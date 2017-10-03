Doe Science news source
The DOE Science News Source is a Newswise initiative to promote research news from the Office of Science of the DOE to the public and news media.
  • 2017-11-28 15:05:32
  • Article ID: 685846

New Director Named at Los Alamos National Laboratory

Wallace to become director January 1, 2018

  • Credit: Los Alamos National Laboratory

    Terry Wallace was appointed Director of Los Alamos National Laboratory.

LOS ALAMOS, New Mexico, November 28, 2017— Dr. Terry Wallace has been appointed Director of Los Alamos National Laboratory (LANL) and President of Los Alamos National Security, LLC (LANS), the company that manages and operates the Laboratory for the National Nuclear Security Administration (NNSA).  The appointments were announced today by Norman J. Pattiz and Barbara E. Rusinko, Chair and Vice Chair of the Los Alamos National Security (LANS) Board of Governors, and are effective January 1, 2018.

“Dr. Wallace’s unique skills, experience and national security expertise make him the right person to lead Los Alamos in service to the country” said Pattiz. “Terry’s expertise in forensic seismology, a highly-specialized discipline, makes him an acknowledged international authority on the detection and quantification of nuclear tests.”

Wallace, age 61, will succeed Dr. Charlie McMillan, who announced in September his plans to retire from the Laboratory by the end of the year.  Wallace becomes the 11th Director in the Laboratory’s nearly 75- year history.

Presently, Wallace serves as Principal Associate Director for Global Security (PADGS), and leads Laboratory programs with a focus on applying scientific and engineering capabilities to address national and global security threats, in particular, nuclear threats. 

Dr.  Wallace served as Principal Associate Director for Science, Technology, and Engineering (PADSTE) from 2006 to 2011 and as Associate Director of Strategic Research from 2005 to 2006. In those positions, he integrated the expertise from all basic science programs and five expansive science and engineering organizations to support LANL’s nuclear-weapons, threat-reduction, and national-security missions.

Wallace was selected following a search and selection process conducted by members of the LANS Board.

“I am honored and humbled to be leading Los Alamos National Laboratory,” said Wallace.  “Our Laboratory’s mission has never been more important than it is today.  “As Director, I am determined to extend, if not strengthen our 75-year legacy of scientific excellence in support of our national interests well into the future.”

Dr. Wallace holds Ph.D. and M.S. degrees in geophysics from California Institute of Technology and B.S. degrees in geophysics and mathematics from New Mexico Institute of Mining and Technology.

Wallace will oversee a budget of approximately $2.5 billion, employees and contractors numbering nearly 12,000, and a 36-square-mile site of scientific laboratories, nuclear facilities, experimental capabilities, administration buildings, and utilities.

Pattiz praised outgoing Director McMillan’s dedication and 35 years of service to Los Alamos, Lawrence Livermore and LANS: “Charlie McMillan has led Los Alamos National Laboratory with a rare combination of commitment, intelligence and hard work.  We believe he has put this iconic institution in a strong position to continue serving the country for many years to come.”

About Los Alamos National Laboratory

Los Alamos National Laboratory, a multidisciplinary research institution engaged in strategic science on behalf of national security, is operated by Los Alamos National Security, LLC, a team composed of Bechtel National, the University of California, BWXT Government Group, and URS, an AECOM company, for the Department of Energy’s National Nuclear Security Administration.

Los Alamos enhances national security by ensuring the safety and reliability of the U.S. nuclear stockpile, developing technologies to reduce threats from weapons of mass destruction, and solving problems related to energy, environment, infrastructure, health, and global security concerns.

Additional Background

Career Details

Wallace first worked at Los Alamos Scientific Laboratory as an undergraduate student in 1975, and returned to the Laboratory in 2003.

