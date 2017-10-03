Scientists at Johns Hopkins have used supercomputers to create an atomic scale map that tracks how the signaling chemical glutamate binds to a neuron in the brain. The findings, say the scientists, shed light on the dynamic physics of the chemical’s pathway, as well as the speed of nerve cell communications.

- 2017-12-13 11:00:31
- Article ID: 686733
Johns Hopkins Scientists Chart How Brain Signals Connect to Neurons
EMBARGOED FOR RELEASE ON 12/14/2017 AT 12:00 P.M. EST
It’s long been known that brain neurons use glutamate as a way to communicate with each other. As one neuron releases glutamate, an adjacent neuron latches onto the chemical through a structure on the neuron’s surface called a receptor. The glutamate-receptor connection triggers a neuron to open chemical channels that let in charged particles called ions, creating an electric spark that activates the neuron.
“All of this happens within a millisecond, and what hasn’t been known is the way receptors latch onto glutamate. Our new experiments suggest that glutamate molecules need to take very particular pathways on the surface of glutamate receptors in order to fit into a pocket within the receptor,” says Albert Lau, Ph.D., assistant professor of biophysics and biophysical chemistry at the Johns Hopkins University School of Medicine.
For the research, the Johns Hopkins scientists used a supercomputer called Anton, which is run by the Pittsburgh Supercomputing Center. They also worked with researchers at Humboldt University in Berlin who specialize in recording how charged particles flow between biological membranes.
A report of the experiments will be published in the Jan. 3 issue of Neuron.
To develop their model of how glutamate might connect to brain cell receptors, Lau and Johns Hopkins research fellow Alvin Yu used a computing technique called molecular dynamic simulations, which was developed by Martin Karplus, Michael Levitt and Arieh Warshel and earned them a Nobel Prize in 2013. The simulations use Sir Isaac Newton’s laws of motion and a set of mathematical rules, or algorithms to assign energy functions to atoms and the substances made from those atoms.
“It takes an enormous amount of computer processing power to do these types of simulations,” says Lau.
In their experiment, Yu and Lau immersed glutamate molecules and a truncated version of the glutamate receptor in a water and sodium chloride solution. The supercomputer recorded dynamics and interactions among nearly 50,000 atoms in the solution.
“There are many ways glutamate can connect with a receptor,” says Lau. But some pathways are more direct than others. “The difference is like taking the faster highway route versus local roads to get to a destination.”
Yu and Lau counted how frequently they saw glutamate in every position on the receptor. It turns out that glutamate spends most of its time gliding into three distinct pathways.
Zooming in more closely at those pathways, the scientists found that the chemical’s negatively charged atoms are guided by positively charged atoms on the neuron’s glutamate receptors.
“What we see is an electrostatic connection, and the path glutamate follows is determined by where the charges are,” says Lau. In the world of physics, when two objects near each other have opposing electrical charges, they attract each other.
Lau says that the positively charged residues on the glutamate receptor may have evolved to shorten the time that glutamate takes to find its binding pocket.
To test this idea, Lau teamed up with scientists at Humboldt University to introduce mutations into the gene that codes for the glutamate receptor to change positively charged residues into either negatively charged or uncharged ones.
Then, they measured the resulting electrical currents to determine if there was a change in the rate of the receptor’s activation in the presence of glutamate.
The results of that experiment showed that mutated glutamate receptors activated at half the speed of the normal version of the receptor.
“If, as we think is the case, communication between neurons has to happen at a particular rate for effective brain activity, then slowing down that rate means that the brain won't work as well,” says Lau. “We believe that these glutamate receptors have evolved a way to speed up the binding process.”
The scientists add that, in some cases, glutamate seems to be able to bind to the receptor upside down. When this happens, the glutamate receptor’s pocket can’t close entirely, possibly making it unable to fully open its channels to allow ions into the neuron.
Lau says that further research is needed to determine if other compounds that target the glutamate receptor, such as quisqualic acid, which is found in the seeds of some flowering plants, tread the same three pathways that glutamate tends to follow.
So far, Lau’s team has focused its computer simulations only on the main binding region of the glutamate receptor. The researchers plan to study other areas of glutamate receptors exposed to glutamate.
The Johns Hopkins’ team collaborators in Berlin were Héctor Salazar and Andrew Plested.
The research was funded by the National Institutes of Health’s National Institute of General Medical Sciences (R01GM094495), the European Commission GluActive grant and the German Research Foundation Cluster of Excellence NeuroCure grant.
