New 'Molecular Trap' Cleans More Radioactive Waste From Nuclear Fuel Rods
Nature Communications
Participating Labs
- DOE Office of Science
- Argonne National Laboratory
- Oak Ridge National Laboratory
- Pacific Northwest National Laboratory
- Iowa State University, Ames Laboratory
- Brookhaven National Laboratory
- Princeton Plasma Physics Laboratory
- Lawrence Berkeley National Laboratory
- Thomas Jefferson National Accelerator Facility
- Fermi National Accelerator Laboratory (Fermilab)
- SLAC National Accelerator Laboratory
Paper-Based Supercapacitor Uses Metal Nanoparticles to Boost Energy Density
Using a simple layer-by-layer coating technique, researchers from the U.S. and Korea have developed a paper-based flexible supercapacitor that could be used to help power wearable devices. The device uses metallic nanoparticles to coat cellulose fibers in the paper, creating supercapacitor electrodes with high energy and power densities - and the best performance so far in a textile-based supercapacitor.
New 'Molecular Trap' Cleans More Radioactive Waste From Nuclear Fuel Rods
A new method for capturing radioactive waste from nuclear power plants is cheaper and more effective than current methods, a potential boon for the energy industry, according to new research published in the journal Nature Communications.
Story Tips from the Department of Energy's Oak Ridge National Laboratory, October 2017
A method developed by Oak Ridge National Laboratory could protect connected and autonomous vehicles from possible network intrusion. A new ORNL technique makes ultrafast measurements using atomic force microscopy.
SLAC Invention Could Lead to Novel Terahertz Light Sources That Help Us See the World with Different Eyes
Ever since the discovery of X-rays in 1895, their ability to reveal things hidden to the human eye has created endless opportunities. But X-rays by far aren't the only option to see the world with different eyes. Researchers hope to make better use of a different form of light, called terahertz radiation, which has broad applications in science, radar, security, medicine and communications.
Assessing Regional Earthquake Risk and Hazards in the Age of Exascale
Researchers from Berkeley Lab, Lawrence Livermore Lab and UC Davis are building the first-ever end-to-end simulation code to precisely capture the geology and physics of regional earthquakes, and how the shaking impacts buildings
In Iceland Stream, Possible Glimpse Of Warming Future
When a normally cold stream in Iceland was warmed, the make-up of life inside changed as larger organisms thrived while smaller ones struggled. The findings carry implications for life in a warming climate.
Tungsten Offers Nano-Interconnects a Path of Least Resistance
As microchips become smaller and faster, the shrinking size of their copper interconnects leads to increased electrical resistivity at the nanoscale. Finding a solution to this technical bottleneck is a problem for the semiconductor industry; one possibility involves reducing the resistivity size effect by altering the crystalline orientation of interconnect materials. Researchers conducted electron transport measurements in epitaxial single-crystal layers of tungsten as one potential solution. The work is published in this week's Journal of Applied Physics.
Benchmarking Computational Methods for Metagenomes
In Nature Methods, a team including DOE JGI researchers described the results of the Critical Assessment of Metagenome Interpretation (CAMI) Challenge, the first-ever, community-organized benchmarking assessment of computational tools for metagenomes.
Surrounded by Potential: New Science in Converting Biomass
To take full advantage of biomass, lignin needs to be processed into usable components along with the plant cellulose. Ames Laboratory scientists are working to develop a method to deconstruct lignin in a way that is economically feasible and into stable, readily useful components.
Drawing at the One-Nanometer Length Scale
Scientists set record resolution for patterning materials at sizes as small as a single nanometer using microscope-based lithography.
Sunderrajan to Lead Science and Technology Partnerships and Outreach Directorate
Suresh Sunderrajan has been named the associate laboratory director (ALD) for the Science and Technology Partnerships and Outreach (STPO) Directorate at the U.S. Department of Energy's Argonne National Laboratory.
