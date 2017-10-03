Jefferson Lab Staff Scientist Honored with APS Fellowship

Credit: DOE's Jefferson Lab

Fulvia Pilat, a staff scientist at the Department of Energy's Thomas Jefferson National Accelerator Facility, has been named a fellow of the American Physical Society. The honor is bestowed by members of APS on their peers for exceptional contributions to their fields.

Pilat is Jefferson Lab’s acting associate director for Accelerators and accelerator program director for the Electron-Ion Collider initiative. She has held leadership positions at Jefferson Lab since her arrival in 2010, and, according to Jefferson Lab Director Stuart Henderson, she has made lasting contributions not only to Jefferson Lab, but also to the international accelerator physics community.

In her fellowship citation, Pilat was recognized for her contributions to the commissioning of the Continuous Electron Beam Accelerator Facility accelerator complex following the completion of its upgrade to 12 GeV. She was also honored for her leadership of efforts toward an electron-ion collider and efforts in support of the Relativistic Heavy Ion Collider at DOE’s Brookhaven National Laboratory.

The American Physical Society has more than 54,000 members in more than 109 countries. Pilat was nominated for the fellowship by her peers in the APS Division of Physics of Beams.

“It is indeed an honor to be nominated fellow of the APS,” said Pilat. “The recognition of individual accelerator physicists’ contributions help highlight the widening impact of the physics of beams on science, as well as on society in general.”

Recently, Pilat accepted a position as the new director of the Research Accelerator Division in the Neutron Sciences Directorate at DOE’s Oak Ridge National Laboratory. The directorate manages and operates the Spallation Neutron Source, for which Jefferson Lab scientists, engineers and technicians provided 23 cryomodules and the cryogenics plant in the early 2000s. Pilat will start her new position later this month.

Contact: Kandice Carter, Jefferson Lab Communications Office

