Doe Science news source
The DOE Science News Source is a Newswise initiative to promote research news from the Office of Science of the DOE to the public and news media.
  • 2017-11-07 15:05:01
  • Article ID: 684794

Argonne-Based Startup Wins Ocean-Themed Competition

  • Credit: Argonne National Laboratory

    Argonne National Laboratory scientist Sergey Chemerisov (left) works with Ian Hamilton (right), CEO of Atlas Energy Systems and a member of Chain Reaction Innovation to set up a system to generate ionized gas from the Van de Graff Accelerator at Argonne. This system coverts gas to energy through a patented novel technology for use in portable battery systems.

  • Credit: OceanExchange

    Ray Fitzgerald, President and COO, Logistics of Wallenius Wilhelmsen (WWL, middle) presents the Orcelle award to Atlas Energy Systems’ Austin Lo, Chief Technologist (left) and Ian Hamilton, Founder and CEO at Ocean Exchange (right) in Savannah Georgia.

  • Credit: Argonne National Laboratory

    Ian Hamilton, CEO of Atlas Energy Systems, and a member of the first cohort of Chain Reaction Innovations at Argonne National Laboratory, receives the Orcelle Award at Ocean Exchange in Savannah, Georgia.

Chain Reaction Innovations (CRI), the Lab Embedded Entrepreneurship Program at the U.S. Department of Energy's Argonne National Laboratory, made a big splash this month at Ocean Exchange when one of the companies in its first cohort took home the top prize for innovation.

Ocean Exchange is an international innovation pitch competition held annually in Savannah, Georgia, to find innovative, sustainable worldwide solutions that demonstrate the ability to generate economic growth and increase productivity while reducing the use of nature’s resources and waste production, all with an emphasis on oceans, coastlines, shipping/logistics and zero emissions.

Atlas Energy Systems, a startup that began at Purdue University and has been growing at Argonne under the CRI program, won the 2017 Orcelle Award sponsored by Wallensius Wilhelmsen Logistics (WWL), a global logistics company that serves the manufacturing industry and is a leading maritime freight provider.

“WWL is excited to present the 2017 Orcelle Award to Atlas Energy Systems. Atlas’ innovative technology allows for radioactive waste to be repurposed in a responsible manner as a new battery technology that is not only safe but may possibly allow vessel operators to eliminate emissions from combustion engines while a vessel is working in port,” said Ray Fitzgerald, president and COO of WWL Logistics, and chairman of the Ocean Exchange, in a press release.

Atlas Energy Systems, LLC is developing a new kind of industrial battery that can operate in portable sizes for months or years without recharging and provide emission-free power for generators. The Atlas Energy System uses the same platform technology found in household smoke detectors and expands it to provide continuous, long-lasting energy, even in extreme conditions of temperature or pressure, in the kilowatt range. Over the longer term, it is expected that the technology can be further scaled up to the megawatts range. Atlas makes its battery sustainable and environmentally friendly by using repurposed leftover material from the medical isotope industry to generate the electrons that carry the electrical charge. 

"One of the things that I love most about developing the Atlas Energy System is that its versatility allows it to be used to help find solutions to many energy challenges, from ocean monitoring to space exploration to powering portable battery packs for response crews in natural disasters," said Atlas CEO Ian Hamilton. "It was energizing to participate in Ocean Exchange and get to see so many talented innovators and such diversity of industry representatives come together to focus on global issues that affect our oceans."

Atlas is developing its battery at the U.S. Department of Energy’s Argonne National Laboratory outside of Chicago as part of a federal program through the Office of Energy Efficiency & Renewable Energy called Chain Reaction Innovations. This program gives startups access to world-class research and development tools at Argonne to accelerate disruptive innovations.

The U.S. Department of Energy’s Office of Energy Efficiency and Renewable Energy (EERE) supports early-stage research and development of energy efficiency and renewable energy technologies that make energy more affordable and strengthen the reliability, resilience, and security of the U.S. electric grid.

EERE's Advanced Manufacturing Office (AMO) supports early-stage applied research & development of new materials, information, and processes that improve American manufacturing’s energy efficiency, as well as platform technologies for manufacturing clean energy products.

