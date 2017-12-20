Study identifies microbes to diagnose endometriosis without surgery; brain-inspired device can quickly classify data; neutrons "see" how water flows through fractured rock; new method could help with demand for electric vehicle charging stations; bio-based, shape-memory material could replace today's conductors; novel approach for studying material's magnetic behavior could boost quantum computing

- 2018-01-03 12:05:04
- Article ID: 687411
Story Tips From the Department of Energy's Oak Ridge National Laboratory, January 2018
-
Credit: Jason Johnson/SIU School of Medicine
-
Credit: Catherine Schuman and Margaret Drouhard/Oak Ridge National Laboratory, U.S. Dept. of Energy
-
Credit: Jason Richards/Oak Ridge National Laboratory, U.S. Dept. of Energy
-
Credit: Jason Richards/Oak Ridge National Laboratory, U.S. Dept. of Energy
-
Credit: Fie Xie/Oak Ridge National Laboratory, U.S. Dept. of Energy
-
Credit: Jill Hemman/Oak Ridge National Laboratory, U.S. Dept. of Energy
Biology—Telltale microbes
Image: https://www.ornl.gov/sites/default/files/BraundmeierA_0011_0.jpg
Caption: Studying reproductive microbiomes could help identify women with endometriosis without an invasive surgical procedure, even before symptoms start. Credit: Jason Johnson/SIU School of Medicine
Data—Plug-in learning
For smarter data management and analysis, researchers have developed a low-power neuromorphic device based on spiking neural networks that can quickly and more efficiently analyze and classify data. The versatile platform, which will be compatible with instruments that collect data during scientific experiments, becomes “smarter” as it classifies large amounts of information into smaller, more manageable datasets. “The device is designed to get better at the task it was trained to do,” said Oak Ridge National Laboratory’s Catherine Schuman, who developed the device’s training algorithms. She and University of Tennessee collaborator Garrett Rose advise UT students who demonstrated the technology’s data-crunching abilities on well-known biology and medical research datasets. The ORNL-UT team published their results in an IEEE journal. The researchers are testing the device’s capabilities on scientific data such as complex neutrino collision data. [Contact: Sara Shoemaker, (865) 576-9219; shoemakerms@ornl.gov]
Image: https://www.ornl.gov/sites/default/files/news/images/Spiking_neural_network_ORNL.jpg
Caption: An example of a spiking neural network shows how data can be classified using the neuromorphic device. Credit: Catherine Schuman and Margaret Drouhard/Oak Ridge National Laboratory, U.S. Dept. of Energy
Fossil energy—Neutrons run deep
To improve models for drilling, hydraulic fracturing and underground storage of carbon dioxide, Oak Ridge National Laboratory scientists used neutrons to understand how water flows through fractured rock. Researchers used neutrons bouncing off the hydrogen in water molecules to see inside the rock’s microstructure without destroying it and quantify water uptake in real time. “One of the biggest challenges with shale is that it’s such a complex system,” ORNL’s Victoria DiStefano said. “Neutrons help us grasp the complex rock and fracture properties, which determine how quickly water uptake occurs in the rock.” Results of the study, which used rock samples from the oil- and gas-rich Eagle Ford Shale Formation in Texas, are detailed in the Journal of Earth Science. Future research will explore how fracture characteristics, such as roughness and mineralogy, affect these interactions. [Contact: Stephanie Seay, (865) 576-9894; seaysg@ornl.gov]
Image #1: https://www.ornl.gov/sites/default/files/Fossil_energy_ORNL1.jpg
Caption #1: Victoria DiStefano, University of Tennessee Bredesen Center graduate student researcher, and her adviser, Lawrence Anovitz of ORNL, study rock samples from the Eagle Ford Shale Formation in Texas. Credit: Jason Richards/Oak Ridge National Laboratory, U.S. Dept. of Energy
Image #2: https://www.ornl.gov/sites/default/files/Fossil_energy_ORNL2.jpg
Caption #2: An ORNL-led team used neutrons to understand how water flows through fractured rock. Credit: Jason Richards/Oak Ridge National Laboratory, U.S. Dept. of Energy
Image #3: https://www.ornl.gov/sites/default/files/Fossil_energy_ORNL3.jpg
Caption #3: A computed tomography image details fractures in rock samples from the Eagle Ford Shale Formation in Texas. Credit: University of Texas at Austin
Video clip: https://www.ornl.gov/sites/default/files/giphy-13.gif
Video caption: A computed tomography image details fractures in rock samples from the Eagle Ford Shale Formation in Texas. Credit: University of Texas at Austin
Transportation—Better charging access
