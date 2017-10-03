The discovery of nanoscale changes deep inside hybrid perovskites could shed light on developing low-cost, high-efficiency solar cells. Using X-ray beams and lasers, a team of researchers led by the University of California San Diego discovered how the movement of ions in hybrid perovskites causes certain regions within the material to become better solar cells than other parts.

- 2017-11-21 11:05:56
- Article ID: 685586
Watching Atoms Move in Hybrid Perovskite Crystals Reveals Clues to Improving Solar Cells
Using X-ray beams and lasers, researchers studied how a new promising class of solar cell materials, called hybrid perovskites, behaves at the nanoscale level during operation. Their experiments revealed that when voltage is applied, ions migrate within the material, creating regions that are no longer as efficient at converting light to electricity.
“Ion migration hurts the performance of the light absorbing material. Limiting it could be a key to improving the quality of these solar cells,” said David Fenning, a professor of nanoengineering and member of the Sustainable Power and Energy Center at UC San Diego.
The team, led by Fenning, includes researchers from the AMOLF Institute in the Netherlands and Argonne National Laboratory. Researchers published their findings in Advanced Materials.
Hybrid perovskites are crystalline materials made of a mixture of both inorganic and organic ions. They are promising materials for making next-generation solar cells because they are inexpensive to manufacture and are considerably efficient at converting light to electricity.
However, hybrid perovskites are not very stable, which can make them difficult to study. Microscopic techniques typically used to study solar cells often end up damaging the hybrid perovskites or can’t image beyond their surfaces.
Now, a UC San Diego-led team has shown that by using a technique called nanoprobe X-ray fluorescence, they can probe deep into hybrid perovskite materials without destroying them. “This is a new window to peer inside these materials and see precisely what’s going wrong,” Fenning said.
The researchers studied a type of hybrid perovskite called methylammonium lead bromide, which contains negatively charged bromine ions. Like other hybrid perovskites, its crystalline structure contains many vacancies, or missing atoms, which have been suspected to allow ions to move readily within the material when a voltage is applied.
The researchers first performed nanoprobe X-ray fluorescence measurements on the crystals to create high-resolution maps of the atoms inside the material. The maps revealed that when voltage is applied, the bromine ions migrate from negatively charged areas to positively charged areas.
Next, the researchers shined a laser on the crystals to measure a property called photoluminescence—the material’s ability to emit light when excited by a laser—in different areas of the crystals. A good solar cell material emits light very well, so the higher the photoluminescence, the more efficient the solar cell should be. The areas with higher bromine concentrations had up to 180 percent higher photoluminescence than areas depleted of bromine ions.
“We watch the bromine ions migrate within minutes and see that the resulting bromine-rich areas have the potential to become better solar cells while the performance is degraded in bromine-poor areas,” Fenning said.
Fenning and his team are now exploring ways to limit bromine migration in methylammonium lead bromide and other hybrid perovskites. Researchers say that one potential option would be growing hybrid perovskite crystals in different conditions to minimize the number of vacancies and limit ion migration in the crystalline structure.
###
This work was supported in part by the University of California Carbon Neutrality Initiative, UC San Diego startup funds, the Hellman Foundation, the European Research Council under the European Union’s Seventh Framework Programme and the U.S. Department of Energy, Office of Science, Basic Energy Sciences (award no. DE-SC0012118). This work used computing resources provided by Triton Shared Computing Cluster (TSCC) at UC San Diego, the National Energy Research Scientific Computer Center (NERSC) and the Extreme Science and Engineering Discovery Environment (XSEDE) supported by the National Science Foundation (grant no. ACI-1053575). The X-ray measurements were performed at the Advanced Photon Source, a U.S. Department of Energy Office of Science User Facility operated for the DOE Office of Science by Argonne National Laboratory (contract no. DE-AC02-06CH11357).
Paper title: “Direct Observation of Halide Migration and its Effect on the Photoluminescence of Methylammonium Lead Bromide Perovskite Single Crystals.” Authors of the study are Yanqi Luo*, Zhuoying Zhu, Shyue Ping Ong and David P. Fenning of UC San Diego; Parisa Khoram*, Sarah Brittman and Erik C. Garrett of AMOLF, Netherlands; and Barry Lai of Argonne National Laboratory.
*These authors contributed equally to this work.