Before returning to the Laboratory, Wallace spent 20 years as a professor with the University of Arizona with appointments to both the Geoscience Department and the Applied Mathematics Program.  His scholarly work has earned him recognition as a leader within the worldwide geological community; he was awarded the American Geophysical Union’s prestigious Macelwane Medal, and has the rare honor of having a mineral named after him by the International Mineralogical Association Commission on New Minerals, Nomenclature and Classification.

Wallace is a Fellow of the American Geophysical Union (AGU). Wallace has served as President of the Seismological Society of America, Chairman of the Incorporated Institutions for Research in Seismology. He is the co-author of the most widely used seismology textbook, “Modern Global Seismology”, and has authored more than 100 peer review articles on various aspects of seismology.  Wallace chaired The National Academy of Science Committee on Seismology and Geodynamics for 6 years, and was a member of the Board of Earth Science and Resources.

Personal

Wallace currently resides in Los Alamos.  He has been married to Dr. Michelle Hall for over 29 years and they have a son, David, and two grandchildren.  He was raised in Los Alamos and is a 1974 graduate of Los Alamos High School. Dr. Wallace is the son of the late Terry Wallace, Sr. and the late Jeanette Wallace and is a second-generation Laboratory employee.

MORE NEWS FROM

Los Alamos National Laboratory
Contact patient services
MEDIA CONTACT

Matt Nerzig
mnerzig@lanl.gov
Phone: 505-695-4233

CHANNELS
Energy, Nuclear Power, DOE Science News
KEYWORDS

Science, Operations, DOE, LANL

Related topics
Participating Labs
SEE ORIGINAL STUDY
view all latest news
Breaking

High-Performance Computing Cuts Particle Collision Data Prep Time

Addition of Tin Boosts Nanoparticle's Photoluminescence ...

High-Performance Computing Cuts Particle Collision Data Prep Time ...

"Holy Grail" for Batteries: Solid-State Magnesium Battery a Big Step Closer ...

What Can Science Gain From Computers That Learn? ...

SLAC-led Study Shows Potential for Efficiently Controlling 2-D Materials With Light ...

World's Smallest Fidget Spinner Showcases Access to Serious Science Facility ...

New Pathways, Better Biofuels ...

Solar Cell Discovery Opens a New Window to Powering Tomorrow's Cities ...

Pioneers of High-Performance Computing Library Reunite ...

How the Earth Stops High-Energy Neutrinos in Their Tracks ...

Kentucky Researchers First to Produce High Grade Rare Earths From Coal ...

Watching Atoms Move in Hybrid Perovskite Crystals Reveals Clues to Improving Solar Cells ...

PPPL Scientists Deliver New High-Resolution Diagnostic to National Laser Facility ...

Designing New Metal Alloys Using Engineered Nanostructures ...

Quantum Dots Amplify Light with Electrical Pumping ...

New Device Boosts Road Time for Tesla, Leaf Drivers ...

GraphBLAS: Building Blocks For High Performance Graph Analytics ...

Research Becomes Reality in Study of Fire Impact on Sonoma Water Resources ...

The Challenge of Estimating Alaska's Soil Carbon Stocks ...

Strain-Free Epitaxy of Germanium Film on Mica ...

Unplugging the Cellulose Biofuel Bottleneck ...

Detailed View of Immune Proteins Could Lead to New Pathogen-Defense Strategies ...

Unlocking the Secrets of Ebola ...

NYSERDA and Clarkson University Announce Discovery of New Process to Reduce Carbon Monoxide Emissions from Stored Wood Pellets ...

Scientists Make First Observations of How a Meteor-Like Shock Turns Silica Into Glass ...

How Fungal Enzymes Break Down Plant Cell Walls ...

Stretching to Perfection of 2-D Semiconductors ...

Simple is Beautiful in Quantum Computing ...

The Effect of Hurricanes on Puerto Rico's Dry Forests ...

A Chemical Thermometer for Tropical Forests ...

Where a Leaf Lands and Lies Influences Carbon Levels in Soil for Years to Come ...

Are Petite Poplars the Future of Biofuels? UW Studies Say Yes ...

