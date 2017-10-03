- 2017-11-28 15:05:32
- Article ID: 685846
New Director Named at Los Alamos National Laboratory
Wallace to become director January 1, 2018
“Dr. Wallace’s unique skills, experience and national security expertise make him the right person to lead Los Alamos in service to the country” said Pattiz. “Terry’s expertise in forensic seismology, a highly-specialized discipline, makes him an acknowledged international authority on the detection and quantification of nuclear tests.”
Wallace, age 61, will succeed Dr. Charlie McMillan, who announced in September his plans to retire from the Laboratory by the end of the year. Wallace becomes the 11th Director in the Laboratory’s nearly 75- year history.
Presently, Wallace serves as Principal Associate Director for Global Security (PADGS), and leads Laboratory programs with a focus on applying scientific and engineering capabilities to address national and global security threats, in particular, nuclear threats.
Dr. Wallace served as Principal Associate Director for Science, Technology, and Engineering (PADSTE) from 2006 to 2011 and as Associate Director of Strategic Research from 2005 to 2006. In those positions, he integrated the expertise from all basic science programs and five expansive science and engineering organizations to support LANL’s nuclear-weapons, threat-reduction, and national-security missions.
Wallace was selected following a search and selection process conducted by members of the LANS Board.
“I am honored and humbled to be leading Los Alamos National Laboratory,” said Wallace. “Our Laboratory’s mission has never been more important than it is today. “As Director, I am determined to extend, if not strengthen our 75-year legacy of scientific excellence in support of our national interests well into the future.”
Dr. Wallace holds Ph.D. and M.S. degrees in geophysics from California Institute of Technology and B.S. degrees in geophysics and mathematics from New Mexico Institute of Mining and Technology.
Wallace will oversee a budget of approximately $2.5 billion, employees and contractors numbering nearly 12,000, and a 36-square-mile site of scientific laboratories, nuclear facilities, experimental capabilities, administration buildings, and utilities.
Pattiz praised outgoing Director McMillan’s dedication and 35 years of service to Los Alamos, Lawrence Livermore and LANS: “Charlie McMillan has led Los Alamos National Laboratory with a rare combination of commitment, intelligence and hard work. We believe he has put this iconic institution in a strong position to continue serving the country for many years to come.”
About Los Alamos National Laboratory
Los Alamos National Laboratory, a multidisciplinary research institution engaged in strategic science on behalf of national security, is operated by Los Alamos National Security, LLC, a team composed of Bechtel National, the University of California, BWXT Government Group, and URS, an AECOM company, for the Department of Energy’s National Nuclear Security Administration.
Los Alamos enhances national security by ensuring the safety and reliability of the U.S. nuclear stockpile, developing technologies to reduce threats from weapons of mass destruction, and solving problems related to energy, environment, infrastructure, health, and global security concerns.
Additional Background
Career Details
Wallace first worked at Los Alamos Scientific Laboratory as an undergraduate student in 1975, and returned to the Laboratory in 2003.
Before returning to the Laboratory, Wallace spent 20 years as a professor with the University of Arizona with appointments to both the Geoscience Department and the Applied Mathematics Program. His scholarly work has earned him recognition as a leader within the worldwide geological community; he was awarded the American Geophysical Union’s prestigious Macelwane Medal, and has the rare honor of having a mineral named after him by the International Mineralogical Association Commission on New Minerals, Nomenclature and Classification.
Wallace is a Fellow of the American Geophysical Union (AGU). Wallace has served as President of the Seismological Society of America, Chairman of the Incorporated Institutions for Research in Seismology. He is the co-author of the most widely used seismology textbook, “Modern Global Seismology”, and has authored more than 100 peer review articles on various aspects of seismology. Wallace chaired The National Academy of Science Committee on Seismology and Geodynamics for 6 years, and was a member of the Board of Earth Science and Resources.
Personal
Wallace currently resides in Los Alamos. He has been married to Dr. Michelle Hall for over 29 years and they have a son, David, and two grandchildren. He was raised in Los Alamos and is a 1974 graduate of Los Alamos High School. Dr. Wallace is the son of the late Terry Wallace, Sr. and the late Jeanette Wallace and is a second-generation Laboratory employee.
