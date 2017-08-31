Hongxing Jiang, Jingyu Lin and their colleagues developed the technology in 2000 and now see their patented research gaining popularity in today’s society.

- 2017-09-05 11:05:27
- Article ID: 680515
Texas Tech Researchers Responsible for the Genesis of Micro-LED Advances
Texas Tech Researchers Responsible for the Genesis of Micro-LED Advances
The patent number is 6,410,940. It is titled “Micro-size LED and detector arrays for mini-displays, hyperbright light emitting diodes, lighting and UV detector and imaging sensor,” and it disclosed a tiny LED with a size around 20 microns (one micron equals one-millionth of a meter), or micro-LED, as well as micro-LED arrays.
The patent was filed more than 17 years ago with several applications imagined by its inventors, Hongxing Jiang and Jingyu Lin. They thought the best use for micro-LEDs would be for small displays and wearable displays that could be used anywhere and would eventually revolutionize the traditional displays and projectors.
“We thought it was interesting to see what kind of new properties would come out of this very small size LED,” Jiang said. “As soon as we started talking about this, then the questions came as to what kind of things you can use from this. We thought about microdisplays and micro-size projectors, we thought about wearable displays and their related applications.”
Shortly after developing micro-LED technology at Kansas State University, Jiang and Lin were recruited by Texas Tech University to occupy the inaugural Edward E. Whitacre Jr. endowed chair and Linda F. Whitacre Endowed Chair, respectively, established by the AT&T Foundation.
They moved their research group, which included research professors, postdoctoral researchers, graduate students and others, along with truckloads of equipment, to Lubbock thanks to the Emerging Technology Fund created in 2005 at the urging of then-Gov. Rick Perry. Today they also are Horn professors in the Edward E. Whitacre College of Engineering and direct the Texas Tech Nanophotonics Center.
Today, micro-LED is one of the fastest-growing technologies in the world as companies utilize it on everything from large-screen televisions to heads-up displays. Even with the upcoming release of the iPhone 8, which is reported to utilize Organic LED (OLED) technology, companies are already moving past that toward micro-LED technology, using it in the next generation of smart phones and televisions.
It just took a couple of decades.
“People are starting to recognize this technology,” Lin said. “They are trying to get it into the smartphones, big and small screens by putting more pixels per area to try to get a higher resolution and higher brightness, while saving power consumption and extending the battery lifetimes of smart phones because micro-LED displays have the advantages of being self-emissive, high efficiency, high brightness and high turn-on/off speed.”
Emergence of LED
The beginning of LED, or Light Emitting Diode, can be traced back to the mid-1960s. LED uses semiconducting materials to produce a diode that emits light when activated by a suitable voltage source. Until the early-1990s, though, LEDs came in just two colors – red and yellow. It wasn’t until about 1993 that blue and green colors were produced, and that enabled the possibility of combining primary colors to produce a white light. That led to the development of LED lightbulbs that are more efficient and use less electricity to produce the same amount of light as an incandescent bulb.
Nowadays, LED lightbulbs are more prevalent, or at least on par with, incandescent lightbulbs in terms of use in households and businesses.
“In the last 20 years, one of the biggest achievements with LED is making them bright enough that they can replace all the lightbulbs,” Jiang said. “You cannot even buy a 100-watt incandescent light bulb anymore because this is an old technology and it is not as efficient. LED is much more efficient and lasts much longer, so it has great advantages.”
But when it comes to displays, televisions and large screens, the term LED can be somewhat misleading.
Most televisions that claim to be LED TVs, the researchers said, actually still use the Liquid Crystal Display, or LCD, that is backlit by white LEDs. What that means is that the background light from a big-screen TV comes from an LED but the display is still LCD. LED light is emitted or blocked to create the dark spots on a screen, or certain colors of LED can be blocked or transmitted to produce color images on the screen.
The technology works the same on smartphone screens. The background is lit by white LEDs and colors are blocked or transmitted in LCD to produce text or color images on the screen.
