- 2017-08-04 17:05:41
- Article ID: 679089
"Monkey Wrench" Molecule Jams Tuberculosis Protein
Scientists at the U.S. Department of Energy’s (DOE) Argonne National Laboratory were part of a recent discovery of a new molecule called an inhibitor that attacks tuberculosis-causing bacteria by cutting off its production of a chemical necessary for its survival.
Creating antibiotics involves developing inhibitors that can effectively block essential bacterial processes. Equally important is to keep finding novel pathways to target so that when the bacteria eventually adapt to resist one antibiotic, there are still other avenues available to exploit.
The new study, a collaboration between Argonne, the University of Chicago and the Broad Institute of Harvard and MIT, identified an inhibitor that works by blocking the action of an important protein in Mtb. The inhibitor binds to a channel within the protein that connects its two parts, killing the bacteria through an ironic twist. The inhibitor forces one part of the protein to produce the components necessary to create an essential chemical, tryptophan, while at the same time reshaping the channel to intercept those ingredients before the other part of the protein can use them.
These types of inhibitors, called allosteric inhibitors, do not bind to the part of the protein actually responsible for producing the target chemical. Instead, they act as a monkey wrench jammed into other less obvious parts of the complicated machinery of the bacteria. The inhibitor identified in this research, described in a recent paper in Nature Chemical Biology, is now one of the most deeply studied allosteric inhibitors to date.
The targeted chemical, tryptophan, is a substance that is crucial in giving all living cells their structure and protecting them from their surroundings. Human cells have to rummage tryptophan from food or bacteria in the gut, but Mtb cells can manufacture their own tryptophan using a complex protein called tryptophan synthase. “We knew that one way of killing these bacteria was finding a way to block the tryptophan synthase,” said Karolina Michalska, an Argonne crystallographer and author of the study.
Before the collaboration began, a group of scientists at the Broad Institute put a small amount of the bacteria in petri dishes and placed different potential inhibitors in each one. Out of a library of over 80,000 tested potential inhibitors, only a few killed the Mtb. The scientists suspected that one of these inhibitors shut down the Mtb’s tryptophan synthase, but they needed to see what was happening on the molecular level.
Argonne scientists heard about the work at the Broad Institute, and the two groups began to collaborate. Argonne produced tryptophan synthase for the Broad Institute to use for testing the inhibitor. They also determined the structure of the synthase with the inhibitor bound to it by exposing crystals composed of the protein-inhibitor complex to high-energy X-rays from Argonne’s Advanced Photon Source (APS) and recording how the electrons in the molecule scattered the light.
“The collaboration made it possible for us to determine the allosteric nature of the inhibitor and the nuances of how the inhibition worked,” said Deborah Hung, a professor at the Harvard Medical School and co-director of the Infectious Disease and Microbiome Program at the Broad Institute.
The structural analysis determined that there are two key parts that make up tryptophan synthase. When one of the regions signals to the other that it is ready, the other region makes a chemical substance called indole. The indole then travels through a channel to the other region of the tryptophan synthase where it combines with another substance to create the final product, tryptophan.
A slight instability in the channel would allow the indole to travel to the other side, but the inhibitor is shaped so that it stabilizes the channel, preventing the indole from moving. Since the indole can’t reach the far side of the protein, the inhibitor blocks the production of tryptophan.
“It actually works in quite a sneaky way,” said Andrzej Joachimiak, Director of Argonne’s Structural Biology Center and the Midwest Center for Structural Genomics. “The inhibitor both forces the tryptophan synthase to produce the indole and prevents it from carrying out its ultimate duty.”
Although researchers are optimistic about this inhibitor’s potential as an antibiotic, it is still far from being an available pharmaceutical. They have studied how human tissue would react to the molecule and have confirmed that it is non-toxic, but experiments in mice have shown that the inhibitor would be metabolized by the body too quickly. Research is now being done to refine the structure of the inhibitor so it persists in the bloodstream for an extended period of time.
