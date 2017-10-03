Berkeley Lab researchers contributed key algorithms which helped scientists achieve a goal first proposed more than 40 years ago - using angular correlations of X-ray snapshots from non-crystalline molecules to determine the 3D structure of important biological objects.

- 2017-10-12 12:00:58
- Article ID: 682810
International Team Reconstructs Nanoscale Virus Features from Correlations of Scattered X-rays
Team uses Berkeley Lab CAMERA's M-TIP algorithm to enable new X-ray science
The breakthrough resulted from a single-particle diffraction experiment conducted at the Department of Energy’s (DOE’s) Linac Coherent Light Source (LCLS) by the Single-Particle Initiative organized by the SLAC National Accelerator Laboratory. As part of this initiative, the CAMERA team combined efforts with Ruslan Kurta, a physicist at the European XFEL (X-ray free electron laser) facility in Germany, to analyze angular correlations from the experimental data and use CAMERA’s multi-tiered iterative phasing (M-TIP) algorithm to perform the first successful 3D virus reconstructions from experimental correlations. The results were described in a paper published Oct. 12 in Physical Review Letters.
“For the past 40 years, this was considered a problem that could not be solved,” said Peter Zwart, co-author on the paper and a physical bioscientist who is a member of CAMERA based out of the Molecular Biophysics and Integrated Imaging Division at Berkeley Lab. “But it turns out that the mathematical tools that we developed are able to leverage extra information hidden in the problem that had been previously overlooked. It is gratifying to see our theoretical approach lead to a practical tool.”
New Research Opportunities Enabled by XFELs
For much of the last century, the go-to technique for determining high-resolution molecular structure has been X-ray crystallography, where the sample of interest is arranged into a large periodic lattice and exposed to X-rays which scatter off and form diffraction patterns that are collected on a detector. Even though crystallography has been successful at determining many high-resolution structures, it is challenging to use this technique to study structures which are not susceptible to crystallization or structural changes that do not naturally occur within a crystal.
The creation of XFEL facilities, including the Linac Coherent Light Source (LCLS) and the European X-FEL, have created opportunities for conducting new experiments which can overcome the limitations of traditional crystallography. In particular, XFEL beams are several orders of magnitude brighter than and have much shorter pulse lengths than traditional X-ray light sources, which allow them to collect measurable diffraction signal from smaller uncrystallized samples and also study fast dynamics. Single-particle diffraction is one such emerging experimental technique enabled by XFELS, where one collects diffraction images from single molecules instead of crystals. These single-particle techniques can be used to study molecular structure and dynamics that have been difficult to study with traditional imaging techniques.
Overcoming Limitations in Single-Particle Imaging via Angular Correlations
One major challenge of single-particle imaging is that of orientation determination. “In a single-particle experiment, you don’t have control over rotation of the particles as they are hit by the X-ray beam, so each snapshot from a successful hit will contain information about the sample from a different orientation,” said co-author Jeff Donatelli, an applied mathematician in CAMERA who developed many of the algorithms in the new framework. “Most approaches to single-particle analysis have so far been based on trying to determine these particle orientations from the images; however, the best resolution achievable from these analyses is restricted by how precisely these orientations can be determined from noisy data.”
Instead of trying to directly determine these orientations, the team took a different approach based on idea originally proposed in the 1970s by Zvi Kam. “Rather than examine the individual data intensities in an attempt to find the correct orientation for each measured frame, we eliminate this step altogether by using so-called cross-correlation functions,” Kurta said.
This approach, known as fluctuation X-ray scattering, is based on analyzing the angular correlations of ultrashort, intense X-ray pulses scattered from non-crystalline biomolecules. ”The beauty of using correlation data is that it contains a comprehensive fingerprint of the 3D structure of an object that extends traditional solution scattering approaches,” Zwart said.
Reconstructing 3D Structure from Correlations with CAMERA’s M-TIP Algorithm
The team’s breakthrough in reconstructing 3D structure from correlation data was enabled by the multi-tiered iterative phasing (M-TIP) algorithm developed by CAMERA. “Among the prominent advantages of M-TIP is its ability to solve the structure directly from the correlation data without having to rely on any symmetry constraints, and, more importantly, without the need to solve the orientation determination problem,” Donatelli said.
