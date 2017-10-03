Expert Can Discuss Trump's Push to Roll Back the Clean Power Plan

Credit: Kathy Atkinson/ University of Delaware

Dionisios Vlachos, director of the Catalysis Center for Energy Innovation at the University of Delaware, can comment on the EPA's potential roll back of the Clean Power Plan.

The center's research focus is to develop innovative technologies to transform non-food-based biomass materials such as trees, switch grass and left over waste in agriculture into fuels and chemicals.

Vlachos recently led UD in a partnership with the University of Minnesota and the University of Massachussets in which such a breakthrough took place. The team was able to make butadiene, used for making synthetic rubber and plastics, from renewable sources like trees, grasses and corn instead of petroleum or natural gas.

