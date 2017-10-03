Doe Science news source
The DOE Science News Source is a Newswise initiative to promote research news from the Office of Science of the DOE to the public and news media.
  • 2017-11-22 10:30:55
  • Article ID: 685632

Rutgers-New Brunswick Chancellor, Other University Leaders Join Governor-Elect Murphy's Transition2018 Team

Rutgers expertise will inform legislative, policy recommendations for incoming administration

  • New Jersey Governor-elect Philip D. Murphy

  • New Jersey Lt. Governor-elect Sheila Oliver

More than 20 leaders at Rutgers University, including Rutgers University–New Brunswick Chancellor Deba Dutta, will join Governor-elect Philip D. Murphy’s Transition2018 committees to undertake policy analysis and recommendations on a host of state issues and new initiatives as the new gubernatorial administration prepares to take office.

The committees, comprised of policy experts and leaders in their respective fields, will meet throughout New Jersey over the next two months. Their reports and recommendations to the Governor-elect prior to the Jan. 16 inauguration will help inform the new administration’s legislative and regulatory agenda.

The Rutgers leaders on Governor-elect Murphy’s Transition2018 committees include:

Rutgers University–New Brunswick Chancellor Deba Dutta, on Governor-elect Murphy’s Transition2018 Environment and Energy committee. Chancellor Dutta, who began his service at Rutgers–New Brunswick on July 1, oversees an institution with more than 42,000 students, 10,000 faculty and staff, 12 degree-granting schools, five academic research centers, three administrative units, a premier Honors College, Douglass Residential College, and the Zimmerli Art Museum. In a career spanning over 30 years, Dr. Dutta has served as an educator, scholar, and administrator at four national research universities. At Rutgers, he is a tenured distinguished professor of engineering.

W. Steven Barnett, on the Education, Access and Opportunity committee. He is a Board of Governors professor and founder and co-director of the National Institute for Early Education Research (NIEER) at Rutgers–New Brunswick’s Graduate School of Education.

Gloria Bonilla-Santiago, on the Education, Access and Opportunity committee. She is a Board of Governors Distinguished Service Professor in the Department of Public Policy and Administration at Rutgers University–Camden. She also directs the Community Leadership Center and is the overseer and board chair of the LEAP Academy University Charter School.

Joel Cantor, on the Healthcare committee. He is a distinguished professor of public policy at the Edward J. Bloustein School of Planning and Public Policy, and founding director of the Center for State Health Policy within the Institute for Health, Health Care Policy and Aging Research at Rutgers Biomedical and Health Sciences (RBHS).

Jon A. Carnegie, on the Transportation and Infrastructure committee. He is executive director of the Alan M. Voorhees Transportation Center at the Bloustein School.

Christine Garmendia, on the Housing committee. She is a senior research fellow at the Rutgers Law School’s  Center on Law, Inequality & Metropolitan Equity (CLiME) in Newark.

Jeanne Herb, on the Environment and Energy committee. She is an associate director of the Environmental Analysis and Communications Group at the Bloustein School.

Andrea Hetling, on the Housing committee. She is an associate professor and director of the Program in Public Policy at the Bloustein School.

Richard F. Keevey, on the Budget committee. He is a senior policy fellow at the Bloustein School and former budget director and comptroller for the State of New Jersey.

Kathy Krepcio, on the Human and Children Services committee. She is the executive director of the John J. Heldrich Center for Workforce Development at the Bloustein School.

Douglas L. Kruse, on the Stronger and Fairer Economy committee. He is the associate dean for academic affairs and a distinguished professor of Human Resource Management and Labor Studies and Employment Relations, at the Rutgers School of Management and Labor Relations.

Oliver Quinn, on the Urban and Regional Growth committee. A former assistant dean of Rutgers Law School–Newark, former judge and deputy solicitor of the U.S. Department of Labor, he serves as strategic transition leader for the university’s Joseph C. Cornwall Center for Metropolitan Studies.

Deborah M. Spitalnik, on the Human and Children Services committee. She is a professor of pediatrics at Rutgers Robert Wood Johnson Medical School at RBHS, and the founding executive director of The Boggs Center on Developmental Disabilities.

William Waldman, on the Human and Children Services committee. Waldman is a professor at the Rutgers School of Social Work. Previously, he was commissioner of the New Jersey Department of Human Services.