“In terms of TV applications, all of the commercial LED TVs are using LEDs as backlight,” Lin said. “The display is still LCD. They’re not using micro-LEDs yet.”
But it’s coming.
Evolution of LED
While regular LED light comes from inorganic semiconductors, practical OLED technology began to emerge during the last decade. Naturally, OLED uses organic semiconducting material to produce light.
The most visible form of OLED comes in flexible displays, which several companies are developing. While efficient and self-emissive, OLED is also very expensive, with large-screen televisions priced anywhere from $3,000 to $9,000, depending on size.
The biggest issue with OLED is it has a shorter lifetime and lower brightness than regular LED, similar to the problems plasma televisions encountered when they first came on the market.
While the world was looking to OLED to bring larger displays, Jiang and Lin were more interested in the novel applications of micro-LEDs.
“We want to make everything very compact,” Lin said. “The only thing limiting us is the screen. We have already made prototype microdisplays, but they are monochrome, green and blue, and can project images. But it’s not full color yet.”
The push for micro-LED
While the iPhone 8 is expected to be the first Apple device to incorporate an OLED display, the company already has made moves to advance past OLED to micro-LED. One development, which Jiang identified as one of the two most important moves in micro- LED proliferation, was the purchase by Apple of LuxVue Technology in 2014 to research making micro-LED displays commercially viable for iPhones and other potential products.
Another interesting development Jiang identified is that some companies are currently working on making giant displays or television screens using micro-LED technology to provide ultra-high brightness, resolution, contrast and turn-on/off speed. He noted Sony has made some strides in that area, and several other companies are interested in developing the technology for their own products.
Jiang and Lin can see a time, eventually, when micro-LED technology could shrink and eliminate a computer or phone screen altogether.
“We demonstrated the principle of micro-LED technology 17 years ago that you can use them to make microdisplays, where you can wear them,” Jiang said. “We were also developing this technology for projection. You can display all the information on a wall, on a window, on a car windshield. In principle, you can also make something like this where the applications allow you to wear something like a Goggle Glass for the projection, or you can have a very small device, like a pen, that can project the images.”
As for what the future holds, both speculated emerging three-dimensional (3-D) and AR, or augmented reality, micro-LEDs, with their outstanding properties, especially high turn on/off speed, could be the next to become part of the mainstream. They also feel the surface of micro-LED technology has just been scratched.
The research and development efforts of Jiang and Lin, and all their current and former research colleagues, have already made an impact on society. They did so sometimes without knowing exactly what kind of real products their discoveries might lead to. However, that is the essence of research and development. Who knows what today’s discovery will lead to tomorrow?
“Many research projects fail to deliver a real product, but there are always a certain fraction that succeed in creating practical applications with a long lasting impact,” Lin said. “That’s why it’s extremely important we invest in science even though the probability of getting a real product is small. It’s real, and that’s why people cannot say ‘it is a waste of time or a waste of money for this research.’ If you don’t do it at all, then nothing will ever come out of it.”
MORE NEWS FROMTexas Tech University
MEDIA CONTACT
George Watson
Senior Editor
george.watson@ttu.edu
Phone: 806-834-2555
CHANNELS
Participating Labs
- DOE Office of Science
- Argonne National Laboratory
- Oak Ridge National Laboratory
- Pacific Northwest National Laboratory
- Iowa State University, Ames Laboratory
- Brookhaven National Laboratory
- Princeton Plasma Physics Laboratory
- Lawrence Berkeley National Laboratory
- Thomas Jefferson National Accelerator Facility
- Fermi National Accelerator Laboratory (Fermilab)
- SLAC National Accelerator Laboratory
Participating Labs
- DOE Office of Science
- Argonne National Laboratory
- Oak Ridge National Laboratory
- Pacific Northwest National Laboratory
- Iowa State University, Ames Laboratory
- Brookhaven National Laboratory
- Princeton Plasma Physics Laboratory
- Lawrence Berkeley National Laboratory
- Thomas Jefferson National Accelerator Facility
- Fermi National Accelerator Laboratory (Fermilab)
- SLAC National Accelerator Laboratory
Engineers Develop Tools to Share Power From Renewable Energy Sources During Outages
A team of engineers at the University of California San Diego developed algorithms that would allow homes to use and share power from their renewable energy sources during outages by strategically disconnecting these devices, called solar inverters, from the grid. The algorithms work with existing technology and would improve systems' reliability by 25 to 35 percent.