Officials responsible for anticipating the demand for electric vehicle charging stations could get help through a sophisticated new method developed at Oak Ridge National Laboratory. The method considers electric vehicle volume and the random timing of vehicles arriving at charging stations to determine an optimal number of chargers needed in the near and long term. “Our method can provide insights for planners to strategically balance the cost of new infrastructure with establishing a level of service that can enable and sustain increased use of electric vehicles,” said ORNL’s Zhenhong Lin. The study, published in Transportation Research Part E, mapped the number of direct current fast chargers needed at new stations between California cities if regional infrastructure were added in stages through 2029. The method can also be applied to other states, regions and the nation. [Contact: Kim Askey, (865) 576-2841; askeyka@ornl.gov]
Image: https://www.ornl.gov/sites/default/files/news/images/Untitled-1%20%281%29.jpg
Caption: An analysis from Oak Ridge National Laboratory shows the optimal number of fast chargers needed at electric vehicle charging stations between California cities in a multi-stage deployment through 2029. Credit: Fie Xie/Oak Ridge National Laboratory, U.S. Dept. of Energy
Materials—Shape-memory conductors
A novel approach that creates a renewable, leathery material—programmed to remember its shape—may offer a low-cost alternative to conventional conductors for applications in sensors and robotics. To make the bio-based, shape-memory material, Oak Ridge National Laboratory scientists streamlined a solvent-free process that mixes rubber with lignin—the by-product of woody plants used to make biofuels. They fashioned the leathery material into small strips and brushed on a thin layer of silver nanoparticles to activate electrical conductivity. The strips were stretched or curled and then frozen as part of the process to program the material to return to its intended shape, which occurs after the application of low heat. “The performance of this polymer can be tuned further,” said ORNL’s Amit Naskar. “Variant lignins can be used at different ratios, which determines the material’s pliability.” ORNL detailed their method in Macromolecules. [Contact: Sara Shoemaker, (865) 576-9219; shoemakerms@ornl.gov]
Image: https://www.ornl.gov/sites/default/files/Screen%20Shot%202017-12-22%20at%202.01.38%20PM.jpg
Caption: An Oak Ridge National Laboratory team developed a novel approach that creates a renewable, leathery material—programmed to remember its shape—which may offer a low-cost alternative to conventional conductors for applications in sensors and robotics.
Credit: Jenny Woodbery/Oak Ridge National Laboratory, U.S. Dept. of Energy
Video: https://www.youtube.com/watch?time_continue=1&v=CGGkJo6WJJc
Video caption: An Oak Ridge National Laboratory team developed a novel approach that creates a renewable, leathery material—programmed to remember its shape—which may offer a low-cost alternative to conventional conductors for applications in sensors and robotics. Credit: Jenny Woodbery/Oak Ridge National Laboratory, U.S. Dept. of Energy
Neutrons—Exotic particles
A novel approach for studying magnetic behavior in a material called alpha-ruthenium trichloride may have implications for quantum computing. By suppressing the material’s magnetic order, scientists from Oak Ridge National Laboratory and the University of Tennessee observed behavior consistent with exotic particles that are predicted to emerge when energy is added to a quantum spin liquid, or QSL. QSLs exist in certain materials where magnetic moments fluctuate in a liquid-like state rather than forming an ordered pattern. The team disrupted the material’s magnetic order by substituting iridium ions for ruthenium, then used neutron scattering to characterize the resulting magnetic behavior. “Through this process, we saw hints of highly sought-after particles, which were robust and perhaps even more intense in the QSL state,” said UT’s Paige Kelley, coauthor of a study published in Physical Review Letters. “This discovery could be the future basis for a topologically protected qubit in a quantum computer.” [Contact: Paul Boisvert, 865-576-9047; boisvertpl@ornl.gov]
Image: https://www.ornl.gov/sites/default/files/Neutrons-Exotic_particles.jpg
Caption: Long-range ordering of magnetic ions in a graphene-like material (on left) is disrupted by placing nonmagnetic ions on the honeycomb lattice, resulting in a quantum spin liquid state (on right). As neutrons (blue line) scatter off the magnetically disordered material, they produce unusual particles such as Majorana fermions (purple wave) that move through the lattice disrupting or breaking apart magnetic interactions between “spinning” electrons. Credit: Jill Hemman/Oak Ridge National Laboratory, U.S. Dept. of Energy