MORE NEWS FROMUniversity of California San Diego
MEDIA CONTACT
Liezel Labios
Public Information Representative
llabios@eng.ucsd.edu
Phone: 858-246-1124
CHANNELS
CITATIONS
Advanced Materials, Nov-2017,
DE-SC0012118,
ACI-1053575
Participating Labs
- DOE Office of Science
- Argonne National Laboratory
- Oak Ridge National Laboratory
- Pacific Northwest National Laboratory
- Iowa State University, Ames Laboratory
- Brookhaven National Laboratory
- Princeton Plasma Physics Laboratory
- Lawrence Berkeley National Laboratory
- Thomas Jefferson National Accelerator Facility
- Fermi National Accelerator Laboratory (Fermilab)
- SLAC National Accelerator Laboratory
Participating Labs
- DOE Office of Science
- Argonne National Laboratory
- Oak Ridge National Laboratory
- Pacific Northwest National Laboratory
- Iowa State University, Ames Laboratory
- Brookhaven National Laboratory
- Princeton Plasma Physics Laboratory
- Lawrence Berkeley National Laboratory
- Thomas Jefferson National Accelerator Facility
- Fermi National Accelerator Laboratory (Fermilab)
- SLAC National Accelerator Laboratory
Watching Atoms Move in Hybrid Perovskite Crystals Reveals Clues to Improving Solar Cells
The discovery of nanoscale changes deep inside hybrid perovskites could shed light on developing low-cost, high-efficiency solar cells. Using X-ray beams and lasers, a team of researchers led by the University of California San Diego discovered how the movement of ions in hybrid perovskites causes certain regions within the material to become better solar cells than other parts.
Quantum Dots Amplify Light with Electrical Pumping
In a breakthrough development, Los Alamos scientists have shown that they can successfully amplify light using electrically excited films of the chemically synthesized semiconductor nanocrystals known as quantum dots.
The Challenge of Estimating Alaska's Soil Carbon Stocks
A geospatial analysis determined the optimal distribution of sites needed to reliably estimate Alaska's vast soil carbon.
Strain-Free Epitaxy of Germanium Film on Mica
Germanium was the material of choice in the early history of electronic devices, and due to its high charge carrier mobility, it's making a comeback. It's generally grown on expensive single-crystal substrates, adding another challenge to making it sustainably viable for most applications. To address this aspect, researchers demonstrate an epitaxy method that incorporates van der Waals' forces to grow germanium on mica. They discuss their work in the Journal of Applied Physics.
Unplugging the Cellulose Biofuel Bottleneck
Molecular-level understanding of cellulose structure reveals why it resists degradation and could lead to cost-effective biofuels.
Detailed View of Immune Proteins Could Lead to New Pathogen-Defense Strategies
Biologists at Berkeley Lab and UC Berkeley used cryo-EM to resolve the structure of a ring of proteins used by the immune system to summon support when under attack, providing new insight into potential strategies for protection from pathogens. The researchers captured the high-resolution image of a protein ring, called an inflammasome, as it was bound to flagellin, a protein from the whiplike tail used by bacteria to propel themselves forward.
Unlocking the Secrets of Ebola
Scientists have identified a set of biomarkers that indicate which patients infected with the Ebola virus are most at risk of dying from the disease. The results come from one of the most in-depth studies ever of blood samples from patients with Ebola.
Scientists Make First Observations of How a Meteor-Like Shock Turns Silica Into Glass
Studies at the Department of Energy's SLAC National Accelerator Laboratory have made the first real-time observations of how silica - an abundant material in the Earth's crust - easily transforms into a dense glass when hit with a massive shock wave like one generated from a meteor impact.
How Fungal Enzymes Break Down Plant Cell Walls
Lignocellulose-degrading enzyme complexes could improve biofuel production.
Stretching to Perfection of 2-D Semiconductors
Scientists use heat and mismatched surfaces to stretch films that can potentially improve the efficient operation of devices.
Eight Los Alamos innovations win R&D 100 Awards
Eight Los Alamos National Laboratory technologies won R&D 100 Awards last week at R&D Magazine's annual ceremony in Orlando, Florida.
Physicist David Gates Named Editor-in-Chief of Plasma, a New Online Journal
Article announces David Gates' appointment as editor-in-chief of Plasma magazine
Argonne to Install Comanche System to Explore ARM Technology for High-Performance Computing
Argonne National Laboratory is collaborating with Hewlett Packard Enterprise (HPE) to provide system software expertise and a development ecosystem for a future high-performance computing (HPC) system based on 64-bit ARM processors.