Carbon in Floodplain Unlikely to Cycle into the Atmosphere
Microbes leave a large fraction of carbon in anoxic sediments untouched, a key finding for understanding how watersheds influence Earth's ecosystem.
X-Ray Footprinting Solves Mystery of Metal-Breathing Protein
Berkeley Lab scientists have discovered the details of an unconventional coupling between a bacterial protein and a mineral that allows the bacterium to breathe when oxygen is not available.
Artificial Intelligence Analyzes Gravitational Lenses 10 Million Times Faster
Researchers from the Department of Energy's SLAC National Accelerator Laboratory and Stanford University have for the first time shown that neural networks - a form of artificial intelligence - can accurately analyze the complex distortions in spacetime known as gravitational lenses 10 million times faster than traditional methods.
Two for the Price of One: Exceeding 100 Percent Efficiency in Solar Fuel Production
Scientists capture excess light energy to produce fuel, essentially storing sunlight's energy for a rainy day.
The Tricky Trifecta of Solar Cells
The quest for solar cell materials that are inexpensive, stable, and efficient leads to a breakthrough in thin film organic-inorganic perovskites.
Discovery Suggests New Significance of Unheralded Chemical Reactions
Argonne and Columbia researchers reveal new significance to a decades-old chemical reaction theory, increasing our understanding of the interaction of gases, relevant to combustion and planetary atmospheres.
Ames Laboratory Scientists Move Graphene Closer to Transistor Applications
Scientists at the U.S. Department of Energy's Ames Laboratory were able to successfully manipulate the electronic structure of graphene, which may enable the fabrication of graphene transistors-- faster and more reliable than existing silicon-based transistors.
High-Tech Electronics Made from Autumn Leaves
Northern China's roadsides are peppered with deciduous phoenix trees, producing an abundance of fallen leaves in autumn. These leaves are generally burned in the colder season, exacerbating the country's air pollution problem. Investigators in Shandong, China, recently discovered a new method to convert this organic waste matter into a porous carbon material that can be used to produce high-tech electronics. The advance is reported in the Journal of Renewable and Sustainable Energy.
Photosynthesis Discovery Could Help Design More Efficient Artificial Solar Cells
A natural process that occurs during photosynthesis could lead to the design of more efficient artificial solar cells, according to researchers at Georgia State University.
Los Alamos Laboratory Director Charles F. McMillan to Retire at End of Year
Charles F. (Charlie) McMillan today informed employees of Los Alamos National Laboratory that he intends to step down as Laboratory Director at the end of this calendar year.
Binghamton University Opens $70 Million Smart Energy Building
Binghamton University celebrated the grand opening of its new $70 million, 114,000 square-foot Smart Energy Building today, Thursday, Aug. 31, at the Innovative Technologies Complex, on campus.
Cheatham to Lead Technology Deployment and Outreach at PNNL
New director will increase impact of PNNL's science and technology
High-Impact Innovations Honored as R&D 100 Award Finalists
Eight Los Alamos National Laboratory innovations were selected as finalists for the 2017 R&D 100 Awards, which honor the top 100 proven technological advances of the past year as determined by a panel selected by R&D Magazine.
SLAC's Blair Ratcliff Wins American Physical Society's Instrumentation Award
The American Physical Society has recognized Blair Ratcliff, an emeritus physicist at SLAC and Stanford University, with the 2017 Division of Particles and Fields Instrumentation Award "for the development of novel detectors exploiting Cherenkov radiation" - an advance that greatly enhanced BABAR's capabilities and influenced the design of other experiments.