Karen White, on the Labor and Workforce Development committee. She is director of the Working Families Program at Rutgers–New Brunswick’s Center for Women and Work, in the School of Management and Labor Relations.

Junius W. Williams, on the Urban and Regional Growth committee. He is the founder and director of the Abbott Leadership Institute (ALI) at the Rutgers–Newark College of Arts and Sciences.

Additionally, Governor-elect Murphy named the following Rutgers leaders as transition committee co-chairs:

Carl Van Hornsenior advisor to the transition for strategy and policy, and co-chair of the Stronger and Fairer Economy Committee. Van Horn is distinguished professor of public policy at the Bloustein School and founding director of the John J. Heldrich Center for Workforce Development.

Ronald K. Chen, as co-chair of the Law and Justice committee. He is co-dean of and distinguished professor of law at Rutgers Law School in Newark.

Henry Coleman, co-chair of the Budget committee. He is a professor of public policy at the Bloustein School.

Maria Heidkamp, co-chair of the Labor and Workforce Development committee. She is director of the New Start Career Network at the Heldrich Center at the Bloustein School.

Martin E. Robins, co-chair of the Transportation and Infrastructure committee. He is director emeritus of the Alan M. Voorhees Transportation Center at the Bloustein School.

Richard Roper, co-chair of the Urban and Regional Growth committee. He is a public governor on the Rutgers Board of Governors and retired director of the planning department at the Port Authority of New York and New Jersey.

Rutgers Today recently published a Q&A with John Weingart, director of Rutgers–New Brunswick’s Eagleton Center on the American Governor, on how Governor-elect Murphy can lead a successful transition.

MORE NEWS FROM

Rutgers University-New Brunswick
Contact patient services
MEDIA CONTACT

Todd B. Bates
Science Communicator
todd.bates@rutgers.edu
Phone: 848-932-0550

CHANNELS
Education, Energy, Environmental Science, Government/Law, DOE Science News
CITATIONS

Rutgers Today

KEYWORDS

Governor-elect Philip D. Murphy, Phil Murphy, Philip D. Murphy, New Jersey Statehouse, Trenton, New Jersey state government, New Jersey governor, Lt. Governor-elect Sheila Oliver, Assembly Speaker Sheila Oliver, Rutgers, Rutgers University, Rutgers University-New Brunswick, Rutgers University-Camden, Rutgers University-Newark, Science, Public Policy, Health, Environment, Energy, Housing, Economic Development, Labor, Transportation, Infrastructure, Education, Economy, Urban, Law, Justice

Related topics
Participating Labs
SEE ORIGINAL STUDY
view all latest news
Breaking

Kentucky Researchers First to Produce High Grade Rare Earths From Coal

How the Earth Stops High-Energy Neutrinos in Their Tracks ...

Kentucky Researchers First to Produce High Grade Rare Earths From Coal ...

Watching Atoms Move in Hybrid Perovskite Crystals Reveals Clues to Improving Solar Cells ...

PPPL Scientists Deliver New High-Resolution Diagnostic to National Laser Facility ...

Designing New Metal Alloys Using Engineered Nanostructures ...

Quantum Dots Amplify Light with Electrical Pumping ...

New Device Boosts Road Time for Tesla, Leaf Drivers ...

GraphBLAS: Building Blocks For High Performance Graph Analytics ...

Research Becomes Reality in Study of Fire Impact on Sonoma Water Resources ...

The Challenge of Estimating Alaska's Soil Carbon Stocks ...

Strain-Free Epitaxy of Germanium Film on Mica ...

Unplugging the Cellulose Biofuel Bottleneck ...

Detailed View of Immune Proteins Could Lead to New Pathogen-Defense Strategies ...

Unlocking the Secrets of Ebola ...

NYSERDA and Clarkson University Announce Discovery of New Process to Reduce Carbon Monoxide Emissions from Stored Wood Pellets ...

Scientists Make First Observations of How a Meteor-Like Shock Turns Silica Into Glass ...

How Fungal Enzymes Break Down Plant Cell Walls ...

Stretching to Perfection of 2-D Semiconductors ...

Simple is Beautiful in Quantum Computing ...