MORE NEWS FROMLos Alamos National Laboratory
MEDIA CONTACT
Matt Nerzig
mnerzig@lanl.gov
Phone: 505-695-4233
CHANNELS
KEYWORDS
Science, Operations, DOE, LANL
Participating Labs
- DOE Office of Science
- Argonne National Laboratory
- Oak Ridge National Laboratory
- Pacific Northwest National Laboratory
- Iowa State University, Ames Laboratory
- Brookhaven National Laboratory
- Princeton Plasma Physics Laboratory
- Lawrence Berkeley National Laboratory
- Thomas Jefferson National Accelerator Facility
- Fermi National Accelerator Laboratory (Fermilab)
- SLAC National Accelerator Laboratory
Participating Labs
- DOE Office of Science
- Argonne National Laboratory
- Oak Ridge National Laboratory
- Pacific Northwest National Laboratory
- Iowa State University, Ames Laboratory
- Brookhaven National Laboratory
- Princeton Plasma Physics Laboratory
- Lawrence Berkeley National Laboratory
- Thomas Jefferson National Accelerator Facility
- Fermi National Accelerator Laboratory (Fermilab)
- SLAC National Accelerator Laboratory
Addition of Tin Boosts Nanoparticle's Photoluminescence
Researchers at the U.S. Department of Energy's Ames Laboratory have developed germanium nanoparticles with improved photoluminescence, making them potentially better materials for solar cells and imaging probes. The research team found that by adding tin to the nanoparticle's germanium core, its lattice structure better matched the lattice structure of the cadmium-sulfide coating which allows the particles to absorb more light.
"Holy Grail" for Batteries: Solid-State Magnesium Battery a Big Step Closer
A team of Department of Energy (DOE) scientists at the Joint Center for Energy Storage Research (JCESR) has discovered the fastest magnesium-ion solid-state conductor, a major step towards making solid-state magnesium-ion batteries that are both energy dense and safe.
SLAC-led Study Shows Potential for Efficiently Controlling 2-D Materials With Light
In experiments with the lab's ultrafast 'electron camera,' laser light hitting a material is almost completely converted into nuclear vibrations, which are key to switching a material's properties on and off for future electronics and other applications.
New Pathways, Better Biofuels
New research from an engineer at Washington University in St. Louis stitches together the best bits of several different bacteria--including a virulent pathogen--to synthesize a new biofuel product.
Solar Cell Discovery Opens a New Window to Powering Tomorrow's Cities
Windows that generate electricity may have a clearer path to prominent roles in buildings of the future due to an Argonne-led discovery.
How the Earth Stops High-Energy Neutrinos in Their Tracks
A research collaboration including scientists from Berkeley Lab has demonstrated that the Earth stops high-energy neutrinos - particles that only very rarely interact with matter.
Kentucky Researchers First to Produce High Grade Rare Earths From Coal
University of Kentucky researchers have produced nearly pure rare earth concentrates from Kentucky coal using an environmentally-conscious and cost-effective process, a groundbreaking accomplishment in the energy industry.
Watching Atoms Move in Hybrid Perovskite Crystals Reveals Clues to Improving Solar Cells
The discovery of nanoscale changes deep inside hybrid perovskites could shed light on developing low-cost, high-efficiency solar cells. Using X-ray beams and lasers, a team of researchers led by the University of California San Diego discovered how the movement of ions in hybrid perovskites causes certain regions within the material to become better solar cells than other parts.
Quantum Dots Amplify Light with Electrical Pumping
In a breakthrough development, Los Alamos scientists have shown that they can successfully amplify light using electrically excited films of the chemically synthesized semiconductor nanocrystals known as quantum dots.
The Challenge of Estimating Alaska's Soil Carbon Stocks
A geospatial analysis determined the optimal distribution of sites needed to reliably estimate Alaska's vast soil carbon.
Shantenu Jha Named Chair of Brookhaven Lab's Center for Data-Driven Discovery
Jha--a computational scientist who holds a joint appointment as an associate professor at Rutgers University--will lead a center that provides the focal point for data science research and development.