Donatelli, CAMERA director James Sethian and Zwart developed their M-TIP framework by developing a mathematical generalization of a class of algorithms known as iterative phasing techniques, which are used for determining structure in a simpler problem, known as phase retrieval. A paper describing the original M-TIP framework was published August 2015 in the Proceedings of the National Academy of Sciences.
“Advanced correlation analyses in combination with ab-initio reconstructions by M-TIP clearly define an efficient route for structural analysis of nanoscale objects at XFELs,” Zwart said.
Future Directions for Correlation Analysis and M-TIP
The team notes that methods used in this analysis can also be applied to analyze diffraction data when there is more than one particle per shot.
“Most algorithms for single-particle imaging can only handle one molecule at a time, thus limiting signal and resolution. Our approach, on the other hand, is scalable so that we should also be able to measure more than one particle at a time,” said Kurta. Imaging with more than one particle per shot will allow scientists to achieve much higher hit rates, since it is easier to use a wide beam and hit many particles at a time, and will also avoid the need to separate out single-particle hits from multiple-particle hits and blank shots, which is another challenging requirement in traditional single-particle imaging.
As part of CAMERA’s suite of computational tools, they have also developed a different version of M-TIP which solves the orientation problem and can classify the images into conformational states, and consequently can used to study small biological differences in the measured sample. This alternate version of M-TIP was described in a paper published June 26 2017 in the Proceedings of the National Academy of Sciences and is part of a new collaboration initiative between SLAC National Accelerator Laboratory, CAMERA, the National Energy Research Scientific Computing Center (NERSC) and Los Alamos National Laboratory as part of DOE’s Exascale Computing Project (ECP).
This work was supported by the offices of Advanced Scientific Computing Research and Basic Energy Sciences in the Department of Energy’s Office of Science and the National Institute of General Medical Sciences at the National Institutes of Health. LCLS and NERSC are both DOE Office of Science User Facilities.
The Office of Science supports Berkeley Lab. The Office of Science is the single largest supporter of basic research in the physical sciences in the United States, and is working to address some of the most pressing challenges of our time. For more information, please visit science.energy.gov.
MORE NEWS FROMLawrence Berkeley National Laboratory
MEDIA CONTACT
Jon Bashor, jbashor@lbl.gov, 510-486-5849
CHANNELS
CITATIONS
Physical Review Letters
KEYWORDS
Virus, XFEL, Algorithms/Models, Mathematics, Visualization, xray, Biology, Microbiology
Participating Labs
- DOE Office of Science
- Argonne National Laboratory
- Oak Ridge National Laboratory
- Pacific Northwest National Laboratory
- Iowa State University, Ames Laboratory
- Brookhaven National Laboratory
- Princeton Plasma Physics Laboratory
- Lawrence Berkeley National Laboratory
- Thomas Jefferson National Accelerator Facility
- Fermi National Accelerator Laboratory (Fermilab)
- SLAC National Accelerator Laboratory
Participating Labs
- DOE Office of Science
- Argonne National Laboratory
- Oak Ridge National Laboratory
- Pacific Northwest National Laboratory
- Iowa State University, Ames Laboratory
- Brookhaven National Laboratory
- Princeton Plasma Physics Laboratory
- Lawrence Berkeley National Laboratory
- Thomas Jefferson National Accelerator Facility
- Fermi National Accelerator Laboratory (Fermilab)
- SLAC National Accelerator Laboratory
International Team Reconstructs Nanoscale Virus Features from Correlations of Scattered X-rays
Berkeley Lab researchers contributed key algorithms which helped scientists achieve a goal first proposed more than 40 years ago - using angular correlations of X-ray snapshots from non-crystalline molecules to determine the 3D structure of important biological objects.
Bio-Methane Transforms From Landfill Waste to Energy Source
Most manure just sits around. Anaerobic digesters take those piles and place them in large covered tanks and convert waste into an energy source. Chemical engineers from Michigan Tech examined the carbon footprint of anaerobic digestion.
