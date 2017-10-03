- 2017-11-30 12:05:17
- Article ID: 685974
Photosynthesis without Cells: Turning Light into Fuel
An entirely human-made architecture produces hydrogen fuel using light, shows promise for transmitting energy in numerous applications.
The Science
An entirely human-made architecture that converts light into fuel was built at the Center for Nanoscale Materials. This architecture combines tiny, nano-sized and artificial biological structures. It uses water and sunlight to pump out hydrogen without need of high heat or pressure.
The Impact
Plants and other natural systems use energy to move protons across a cell membrane. The motion turns light energy into a cellular “fuel.” The elegance of this process inspires scientists to mimic it for new human-made materials and processes. A human-made “proton pump” was built. It was then integrated with a tiny embedded titanium and platinum catalyst. The two parts work together to produce hydrogen under illumination. This structure could have practical uses in energy storage, catalysis, and artificial life systems.
Summary
At Argonne National Laboratory’s Center for Nanoscale Materials, a U.S. Department of Energy user facility, researchers employed artificial nanodisc membrane technology to develop a structure for converting light into hydrogen. The small nanodisc membranes assist the study of proteins structure. In this case, the researchers sought to mimic nature’s proton pump machinery. The resulting proton pump was synthetically engineered cell-free, using nanodiscs as a membrane template to facilitate non-biological protein synthesis. The team then integrated the nanodisc-protein structure with nanoclusters of a titanium oxide semiconductor and tiny dots of platinum co-catalyst (TiO2/Pt). In this form, titanium oxide is a strong conductor for chemical reactions involving light. Once this bioarchitecture was developed, a near constant transformation of light into hydrogen ensued for at least 2 to 3 hours. This research could have practical applications in energy storage, catalysis, and artificial life systems.
Funding
This work was performed at the Center for Nanoscale Materials, a U.S. Department of Energy Office of Science user facility. P. Wang acknowledges partial support from the National Basic Research Program of China and the Recruitment Program of Global Experts. V. Chupin acknowledges support from the Ministry of Education and Science of the Russian Federation.
Publication
P. Wang, A.Y. Chang, V. Novosad, V.V. Chupin, R.D. Schaller, and E.A. Rozhkova, “Cell-free synthetic biology chassis for nanocatalytic photon-to-hydrogen conversion.” ACS Nano 11, 6739 (2017). [DOI: 10.1021/acsnano.7b01142]
Department of Energy, Office of Science
MEDIA CONTACT
Kristin Manke
kristin.manke@science.doe.gov
CHANNELS
CITATIONS
ACS Nano 11, 6739 (2017). [DOI: 10.1021/acsnano.7b01142]
KEYWORDS
Basic Energy Sciences, Basic Energy Research, Argonne National Laboratory, Center For Nanoscale Materials, Center for Nanoscale Materials (CNM), Center for Nanoscale , ACS Nano, Hydrogen Fuel, Photons, Catalysts, Catalysis, Catalyst, Photosynthesis & biomimetics, Photosynthesis, solar fuels, energy transfer, Transmission, Water, Sunlight, Sunlight Energy, Hydrogen, Fuels, fuels from sunlight, proton pump, Protons, Energy Storage
Participating Labs
- DOE Office of Science
- Argonne National Laboratory
- Oak Ridge National Laboratory
- Pacific Northwest National Laboratory
- Iowa State University, Ames Laboratory
- Brookhaven National Laboratory
- Princeton Plasma Physics Laboratory
- Lawrence Berkeley National Laboratory
- Thomas Jefferson National Accelerator Facility
- Fermi National Accelerator Laboratory (Fermilab)
- SLAC National Accelerator Laboratory