MORE NEWS FROMJohns Hopkins Medicine
MEDIA CONTACT
Vanessa Wasta
410-955-8236
wasta@jhmi.edu
CHANNELS
CITATIONS
R01GM094495,
Neuron
KEYWORDS
Participating Labs
- DOE Office of Science
- Argonne National Laboratory
- Oak Ridge National Laboratory
- Pacific Northwest National Laboratory
- Iowa State University, Ames Laboratory
- Brookhaven National Laboratory
- Princeton Plasma Physics Laboratory
- Lawrence Berkeley National Laboratory
- Thomas Jefferson National Accelerator Facility
- Fermi National Accelerator Laboratory (Fermilab)
- SLAC National Accelerator Laboratory
Participating Labs
- DOE Office of Science
- Argonne National Laboratory
- Oak Ridge National Laboratory
- Pacific Northwest National Laboratory
- Iowa State University, Ames Laboratory
- Brookhaven National Laboratory
- Princeton Plasma Physics Laboratory
- Lawrence Berkeley National Laboratory
- Thomas Jefferson National Accelerator Facility
- Fermi National Accelerator Laboratory (Fermilab)
- SLAC National Accelerator Laboratory
Johns Hopkins Scientists Chart How Brain Signals Connect to Neurons
Scientists at Johns Hopkins have used supercomputers to create an atomic scale map that tracks how the signaling chemical glutamate binds to a neuron in the brain. The findings, say the scientists, shed light on the dynamic physics of the chemical's pathway, as well as the speed of nerve cell communications.
Clearing the Air
A greater understanding of the dynamics of chemical reactions is leading to better models of atmospheric chemistry. Through this work, scientists are gaining insight into a key chemical able to break down some major air pollutants.
The Wet Road to Fast and Stable Batteries
An international team of scientists --- including several researchers from the U.S. Department of Energy's (DOE) Argonne National Laboratory -- - has discovered an anode battery material with superfast charging and stable operation over many thousands of cycles.
Light Perfects Interfaces
Shining light on a growing semiconductor modifies its interface with the surface and could improve the optical properties of each.
Advance in Light Filtering Technology Has Implications for LCD Screens, Lasers and Beyond
Vector polarizers are a light filtering technology hidden behind the operation of many optical systems. They can be found, for instance, in sunglasses, LCD screens, microscopes, microprocessors, laser machining and more. Optical physicists published details of their new vector polarizer design this week in APL Photonics. The newly proposed design is a major advance in polarization technology because it enables flexible filtering of a wide range of light sources and generation of new light states.
Accelerating the Self-Assembly of Nanoscale Patterns for Next-Generation Materials
Scientists have come up with a way to massively speed up the ordering process for self-assembling materials. The resulting ultra-small, well-ordered patterns could be used in the fabrication of microelectronics, antireflective surfaces, magnetic data storage systems, and fluid-flow devices.
Beta of Neurodata Without Borders Software Now Available
Neuroscientists can now explore a beta version of the new Neurodata Without Borders: Neurophysiology (NWB:N 2.0) software and offer input to developers before it is fully released next year.
Scientists Discover Path to Improving Game-Changing Battery Electrode
Researchers from Stanford University, two Department of Energy national labs and the battery manufacturer Samsung created a comprehensive picture of how the same chemical processes that give cathodes their high capacity are also linked to changes in atomic structure that sap performance.
ESnet's Petascale DTN Project Speeds up Data Transfers between Leading HPC Centers
A new Petascale Data Transfer Node project aims to to achieve regular disk-to-disk, end-to-end transfer rates of one petabyte per week between major supercomputing facilities, which translates to achievable throughput rates of about 15 Gbps on real world science data sets.
Underappreciated Microbes Now Get Credit for Holding Down Two Jobs in Soil
Soil microbes work as both decomposers and synthesizers of carbon compounds in soil, offering new answers with impacts to crops and eco-health.
LLNL Releases Newly Declassified Nuclear Test Videos
Researchers at Lawrence Livermore National Laboratory (LLNL) released 62 newly declassified videos today of atmospheric nuclear tests films that have never before been seen by the public.
NAU Researchers Join DOE Project to Study the Soil Microbiome and Its Effect on Carbon Persistence
NAU Regents' Professor Bruce Hungate, director of the Center for Ecosystem Science and Society (Ecoss), recently joined a new initiative lead by LLNL to study how the soil microbiome controls the mechanisms that regulate the stabilization of the organic matter in soil.
