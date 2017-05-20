- 2017-07-31 14:05:38
- Article ID: 678786
Argonne Goes Deep to Crack Cancer Code
-
Credit: Argonne National Laboratory
-
Credit: David Kashatus/ National Cancer Institute / Univ. of Virginia Cancer Center
-
Credit: National Institutes of Health
-
Credit: Argonne National Laboratory
-
Credit: David Kashatus/ National Cancer Institute / Univ. of Virginia Cancer Center
-
Credit: National Institutes of Health
-
Credit: Argonne National Laboratory
-
Credit: David Kashatus/ National Cancer Institute / Univ. of Virginia Cancer Center
-
Credit: National Institutes of Health
-
Credit: Argonne National Laboratory
-
Credit: David Kashatus/ National Cancer Institute / Univ. of Virginia Cancer Center
-
Credit: National Institutes of Health
But a melding of medical research and high-performance computing is taking a more personalized approach to treatment by creating precise therapy options based on genetics.
"We are trying to devise a means of automating the search through machine learning so that you’d start with an initial model and then automatically find models that perform better than the initial one."
“Precision medicine is the ability to fine tune a treatment for each patient based on specific variations, whether it’s their genetics, their environment or their history. To do that in cancer, demands large amounts of data, not only from the patient, but the tumor, as well, because cancer changes the genetics of the tissue that it surrounds,” said Rick Stevens, Associate Laboratory Director for Computing, Environment and Life Sciences for the U.S. Department of Energy’s (DOE) Argonne National Laboratory.
In a typical cancer study today, more than eight million measurements are taken from the biopsy of a single tumor. But even as current technologies allow us to characterize the biological components of cancer with greater levels of accuracy, the massive amounts of data they produce have out-paced our ability to quickly and accurately analyze them.
To tackle these complicated and consequential precision medicine problems, researchers globally are looking toward the promise of exascale computing. Stevens is principal investigator of a multi-institutional effort advancing an exascale computing framework focused on the development of the deep neural network code CANDLE (CANcer Distributed Learning Environment).
Part of the Joint Design of Advanced Computing Solutions for Cancer (JDACS4C), a DOE and National Cancer Institute (NCI) collaboration, CANDLE will address three key cancer challenges to accelerate research at the molecular, cellular and population levels.
The challenges will test CANDLE’s advanced machine learning approach—deep learning—that, in combination with novel data acquisition and analysis techniques, model formulation and simulation, will help arrive at a prognosis and treatment plan designed specifically for an individual patient.
“Deep learning is the use of multi-layered neural networks to do machine learning, a program that gets smarter or more accurate as it gets more data to make predictions. It’s very successful at learning to solve problems,” said Stevens.
The model stores data that has already been observed and uses it later to quickly infer the solution to similar or recurring events or problems. Speech recognition, image recognition and text translation are examples of machine learning that many of us utilize every day without realizing it.
“Every time you talk to SIRI or Alexa, you’re encountering deep learning,” he added.
This framework will be built upon available open-source deep learning platforms that can be adapted to address different aspects of the cancer process as represented by JDACS4C’s challenge topics: 1) understand the molecular basis of key protein interactions; 2) develop predictive models for drug response; and 3) automate the extraction and analysis of information from millions of cancer patient records to determine optimal cancer treatment strategies.
The process begins by compiling all the known data on how cancer functions, reacts to drugs and behaves within individuals, and creating a virtual approximation of it. While the numbers of molecular configurations, drug combinations and patient datasets are staggering, the exascale-anticipating framework will progressively “learn” to manage it.
For example, the goal of the drug response challenge is to predict how a tumor will respond to a drug based on the characteristics of both the tumor and the drug, the information for which is identified through previously available data, such as tumor samples and previous drug screens.
The CANDLE network code will be trained to assimilate millions of previous drug screen results. An open-source content management system then would search through upwards of a billion drug combinations to find those with the greatest potential to inhibit a given tumor, or a billion hypothetical compounds to identify candidates for new drug development.
Through another technique called data mining, researchers working on the treatment strategy problem can train the network to sift through and automatically interpret millions of clinical reports and patient records. From those, it can pull data related directly to a specific patient and build predictive models of treatment and outcome trajectories for that individual.