Five Brookhaven Lab Scientists Named 2017 American Physical Society Fellows
Anatoly Frenkel, Morgan May, Rachid Nouicer, Eric Stach, and Peter Steinberg were recognized for their outstanding contributions to astrophysics, materials physics, and nuclear physics.
Argonne Appoints Chief of Staff
Megan Clifford has been named Chief of Staff at the U.S. Department of Energy's (DOE) Argonne National Laboratory, effective January 1, 2018.
Jefferson Lab Scientist Selected to Receive Francis Slack Award
Dr. Hari Areti, has been selected to receive the Francis G. Slack Award, established by the Southeastern Section of the American Physical Society, to honor excellence in service to Physics in the Southeastern U.S.
ORNL Wins Nine R&D 100 Awards
Researchers at the Department of Energy's Oak Ridge National Laboratory have received nine R&D 100 Awards in recognition of their significant advancements in science and technology.
Argonne Scientists Capture Several R&D 100 Awards
Innovative technologies developed by researchers at the U.S. Department of Energy's (DOE) Argonne National Laboratory recently earned several R&D 100 Awards.
Eight Los Alamos innovations win R&D 100 Awards
Eight Los Alamos National Laboratory technologies won R&D 100 Awards last week at R&D Magazine's annual ceremony in Orlando, Florida.
Physicist David Gates Named Editor-in-Chief of Plasma, a New Online Journal
Article announces David Gates' appointment as editor-in-chief of Plasma magazine
Argonne to Install Comanche System to Explore ARM Technology for High-Performance Computing
Argonne National Laboratory is collaborating with Hewlett Packard Enterprise (HPE) to provide system software expertise and a development ecosystem for a future high-performance computing (HPC) system based on 64-bit ARM processors.
CANDLE Shines in 2017 HPCwire Readers' and Editors' Choice Awards
Argonne National Laboratory has been recognized in the annual <em>HPCwire</em> Readers' and Editors' Choice Awards, presented at the 2017 International Conference for High Performance Computing, Networking, Storage and Analysis (SC17), in Denver, Colorado.
The Challenge of Estimating Alaska's Soil Carbon Stocks
A geospatial analysis determined the optimal distribution of sites needed to reliably estimate Alaska's vast soil carbon.
Unplugging the Cellulose Biofuel Bottleneck
Molecular-level understanding of cellulose structure reveals why it resists degradation and could lead to cost-effective biofuels.
How Fungal Enzymes Break Down Plant Cell Walls
Lignocellulose-degrading enzyme complexes could improve biofuel production.
Stretching to Perfection of 2-D Semiconductors
Scientists use heat and mismatched surfaces to stretch films that can potentially improve the efficient operation of devices.
Simple is Beautiful in Quantum Computing
Defect spins in diamond were controlled with a simpler, geometric method, leading to faster computing.
The Effect of Hurricanes on Puerto Rico's Dry Forests
More frequent storms turn forests from carbon source to sink.
A Chemical Thermometer for Tropical Forests
Monoterpene measures how certain forests respond to heat stress.
Where a Leaf Lands and Lies Influences Carbon Levels in Soil for Years to Come
Whether carbon comes from leaves or needles affects how fast it decomposes, but where it ends up determines how long it's available.
Twisting Molecule Wrings More Power from Solar Cells
Readily rotating molecules let electrons last, resulting in higher solar cell efficiency.
Rules Are Only Suggestions in Heavy Elements
The arrangement of electrons in an exotic human-made element shows that certain properties of heavy elements cannot be predicted using lighter ones.
