- 2017-09-28 09:05:30
- Article ID: 681919
Bringing Diversity Into Computational Science Through Student Outreach
Students from underrepresented groups joined Brookhaven Lab's Computational Science Initiative this summer to perform data science research
As part of its efforts to train the next generation of computational and computer scientists, this past summer, the Computational Science Initiative (CSI) at the U.S. Department of Energy’s (DOE) Brookhaven National Laboratory hosted a diverse group of high school, undergraduate, and graduate students. This group included students from Jackson State University and Lincoln University, both historically black colleges and universities. The Lincoln University students were supported through the National Science Foundation’s Louis Stokes Alliances for Minority Participation program, which provides research and other academic opportunities for minority students to advance in STEM. Two of the students are recipients of prestigious fellowship programs: the Graduate Education for Minorities (GEM) Fellowship, through which qualified students from underrepresented minorities receive funding to pursue STEM graduate education; and the DOE Computational Science Graduate Fellowship (CSGF), which supports doctoral research using mathematics and computers to solve problems in many scientific fields of study, including astrophysics, environmental science, and nuclear engineering.
“To address challenges in science, we need to bring together the best minds available,” said CSI Director Kerstin Kleese van Dam. “Great talents are rare but can be found among all groups, so we reach out to the broadest talent pools in search of our top researchers at every education level and career stage. In return, we offer them the opportunity to work on some of the most exciting problems with experts who are pushing the state of the art in computer science and applied mathematics.”
Pursuing diverse research topics
The students’ research spanned many areas, including visualization and machine learning techniques for big data analysis, modeling and simulation applications, and automated approaches to data validation and verification.
Quentarius Moore, who graduated this past spring from Jackson State University with a master’s degree in chemistry, spent five weeks implementing an electron correlation model in a computational chemistry code called NWChem for an ongoing DOE Exascale Computing Project, NWChemEx: Tackling Chemical, Materials and Biomolecular Challenges in the Exascale Era. In the fall, he will begin his doctoral studies in chemistry at Texas A&M University through DOE’s CSGF. Unlike most other students, Moore did not come to Brookhaven through a formal internship program—he was connected with computational chemist Hubertus van Dam after reaching out to Robert Harrison and Barbara Chapman, both experts in high-performance computing who hold leadership positions at Brookhaven Lab and teach at nearby Stony Brook University.
“I was born and raised in Jackson, Mississippi, and opportunities like conducting world-class research are scarce among the people I know and underrepresented groups in general,” said Moore. “I had never heard about Brookhaven or the national lab system, but now I hope to help minority students seek similar learning experiences.”
Stony Brook University undergraduatestudent Raffaele Miceli—a Science Undergraduate Laboratory Internships (SULI) program intern sponsored by the DOE Office of Science’s Office of Workforce Development for Teachers and Scientists (WDTS)—applied computer graphics to high-energy physics, including visualizing the potential energy of the Higgs field in beyond the Standard Model of particle physics and dark matter models. He was subsequently hired as a student assistant.
Four students joined a CSI team that is investigating methods and devices to perform computations on streaming data while they are in transit. Shilpi Bhattacharyya, a doctoral student in computer science at Stony Brook University, was hired as a student assistant to continue building a virtual environment for this “analysis on the wire” project.
“Having become quite fond of the novelty and challenges of analysis on the wire, Shilpi now wants to pursue her dissertation research on a related topic,” said mentor Dimitrios Katramatos, a technology architect who is part of the CSI team working on the project.
“I think CSI is an awesome place for computer scientists,” said Bhattacharyya, who will continue contributing to the project as a research assistant. “I am more confident, disciplined, focused, and motivated because I got the real feel of a research environment here. Talent and hard work is valued at Brookhaven Lab. I never felt any different as a woman pursuing computer science. Gender does not come into the picture at all.”
Undergraduate interns Alya Boumiza, a mathematics major at City University of New York Borough of Manhattan Community College; Cole Lewis, a computer engineering major at South Plains College; and Adam Martin, a computer science major at South Plains College had coordinated assignments to address the main challenge of analysis on the wire: efficiently plugging in and running a streaming algorithm. They collaborated to select and modify a suitable algorithm and examined ways to use hardware accelerators.
