- 2017-08-23 08:05:54
- Article ID: 679940
New WVU Study Provides Roadmap to Lower Methane Emissions for Future Heavy-Duty Natural Gas Vehicle Fleet
This study, conducted by researchers at West Virginia University’s Center for Alternative Fuels, Engines, and Emissions, comes as the price of natural gas has decreased, leading to interest in natural gas as a cleaner replacement for diesel in heavy-duty vehicles. Natural gas vehicles currently make up a small market share but are predicted to grow significantly over the next few decades.
Methane, the main component of natural gas, is a cleaner burning, lower carbon intensity fuel. However, it is also a powerful greenhouse gas, and leaks from vehicles and fueling stations have the potential to undermine the climate benefits of using natural gas over diesel fuel.
The paper titled, Future Methane Emissions from the Heavy-Duty Natural Gas Transportation Sector for Stasis, High, Medium, and Low Scenarios in 2035, used data from a prior study to project various scenarios in order to evaluate potential emissions reductions of technological advances and best management practices. The study did not look at the full suite of vehicles on the road today but rather focused on vehicles and engines currently under production as these represented those most likely to populate the fleet in 2035. For this reason, the study does not estimate emissions from the current fleet.
“We considered both liquefied natural gas and compressed natural gas technologies employed in a future fleet and considered a range of engine applications including over-the-road and refuse trucks and buses,” said Nigel Clark, professor of mechanical and aerospace engineering and George Berry Chair at WVU. “Our first study served to highlight fuel losses meriting future attention and we assess the impacts of their potential reductions within this study.”
This study found that the biggest reduction in emissions would come from implementing closed crankcase ventilation systems on heavy-duty natural gas spark ignition engines. Adherence to best practices during fueling and fuel station management could also have a significant impact on the amount of methane leaked through reduction in manual venting of LNG tanks and proper design of station and fleet combinations. In addition to current and new technologies, regulation and policy may lead to further developments that could reduce methane emissions.
“While the models in this paper provide valuable insights on technological and management practice improvements to reduce methane emissions as the natural gas fleet grows, the study only looks at the emissions from the fleet and associated infrastructure, or the ‘pump-to-wheels’ emissions. However, to understand fully the climate benefits of an industry swing from diesel to natural gas, the full ‘well-to-wheels’ emissions must be considered,” said Joe Rudek, lead senior scientist, Environmental Defense Fund.
Support for this paper was provided by the Environmental Defense Fund, Cummins, Cummins Westport, Royal Dutch Shell, the American Gas Association, Chart Industries, Clean Energy, the International Council on Clean Transportation, PepsiCo, Volvo Group, Waste Management and Westport Innovations. Support was also provided by West Virginia University’s George Berry Chair endowment and the WVU Transportable Chassis Testing Laboratory personnel.
A Scientific Advisory Panel comprised of academic experts in the fields relevant to the study served as independent advisors, reviewing the appropriateness of the methodologies, results and statistical methods.
-WVU-
mcd/08/23/17
CONTACT: Mary C. Dillon, Statler College of Engineering and Mineral Resources 304.293.4086; mary.dillon@mail.wvu.edu
Follow @WVUToday on Twitter.
MORE NEWS FROMWest Virginia University
MEDIA CONTACT
Mary C. Dillon, Statler College of Engineering and Mineral Resources
304.293.4086; mary.dillon@mail.wvu.edu
KEYWORDS
Participating Labs
- DOE Office of Science
- Argonne National Laboratory
- Oak Ridge National Laboratory
- Pacific Northwest National Laboratory
- Iowa State University, Ames Laboratory
- Brookhaven National Laboratory
- Princeton Plasma Physics Laboratory
- Lawrence Berkeley National Laboratory
- Thomas Jefferson National Accelerator Facility
- Fermi National Accelerator Laboratory (Fermilab)
- SLAC National Accelerator Laboratory
Participating Labs
- DOE Office of Science
- Argonne National Laboratory
- Oak Ridge National Laboratory
- Pacific Northwest National Laboratory
- Iowa State University, Ames Laboratory
- Brookhaven National Laboratory
- Princeton Plasma Physics Laboratory
- Lawrence Berkeley National Laboratory
- Thomas Jefferson National Accelerator Facility
- Fermi National Accelerator Laboratory (Fermilab)
- SLAC National Accelerator Laboratory
Avoiding Disruptions that Halt Fusion Reactions
New supercomputing capabilities help understand how to cope with large-scale instabilities in tokamaks.