The Effect of Hurricanes on Puerto Rico's Dry Forests ...

A Chemical Thermometer for Tropical Forests ...

Where a Leaf Lands and Lies Influences Carbon Levels in Soil for Years to Come ...

Are Petite Poplars the Future of Biofuels? UW Studies Say Yes ...

Cyanobacterial Studies Examine Cellular Structure During Nitrogen Starvation ...

Volatility Surprises Arise in Removing Excess Hydrogen ...

X-Rays Reveal the Biting Truth About Parrotfish Teeth ...

Electron Backscatter Diffraction Yields Microstructure Insights ...

Twisting Molecule Wrings More Power from Solar Cells ...

To Find New Biofuel Enzymes, It Can Take a Microbial Village ...

'Criticality' Experiments Enhance Nuclear Safety ...

Neutrons Probe Oxygen-Generating Enzyme for a Greener Approach to Clean Water ...

SLAC X-ray Laser Reveals How Extreme Shocks Deform a Metal's Atomic Structure ...

Fuel Cell X-Ray Study Details Effects of Temperature and Moisture on Performance ...

Renewable Opportunities Abundant in Illinois ...

Plasma From Lasers Can Shed Light on Cosmic Rays, Solar Eruptions ...

New Routes to Renewables: Sandia Speeds Transformation of Biofuel Waste Into Wealth ...

Developing International Solar Energy Expertise ...

Resisting the Resistance: Neutrons Search for Clues to Combat Bacterial Threats ...

Cool Textiles to Beat the Heat ...

New Study: Scientists Narrow Down the Search for Dark Photons Using Decade-Old Particle Collider Data ...

Neutron Spectroscopy Reveals Common 'Oxygen Sponge' Catalyst Soaks Up Hydrogen Too ...

Atlas Wins Ocean-Themed Competition ...

Where Did Those Electrons Go? X-Ray Measurements Solve Decades-Old Mystery ...

The Flat and the Curious ...

Reaching New Heights: Physicists Improve the Vertical Stability of Superconducting Korean Fusion Device ...

White Roofing Isn't Always Green, Virginia Tech Study Confirms ...

'Smart' Paper Can Conduct Electricity, Detect Water ...

First-Ever U.S. Experiments at New X-Ray Facility May Lead to Better Explosive Modeling ...

Rules Are Only Suggestions in Heavy Elements ...

Lightning-Fast Communications Only Suggestions in Heavy Elements ...
X
X
X

  • Filters

  • × Clear Filters

How the Earth Stops High-Energy Neutrinos in Their Tracks

A research collaboration including scientists from Berkeley Lab has demonstrated that the Earth stops high-energy neutrinos - particles that only very rarely interact with matter.

Kentucky Researchers First to Produce High Grade Rare Earths From Coal

University of Kentucky researchers have produced nearly pure rare earth concentrates from Kentucky coal using an environmentally-conscious and cost-effective process, a groundbreaking accomplishment in the energy industry.

Watching Atoms Move in Hybrid Perovskite Crystals Reveals Clues to Improving Solar Cells

The discovery of nanoscale changes deep inside hybrid perovskites could shed light on developing low-cost, high-efficiency solar cells. Using X-ray beams and lasers, a team of researchers led by the University of California San Diego discovered how the movement of ions in hybrid perovskites causes certain regions within the material to become better solar cells than other parts.

Quantum Dots Amplify Light with Electrical Pumping

In a breakthrough development, Los Alamos scientists have shown that they can successfully amplify light using electrically excited films of the chemically synthesized semiconductor nanocrystals known as quantum dots.

The Challenge of Estimating Alaska's Soil Carbon Stocks

A geospatial analysis determined the optimal distribution of sites needed to reliably estimate Alaska's vast soil carbon.

Strain-Free Epitaxy of Germanium Film on Mica

Germanium was the material of choice in the early history of electronic devices, and due to its high charge carrier mobility, it's making a comeback. It's generally grown on expensive single-crystal substrates, adding another challenge to making it sustainably viable for most applications. To address this aspect, researchers demonstrate an epitaxy method that incorporates van der Waals' forces to grow germanium on mica. They discuss their work in the Journal of Applied Physics.