Argonne National Laboratory seeks solutions to pressing national problems in science and technology. The nation's first national laboratory, Argonne conducts leading-edge basic and applied scientific research in virtually every scientific discipline. Argonne researchers work closely with researchers from hundreds of companies, universities, and federal, state and municipal agencies to help them solve their specific problems, advance America's scientific leadership and prepare the nation for a better future. With employees from more than 60 nations, Argonne is managed by UChicago Argonne, LLC for the U.S. Department of Energy's Office of Science.

The U.S. Department of Energy's Office of Science is the single largest supporter of basic research in the physical sciences in the United States and is working to address some of the most pressing challenges of our time. For more information, visit the Office of Science website.

MORE NEWS FROM

Argonne National Laboratory
Contact patient services
MEDIA CONTACT

Tona Kunz
Communications Lead
tkunz@anl.gov
Phone: 630-252-5560

CHANNELS
Energy, Entrepreneurship, Nuclear Power, DOE Science News, Local - Illinois, Local - Chicago Metro
KEYWORDS

Chain Reaction Innovations (CRI), Energy, Energy Efficiency, Manufacturing, Energy Sources, Nuclear Energy

Related topics
Participating Labs
SEE ORIGINAL STUDY
view all latest news
Breaking

Argonne-Based Startup Wins Ocean-Themed Competition

Neutron Spectroscopy Reveals Common 'Oxygen Sponge' Catalyst Soaks Up Hydrogen Too ...

Argonne-Based Startup Wins Ocean-Themed Competition ...

Where Did Those Electrons Go? X-Ray Measurements Solve Decades-Old Mystery ...

The Flat and the Curious ...

Reaching New Heights: Physicists Improve the Vertical Stability of Superconducting Korean Fusion Device ...

White Roofing Isn't Always Green, Virginia Tech Study Confirms ...

'Smart' Paper Can Conduct Electricity, Detect Water ...

First-Ever U.S. Experiments at New X-Ray Facility May Lead to Better Explosive Modeling ...

Rules Are Only Suggestions in Heavy Elements ...

Lightning-Fast Communications Only Suggestions in Heavy Elements ...

Sandia Labs Team Develops Optical Diagnostic That Helps Improve Fuel Economy While Reducing Emissions ...

Let There Be (White) Light: New Materials Shine Out ...

Synthetic Material Acts Like an Insect Cloaking Device ...

Exotic Nucleus Exhibits Curious Shape ...

Story Tips from the Department of Energy's Oak Ridge National Laboratory, November 2017 ...

Honey, I Shrunk the Features for Low-Cost, Flexible, Large-Area Electronics ...

Berkeley Lab-led ECP Pagoda Project Rolls Out First Software Libraries ...

One-Step 3D Printing of Catalysts Developed at Ames Laboratory ...

The Inner Secrets of Planets and Stars ...

Flavins Perform Electron Magic ...

Mission Not So Impossible Now: Control Complex Molecular Organization ...

Making Glass Invisible: A Nanoscience-Based Disappearing Act ...

Spin-Polarized Surface States in Superconductors ...

Imaging Probe Printed Onto Tip of Optical Fiber ...

Robotics Principles Help Sandia Wave Energy Converters Better Absorb Power of Ocean Waves ...

ORNL, City of Oak Ridge Partner on Sensor Project to Capture Trends in Cities ...

New Studies on Disordered Cathodes May Provide Much-Needed Jolt to Lithium Batteries ...

Plenty of Room at the Top: Breaking through the Sunlight-to-Electricity Conversion Limit ...

Efforts to Revive Coal Industry Unlikely to Work, May Slow Job Growth ...

Scientists Get First Close-ups of Finger-Like Growths that Trigger Battery Fires ...

Neutrons Improve Weld Integrity of Underwater Wind Turbine Foundations ...

Deep-Depletion: A New Concept for MOSFETs ...

Field of Meteorologists' Dreams ...

Imperfections Show "Swimming" Particles the Way to Self-Healing and Shape-Changing ...

New Fractal-Like Concentrating Solar Power Receivers Are Better at Absorbing Sunlight ...

Piezoelectrics Stretch Their Potential with a Method for Flexible Sticking ...

Hacking the Bacterial Social Network ...

Nanoribbons Enable "On-Off" Switch for Graphene ...