New WVU Study Provides Roadmap to Lower Methane Emissions for Future Heavy-Duty Natural Gas Vehicle Fleet
A new study published today (August 23) in the Journal of Air and Waste Management Association builds upon recent heavy-duty natural gas vehicle methane emission measurements to model methane emissions from a future, much larger vehicle fleet. This study, conducted by researchers at West Virginia University's Center for Alternative Fuels, Engines, and Emissions, comes as the price of natural gas has decreased, leading to interest in natural gas as a cleaner replacement for diesel in heavy-duty vehicles.
Stretchable Biofuel Cells Extract Energy From Sweat to Power Wearable Devices
A team of engineers has developed stretchable fuel cells that extract energy from sweat and are capable of powering electronics, such as LEDs and Bluetooth radios. The biofuel cells generate 10 times more power per surface area than any existing wearable biofuel cells. The devices could be used to power a range of wearable devices.
ShAPEing the Future of Magnesium Car Parts
Magnesium -- the lightest of all structural metals -- has a lot going for it in the quest to make ever lighter cars and trucks that go farther on a tank of fuel or battery charge.Magnesium is 75 percent lighter than steel, 33 percent lighter than aluminum and is the fourth most common element on earth behind iron, silicon and oxygen.
Research Center Established to Explore the Least Understood and Strongest Force Behind Visible Matter
Science can explain only a small portion of the matter that makes up the universe, from the earth we walk on to the stars we see at night. Stony Brook University and the U.S. Department of Energy's (DOE) Brookhaven National Laboratory (BNL) have established the Center for Frontiers of Nuclear Science to help scientists better understand the building blocks of visible matter. The new Center will push the frontiers of knowledge about quarks, gluons and their interactions that form protons, neutrons, and ultimately 99.9 percent of the mass of atoms - the bulk of the visible universe.
Cyborg Bacteria Outperform Plants When Turning Sunlight Into Useful Compounds (Video)
Photosynthesis provides energy for the vast majority of life on Earth. But chlorophyll, the green pigment that plants use to harvest sunlight, is relatively inefficient. To enable humans to capture more of the sun's energy than natural photosynthesis can, scientists have taught bacteria to cover themselves in tiny, highly efficient solar panels to produce useful compounds.
Scientists Create 'Diamond Rain' That Forms in the Interior of Icy Giant Planets
In an experiment designed to mimic the conditions deep inside the icy giant planets of our solar system, scientists were able to observe "diamond rain" for the first time as it formed in high-pressure conditions. Extremely high pressure squeezes hydrogen and carbon found in the interior of these planets to form solid diamonds that sink slowly down further into the interior.
Nanotechnology Moves From the Clean Room to the Classroom
The U.S. Department of Energy's Argonne National Laboratory and United Scientific Supplies, Inc. are introducing high school students to nanoscience with a new hands-on product.
Discovered: A Quick and Easy Way to Shut Down Instabilities in Fusion Devices
Article describes use of second neutral beam injector to suppress instabilities on the NSTX-U
Researchers Create Molecular Movie of Virus Preparing to Infect Healthy Cells
A research team has created for the first time a movie with nanoscale resolution of the three-dimensional changes a virus undergoes as it prepares to infect a healthy cell. The scientists analyzed thousands of individual snapshots from intense X-ray flashes, capturing the process in an experiment at the Department of Energy's SLAC National Accelerator Laboratory.
Two Argonne Scientists Receive DOE Early Career Research Program Awards
Argonne scientists Matt Dietrich and Tom Peterka have received DOE Early Career Research Program awards. Peterka was awarded for his work to redefine scientific data models to be communicated, stored and analyzed more efficiently. Dietrich was recognized for his work probing potential new physics beyond the Standard Model that could help explain why matter came to dominate the universe.
Thesis Prize Winner Explores the Proton's Spectrum
When it comes to laying bare the secrets of the proton, Priyashree Roy's efforts at the Thomas Jefferson National Accelerator Facility have already contributed a whole swath of new information useful to researchers. Now, the thesis she wrote about her work has earned her the 2016 Jefferson Science Associates Thesis Prize.
Kathryn Hastie Wins Spicer Award for Lassa Virus Work at SLAC's X-Ray Synchrotron
Kathryn Hastie, staff scientist at The Scripps Research Institute, has spent the last decade studying how the deadly Lassa virus - which causes up to half a million cases of Lassa fever each year in West Africa - enters human cells via a cell surface receptor.