Until now, cancer researchers have been doing this in small teams, maintaining massive databases of different factors characteristic of the cancer’s growth. But much of this information is peripheral. The most helpful information is buried within and among the millions of data points collected.
“This is a huge part of the challenge, because humans do this now, but by hand,” explained Stevens. “We are trying to devise a means of automating the search through machine learning so that you’d start with an initial model and then automatically find models that perform better than the initial one. We then could repeat this process for each individual patient.”
While the computational solutions for these training problems alone will require the largest available high-performance computers, Stevens and his team believe that the resulting models are likely to require exascale or near-exascale systems to advance each of the cancer problem areas.
CANDLE is one of three unique Argonne National Laboratory programs funded by the DOE’s Exascale Computing Project (ECP), launched in 2015 to promote the design and integration of application, software and hardware technologies into exascale systems.
These systems will be able to run applications such as CANDLE 50 to 100 times faster than today’s most powerful supercomputers, like those housed at the Argonne Leadership Computing Facility (ALCF) a DOE Office of Science User Facility. Theta, ALCF’s new 9.65 petaflops Intel-Cray system, delivers high performance on traditional modeling and simulation applications and was developed to more quickly and efficiently handle advanced software and data analysis methods.
“The types of things researchers would like to accomplish now require a lot more data, capacity and computing power than we have. That’s why there is this effort to build a whole new framework, one focused more on data,” said Paul Messina, director of ECP. “CANDLE will play an essential role in the development of applications that drive this framework, creating the ability to analyze hundreds of millions of items of data to come up with individual cancer treatments.”
With the unique collaboration of JDACS4C, the CANDLE team has immediate access to NCI’s formidable subject matter and domain experts on cancer. And as partners with the DOE and, specifically, CORAL (a collaboration comprising Oak Ridge, Argonne and Lawrence Livermore National Laboratories), CANDLE enlists some of the nation’s leading computational scientists to provide the computational and data science expertise.
Vendors involved with the labs and ECP are among the leading designers of high-performance computing architecture in the world. Companies like Intel, Nvidia, IBM, and Cray are interested in collaborating on cancer research, and are fully vested in the idea that the convergence between simulation, data and machine learning is the future, noted Stevens.
“There is a tremendous level of team work and sharing across the enterprise. Cancer is something that people can relate to personally, so having the opportunity to develop a capability that will eventually help somebody else can be very motivating,” said Eric Stahlberg, director of the Frederick National Laboratory for Cancer Research’s strategic and data science initiatives.
“It’s a Herculean task. But even incremental progress toward that goal will have a significant impact on many more people affected by cancer, as a result.”
Argonne National Laboratory seeks solutions to pressing national problems in science and technology. The nation's first national laboratory, Argonne conducts leading-edge basic and applied scientific research in virtually every scientific discipline. Argonne researchers work closely with researchers from hundreds of companies, universities, and federal, state and municipal agencies to help them solve their specific problems, advance America's scientific leadership and prepare the nation for a better future. With employees from more than 60 nations, Argonne is managed by UChicago Argonne, LLC for the U.S. Department of Energy's Office of Science.
The U.S. Department of Energy's Office of Science is the single largest supporter of basic research in the physical sciences in the United States and is working to address some of the most pressing challenges of our time. For more information, visit the Office of Science website.
MORE NEWS FROMArgonne National Laboratory
MEDIA CONTACT
Brian Grabowski
Communications Lead
bgrabowski@anl.gov
Phone: 630-252-1232
CHANNELS
KEYWORDS
Participating Labs
- DOE Office of Science
- Argonne National Laboratory
- Oak Ridge National Laboratory
- Pacific Northwest National Laboratory
- Iowa State University, Ames Laboratory
- Brookhaven National Laboratory
- Princeton Plasma Physics Laboratory
- Lawrence Berkeley National Laboratory
- Thomas Jefferson National Accelerator Facility
- Fermi National Accelerator Laboratory (Fermilab)
- SLAC National Accelerator Laboratory
Participating Labs
- DOE Office of Science
- Argonne National Laboratory
- Oak Ridge National Laboratory
- Pacific Northwest National Laboratory
- Iowa State University, Ames Laboratory
- Brookhaven National Laboratory
- Princeton Plasma Physics Laboratory
- Lawrence Berkeley National Laboratory
- Thomas Jefferson National Accelerator Facility
- Fermi National Accelerator Laboratory (Fermilab)
- SLAC National Accelerator Laboratory
A Semiconductor That Can Beat the Heat
A newly discovered collective rattling effect in a type of crystalline semiconductor blocks most heat transfer while preserving high electrical conductivity - a rare pairing that scientists say could reduce heat buildup in electronic devices and turbine engines, among other possible applications.