Injecting Electrons Jolts 2-D Structure Into New Atomic Pattern
The same electrostatic charge that can make hair stand on end and attach balloons to clothing could be an efficient way to drive atomically thin electronic memory devices of the future, according to a new Berkeley Lab study. Scientists have found a way to reversibly change the atomic structure of a 2-D material by injecting it with electrons. The process uses far less energy than current methods for changing the configuration of a material's structure.
Ceramic Pump Moves Molten Metal at a Record 1,400 Degrees Celsius
A ceramic-based mechanical pump able to operate at record temperatures of more than 1,400 degrees Celsius (1,673 Kelvin) can transfer high temperature liquids such as molten tin, enabling a new generation of energy conversion and storage systems.
Tracking the Viral Parasites of Giant Viruses over Time
Viruses exist amidst all bacteria, usually in a 10-fold excess and include virophages which live in giant viruses and use their machinery to replicate and spread. In Nature Communications, a team including DOE JGI researchers reports effectively doubling the number of known virophages.
Scientists Develop Machine-Learning Method to Predict the Behavior of Molecules
An international, interdisciplinary research team of scientists has come up with a machine-learning method that predicts molecular behavior, a breakthrough that can aid in the development of pharmaceuticals and the design of new molecules that can be used to enhance the performance of emerging battery technologies, solar cells, and digital displays.
Solar-Powered Devices Made of Wood Could Help Mitigate Water Scarcity Crisis
Energy from the sun and a block of wood smaller than an adult's hand are the only components needed to heat water to its steaming point in these purifying devices.
Spin-Current Generation Gets Mid-IR Boost with Plasmonic Metamaterial
Researchers have begun to use metamaterials, engineered composites that have unique properties not found in nature, to enhance the absorption rates of plasmonic absorbers, and a team in Japan used a trilayered metamaterial to develop a wavelength-selective plasmonic metamaterial absorber on top of a spintronic device to enhance the generation of spin currents from the heat produced in the mid-infrared regime. The research is reported this week in APL Photonics.
Forget About It
Inspired by human forgetfulness - how our brains discard unnecessary data to make room for new information -- scientists at the U.S. Department of Energy's (DOE) Argonne National Laboratory, in collaboration with Brookhaven National Laboratory and three universities, conducted a recent study that combined supercomputer simulation and X-ray characterization of a material that gradually "forgets." This could one day be used for advanced bio-inspired computing.
Precise Radioactivity Measurements: A Controversy Settled
Simultaneous measurements of x-rays and gamma rays emitted in radioactive nuclear decays show that the vacancy left by an electron's departure, not the atomic structure, influences whether gamma rays are released.
Exploring the Exotic World of Quarks and Gluons at the Dawn of the Exascale
As nuclear physicists delve ever deeper into the heart of matter, they require the tools to reveal the next layer of nature's secrets. Nowhere is that more true than in computational nuclear physics. A new research effort led by theorists at DOE's Thomas Jefferson National Accelerator Facility (Jefferson Lab) is now preparing for the next big leap forward in their studies thanks to funding under the 2017 SciDAC Awards for Computational Nuclear Physics.
Matthew Latimer Receives 2017 Lytle Award
A staff member at the Department of Energy's SLAC National Acceleratory Laboratory, Matthew Latimer is in charge of seven spectroscopy beamlines at SSRL. He was recently selected for the 2017 Farrel W. Lytle Award, established by the SSRL Users' Organization Executive Committee. The award promotes accomplishments in synchrotron science and supports collaboration among visiting scientists and staff who conduct research at SSRL.
Jefferson Lab Completes 12 GeV Upgrade
Nuclear physicists are now poised to embark on a new journey of discovery into the fundamental building blocks of the nucleus of the atom. The completion of the 12 GeV Upgrade Project of the Continuous Electron Beam Accelerator Facility (CEBAF) at the Department of Energy's Thomas Jefferson National Accelerator Facility (Jefferson Lab) heralds this new era to image nuclei at their deepest level.
