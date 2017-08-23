New director will increase impact of PNNL's science and technology

Doe Science news source
The DOE Science News Source is a Newswise initiative to promote research news from the Office of Science of the DOE to the public and news media.
  • 2017-08-31 12:05:24
  • Article ID: 680378

Cheatham to Lead Technology Deployment and Outreach at PNNL

Will emphasize industrial partnerships that lead to expanded impact of PNNL's science and technology

RICHLAND, Wash. — Lee Cheatham has been named director of technology deployment and outreach at the U.S. Department of Energy's Pacific Northwest National Laboratory.

Cheatham — the long-time executive director of the Washington Technology Center — was most recently at Brookhaven National Laboratory in Upton, N.Y., where he launched and led its Office of Strategic Partnerships in an effort to expand and diversify the national laboratory's research portfolio. Cheatham also oversaw Brookhaven's technology commercialization and economic development functions.

At PNNL, Cheatham will partner with the business community to commercialize intellectual property created by PNNL's scientists and engineers. He will also lead PNNL's economic development support activities and manage affiliations with state, regional and national technology-based business associations. As part of this role, Cheatham will create new startup and entrepreneurship initiatives and capabilities that are designed to boost job creation, create new markets for ideas and products, and maximize the impact of valuable federal investments.

"To move more technologies into the marketplace, we need partners who further develop and commercialize these innovations and ultimately create jobs," said Malin Young, PNNL's deputy director for science and technology. "Lee has an extensive track record of leadership in advancing science, technology and commercialization in the DOE laboratory system, academia and private industry. In each role, he has built successful public-private partnerships to expand the economic impact of innovation."

Cheatham spent the first 17 years of his professional career at PNNL where he worked as a computer sciences researcher and manager, addressing issues as diverse as information systems for the military, environmental management and emergency planning, energy systems and robotics. From 1992-95, while at PNNL, he led the largest-ever (at that time) DOE-industry cooperative research project, one focused on using technology to increase the competitiveness of the U.S. textile and apparel industry.

From 1998 to 2010, Cheatham served as the executive director of the Washington Technology Center in Seattle, an organization charted by the State of Washington to accelerate the growth and expand the economic impact of small and medium-sized businesses in the state through partnerships with Washington's universities and research institutions.

From 2010 to 2013, Cheatham served as the chief operating officer and general manager of commercialization for the 500-person Biodesign Institute at Arizona State University in Tempe.

Cheatham earned a bachelor's degree in electrical engineering from Oregon State University in Corvallis, a master's degree in electrical engineering from Washington State University in Pullman, and a doctorate in electrical engineering from Carnegie- Mellon University in Pittsburgh. He currently serves on the National Science Foundation's Business and Operations Advisory Committee.

"PNNL is well known among the DOE laboratories for its industry partnerships that move technologies into the marketplace, and I am excited to contribute to the Laboratory's efforts in achieving even greater economic impact," said Cheatham. He starts at PNNL on September 5.

PNNL: A history of technology deployment and commercialization

In its history, PNNL — through its Technology Deployment and Outreach and predecessor offices — has:

  • Improved millions of lives through the commercialization of technologies for digital recording, a more resilient power grid, threat awareness and detection, and cancer treatment, to name a few;

  • Signed 828 licenses with companies and organizations covering a multitude of technologies and software innovations;

  • Created or enabled 179 companies based on PNNL technologies and employees, which together currently employ more than 3,100 people;

  • Performed 1,315 technology assistance projects for companies nationwide;

  • Won 85 Excellence in Technology Transfer awards — more than any other national laboratory — from the Federal Laboratory Consortium, and 100 R&D 100 Awards for innovation; and

  • Increased small business access to national laboratory expertise and technology through leadership in the Tri-Cities Research District and national programs such as DOE's Small Business Vouchers Pilot.