Energy Storage Solution Combines Polymers and Nanosheets
Lightweight composite material for energy storage in flexible electronics, electric vehicles and aerospace applications has been experimentally shown to store energy at operating temperatures well above current commercial polymers.
It's Something in the Water: LLNL Scientists Extract Hydrogen as Potential Fuel Source
Lawrence Livermore scientists have developed a technique that helps extract hydrogen from water efficiently and cheaply.
Scientists Watch 'Artificial Atoms' Assemble into Perfect Lattices with Many Uses
Some of the world's tiniest crystals are known as "artificial atoms" because they can organize themselves into structures that look like molecules, including "superlattices" that are potential building blocks for novel materials. Now scientists from the Department of Energy's SLAC National Accelerator Laboratory and Stanford University have made the first observation of these nanocrystals rapidly forming superlattices while they are themselves still growing.
Critical Materials Institute Manufactures Magnets Entirely From U.S.-Sourced Rare Earths
The Critical Materials Institute, a U.S. Department of Energy Innovation Hub, has fabricated magnets made entirely of domestically sourced and refined rare-earth metals.
New Light-Activated Catalyst Grabs CO2 to Make Ingredients for Fuel
Scientists at Berkeley Lab have developed a "spongy," light-activated material that converts carbon dioxide into carbon monoxide, which can be used to turn into liquid fuels and other useful products. This is done without generating unwanted by products, a significant step forward in developing technology that could help mitigate levels of a potent greenhouse gas while generating solar-powered fuel.
A New Picture Emerges on the Origins of Photosynthesis in a Sun-Loving Bacteria
A research group led by Raimund Fromme has gained important new insights by resolving with near-atomic clarity, the very first core membrane protein structure in the simplest known photosynthetic bacterium, called Heliobacterium modesticaldum (Helios was the Greek sun god). By solving the heart of photosynthesis in this sun-loving, soil-dwelling bacterium, Fromme's research team has gained a fundamental new understanding of the early evolution of photosynthesis, and how this vital process differs between plants systems.
Seeing More with PET Scans: Scientists Discover New Way to Label Chemical Compounds for Medical Imaging
Researchers have found a surprisingly versatile workaround to create chemical compounds that could prove useful for medical imaging and drug development.
Atomic Movies May Help Explain Why Perovskite Solar Cells Are More Efficient
Experiments with a powerful "electron camera" at the Department of Energy's SLAC National Accelerator Laboratory have discovered that light whirls atoms around in perovskites, potentially explaining the high efficiency of these next-generation solar cell materials and providing clues for making better ones.
Strange Electrons Break the Crystal Symmetry of High-Temperature Superconductors
Scientists have found surprising electron behavior that may help unravel the ever-elusive mechanism behind high-temperature superconductivity--a phenomenon in which electrical current flows freely without resistance through a material at unusually high temperatures relative to those of conventional superconductors.
Arkansas Professor Receives $500k to Improve Transportation Fuel Cells
A University of Arkansas at Little Rock professor has received $500,000 to develop high-performance, cost-effective transportation fuel cells. Dr. Tansel Karabacak, professor of physics and astronomy at UA Little Rock, received $400,000 from the U.S. Department of Energy. UA Little Rock will provide $100,000 in matching funds. The main goal of the research is to produce transportation fuel cells that cost less, last longer, and provide more power.
ORNL's Qualls Tapped for Key New Reactor Development Position
The Department of Energy's Office of Nuclear Energy has selected Lou Qualls as the national technical director for molten salt reactors (MSRs). In his new role, Qualls--a nuclear engineer who joined DOE's Oak Ridge National Laboratory in 1988--will serve as a liaison among the nuclear industry, the national laboratory system and DOE in defining the future of MSR technology in the United States.
Information Scientist Herbert Van de Sompel to Receive Paul Evan Peters Award
Herbert Van de Sompel, research scientist at the Research Library of the Los Alamos National Laboratory, has been named the 2017 recipient of the Paul Evan Peters Award from the Coalition for Networked Information (CNI), the Association of Research Libraries, and EDUCAUSE.