The research was funded by the National Institutes of Health, the Broad Institute Tuberculosis Donor Group, the Pershing Square Foundation and the Bill and Melinda Gates Foundation. Work done at the APS, a DOE Office of Science User Facility, was supported by DOE’s Office of Science.
An article based on the study, “A small-molecule allosteric inhibitor of Mycobacterium tuberculosis tryptophan synthase,” was published in the July 3 issue of Nature Chemical Biology. Argonne researchers in the study included Joachimiak, Michalska, Robert Jedrzejczak and Natalia Maltseva. Researchers from MIT, Harvard, the Massachusetts General Hospital, Northwestern University and the University of Chicago also participated in the study.
Argonne National Laboratory seeks solutions to pressing national problems in science and technology. The nation's first national laboratory, Argonne conducts leading-edge basic and applied scientific research in virtually every scientific discipline. Argonne researchers work closely with researchers from hundreds of companies, universities, and federal, state and municipal agencies to help them solve their specific problems, advance America's scientific leadership and prepare the nation for a better future. With employees from more than 60 nations, Argonne is managed by UChicago Argonne, LLC for the U.S. Department of Energy's Office of Science.
The U.S. Department of Energy's Office of Science is the single largest supporter of basic research in the physical sciences in the United States and is working to address some of the most pressing challenges of our time. For more information, visit the Office of Science website.
MORE NEWS FROMArgonne National Laboratory
MEDIA CONTACT
Karen Mellen
Communications Lead
kmellen@anl.gov
(630) 252-5325
CHANNELS
CITATIONS
Nature Chemical Biology, July-2017
KEYWORDS
Biosciences, photon sciences, Advanced Photon Source (APS), Argonne Collaborative Center for Energy Storage Science (ACCESS), Midwest Center for Structural Genomics, Structural Biology Center, Biology, Molecular Biology, Interventional Biology, Structural Biology, Synchrotron Radiation, Biostructures
Participating Labs
- DOE Office of Science
- Argonne National Laboratory
- Oak Ridge National Laboratory
- Pacific Northwest National Laboratory
- Iowa State University, Ames Laboratory
- Brookhaven National Laboratory
- Princeton Plasma Physics Laboratory
- Lawrence Berkeley National Laboratory
- Thomas Jefferson National Accelerator Facility
- Fermi National Accelerator Laboratory (Fermilab)
- SLAC National Accelerator Laboratory
Participating Labs
- DOE Office of Science
- Argonne National Laboratory
- Oak Ridge National Laboratory
- Pacific Northwest National Laboratory
- Iowa State University, Ames Laboratory
- Brookhaven National Laboratory
- Princeton Plasma Physics Laboratory
- Lawrence Berkeley National Laboratory
- Thomas Jefferson National Accelerator Facility
- Fermi National Accelerator Laboratory (Fermilab)
- SLAC National Accelerator Laboratory
World's Smallest Neutrino Detector Finds Big Physics Fingerprint
After more than a year of operation at Oak Ridge National Laboratory, the COHERENT experiment, using the world's smallest neutrino detector, has found a big fingerprint of the elusive, electrically neutral particles that interact only weakly with matter.
Study Reveals Exactly How Low-Cost Fuel Cell Catalysts Work
New work at Los Alamos and Oak Ridge national laboratories is resolving difficult fuel-cell performance questions, both in determining efficient new materials and understanding how they work at an atomic level.
Standard Model of the Universe Withstands Most Precise Test by Dark Energy Survey
Astrophysicists have a fairly accurate understanding of how the universe ages: That's the conclusion of new results from the Dark Energy Survey (DES), a large international science collaboration, including researchers from the Department of Energy's SLAC National Accelerator Laboratory, that put models of cosmic structure formation and evolution to the most precise test yet.
