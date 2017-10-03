New Book Sheds Important Light on Clean Energy Transitions

Credit: Stony Brook University

As representatives from around the world meet in Bonn, Germany this month to discuss a way forward on the Paris Agreement and decarbonization, a new book on energy transitions by Kathleen Araújo, assistant professor in the Department of Technology and Society at Stony Brook University, sheds light on the experiences of countries managing the transition to low carbon technologies.

Low Carbon Energy Transitions: Turning Points in National Policy and Innovation (Oxford University Press) draws on over 120 interviews with scientists, governmental employees, academics, and members of civil society.

Araújo focuses on four unique cases: Brazilian biofuels, Danish wind power, French nuclear power, and Icelandic geothermal energy.

“The book weighs in on questions about the role of government and innovation in meeting evolving energy priorities,” Araújo said.

“It challenges conventional thinking about timescales and complexity. It also highlights how least-cost metrics in decision-making are important, but can miss larger gains in societal development and industrial leadership,” she said.

Dr. Araújo is a book series editor for Routledge Studies in Energy Transitions. Her work specializes in energy-environmental systems transitions from a comparative policy and strategic management perspective. This encompasses historical aspects of industrial development, innovation, and planning tied to facets of change.

She also consults for governmental/inter-governmental organizations and industry, and has partnered with the American Academy of Arts and Sciences. Dr. Araújo earned her Ph.D. at MIT, completing post-doctoral research at the Harvard Kennedy School on science, technology, and public policy.