Career Awards Advance Research for Jefferson Lab Researchers
Two researchers affiliated with the U.S. Department of Energy's Thomas Jefferson National Accelerator Facility have received 2017 Early Career Research Program awards from the DOE's Office of Science.
U.S. Department of Energy Awards Danforth Center $16M to Enhance Sorghum for Bioenergy
This project aims to deliver stress-tolerant sorghum lines, addressing DOE's mission in the generation of renewable energy resources.
Four Los Alamos Scientists Named as 2017 Laboratory Fellows
Four Los Alamos National Laboratory scientists have been named 2017 Fellows.
Creation of New Financial Product Aims to Solve "Valley of Death" for Promising Energy Technologies
With a DOE grant, two professors will create a new investment tool to manage risk and catalyze funding at critical stages for energy companies
UNH Earns Highest National Rating for Sustainability
The University of New Hampshire is one of only three higher education institutions in the world to have earned a STARS Platinum rating--the highest possible--in recognition of its sustainability achievements from the Association for the Advancement of Sustainability in Higher Education (AASHE).
Kasper Kjaer Wins First LCLS Young Investigator Award
Kasper Kjaer is the winner of the inaugural LCLS Young Investigator Award given by the Users Executive Committee of the Linac Coherent Light Source (LCLS). The prize recognizes scientists in the early stages of their career for exceptional research performed with the LCLS X-ray free-electron laser at the Department of Energy's SLAC National Accelerator Laboratory.
U.S. Department of Commerce Invests in Entrepreneurship Efforts at UTEP and El Paso County
The U.S. Department of Commerce announced that UTEP has been awarded a $500,000 grant to create and expand cluster-focused proof-of-concept and commercialization programs through the Economic Development Administration's (EDA) Regional Innovation Strategies (RIS) program.
A Quantum Computer to Tackle Fundamental Science Problems
Two Berkeley Lab teams will receive DOE funding to develop near-term quantum computing platforms and tools to be used for scientific discovery in the chemical sciences. One team will develop novel algorithms, compiling techniques and scheduling tools, while the other team will design prototype four- and eight-qubit processors to compute these new algorithms.
Berkeley Lab Aims to Strengthen the Cybersecurity of the Grid
As part of the Department of Energy's (DOE's) commitment to building cyber-resilient energy delivery systems, a new project led by Lawrence Berkeley National Laboratory will develop tools to detect and counter cyber attacks on the grid via solar panels.
Bringing Visual "Magic" to Light
Scientists create widely controllable ultrathin optical components that allow virtual objects to be projected in real environments.
Speeding Materials Discovery Puts Solar Fuels on the Fast Track to Commercial Viability
In just two years, a process that was developed by Molecular Foundry staff and users has nearly doubled the number of materials with the potential for using sunlight to produce fuel.
Water in One Dimension
Confined within tiny carbon nanotubes, extremely cold water molecules line up in a highly ordered chain.
Adding Stress Boosts Performance, Stability for Fuel Cells
Scientists design outstanding catalysts by controlling the composition and shape of these tiny plate-like structures on the nanoscale.
Drawing at the One-Nanometer Length Scale
Scientists set record resolution for patterning materials at sizes as small as a single nanometer using microscope-based lithography.
The Road Less Traveled: How to Switch Assembly Pathways
Big impacts on crystal formation result from small changes and reveal design principles for new materials for solar cells, more.
Blurring the Line between Animate and Inanimate: "Active" Matter Drives Self-Propelled Fluid
For the first time, self-organized, soft machines powered by molecular motors propelled fluid for hours across meters.
Fungi: Gene Activator Role Discovered
Specific modifications to fungi DNA may hold the secret to turning common plant degradation agents into biofuel producers.
First Look at a Living Cell Membrane
Neutrons provide the solution to nanoscale examination of living cell membrane and confirm the existence of lipid rafts.
High Yield Biomass Conversion Strategy Ready for Commercialization
Researchers convert 80 percent of biomass into high-value products with strategy that's ready for commercialization.