MORE NEWS FROMOak Ridge National Laboratory
MEDIA CONTACT
Sara Shoemaker
Media Relations Specialist
shoemakerms@ornl.gov
Phone: 865-576-9219
CHANNELS
CITATIONS
Reproductive Immunology
Participating Labs
- DOE Office of Science
- Argonne National Laboratory
- Oak Ridge National Laboratory
- Pacific Northwest National Laboratory
- Iowa State University, Ames Laboratory
- Brookhaven National Laboratory
- Princeton Plasma Physics Laboratory
- Lawrence Berkeley National Laboratory
- Thomas Jefferson National Accelerator Facility
- Fermi National Accelerator Laboratory (Fermilab)
- SLAC National Accelerator Laboratory
Participating Labs
- DOE Office of Science
- Argonne National Laboratory
- Oak Ridge National Laboratory
- Pacific Northwest National Laboratory
- Iowa State University, Ames Laboratory
- Brookhaven National Laboratory
- Princeton Plasma Physics Laboratory
- Lawrence Berkeley National Laboratory
- Thomas Jefferson National Accelerator Facility
- Fermi National Accelerator Laboratory (Fermilab)
- SLAC National Accelerator Laboratory
Story Tips From the Department of Energy's Oak Ridge National Laboratory, January 2018
Study identifies microbes to diagnose endometriosis without surgery; brain-inspired device can quickly classify data; neutrons "see" how water flows through fractured rock; new method could help with demand for electric vehicle charging stations; bio-based, shape-memory material could replace today's conductors; novel approach for studying material's magnetic behavior could boost quantum computing
A Fossil Fuel Technology That Doesn't Pollute
Engineers at The Ohio State University are developing technologies that have the potential to economically convert fossil fuels and biomass into useful products including electricity without emitting carbon dioxide to the atmosphere.
Researchers Discover Higher Environmental Impact From Cookstove Emissions
Millions of Asian families use cookstoves and often fuel them with cheap biofuels to prepare food. But the smoke emitted from these cookstoves has a definite, detrimental environmental impact, particularly in India. New research from Washington University in St. Louis offers a clearer picture of the topic's true scope.
New Study Visualizes Motion of Water Molecules, Promises New Wave of Electronic Devices
An Oak Ridge National Laboratory-led research team used a sophisticated X-ray scattering technique to visualize and quantify the movement of water molecules in space and time, which provides new insights that may open pathways for liquid-based electronics.
Alaskan Microgrids Offer Energy Resilience and Independence
The electrical grid in the contiguous United States is a behemoth of interconnected systems; if one section fails, millions could be without power. Remote villages in Alaska provide an example of how safeguards could build resilience into a larger electrical grid. These communities rely on microgrids -- small, local power stations that operate autonomously. Nine articles in the recent issue of the Journal of Renewable and Sustainable Energy, provide the first reviews of energy technologies and costs for microgrids in Alaska.
A Catalytic Balancing Act
Scientists have recently used a new and counterintuitive approach to create a better catalyst that supports one of the reactions involved in splitting water into hydrogen and oxygen. By first creating an alloy of two of the densest naturally occurring elements and then removing one, the scientists reshaped the remaining material's structure so that it better balanced three important factors: activity, stability and conductivity.
Feathering the Plasma Nest: Tiny Structures Help Prevent Short Circuits in Plasma Devices
Article describes method of preventing plasma from causing short circuits in machines such as spacecraft thrusters.
Neutrons Track Quantum Entanglement in Copper Elpasolite Mineral
A research team including Georgia Institute of Technology professor Martin Mourigal used neutron scattering at Oak Ridge National Laboratory to study copper elpasolite, a mineral that can be driven to an exotic magnetic state when subjected to very low temperatures and a high magnetic field.
Ames Laboratory-Led Research Team Maps Magnetic Fields of Bacterial Cells and Nano-Objects for the First Time
A research team led by a scientist from the U.S. Department of Energy's Ames Laboratory has demonstrated for the first time that the magnetic fields of bacterial cells and magnetic nano-objects in liquid can be studied at high resolution using electron microscopy.
'Hot' Electrons Heat Up Solar Energy Research
Argonne research has shown how hybrid nanomaterials may be used to convert light energy more efficiently for applications in photocatalysis, photovoltaics and ultrafast optics.