Unplugging the Cellulose Biofuel Bottleneck

Molecular-level understanding of cellulose structure reveals why it resists degradation and could lead to cost-effective biofuels.

Detailed View of Immune Proteins Could Lead to New Pathogen-Defense Strategies

Biologists at Berkeley Lab and UC Berkeley used cryo-EM to resolve the structure of a ring of proteins used by the immune system to summon support when under attack, providing new insight into potential strategies for protection from pathogens. The researchers captured the high-resolution image of a protein ring, called an inflammasome, as it was bound to flagellin, a protein from the whiplike tail used by bacteria to propel themselves forward.

Unlocking the Secrets of Ebola

Scientists have identified a set of biomarkers that indicate which patients infected with the Ebola virus are most at risk of dying from the disease. The results come from one of the most in-depth studies ever of blood samples from patients with Ebola.

Scientists Make First Observations of How a Meteor-Like Shock Turns Silica Into Glass

Studies at the Department of Energy's SLAC National Accelerator Laboratory have made the first real-time observations of how silica - an abundant material in the Earth's crust - easily transforms into a dense glass when hit with a massive shock wave like one generated from a meteor impact.


  • Filters

  • × Clear Filters

Five Brookhaven Lab Scientists Named 2017 American Physical Society Fellows

Anatoly Frenkel, Morgan May, Rachid Nouicer, Eric Stach, and Peter Steinberg were recognized for their outstanding contributions to astrophysics, materials physics, and nuclear physics.

Argonne Appoints Chief of Staff

Megan Clifford has been named Chief of Staff at the U.S. Department of Energy's (DOE) Argonne National Laboratory, effective January 1, 2018.

Jefferson Lab Scientist Selected to Receive Francis Slack Award

Dr. Hari Areti, has been selected to receive the Francis G. Slack Award, established by the Southeastern Section of the American Physical Society, to honor excellence in service to Physics in the Southeastern U.S.

ORNL Wins Nine R&D 100 Awards

Researchers at the Department of Energy's Oak Ridge National Laboratory have received nine R&D 100 Awards in recognition of their significant advancements in science and technology.

Argonne Scientists Capture Several R&D 100 Awards

Innovative technologies developed by researchers at the U.S. Department of Energy's (DOE) Argonne National Laboratory recently earned several R&D 100 Awards.

Eight Los Alamos innovations win R&D 100 Awards

Eight Los Alamos National Laboratory technologies won R&D 100 Awards last week at R&D Magazine's annual ceremony in Orlando, Florida.

Physicist David Gates Named Editor-in-Chief of Plasma, a New Online Journal

Article announces David Gates' appointment as editor-in-chief of Plasma magazine

Argonne to Install Comanche System to Explore ARM Technology for High-Performance Computing

Argonne National Laboratory is collaborating with Hewlett Packard Enterprise (HPE) to provide system software expertise and a development ecosystem for a future high-performance computing (HPC) system based on 64-bit ARM processors.

CANDLE Shines in 2017 HPCwire Readers' and Editors' Choice Awards

Argonne National Laboratory has been recognized in the annual <em>HPCwire</em> Readers' and Editors' Choice Awards, presented at the 2017 International Conference for High Performance Computing, Networking, Storage and Analysis (SC17), in Denver, Colorado.

SLAC's Helen Quinn Honored with 2018 Benjamin Franklin Medal in Physics

Helen Quinn, a professor emerita at the Department of Energy's SLAC National Accelerator Laboratory and Stanford University, will receive the 2018 Benjamin Franklin Medal in Physics - one of eight prestigious Franklin Institute Awards that will be handed out in Philadelphia next April.


  • Filters

  • × Clear Filters

The Challenge of Estimating Alaska's Soil Carbon Stocks

A geospatial analysis determined the optimal distribution of sites needed to reliably estimate Alaska's vast soil carbon.

Unplugging the Cellulose Biofuel Bottleneck

Molecular-level understanding of cellulose structure reveals why it resists degradation and could lead to cost-effective biofuels.

How Fungal Enzymes Break Down Plant Cell Walls

Lignocellulose-degrading enzyme complexes could improve biofuel production.

Stretching to Perfection of 2-D Semiconductors

Scientists use heat and mismatched surfaces to stretch films that can potentially improve the efficient operation of devices.