Southern Research to Play Key Role in Low Cost Carbon Fiber Project
Southern Research's Energy & Environment division (E&E) will participate as a subcontractor to WRI to provide renewable acrylonitrile -- the key raw material needed to produce the highest quality carbon fibers -- produced from biomass-derived second generation sugars.
Newly Upgraded Laser Allows Scientists to Peer Further Into the Extreme Universe at SLAC's LCLS
Scientists at the Department of Energy's SLAC National Accelerator Laboratory recently upgraded a powerful optical laser system used to create shockwaves that generate high-pressure conditions like those found within planetary interiors. The laser system now delivers three times more energy for experiments with SLAC's ultrabright X-ray laser, providing a more powerful tool for probing extreme states of matter in our universe.
Three Brookhaven Lab Scientists Selected to Receive Early Career Research Program Funding
Three scientists at the U.S. Department of Energy's (DOE) Brookhaven National Laboratory have been selected by DOE's Office of Science to receive significant research funding through its Early Career Research Program.
Upcoming 232nd ECS Meeting to Feature International Energy Summit, Nobel Laureate Lecture
The 232nd ECS Meeting will include 49 topical symposia and over 2,300 technical presentations, including the 7th International Electrochemical Energy Summit, the Society's inaugural OpenCon and Hack Day events, and plenary lecture delivered by former U.S. Secretary of Energy and Nobel Prize Laureate Steven Chu.
PNNL Scientist Jiwen Fan Receives DOE Early Career Research Award
Jiwen Fan of the Department of Energy's Pacific Northwest National Laboratory has been selected to receive a 2017 Early Career Research Program award from the U.S. Department of Energy. Fan will use the award to study severe thunderstorms in the central United States - storms that produce large hail, damaging winds, tornadoes, and torrential rainfall.
Three SLAC Scientists Receive DOE Early Career Research Grants
Three scientists at the Department of Energy's SLAC National Accelerator Laboratory will receive DOE Early Career Research Program grants for research to find evidence of cosmic inflation, understand how plasmas excite particles to high energies and develop a way to accelerate particles in much shorter distances with terahertz radiation.
Four ORNL Researchers Receive DOE Early Career Funding Awards
Four Oak Ridge National Laboratory researchers specializing in nuclear physics, fusion energy, advanced materials and environmental science are among 59 recipients of Department of Energy's Office of Science Early Career Research Program awards.
Avoiding Disruptions that Halt Fusion Reactions
New supercomputing capabilities help understand how to cope with large-scale instabilities in tokamaks.
Extreme-Scale Code Models Extremely Hot Plasma to Explain Spontaneous Transition
For the first time, scientists modeled the spontaneous bifurcation of turbulence to high-confinement mode, solving a 35-year-old mystery.
Launching a Supercomputer: How to Set Up Some of the World's Fastest Computers
Setting up a supercomputer is far more complicated than just bringing it home from the electronics store. Staff members of the Department of Energy's supercomputing user facilities spend years on the process, from laying out requirements through troubleshooting. In the end, they run some of the most powerful computers in the world to help solve some of science's biggest problems.
A New Oxidation State for Plutonium
Plutonium has more verified and accessible oxidation states than any other actinide element, an important insight for energy and security applications.
A Traffic Cop for Molecules
Easily manufactured, rigid membranes with ultra-small pores provides to be ultra-selective in separating chemicals.
Creating a Molecular Super Sponge, From the Ground Up
A new uranium-based metal-organic framework, NU-1301, could aid energy producers and industry.
Physicists Move Closer to Listening in on Sub-Atomic Conversation
Calculations of a subatomic particle called the sigma provide insight into the communication between subatomic particles deep inside the heart of matter.
Meet the Director: Chuck Black
This is a continuing profile series on the directors of the Department of Energy (DOE) Office of Science User Facilities. These scientists lead a variety of research institutions that provide researchers with the most advanced tools of modern science including accelerators, colliders, supercomputers, light sources and neutron sources, as well as facilities for studying the nano world, the environment, and the atmosphere.
Making an Ultra-small Silicon "Chip"
A new polymer, created with a structure inspired by crystalline silicon, may make it easier to build better computers and solar cells.
How to Keep a Vital Diagnostic Isotope in Stock
Researchers succeed in producing larger quantities of a long-lived radioisotope, titanium-44, that generates a needed isotope, scandium-44g, on demand.
