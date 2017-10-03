Researchers at the Department of Energy's Oak Ridge National Laboratory have received nine R&D 100 Awards in recognition of their significant advancements in science and technology.

- 2017-11-21 13:05:52
- Article ID: 685596
ORNL Wins Nine R&D 100 Awards
The awards, known as the “Oscars of Invention,” honor innovative breakthroughs in materials science, biomedicine, consumer products and more from academia, industry and government-sponsored research agencies. This year’s nine honors bring ORNL’s total of R&D 100 awards to 210 since their inception in 1963.
ORNL researchers were recognized for the following innovations:
ACMZ Cast Aluminum Alloys were developed by a team of researchers from ORNL with Fiat Chrysler Automobile U.S. and Nemak U.S.A.
ACMZ aluminum alloys are a new class of affordable, lightweight superalloys capable of withstanding temperatures of almost 100-degree Celsius more than current commercial alloys while providing exceptional thermomechanical performance and hot tear resistance.
Common commercial alloys soften rapidly at high temperatures, limiting their use in next-generation vehicles, while other alloys that can withstand elevated temperatures are cost prohibitive and difficult to cast. ACMZ alloys were developed using a suite of atomic-level characterization and computation tools, resulting in a strong, stable and versatile material capable of withstanding the stressful conditions of next-generation high-efficiency combustion engines.
The development team includes ORNL team leader Amit Shyam and ORNL's J. Allen Haynes, Yukinori Yamamoto, Dongwon Shin, Adrian Sabau, Lawrence Allard, Thomas Watkins, Wallace Porter, James Morris, Shibayan Roy, Philip Maziasz, Dana McClurg, Charles Hawkins, Patrick Shower, Brian Milligan; Fiat Chrysler's Gregg Black, Chris Glaspie, Seyed Mirmiran, Yi Liu and Lin Zhang; and Nemak's Andres Fernando, Jose Talamantes and Jose Alejandro Gonzalez.
Funding for this project was provided by the DOE’s Energy Efficiency and Renewable Energy Office, Office of Vehicle Technologies.
Additively Printed High Performance Magnets were developed by a team of researchers from ORNL and co-developed by Ames Laboratory Critical Materials Institute (CMI), Magnet Applications Incorporated, Tru-Design and Momentum Technologies.
Additively Printed High Performance Magnets are the first rare earth bonded magnets created using the Big Area Additive Manufacturing method, allowing for rapid production with no size or shape limitations and minimal material waste. In contrast to more common sintered magnets that require the application of very high pressure to chemically reactive materials, bonded magnets are less expensive and resource-intensive to produce.
The magnet feedstock blends a magnetic powder with a nylon polymer and the finished magnets demonstrate comparable or better magnetic, mechanical and microstructural properties than bonded magnets created with traditional injection molding methods. Using the BAAM system reduces energy consumption, lowers production costs and conserves rare earth elements, which are widely used in electronics and are mined and processed overseas.
The development team, led ORNL's Parans Paranthaman, includes Vlastimil Kunc, Ling Li, Brian Post, Orlando Rios, Michael McGuire, Brian Sales, Edgar Lara-Curzio, Amy Elliot, all of ORNL; Ames CMI's Alex King, Thomas Lograsso and Ikenna Nlebedim; John Ormerod and Robert Fredette of Magnet Applications Incorporated; Rick Spears of Tru-Design; and Preston Bryant of Momentum Technologies.
This project was supported by the DOE’s Critical Materials Institute, an Energy Innovation Hub funded by the U.S. Department of Energy, Office of Energy Efficiency and Renewable Energy, Advanced Manufacturing Office.
Filler Materials for Welding and 3D Printing were developed by ORNL in collaboration with the U.S. Army Tank Automotive Research, Development and Engineering Center.
The heating and melting processes of welding and metal additive manufacturing generates localized distortions and residual stresses in steel and other materials. These defects can cause the material to become brittle or crack, which can lead to catastrophic structural failure.