Four Scientists Win the Los Alamos Medal
Los Alamos National Laboratory will award four former researchers with the Los Alamos Medal for their scientific contributions.
Stewart Prager Honored with FPA Distinguished Career Award
Announcement of Fusion Power Associates career award for Stewart Prager
WVU Physicists Among Collaborators Granted $7 Million to Form U.S. Department of Energy Center of Excellence
Scientists pause each afternoon at Kirtland Air Force Base in Sandia National Laboratories in Albuquerque, New Mexico, awaiting the daily lightning flash and unmistakable floor jolt that accompanies a Z shot
US Dept. Of Energy Grant to Advance Combined Heat and Power Systems in the Midwest
The University of Illinois at Chicago has received a five-year, $4.2 million grant from the U.S. Department of Energy to help industrial, commercial, institutional and utility entities evaluate and install highly efficient combined heat and power (CHP) technologies.CHP, also known as cogeneration, is a single system that produces both thermal energy and electricity.
Applications Open: ECS Toyota Young Investigator Fellowship 2018-2019
ECS, in a continued partnership with the Toyota Research Institute of North America (TRINA), a division of Toyota Motor Engineering & Manufacturing North America, Inc. (TEMA), is requesting proposals from young professors and scholars pursuing innovative electrochemical research in green energy technology.
Successful Startup Founder to Lead Entrepreneurship Program at Argonne
John Carlisle has been named the director of Chain Reaction Innovations (CRI), a program aimed at accelerating job creation through innovation, based at the U.S. Department of Energy's Argonne National Laboratory.
Department of Energy Supports Argonne Nuclear Technologies
This fall, U.S. Department of Energy Secretary Rick Perry announced nearly $4.7 million in funding for the department's Argonne National Laboratory across 16 projects in three divisions. Four of those TCF awards, representing more than $1 million in funds, are slated for Argonne's Nuclear Engineering division.
Southern Research Develops Gasifier Technology to Unlock Coal's Potential
Southern Research has been selected to receive nearly $1.7 million in U.S. Department of Energy funding to develop a new, cost-efficient gasifier capable of converting low-grade coal into synthesis gas (syngas) that can be used in a number of applications.
New Quantum Liquid Crystal--In the Driver's Seat
Lasers reveal a new state of matter--the first 3-D quantum liquid crystal.
Chemical "Pressure" Tuning Magnetic Properties
Unexpectedly, a little chemical substitution stabilizes unusual magnetic phase of vortexes called skyrmions.
Stirring up a Quantum Spin Liquid with Disorder
New, unexpected paradigm discovered: Disorder may actually promote an exotic quantum state, with potential for ultrafast computing.
Light Perfects Interfaces
Shining light on a growing semiconductor modifies its interface with the surface and could improve the optical properties of each.
Underappreciated Microbes Now Get Credit for Holding Down Two Jobs in Soil
Soil microbes work as both decomposers and synthesizers of carbon compounds in soil, offering new answers with impacts to crops and eco-health.
Energy, Economy, and the Earth: The Benefits of Creating Feedback Loops
Scientists reduce uncertainties in future climate prediction by directly coupling an energy-economy model to an Earth system model.
How Grasslands Regulate Their Productivity in Response to Droughts
Scientists show that grasslands are more sensitive to changes in the amount of moisture in the air than to changes in precipitation.
Building Confidence in Hydrologic Models
Scientists evaluate seven hydrologic models to understand how each model agrees and differs.
El Nino and Liquid Water Clouds Contribute to Antarctic Melt in 2015-2016
Atmospheric Radiation Measurement (ARM) observations provide clues on atmospheric contributions to an Antarctic melt event.
Designer Yeast Consumes Plant Matter and Spits Out Fatty Alcohols for Detergents and Biofuels
Highest concentration and yield of valuable chemicals reported in industrial yeast Saccharomyces cerevisiae.