==========================

Interdisciplinary teams at Pacific Northwest National Laboratory address many of America's most pressing issues in energy, the environment and national security through advances in basic and applied science. Founded in 1965, PNNL employs 4,400 staff and has an annual budget of nearly $1 billion. It is managed and operated by Battelle for the U.S. Department of Energy's Office of Science. As the single largest supporter of basic research in the physical sciences in the United States, the Office of Science is working to address some of the most pressing challenges of our time. For more information on PNNL, visit the PNNL News Center, or follow PNNL on Facebook, Google+, Instagram, LinkedIn and Twitter.

MORE NEWS FROM

Pacific Northwest National Laboratory
Contact patient services
MEDIA CONTACT

Greg Koller
Manager, External Communications
greg.koller@pnnl.gov
Phone: 509-372-4864

CHANNELS
Economics, Energy, Environmental Science, Technology, DOE Science News
KEYWORDS

Technology Transfer and Commercialization, Licensing, Economic Development

Related topics
Participating Labs
SEE ORIGINAL STUDY
view all latest news
Breaking

Avoiding Disruptions that Halt Fusion Reactions

a 'Shark Tank' for Argonne Scientists ...

Controlling Traffic on the Electron Highway: Researching Graphene ...

Artificial Intelligence Analyzes Gravitational Lenses 10 Million Times Faster ...

Two for the Price of One: Exceeding 100 Percent Efficiency in Solar Fuel Production ...

The Tricky Trifecta of Solar Cells ...

Discovery Suggests New Significance of Unheralded Chemical Reactions ...

Ames Laboratory Scientists Move Graphene Closer to Transistor Applications ...

High-Tech Electronics Made from Autumn Leaves ...

Photosynthesis Discovery Could Help Design More Efficient Artificial Solar Cells ...

New X-Ray Laser Technique Reveals Magnetic Skyrmion Fluctuations ...

The Outsized Role of Soil Microbes ...

New Results Reveal High Tunability of 2-D Material ...

PPPL Physicists Essential to New Campaign on World's Most Powerful Stellarator ...

A Low-Cost Method for Solar-Thermal Conversion That's Simpler and Greener ...

Trash to Treasure: The Benefits of Waste-to-Energy Technologies ...

UNLV Preps to Again Shine at International Solar Homebuilding Contest ...

PPPL Physicist Discovers That Some Plasma Instabilities Can Extinguish Themselves ...

Carbon Nanotubes Worth Their Salt ...

Big Bang - The Movie ...

Widening Horizons for High Schoolers with Code ...

High-Resolution Modeling Assesses Impact of Cities on River Ecosystems ...

The Wonderland of ALICE: Q&A with Thomas M. Cormier ...

Avoiding Disruptions that Halt Fusion Reactions ...

New WVU Study Provides Roadmap to Lower Methane Emissions for Future Heavy-Duty Natural Gas Vehicle Fleet ...

Stretchable Biofuel Cells Extract Energy From Sweat to Power Wearable Devices ...

Extreme-Scale Code Models Extremely Hot Plasma to Explain Spontaneous Transition ...

Launching a Supercomputer: How to Set Up Some of the World's Fastest Computers ...

ShAPEing the Future of Magnesium Car Parts ...

Research Center Established to Explore the Least Understood and Strongest Force Behind Visible Matter ...

A New Oxidation State for Plutonium ...

Cyborg Bacteria Outperform Plants When Turning Sunlight Into Useful Compounds (Video) ...

A Traffic Cop for Molecules ...

Biofuels From Bacteria ...

Scientists Create 'Diamond Rain' That Forms in the Interior of Icy Giant Planets ...

Nanotechnology Moves From the Clean Room to the Classroom ...

Discovered: A Quick and Easy Way to Shut Down Instabilities in Fusion Devices ...

Creating a Molecular Super Sponge, From the Ground Up ...

PPPL Delivers New Key Components to Help Power a Fusion Energy Experiment ...

Global Corporations and Cleantech Startups Begin Testing Innovations at Washington's Open-Access Clean Energy Facility ...

Researchers Create Molecular Movie of Virus Preparing to Infect Healthy Cells ...

Young Minds Take the Stage at Argonne ...