Developing Next-Generation Sensing Technologies
Recently, the Advanced Research Projects Agency-Energy (ARPA-E) announced $20 million in funding for 15 projects that will develop a new class of sensor systems to enable significant energy savings via reduced demand for heating and cooling in residential and commercial buildings.
Supporting the Development of Offshore Wind Power Plants
Offshore wind is becoming a reality in the United States, especially in the northeast states. To support this development, the Center for Future Energy System (CFES) at Rensselaer Polytechnic Institute will present a webinar titled "Turbine and Transmission System Technologies for Offshore Wind (OSW) Power Plants." The program will be held on Wednesday, Dec. 20, from 2 to 4 p.m. Advance registration is required.
LLNL Releases Newly Declassified Nuclear Test Videos
Researchers at Lawrence Livermore National Laboratory (LLNL) released 62 newly declassified videos today of atmospheric nuclear tests films that have never before been seen by the public.
NAU Researchers Join DOE Project to Study the Soil Microbiome and Its Effect on Carbon Persistence
NAU Regents' Professor Bruce Hungate, director of the Center for Ecosystem Science and Society (Ecoss), recently joined a new initiative lead by LLNL to study how the soil microbiome controls the mechanisms that regulate the stabilization of the organic matter in soil.
Four Scientists Win the Los Alamos Medal
Los Alamos National Laboratory will award four former researchers with the Los Alamos Medal for their scientific contributions.
Stewart Prager Honored with FPA Distinguished Career Award
Announcement of Fusion Power Associates career award for Stewart Prager
WVU Physicists Among Collaborators Granted $7 Million to Form U.S. Department of Energy Center of Excellence
Scientists pause each afternoon at Kirtland Air Force Base in Sandia National Laboratories in Albuquerque, New Mexico, awaiting the daily lightning flash and unmistakable floor jolt that accompanies a Z shot
US Dept. Of Energy Grant to Advance Combined Heat and Power Systems in the Midwest
The University of Illinois at Chicago has received a five-year, $4.2 million grant from the U.S. Department of Energy to help industrial, commercial, institutional and utility entities evaluate and install highly efficient combined heat and power (CHP) technologies.CHP, also known as cogeneration, is a single system that produces both thermal energy and electricity.
Applications Open: ECS Toyota Young Investigator Fellowship 2018-2019
ECS, in a continued partnership with the Toyota Research Institute of North America (TRINA), a division of Toyota Motor Engineering & Manufacturing North America, Inc. (TEMA), is requesting proposals from young professors and scholars pursuing innovative electrochemical research in green energy technology.
Successful Startup Founder to Lead Entrepreneurship Program at Argonne
John Carlisle has been named the director of Chain Reaction Innovations (CRI), a program aimed at accelerating job creation through innovation, based at the U.S. Department of Energy's Argonne National Laboratory.
Studying Crowd Behavior at MINERvA
Detector measures the energy a neutrino imparts to protons and neutrons to help explain the nature of matter and the universe.
Tweaking Quantum Dots Powers-Up Double-Pane Solar Windows
Using two types of "designer" quantum dots, researchers are creating double-pane solar windows that generate electricity with greater efficiency and create shading and insulation for good measure. It's all made possible by a new window architecture which utilizes two different layers of low-cost quantum dots tuned to absorb different parts of the solar spectrum.
See What Lies Beneath
Real-time imaging shows how hydrogen causes oxygen to leave a buried surface, transforming an oxide into a metal.
Electron Injection Transforms a Thin Film
Simply applying a small voltage dramatically changes the atomic structure, vital to creating materials for advanced computer memory.
Microwaves Can Plug Leaks in Fusion Plasmas
Microwave heating significantly alters Alfven waves, offering insights into the physics of the waves themselves.
Currents Always Find the Fastest Detour
Scientists map electrical currents emanating from the boundary of a tokamak plasma, providing new information for reactor design.
New Physics Understanding Provides Attractive Path for Developing Fusion Energy via a Steady-State Tokamak
International collaborators advance physics basis for tokamak plasma confinement at low rotation, potentially benefiting a fusion reactor.
Proton-Proton Fusion: Powering the Sun
Large-scale simulations of quarks promise precise view of reactions of astrophysical importance.
Neutron Star Mergers Create Heavy Elements
Gravitational wave observations combined with optical and gamma-ray data confirm earlier predictions, offer insights into how the galaxy produces lead, mercury, and other elements.
