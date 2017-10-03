Doe Science news source
The DOE Science News Source is a Newswise initiative to promote research news from the Office of Science of the DOE to the public and news media.
  • 2017-10-23 08:05:18
  • Article ID: 683540

Tiny Tornados at the Dawn of the Universe

Swirling soup of matter's fundamental building blocks spins ten billion trillion times faster than the most powerful tornado, setting new record for "vorticity."

  • Credit: Image courtesy of Brookhaven National Laboratory

    Telltale signs of a lambda hyperon (Λ) decaying into a proton (p) and a pion (π-) as tracked by the Time Projection Chamber of the STAR detector. Because the proton comes out nearly aligned with the lambda hyperon's spin direction, tracking where these “daughter” protons strike the detector can be a stand-in for tracking how the hyperons’ spins are aligned to measure the vorticity, or swirling fluid motion, of the quark-gluon plasma.

The Science

The soup of matter’s fundamental building blocks swirls faster than any known fluid. This soup, a quark-gluon plasma that mimics the early universe, is also among the hottest and least viscous fluids ever measured. The plasma was made in heavy ion collisions at the Relativistic Heavy Ion Collider (RHIC), a U.S. Department of Energy Office of Science user facility at Brookhaven National Laboratory, for the study of nuclear physics.

The Impact

The results on “vorticity,” or swirling fluid motion, will help scientists sort among different theoretical descriptions of the quark-gluon plasma. With more data, this approach may also allow scientists to measure the strength of the plasma’s magnetic field — an essential variable for exploring how and why the plasma separates differently charged particles. Signs so far indicate the plasma’s magnetic field could be the strongest in the universe.

Summary

Up until now, the big story in characterizing the quark-gluon plasma is that it’s a hot fluid that expands explosively and flows easily. But scientists want to understand this fluid at a much finer level. Does it thermalize, or reach equilibrium, quickly enough to form vortices in the fluid itself? And if so, how does the fluid respond to the extreme vorticity? The new analysis gives STAR physicists a way to get at those finer details. While there can be many small whirlpools within the plasma, all pointing in random directions, on average their spins should align with the angular momentum of the system, which is generated by the colliding particles zipping past one another at nearly the speed of light. The scientists track the angular momentum by looking for subtle deflections in the paths of colliding particles as they pass by one another, and see how the emergence of particles called lambda hyperons correlates with those measurements.

The results reveal that RHIC collisions create the most vortical fluid ever, spinning faster than a speeding tornado, and more powerful than the fastest spinning fluid on record. Increasing the numbers of lambda hyperons tracked in future collisions at RHIC will improve the STAR scientists’ ability to use these measurements to calculate the strength of the magnetic field generated in RHIC collisions. The strength of magnetism influences the movement of charged particles as they are created and emerge from RHIC collisions, so measuring its strength is important to fully characterize the plasma, including how it separates differently charged particles.

Funding

Research at the Relativistic Heavy Ion Collider and with the STAR detector is funded primarily by the U.S. Department of Energy (DOE), Office of Science, Office of Nuclear Physics and by these agencies and organizations: National Science Foundation (NSF); Federal Ministry of Education and Research of Germany; Frankfurt Institute for Advanced Studies of Germany; National Institute of Nuclear Physics and Particle Physics of the National Center for Scientific Research of France; Sao Paolo Research Foundation of Brazil; National Council of Technological and Scientific Development of Brazil; Ministry of Education and Science of the Russian Federation; RosAtom Nuclear Energy State Corporation of Russia; National Natural Science Foundation of China; Chinese Academy of Sciences; Ministry of Education of China; Ministry of Science and Technology of China; National Research Foundation of Korea; Grant Agency of the Czech Republic; Ministry of Education, Youth and Sports of the Czech Republic; Department of Atomic Energy of India; Department of Science and Technology of India; Council of Scientific and Industrial Research of the Government of India; National Science Center of Poland; National Research Foundation of the Republic of Croatia; Ministry of Science, Education and Sports of the Republic of Croatia; Polish State Committee for Scientific Research; and Science and Technology Assistance Agency of Slovakia. Lisa’s work is supported by NSF.

