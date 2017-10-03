Argonne National Laboratory has been recognized in the annual <em>HPCwire</em> Readers' and Editors' Choice Awards, presented at the 2017 International Conference for High Performance Computing, Networking, Storage and Analysis (SC17), in Denver, Colorado.

CANDLE Shines in 2017 HPCwire Readers' and Editors' Choice Awards

Credit: HPCwire

The U.S. Department of Energy’s (DOE) Argonne National Laboratory has been recognized in the annual HPCwire Readers’ and Editors’ Choice Awards, presented at the 2017 International Conference for High Performance Computing, Networking, Storage and Analysis (SC17), in Denver, Colorado. The list of winners was revealed at the HPCwire booth at the event, and on the HPCwire website, located at www.HPCwire.com.

Argonne’s Exascale Deep Learning and Simulation Enabled Precision Medicine for Cancer project — which focuses on building a scalable deep neural network code called the CANcer Distributed Learning Environment (CANDLE) — was recognized with the following honor(s):

Editors' Choice - Best Use of AI: CANcer Distributed Learning Environment (CANDLE) leverages the Cray "Theta" XC40 system to develop and use deep learning tools to accelerate cancer research

“CANDLE has demonstrated exciting early results,” said Argonne Associate Laboratory Director and Principal Investigator of the CANDLE project Rick Stevens. “We’ve integrated multiple molecular and drug feature types in a deep learning framework for drug response prediction and developed models that were able to explain over 92% of variance in drug response. These results outperform conventional machine learning models.”

The coveted annual HPCwire Readers’ and Editors’ Choice Awards are determined through a nomination and voting process with the global HPCwire community, as well as selections from the HPCwire editors. The awards are an annual feature of the publication and constitute prestigious recognition from the high-performance computing community. These awards are revealed each year to kick off the annual supercomputing conference, which showcases high-performance computing, networking, storage and data analysis.

"From innovative industry leaders to the end consumer, the HPCwire readership reaches and engages every aspect of the high-performance computing community," said Tom Tabor, CEO of Tabor Communications, publisher of HPCwire. "There is undeniable community support signified in receiving this award. Not only from the entire HPC space, but also the amplitude of industries it serves. We proudly recognize these efforts and achievements and gladly allow the voices of our readers to be heard. Our sincere congratulations to all of the winners.”

More information on these awards can be found at the HPCwire website (http://www.HPCwire.com) or on Twitter through the following hashtag: #HPCwireAwards.

About HPCwire

HPCwire is the #1 news and information resource covering the fastest computers in the world and the people who run them. With a legacy dating back to 1986, HPCwire has enjoyed a legacy of world-class editorial and journalism, making it the news source of choice selected by science, technology and business professionals interested in high performance and data-intensive computing. Visit HPCwire at www.hpcwire.com.

This research was supported by the Exascale Computing Project (17-SC-20-SC), a joint project of the U.S. Department of Energy’s Office of Science and National Nuclear Security Administration, responsible for delivering a capable exascale ecosystem, including software, applications and hardware technology, to support the nation’s exascale computing imperative.

Established by Congress in 2000, the National Nuclear Security Administration (NNSA) is a semi-autonomous agency within the U.S. Department of Energy responsible for enhancing national security through the military application of nuclear science. NNSA maintains and enhances the safety, security, and effectiveness of the U.S. nuclear weapons stockpile without nuclear explosive testing; works to reduce the global danger from weapons of mass destruction; provides the U.S. Navy with safe and effective nuclear propulsion; and responds to nuclear and radiological emergencies in the U.S. and abroad. Visit nnsa.energy.gov for more information.

Argonne National Laboratory seeks solutions to pressing national problems in science and technology. The nation's first national laboratory, Argonne conducts leading-edge basic and applied scientific research in virtually every scientific discipline. Argonne researchers work closely with researchers from hundreds of companies, universities, and federal, state and municipal agencies to help them solve their specific problems, advance America's scientific leadership and prepare the nation for a better future. With employees from more than 60 nations, Argonne is managed by UChicago Argonne, LLC for the U.S. Department of Energy's Office of Science.

The U.S. Department of Energy's Office of Science is the single largest supporter of basic research in the physical sciences in the United States and is working to address some of the most pressing challenges of our time. For more information, visit the Office of Science website.