ORNL Researchers Turn to Deep Learning to Solve Science's Big Data Problem
ORNL researchers have been awarded $2 million to apply novel machine learning techniques to large-scale scientific data.
Two Argonne Scientists Receive DOE Early Career Research Program Awards
Argonne scientists Matt Dietrich and Tom Peterka have received DOE Early Career Research Program awards. Peterka was awarded for his work to redefine scientific data models to be communicated, stored and analyzed more efficiently. Dietrich was recognized for his work probing potential new physics beyond the Standard Model that could help explain why matter came to dominate the universe.
Thesis Prize Winner Explores the Proton's Spectrum
When it comes to laying bare the secrets of the proton, Priyashree Roy's efforts at the Thomas Jefferson National Accelerator Facility have already contributed a whole swath of new information useful to researchers. Now, the thesis she wrote about her work has earned her the 2016 Jefferson Science Associates Thesis Prize.
Kathryn Hastie Wins Spicer Award for Lassa Virus Work at SLAC's X-Ray Synchrotron
Kathryn Hastie, staff scientist at The Scripps Research Institute, has spent the last decade studying how the deadly Lassa virus - which causes up to half a million cases of Lassa fever each year in West Africa - enters human cells via a cell surface receptor.
Southern Research to Play Key Role in Low Cost Carbon Fiber Project
Southern Research's Energy & Environment division (E&E) will participate as a subcontractor to WRI to provide renewable acrylonitrile -- the key raw material needed to produce the highest quality carbon fibers -- produced from biomass-derived second generation sugars.
Vitamin B12 Fuels Microbial Growth
Scarce compound, vitamin B12, is key for cellular metabolism and may help shape microbial communities that affect environmental cycles and bioenergy production.
Carbon in Floodplain Unlikely to Cycle into the Atmosphere
Microbes leave a large fraction of carbon in anoxic sediments untouched, a key finding for understanding how watersheds influence Earth's ecosystem.
Bacterial Cell Wall Changes Produce More Fatty Molecules
New strategy greatly increases the production and secretion of biofuel building block lipids in bacteria able to grow at industrial scales.
Two for the Price of One: Exceeding 100 Percent Efficiency in Solar Fuel Production
Scientists capture excess light energy to produce fuel, essentially storing sunlight's energy for a rainy day.
The Tricky Trifecta of Solar Cells
The quest for solar cell materials that are inexpensive, stable, and efficient leads to a breakthrough in thin film organic-inorganic perovskites.
Avoiding Disruptions that Halt Fusion Reactions
New supercomputing capabilities help understand how to cope with large-scale instabilities in tokamaks.
Extreme-Scale Code Models Extremely Hot Plasma to Explain Spontaneous Transition
For the first time, scientists modeled the spontaneous bifurcation of turbulence to high-confinement mode, solving a 35-year-old mystery.
Launching a Supercomputer: How to Set Up Some of the World's Fastest Computers
Setting up a supercomputer is far more complicated than just bringing it home from the electronics store. Staff members of the Department of Energy's supercomputing user facilities spend years on the process, from laying out requirements through troubleshooting. In the end, they run some of the most powerful computers in the world to help solve some of science's biggest problems.
A New Oxidation State for Plutonium
Plutonium has more verified and accessible oxidation states than any other actinide element, an important insight for energy and security applications.
A Traffic Cop for Molecules
Easily manufactured, rigid membranes with ultra-small pores provides to be ultra-selective in separating chemicals.