Joining the big data conversation
In addition to carrying out their research projects and presenting them during a closing ceremony at Brookhaven, all of the students had the opportunity to attend the CSI-led New York Scientific Data Summit(NYSDS) that was held at New York University from Aug. 7 through 9. This annual conference brings together data experts, scientists, application developers, and end users from national labs, universities, technology companies, utilities, and federal and state governments to share ideas for unlocking insights from scientific big data.
The students submitted papers to the conference and discussed their research with U.S. data science leaders during a poster session. Three students also presented their research in a talk: Ziqiao Guan, a doctoral student in computer science at Stony Brook University; Ronald Lashley, who graduated in May 2017 from Lincoln University with an undergraduate degree in computer science and a minor in visual arts; and Nicole Meister, a high-school student and participant in the Simons Summer Research Program at Stony Brook University. These students were part of a multi-organizational team involving Brookhaven Lab, Lincoln University, and the New Jersey Institute of Technology (NJIT) that designed a deep learning–based image classification software for analyzing the x-ray scattering images produced by scientists at the National Synchrotron Light Source II (NSLS-II)—a DOE Office of Science User Facility at Brookhaven. Each day at NSLS-II, up to four terabytes of images are generated. Approximately 50,000 trees made into paper would be needed to print out one terabyte of data. Classifying the images through deep learning—a type of machine learning in which the features important to classification, say symmetry or orientation, are automatically extracted from raw data—helps scientists recognize patterns in their samples, infer materials’ physical properties, and make decisions for follow-on experiments.
“The students more than held their own at such an in-depth scientific event,” said Kleese van Dam.
Computer scientist Dantong Yu, who holds a guest appointment in CSI’s Computer Science and Mathematics Department at Brookhaven Lab and serves as an associate professor at NJIT’s Martin Tuchman School of Management, mentored the students.
“I was very impressed with Nicole—after an introductory workshop on deep learning, she completed assigned tasks with minimal supervision and guidance. Her presentation at the NYSDS prompted many questions from the attendees on how the work could be applied to new areas,” said Yu. “Similarly, after quickly learning high-performance parallel computing, Ron applied a parallel programming paradigm to resolve the large memory footprint of our initial algorithm. Because of his contribution, our machine learning pipeline can directly process large images—a capability that ultimately enhances the pipeline’s prediction accuracy.”
For the students, NYSDS not only provided them with the opportunity to present their research and network with the larger data science community but also exposed them to current research topics. This year’s conference focused on streaming data analysis, autonomous experimental design, interactive exploration of petascale data, and performance for big data.
“While it is challenging to pursue computer science in a male-dominated environment, I was extremely lucky to work with colleagues who were very responsive to my questions,” said Meister. “Machine learning was a fairly new concept to me, so I had to overcome a steep learning curve. Presenting my research at the NYSDS was a surreal experience, and it was fascinating to see what other people in the field were working on. This research opportunity has sparked my interest in machine learning and inspired me to continue working in this area of computer science.”
Recruiting the next generation of researchers
By 2018, 51 percent of all STEM jobs are expected to be in computer science–related fields. Filling these jobs with qualified graduates will require attracting women and underrepresented minorities early on, engaging them throughout their education so that they maintain interest.
“Concentrating on my research during the summer while educating my students to be the next generation of researchers is an experience I can’t receive from my home institution,” said Bo Sun, an associate professor of computer science at Rowan University (formerly of Lincoln University) who performed research at CSI this summer with her Lincoln students through the DOE’s Visiting Faculty Program. This program brings together faculty members and students at institutions historically underrepresented in the research community with DOE laboratory research staff to collaborate on projects of mutual interest.