Cyanobacterial Studies Examine Cellular Structure During Nitrogen Starvation ...

Volatility Surprises Arise in Removing Excess Hydrogen ...

X-Rays Reveal the Biting Truth About Parrotfish Teeth ...

Electron Backscatter Diffraction Yields Microstructure Insights ...

Twisting Molecule Wrings More Power from Solar Cells ...

To Find New Biofuel Enzymes, It Can Take a Microbial Village ...

'Criticality' Experiments Enhance Nuclear Safety ...

Neutrons Probe Oxygen-Generating Enzyme for a Greener Approach to Clean Water ...

SLAC X-ray Laser Reveals How Extreme Shocks Deform a Metal's Atomic Structure ...

Fuel Cell X-Ray Study Details Effects of Temperature and Moisture on Performance ...

Renewable Opportunities Abundant in Illinois ...

Plasma From Lasers Can Shed Light on Cosmic Rays, Solar Eruptions ...

New Routes to Renewables: Sandia Speeds Transformation of Biofuel Waste Into Wealth ...

Developing International Solar Energy Expertise ...

Resisting the Resistance: Neutrons Search for Clues to Combat Bacterial Threats ...

Cool Textiles to Beat the Heat ...

New Study: Scientists Narrow Down the Search for Dark Photons Using Decade-Old Particle Collider Data ...

Neutron Spectroscopy Reveals Common 'Oxygen Sponge' Catalyst Soaks Up Hydrogen Too ...
X
X
X

  • Filters

  • × Clear Filters

Addition of Tin Boosts Nanoparticle's Photoluminescence

Researchers at the U.S. Department of Energy's Ames Laboratory have developed germanium nanoparticles with improved photoluminescence, making them potentially better materials for solar cells and imaging probes. The research team found that by adding tin to the nanoparticle's germanium core, its lattice structure better matched the lattice structure of the cadmium-sulfide coating which allows the particles to absorb more light.

"Holy Grail" for Batteries: Solid-State Magnesium Battery a Big Step Closer

A team of Department of Energy (DOE) scientists at the Joint Center for Energy Storage Research (JCESR) has discovered the fastest magnesium-ion solid-state conductor, a major step towards making solid-state magnesium-ion batteries that are both energy dense and safe.

SLAC-led Study Shows Potential for Efficiently Controlling 2-D Materials With Light

In experiments with the lab's ultrafast 'electron camera,' laser light hitting a material is almost completely converted into nuclear vibrations, which are key to switching a material's properties on and off for future electronics and other applications.

New Pathways, Better Biofuels

New research from an engineer at Washington University in St. Louis stitches together the best bits of several different bacteria--including a virulent pathogen--to synthesize a new biofuel product.

Solar Cell Discovery Opens a New Window to Powering Tomorrow's Cities

Windows that generate electricity may have a clearer path to prominent roles in buildings of the future due to an Argonne-led discovery.

How the Earth Stops High-Energy Neutrinos in Their Tracks

A research collaboration including scientists from Berkeley Lab has demonstrated that the Earth stops high-energy neutrinos - particles that only very rarely interact with matter.

Kentucky Researchers First to Produce High Grade Rare Earths From Coal

University of Kentucky researchers have produced nearly pure rare earth concentrates from Kentucky coal using an environmentally-conscious and cost-effective process, a groundbreaking accomplishment in the energy industry.

Watching Atoms Move in Hybrid Perovskite Crystals Reveals Clues to Improving Solar Cells

The discovery of nanoscale changes deep inside hybrid perovskites could shed light on developing low-cost, high-efficiency solar cells. Using X-ray beams and lasers, a team of researchers led by the University of California San Diego discovered how the movement of ions in hybrid perovskites causes certain regions within the material to become better solar cells than other parts.

Quantum Dots Amplify Light with Electrical Pumping

In a breakthrough development, Los Alamos scientists have shown that they can successfully amplify light using electrically excited films of the chemically synthesized semiconductor nanocrystals known as quantum dots.

