Rutgers-New Brunswick Chancellor, Other University Leaders Join Governor-Elect Murphy's Transition2018 Team

Rutgers expertise will inform legislative, policy recommendations for incoming administration

More than 20 leaders at Rutgers University, including Rutgers University–New Brunswick Chancellor Deba Dutta, will join Governor-elect Philip D. Murphy’s Transition2018 committees to undertake policy analysis and recommendations on a host of state issues and new initiatives as the new gubernatorial administration prepares to take office.

The committees, comprised of policy experts and leaders in their respective fields, will meet throughout New Jersey over the next two months. Their reports and recommendations to the Governor-elect prior to the Jan. 16 inauguration will help inform the new administration’s legislative and regulatory agenda.

The Rutgers leaders on Governor-elect Murphy’s Transition2018 committees include:

Rutgers University–New Brunswick Chancellor Deba Dutta, on Governor-elect Murphy’s Transition2018 Environment and Energy committee. Chancellor Dutta, who began his service at Rutgers–New Brunswick on July 1, oversees an institution with more than 42,000 students, 10,000 faculty and staff, 12 degree-granting schools, five academic research centers, three administrative units, a premier Honors College, Douglass Residential College, and the Zimmerli Art Museum. In a career spanning over 30 years, Dr. Dutta has served as an educator, scholar, and administrator at four national research universities. At Rutgers, he is a tenured distinguished professor of engineering.

W. Steven Barnett, on the Education, Access and Opportunity committee. He is a Board of Governors professor and founder and co-director of the National Institute for Early Education Research (NIEER) at Rutgers–New Brunswick’s Graduate School of Education.

Gloria Bonilla-Santiago, on the Education, Access and Opportunity committee. She is a Board of Governors Distinguished Service Professor in the Department of Public Policy and Administration at Rutgers University–Camden. She also directs the Community Leadership Center and is the overseer and board chair of the LEAP Academy University Charter School.

Joel Cantor, on the Healthcare committee. He is a distinguished professor of public policy at the Edward J. Bloustein School of Planning and Public Policy, and founding director of the Center for State Health Policy within the Institute for Health, Health Care Policy and Aging Research at Rutgers Biomedical and Health Sciences (RBHS).

Jon A. Carnegie, on the Transportation and Infrastructure committee. He is executive director of the Alan M. Voorhees Transportation Center at the Bloustein School.

Christine Garmendia, on the Housing committee. She is a senior research fellow at the Rutgers Law School’s Center on Law, Inequality & Metropolitan Equity (CLiME) in Newark.

Jeanne Herb, on the Environment and Energy committee. She is an associate director of the Environmental Analysis and Communications Group at the Bloustein School.

Andrea Hetling, on the Housing committee. She is an associate professor and director of the Program in Public Policy at the Bloustein School.

Richard F. Keevey, on the Budget committee. He is a senior policy fellow at the Bloustein School and former budget director and comptroller for the State of New Jersey.

Kathy Krepcio, on the Human and Children Services committee. She is the executive director of the John J. Heldrich Center for Workforce Development at the Bloustein School.

Douglas L. Kruse, on the Stronger and Fairer Economy committee. He is the associate dean for academic affairs and a distinguished professor of Human Resource Management and Labor Studies and Employment Relations, at the Rutgers School of Management and Labor Relations.

Oliver Quinn, on the Urban and Regional Growth committee. A former assistant dean of Rutgers Law School–Newark, former judge and deputy solicitor of the U.S. Department of Labor, he serves as strategic transition leader for the university’s Joseph C. Cornwall Center for Metropolitan Studies.

Deborah M. Spitalnik, on the Human and Children Services committee. She is a professor of pediatrics at Rutgers Robert Wood Johnson Medical School at RBHS, and the founding executive director of The Boggs Center on Developmental Disabilities.

William Waldman, on the Human and Children Services committee. Waldman is a professor at the Rutgers School of Social Work. Previously, he was commissioner of the New Jersey Department of Human Services.

Karen White, on the Labor and Workforce Development committee. She is director of the Working Families Program at Rutgers–New Brunswick’s Center for Women and Work, in the School of Management and Labor Relations.

Junius W. Williams, on the Urban and Regional Growth committee. He is the founder and director of the Abbott Leadership Institute (ALI) at the Rutgers–Newark College of Arts and Sciences.

Additionally, Governor-elect Murphy named the following Rutgers leaders as transition committee co-chairs:

Carl Van Horn, senior advisor to the transition for strategy and policy, and co-chair of the Stronger and Fairer Economy Committee. Van Horn is distinguished professor of public policy at the Bloustein School and founding director of the John J. Heldrich Center for Workforce Development.

Ronald K. Chen, as co-chair of the Law and Justice committee. He is co-dean of and distinguished professor of law at Rutgers Law School in Newark.

Henry Coleman, co-chair of the Budget committee. He is a professor of public policy at the Bloustein School.

Maria Heidkamp, co-chair of the Labor and Workforce Development committee. She is director of the New Start Career Network at the Heldrich Center at the Bloustein School.

Martin E. Robins, co-chair of the Transportation and Infrastructure committee. He is director emeritus of the Alan M. Voorhees Transportation Center at the Bloustein School.

Richard Roper, co-chair of the Urban and Regional Growth committee. He is a public governor on the Rutgers Board of Governors and retired director of the planning department at the Port Authority of New York and New Jersey.

Rutgers Today recently published a Q&A with John Weingart, director of Rutgers–New Brunswick’s Eagleton Center on the American Governor, on how Governor-elect Murphy can lead a successful transition.