Physicists Move Closer to Listening in on Sub-Atomic Conversation ...

Successful Test of Small-Scale Accelerator with Big Potential Impacts for Science and Medicine ...

Seth Darling Named Director of the Institute for Molecular Engineering at Argonne ...

Nanotechnology Gives Green Energy a Green Color ...

World's Smallest Neutrino Detector Finds Big Physics Fingerprint ...

DC Hot Stick Developed for First Responder, Worker Safety ...

Video: Dark Matter Hunt with LUX-ZEPLIN ...

New 3-D Simulations Show How Galactic Centers Cool Their Jets ...

Are Your Tweets Feeling Well? ...
X
X
X

  • Filters

  • × Clear Filters

Artificial Intelligence Analyzes Gravitational Lenses 10 Million Times Faster

Researchers from the Department of Energy's SLAC National Accelerator Laboratory and Stanford University have for the first time shown that neural networks - a form of artificial intelligence - can accurately analyze the complex distortions in spacetime known as gravitational lenses 10 million times faster than traditional methods.

Two for the Price of One: Exceeding 100 Percent Efficiency in Solar Fuel Production

Scientists capture excess light energy to produce fuel, essentially storing sunlight's energy for a rainy day.

The Tricky Trifecta of Solar Cells

The quest for solar cell materials that are inexpensive, stable, and efficient leads to a breakthrough in thin film organic-inorganic perovskites.

Discovery Suggests New Significance of Unheralded Chemical Reactions

Argonne and Columbia researchers reveal new significance to a decades-old chemical reaction theory, increasing our understanding of the interaction of gases, relevant to combustion and planetary atmospheres.

Ames Laboratory Scientists Move Graphene Closer to Transistor Applications

Scientists at the U.S. Department of Energy's Ames Laboratory were able to successfully manipulate the electronic structure of graphene, which may enable the fabrication of graphene transistors-- faster and more reliable than existing silicon-based transistors.

High-Tech Electronics Made from Autumn Leaves

Northern China's roadsides are peppered with deciduous phoenix trees, producing an abundance of fallen leaves in autumn. These leaves are generally burned in the colder season, exacerbating the country's air pollution problem. Investigators in Shandong, China, recently discovered a new method to convert this organic waste matter into a porous carbon material that can be used to produce high-tech electronics. The advance is reported in the Journal of Renewable and Sustainable Energy.

Photosynthesis Discovery Could Help Design More Efficient Artificial Solar Cells

A natural process that occurs during photosynthesis could lead to the design of more efficient artificial solar cells, according to researchers at Georgia State University.

New X-Ray Laser Technique Reveals Magnetic Skyrmion Fluctuations

A new way of operating the powerful X-ray laser at the Department of Energy's SLAC National Accelerator Laboratory has enabled researchers to detect and measure fluctuations in magnetic structures being considered for new data storage and computing technologies.

The Outsized Role of Soil Microbes

Three scientists have proposed a new approach to better understand the role of soil organic matter in long-term carbon storage and its response to changes in global climate and atmospheric chemistry.

New Results Reveal High Tunability of 2-D Material

A science team at Berkeley Lab has precisely measured some previously obscured properties of a 2-D semiconducting material known as moly sulfide, which opens up a new avenue to applications. "That provides very important guidance to all of the optoelectronic device engineers. They need to know what the band gap is" in orderly to properly connect the 2-D material with other materials and components in a device, Yao said. Obtaining the direct band gap measurement is challenged by the so-called "exciton effect" in 2-D materials that is produced by a strong pairing between electrons and electron "holes" ­- vacant positions around an atom where an electron can exist. The strength of this effect can mask measurements of the band gap. Nicholas Borys, a project scientist at Berkeley Lab's Molecular Foundry who also participated in the study, said the study also resolves how to tune optical and electronic properties in a 2-D material. "The real power of our technique, and an importa


  • Filters

  • × Clear Filters

Cheatham to Lead Technology Deployment and Outreach at PNNL

New director will increase impact of PNNL's science and technology

High-Impact Innovations Honored as R&D 100 Award Finalists

Eight Los Alamos National Laboratory innovations were selected as finalists for the 2017 R&D 100 Awards, which honor the top 100 proven technological advances of the past year as determined by a panel selected by R&D Magazine.