The Challenge of Estimating Alaska's Soil Carbon Stocks

A geospatial analysis determined the optimal distribution of sites needed to reliably estimate Alaska's vast soil carbon.


  • Filters

  • × Clear Filters

Shantenu Jha Named Chair of Brookhaven Lab's Center for Data-Driven Discovery

Jha--a computational scientist who holds a joint appointment as an associate professor at Rutgers University--will lead a center that provides the focal point for data science research and development.

Five Brookhaven Lab Scientists Named 2017 American Physical Society Fellows

Anatoly Frenkel, Morgan May, Rachid Nouicer, Eric Stach, and Peter Steinberg were recognized for their outstanding contributions to astrophysics, materials physics, and nuclear physics.

Argonne Appoints Chief of Staff

Megan Clifford has been named Chief of Staff at the U.S. Department of Energy's (DOE) Argonne National Laboratory, effective January 1, 2018.

Jefferson Lab Scientist Selected to Receive Francis Slack Award

Dr. Hari Areti, has been selected to receive the Francis G. Slack Award, established by the Southeastern Section of the American Physical Society, to honor excellence in service to Physics in the Southeastern U.S.

ORNL Wins Nine R&D 100 Awards

Researchers at the Department of Energy's Oak Ridge National Laboratory have received nine R&D 100 Awards in recognition of their significant advancements in science and technology.

Argonne Scientists Capture Several R&D 100 Awards

Innovative technologies developed by researchers at the U.S. Department of Energy's (DOE) Argonne National Laboratory recently earned several R&D 100 Awards.

Eight Los Alamos innovations win R&D 100 Awards

Eight Los Alamos National Laboratory technologies won R&D 100 Awards last week at R&D Magazine's annual ceremony in Orlando, Florida.

Physicist David Gates Named Editor-in-Chief of Plasma, a New Online Journal

Article announces David Gates' appointment as editor-in-chief of Plasma magazine

Argonne to Install Comanche System to Explore ARM Technology for High-Performance Computing

Argonne National Laboratory is collaborating with Hewlett Packard Enterprise (HPE) to provide system software expertise and a development ecosystem for a future high-performance computing (HPC) system based on 64-bit ARM processors.

CANDLE Shines in 2017 HPCwire Readers' and Editors' Choice Awards

Argonne National Laboratory has been recognized in the annual <em>HPCwire</em> Readers' and Editors' Choice Awards, presented at the 2017 International Conference for High Performance Computing, Networking, Storage and Analysis (SC17), in Denver, Colorado.


  • Filters

  • × Clear Filters

The Challenge of Estimating Alaska's Soil Carbon Stocks

A geospatial analysis determined the optimal distribution of sites needed to reliably estimate Alaska's vast soil carbon.

Unplugging the Cellulose Biofuel Bottleneck

Molecular-level understanding of cellulose structure reveals why it resists degradation and could lead to cost-effective biofuels.

How Fungal Enzymes Break Down Plant Cell Walls

Lignocellulose-degrading enzyme complexes could improve biofuel production.

Stretching to Perfection of 2-D Semiconductors

Scientists use heat and mismatched surfaces to stretch films that can potentially improve the efficient operation of devices.

Simple is Beautiful in Quantum Computing

Defect spins in diamond were controlled with a simpler, geometric method, leading to faster computing.

The Effect of Hurricanes on Puerto Rico's Dry Forests

More frequent storms turn forests from carbon source to sink.

A Chemical Thermometer for Tropical Forests

Monoterpene measures how certain forests respond to heat stress.

Where a Leaf Lands and Lies Influences Carbon Levels in Soil for Years to Come

Whether carbon comes from leaves or needles affects how fast it decomposes, but where it ends up determines how long it's available.

Twisting Molecule Wrings More Power from Solar Cells

Readily rotating molecules let electrons last, resulting in higher solar cell efficiency.