CANDLE Shines in 2017 HPCwire Readers' and Editors' Choice Awards
Argonne National Laboratory has been recognized in the annual <em>HPCwire</em> Readers' and Editors' Choice Awards, presented at the 2017 International Conference for High Performance Computing, Networking, Storage and Analysis (SC17), in Denver, Colorado.
SLAC's Helen Quinn Honored with 2018 Benjamin Franklin Medal in Physics
Helen Quinn, a professor emerita at the Department of Energy's SLAC National Accelerator Laboratory and Stanford University, will receive the 2018 Benjamin Franklin Medal in Physics - one of eight prestigious Franklin Institute Awards that will be handed out in Philadelphia next April.
PPPL Honors Grierson and Greenough for Distinguished Research and Engineering Achievements
Article describes PPPL's presentation of 2017 Kaul Prize and Distinguished Engineering Fellow awards.
INCITE Grants of 5.95 Billion Hours Awarded to 55 Computational Research Projects
The U.S. Department of Energy's Office of Science announced 55 projects with high potential for accelerating discovery through its Innovative and Novel Computational Impact on Theory and Experiment (INCITE) program. The projects will share 5.95 billion core-hours on three of America's most powerful supercomputers dedicated to capability-limited open science and support a broad range of large-scale research campaigns from infectious disease treatment to next-generation materials development.
Former SLAC Director Jonathan Dorfan Awarded Japan's Order of the Rising Sun
Former SLAC Director and Stanford University Professor Emeritus Jonathan Dorfan has been awarded Japan's Order of the Rising Sun, Gold and Silver Star for his contributions as founding president of the Okinawa Institute of Science and Technology Graduate University (OIST). It is the highest award Japan bestows on university presidents.
Jefferson Lab Staff Scientist Honored with APS Fellowship
Fulvia Pilat, a staff scientist at the Department of Energy's Thomas Jefferson National Accelerator Facility, has been named a fellow of the American Physical Society. The honor is bestowed by members of APS on their peers for exceptional contributions to their fields.
First Northwest Theoretical Chemistry Conference Is a Hit!
The first Northwest Theoretical Chemistry Conference was a success. The event offered ~50 early career theorists and students opportunities to present talks in a nurturing environment that developed and advanced collaborations.
The Challenge of Estimating Alaska's Soil Carbon Stocks
A geospatial analysis determined the optimal distribution of sites needed to reliably estimate Alaska's vast soil carbon.
Unplugging the Cellulose Biofuel Bottleneck
Molecular-level understanding of cellulose structure reveals why it resists degradation and could lead to cost-effective biofuels.
How Fungal Enzymes Break Down Plant Cell Walls
Lignocellulose-degrading enzyme complexes could improve biofuel production.
Stretching to Perfection of 2-D Semiconductors
Scientists use heat and mismatched surfaces to stretch films that can potentially improve the efficient operation of devices.
Simple is Beautiful in Quantum Computing
Defect spins in diamond were controlled with a simpler, geometric method, leading to faster computing.
The Effect of Hurricanes on Puerto Rico's Dry Forests
More frequent storms turn forests from carbon source to sink.
A Chemical Thermometer for Tropical Forests
Monoterpene measures how certain forests respond to heat stress.
Where a Leaf Lands and Lies Influences Carbon Levels in Soil for Years to Come
Whether carbon comes from leaves or needles affects how fast it decomposes, but where it ends up determines how long it's available.
Twisting Molecule Wrings More Power from Solar Cells
Readily rotating molecules let electrons last, resulting in higher solar cell efficiency.
Rules Are Only Suggestions in Heavy Elements
The arrangement of electrons in an exotic human-made element shows that certain properties of heavy elements cannot be predicted using lighter ones.