Summer is not the only time such connections are made. For example, Barbara Chapman—chair of CSI’s Computer Science and Mathematics Department at Brookhaven Lab and professor of applied mathematics and statistics at Stony Brook University’s Institute for Advanced Computational Science—has an ongoing collaboration with Prairie View A&M University, another historically black university, through a grant. This relationship began several years ago when one of Chapman’s former graduate students joined the faculty, who have expertise in big data and cloud computing.
Collaborative research is among the many ways to connect with women and members of underrepresented groups. Conferences and workshops, along with professional development opportunities, also play a critical role in the recruitment and retention of these groups by introducing them to cutting-edge research and role models in the field.
In addition to NYSDS, CSI participates in several events, including DOE’s CSGF Annual Program Review. Attended by program alumni, DOE staff, faculty and other members of the fellowship community, and congressional staff, this conference features the DOE Laboratory Poster Session—at which DOE labs showcase their computational science research and employment opportunities—and the Fellows’ Poster Session.
CSI has also participated in the Association for Computing Machinery–sponsored Tapia Conferences, which bring together undergraduate and graduate students, faculty, researchers, and professionals in computing from all backgrounds and ethnicities.
Last year, Kleese van Dam was a panelist at the 2016 Early- and Mid-Career Mentoring Workshops hosted by the Computing Research Association–Women, whose mission is to increase the number of women who advance to the top career tracks in education, research, industry, and government. In her panel talks, she described which research paths are available in industry and government labs and how to negotiate on the job and during salary discussions.
In November, CSI will again be participating in the international SuperComputing Conference for high-performance computing, networking, storage, and analysis. Staff from CSI will have a table at the student and postdoc job fair, where they will discuss internships, fellowships, assistantships, and permanent employment opportunities.
“Unfortunately, our applicant pool is not as diverse as we would like, and so we are always looking for ways to reach out to members of underrepresented groups and encourage them to consider a career with CSI,” said Kleese van Dam. “By raising our visibility among all talented groups through these various outreach efforts, we hope to increase diversity within CSI so that we are fully equipped to solve the scientific data challenges of today and tomorrow.”
The Office of Educational Programs (OEP) manages Brookhaven Lab’s student and teacher programs, which are primarily funded by DOE’s Office of Science, other DOE offices, Brookhaven Science Associates, and other federal and nonfederal agencies. To learn more about these programs and to apply, please visit the OEP website.
Brookhaven National Laboratory is supported by the Office of Science of the U.S. Department of Energy. The Office of Science is the single largest supporter of basic research in the physical sciences in the United States, and is working to address some of the most pressing challenges of our time. For more information, please visit science.energy.gov.
MORE NEWS FROMBrookhaven National Laboratory
MEDIA CONTACT
Ariana Tantillo
Science writer/public affairs representative
atantillo@bnl.gov
Phone: 631-344-2347
CHANNELS
KEYWORDS
Computational Science, Internship, student outreach, Summer Internships, Computer Science, Applied Mathematics, Scientific Data, scientific presentations, Diversity, Diversity and Inclusion, diversity in computer science, STEM Education, , Big Data, big data analytics , data scientists, minorities and computer science
Participating Labs
- DOE Office of Science
- Argonne National Laboratory
- Oak Ridge National Laboratory
- Pacific Northwest National Laboratory
- Iowa State University, Ames Laboratory
- Brookhaven National Laboratory
- Princeton Plasma Physics Laboratory
- Lawrence Berkeley National Laboratory
- Thomas Jefferson National Accelerator Facility
- Fermi National Accelerator Laboratory (Fermilab)
- SLAC National Accelerator Laboratory
Participating Labs
- DOE Office of Science
- Argonne National Laboratory
- Oak Ridge National Laboratory
- Pacific Northwest National Laboratory
- Iowa State University, Ames Laboratory
- Brookhaven National Laboratory
- Princeton Plasma Physics Laboratory
- Lawrence Berkeley National Laboratory
- Thomas Jefferson National Accelerator Facility
- Fermi National Accelerator Laboratory (Fermilab)
- SLAC National Accelerator Laboratory
Small Scale Energy Harvesters Show Large Scale Impact
Nano-scale modeling of piezoelectric energy harvester offers a new nano-scale sensor design and demonstrates important design elements for efficient implementation.