CSU Joins Effort to Drive Clean Energy Innovation
The California State University (CSU) has partnered with the Los Angeles Cleantech Incubator (LACI) to develop the next generation of clean energy entrepreneurs.
DOE User Facilities Join Forces to Tackle Biology's Big Data
Through the "Facilities Integrating Collaborations for User Science" (FICUS) initiative, 6 proposals have been selected to participate in a new partnership between the DOE Joint Genome Institute and the National Energy Research Scientific Computing Center, both U.S. Department of Energy user facilities at Lawrence Berkeley National Laboratory.
Qubitekk Licenses ORNL Single-Photon Source Approach for Quantum Encryption
Qubitekk has non-exclusively licensed an Oak Ridge National Laboratory-developed method to produce quantum light particles, known as photons, in a controlled, deterministic manner that promises improved speed and security when sharing encrypted data.
Construction of Massive Neutrino Experiment Kicks Off a Mile Underground
A new era in international particle physics research officially began July 21 with a unique groundbreaking held a mile underground at the Sanford Underground Research Facility in South Dakota. Dignitaries, scientists and engineers from around the world marked the start of construction of a massive international experiment that could change our understanding of the universe. The Long-Baseline Neutrino Facility (LBNF) will house the international Deep Underground Neutrino Experiment (DUNE), which will be built and operated by roughly 1,000 scientists and engineers from 30 countries.
Construction Begins on International Mega-Science Experiment to Understand Neutrinos
In a unique groundbreaking ceremony held this afternoon at the Sanford Underground Research Facility in Lead, South Dakota, a group of dignitaries, scientists and engineers from around the world marked the start of construction of a massive international experiment that could change our understanding of the universe. The Long-Baseline Neutrino Facility (LBNF) will house the international Deep Underground Neutrino Experiment (DUNE), which will be built and operated by a group of roughly 1,000 scientists and engineers from 30 countries.
Buchanan Named Deputy for Science and Technology at Oak Ridge National Laboratory
Michelle Buchanan, an accomplished scientific leader and researcher, has been appointed Deputy for Science and Technology at the Department of Energy's Oak Ridge National Laboratory by new Lab Director Thomas Zacharia.
Neutrino Project to Fuel Particle Physics Research
Over the next decade, 800,000 tons of rock will be excavated from the former Homestake Mine in Lead, South Dakota, to accommodate a particle detector filled with 70,000 tons of liquid argon cooled to -300 degrees Fahrenheit to study neutrinos beamed from Fermilab in Illinois. It's called the Deep Underground Neutrino Experiment.
On Track Towards a Zika Virus Vaccine
Antibody's molecular structure reveals how it recognizes the Zika virus
Quantum Computing Building Blocks
Scientists invented an approach to creating ordered patterns of nitrogen-vacancy centers in diamonds, a promising approach to storing and computing quantum data.
Scientists Program Yeast to Turn Plant Sugars into Biodiesel
Redox metabolism was engineered in Yarrowia lipolytica to increase the availability of reducing molecules needed for lipid production.
Soils Could Release Much More Carbon than Expected as Climate Warms
Deeper soil layers are more sensitive to warming than previously thought.
Weaving a Fermented Path to Nylons
Microbial enzymes create precursors of nylon while avoiding harsh chemicals and energy-demanding heat.
Loosening of Lignocellulose: Switchgrass and Success in Sugar Release
Using a genetically modified line of switchgrass, scientists reduced plant cell wall recalcitrance while increasing sugar release over three generations.
Extending the Life of Lithium-Ion Batteries
Scientists offer new insights into how the source of electrons in batteries fails.
Unraveling the Molecular Complexity of Cellular Machines and Environmental Processes
State-of-the-art mass spectrometer delivers unprecedented capability to scientists.
Speeding Up Catalysts for Energy Storage
Researchers develop the fastest synthetic catalyst for producing hydrogen gas, potentially leading to a new environmentally friendly, affordable fuel.
Watching Neutrons Flow
Like water, neutrons seek their own level, and watching how they flow may teach us about how the chemical elements were made.