Sunderrajan to Lead Science and Technology Partnerships and Outreach Directorate
Suresh Sunderrajan has been named the associate laboratory director (ALD) for the Science and Technology Partnerships and Outreach (STPO) Directorate at the U.S. Department of Energy's Argonne National Laboratory.
Career Awards Advance Research for Jefferson Lab Researchers
Two researchers affiliated with the U.S. Department of Energy's Thomas Jefferson National Accelerator Facility have received 2017 Early Career Research Program awards from the DOE's Office of Science.
U.S. Department of Energy Awards Danforth Center $16M to Enhance Sorghum for Bioenergy
This project aims to deliver stress-tolerant sorghum lines, addressing DOE's mission in the generation of renewable energy resources.
Four Los Alamos Scientists Named as 2017 Laboratory Fellows
Four Los Alamos National Laboratory scientists have been named 2017 Fellows.
Creation of New Financial Product Aims to Solve "Valley of Death" for Promising Energy Technologies
With a DOE grant, two professors will create a new investment tool to manage risk and catalyze funding at critical stages for energy companies
UNH Earns Highest National Rating for Sustainability
The University of New Hampshire is one of only three higher education institutions in the world to have earned a STARS Platinum rating--the highest possible--in recognition of its sustainability achievements from the Association for the Advancement of Sustainability in Higher Education (AASHE).
Kasper Kjaer Wins First LCLS Young Investigator Award
Kasper Kjaer is the winner of the inaugural LCLS Young Investigator Award given by the Users Executive Committee of the Linac Coherent Light Source (LCLS). The prize recognizes scientists in the early stages of their career for exceptional research performed with the LCLS X-ray free-electron laser at the Department of Energy's SLAC National Accelerator Laboratory.
Discovering the Genetic Timekeepers in Bioenergy Crops
A new class of plant-specific genes required for flowering control in temperate grasses is found.
New Technology Illuminates Microbial Dark Matter
Demonstrating the microfluidic-based, mini-metagenomics approach on samples from hot springs shows how scientists can delve into microbes that can't be cultivated in a laboratory.
Tiny Green Algae Reveal Large Genomic Variation
First complete picture of genetic variations in a natural algal population could help explain how environmental changes affect global carbon cycles.
A Complex Little Alga that Lives by the Sea
The genetic material of Porphyra umbilicalis reveals the mechanisms by which it thrives in the stressful intertidal zone at the edge of the ocean.
Precise Radioactivity Measurements: A Controversy Settled
Simultaneous measurements of x-rays and gamma rays emitted in radioactive nuclear decays show that the vacancy left by an electron's departure, not the atomic structure, influences whether gamma rays are released.
OLYMPUS Experiment Sheds Light on Inner Workings of Protons
Seven-year study explains how packets of light are exchanged when protons meet electrons.
Explorations of the Universal Glue
The newly upgraded CEBAF Accelerator opens door to strong force studies.
Understanding the Rice Genome for Bioenergy Research
Genome-wide rice studies yield first major, large-scale collection of mutations for grass model crops, vital to boosting biofuel production.
Bringing Visual "Magic" to Light
Scientists create widely controllable ultrathin optical components that allow virtual objects to be projected in real environments.
Speeding Materials Discovery Puts Solar Fuels on the Fast Track to Commercial Viability
In just two years, a process that was developed by Molecular Foundry staff and users has nearly doubled the number of materials with the potential for using sunlight to produce fuel.