Rules Are Only Suggestions in Heavy Elements

The arrangement of electrons in an exotic human-made element shows that certain properties of heavy elements cannot be predicted using lighter ones.


Spotlight

Tuesday October 03, 2017, 01:05 PM

Stairway to Science

Argonne National Laboratory

Thursday September 28, 2017, 12:05 PM

After-School Energy Rush

Argonne National Laboratory

Thursday September 28, 2017, 10:05 AM

Bringing Diversity Into Computational Science Through Student Outreach

Brookhaven National Laboratory

Thursday September 21, 2017, 03:05 PM

From Science to Finance: SLAC Summer Interns Forge New Paths in STEM

SLAC National Accelerator Laboratory

Thursday September 07, 2017, 02:05 PM

Students Discuss 'Cosmic Opportunities' at 45th Annual SLAC Summer Institute

SLAC National Accelerator Laboratory

Thursday August 31, 2017, 05:05 PM

Binghamton University Opens $70 Million Smart Energy Building

Binghamton University, State University of New York

Wednesday August 23, 2017, 05:05 PM

Widening Horizons for High Schoolers with Code

Argonne National Laboratory

Saturday May 20, 2017, 12:05 PM

Rensselaer Polytechnic Institute Graduates Urged to Embrace Change at 211th Commencement

Rensselaer Polytechnic Institute (RPI)

Wednesday May 17, 2017, 11:05 AM

Rensselaer Polytechnic Institute President's Commencement Colloquy to Address "Criticality, Incisiveness, Creativity"

Rensselaer Polytechnic Institute (RPI)

Monday May 15, 2017, 01:05 PM

ORNL, University of Tennessee Launch New Doctoral Program in Data Science

Oak Ridge National Laboratory

Friday April 07, 2017, 11:05 AM

Champions in Science: Profile of Jonathan Kirzner

Department of Energy, Office of Science

Wednesday April 05, 2017, 12:05 PM

High-Schooler Solves College-Level Security Puzzle From Argonne, Sparks Interest in Career

Argonne National Laboratory

Tuesday March 28, 2017, 12:05 PM

Champions in Science: Profile of Jenica Jacobi

Department of Energy, Office of Science

Friday March 24, 2017, 10:40 AM

Great Neck South High School Wins Regional Science Bowl at Brookhaven Lab

Brookhaven National Laboratory

Wednesday February 15, 2017, 04:05 PM

Middle Schoolers Test Their Knowledge at Science Bowl Competition

Argonne National Laboratory

Friday January 27, 2017, 04:00 PM

Haslam Visits ORNL to Highlight State's Role in Discovering Tennessine

Oak Ridge National Laboratory

Tuesday November 08, 2016, 12:05 PM

Internship Program Helps Foster Development of Future Nuclear Scientists

Oak Ridge National Laboratory

Friday May 13, 2016, 04:05 PM

More Than 12,000 Explore Jefferson Lab During April 30 Open House

Thomas Jefferson National Accelerator Facility

Monday April 25, 2016, 05:05 PM

Giving Back to National Science Bowl

Ames Laboratory

Friday March 25, 2016, 12:05 PM

NMSU Undergrad Tackles 3D Particle Scattering Animations After Receiving JSA Research Assistantship

Thomas Jefferson National Accelerator Facility

Tuesday February 02, 2016, 10:05 AM

Shannon Greco: A Self-Described "STEM Education Zealot"

Princeton Plasma Physics Laboratory

Monday November 16, 2015, 04:05 PM

Rare Earths for Life: An 85th Birthday Visit with Mr. Rare Earth

Ames Laboratory

Tuesday October 20, 2015, 01:05 PM

Meet Robert Palomino: 'Give Everything a Shot!'