UChicago Astrophysicists to Catch Particles From Deep Space on NASA Balloon Mission ...

Watching Catalysts Evolve in 3-D ...

Tree Mortality and Droughts: A Global Perspective ...

Neutrons Reveal Suppression of Magnetic Order in Pursuit of a Quantum Spin Liquid ...

Bending the Laws of Thermodynamics for Enhanced Material Design ...

Ames Laboratory, UConn Discover Superconductor with Bounce ...

Experiment Provides Deeper Look into the Nature of Neutrinos ...

Hybrid Material Glows Like Jellyfish ...

Tiny Tornados at the Dawn of the Universe ...

Taming 'Wild' Electrons in Graphene ...

On-Demand 3-D Printing of Tiny Magic Wands ...

Heavy Quarks Probe the Early Universe ...
X
X
X

  • Filters

  • × Clear Filters

Lessons from Marine Sponges Could Lead to Novel Glass Technology

Israeli and German scientists have uncovered some clues about the abilities of some marine creatures to form glass structures in cold water. The findings could lead to nature-inspired recipes for creating novel glass technologies at room temperature.

Neutron Spectroscopy Reveals Common 'Oxygen Sponge' Catalyst Soaks Up Hydrogen Too

Scientists at Oak Ridge National Laboratory and their collaborators discovered that a workhorse catalyst of vehicle exhaust systems--an "oxygen sponge" that can soak up oxygen from air and store it for later use in oxidation reactions--may also be a "hydrogen sponge."

Improving Sensor Accuracy to Prevent Electrical Grid Overload

Electrical physicists from Czech Technical University have provided additional evidence that new current sensors introduce errors when assessing current through iron conductors. The researchers show how a difference in a conductor's magnetic permeability, the degree of material's magnetization response in a magnetic field, affects the precision of new sensors. They also provide recommendations for improving sensor accuracy. The results are published this week in AIP Advances.

Researchers Model Coulomb Crystals to Understand Star Evolution

Matter in the cores of old white dwarfs and the crusts of neutron stars is compressed to unimaginable densities by intense gravitational forces. The scientific community believes this matter is composed of Coulomb crystals that form at temperatures potentially as high as 100 million Kelvin. Researchers in Russia clarify the physics of these crystals this week in the journal Physics of Plasmas.

Where Did Those Electrons Go? X-Ray Measurements Solve Decades-Old Mystery

There's been an unsolved mystery associated with mixed valence compounds: When the valence state of an element in these compounds changes with increased temperature, the number of electrons associated with that element decreases, as well. But just where do those electrons go? Using a combination of state-of-the-art tools, including X-ray measurements at the Cornell High Energy Synchrotron Source (CHESS), a group of researchers at Cornell University have come up with the answer.

The Flat and the Curious

Argonne researchers have simulated the growth of the 2-D material silicene. Their work, published in Nanoscale, delivers new and useful insights on the material's properties and behavior and offers a predictive model for other researchers studying 2-D materials.

White Roofing Isn't Always Green, Virginia Tech Study Confirms

A study out of Virginia Tech's College of Architecture and Urban Studies' Center for High Performance Environments presents a new scientific challenge to widely held industry assumptions that white roofing is the best option for commercial builders.

'Smart' Paper Can Conduct Electricity, Detect Water

A University of Washington team wants to simplify the process for discovering detrimental water leaks by developing "smart" paper that can sense the presence of water.

First-Ever U.S. Experiments at New X-Ray Facility May Lead to Better Explosive Modeling

For the first time in the U.S., time-resolved small-angle x-ray scattering (TRSAXS) is used to observe ultra-fast carbon clustering and graphite and nanodiamond production in the insensitive explosive Plastic Bonded Explosive (PBX) 9502, potentially leading to better computer models of explosive performance.

Lightning-Fast Communications

Researchers from the University of Utah's departments of electrical and computer engineering and physics and astronomy have discovered that a special kind of perovskite, a combination of an organic and inorganic compound that has the same structure as the original mineral, can be layered on a silicon wafer to create a vital component for the communications system of the future.