SLAC's Blair Ratcliff Wins American Physical Society's Instrumentation Award

The American Physical Society has recognized Blair Ratcliff, an emeritus physicist at SLAC and Stanford University, with the 2017 Division of Particles and Fields Instrumentation Award "for the development of novel detectors exploiting Cherenkov radiation" - an advance that greatly enhanced BABAR's capabilities and influenced the design of other experiments.

ORNL Researchers Turn to Deep Learning to Solve Science's Big Data Problem

ORNL researchers have been awarded $2 million to apply novel machine learning techniques to large-scale scientific data.

Two Argonne Scientists Receive DOE Early Career Research Program Awards

Argonne scientists Matt Dietrich and Tom Peterka have received DOE Early Career Research Program awards. Peterka was awarded for his work to redefine scientific data models to be communicated, stored and analyzed more efficiently. Dietrich was recognized for his work probing potential new physics beyond the Standard Model that could help explain why matter came to dominate the universe.

Thesis Prize Winner Explores the Proton's Spectrum

When it comes to laying bare the secrets of the proton, Priyashree Roy's efforts at the Thomas Jefferson National Accelerator Facility have already contributed a whole swath of new information useful to researchers. Now, the thesis she wrote about her work has earned her the 2016 Jefferson Science Associates Thesis Prize.

Kathryn Hastie Wins Spicer Award for Lassa Virus Work at SLAC's X-Ray Synchrotron

Kathryn Hastie, staff scientist at The Scripps Research Institute, has spent the last decade studying how the deadly Lassa virus - which causes up to half a million cases of Lassa fever each year in West Africa - enters human cells via a cell surface receptor.

Southern Research to Play Key Role in Low Cost Carbon Fiber Project

Southern Research's Energy & Environment division (E&E) will participate as a subcontractor to WRI to provide renewable acrylonitrile -- the key raw material needed to produce the highest quality carbon fibers -- produced from biomass-derived second generation sugars.

Newly Upgraded Laser Allows Scientists to Peer Further Into the Extreme Universe at SLAC's LCLS

Scientists at the Department of Energy's SLAC National Accelerator Laboratory recently upgraded a powerful optical laser system used to create shockwaves that generate high-pressure conditions like those found within planetary interiors. The laser system now delivers three times more energy for experiments with SLAC's ultrabright X-ray laser, providing a more powerful tool for probing extreme states of matter in our universe.

Three Brookhaven Lab Scientists Selected to Receive Early Career Research Program Funding

Three scientists at the U.S. Department of Energy's (DOE) Brookhaven National Laboratory have been selected by DOE's Office of Science to receive significant research funding through its Early Career Research Program.


  • Filters

  • × Clear Filters

Two for the Price of One: Exceeding 100 Percent Efficiency in Solar Fuel Production

Scientists capture excess light energy to produce fuel, essentially storing sunlight's energy for a rainy day.

The Tricky Trifecta of Solar Cells

The quest for solar cell materials that are inexpensive, stable, and efficient leads to a breakthrough in thin film organic-inorganic perovskites.

Avoiding Disruptions that Halt Fusion Reactions

New supercomputing capabilities help understand how to cope with large-scale instabilities in tokamaks.

Extreme-Scale Code Models Extremely Hot Plasma to Explain Spontaneous Transition

For the first time, scientists modeled the spontaneous bifurcation of turbulence to high-confinement mode, solving a 35-year-old mystery.

Launching a Supercomputer: How to Set Up Some of the World's Fastest Computers

Setting up a supercomputer is far more complicated than just bringing it home from the electronics store. Staff members of the Department of Energy's supercomputing user facilities spend years on the process, from laying out requirements through troubleshooting. In the end, they run some of the most powerful computers in the world to help solve some of science's biggest problems.