Spotlight
Bringing Diversity Into Computational Science Through Student Outreach
Brookhaven National Laboratory
From Science to Finance: SLAC Summer Interns Forge New Paths in STEM
SLAC National Accelerator Laboratory
Students Discuss 'Cosmic Opportunities' at 45th Annual SLAC Summer Institute
SLAC National Accelerator Laboratory
Binghamton University Opens $70 Million Smart Energy Building
Binghamton University, State University of New York
Widening Horizons for High Schoolers with Code
Argonne National Laboratory
Rensselaer Polytechnic Institute Graduates Urged to Embrace Change at 211th Commencement
Rensselaer Polytechnic Institute (RPI)
Rensselaer Polytechnic Institute President's Commencement Colloquy to Address "Criticality, Incisiveness, Creativity"
Rensselaer Polytechnic Institute (RPI)
ORNL, University of Tennessee Launch New Doctoral Program in Data Science
Oak Ridge National Laboratory
Champions in Science: Profile of Jonathan Kirzner
Department of Energy, Office of Science
High-Schooler Solves College-Level Security Puzzle From Argonne, Sparks Interest in Career
Argonne National Laboratory
Champions in Science: Profile of Jenica Jacobi
Department of Energy, Office of Science
Great Neck South High School Wins Regional Science Bowl at Brookhaven Lab
Brookhaven National Laboratory
Middle Schoolers Test Their Knowledge at Science Bowl Competition
Argonne National Laboratory
Haslam Visits ORNL to Highlight State's Role in Discovering Tennessine
Oak Ridge National Laboratory
Internship Program Helps Foster Development of Future Nuclear Scientists
Oak Ridge National Laboratory
More Than 12,000 Explore Jefferson Lab During April 30 Open House
Thomas Jefferson National Accelerator Facility
NMSU Undergrad Tackles 3D Particle Scattering Animations After Receiving JSA Research Assistantship
Thomas Jefferson National Accelerator Facility
Shannon Greco: A Self-Described "STEM Education Zealot"
Princeton Plasma Physics Laboratory
Rare Earths for Life: An 85th Birthday Visit with Mr. Rare Earth
Ames Laboratory
Meet Robert Palomino: 'Give Everything a Shot!'
Brookhaven National Laboratory
Student Innovator at Rensselaer Polytechnic Institute Seeks Brighter, Smarter, and More Efficient LEDs
Rensselaer Polytechnic Institute (RPI)
Texas Tech Energy Commerce Students, Community Light up Tent City
Texas Tech University
Don't Get 'Frosted' Over Heating Your Home This Winter
Temple University
New Research Center To Tackle Critical Challenges Related to Aircraft Design, Wind Energy, Smart Buildings
Rensselaer Polytechnic Institute (RPI)
First Polymer Solar-Thermal Device Heats Home, Saves Money
Wake Forest University
Like Superman, American University Will Get Its Energy from the Sun
American University
ARRA Grant to Help Fund Seminary Building Green Roof
University of Chicago
Ithaca College in Elite Company for Environmental Leadership in Building Construction
Ithaca College
UC San Diego Installing 2.8 Megawatt Fuel Cell to Anchor Energy Innovation Park
University of California San Diego
Rensselaer Smart Lighting Engineering Research Center Announces First Deployment of New Technology on Campus
Rensselaer Polytechnic Institute (RPI)
Ithaca College Will Host Regional Clean Energy Summit
Ithaca College
Texas Governor Announces $8.4 Million Award to Create Renewable Energy Institute
Texas Tech University
Creighton University to Offer New Alternative Energy Program
Creighton University
National Engineering Program Seeks Subject Matter Experts in Energy
JETS Junior Engineering Technical Society
Students Using Solar Power To Create Sustainable Solutions for Haiti, Peru
Rensselaer Polytechnic Institute (RPI)
Helping Hydrogen: Student Inventor Tackles Challenge of Hydrogen Storage
Rensselaer Polytechnic Institute (RPI)
Campus Leaders Showing the Way to a Sustainable, Clean Energy Future
National Wildlife Federation (NWF)
Furman University Receives $2.5 Million DOE Grant for Geothermal Project
Furman University
Could Sorghum Become a Significant Alternative Fuel Source?
Salisbury University
Students Navigating the Hudson River With Hydrogen Fuel Cells
Rensselaer Polytechnic Institute (RPI)
College Presidents Flock to D.C., Urge Senate to Pass Clean Energy Bill
National Wildlife Federation (NWF)
Northeastern Announces New Professional Master's in Energy Systems
Northeastern University
Bioenergy Scientists to Discuss Latest Innovations at Conference in Washington, D.C., March 10-13
Cornell University
Kansas Rural Schools To Receive Wind Turbines
Kansas State University
High Gas Prices Here to Stay, Says Engineering Professor
Rowan University
Showing results0-4 Of 2215