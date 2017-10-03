Doe Science news source
Argonne Forms New Divisions to Focus on Computation and Data Science Strengths

  • Credit: Argonne National Laboratory

    Argonne has formed two new research divisions to focus its lab-wide foundational expertise on computational science and data science activities.

The U.S. Department of Energy’s (DOE) Argonne National Laboratory has formed two new research divisions to focus its lab-wide foundational expertise on computational science and data science activities.

The new units — the Computational Science Division, led by Argonne Distinguished Fellow Paul Messina; and the Data Science and Learning Division, led by Argonne Distinguished Fellow Ian Foster — are part of Argonne’s overall advanced computing strategy to enhance lab-wide, cross-cutting capabilities to enable new scientific knowledge and insight in a wide range of disciplines.

The Computational Science Division will focus on solving the most challenging scientific problems through advanced modeling and simulation on the most capable computers. The Data Science and Learning Division will tackle advanced scientific problems where data analysis and artificial intelligence can provide critical insight.

Both units will bring together experts from across the laboratory to work together on a wide range of multi-disciplinary projects. Argonne is home to hundreds of computational scientists and domain scientists, and a rich and varied collection of applications spanning all directorates and divisions. The new divisions will serve as interdisciplinary activity centers for next-generation programs and projects.

“Paul and Ian have deep connections to the lab’s research environment and long histories of building pioneering research programs around high-performance computing and data,” said Rick Stevens, Argonne’s associate laboratory director for Computing, Environment and Life Sciences. “They’ve helped shape the nation’s scientific computing program for decades by understanding that the research community has an insatiable desire to push boundaries.”

The new divisions join Argonne’s Directorate for Computing, Environment and Life Sciences, growing the directorate to four computing divisions in all, with the Argonne Leadership Computing Facility — a DOE Office of Science User Facility — providing world-leading capability, and the Mathematics and Computer Science division refocusing its efforts to supporting long-term fundamental research.

Argonne has a long history in the field of advanced computing; its parallel computing program dates back to the early 1980s — nearly 10 years before computational science was broadly recognized as a new paradigm for scientific investigation. This new effort continues this tradition by laying the foundation for Argonne’s computing ecosystem that will include exascale capabilities in 2021.

Argonne National Laboratory seeks solutions to pressing national problems in science and technology. The nation's first national laboratory, Argonne conducts leading-edge basic and applied scientific research in virtually every scientific discipline. Argonne researchers work closely with researchers from hundreds of companies, universities, and federal, state and municipal agencies to help them solve their specific problems, advance America's scientific leadership and prepare the nation for a better future. With employees from more than 60 nations, Argonne is managed by UChicago Argonne, LLC for the U.S. Department of Energy's Office of Science.

The U.S. Department of Energy's Office of Science is the single largest supporter of basic research in the physical sciences in the United States and is working to address some of the most pressing challenges of our time. For more information, visit the Office of Science website.


First Northwest Theoretical Chemistry Conference Is a Hit!

The first Northwest Theoretical Chemistry Conference was a success. The event offered ~50 early career theorists and students opportunities to present talks in a nurturing environment that developed and advanced collaborations.

Hermann Grunder Recognized by IEEE Nuclear and Plasma Sciences Society

Dr. Hermann Grunder, Founding Director of Jefferson Lab, has been selected as one of two recipients of the 2018 IEEE NPSS Particle Accelerator Science and Technology (PAST) Award.

Georgia State Physicist Gets $400,000 Grant to Study Solar Energy Conversion

Dr. Gary Hastings, a professor in the Department of Physics and Astronomy at Georgia State University, has received a two-year, $400,000 federal grant to study solar energy conversion in photosynthesis.

ORNL's DelCul, Wirth Named American Nuclear Society Fellows

Two researchers from the Department of Energy's Oak Ridge National Laboratory have been elected fellows of the American Nuclear Society, a professional society that promotes the advancement and awareness of nuclear science and technology.

Tourassi Named Top Scientist at ORNL's Annual Awards Night

Georgia Tourassi of Oak Ridge National Laboratory's Computing and Computational Sciences Directorate has received the ORNL Director's Award for Outstanding Individual Accomplishment in Science and Technology.

Catch a Rising Science Star

Karen Mulfort, a chemist at the U.S. Department of Energy's (DOE) Argonne National Laboratory, was named a 2017 Rising Star by the Women Chemists Committee (WCC) of the American Chemical Society.

SLAC Accelerator Physicist Alexander Chao Wins American Physical Society's Wilson Prize

Alexander Chao, a professor emeritus of particle physics and astrophysics at Stanford University and the Department of Energy's SLAC National Accelerator Laboratory, has been recognized with the 2018 Robert R. Wilson Prize for Achievement in the Physics of Particle Accelerators. Awarded by the American Physical Society (APS), the prize honors Chao's contributions to our understanding of how to build, operate and improve complex, accelerator-based discovery devices; his service to the research community; and his engagement in the education of engineers and scientists in the field.

SLAC's Risa Wechsler Named American Physical Society Fellow

Attempting to model and measure the distribution of 300 million galaxies is not a job for the faint of heart. That's exactly the challenge that has been undertaken by Risa Wechsler, associate professor of physics and astrophysics at SLAC and Stanford, who was recently named fellow of the American Physical Society. Wechsler was elected for her pioneering work in understanding galaxy formation and for her leadership in large survey projects.

Four Argonne Researchers Appointed Fellows of Scientific Societies

A select group of scientists at the U.S. Department of Energy's (DOE) Argonne National Laboratory has been honored as fellows of the American Physical Society and the Electrochemical Society. Physicists Kawtar Hafidi and Michael Carpenter have been appointed as American Physical Society fellows and Materials Scientist Khalil Amine and Chemist Chris Johnson have been elected as Electrochemical Society fellows.


Rules Are Only Suggestions in Heavy Elements

The arrangement of electrons in an exotic human-made element shows that certain properties of heavy elements cannot be predicted using lighter ones.

Let There Be (White) Light: New Materials Shine Out

Modifying the internal structure of 2-D hybrid perovskite materials causes them to emit white light.

Exotic Nucleus Exhibits Curious Shape

A new shape measurement of unstable ruthenium-110 has found this nucleus to be similar to a squashed football.

Honey, I Shrunk the Features for Low-Cost, Flexible, Large-Area Electronics

Exploiting reversible solubility allows for direct, optical patterning of unprecedentedly small features.

Flavins Perform Electron Magic

Researchers discover the secret behind the third way living organisms extract energy from their environment.

Mission Not So Impossible Now: Control Complex Molecular Organization

Scientists achieved thin films with structures virtually impossible via traditional methods.

Spin-Polarized Surface States in Superconductors

Novel spin-polarized surface states may guide the search for materials that host Majorana fermions, unusual particles that act as their own antimatter, and could revolutionize quantum computers.

Imaging Probe Printed Onto Tip of Optical Fiber

The Molecular Foundry and aBeam Technologies bring mass fabrication to nano-optical devices.

Plenty of Room at the Top: Breaking through the Sunlight-to-Electricity Conversion Limit

In hybrid materials, "hot" electrons live longer, producing electricity, not heat, in solar cells.

Imperfections Show "Swimming" Particles the Way to Self-Healing and Shape-Changing

Defects in liquid crystals act as guides in tiny oceans, directing particle traffic.


