Los Alamos Recognized as Top Diversity Employer

Credit: Workforce Diversity Magazine

LOS ALAMOS, N.M., Sept. 19, 2017—For the second straight year, Los Alamos National Laboratory was recognized as a top diversity employer by LATINA Style and STEM Workforce Diversity magazine. Los Alamos rose in ranking to 10 on STEM Workforce Diversity magazine’s Top Government Employers list and to 41 on LATINA Style’s Top 50 Companies list.

“We are pleased that the Laboratory is being recognized for its efforts to build a diverse and engaged workforce. This is an integral aspect of our staffing plans,” said Carol Burns, deputy principal associate director for Science, Technology, and Engineering. “Diversity in our workforce gives us diversity in our perspective and thinking about the challenging problems inherent to our missions. It makes us more innovative.”

On the list of Top 20 Government Employers, Los Alamos was named among agencies such as NASA and the National Institutes of Health. On LATINA Style’s Top 50 Companies, the Laboratory was named alongside the likes of AT&T, Hilton and State Farm.

See all of STEM Workforce Diversity magazine’s top picks and LATINA Style’s full list here. Read more about diversity at Los Alamos.

About LATINA Style magazine

LATINA Style Inc. addresses the needs of Latina professionals and business owners in the United States. Its annual report sets the standard for identifying corporations that are providing the best career opportunities for Latinas in the country.

About STEM Workforce Diversity magazine

Established in 1994, this is the first magazine published for the professional, diversified high-tech workforce. It reaches engineering or information technology graduate students or professionals nationwide.

About Los Alamos National Laboratory (www.lanl.gov)

Los Alamos National Laboratory, a multidisciplinary research institution engaged in strategic science on behalf of national security, is operated by Los Alamos National Security, LLC, a team composed of Bechtel National, the University of California, BWXT Government Group, and URS, an AECOM company, for the Department of Energy’s National Nuclear Security Administration.

Los Alamos enhances national security by ensuring the safety and reliability of the U.S. nuclear stockpile, developing technologies to reduce threats from weapons of mass destruction, and solving problems related to energy, environment, infrastructure, health, and global security concerns.