  • Filters

  • × Clear Filters

Georgia State Physicist Gets $400,000 Grant to Study Solar Energy Conversion

Dr. Gary Hastings, a professor in the Department of Physics and Astronomy at Georgia State University, has received a two-year, $400,000 federal grant to study solar energy conversion in photosynthesis.

ORNL's DelCul, Wirth Named American Nuclear Society Fellows

Two researchers from the Department of Energy's Oak Ridge National Laboratory have been elected fellows of the American Nuclear Society, a professional society that promotes the advancement and awareness of nuclear science and technology.

Tourassi Named Top Scientist at ORNL's Annual Awards Night

Georgia Tourassi of Oak Ridge National Laboratory's Computing and Computational Sciences Directorate has received the ORNL Director's Award for Outstanding Individual Accomplishment in Science and Technology.

Catch a Rising Science Star

Karen Mulfort, a chemist at the U.S. Department of Energy's (DOE) Argonne National Laboratory, was named a 2017 Rising Star by the Women Chemists Committee (WCC) of the American Chemical Society.

SLAC Accelerator Physicist Alexander Chao Wins American Physical Society's Wilson Prize

Alexander Chao, a professor emeritus of particle physics and astrophysics at Stanford University and the Department of Energy's SLAC National Accelerator Laboratory, has been recognized with the 2018 Robert R. Wilson Prize for Achievement in the Physics of Particle Accelerators. Awarded by the American Physical Society (APS), the prize honors Chao's contributions to our understanding of how to build, operate and improve complex, accelerator-based discovery devices; his service to the research community; and his engagement in the education of engineers and scientists in the field.

SLAC's Risa Wechsler Named American Physical Society Fellow

Attempting to model and measure the distribution of 300 million galaxies is not a job for the faint of heart. That's exactly the challenge that has been undertaken by Risa Wechsler, associate professor of physics and astrophysics at SLAC and Stanford, who was recently named fellow of the American Physical Society. Wechsler was elected for her pioneering work in understanding galaxy formation and for her leadership in large survey projects.

Four Argonne Researchers Appointed Fellows of Scientific Societies

A select group of scientists at the U.S. Department of Energy's (DOE) Argonne National Laboratory has been honored as fellows of the American Physical Society and the Electrochemical Society. Physicists Kawtar Hafidi and Michael Carpenter have been appointed as American Physical Society fellows and Materials Scientist Khalil Amine and Chemist Chris Johnson have been elected as Electrochemical Society fellows.

Berkeley Lab and Hydro-Quebec Announce Partnership for Transportation Electrification and Energy Storage

Hydro-Quebec and the U.S. Department of Energy's Lawrence Berkeley National Laboratory (Berkeley Lab) have agreed to explore collaborations toward the research and development of manufacturing and scale-up technology to advance transportation electrification and energy storage.

Two ORNL-Led Research Teams Receive $10.5 Million to Advance Quantum Computing for Scientific Applications

DOE's Office of Science has awarded two research teams, each headed by a member of ORNL's Quantum Information Science Group, more than $10 million over 5 years to both assess the feasibility of quantum architectures in addressing big science problems and to develop algorithms capable of harnessing the massive power predicted of quantum computing systems. The two projects are intended to work in concert to ensure synergy across DOE's quantum computing research spectrum and maximize mutual benefits.

Department of Energy Awards Flow Into Argonne

DOE Secretary Rick Perry awarded Argonne with nearly $4.7 million in projects as part of the DOE's Office of Technology Transition's Technology Commercialization Fund (TCF) in September.


  • Filters

  • × Clear Filters

Rules Are Only Suggestions in Heavy Elements

The arrangement of electrons in an exotic human-made element shows that certain properties of heavy elements cannot be predicted using lighter ones.

Let There Be (White) Light: New Materials Shine Out

Modifying the internal structure of 2-D hybrid perovskite materials causes them to emit white light.

Exotic Nucleus Exhibits Curious Shape

A new shape measurement of unstable ruthenium-110 has found this nucleus to be similar to a squashed football.

Honey, I Shrunk the Features for Low-Cost, Flexible, Large-Area Electronics

Exploiting reversible solubility allows for direct, optical patterning of unprecedentedly small features.

Flavins Perform Electron Magic

Researchers discover the secret behind the third way living organisms extract energy from their environment.