New Study Finds Expected Savings from School Energy Efficiency Upgrade Outpace Actual Returns
Students returning to school this Fall may not think much about the significant amount of energy it takes to keep the lights on and their classroom smartboards operating, but principals, superintendents, and building managers are taking note. According to the EPA, schools nationwide spend $8 billion a year on energy - second only to personnel in K-12 operating budgets.
Turbocharging Engine Design
Researchers at the Department of Energy's (DOE) Argonne National Laboratory have moved the development process into the passing lane. For the first time, Argonne's scientists and engineers pinpointed engine designs for a given fuel using the Mira supercomputer at the heart of the Argonne Leadership Computing Facility (ALCF), a DOE Office of Science User Facility.
Researchers Develop a Way to Better Predict Corrosion from Crude Oil
Using X-ray techniques, scientists are developing an analysis tool that can more accurately predict how sulfur compounds in a batch of crude oil might corrode equipment- an important safety issue for the oil industry.
IceCube Helps Demystify Strange Radio Bursts From Deep Space
A University of Wisconsin-Madison physicist and his colleagues are turning IceCube, the world's most sensitive neutrino telescope, to the task of helping demystify powerful pulses of radio energy generated up to billions of light-years from Earth.
Nanoparticle Supersoap Creates 'Bijel' With Potential as Sculptable Fluid
A new type of "bijel" created by Berkeley Lab scientists could one day lead to applications in soft robotics, liquid circuitry, and energy conversion.
With Extra Sugar, Leaves Get Fat Too
Eat too much without exercising and you'll probably put on a few pounds. As it turns out, plant leaves do something similar. In a new study at the U.S. Department of Energy's Brookhaven National Laboratory, scientists show that retaining sugars in plant leaves can make them get fat too. In plants, this extra fat accumulation could be a good thing.
High-Speed Movie Aids Scientists Who Design Glowing Molecules
In a recent experiment conducted at the Department of Energy's SLAC National Accelerator Laboratory, a research team used bright, ultrafast X-ray pulses from SLAC's X-ray free-electron laser to create a high-speed movie of a fluorescent protein in action. With that information, the scientists began to design a marker that switches more easily, a quality that can improve resolution during biological imaging.
Biomass-Produced Electricity in the US Possible, but It'll Cost
If the U.S. wants to start using wood pellets to produce energy, either the government or power customers will have to pay an extra cost, a new University of Georgia study has found.
Scientists Make Atoms-Thick Post-It Notes for Solar Cells and Circuits
In a study published Sept. 20 in Nature, UChicago and Cornell University researchers describe an innovative method to make stacks of semiconductors just a few atoms thick. The technique offers scientists and engineers a simple, cost-effective method to make thin, uniform layers of these materials, which could expand capabilities for devices from solar cells to cell phones.
Four Los Alamos Scientists Named as 2017 Laboratory Fellows
Four Los Alamos National Laboratory scientists have been named 2017 Fellows.
Creation of New Financial Product Aims to Solve "Valley of Death" for Promising Energy Technologies
With a DOE grant, two professors will create a new investment tool to manage risk and catalyze funding at critical stages for energy companies
UNH Earns Highest National Rating for Sustainability
The University of New Hampshire is one of only three higher education institutions in the world to have earned a STARS Platinum rating--the highest possible--in recognition of its sustainability achievements from the Association for the Advancement of Sustainability in Higher Education (AASHE).
Kasper Kjaer Wins First LCLS Young Investigator Award
Kasper Kjaer is the winner of the inaugural LCLS Young Investigator Award given by the Users Executive Committee of the Linac Coherent Light Source (LCLS). The prize recognizes scientists in the early stages of their career for exceptional research performed with the LCLS X-ray free-electron laser at the Department of Energy's SLAC National Accelerator Laboratory.
U.S. Department of Commerce Invests in Entrepreneurship Efforts at UTEP and El Paso County
The U.S. Department of Commerce announced that UTEP has been awarded a $500,000 grant to create and expand cluster-focused proof-of-concept and commercialization programs through the Economic Development Administration's (EDA) Regional Innovation Strategies (RIS) program.