Publications

The STAR Collaboration, “Global Λ hyperon polarization in nuclear collisions.” Nature 548, 62-65 (2017). [DOI: 10.1038/nature23004]

MORE NEWS FROM

Department of Energy, Office of Science
Contact patient services
MEDIA CONTACT

Kristin Manke
kristin.manke@science.doe.gov

CHANNELS
All Journal News, DOE Science News, Energy, Materials Science, Nuclear Physics, Particle Physics, Physics, Environmental Science, Tornadoes, Nature (journal), DOE Science News, Local - DC, Local - DC Metro
CITATIONS

Nature 548, 62-65 (2017). [DOI: 10.1038/nature23004]

KEYWORDS

Nuclear Physics, Physics, Ohio State University, Nature (magazine), Nature, nuclear collisions, Relativistic Heavy Ion Collider, Relativistic Heavy Ion Collider (RHIC), RHIC, STAR detector, quark gluon plasma, Quark Gluon, Nuclear Science, Early Universe, Tornado, vorticity, quark-gluon plasma, Gluon, Gluons, Quark, Quarks, Plasma, plasma science, fluid movement, fluid behavior, STAR, hyperon, Brookhaven National Laboratory, Brookhaven National Lab, Brookhaven Nat'l Laboratory, Particle Physics

Related topics
Participating Labs
SEE ORIGINAL STUDY
view all latest news
Breaking

Tiny Tornados at the Dawn of the Universe

Hybrid Material Glows Like Jellyfish ...

Tiny Tornados at the Dawn of the Universe ...

Taming 'Wild' Electrons in Graphene ...

On-Demand 3-D Printing of Tiny Magic Wands ...

Heavy Quarks Probe the Early Universe ...

Cool Roofs Have Water Saving Benefits Too ...

The Blob That Ate the Tokamak: Physicists Gain Understanding of How Bubbles at the Edge of Plasmas Can Drain Heat and Reduce Fusion Reaction Efficiency ...

Scientists Solve a Magnesium Mystery in Rechargeable Battery Performance ...

Extreme Light Trapping ...

Researchers Customize Catalysts to Boost Product Yields, Decrease Chemical Separation Costs ...

Using Supercomputers to Delve Ever Deeper into the Building Blocks of Matter ...

Screening for Disease or Toxins in a Drop of Blood ...

Innovative Design Using Loops of Liquid Metal Can Improve Future Fusion Power Plants, Scientists Say ...

The Puzzle to Plugging the Worst Natural Gas Release in History ...

Exascale and the City ...

Scientists Create Most Powerful Micro-Scale Bio-Solar Cell Yet ...

Slideshow: 2017 SSRL/LCLS Users' Meeting ...

SimPath Licenses Novel ORNL System for Enhanced Synthetic Biology ...

ESnet's Science DMZ Design Could Help Transfer, Protect Medical Research Data ...

Breakthrough Cuttable, Flexible, Submersible and Ballistic-Tested Lithium-ion Battery Offers New Paradigm of Safety and Performance ...

Chemical Treatment Improves Quantum Dot Lasers ...

Neutrons Observe Vitamin B6-Dependent Enzyme Activity Useful for Drug Development ...

Scientists Decode the Origin of Universe's Heavy Elements in the Light From a Neutron Star Merger ...

Demystifying Nuclear Energy ...

PPPL Takes Detailed Look at 2-D Structure of Turbulence in Tokamaks ...

New Method to Detect Spin Current in Quantum Materials Unlocks Potential for Alternative Electronics ...

Strangpresse Exclusively Licenses ORNL Extruder Tech for High-Volume Additive Manufacturing ...

Purple Power: Synthetic 'Purple Membranes' Transform Sunlight to Hydrogen Fuel ...

Sandia Researchers Use Direct Numerical Simulations to Enhance Combustion Efficiency and Reduce Pollution in Diesel Engines ...

Converting Carbon Dioxide to Carbon Monoxide Using Water, Electricity ...

International Team Reconstructs Nanoscale Virus Features from Correlations of Scattered X-rays ...

Discovering the Genetic Timekeepers in Bioenergy Crops ...

New Technology Illuminates Microbial Dark Matter ...

Bio-Methane Transforms From Landfill Waste to Energy Source ...

Tulane Lab Looks to Create 'Dream Reaction' ...