Spotlight
Bringing Diversity Into Computational Science Through Student Outreach
Brookhaven National Laboratory
From Science to Finance: SLAC Summer Interns Forge New Paths in STEM
SLAC National Accelerator Laboratory
Students Discuss 'Cosmic Opportunities' at 45th Annual SLAC Summer Institute
SLAC National Accelerator Laboratory
Binghamton University Opens $70 Million Smart Energy Building
Binghamton University, State University of New York
Widening Horizons for High Schoolers with Code
Argonne National Laboratory
Rensselaer Polytechnic Institute Graduates Urged to Embrace Change at 211th Commencement
Rensselaer Polytechnic Institute (RPI)
Rensselaer Polytechnic Institute President's Commencement Colloquy to Address "Criticality, Incisiveness, Creativity"
Rensselaer Polytechnic Institute (RPI)
ORNL, University of Tennessee Launch New Doctoral Program in Data Science
Oak Ridge National Laboratory
Champions in Science: Profile of Jonathan Kirzner
Department of Energy, Office of Science
High-Schooler Solves College-Level Security Puzzle From Argonne, Sparks Interest in Career
Argonne National Laboratory
Champions in Science: Profile of Jenica Jacobi
Department of Energy, Office of Science
Great Neck South High School Wins Regional Science Bowl at Brookhaven Lab
Brookhaven National Laboratory
Middle Schoolers Test Their Knowledge at Science Bowl Competition
Argonne National Laboratory
Haslam Visits ORNL to Highlight State's Role in Discovering Tennessine
Oak Ridge National Laboratory
Internship Program Helps Foster Development of Future Nuclear Scientists
Oak Ridge National Laboratory
More Than 12,000 Explore Jefferson Lab During April 30 Open House
Thomas Jefferson National Accelerator Facility
NMSU Undergrad Tackles 3D Particle Scattering Animations After Receiving JSA Research Assistantship
Thomas Jefferson National Accelerator Facility
Shannon Greco: A Self-Described "STEM Education Zealot"
Princeton Plasma Physics Laboratory
Rare Earths for Life: An 85th Birthday Visit with Mr. Rare Earth
Ames Laboratory
Meet Robert Palomino: 'Give Everything a Shot!'
Brookhaven National Laboratory
Student Innovator at Rensselaer Polytechnic Institute Seeks Brighter, Smarter, and More Efficient LEDs
Rensselaer Polytechnic Institute (RPI)
Texas Tech Energy Commerce Students, Community Light up Tent City
Texas Tech University
Don't Get 'Frosted' Over Heating Your Home This Winter
Temple University
New Research Center To Tackle Critical Challenges Related to Aircraft Design, Wind Energy, Smart Buildings
Rensselaer Polytechnic Institute (RPI)
First Polymer Solar-Thermal Device Heats Home, Saves Money
Wake Forest University
Like Superman, American University Will Get Its Energy from the Sun
American University
ARRA Grant to Help Fund Seminary Building Green Roof
University of Chicago
Ithaca College in Elite Company for Environmental Leadership in Building Construction
Ithaca College
UC San Diego Installing 2.8 Megawatt Fuel Cell to Anchor Energy Innovation Park
University of California San Diego
Rensselaer Smart Lighting Engineering Research Center Announces First Deployment of New Technology on Campus
Rensselaer Polytechnic Institute (RPI)
Ithaca College Will Host Regional Clean Energy Summit
Ithaca College
Texas Governor Announces $8.4 Million Award to Create Renewable Energy Institute
Texas Tech University
Creighton University to Offer New Alternative Energy Program
Creighton University
National Engineering Program Seeks Subject Matter Experts in Energy
JETS Junior Engineering Technical Society
Students Using Solar Power To Create Sustainable Solutions for Haiti, Peru
Rensselaer Polytechnic Institute (RPI)
Helping Hydrogen: Student Inventor Tackles Challenge of Hydrogen Storage
Rensselaer Polytechnic Institute (RPI)
Campus Leaders Showing the Way to a Sustainable, Clean Energy Future
National Wildlife Federation (NWF)
Furman University Receives $2.5 Million DOE Grant for Geothermal Project
Furman University
Could Sorghum Become a Significant Alternative Fuel Source?
Salisbury University
Students Navigating the Hudson River With Hydrogen Fuel Cells
Rensselaer Polytechnic Institute (RPI)
College Presidents Flock to D.C., Urge Senate to Pass Clean Energy Bill
National Wildlife Federation (NWF)
Northeastern Announces New Professional Master's in Energy Systems
Northeastern University
Bioenergy Scientists to Discuss Latest Innovations at Conference in Washington, D.C., March 10-13
Cornell University
Kansas Rural Schools To Receive Wind Turbines
Kansas State University
High Gas Prices Here to Stay, Says Engineering Professor
Rowan University
Showing results0-4 Of 2215