Spotlight
Bringing Diversity Into Computational Science Through Student Outreach
Brookhaven National Laboratory
From Science to Finance: SLAC Summer Interns Forge New Paths in STEM
SLAC National Accelerator Laboratory
Students Discuss 'Cosmic Opportunities' at 45th Annual SLAC Summer Institute
SLAC National Accelerator Laboratory
Binghamton University Opens $70 Million Smart Energy Building
Binghamton University, State University of New York
Widening Horizons for High Schoolers with Code
Argonne National Laboratory
Rensselaer Polytechnic Institute Graduates Urged to Embrace Change at 211th Commencement
Rensselaer Polytechnic Institute (RPI)
Rensselaer Polytechnic Institute President's Commencement Colloquy to Address "Criticality, Incisiveness, Creativity"
Rensselaer Polytechnic Institute (RPI)
ORNL, University of Tennessee Launch New Doctoral Program in Data Science
Oak Ridge National Laboratory
Champions in Science: Profile of Jonathan Kirzner
Department of Energy, Office of Science
High-Schooler Solves College-Level Security Puzzle From Argonne, Sparks Interest in Career
Argonne National Laboratory
Champions in Science: Profile of Jenica Jacobi
Department of Energy, Office of Science
Great Neck South High School Wins Regional Science Bowl at Brookhaven Lab
Brookhaven National Laboratory
Middle Schoolers Test Their Knowledge at Science Bowl Competition
Argonne National Laboratory
Haslam Visits ORNL to Highlight State's Role in Discovering Tennessine
Oak Ridge National Laboratory
Internship Program Helps Foster Development of Future Nuclear Scientists
Oak Ridge National Laboratory
More Than 12,000 Explore Jefferson Lab During April 30 Open House
Thomas Jefferson National Accelerator Facility
NMSU Undergrad Tackles 3D Particle Scattering Animations After Receiving JSA Research Assistantship
Thomas Jefferson National Accelerator Facility
Shannon Greco: A Self-Described "STEM Education Zealot"
Princeton Plasma Physics Laboratory
Rare Earths for Life: An 85th Birthday Visit with Mr. Rare Earth
Ames Laboratory
Meet Robert Palomino: 'Give Everything a Shot!'
Brookhaven National Laboratory
Student Innovator at Rensselaer Polytechnic Institute Seeks Brighter, Smarter, and More Efficient LEDs
Rensselaer Polytechnic Institute (RPI)
Texas Tech Energy Commerce Students, Community Light up Tent City
Texas Tech University
Don't Get 'Frosted' Over Heating Your Home This Winter
Temple University
New Research Center To Tackle Critical Challenges Related to Aircraft Design, Wind Energy, Smart Buildings
Rensselaer Polytechnic Institute (RPI)
First Polymer Solar-Thermal Device Heats Home, Saves Money
Wake Forest University
Like Superman, American University Will Get Its Energy from the Sun
American University
ARRA Grant to Help Fund Seminary Building Green Roof
University of Chicago
Ithaca College in Elite Company for Environmental Leadership in Building Construction
Ithaca College
UC San Diego Installing 2.8 Megawatt Fuel Cell to Anchor Energy Innovation Park
University of California San Diego
Rensselaer Smart Lighting Engineering Research Center Announces First Deployment of New Technology on Campus
Rensselaer Polytechnic Institute (RPI)
Ithaca College Will Host Regional Clean Energy Summit
Ithaca College
Texas Governor Announces $8.4 Million Award to Create Renewable Energy Institute
Texas Tech University
Creighton University to Offer New Alternative Energy Program
Creighton University
National Engineering Program Seeks Subject Matter Experts in Energy
JETS Junior Engineering Technical Society
Students Using Solar Power To Create Sustainable Solutions for Haiti, Peru
Rensselaer Polytechnic Institute (RPI)
Helping Hydrogen: Student Inventor Tackles Challenge of Hydrogen Storage
Rensselaer Polytechnic Institute (RPI)
Campus Leaders Showing the Way to a Sustainable, Clean Energy Future
National Wildlife Federation (NWF)
Furman University Receives $2.5 Million DOE Grant for Geothermal Project
Furman University
Could Sorghum Become a Significant Alternative Fuel Source?
Salisbury University
Students Navigating the Hudson River With Hydrogen Fuel Cells
Rensselaer Polytechnic Institute (RPI)
College Presidents Flock to D.C., Urge Senate to Pass Clean Energy Bill
National Wildlife Federation (NWF)
Northeastern Announces New Professional Master's in Energy Systems
Northeastern University
Bioenergy Scientists to Discuss Latest Innovations at Conference in Washington, D.C., March 10-13
Cornell University
Kansas Rural Schools To Receive Wind Turbines
Kansas State University
High Gas Prices Here to Stay, Says Engineering Professor
Rowan University
Showing results0-4 Of 2215