Spotlight
Rensselaer Polytechnic Institute Graduates Urged to Embrace Change at 211th Commencement
Rensselaer Polytechnic Institute (RPI)
Rensselaer Polytechnic Institute President's Commencement Colloquy to Address "Criticality, Incisiveness, Creativity"
Rensselaer Polytechnic Institute (RPI)
ORNL, University of Tennessee Launch New Doctoral Program in Data Science
Oak Ridge National Laboratory
Champions in Science: Profile of Jonathan Kirzner
Department of Energy, Office of Science
High-Schooler Solves College-Level Security Puzzle From Argonne, Sparks Interest in Career
Argonne National Laboratory
Champions in Science: Profile of Jenica Jacobi
Department of Energy, Office of Science
Great Neck South High School Wins Regional Science Bowl at Brookhaven Lab
Brookhaven National Laboratory
Middle Schoolers Test Their Knowledge at Science Bowl Competition
Argonne National Laboratory
Haslam Visits ORNL to Highlight State's Role in Discovering Tennessine
Oak Ridge National Laboratory
Internship Program Helps Foster Development of Future Nuclear Scientists
Oak Ridge National Laboratory
More Than 12,000 Explore Jefferson Lab During April 30 Open House
Thomas Jefferson National Accelerator Facility
NMSU Undergrad Tackles 3D Particle Scattering Animations After Receiving JSA Research Assistantship
Thomas Jefferson National Accelerator Facility
Shannon Greco: A Self-Described "STEM Education Zealot"
Princeton Plasma Physics Laboratory
Rare Earths for Life: An 85th Birthday Visit with Mr. Rare Earth
Ames Laboratory
Meet Robert Palomino: 'Give Everything a Shot!'
Brookhaven National Laboratory
Student Innovator at Rensselaer Polytechnic Institute Seeks Brighter, Smarter, and More Efficient LEDs
Rensselaer Polytechnic Institute (RPI)
Texas Tech Energy Commerce Students, Community Light up Tent City
Texas Tech University
Don't Get 'Frosted' Over Heating Your Home This Winter
Temple University
New Research Center To Tackle Critical Challenges Related to Aircraft Design, Wind Energy, Smart Buildings
Rensselaer Polytechnic Institute (RPI)
First Polymer Solar-Thermal Device Heats Home, Saves Money
Wake Forest University
Like Superman, American University Will Get Its Energy from the Sun
American University
ARRA Grant to Help Fund Seminary Building Green Roof
University of Chicago
Ithaca College in Elite Company for Environmental Leadership in Building Construction
Ithaca College
UC San Diego Installing 2.8 Megawatt Fuel Cell to Anchor Energy Innovation Park
University of California San Diego
Rensselaer Smart Lighting Engineering Research Center Announces First Deployment of New Technology on Campus
Rensselaer Polytechnic Institute (RPI)
Ithaca College Will Host Regional Clean Energy Summit
Ithaca College
Texas Governor Announces $8.4 Million Award to Create Renewable Energy Institute
Texas Tech University
Creighton University to Offer New Alternative Energy Program
Creighton University
National Engineering Program Seeks Subject Matter Experts in Energy
JETS Junior Engineering Technical Society
Students Using Solar Power To Create Sustainable Solutions for Haiti, Peru
Rensselaer Polytechnic Institute (RPI)
Helping Hydrogen: Student Inventor Tackles Challenge of Hydrogen Storage
Rensselaer Polytechnic Institute (RPI)
Campus Leaders Showing the Way to a Sustainable, Clean Energy Future
National Wildlife Federation (NWF)
Furman University Receives $2.5 Million DOE Grant for Geothermal Project
Furman University
Could Sorghum Become a Significant Alternative Fuel Source?
Salisbury University
Students Navigating the Hudson River With Hydrogen Fuel Cells
Rensselaer Polytechnic Institute (RPI)
College Presidents Flock to D.C., Urge Senate to Pass Clean Energy Bill
National Wildlife Federation (NWF)
Northeastern Announces New Professional Master's in Energy Systems
Northeastern University
Bioenergy Scientists to Discuss Latest Innovations at Conference in Washington, D.C., March 10-13
Cornell University
Kansas Rural Schools To Receive Wind Turbines
Kansas State University
High Gas Prices Here to Stay, Says Engineering Professor
Rowan University
Time Use Expert's 7-Year Fight for Better Gas Mileage
University of Maryland, College Park
Showing results0-4 Of 2215