Spotlight
Bringing Diversity Into Computational Science Through Student Outreach
Brookhaven National Laboratory
From Science to Finance: SLAC Summer Interns Forge New Paths in STEM
SLAC National Accelerator Laboratory
Students Discuss 'Cosmic Opportunities' at 45th Annual SLAC Summer Institute
SLAC National Accelerator Laboratory
Binghamton University Opens $70 Million Smart Energy Building
Binghamton University, State University of New York
Widening Horizons for High Schoolers with Code
Argonne National Laboratory
Rensselaer Polytechnic Institute Graduates Urged to Embrace Change at 211th Commencement
Rensselaer Polytechnic Institute (RPI)
Rensselaer Polytechnic Institute President's Commencement Colloquy to Address "Criticality, Incisiveness, Creativity"
Rensselaer Polytechnic Institute (RPI)
ORNL, University of Tennessee Launch New Doctoral Program in Data Science
Oak Ridge National Laboratory
Champions in Science: Profile of Jonathan Kirzner
Department of Energy, Office of Science
High-Schooler Solves College-Level Security Puzzle From Argonne, Sparks Interest in Career
Argonne National Laboratory
Champions in Science: Profile of Jenica Jacobi
Department of Energy, Office of Science
Great Neck South High School Wins Regional Science Bowl at Brookhaven Lab
Brookhaven National Laboratory
Middle Schoolers Test Their Knowledge at Science Bowl Competition
Argonne National Laboratory
Haslam Visits ORNL to Highlight State's Role in Discovering Tennessine
Oak Ridge National Laboratory
Internship Program Helps Foster Development of Future Nuclear Scientists
Oak Ridge National Laboratory
More Than 12,000 Explore Jefferson Lab During April 30 Open House
Thomas Jefferson National Accelerator Facility
NMSU Undergrad Tackles 3D Particle Scattering Animations After Receiving JSA Research Assistantship
Thomas Jefferson National Accelerator Facility
Shannon Greco: A Self-Described "STEM Education Zealot"
Princeton Plasma Physics Laboratory
Rare Earths for Life: An 85th Birthday Visit with Mr. Rare Earth
Ames Laboratory
Meet Robert Palomino: 'Give Everything a Shot!'
Brookhaven National Laboratory
Student Innovator at Rensselaer Polytechnic Institute Seeks Brighter, Smarter, and More Efficient LEDs
Rensselaer Polytechnic Institute (RPI)
Texas Tech Energy Commerce Students, Community Light up Tent City
Texas Tech University
Don't Get 'Frosted' Over Heating Your Home This Winter
Temple University
New Research Center To Tackle Critical Challenges Related to Aircraft Design, Wind Energy, Smart Buildings
Rensselaer Polytechnic Institute (RPI)
First Polymer Solar-Thermal Device Heats Home, Saves Money
Wake Forest University
Like Superman, American University Will Get Its Energy from the Sun
American University
ARRA Grant to Help Fund Seminary Building Green Roof
University of Chicago
Ithaca College in Elite Company for Environmental Leadership in Building Construction
Ithaca College
UC San Diego Installing 2.8 Megawatt Fuel Cell to Anchor Energy Innovation Park
University of California San Diego
Rensselaer Smart Lighting Engineering Research Center Announces First Deployment of New Technology on Campus
Rensselaer Polytechnic Institute (RPI)
Ithaca College Will Host Regional Clean Energy Summit
Ithaca College
Texas Governor Announces $8.4 Million Award to Create Renewable Energy Institute
Texas Tech University
Creighton University to Offer New Alternative Energy Program
Creighton University
National Engineering Program Seeks Subject Matter Experts in Energy
JETS Junior Engineering Technical Society
Students Using Solar Power To Create Sustainable Solutions for Haiti, Peru
Rensselaer Polytechnic Institute (RPI)
Helping Hydrogen: Student Inventor Tackles Challenge of Hydrogen Storage
Rensselaer Polytechnic Institute (RPI)
Campus Leaders Showing the Way to a Sustainable, Clean Energy Future
National Wildlife Federation (NWF)
Furman University Receives $2.5 Million DOE Grant for Geothermal Project
Furman University
Could Sorghum Become a Significant Alternative Fuel Source?
Salisbury University
Students Navigating the Hudson River With Hydrogen Fuel Cells
Rensselaer Polytechnic Institute (RPI)
College Presidents Flock to D.C., Urge Senate to Pass Clean Energy Bill
National Wildlife Federation (NWF)
Northeastern Announces New Professional Master's in Energy Systems
Northeastern University
Bioenergy Scientists to Discuss Latest Innovations at Conference in Washington, D.C., March 10-13
Cornell University
Kansas Rural Schools To Receive Wind Turbines
Kansas State University
High Gas Prices Here to Stay, Says Engineering Professor
Rowan University
Showing results0-4 Of 2215