Simple is Beautiful in Quantum Computing

Defect spins in diamond were controlled with a simpler, geometric method, leading to faster computing.

The Effect of Hurricanes on Puerto Rico's Dry Forests

More frequent storms turn forests from carbon source to sink.

A Chemical Thermometer for Tropical Forests

Monoterpene measures how certain forests respond to heat stress.

Where a Leaf Lands and Lies Influences Carbon Levels in Soil for Years to Come

Whether carbon comes from leaves or needles affects how fast it decomposes, but where it ends up determines how long it's available.

Twisting Molecule Wrings More Power from Solar Cells

Readily rotating molecules let electrons last, resulting in higher solar cell efficiency.

Rules Are Only Suggestions in Heavy Elements

The arrangement of electrons in an exotic human-made element shows that certain properties of heavy elements cannot be predicted using lighter ones.


Spotlight

Tuesday October 03, 2017, 01:05 PM

Stairway to Science

Argonne National Laboratory

Thursday September 28, 2017, 12:05 PM

After-School Energy Rush

Argonne National Laboratory

Thursday September 28, 2017, 10:05 AM

Bringing Diversity Into Computational Science Through Student Outreach

Brookhaven National Laboratory

Thursday September 21, 2017, 03:05 PM

From Science to Finance: SLAC Summer Interns Forge New Paths in STEM

SLAC National Accelerator Laboratory

Thursday September 07, 2017, 02:05 PM

Students Discuss 'Cosmic Opportunities' at 45th Annual SLAC Summer Institute

SLAC National Accelerator Laboratory

Thursday August 31, 2017, 05:05 PM

Binghamton University Opens $70 Million Smart Energy Building

Binghamton University, State University of New York

Wednesday August 23, 2017, 05:05 PM

Widening Horizons for High Schoolers with Code

Argonne National Laboratory

Saturday May 20, 2017, 12:05 PM

Rensselaer Polytechnic Institute Graduates Urged to Embrace Change at 211th Commencement

Rensselaer Polytechnic Institute (RPI)

Wednesday May 17, 2017, 11:05 AM

Rensselaer Polytechnic Institute President's Commencement Colloquy to Address "Criticality, Incisiveness, Creativity"

Rensselaer Polytechnic Institute (RPI)

Monday May 15, 2017, 01:05 PM

ORNL, University of Tennessee Launch New Doctoral Program in Data Science

Oak Ridge National Laboratory

Friday April 07, 2017, 11:05 AM

Champions in Science: Profile of Jonathan Kirzner

Department of Energy, Office of Science

Wednesday April 05, 2017, 12:05 PM

High-Schooler Solves College-Level Security Puzzle From Argonne, Sparks Interest in Career

Argonne National Laboratory

Tuesday March 28, 2017, 12:05 PM

Champions in Science: Profile of Jenica Jacobi

Department of Energy, Office of Science

Friday March 24, 2017, 10:40 AM

Great Neck South High School Wins Regional Science Bowl at Brookhaven Lab

Brookhaven National Laboratory

Wednesday February 15, 2017, 04:05 PM

Middle Schoolers Test Their Knowledge at Science Bowl Competition

Argonne National Laboratory

Friday January 27, 2017, 04:00 PM

Haslam Visits ORNL to Highlight State's Role in Discovering Tennessine

Oak Ridge National Laboratory

Tuesday November 08, 2016, 12:05 PM

Internship Program Helps Foster Development of Future Nuclear Scientists

Oak Ridge National Laboratory

Friday May 13, 2016, 04:05 PM

More Than 12,000 Explore Jefferson Lab During April 30 Open House

Thomas Jefferson National Accelerator Facility

Monday April 25, 2016, 05:05 PM

Giving Back to National Science Bowl

Ames Laboratory

Friday March 25, 2016, 12:05 PM

NMSU Undergrad Tackles 3D Particle Scattering Animations After Receiving JSA Research Assistantship

Thomas Jefferson National Accelerator Facility

Tuesday February 02, 2016, 10:05 AM

Shannon Greco: A Self-Described "STEM Education Zealot"

Princeton Plasma Physics Laboratory

Monday November 16, 2015, 04:05 PM

Rare Earths for Life: An 85th Birthday Visit with Mr. Rare Earth

Ames Laboratory

Tuesday October 20, 2015, 01:05 PM

Meet Robert Palomino: 'Give Everything a Shot!'