Tiny Green Algae Reveal Large Genomic Variation ...

U.S. Air Force Funds Innovative Technology to Improve Groundwater Clean Up at Clarkson University ...

Injecting Electrons Jolts 2-D Structure Into New Atomic Pattern ...

Ceramic Pump Moves Molten Metal at a Record 1,400 Degrees Celsius ...

Tracking the Viral Parasites of Giant Viruses over Time ...

A Complex Little Alga that Lives by the Sea ...

Scientists Develop Machine-Learning Method to Predict the Behavior of Molecules ...

Northwestern Solar Home Shows Off in Prime Time ...

Spin-Current Generation Gets Mid-IR Boost with Plasmonic Metamaterial ...

Forget About It ...

Precise Radioactivity Measurements: A Controversy Settled ...

OLYMPUS Experiment Sheds Light on Inner Workings of Protons ...

Scientists Use Machine Learning to Translate 'Hidden' Information that Reveals Chemistry in Action ...

Explorations of the Universal Glue ...

Understanding the Rice Genome for Bioenergy Research ...
X
X
X

  • Filters

  • × Clear Filters

Transparent Solar Technology Represents 'Wave of the Future'

See-through solar materials that can be applied to windows represent a massive source of untapped energy and could harvest as much power as bigger, bulkier rooftop solar units, scientists report today in Nature Energy.

Electricity From Shale Gas vs. Coal: Lifetime Toxic Releases From Coal Much Higher

Despite widespread concern about potential human health impacts from hydraulic fracturing, the lifetime toxic chemical releases associated with coal-generated electricity are 10 to 100 times greater than those from electricity generated with natural gas obtained via fracking, according to a new University of Michigan study.

Tiny Tornados at the Dawn of the Universe

Swirling soup of matter's fundamental building blocks spins ten billion trillion times faster than the most powerful tornado, setting new record for "vorticity."

Taming 'Wild' Electrons in Graphene

Graphene - a one-atom-thick layer of the stuff in pencils - is a better conductor than copper and is very promising for electronic devices, but with one catch: Electrons that move through it can't be stopped. Until now, that is. Scientists at Rutgers University-New Brunswick have learned how to tame the unruly electrons in graphene, paving the way for the ultra-fast transport of electrons with low loss of energy in novel systems. Their study was published online in Nature Nanotechnology.

On-Demand 3-D Printing of Tiny Magic Wands

Direct writing of pure-metal structures may advance novel light sources, sensors and information storage technologies.

Heavy Quarks Probe the Early Universe

New studies of behaviors of particles containing heavy quarks shed light into what the early universe looked like in its first microseconds.

Cool Roofs Have Water Saving Benefits Too

The energy and climate benefits of cool roofs have been well established: By reflecting rather than absorbing the sun's energy, light-colored roofs keep buildings, cities, and even the entire planet cooler. Now a new study by the Department of Energy's Lawrence Berkeley National Laboratory has found that cool roofs can also save water by reducing how much is needed for urban irrigation.

The Blob That Ate the Tokamak: Physicists Gain Understanding of How Bubbles at the Edge of Plasmas Can Drain Heat and Reduce Fusion Reaction Efficiency

Scientists at PPPL have completed new simulations that could provide insight into how blobs at the plasma edge behave. The simulations, produced by a code called XGC1 developed by a national team based at PPPL, performed kinetic simulations of two different regions of the plasma edge simultaneously.

Scientists Solve a Magnesium Mystery in Rechargeable Battery Performance

A Berkeley Lab-led research team has discovered a surprising set of chemical reactions involving magnesium that degrade battery performance even before the battery can be charged up. The findings could steer the design of next-gen batteries.

Extreme Light Trapping

Shawn-Yu Lin, professor of physics, applied physics, and astronomy at Rensselaer Polytechnic Institute, has built a nanostructure whose crystal lattice bends light as it enters the material and directs it in a path parallel to the surface, known as "parallel to interface refraction."


  • Filters

  • × Clear Filters

Two ORNL-Led Research Teams Receive $10.5 Million to Advance Quantum Computing for Scientific Applications

DOE's Office of Science has awarded two research teams, each headed by a member of ORNL's Quantum Information Science Group, more than $10 million over 5 years to both assess the feasibility of quantum architectures in addressing big science problems and to develop algorithms capable of harnessing the massive power predicted of quantum computing systems. The two projects are intended to work in concert to ensure synergy across DOE's quantum computing research spectrum and maximize mutual benefits.

