Can the World Defy the Odds on Crossing the 2-Degrees Celsius Threshold? Ask Northwestern Policy, Clean Tech Experts

Credit: Northwestern University

Credit: Northwestern University

Credit: Northwestern University

EVANSTON - Northwestern University experts on environmental law and policy, renewable energy and climate mitigation strategies are available for comment regarding dual climate studies published Monday in the journal Nature Climate Change. The studies concluded that by the end of the century, the global average surface temperature is likely to cross the 2 degrees Celsius threshold agreed to at the Paris climate conference.

Scientists say humankind must limit warming to that threshold to avert irreversible catastrophic climate consequences.

Expert contact information and expertise are listed below.

Nancy C. Loeb

Director, Environmental Advocacy Clinic

Assistant clinical professor of law

Northwestern Pritzker School of Law

n-loeb@northwestern.edu

773-569-6050 (mobile)

Expertise: Energy and environmental law and policy; Superfund; the intersection between economics and environmental law; regulatory strategies; environmental justice

Recently quoted in:

Michael R. Wasielewski

Executive director, Institute for Sustainability and Energy at Northwestern (ISEN)

Director, Argonne-Northwestern Solar Energy Research Center Clare Hamilton Hall Professor of Chemistry

Weinberg College of Arts and Sciences

m-wasielewski@northwestern.edu

847-467-1423 (office, preferred); 847-331-1478 (mobile) Expertise: Solar electricity and fuels; renewable energy; the importance of funding basic scientific research

David Dana

Kirkland & Ellis Professor of Law

Northwestern Pritzker School of Law

d-dana@law.northwestern.edu

224-307-0216 (mobile)

Expertise: Environmental law; property law; land use; professional responsibility

Recently quoted in:

Please note for on-camera interviews Dana is available only in Evanston.