Spotlight
Rensselaer Polytechnic Institute Graduates Urged to Embrace Change at 211th Commencement
Rensselaer Polytechnic Institute (RPI)
Rensselaer Polytechnic Institute President's Commencement Colloquy to Address "Criticality, Incisiveness, Creativity"
Rensselaer Polytechnic Institute (RPI)
ORNL, University of Tennessee Launch New Doctoral Program in Data Science
Oak Ridge National Laboratory
Champions in Science: Profile of Jonathan Kirzner
Department of Energy, Office of Science
High-Schooler Solves College-Level Security Puzzle From Argonne, Sparks Interest in Career
Argonne National Laboratory
Champions in Science: Profile of Jenica Jacobi
Department of Energy, Office of Science
Great Neck South High School Wins Regional Science Bowl at Brookhaven Lab
Brookhaven National Laboratory
Middle Schoolers Test Their Knowledge at Science Bowl Competition
Argonne National Laboratory
Haslam Visits ORNL to Highlight State's Role in Discovering Tennessine
Oak Ridge National Laboratory
Internship Program Helps Foster Development of Future Nuclear Scientists
Oak Ridge National Laboratory
More Than 12,000 Explore Jefferson Lab During April 30 Open House
Thomas Jefferson National Accelerator Facility
NMSU Undergrad Tackles 3D Particle Scattering Animations After Receiving JSA Research Assistantship
Thomas Jefferson National Accelerator Facility
Shannon Greco: A Self-Described "STEM Education Zealot"
Princeton Plasma Physics Laboratory
Rare Earths for Life: An 85th Birthday Visit with Mr. Rare Earth
Ames Laboratory
Meet Robert Palomino: 'Give Everything a Shot!'
Brookhaven National Laboratory
Student Innovator at Rensselaer Polytechnic Institute Seeks Brighter, Smarter, and More Efficient LEDs
Rensselaer Polytechnic Institute (RPI)
Texas Tech Energy Commerce Students, Community Light up Tent City
Texas Tech University
Don't Get 'Frosted' Over Heating Your Home This Winter
Temple University
New Research Center To Tackle Critical Challenges Related to Aircraft Design, Wind Energy, Smart Buildings
Rensselaer Polytechnic Institute (RPI)
First Polymer Solar-Thermal Device Heats Home, Saves Money
Wake Forest University
Like Superman, American University Will Get Its Energy from the Sun
American University
ARRA Grant to Help Fund Seminary Building Green Roof
University of Chicago
Ithaca College in Elite Company for Environmental Leadership in Building Construction
Ithaca College
UC San Diego Installing 2.8 Megawatt Fuel Cell to Anchor Energy Innovation Park
University of California San Diego
Rensselaer Smart Lighting Engineering Research Center Announces First Deployment of New Technology on Campus
Rensselaer Polytechnic Institute (RPI)
Ithaca College Will Host Regional Clean Energy Summit
Ithaca College
Texas Governor Announces $8.4 Million Award to Create Renewable Energy Institute
Texas Tech University
Creighton University to Offer New Alternative Energy Program
Creighton University
National Engineering Program Seeks Subject Matter Experts in Energy
JETS Junior Engineering Technical Society
Students Using Solar Power To Create Sustainable Solutions for Haiti, Peru
Rensselaer Polytechnic Institute (RPI)
Helping Hydrogen: Student Inventor Tackles Challenge of Hydrogen Storage
Rensselaer Polytechnic Institute (RPI)
Campus Leaders Showing the Way to a Sustainable, Clean Energy Future
National Wildlife Federation (NWF)
Furman University Receives $2.5 Million DOE Grant for Geothermal Project
Furman University
Could Sorghum Become a Significant Alternative Fuel Source?
Salisbury University
Students Navigating the Hudson River With Hydrogen Fuel Cells
Rensselaer Polytechnic Institute (RPI)
College Presidents Flock to D.C., Urge Senate to Pass Clean Energy Bill
National Wildlife Federation (NWF)
Northeastern Announces New Professional Master's in Energy Systems
Northeastern University
Bioenergy Scientists to Discuss Latest Innovations at Conference in Washington, D.C., March 10-13
Cornell University
Kansas Rural Schools To Receive Wind Turbines
Kansas State University
High Gas Prices Here to Stay, Says Engineering Professor
Rowan University
Time Use Expert's 7-Year Fight for Better Gas Mileage
University of Maryland, College Park
Showing results0-4 Of 2215