Dark Energy Survey Reveals Most Accurate Measurement of Dark Matter Structure in the Universe
Dark Energy Survey scientists have unveiled the most accurate measurement ever made of the present large-scale structure of the universe. These measurements of the amount and "clumpiness" (or distribution) of dark matter in the present-day cosmos were made with a precision that, for the first time, rivals that of inferences from the early universe by the European Space Agency's orbiting Planck observatory
Vertical Axis Wind Turbines Can Offer Cheaper Electricity for Urban and Suburban Areas
Small vertical axis wind turbines (VAWTs) possess the ability to effectively operate in the presence of high turbulent flow, which makes them ideal energy harvesting devices in urban and suburban environments. In this week's Journal of Renewable and Sustainable Energy, researchers present results indicating that an optimally designed VAWT system can financially compete with fossil-fuel based power plants in urban and suburban areas, and even spearhead the development of a net-zero energy building or city.
'Perfect Liquid' Quark-Gluon Plasma Is the Most Vortical Fluid
Particle collisions recreating the quark-gluon plasma (QGP) that filled the early universe reveal that droplets of this primordial soup swirl far faster than any other fluid. The new analysis from the Relativistic Heavy Ion Collider (RHIC) shows that the "vorticity" of the QGP surpasses the whirling fluid dynamics of super-cell tornado cores and Jupiter's Great Red Spot, and even beats out the fastest spin record held by nanodroplets of superfluid helium.
New Simulations Could Help in Hunt for Massive Mergers of Neutron Stars, Black Holes
Scientists at Berkeley Lab have developed new computer models to explore what happens when a black hole joins with a neutron star - the superdense remnant of an exploded star.
Story Tips from the Department of Energy's Oak Ridge National Laboratory, August 2017
New method turns used cooking oil into biofuel with carbon from waste tires; novel technique protects fusion reactor interior wall from energy created when hydrogen isotopes reach sun-like temps; new catalyst-making process doubles output of BTX used in plastics and tires; thin film vanadium dioxide makes outstanding electrode for Li-ion batteries.
A Semiconductor That Can Beat the Heat
A newly discovered collective rattling effect in a type of crystalline semiconductor blocks most heat transfer while preserving high electrical conductivity - a rare pairing that scientists say could reduce heat buildup in electronic devices and turbine engines, among other possible applications.
Energy Storage Solution Combines Polymers and Nanosheets
Lightweight composite material for energy storage in flexible electronics, electric vehicles and aerospace applications has been experimentally shown to store energy at operating temperatures well above current commercial polymers.
Franklin Fuller and Cornelius Gati Named 2017 Panofsky Fellows at SLAC
Franklin Fuller and Cornelius Gati have been awarded 2017 Panofsky Fellowships by the Department of Energy's SLAC National Accelerator Laboratory, where they will work over the next five years to get significantly more information about how catalysts work and develop new and improved biological imaging methods.
Brookhaven Lab to Lead 2017 New York Scientific Data Summit at NYU, Aug. 7-9
The annual conference will bring together government, academia, industry, and utilities to focus on key topics critical to enabling scientific discovery from big data.
Arkansas Professor Receives $500k to Improve Transportation Fuel Cells
A University of Arkansas at Little Rock professor has received $500,000 to develop high-performance, cost-effective transportation fuel cells. Dr. Tansel Karabacak, professor of physics and astronomy at UA Little Rock, received $400,000 from the U.S. Department of Energy. UA Little Rock will provide $100,000 in matching funds. The main goal of the research is to produce transportation fuel cells that cost less, last longer, and provide more power.
ORNL's Qualls Tapped for Key New Reactor Development Position
The Department of Energy's Office of Nuclear Energy has selected Lou Qualls as the national technical director for molten salt reactors (MSRs). In his new role, Qualls--a nuclear engineer who joined DOE's Oak Ridge National Laboratory in 1988--will serve as a liaison among the nuclear industry, the national laboratory system and DOE in defining the future of MSR technology in the United States.
Information Scientist Herbert Van de Sompel to Receive Paul Evan Peters Award
Herbert Van de Sompel, research scientist at the Research Library of the Los Alamos National Laboratory, has been named the 2017 recipient of the Paul Evan Peters Award from the Coalition for Networked Information (CNI), the Association of Research Libraries, and EDUCAUSE.
