Upcoming 232nd ECS Meeting to Feature International Energy Summit, Nobel Laureate Lecture

Pennington, NJ – (Aug. 14, 2017) – The Electrochemical Society (ECS) will hold the 232nd ECS Meeting in National Harbor, MD, October 1-5, 2017 at the Gaylord National Resort & Convention Center.

ECS meetings are a forum for sharing the latest scientific and technical developments in electrochemistry and solid state science and technology. Scientists, engineers, and industry leaders come together from around the world to attend technical symposium and disseminate research ranging from the latest developments in energy technology to next-generation electronic devices.

“Our members are directly addressing some of the major issues people are facing around the world with their research,” says Roque Calvo, executive director of ECS. “This work is about the sustainability of the planet.”

The 232nd ECS Meeting will include 49 topical symposia and over 2,300 technical presentations, including the 7th International Electrochemical Energy Summit, the Society’s inaugural OpenCon and Hack Day events, and plenary lecture delivered by former U.S. Secretary of Energy and Nobel Prize Laureate Steven Chu.

Below are some programming highlights.

7th International Electrochemical Energy Summit (Oct. 2-4)

The ECS Electrochemical Energy Summit brings together policy makers and researchers as a way of educating attendees about the critical issues of energy needs and the pivotal research in electrochemical energy that will impact the planet’s sustainability. The 7th International Electrochemical Energy Summit, focused on Human Sustainability – Energy, Water, Food, and Health, will include three distinct symposia: Energy-Water Nexus; The Brain and Electrochemistry; and Sensors for Food Safety, Quality, and Security.

Invited speakers include Ellen Williams, former director of the U.S. Department of Energy’s Advanced Research Projects Agency – Energy; James Jones, program director at the National Science Foundation; Nick Langhals, program director at the National Institute of Neurological Disorders and Stroke, Michael Wolfson, program director at the Institute of Biomedical Imaging and Bioengineering; Rachel Melnick, national program leader at the U.S. Department of Agriculture’s National Institute of Food and Agriculture; and Michael Kotewicz, research scientist at the U.S. Food and Drug Administration. Learn more.

OpenCon 2017 (Oct. 1)

ECS’s OpenCon is a satellite event of the main OpenCon, an international event hosted by the Right to Research Coalition, a student sponsored organization of SPARC, the Scholarly Publishing and Academic Resources Coalition.

OpenCon will be ECS’s first, large community event aimed at creating a culture of change in how research is designed, shared, discussed, and disseminated, with the ultimate goal of making scientific progress faster. Featuring the vocal advocates in the open movement, ECS’s OpenCon will examine the intersection of advances in research infrastructure, the researcher experience, funder mandates and policies, as well as the global shift that is happening in traditional scholarly communications.

Featured speakers include Ashley Farley, open access program associate at the Bill & Melinda Gates Foundation; Brian Nosek, co-founder of the Center for Open Science; Nick Shockey, director of programs and engagement at SPARC, and Dina Paltoo, director of the Division of Scientific Data Sharing Policy at the National Institute of Health’s Office of Science Policy. Learn more.

ECS Data Sciences Hack Day (Oct. 4)

This ECS Data Sciences Hack Day is the Society’s first foray into building an electrochemical data science and open source community from the ground up. Dataset sharing and open source software have transformed many “big science” areas such as astronomy, particle physics, synchrotron science, protein and genomic sciences, as well as computational sciences.

These fields have been supported by, and have actively developed, cloud-based computing and storage tools such as Github, Zenodo, FigShare, etc. Data science tools and approaches also have the potential to transform bench science like electrochemistry. The critical need is to build a community of electrochemical data scientists, the people who will contribute to a growing library of shared experimental and computational datasets, and who develop and adapt open source software tools. Learn more.

ECS Lecture (Oct. 2)

The ECS Lecture, “The Role of Electrochemistry in our Transition to Sustainable Energy,” will be delivered by Steven Chu, 12th Secretary of Energy under former President Barack Obama.

Chu served at the U.S. Secretary of Energy from January 2009 to April 2013, becoming the first scientist to hold a Cabinet position. Additionally, he is the co-recipient of the 1997 Nobel Prize in Physics for his contributions to laser cooling and atom trapping. Learn more.

Award winners (Oct. 2)

The ECS Society Awards will be presented during this meeting at the plenary session. The Olin Palladium Award will be presented to Philippe Marcus, Centre National de la Recherche Scientifique – Ecole Nationale Supérieure de Chimie de Paris (CNRS-ENSCP) and the Carl Wagner Memorial Award will go to Eric Wachsman, University of Maryland.

Mark Burgess and Kenneth Hernández-Burgos from University of Illinois at Urbana-Champaign will receive the Norman Hackerman Young Author Award for best paper published by young authors in the Journal of The Electrochemical Society. Peng Sun from the University of Michigan will receive the Bruce Deal & Andy Grove Young Author Award for best paper published by a young author in the ECS Journal of Solid State Science and Technology. Learn more.

Other featured symposia:

Battery Materials: Beyond Li-Ion (Oct. 3-5)

(Oct. 3-5) Corrosion in Concrete Structures (Oct. 2-3)

(Oct. 2-3) Photovoltaics for the 21st Century (Oct. 4)

(Oct. 4) Practical Implementation and Commercialization of Sensors (Oct. 2-3)

See the full technical program.

Media registration

Free registration is available to credentialed representatives of the press. Please email ECS Marketing and Communications Director Rob.Gerth@electrochem.org for further information.

About ECS

Founded in 1902, ECS is led by scientists, for scientists. ECS advances electrochemistry and solid state science by publishing peer-reviewed scholarly journals, convening scientific meetings, and supporting emerging scientists in our fields. With Free the Science, ECS envisions a new publishing model without costs to authors and readers so that collectively we can achieve a cleaner, safer, healthier, and greener world for us all. Visit: www.electrochem.org