A New Oxidation State for Plutonium

Plutonium has more verified and accessible oxidation states than any other actinide element, an important insight for energy and security applications.

A Traffic Cop for Molecules

Easily manufactured, rigid membranes with ultra-small pores provides to be ultra-selective in separating chemicals.

Creating a Molecular Super Sponge, From the Ground Up

A new uranium-based metal-organic framework, NU-1301, could aid energy producers and industry.

Physicists Move Closer to Listening in on Sub-Atomic Conversation

Calculations of a subatomic particle called the sigma provide insight into the communication between subatomic particles deep inside the heart of matter.

Meet the Director: Chuck Black

This is a continuing profile series on the directors of the Department of Energy (DOE) Office of Science User Facilities. These scientists lead a variety of research institutions that provide researchers with the most advanced tools of modern science including accelerators, colliders, supercomputers, light sources and neutron sources, as well as facilities for studying the nano world, the environment, and the atmosphere.


Spotlight

Wednesday August 23, 2017, 05:05 PM

Widening Horizons for High Schoolers with Code

Argonne National Laboratory

Saturday May 20, 2017, 12:05 PM

Rensselaer Polytechnic Institute Graduates Urged to Embrace Change at 211th Commencement

Rensselaer Polytechnic Institute (RPI)

Wednesday May 17, 2017, 11:05 AM

Rensselaer Polytechnic Institute President's Commencement Colloquy to Address "Criticality, Incisiveness, Creativity"

Rensselaer Polytechnic Institute (RPI)

Monday May 15, 2017, 01:05 PM

ORNL, University of Tennessee Launch New Doctoral Program in Data Science

Oak Ridge National Laboratory

Friday April 07, 2017, 11:05 AM

Champions in Science: Profile of Jonathan Kirzner

Department of Energy, Office of Science

Wednesday April 05, 2017, 12:05 PM

High-Schooler Solves College-Level Security Puzzle From Argonne, Sparks Interest in Career

Argonne National Laboratory

Tuesday March 28, 2017, 12:05 PM

Champions in Science: Profile of Jenica Jacobi

Department of Energy, Office of Science

Friday March 24, 2017, 10:40 AM

Great Neck South High School Wins Regional Science Bowl at Brookhaven Lab

Brookhaven National Laboratory

Wednesday February 15, 2017, 04:05 PM

Middle Schoolers Test Their Knowledge at Science Bowl Competition

Argonne National Laboratory

Friday January 27, 2017, 04:00 PM

Haslam Visits ORNL to Highlight State's Role in Discovering Tennessine

Oak Ridge National Laboratory

Tuesday November 08, 2016, 12:05 PM

Internship Program Helps Foster Development of Future Nuclear Scientists

Oak Ridge National Laboratory

Friday May 13, 2016, 04:05 PM

More Than 12,000 Explore Jefferson Lab During April 30 Open House

Thomas Jefferson National Accelerator Facility

Monday April 25, 2016, 05:05 PM

Giving Back to National Science Bowl

Ames Laboratory

Friday March 25, 2016, 12:05 PM

NMSU Undergrad Tackles 3D Particle Scattering Animations After Receiving JSA Research Assistantship

Thomas Jefferson National Accelerator Facility

Tuesday February 02, 2016, 10:05 AM

Shannon Greco: A Self-Described "STEM Education Zealot"

Princeton Plasma Physics Laboratory

Monday November 16, 2015, 04:05 PM

Rare Earths for Life: An 85th Birthday Visit with Mr. Rare Earth

Ames Laboratory

Tuesday October 20, 2015, 01:05 PM

Meet Robert Palomino: 'Give Everything a Shot!'