CSU Joins Effort to Drive Clean Energy Innovation
The California State University (CSU) has partnered with the Los Angeles Cleantech Incubator (LACI) to develop the next generation of clean energy entrepreneurs.
DOE User Facilities Join Forces to Tackle Biology's Big Data
Through the "Facilities Integrating Collaborations for User Science" (FICUS) initiative, 6 proposals have been selected to participate in a new partnership between the DOE Joint Genome Institute and the National Energy Research Scientific Computing Center, both U.S. Department of Energy user facilities at Lawrence Berkeley National Laboratory.
Qubitekk Licenses ORNL Single-Photon Source Approach for Quantum Encryption
Qubitekk has non-exclusively licensed an Oak Ridge National Laboratory-developed method to produce quantum light particles, known as photons, in a controlled, deterministic manner that promises improved speed and security when sharing encrypted data.
Construction of Massive Neutrino Experiment Kicks Off a Mile Underground
A new era in international particle physics research officially began July 21 with a unique groundbreaking held a mile underground at the Sanford Underground Research Facility in South Dakota. Dignitaries, scientists and engineers from around the world marked the start of construction of a massive international experiment that could change our understanding of the universe. The Long-Baseline Neutrino Facility (LBNF) will house the international Deep Underground Neutrino Experiment (DUNE), which will be built and operated by roughly 1,000 scientists and engineers from 30 countries.
Construction Begins on International Mega-Science Experiment to Understand Neutrinos
In a unique groundbreaking ceremony held this afternoon at the Sanford Underground Research Facility in Lead, South Dakota, a group of dignitaries, scientists and engineers from around the world marked the start of construction of a massive international experiment that could change our understanding of the universe. The Long-Baseline Neutrino Facility (LBNF) will house the international Deep Underground Neutrino Experiment (DUNE), which will be built and operated by a group of roughly 1,000 scientists and engineers from 30 countries.
When Strontium Is Away, Iridium Comes Out to Play
Developing a highly active and acid-stable catalyst for water splitting could significantly impact solar energy technologies.
On Track Towards a Zika Virus Vaccine
Antibody's molecular structure reveals how it recognizes the Zika virus
Quantum Computing Building Blocks
Scientists invented an approach to creating ordered patterns of nitrogen-vacancy centers in diamonds, a promising approach to storing and computing quantum data.
Scientists Program Yeast to Turn Plant Sugars into Biodiesel
Redox metabolism was engineered in Yarrowia lipolytica to increase the availability of reducing molecules needed for lipid production.
Soils Could Release Much More Carbon than Expected as Climate Warms
Deeper soil layers are more sensitive to warming than previously thought.
Weaving a Fermented Path to Nylons
Microbial enzymes create precursors of nylon while avoiding harsh chemicals and energy-demanding heat.
Loosening of Lignocellulose: Switchgrass and Success in Sugar Release
Using a genetically modified line of switchgrass, scientists reduced plant cell wall recalcitrance while increasing sugar release over three generations.
Extending the Life of Lithium-Ion Batteries
Scientists offer new insights into how the source of electrons in batteries fails.
Unraveling the Molecular Complexity of Cellular Machines and Environmental Processes
State-of-the-art mass spectrometer delivers unprecedented capability to scientists.
Speeding Up Catalysts for Energy Storage
Researchers develop the fastest synthetic catalyst for producing hydrogen gas, potentially leading to a new environmentally friendly, affordable fuel.