Department of Energy Awards Flow Into Argonne

DOE Secretary Rick Perry awarded Argonne with nearly $4.7 million in projects as part of the DOE's Office of Technology Transition's Technology Commercialization Fund (TCF) in September.

NIH Awards $6.5 Million to Berkeley Lab for Augmenting Structural Biology Research Experience

The NIH has awarded $6.5 million to Berkeley Lab to integrate existing synchrotron structural biology resources to better serve researchers. The grant will establish a center based at the Lab's Advanced Light Source (ALS) called ALS-ENABLE that will guide users through the most appropriate routes for answering their specific biological questions.

LIGO Announces Detection of Gravitational Waves From Colliding Neutron Stars

The U.S.-based Laser Interferometer Gravitational-Wave Observatory and the Virgo detector in Italy announced on Oct. 16 that all three of their detectors had picked up the ripples, or gravitational waves, from two neutron stars that collided 130 million years ago. Among other discoveries, the detection allowed scientists to use gravitational waves to directly calculate the rate at which the universe is expanding.

WVU Energy Conference to Address State's Economic Opportunities

West Virginia University will look at the state's emerging energy economy through industry experts, public policy organizations, environmental groups and academic institutions at the sixth annual National Energy Conference Oct. 20.

Exploring the Exotic World of Quarks and Gluons at the Dawn of the Exascale

As nuclear physicists delve ever deeper into the heart of matter, they require the tools to reveal the next layer of nature's secrets. Nowhere is that more true than in computational nuclear physics. A new research effort led by theorists at DOE's Thomas Jefferson National Accelerator Facility (Jefferson Lab) is now preparing for the next big leap forward in their studies thanks to funding under the 2017 SciDAC Awards for Computational Nuclear Physics.

Matthew Latimer Receives 2017 Lytle Award

A staff member at the Department of Energy's SLAC National Acceleratory Laboratory, Matthew Latimer is in charge of seven spectroscopy beamlines at SSRL. He was recently selected for the 2017 Farrel W. Lytle Award, established by the SSRL Users' Organization Executive Committee. The award promotes accomplishments in synchrotron science and supports collaboration among visiting scientists and staff who conduct research at SSRL.

Jefferson Lab Completes 12 GeV Upgrade

Nuclear physicists are now poised to embark on a new journey of discovery into the fundamental building blocks of the nucleus of the atom. The completion of the 12 GeV Upgrade Project of the Continuous Electron Beam Accelerator Facility (CEBAF) at the Department of Energy's Thomas Jefferson National Accelerator Facility (Jefferson Lab) heralds this new era to image nuclei at their deepest level.

Sunderrajan to Lead Science and Technology Partnerships and Outreach Directorate

Suresh Sunderrajan has been named the associate laboratory director (ALD) for the Science and Technology Partnerships and Outreach (STPO) Directorate at the U.S. Department of Energy's Argonne National Laboratory.

Career Awards Advance Research for Jefferson Lab Researchers

Two researchers affiliated with the U.S. Department of Energy's Thomas Jefferson National Accelerator Facility have received 2017 Early Career Research Program awards from the DOE's Office of Science.


  • Filters

  • × Clear Filters

Hybrid Material Glows Like Jellyfish

Scientists combine biology, nanotechnology into composites that light up upon chemical stimulation.

Tiny Tornados at the Dawn of the Universe

Swirling soup of matter's fundamental building blocks spins ten billion trillion times faster than the most powerful tornado, setting new record for "vorticity."

On-Demand 3-D Printing of Tiny Magic Wands

Direct writing of pure-metal structures may advance novel light sources, sensors and information storage technologies.

Heavy Quarks Probe the Early Universe

New studies of behaviors of particles containing heavy quarks shed light into what the early universe looked like in its first microseconds.

Discovering the Genetic Timekeepers in Bioenergy Crops

A new class of plant-specific genes required for flowering control in temperate grasses is found.

New Technology Illuminates Microbial Dark Matter

Demonstrating the microfluidic-based, mini-metagenomics approach on samples from hot springs shows how scientists can delve into microbes that can't be cultivated in a laboratory.

