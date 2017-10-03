A study out of Virginia Tech's College of Architecture and Urban Studies' Center for High Performance Environments presents a new scientific challenge to widely held industry assumptions that white roofing is the best option for commercial builders.

The study, led by Elizabeth Grant, associate professor in the School of Architecture + Design, with a team of student researchers, is an impartial, data-driven academic analysis of how black and white roofs differently affect temperatures of surrounding air and adjacent building materials and surfaces.

The team’s findings add to a growing body of evidence that roof selection isn’t just black and white – which carries broad implications for building industry and green building certification programs.

Both the U.S. Green Building Council’s Leadership in Energy and Environmental Design (LEED) program and the international ASHRAE 90.1 (Energy Standard for Buildings Except Low-Rise Residential Buildings) standard require or reward use of white “cool” roofing to mitigate urban heat island effects. As more building clients adopt these guidelines, the use of white roofing in new buildings has become widespread.

“Roof selection is an architectural issue,” Grant said. “It’s not as simple as slapping a white roof on everything to gain a LEED point. Architects and roof consultants need to be aware of potentially adverse thermal effects when choosing roof membranes, particularly where roof surfaces are adjacent to walls that can be affected by bounced sunlight. We need to be intentional in which color roofing we use and consider where the heat goes.”

Grant co-authored an article on the study for the journal Architectural Science Review with research assistant and Ph.D. student Kenneth Black and Stephen Werre, a statistician with the Virginia-Maryland College of Veterinary Medicine. The study has also been published in Roofing and Home Energy and presented at the PLEA (Passive Low Energy Architecture) global conference in Scotland and the RCI International Convention and Trade Show in the U.S.