified line of switchgrass, scientists reduced plant cell wall recalcitrance while increasing sugar release over three generations.
Extending the Life of Lithium-Ion Batteries
Scientists offer new insights into how the source of electrons in batteries fails.
Unraveling the Molecular Complexity of Cellular Machines and Environmental Processes
State-of-the-art mass spectrometer delivers unprecedented capability to scientists.
Speeding Up Catalysts for Energy Storage
Researchers develop the fastest synthetic catalyst for producing hydrogen gas, potentially leading to a new environmentally friendly, affordable fuel.
Watching Neutrons Flow
Like water, neutrons seek their own level, and watching how they flow may teach us about how the chemical elements were made.
FIONA to Take on the Periodic Table's Heavyweights
FIONA (For the Identification Of Nuclide A) is a newly installed device designed to measure the mass numbers of individual atoms of heavy and superheavy elements. FIONA will let researchers learn about the shape and structure of heavy nuclei, guide the search for new elements, and offer better measurements for nuclear fission and related processes.
Laser Stripping Powers Protons
Researchers demonstrate a new technique that could lead to significantly higher power proton beams to answer tough scientific questions.
Spotlight
Rensselaer Polytechnic Institute Graduates Urged to Embrace Change at 211th Commencement
Rensselaer Polytechnic Institute (RPI)
Rensselaer Polytechnic Institute President's Commencement Colloquy to Address "Criticality, Incisiveness, Creativity"
Rensselaer Polytechnic Institute (RPI)
ORNL, University of Tennessee Launch New Doctoral Program in Data Science
Oak Ridge National Laboratory
Champions in Science: Profile of Jonathan Kirzner
Department of Energy, Office of Science
High-Schooler Solves College-Level Security Puzzle From Argonne, Sparks Interest in Career
Argonne National Laboratory
Champions in Science: Profile of Jenica Jacobi
Department of Energy, Office of Science
Great Neck South High School Wins Regional Science Bowl at Brookhaven Lab
Brookhaven National Laboratory
Middle Schoolers Test Their Knowledge at Science Bowl Competition
Argonne National Laboratory
Haslam Visits ORNL to Highlight State's Role in Discovering Tennessine
Oak Ridge National Laboratory
Internship Program Helps Foster Development of Future Nuclear Scientists
Oak Ridge National Laboratory
More Than 12,000 Explore Jefferson Lab During April 30 Open House
Thomas Jefferson National Accelerator Facility
NMSU Undergrad Tackles 3D Particle Scattering Animations After Receiving JSA Research Assistantship
Thomas Jefferson National Accelerator Facility
Shannon Greco: A Self-Described "STEM Education Zealot"
Princeton Plasma Physics Laboratory
Rare Earths for Life: An 85th Birthday Visit with Mr. Rare Earth
Ames Laboratory
Meet Robert Palomino: 'Give Everything a Shot!'
Brookhaven National Laboratory
Student Innovator at Rensselaer Polytechnic Institute Seeks Brighter, Smarter, and More Efficient LEDs
Rensselaer Polytechnic Institute (RPI)
Texas Tech Energy Commerce Students, Community Light up Tent City
Texas Tech University
Don't Get 'Frosted' Over Heating Your Home This Winter
Temple University
New Research Center To Tackle Critical Challenges Related to Aircraft Design, Wind Energy, Smart Buildings
Rensselaer Polytechnic Institute (RPI)
First Polymer Solar-Thermal Device Heats Home, Saves Money
Wake Forest University
Like Superman, American University Will Get Its Energy from the Sun
American University
ARRA Grant to Help Fund Seminary Building Green Roof
University of Chicago
Ithaca College in Elite Company for Environmental Leadership in Building Construction
Ithaca College
UC San Diego Installing 2.8 Megawatt Fuel Cell to Anchor Energy Innovation Park
University of California San Diego
Rensselaer Smart Lighting Engineering Research Center Announces First Deployment of New Technology on Campus
Rensselaer Polytechnic Institute (RPI)
Ithaca College Will Host Regional Clean Energy Summit
Ithaca College
Texas Governor Announces $8.4 Million Award to Create Renewable Energy Institute
Texas Tech University
Creighton University to Offer New Alternative Energy Program
Creighton University
National Engineering Program Seeks Subject Matter Experts in Energy
JETS Junior Engineering Technical Society
Students Using Solar Power To Create Sustainable Solutions for Haiti, Peru
Rensselaer Polytechnic Institute (RPI)
Helping Hydrogen: Student Inventor Tackles Challenge of Hydrogen Storage
Rensselaer Polytechnic Institute (RPI)
Campus Leaders Showing the Way to a Sustainable, Clean Energy Future
National Wildlife Federation (NWF)
Furman University Receives $2.5 Million DOE Grant for Geothermal Project
Furman University
Could Sorghum Become a Significant Alternative Fuel Source?
Salisbury University
Students Navigating the Hudson River With Hydrogen Fuel Cells
Rensselaer Polytechnic Institute (RPI)
College Presidents Flock to D.C., Urge Senate to Pass Clean Energy Bill
National Wildlife Federation (NWF)
Northeastern Announces New Professional Master's in Energy Systems
Northeastern University
Bioenergy Scientists to Discuss Latest Innovations at Conference in Washington, D.C., March 10-13
Cornell University
Kansas Rural Schools To Receive Wind Turbines
Kansas State University
High Gas Prices Here to Stay, Says Engineering Professor
Rowan University
Time Use Expert's 7-Year Fight for Better Gas Mileage
University of Maryland, College Park
Showing results0-4 Of 2215