Spotlight
Binghamton University Opens $70 Million Smart Energy Building
Binghamton University, State University of New York
Widening Horizons for High Schoolers with Code
Argonne National Laboratory
Rensselaer Polytechnic Institute Graduates Urged to Embrace Change at 211th Commencement
Rensselaer Polytechnic Institute (RPI)
Rensselaer Polytechnic Institute President's Commencement Colloquy to Address "Criticality, Incisiveness, Creativity"
Rensselaer Polytechnic Institute (RPI)
ORNL, University of Tennessee Launch New Doctoral Program in Data Science
Oak Ridge National Laboratory
Champions in Science: Profile of Jonathan Kirzner
Department of Energy, Office of Science
High-Schooler Solves College-Level Security Puzzle From Argonne, Sparks Interest in Career
Argonne National Laboratory
Champions in Science: Profile of Jenica Jacobi
Department of Energy, Office of Science
Great Neck South High School Wins Regional Science Bowl at Brookhaven Lab
Brookhaven National Laboratory
Middle Schoolers Test Their Knowledge at Science Bowl Competition
Argonne National Laboratory
Haslam Visits ORNL to Highlight State's Role in Discovering Tennessine
Oak Ridge National Laboratory
Internship Program Helps Foster Development of Future Nuclear Scientists
Oak Ridge National Laboratory
More Than 12,000 Explore Jefferson Lab During April 30 Open House
Thomas Jefferson National Accelerator Facility
NMSU Undergrad Tackles 3D Particle Scattering Animations After Receiving JSA Research Assistantship
Thomas Jefferson National Accelerator Facility
Shannon Greco: A Self-Described "STEM Education Zealot"
Princeton Plasma Physics Laboratory
Rare Earths for Life: An 85th Birthday Visit with Mr. Rare Earth
Ames Laboratory
Meet Robert Palomino: 'Give Everything a Shot!'
Brookhaven National Laboratory
Student Innovator at Rensselaer Polytechnic Institute Seeks Brighter, Smarter, and More Efficient LEDs
Rensselaer Polytechnic Institute (RPI)
Texas Tech Energy Commerce Students, Community Light up Tent City
Texas Tech University
Don't Get 'Frosted' Over Heating Your Home This Winter
Temple University
New Research Center To Tackle Critical Challenges Related to Aircraft Design, Wind Energy, Smart Buildings
Rensselaer Polytechnic Institute (RPI)
First Polymer Solar-Thermal Device Heats Home, Saves Money
Wake Forest University
Like Superman, American University Will Get Its Energy from the Sun
American University
ARRA Grant to Help Fund Seminary Building Green Roof
University of Chicago
Ithaca College in Elite Company for Environmental Leadership in Building Construction
Ithaca College
UC San Diego Installing 2.8 Megawatt Fuel Cell to Anchor Energy Innovation Park
University of California San Diego
Rensselaer Smart Lighting Engineering Research Center Announces First Deployment of New Technology on Campus
Rensselaer Polytechnic Institute (RPI)
Ithaca College Will Host Regional Clean Energy Summit
Ithaca College
Texas Governor Announces $8.4 Million Award to Create Renewable Energy Institute
Texas Tech University
Creighton University to Offer New Alternative Energy Program
Creighton University
National Engineering Program Seeks Subject Matter Experts in Energy
JETS Junior Engineering Technical Society
Students Using Solar Power To Create Sustainable Solutions for Haiti, Peru
Rensselaer Polytechnic Institute (RPI)
Helping Hydrogen: Student Inventor Tackles Challenge of Hydrogen Storage
Rensselaer Polytechnic Institute (RPI)
Campus Leaders Showing the Way to a Sustainable, Clean Energy Future
National Wildlife Federation (NWF)
Furman University Receives $2.5 Million DOE Grant for Geothermal Project
Furman University
Could Sorghum Become a Significant Alternative Fuel Source?
Salisbury University
Students Navigating the Hudson River With Hydrogen Fuel Cells
Rensselaer Polytechnic Institute (RPI)
College Presidents Flock to D.C., Urge Senate to Pass Clean Energy Bill
National Wildlife Federation (NWF)
Northeastern Announces New Professional Master's in Energy Systems
Northeastern University
Bioenergy Scientists to Discuss Latest Innovations at Conference in Washington, D.C., March 10-13
Cornell University
Kansas Rural Schools To Receive Wind Turbines
Kansas State University
High Gas Prices Here to Stay, Says Engineering Professor
Rowan University
Time Use Expert's 7-Year Fight for Better Gas Mileage
University of Maryland, College Park
Showing results0-4 Of 2215