Tiny Green Algae Reveal Large Genomic Variation

First complete picture of genetic variations in a natural algal population could help explain how environmental changes affect global carbon cycles.

A Complex Little Alga that Lives by the Sea

The genetic material of Porphyra umbilicalis reveals the mechanisms by which it thrives in the stressful intertidal zone at the edge of the ocean.

Precise Radioactivity Measurements: A Controversy Settled

Simultaneous measurements of x-rays and gamma rays emitted in radioactive nuclear decays show that the vacancy left by an electron's departure, not the atomic structure, influences whether gamma rays are released.

OLYMPUS Experiment Sheds Light on Inner Workings of Protons

Seven-year study explains how packets of light are exchanged when protons meet electrons.


Spotlight

Tuesday October 03, 2017, 01:05 PM

Stairway to Science

Argonne National Laboratory

Thursday September 28, 2017, 12:05 PM

After-School Energy Rush

Argonne National Laboratory

Thursday September 28, 2017, 10:05 AM

Bringing Diversity Into Computational Science Through Student Outreach

Brookhaven National Laboratory

Thursday September 21, 2017, 03:05 PM

From Science to Finance: SLAC Summer Interns Forge New Paths in STEM

SLAC National Accelerator Laboratory

Thursday September 07, 2017, 02:05 PM

Students Discuss 'Cosmic Opportunities' at 45th Annual SLAC Summer Institute

SLAC National Accelerator Laboratory

Thursday August 31, 2017, 05:05 PM

Binghamton University Opens $70 Million Smart Energy Building

Binghamton University, State University of New York

Wednesday August 23, 2017, 05:05 PM

Widening Horizons for High Schoolers with Code

Argonne National Laboratory

Saturday May 20, 2017, 12:05 PM

Rensselaer Polytechnic Institute Graduates Urged to Embrace Change at 211th Commencement

Rensselaer Polytechnic Institute (RPI)

Wednesday May 17, 2017, 11:05 AM

Rensselaer Polytechnic Institute President's Commencement Colloquy to Address "Criticality, Incisiveness, Creativity"

Rensselaer Polytechnic Institute (RPI)

Monday May 15, 2017, 01:05 PM

ORNL, University of Tennessee Launch New Doctoral Program in Data Science

Oak Ridge National Laboratory

Friday April 07, 2017, 11:05 AM

Champions in Science: Profile of Jonathan Kirzner

Department of Energy, Office of Science

Wednesday April 05, 2017, 12:05 PM

High-Schooler Solves College-Level Security Puzzle From Argonne, Sparks Interest in Career

Argonne National Laboratory

Tuesday March 28, 2017, 12:05 PM

Champions in Science: Profile of Jenica Jacobi

Department of Energy, Office of Science

Friday March 24, 2017, 10:40 AM

Great Neck South High School Wins Regional Science Bowl at Brookhaven Lab

Brookhaven National Laboratory

Wednesday February 15, 2017, 04:05 PM

Middle Schoolers Test Their Knowledge at Science Bowl Competition

Argonne National Laboratory

Friday January 27, 2017, 04:00 PM

Haslam Visits ORNL to Highlight State's Role in Discovering Tennessine

Oak Ridge National Laboratory

Tuesday November 08, 2016, 12:05 PM

Internship Program Helps Foster Development of Future Nuclear Scientists

Oak Ridge National Laboratory

Friday May 13, 2016, 04:05 PM

More Than 12,000 Explore Jefferson Lab During April 30 Open House

Thomas Jefferson National Accelerator Facility

Monday April 25, 2016, 05:05 PM

Giving Back to National Science Bowl

Ames Laboratory

Friday March 25, 2016, 12:05 PM

NMSU Undergrad Tackles 3D Particle Scattering Animations After Receiving JSA Research Assistantship

Thomas Jefferson National Accelerator Facility

Tuesday February 02, 2016, 10:05 AM

Shannon Greco: A Self-Described "STEM Education Zealot"

Princeton Plasma Physics Laboratory

Monday November 16, 2015, 04:05 PM

Rare Earths for Life: An 85th Birthday Visit with Mr. Rare Earth

Ames Laboratory

Tuesday October 20, 2015, 01:05 PM

Meet Robert Palomino: 'Give Everything a Shot!'