A Quantum Computer to Tackle Fundamental Science Problems
Two Berkeley Lab teams will receive DOE funding to develop near-term quantum computing platforms and tools to be used for scientific discovery in the chemical sciences. One team will develop novel algorithms, compiling techniques and scheduling tools, while the other team will design prototype four- and eight-qubit processors to compute these new algorithms.
Berkeley Lab Aims to Strengthen the Cybersecurity of the Grid
As part of the Department of Energy's (DOE's) commitment to building cyber-resilient energy delivery systems, a new project led by Lawrence Berkeley National Laboratory will develop tools to detect and counter cyber attacks on the grid via solar panels.
2018 DOE JGI Community Science Program Allocations Announced
Many of the DOE Joint Genome Institute's selected 2018 Community Science Program proposals aim to utilize multiple genomic and analytical capabilities, along with scientific expertise, to users focused on the underlying mechanisms involved in bioenergy generation and biogeochemical processes.
WVU professors to present at 2017 Shale Insight Conference
West Virginia University professors Paul Ziemkiewicz, Shikha Sharma and Tim Carr will present research on technology in the shale industry at the Shale Insight Conference on Wednesday, Sept. 27 in Pittsburgh, Pa.
PPPL Physicist Francesca Poli Named ITER Scientist Fellow
Article describes new ITER Scientist Fellow.
Fungi: Gene Activator Role Discovered
Specific modifications to fungi DNA may hold the secret to turning common plant degradation agents into biofuel producers.
First Look at a Living Cell Membrane
Neutrons provide the solution to nanoscale examination of living cell membrane and confirm the existence of lipid rafts.
High Yield Biomass Conversion Strategy Ready for Commercialization
Researchers convert 80 percent of biomass into high-value products with strategy that's ready for commercialization.
Consequences of Drought Stress on Biofuels
Switchgrass cultivated during a year of severe drought inhibited microbial fermentation and resulting biofuel production.
Clay Minerals and Metal Oxides Change How Uranium Travels Through Sediments
Montmorillonite clays prevent uranium from precipitating from liquids, letting it travel with groundwater.
Tundra Loses Carbon with Rapid Permafrost Thaw
Seven-year-study shows plant growth does not sustainably balance carbon losses from solar warming and permafrost thaw.
Crystals Grow by Twisting, Aligning and Snapping Together
Van der Waals force, which that enables tiny crystals to grow, could be used to design new materials.
Vitamin B12 Fuels Microbial Growth
Scarce compound, vitamin B12, is key for cellular metabolism and may help shape microbial communities that affect environmental cycles and bioenergy production.
Carbon in Floodplain Unlikely to Cycle into the Atmosphere
Microbes leave a large fraction of carbon in anoxic sediments untouched, a key finding for understanding how watersheds influence Earth's ecosystem.
Bacterial Cell Wall Changes Produce More Fatty Molecules
New strategy greatly increases the production and secretion of biofuel building block lipids in bacteria able to grow at industrial scales.