ORNL’s innovative filler materials counterbalance how much the materials expand and shrink and control the residual stress and distortion of high-strength steel structures. The filler materials also do not require the costly, labor-intensive heat treatments normally needed to avoid cracking and material embrittlement, providing significant economic benefits while improving the stability and durability of welded and 3D printed structures. In the future, these materials could revitalize the nation’s aging infrastructure and help avoid the human, environmental and financial impacts of massive structural failures.
The development team includes ORNL's Zhili Feng, Xinghua Yu, Stan David and Yanli Wang and the U.S. Army's Demetrios Tzelepis, Richard Gerth, James Anderson and James Douglas.
This project was funded by the DOE’s EERE Office of Vehicle Technologies, the EERE Office of Fuel Cell Technologies and a Work for Others Agreement with the U.S. Army.
Safe Impact Resistant Electrolyte (SAFIRE) was developed by a team of ORNL researchers and co-developed by the University of Rochester.
ORNL’s Safe Impact Resistant Electrolyte (SAFIRE) improves the safety of plug-in electric vehicle batteries.
In typical automotive lithium-ion batteries, the liquid electrolyte, which conducts the electrical current, poses a fire risk in high-speed collisions and requires heavy protective shielding, decreasing the vehicle’s range and efficiency. SAFIRE eliminates this risk by using an additive that transforms the liquid electrolyte to a solid upon impact. By blocking contact between electrodes, it prevents short circuiting and a potential fire. SAFIRE performs as well as conventional electrolytes under normal conditions and can significantly reduce electric vehicle weight and increase travel distance.
The development team included leader Gabriel Veith and Beth Armstrong, Hsin Wang, Sergiy Kalnaus, Nancy Dudney, all of ORNL, and Wyatt Tenhaeff of the University of Rochester.
SAFIRE was funded by ORNL Seed Money and the DOE’s Advanced Research Projects Agency – Energy.
The dropletProbe Surface Sampling System for Mass Spectrometry was developed by ORNL researchers in coordination with SepQuant.
The dropletProbe system is a completely new means of surface sampling for mass spectrometry, a major scientific technique for measuring the masses of chemicals in a sample. The dropletProbe system provides rapid, simple chemical extraction and analysis for a host of scientific applications.
The system utilizes a liquid junction between the device and a surface to obtain samples for high-performance liquid chromatography and mass spectrometry analysis. It is a low cost, low maintenance and nondestructive method for sampling complex analytical surfaces, such as biological tissue samples with a high degree of precision. By reducing cost and improving accuracy, this tool should help increase the pace of scientific discovery.
The development team included Vilmos Kertesz and Gary Van Berkel of ORNL and Matt Orcutt and Alain Creissen of SepQuant.
This project was funded by the DOE’s Office of Science.
ACE: The Ageless Aluminum Revolution was submitted by the DOE’s Critical Materials Institute and was co-developed by ORNL, Eck Industries, Ames Laboratory and Lawrence Livermore National Laboratory.
Lightweight materials like aluminum alloys can help substantially increase the efficiency of vehicles and airplanes. ACE is a new family of aluminum alloys that exhibits better performance at high temperature, is easier to cast than previous alloys, and does not require a heat treatment. By combining aluminum and cerium, or a similar element, with traditional alloying materials, ACE is able to demonstrate high mechanical performance and resist corrosion.
ACE alloys remain stable at temperatures 300 degrees Celsius higher than leading commercial alloys and can withstand 30 percent more load before they deform. Manufacturers can successfully cast ACE alloys in a wide variety of structural components without energy-intensive heat treatments, which could significantly increase production output and reduce manufacturing costs, in some cases by almost 60 percent.
The development team from ORNL was led by Orlando Rios and includes Zach Simms, Eric Stromme, Michael Kesler, Hunter Henderson and Bruce Moyer. Other team members are Alex King of the Critical Materials Institute and Jonathan Lee, Patrice Turchi, Aurelien Perron, Alex Baker and Scott McCall of Lawrence Livermore National Laboratory, and Ryan Ott of Ames Laboratory.