Brookhaven National Laboratory

Tuesday April 22, 2014, 11:30 AM

University of Utah Makes Solar Accessible

University of Utah

Wednesday March 06, 2013, 03:40 PM

Student Innovator at Rensselaer Polytechnic Institute Seeks Brighter, Smarter, and More Efficient LEDs

Rensselaer Polytechnic Institute (RPI)

Friday November 16, 2012, 10:00 AM

Texas Tech Energy Commerce Students, Community Light up Tent City

Texas Tech University

Wednesday November 23, 2011, 10:45 AM

Don't Get 'Frosted' Over Heating Your Home This Winter

Temple University

Wednesday July 06, 2011, 06:00 PM

New Research Center To Tackle Critical Challenges Related to Aircraft Design, Wind Energy, Smart Buildings

Rensselaer Polytechnic Institute (RPI)

Friday April 22, 2011, 09:00 AM

First Polymer Solar-Thermal Device Heats Home, Saves Money

Wake Forest University

Friday April 15, 2011, 12:25 PM

Like Superman, American University Will Get Its Energy from the Sun

American University

Thursday February 10, 2011, 05:00 PM

ARRA Grant to Help Fund Seminary Building Green Roof

University of Chicago

Tuesday January 25, 2011, 12:35 PM

Ithaca College in Elite Company for Environmental Leadership in Building Construction

Ithaca College

Tuesday December 07, 2010, 05:00 PM

UC San Diego Installing 2.8 Megawatt Fuel Cell to Anchor Energy Innovation Park

University of California San Diego

Monday November 01, 2010, 12:50 PM

Rensselaer Smart Lighting Engineering Research Center Announces First Deployment of New Technology on Campus

Rensselaer Polytechnic Institute (RPI)

Friday September 10, 2010, 12:40 PM

Ithaca College Will Host Regional Clean Energy Summit

Ithaca College

Tuesday July 27, 2010, 10:30 AM

Texas Governor Announces $8.4 Million Award to Create Renewable Energy Institute

Texas Tech University

Friday May 07, 2010, 04:20 PM

Creighton University to Offer New Alternative Energy Program

Creighton University

Wednesday May 05, 2010, 09:30 AM

National Engineering Program Seeks Subject Matter Experts in Energy

JETS Junior Engineering Technical Society

Wednesday April 21, 2010, 12:30 PM

Students Using Solar Power To Create Sustainable Solutions for Haiti, Peru

Rensselaer Polytechnic Institute (RPI)

Wednesday March 03, 2010, 07:00 PM

Helping Hydrogen: Student Inventor Tackles Challenge of Hydrogen Storage

Rensselaer Polytechnic Institute (RPI)

Thursday February 04, 2010, 02:00 PM

Turning Exercise into Electricity

Furman University

Thursday November 12, 2009, 12:45 PM

Campus Leaders Showing the Way to a Sustainable, Clean Energy Future

National Wildlife Federation (NWF)

Tuesday November 03, 2009, 04:20 PM

Furman University Receives $2.5 Million DOE Grant for Geothermal Project

Furman University

Thursday September 17, 2009, 02:45 PM

Could Sorghum Become a Significant Alternative Fuel Source?

Salisbury University

Wednesday September 16, 2009, 11:15 AM

Students Navigating the Hudson River With Hydrogen Fuel Cells

Rensselaer Polytechnic Institute (RPI)

Wednesday September 16, 2009, 10:00 AM

College Presidents Flock to D.C., Urge Senate to Pass Clean Energy Bill

National Wildlife Federation (NWF)

Wednesday July 01, 2009, 04:15 PM

Northeastern Announces New Professional Master's in Energy Systems

Northeastern University

Friday February 13, 2009, 03:00 PM

Bioenergy Scientists to Discuss Latest Innovations at Conference in Washington, D.C., March 10-13

Cornell University

Friday October 12, 2007, 09:35 AM

Kansas Rural Schools To Receive Wind Turbines

Kansas State University

Thursday August 17, 2006, 05:30 PM

High Gas Prices Here to Stay, Says Engineering Professor

Rowan University




Showing results

0-4 Of 2215