Spotlight
Rensselaer Polytechnic Institute Graduates Urged to Embrace Change at 211th Commencement
Rensselaer Polytechnic Institute (RPI)
Rensselaer Polytechnic Institute President's Commencement Colloquy to Address "Criticality, Incisiveness, Creativity"
Rensselaer Polytechnic Institute (RPI)
ORNL, University of Tennessee Launch New Doctoral Program in Data Science
Oak Ridge National Laboratory
Champions in Science: Profile of Jonathan Kirzner
Department of Energy, Office of Science
High-Schooler Solves College-Level Security Puzzle From Argonne, Sparks Interest in Career
Argonne National Laboratory
Champions in Science: Profile of Jenica Jacobi
Department of Energy, Office of Science
Great Neck South High School Wins Regional Science Bowl at Brookhaven Lab
Brookhaven National Laboratory
Middle Schoolers Test Their Knowledge at Science Bowl Competition
Argonne National Laboratory
Haslam Visits ORNL to Highlight State's Role in Discovering Tennessine
Oak Ridge National Laboratory
Internship Program Helps Foster Development of Future Nuclear Scientists
Oak Ridge National Laboratory
More Than 12,000 Explore Jefferson Lab During April 30 Open House
Thomas Jefferson National Accelerator Facility
NMSU Undergrad Tackles 3D Particle Scattering Animations After Receiving JSA Research Assistantship
Thomas Jefferson National Accelerator Facility
Shannon Greco: A Self-Described "STEM Education Zealot"
Princeton Plasma Physics Laboratory
Rare Earths for Life: An 85th Birthday Visit with Mr. Rare Earth
Ames Laboratory
Meet Robert Palomino: 'Give Everything a Shot!'
Brookhaven National Laboratory
Student Innovator at Rensselaer Polytechnic Institute Seeks Brighter, Smarter, and More Efficient LEDs
Rensselaer Polytechnic Institute (RPI)
Texas Tech Energy Commerce Students, Community Light up Tent City
Texas Tech University
Don't Get 'Frosted' Over Heating Your Home This Winter
Temple University
New Research Center To Tackle Critical Challenges Related to Aircraft Design, Wind Energy, Smart Buildings
Rensselaer Polytechnic Institute (RPI)
First Polymer Solar-Thermal Device Heats Home, Saves Money
Wake Forest University
Like Superman, American University Will Get Its Energy from the Sun
American University
ARRA Grant to Help Fund Seminary Building Green Roof
University of Chicago
Ithaca College in Elite Company for Environmental Leadership in Building Construction
Ithaca College
UC San Diego Installing 2.8 Megawatt Fuel Cell to Anchor Energy Innovation Park
University of California San Diego
Rensselaer Smart Lighting Engineering Research Center Announces First Deployment of New Technology on Campus
Rensselaer Polytechnic Institute (RPI)
Ithaca College Will Host Regional Clean Energy Summit
Ithaca College
Texas Governor Announces $8.4 Million Award to Create Renewable Energy Institute
Texas Tech University
Creighton University to Offer New Alternative Energy Program
Creighton University
National Engineering Program Seeks Subject Matter Experts in Energy
JETS Junior Engineering Technical Society
Students Using Solar Power To Create Sustainable Solutions for Haiti, Peru
Rensselaer Polytechnic Institute (RPI)
Helping Hydrogen: Student Inventor Tackles Challenge of Hydrogen Storage
Rensselaer Polytechnic Institute (RPI)
Campus Leaders Showing the Way to a Sustainable, Clean Energy Future
National Wildlife Federation (NWF)
Furman University Receives $2.5 Million DOE Grant for Geothermal Project
Furman University
Could Sorghum Become a Significant Alternative Fuel Source?
Salisbury University
Students Navigating the Hudson River With Hydrogen Fuel Cells
Rensselaer Polytechnic Institute (RPI)
College Presidents Flock to D.C., Urge Senate to Pass Clean Energy Bill
National Wildlife Federation (NWF)
Northeastern Announces New Professional Master's in Energy Systems
Northeastern University
Bioenergy Scientists to Discuss Latest Innovations at Conference in Washington, D.C., March 10-13
Cornell University
Kansas Rural Schools To Receive Wind Turbines
Kansas State University
High Gas Prices Here to Stay, Says Engineering Professor
Rowan University
Time Use Expert's 7-Year Fight for Better Gas Mileage
University of Maryland, College Park
Showing results0-4 Of 2215