Brookhaven National Laboratory

Tuesday April 22, 2014, 11:30 AM

University of Utah Makes Solar Accessible

University of Utah

Wednesday March 06, 2013, 03:40 PM

Student Innovator at Rensselaer Polytechnic Institute Seeks Brighter, Smarter, and More Efficient LEDs

Rensselaer Polytechnic Institute (RPI)

Friday November 16, 2012, 10:00 AM

Texas Tech Energy Commerce Students, Community Light up Tent City

Texas Tech University

Wednesday November 23, 2011, 10:45 AM

Don't Get 'Frosted' Over Heating Your Home This Winter

Temple University

Wednesday July 06, 2011, 06:00 PM

New Research Center To Tackle Critical Challenges Related to Aircraft Design, Wind Energy, Smart Buildings

Rensselaer Polytechnic Institute (RPI)

Friday April 22, 2011, 09:00 AM

First Polymer Solar-Thermal Device Heats Home, Saves Money

Wake Forest University

Friday April 15, 2011, 12:25 PM

Like Superman, American University Will Get Its Energy from the Sun

American University

Thursday February 10, 2011, 05:00 PM

ARRA Grant to Help Fund Seminary Building Green Roof

University of Chicago

Tuesday January 25, 2011, 12:35 PM

Ithaca College in Elite Company for Environmental Leadership in Building Construction

Ithaca College

Tuesday December 07, 2010, 05:00 PM

UC San Diego Installing 2.8 Megawatt Fuel Cell to Anchor Energy Innovation Park

University of California San Diego

Monday November 01, 2010, 12:50 PM

Rensselaer Smart Lighting Engineering Research Center Announces First Deployment of New Technology on Campus

Rensselaer Polytechnic Institute (RPI)

Friday September 10, 2010, 12:40 PM

Ithaca College Will Host Regional Clean Energy Summit

Ithaca College

Tuesday July 27, 2010, 10:30 AM

Texas Governor Announces $8.4 Million Award to Create Renewable Energy Institute

Texas Tech University

Friday May 07, 2010, 04:20 PM

Creighton University to Offer New Alternative Energy Program

Creighton University

Wednesday May 05, 2010, 09:30 AM

National Engineering Program Seeks Subject Matter Experts in Energy

JETS Junior Engineering Technical Society

Wednesday April 21, 2010, 12:30 PM

Students Using Solar Power To Create Sustainable Solutions for Haiti, Peru

Rensselaer Polytechnic Institute (RPI)

Wednesday March 03, 2010, 07:00 PM

Helping Hydrogen: Student Inventor Tackles Challenge of Hydrogen Storage

Rensselaer Polytechnic Institute (RPI)

Thursday February 04, 2010, 02:00 PM

Turning Exercise into Electricity

Furman University

Thursday November 12, 2009, 12:45 PM

Campus Leaders Showing the Way to a Sustainable, Clean Energy Future

National Wildlife Federation (NWF)

Tuesday November 03, 2009, 04:20 PM

Furman University Receives $2.5 Million DOE Grant for Geothermal Project

Furman University

Thursday September 17, 2009, 02:45 PM

Could Sorghum Become a Significant Alternative Fuel Source?

Salisbury University

Wednesday September 16, 2009, 11:15 AM

Students Navigating the Hudson River With Hydrogen Fuel Cells

Rensselaer Polytechnic Institute (RPI)

Wednesday September 16, 2009, 10:00 AM

College Presidents Flock to D.C., Urge Senate to Pass Clean Energy Bill

National Wildlife Federation (NWF)

Wednesday July 01, 2009, 04:15 PM

Northeastern Announces New Professional Master's in Energy Systems

Northeastern University

Friday February 13, 2009, 03:00 PM

Bioenergy Scientists to Discuss Latest Innovations at Conference in Washington, D.C., March 10-13

Cornell University

Friday October 12, 2007, 09:35 AM

Kansas Rural Schools To Receive Wind Turbines

Kansas State University

Thursday August 17, 2006, 05:30 PM

High Gas Prices Here to Stay, Says Engineering Professor

Rowan University




Showing results

0-4 Of 2215