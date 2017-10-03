China and Germany Are Winners in Proposed Repeal of Clean Power Plan

Scott Pruitt, head of the U.S. Environmental Protection Agency, has announced that today he will formally sign a proposal to repeal the Clean Power Plan — President Barack Obama’s policy to reduce carbon dioxide emissions from coal-fired power plants. The move deals a blow to U.S. competitiveness in future energy markets according to a Cornell University expert, and gives countries like China and Germany a leg up.



David Lodge, director of the Atkinson Center for a Sustainable Future at Cornell University, says the EPA is “trying to throw the U.S. energy economy in reverse.”



Bio: http://www.atkinson.cornell.edu/about/people/Lodge.php



Lodge says:



“The EPA’s action is bad for human health, the environment, and short-sighted economically. By ignoring the benefits of reducing sources of carbon pollution within the U.S. for people inside and outside U.S. borders, the EPA seems also to be inviting other countries to send their pollution our way.



“While the other major economies of the world are ramping up investments in renewable energy to protect their citizens and position themselves for the inevitable lower carbon economies of the future, the EPA is trying to throw the U.S. energy economy in reverse. Instead of encouraging U.S. competitiveness in future energy technology, today’s EPA action injects uncertainty into U.S. energy markets and gives the economic advantage to China and Germany.”



For interviews contact:

Jeff Tyson

Office: (607) 255-7701

Cell: (607) 793-5769

jeff.tyson@cornell.edu



Cornell University has television, ISDN and dedicated Skype/Google+ Hangout studios available for media interviews.



- 30 –