Mission Not So Impossible Now: Control Complex Molecular Organization

Scientists achieved thin films with structures virtually impossible via traditional methods.

Spin-Polarized Surface States in Superconductors

Novel spin-polarized surface states may guide the search for materials that host Majorana fermions, unusual particles that act as their own antimatter, and could revolutionize quantum computers.

Imaging Probe Printed Onto Tip of Optical Fiber

The Molecular Foundry and aBeam Technologies bring mass fabrication to nano-optical devices.

Plenty of Room at the Top: Breaking through the Sunlight-to-Electricity Conversion Limit

In hybrid materials, "hot" electrons live longer, producing electricity, not heat, in solar cells.

Imperfections Show "Swimming" Particles the Way to Self-Healing and Shape-Changing

Defects in liquid crystals act as guides in tiny oceans, directing particle traffic.


Spotlight

Tuesday October 03, 2017, 01:05 PM

Stairway to Science

Argonne National Laboratory

Thursday September 28, 2017, 12:05 PM

After-School Energy Rush

Argonne National Laboratory

Thursday September 28, 2017, 10:05 AM

Bringing Diversity Into Computational Science Through Student Outreach

Brookhaven National Laboratory

Thursday September 21, 2017, 03:05 PM

From Science to Finance: SLAC Summer Interns Forge New Paths in STEM

SLAC National Accelerator Laboratory

Thursday September 07, 2017, 02:05 PM

Students Discuss 'Cosmic Opportunities' at 45th Annual SLAC Summer Institute

SLAC National Accelerator Laboratory

Thursday August 31, 2017, 05:05 PM

Binghamton University Opens $70 Million Smart Energy Building

Binghamton University, State University of New York

Wednesday August 23, 2017, 05:05 PM

Widening Horizons for High Schoolers with Code

Argonne National Laboratory

Saturday May 20, 2017, 12:05 PM

Rensselaer Polytechnic Institute Graduates Urged to Embrace Change at 211th Commencement

Rensselaer Polytechnic Institute (RPI)

Wednesday May 17, 2017, 11:05 AM

Rensselaer Polytechnic Institute President's Commencement Colloquy to Address "Criticality, Incisiveness, Creativity"

Rensselaer Polytechnic Institute (RPI)

Monday May 15, 2017, 01:05 PM

ORNL, University of Tennessee Launch New Doctoral Program in Data Science

Oak Ridge National Laboratory

Friday April 07, 2017, 11:05 AM

Champions in Science: Profile of Jonathan Kirzner

Department of Energy, Office of Science

Wednesday April 05, 2017, 12:05 PM

High-Schooler Solves College-Level Security Puzzle From Argonne, Sparks Interest in Career

Argonne National Laboratory

Tuesday March 28, 2017, 12:05 PM

Champions in Science: Profile of Jenica Jacobi

Department of Energy, Office of Science

Friday March 24, 2017, 10:40 AM

Great Neck South High School Wins Regional Science Bowl at Brookhaven Lab

Brookhaven National Laboratory

Wednesday February 15, 2017, 04:05 PM

Middle Schoolers Test Their Knowledge at Science Bowl Competition

Argonne National Laboratory

Friday January 27, 2017, 04:00 PM

Haslam Visits ORNL to Highlight State's Role in Discovering Tennessine

Oak Ridge National Laboratory

Tuesday November 08, 2016, 12:05 PM

Internship Program Helps Foster Development of Future Nuclear Scientists

Oak Ridge National Laboratory

Friday May 13, 2016, 04:05 PM

More Than 12,000 Explore Jefferson Lab During April 30 Open House

Thomas Jefferson National Accelerator Facility

Monday April 25, 2016, 05:05 PM

Giving Back to National Science Bowl

Ames Laboratory

Friday March 25, 2016, 12:05 PM

NMSU Undergrad Tackles 3D Particle Scattering Animations After Receiving JSA Research Assistantship

Thomas Jefferson National Accelerator Facility

Tuesday February 02, 2016, 10:05 AM

Shannon Greco: A Self-Described "STEM Education Zealot"

Princeton Plasma Physics Laboratory

Monday November 16, 2015, 04:05 PM

Rare Earths for Life: An 85th Birthday Visit with Mr. Rare Earth

Ames Laboratory

Tuesday October 20, 2015, 01:05 PM

Meet Robert Palomino: 'Give Everything a Shot!'