This project was funded by the DOE’s Critical Materials Institute, the EERE Advanced Manufacturing Office and a partnership with Eck Industries.
Dfnworks: A Computational Suite for Flow and Transport in Subsurface Fracture Networks was submitted by Los Alamos National Laboratory and co-developed with ORNL’s Scott Painter.
dfnWorks is a software suite that generates three-dimensional models of fractures in rocks and how fluids move through those fractures. Research in hydraulic fracturing, safe nuclear waste disposal and underground carbon dioxide storage rely on this type of software. The models can be incredibly complex and often require a great deal of computational time and power to run.
Compared with similar programs, dfnWorks requires less time to run and allows scientists to model geological conditions they could not previously. Scientists have used the software to model a variety of systems from a few millimeters up to entire kilometers in size.
Coating Solutions for Large-Format Additive Manufacturing was submitted by Tru-Design and co-developed with ORNL and Polynt Composites.
Large-scale 3D printing can quickly produce prototypes and molds used to manufacture parts, but these pieces are often neither smooth nor vacuum tight. As a result, manufacturers can’t use these molds, limiting the usefulness of 3D printing.
The Large Format Additive Coasting Solutions, TD Coat RT and TD Seat HT, minimize this problem. They cover the rough exterior of a printed part and create an unbroken vacuum-tight seal. The coatings can be machined and finished for manufacturing tools and molding applications at a fraction of the cost of traditionally tooled metal parts.
The ORNL development team was led by Vlastimil Kunc and included Craig Blue, Bill Peter, Lonnie Love, Brian Post, Ahmed Hassen, John Lindahl, David Nuttall, Chad Duty and Nadya Ally.
The project received support from DOE’s EERE Advanced Manufacturing Office.
Techmer engineered additive manufacturing materials (TEAMM) were submitted by Techmer PM and co-developed with ORNL and BASF.
Techmer Engineered Additive Manufacturing Materials are new filled plastic carbon fiber compounds that are especially designed for 3D printing. Using 3D printing and an autoclave, manufacturers can use these materials to produce molds for high-performance composite panels and parts.
The company offers two different types of TEAMM with different proportions of carbon fiber, 25 and 50 percent, to provide a variety of mechanical properties for a range of applications. Using these compounds with an autoclave, aerospace companies can produce molds for a tenth of the cost and lead time compared to existing technology. Other applications include defense and high-end automotive markets.
The ORNL development team was led by Vlastimil Kunc and included Craig Blue, Bill Peter, Lonnie Love, Brian Post, Ahmed Hassen, John Lindahl, David Nuttall and Alex Roschli.
The project received support from DOE’s EERE Advanced Manufacturing Office.
ORNL is managed by UT-Battelle for the Department of Energy’s Office of Science, the single largest supporter of basic research in the physical sciences in the United States. DOE’s Office of Science is working to address some of the most pressing challenges of our time. For more information, please visit http://science.energy.gov/.
Images are available at https://www.ornl.gov/news/ornl-wins-seven-rd-100-awards.
MORE NEWS FROMOak Ridge National Laboratory
MEDIA CONTACT
Sean Simoneau
Communications
Oak Ridge National Laboratory
(865) 241-0709; simoneausm@ornl.gov
CHANNELS
KEYWORDS
Alloys, Materials, 3D printing, Welding, Electrolyte, Mass Spectrometry, Aluminum, additive manufacturing
Participating Labs
- DOE Office of Science
- Argonne National Laboratory
- Oak Ridge National Laboratory
- Pacific Northwest National Laboratory
- Iowa State University, Ames Laboratory
- Brookhaven National Laboratory
- Princeton Plasma Physics Laboratory
- Lawrence Berkeley National Laboratory
- Thomas Jefferson National Accelerator Facility
- Fermi National Accelerator Laboratory (Fermilab)
- SLAC National Accelerator Laboratory
Participating Labs
- DOE Office of Science
- Argonne National Laboratory
- Oak Ridge National Laboratory
- Pacific Northwest National Laboratory
- Iowa State University, Ames Laboratory
- Brookhaven National Laboratory
- Princeton Plasma Physics Laboratory
- Lawrence Berkeley National Laboratory
- Thomas Jefferson National Accelerator Facility
- Fermi National Accelerator Laboratory (Fermilab)
- SLAC National Accelerator Laboratory
Watching Atoms Move in Hybrid Perovskite Crystals Reveals Clues to Improving Solar Cells
The discovery of nanoscale changes deep inside hybrid perovskites could shed light on developing low-cost, high-efficiency solar cells. Using X-ray beams and lasers, a team of researchers led by the University of California San Diego discovered how the movement of ions in hybrid perovskites causes certain regions within the material to become better solar cells than other parts.