Brookhaven National Laboratory

Tuesday April 22, 2014, 11:30 AM

University of Utah Makes Solar Accessible

University of Utah

Wednesday March 06, 2013, 03:40 PM

Student Innovator at Rensselaer Polytechnic Institute Seeks Brighter, Smarter, and More Efficient LEDs

Rensselaer Polytechnic Institute (RPI)

Friday November 16, 2012, 10:00 AM

Texas Tech Energy Commerce Students, Community Light up Tent City

Texas Tech University

Wednesday November 23, 2011, 10:45 AM

Don't Get 'Frosted' Over Heating Your Home This Winter

Temple University

Wednesday July 06, 2011, 06:00 PM

New Research Center To Tackle Critical Challenges Related to Aircraft Design, Wind Energy, Smart Buildings

Rensselaer Polytechnic Institute (RPI)

Friday April 22, 2011, 09:00 AM

First Polymer Solar-Thermal Device Heats Home, Saves Money

Wake Forest University

Friday April 15, 2011, 12:25 PM

Like Superman, American University Will Get Its Energy from the Sun

American University

Thursday February 10, 2011, 05:00 PM

ARRA Grant to Help Fund Seminary Building Green Roof

University of Chicago

Tuesday January 25, 2011, 12:35 PM

Ithaca College in Elite Company for Environmental Leadership in Building Construction

Ithaca College

Tuesday December 07, 2010, 05:00 PM

UC San Diego Installing 2.8 Megawatt Fuel Cell to Anchor Energy Innovation Park

University of California San Diego

Monday November 01, 2010, 12:50 PM

Rensselaer Smart Lighting Engineering Research Center Announces First Deployment of New Technology on Campus

Rensselaer Polytechnic Institute (RPI)

Friday September 10, 2010, 12:40 PM

Ithaca College Will Host Regional Clean Energy Summit

Ithaca College

Tuesday July 27, 2010, 10:30 AM

Texas Governor Announces $8.4 Million Award to Create Renewable Energy Institute

Texas Tech University

Friday May 07, 2010, 04:20 PM

Creighton University to Offer New Alternative Energy Program

Creighton University

Wednesday May 05, 2010, 09:30 AM

National Engineering Program Seeks Subject Matter Experts in Energy

JETS Junior Engineering Technical Society

Wednesday April 21, 2010, 12:30 PM

Students Using Solar Power To Create Sustainable Solutions for Haiti, Peru

Rensselaer Polytechnic Institute (RPI)

Wednesday March 03, 2010, 07:00 PM

Helping Hydrogen: Student Inventor Tackles Challenge of Hydrogen Storage

Rensselaer Polytechnic Institute (RPI)

Thursday February 04, 2010, 02:00 PM

Turning Exercise into Electricity

Furman University

Thursday November 12, 2009, 12:45 PM

Campus Leaders Showing the Way to a Sustainable, Clean Energy Future

National Wildlife Federation (NWF)

Tuesday November 03, 2009, 04:20 PM

Furman University Receives $2.5 Million DOE Grant for Geothermal Project

Furman University

Thursday September 17, 2009, 02:45 PM

Could Sorghum Become a Significant Alternative Fuel Source?

Salisbury University

Wednesday September 16, 2009, 11:15 AM

Students Navigating the Hudson River With Hydrogen Fuel Cells

Rensselaer Polytechnic Institute (RPI)

Wednesday September 16, 2009, 10:00 AM

College Presidents Flock to D.C., Urge Senate to Pass Clean Energy Bill

National Wildlife Federation (NWF)

Wednesday July 01, 2009, 04:15 PM

Northeastern Announces New Professional Master's in Energy Systems

Northeastern University

Friday February 13, 2009, 03:00 PM

Bioenergy Scientists to Discuss Latest Innovations at Conference in Washington, D.C., March 10-13

Cornell University

Friday October 12, 2007, 09:35 AM

Kansas Rural Schools To Receive Wind Turbines

Kansas State University

Thursday August 17, 2006, 05:30 PM

High Gas Prices Here to Stay, Says Engineering Professor

Rowan University




Showing results

0-4 Of 2215