Brookhaven National Laboratory

Tuesday April 22, 2014, 11:30 AM

University of Utah Makes Solar Accessible

University of Utah

Wednesday March 06, 2013, 03:40 PM

Student Innovator at Rensselaer Polytechnic Institute Seeks Brighter, Smarter, and More Efficient LEDs

Rensselaer Polytechnic Institute (RPI)

Friday November 16, 2012, 10:00 AM

Texas Tech Energy Commerce Students, Community Light up Tent City

Texas Tech University

Wednesday November 23, 2011, 10:45 AM

Don't Get 'Frosted' Over Heating Your Home This Winter

Temple University

Wednesday July 06, 2011, 06:00 PM

New Research Center To Tackle Critical Challenges Related to Aircraft Design, Wind Energy, Smart Buildings

Rensselaer Polytechnic Institute (RPI)

Friday April 22, 2011, 09:00 AM

First Polymer Solar-Thermal Device Heats Home, Saves Money

Wake Forest University

Friday April 15, 2011, 12:25 PM

Like Superman, American University Will Get Its Energy from the Sun

American University

Thursday February 10, 2011, 05:00 PM

ARRA Grant to Help Fund Seminary Building Green Roof

University of Chicago

Tuesday January 25, 2011, 12:35 PM

Ithaca College in Elite Company for Environmental Leadership in Building Construction

Ithaca College

Tuesday December 07, 2010, 05:00 PM

UC San Diego Installing 2.8 Megawatt Fuel Cell to Anchor Energy Innovation Park

University of California San Diego

Monday November 01, 2010, 12:50 PM

Rensselaer Smart Lighting Engineering Research Center Announces First Deployment of New Technology on Campus

Rensselaer Polytechnic Institute (RPI)

Friday September 10, 2010, 12:40 PM

Ithaca College Will Host Regional Clean Energy Summit

Ithaca College

Tuesday July 27, 2010, 10:30 AM

Texas Governor Announces $8.4 Million Award to Create Renewable Energy Institute

Texas Tech University

Friday May 07, 2010, 04:20 PM

Creighton University to Offer New Alternative Energy Program

Creighton University

Wednesday May 05, 2010, 09:30 AM

National Engineering Program Seeks Subject Matter Experts in Energy

JETS Junior Engineering Technical Society

Wednesday April 21, 2010, 12:30 PM

Students Using Solar Power To Create Sustainable Solutions for Haiti, Peru

Rensselaer Polytechnic Institute (RPI)

Wednesday March 03, 2010, 07:00 PM

Helping Hydrogen: Student Inventor Tackles Challenge of Hydrogen Storage

Rensselaer Polytechnic Institute (RPI)

Thursday February 04, 2010, 02:00 PM

Turning Exercise into Electricity

Furman University

Thursday November 12, 2009, 12:45 PM

Campus Leaders Showing the Way to a Sustainable, Clean Energy Future

National Wildlife Federation (NWF)

Tuesday November 03, 2009, 04:20 PM

Furman University Receives $2.5 Million DOE Grant for Geothermal Project

Furman University

Thursday September 17, 2009, 02:45 PM

Could Sorghum Become a Significant Alternative Fuel Source?

Salisbury University

Wednesday September 16, 2009, 11:15 AM

Students Navigating the Hudson River With Hydrogen Fuel Cells

Rensselaer Polytechnic Institute (RPI)

Wednesday September 16, 2009, 10:00 AM

College Presidents Flock to D.C., Urge Senate to Pass Clean Energy Bill

National Wildlife Federation (NWF)

Wednesday July 01, 2009, 04:15 PM

Northeastern Announces New Professional Master's in Energy Systems

Northeastern University

Friday February 13, 2009, 03:00 PM

Bioenergy Scientists to Discuss Latest Innovations at Conference in Washington, D.C., March 10-13

Cornell University

Friday October 12, 2007, 09:35 AM

Kansas Rural Schools To Receive Wind Turbines

Kansas State University

Thursday August 17, 2006, 05:30 PM

High Gas Prices Here to Stay, Says Engineering Professor

Rowan University

Wednesday May 17, 2006, 06:45 PM

Time Use Expert's 7-Year Fight for Better Gas Mileage

University of Maryland, College Park




Showing results

0-4 Of 2215