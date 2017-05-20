The annual conference will bring together government, academia, industry, and utilities to focus on key topics critical to enabling scientific discovery from big data.

Brookhaven Lab to Lead 2017 New York Scientific Data Summit at NYU, Aug. 7-9

Government, academia, industry, and utilities will collaborate to accelerate data-driven discovery and innovation

Credit: Brookhaven National Laboratory

UPTON, NY—The Computational Science Initiative (CSI) at the U.S. Department of Energy's (DOE) Brookhaven National Laboratory will be leading the 2017 New York Scientific Data Summit, to be held from Aug. 7 through 9 at NYU's Kimmel Center for University Life.

Jointly organized by Brookhaven Lab, NYU, and Stony Brook University, the annual conference will bring together data experts, scientists, application developers, and end users from national labs, universities, technology companies, utilities, and federal and state governments to share ideas for unlocking insights from scientific big data. Keynote and invited speakers will focus on five topics critical to enabling scientific discovery from rapidly generated, highly complex, and large-scale datasets: streaming data analysis, autonomous experimental design, performance for big data, big theory for big data, and interactive exploration of extreme-scale data. A series of poster presentations will highlight ongoing and emerging research in the field.

"Big data presents many challenges to academia, government, and industry," said CSI Director Kerstin Kleese van Dam. "By working together, we are able to create exciting new solutions that advance U.S. research, national security, and competitiveness."

The event is being co-hosted by the IEEE Computer Society–Long Island Chapter, the Moore-Sloan Data Science Environment at NYU, the New York State High Performance Computing Consortium, the NYU Center for Data Science, and Stony Brook University's Institute for Advanced Computational Science (IACS). Sponsors include Cray, Hewlett Packard Enterprise, IACS, Intel, Juniper Networks, Kitware, NVIDIA, and the Simons Foundation.

To view the agenda and to register before the Aug. 3 deadline, please visit the event website.