Spotlight
Bringing Diversity Into Computational Science Through Student Outreach
Brookhaven National Laboratory
From Science to Finance: SLAC Summer Interns Forge New Paths in STEM
SLAC National Accelerator Laboratory
Students Discuss 'Cosmic Opportunities' at 45th Annual SLAC Summer Institute
SLAC National Accelerator Laboratory
Binghamton University Opens $70 Million Smart Energy Building
Binghamton University, State University of New York
Widening Horizons for High Schoolers with Code
Argonne National Laboratory
Rensselaer Polytechnic Institute Graduates Urged to Embrace Change at 211th Commencement
Rensselaer Polytechnic Institute (RPI)
Rensselaer Polytechnic Institute President's Commencement Colloquy to Address "Criticality, Incisiveness, Creativity"
Rensselaer Polytechnic Institute (RPI)
ORNL, University of Tennessee Launch New Doctoral Program in Data Science
Oak Ridge National Laboratory
Champions in Science: Profile of Jonathan Kirzner
Department of Energy, Office of Science
High-Schooler Solves College-Level Security Puzzle From Argonne, Sparks Interest in Career
Argonne National Laboratory
Champions in Science: Profile of Jenica Jacobi
Department of Energy, Office of Science
Great Neck South High School Wins Regional Science Bowl at Brookhaven Lab
Brookhaven National Laboratory
Middle Schoolers Test Their Knowledge at Science Bowl Competition
Argonne National Laboratory
Haslam Visits ORNL to Highlight State's Role in Discovering Tennessine
Oak Ridge National Laboratory
Internship Program Helps Foster Development of Future Nuclear Scientists
Oak Ridge National Laboratory
More Than 12,000 Explore Jefferson Lab During April 30 Open House
Thomas Jefferson National Accelerator Facility
NMSU Undergrad Tackles 3D Particle Scattering Animations After Receiving JSA Research Assistantship
Thomas Jefferson National Accelerator Facility
Shannon Greco: A Self-Described "STEM Education Zealot"
Princeton Plasma Physics Laboratory
Rare Earths for Life: An 85th Birthday Visit with Mr. Rare Earth
Ames Laboratory
Meet Robert Palomino: 'Give Everything a Shot!'
Brookhaven National Laboratory
Student Innovator at Rensselaer Polytechnic Institute Seeks Brighter, Smarter, and More Efficient LEDs
Rensselaer Polytechnic Institute (RPI)
Texas Tech Energy Commerce Students, Community Light up Tent City
Texas Tech University
Don't Get 'Frosted' Over Heating Your Home This Winter
Temple University
New Research Center To Tackle Critical Challenges Related to Aircraft Design, Wind Energy, Smart Buildings
Rensselaer Polytechnic Institute (RPI)
First Polymer Solar-Thermal Device Heats Home, Saves Money
Wake Forest University
Like Superman, American University Will Get Its Energy from the Sun
American University
ARRA Grant to Help Fund Seminary Building Green Roof
University of Chicago
Ithaca College in Elite Company for Environmental Leadership in Building Construction
Ithaca College
UC San Diego Installing 2.8 Megawatt Fuel Cell to Anchor Energy Innovation Park
University of California San Diego
Rensselaer Smart Lighting Engineering Research Center Announces First Deployment of New Technology on Campus
Rensselaer Polytechnic Institute (RPI)
Ithaca College Will Host Regional Clean Energy Summit
Ithaca College
Texas Governor Announces $8.4 Million Award to Create Renewable Energy Institute
Texas Tech University
Creighton University to Offer New Alternative Energy Program
Creighton University
National Engineering Program Seeks Subject Matter Experts in Energy
JETS Junior Engineering Technical Society
Students Using Solar Power To Create Sustainable Solutions for Haiti, Peru
Rensselaer Polytechnic Institute (RPI)
Helping Hydrogen: Student Inventor Tackles Challenge of Hydrogen Storage
Rensselaer Polytechnic Institute (RPI)
Campus Leaders Showing the Way to a Sustainable, Clean Energy Future
National Wildlife Federation (NWF)
Furman University Receives $2.5 Million DOE Grant for Geothermal Project
Furman University
Could Sorghum Become a Significant Alternative Fuel Source?
Salisbury University
Students Navigating the Hudson River With Hydrogen Fuel Cells
Rensselaer Polytechnic Institute (RPI)
College Presidents Flock to D.C., Urge Senate to Pass Clean Energy Bill
National Wildlife Federation (NWF)
Northeastern Announces New Professional Master's in Energy Systems
Northeastern University
Bioenergy Scientists to Discuss Latest Innovations at Conference in Washington, D.C., March 10-13
Cornell University
Kansas Rural Schools To Receive Wind Turbines
Kansas State University
High Gas Prices Here to Stay, Says Engineering Professor
Rowan University
Time Use Expert's 7-Year Fight for Better Gas Mileage
University of Maryland, College Park
Showing results0-4 Of 2215