Quantum Dots Amplify Light with Electrical Pumping
In a breakthrough development, Los Alamos scientists have shown that they can successfully amplify light using electrically excited films of the chemically synthesized semiconductor nanocrystals known as quantum dots.
The Challenge of Estimating Alaska's Soil Carbon Stocks
A geospatial analysis determined the optimal distribution of sites needed to reliably estimate Alaska's vast soil carbon.
Strain-Free Epitaxy of Germanium Film on Mica
Germanium was the material of choice in the early history of electronic devices, and due to its high charge carrier mobility, it's making a comeback. It's generally grown on expensive single-crystal substrates, adding another challenge to making it sustainably viable for most applications. To address this aspect, researchers demonstrate an epitaxy method that incorporates van der Waals' forces to grow germanium on mica. They discuss their work in the Journal of Applied Physics.
Unplugging the Cellulose Biofuel Bottleneck
Molecular-level understanding of cellulose structure reveals why it resists degradation and could lead to cost-effective biofuels.
Detailed View of Immune Proteins Could Lead to New Pathogen-Defense Strategies
Biologists at Berkeley Lab and UC Berkeley used cryo-EM to resolve the structure of a ring of proteins used by the immune system to summon support when under attack, providing new insight into potential strategies for protection from pathogens. The researchers captured the high-resolution image of a protein ring, called an inflammasome, as it was bound to flagellin, a protein from the whiplike tail used by bacteria to propel themselves forward.
Unlocking the Secrets of Ebola
Scientists have identified a set of biomarkers that indicate which patients infected with the Ebola virus are most at risk of dying from the disease. The results come from one of the most in-depth studies ever of blood samples from patients with Ebola.
Scientists Make First Observations of How a Meteor-Like Shock Turns Silica Into Glass
Studies at the Department of Energy's SLAC National Accelerator Laboratory have made the first real-time observations of how silica - an abundant material in the Earth's crust - easily transforms into a dense glass when hit with a massive shock wave like one generated from a meteor impact.
How Fungal Enzymes Break Down Plant Cell Walls
Lignocellulose-degrading enzyme complexes could improve biofuel production.
Stretching to Perfection of 2-D Semiconductors
Scientists use heat and mismatched surfaces to stretch films that can potentially improve the efficient operation of devices.
Jefferson Lab Scientist Selected to Receive Francis Slack Award
Dr. Hari Areti, has been selected to receive the Francis G. Slack Award, established by the Southeastern Section of the American Physical Society, to honor excellence in service to Physics in the Southeastern U.S.
ORNL Wins Nine R&D 100 Awards
Researchers at the Department of Energy's Oak Ridge National Laboratory have received nine R&D 100 Awards in recognition of their significant advancements in science and technology.
Argonne Scientists Capture Several R&D 100 Awards
Innovative technologies developed by researchers at the U.S. Department of Energy's (DOE) Argonne National Laboratory recently earned several R&D 100 Awards.
Eight Los Alamos innovations win R&D 100 Awards
Eight Los Alamos National Laboratory technologies won R&D 100 Awards last week at R&D Magazine's annual ceremony in Orlando, Florida.