Brookhaven National Laboratory

Tuesday April 22, 2014, 11:30 AM

University of Utah Makes Solar Accessible

University of Utah

Wednesday March 06, 2013, 03:40 PM

Student Innovator at Rensselaer Polytechnic Institute Seeks Brighter, Smarter, and More Efficient LEDs

Rensselaer Polytechnic Institute (RPI)

Friday November 16, 2012, 10:00 AM

Texas Tech Energy Commerce Students, Community Light up Tent City

Texas Tech University

Wednesday November 23, 2011, 10:45 AM

Don't Get 'Frosted' Over Heating Your Home This Winter

Temple University

Wednesday July 06, 2011, 06:00 PM

New Research Center To Tackle Critical Challenges Related to Aircraft Design, Wind Energy, Smart Buildings

Rensselaer Polytechnic Institute (RPI)

Friday April 22, 2011, 09:00 AM

First Polymer Solar-Thermal Device Heats Home, Saves Money

Wake Forest University

Friday April 15, 2011, 12:25 PM

Like Superman, American University Will Get Its Energy from the Sun

American University

Thursday February 10, 2011, 05:00 PM

ARRA Grant to Help Fund Seminary Building Green Roof

University of Chicago

Tuesday January 25, 2011, 12:35 PM

Ithaca College in Elite Company for Environmental Leadership in Building Construction

Ithaca College

Tuesday December 07, 2010, 05:00 PM

UC San Diego Installing 2.8 Megawatt Fuel Cell to Anchor Energy Innovation Park

University of California San Diego

Monday November 01, 2010, 12:50 PM

Rensselaer Smart Lighting Engineering Research Center Announces First Deployment of New Technology on Campus

Rensselaer Polytechnic Institute (RPI)

Friday September 10, 2010, 12:40 PM

Ithaca College Will Host Regional Clean Energy Summit

Ithaca College

Tuesday July 27, 2010, 10:30 AM

Texas Governor Announces $8.4 Million Award to Create Renewable Energy Institute

Texas Tech University

Friday May 07, 2010, 04:20 PM

Creighton University to Offer New Alternative Energy Program

Creighton University

Wednesday May 05, 2010, 09:30 AM

National Engineering Program Seeks Subject Matter Experts in Energy

JETS Junior Engineering Technical Society

Wednesday April 21, 2010, 12:30 PM

Students Using Solar Power To Create Sustainable Solutions for Haiti, Peru

Rensselaer Polytechnic Institute (RPI)

Wednesday March 03, 2010, 07:00 PM

Helping Hydrogen: Student Inventor Tackles Challenge of Hydrogen Storage

Rensselaer Polytechnic Institute (RPI)

Thursday February 04, 2010, 02:00 PM

Turning Exercise into Electricity

Furman University

Thursday November 12, 2009, 12:45 PM

Campus Leaders Showing the Way to a Sustainable, Clean Energy Future

National Wildlife Federation (NWF)

Tuesday November 03, 2009, 04:20 PM

Furman University Receives $2.5 Million DOE Grant for Geothermal Project

Furman University

Thursday September 17, 2009, 02:45 PM

Could Sorghum Become a Significant Alternative Fuel Source?

Salisbury University

Wednesday September 16, 2009, 11:15 AM

Students Navigating the Hudson River With Hydrogen Fuel Cells

Rensselaer Polytechnic Institute (RPI)

Wednesday September 16, 2009, 10:00 AM

College Presidents Flock to D.C., Urge Senate to Pass Clean Energy Bill

National Wildlife Federation (NWF)

Wednesday July 01, 2009, 04:15 PM

Northeastern Announces New Professional Master's in Energy Systems

Northeastern University

Friday February 13, 2009, 03:00 PM

Bioenergy Scientists to Discuss Latest Innovations at Conference in Washington, D.C., March 10-13

Cornell University

Friday October 12, 2007, 09:35 AM

Kansas Rural Schools To Receive Wind Turbines

Kansas State University

Thursday August 17, 2006, 05:30 PM

High Gas Prices Here to Stay, Says Engineering Professor

Rowan University




Showing results

0-4 Of 2215