Physicist David Gates Named Editor-in-Chief of Plasma, a New Online Journal
Article announces David Gates' appointment as editor-in-chief of Plasma magazine
Argonne to Install Comanche System to Explore ARM Technology for High-Performance Computing
Argonne National Laboratory is collaborating with Hewlett Packard Enterprise (HPE) to provide system software expertise and a development ecosystem for a future high-performance computing (HPC) system based on 64-bit ARM processors.
CANDLE Shines in 2017 HPCwire Readers' and Editors' Choice Awards
Argonne National Laboratory has been recognized in the annual <em>HPCwire</em> Readers' and Editors' Choice Awards, presented at the 2017 International Conference for High Performance Computing, Networking, Storage and Analysis (SC17), in Denver, Colorado.
SLAC's Helen Quinn Honored with 2018 Benjamin Franklin Medal in Physics
Helen Quinn, a professor emerita at the Department of Energy's SLAC National Accelerator Laboratory and Stanford University, will receive the 2018 Benjamin Franklin Medal in Physics - one of eight prestigious Franklin Institute Awards that will be handed out in Philadelphia next April.
PPPL Honors Grierson and Greenough for Distinguished Research and Engineering Achievements
Article describes PPPL's presentation of 2017 Kaul Prize and Distinguished Engineering Fellow awards.
INCITE Grants of 5.95 Billion Hours Awarded to 55 Computational Research Projects
The U.S. Department of Energy's Office of Science announced 55 projects with high potential for accelerating discovery through its Innovative and Novel Computational Impact on Theory and Experiment (INCITE) program. The projects will share 5.95 billion core-hours on three of America's most powerful supercomputers dedicated to capability-limited open science and support a broad range of large-scale research campaigns from infectious disease treatment to next-generation materials development.
The Challenge of Estimating Alaska's Soil Carbon Stocks
A geospatial analysis determined the optimal distribution of sites needed to reliably estimate Alaska's vast soil carbon.
Unplugging the Cellulose Biofuel Bottleneck
Molecular-level understanding of cellulose structure reveals why it resists degradation and could lead to cost-effective biofuels.
How Fungal Enzymes Break Down Plant Cell Walls
Lignocellulose-degrading enzyme complexes could improve biofuel production.
Stretching to Perfection of 2-D Semiconductors
Scientists use heat and mismatched surfaces to stretch films that can potentially improve the efficient operation of devices.
Simple is Beautiful in Quantum Computing
Defect spins in diamond were controlled with a simpler, geometric method, leading to faster computing.
The Effect of Hurricanes on Puerto Rico's Dry Forests
More frequent storms turn forests from carbon source to sink.
A Chemical Thermometer for Tropical Forests
Monoterpene measures how certain forests respond to heat stress.
Where a Leaf Lands and Lies Influences Carbon Levels in Soil for Years to Come
Whether carbon comes from leaves or needles affects how fast it decomposes, but where it ends up determines how long it's available.
Twisting Molecule Wrings More Power from Solar Cells
Readily rotating molecules let electrons last, resulting in higher solar cell efficiency.
Rules Are Only Suggestions in Heavy Elements
The arrangement of electrons in an exotic human-made element shows that certain properties of heavy elements cannot be predicted using lighter ones.
Spotlight
Bringing Diversity Into Computational Science Through Student Outreach
Brookhaven National Laboratory
From Science to Finance: SLAC Summer Interns Forge New Paths in STEM
SLAC National Accelerator Laboratory
Students Discuss 'Cosmic Opportunities' at 45th Annual SLAC Summer Institute
SLAC National Accelerator Laboratory
Binghamton University Opens $70 Million Smart Energy Building
Binghamton University, State University of New York
Widening Horizons for High Schoolers with Code
Argonne National Laboratory
Rensselaer Polytechnic Institute Graduates Urged to Embrace Change at 211th Commencement
Rensselaer Polytechnic Institute (RPI)
Rensselaer Polytechnic Institute President's Commencement Colloquy to Address "Criticality, Incisiveness, Creativity"
Rensselaer Polytechnic Institute (RPI)
ORNL, University of Tennessee Launch New Doctoral Program in Data Science
Oak Ridge National Laboratory
Champions in Science: Profile of Jonathan Kirzner
Department of Energy, Office of Science
High-Schooler Solves College-Level Security Puzzle From Argonne, Sparks Interest in Career
Argonne National Laboratory
Champions in Science: Profile of Jenica Jacobi
Department of Energy, Office of Science
Great Neck South High School Wins Regional Science Bowl at Brookhaven Lab
Brookhaven National Laboratory
Middle Schoolers Test Their Knowledge at Science Bowl Competition
Argonne National Laboratory
Haslam Visits ORNL to Highlight State's Role in Discovering Tennessine
Oak Ridge National Laboratory
Internship Program Helps Foster Development of Future Nuclear Scientists
Oak Ridge National Laboratory
More Than 12,000 Explore Jefferson Lab During April 30 Open House
Thomas Jefferson National Accelerator Facility
NMSU Undergrad Tackles 3D Particle Scattering Animations After Receiving JSA Research Assistantship
Thomas Jefferson National Accelerator Facility
Shannon Greco: A Self-Described "STEM Education Zealot"
Princeton Plasma Physics Laboratory
Rare Earths for Life: An 85th Birthday Visit with Mr. Rare Earth
Ames Laboratory
Meet Robert Palomino: 'Give Everything a Shot!'
Brookhaven National Laboratory
Student Innovator at Rensselaer Polytechnic Institute Seeks Brighter, Smarter, and More Efficient LEDs
Rensselaer Polytechnic Institute (RPI)
Texas Tech Energy Commerce Students, Community Light up Tent City
Texas Tech University
Don't Get 'Frosted' Over Heating Your Home This Winter
Temple University
New Research Center To Tackle Critical Challenges Related to Aircraft Design, Wind Energy, Smart Buildings
Rensselaer Polytechnic Institute (RPI)
First Polymer Solar-Thermal Device Heats Home, Saves Money
Wake Forest University
Like Superman, American University Will Get Its Energy from the Sun
American University
ARRA Grant to Help Fund Seminary Building Green Roof
University of Chicago
Ithaca College in Elite Company for Environmental Leadership in Building Construction
Ithaca College
UC San Diego Installing 2.8 Megawatt Fuel Cell to Anchor Energy Innovation Park
University of California San Diego
Rensselaer Smart Lighting Engineering Research Center Announces First Deployment of New Technology on Campus
Rensselaer Polytechnic Institute (RPI)
Ithaca College Will Host Regional Clean Energy Summit
Ithaca College
Texas Governor Announces $8.4 Million Award to Create Renewable Energy Institute
Texas Tech University
Creighton University to Offer New Alternative Energy Program
Creighton University
National Engineering Program Seeks Subject Matter Experts in Energy
JETS Junior Engineering Technical Society
Students Using Solar Power To Create Sustainable Solutions for Haiti, Peru
Rensselaer Polytechnic Institute (RPI)
Helping Hydrogen: Student Inventor Tackles Challenge of Hydrogen Storage
Rensselaer Polytechnic Institute (RPI)
Campus Leaders Showing the Way to a Sustainable, Clean Energy Future
National Wildlife Federation (NWF)
Furman University Receives $2.5 Million DOE Grant for Geothermal Project
Furman University
Could Sorghum Become a Significant Alternative Fuel Source?
Salisbury University
Students Navigating the Hudson River With Hydrogen Fuel Cells
Rensselaer Polytechnic Institute (RPI)
College Presidents Flock to D.C., Urge Senate to Pass Clean Energy Bill
National Wildlife Federation (NWF)
Northeastern Announces New Professional Master's in Energy Systems
Northeastern University
Bioenergy Scientists to Discuss Latest Innovations at Conference in Washington, D.C., March 10-13
Cornell University
Kansas Rural Schools To Receive Wind Turbines
Kansas State University
High Gas Prices Here to Stay, Says Engineering Professor
Rowan University
Showing results0-4 Of 2215