Watching a Particle in a Dangerous Crowd
A new x-ray beam technique tracks atomic-level changes under real-world operating conditions.
Spotlight
Q&A: Sam Webb Teaches X-Ray Science from a Remote Classroom
SLAC National Accelerator Laboratory
The Future of Today's Electric Power Systems
Rensselaer Polytechnic Institute (RPI)
Supporting the Development of Offshore Wind Power Plants
Rensselaer Polytechnic Institute (RPI)
Bringing Diversity Into Computational Science Through Student Outreach
Brookhaven National Laboratory
From Science to Finance: SLAC Summer Interns Forge New Paths in STEM
SLAC National Accelerator Laboratory
Students Discuss 'Cosmic Opportunities' at 45th Annual SLAC Summer Institute
SLAC National Accelerator Laboratory
Binghamton University Opens $70 Million Smart Energy Building
Binghamton University, State University of New York
Widening Horizons for High Schoolers with Code
Argonne National Laboratory
Rensselaer Polytechnic Institute Graduates Urged to Embrace Change at 211th Commencement
Rensselaer Polytechnic Institute (RPI)
Rensselaer Polytechnic Institute President's Commencement Colloquy to Address "Criticality, Incisiveness, Creativity"
Rensselaer Polytechnic Institute (RPI)
ORNL, University of Tennessee Launch New Doctoral Program in Data Science
Oak Ridge National Laboratory
Champions in Science: Profile of Jonathan Kirzner
Department of Energy, Office of Science
High-Schooler Solves College-Level Security Puzzle From Argonne, Sparks Interest in Career
Argonne National Laboratory
Champions in Science: Profile of Jenica Jacobi
Department of Energy, Office of Science
Great Neck South High School Wins Regional Science Bowl at Brookhaven Lab
Brookhaven National Laboratory
Middle Schoolers Test Their Knowledge at Science Bowl Competition
Argonne National Laboratory
Haslam Visits ORNL to Highlight State's Role in Discovering Tennessine
Oak Ridge National Laboratory
Internship Program Helps Foster Development of Future Nuclear Scientists
Oak Ridge National Laboratory
More Than 12,000 Explore Jefferson Lab During April 30 Open House
Thomas Jefferson National Accelerator Facility
NMSU Undergrad Tackles 3D Particle Scattering Animations After Receiving JSA Research Assistantship
Thomas Jefferson National Accelerator Facility
Shannon Greco: A Self-Described "STEM Education Zealot"
Princeton Plasma Physics Laboratory
Rare Earths for Life: An 85th Birthday Visit with Mr. Rare Earth
Ames Laboratory
Meet Robert Palomino: 'Give Everything a Shot!'
Brookhaven National Laboratory
Student Innovator at Rensselaer Polytechnic Institute Seeks Brighter, Smarter, and More Efficient LEDs
Rensselaer Polytechnic Institute (RPI)
Texas Tech Energy Commerce Students, Community Light up Tent City
Texas Tech University
Don't Get 'Frosted' Over Heating Your Home This Winter
Temple University
New Research Center To Tackle Critical Challenges Related to Aircraft Design, Wind Energy, Smart Buildings
Rensselaer Polytechnic Institute (RPI)
First Polymer Solar-Thermal Device Heats Home, Saves Money
Wake Forest University
Like Superman, American University Will Get Its Energy from the Sun
American University
ARRA Grant to Help Fund Seminary Building Green Roof
University of Chicago
Ithaca College in Elite Company for Environmental Leadership in Building Construction
Ithaca College
UC San Diego Installing 2.8 Megawatt Fuel Cell to Anchor Energy Innovation Park
University of California San Diego
Rensselaer Smart Lighting Engineering Research Center Announces First Deployment of New Technology on Campus
Rensselaer Polytechnic Institute (RPI)
Ithaca College Will Host Regional Clean Energy Summit
Ithaca College
Texas Governor Announces $8.4 Million Award to Create Renewable Energy Institute
Texas Tech University
Creighton University to Offer New Alternative Energy Program
Creighton University
National Engineering Program Seeks Subject Matter Experts in Energy
JETS Junior Engineering Technical Society
Students Using Solar Power To Create Sustainable Solutions for Haiti, Peru
Rensselaer Polytechnic Institute (RPI)
Helping Hydrogen: Student Inventor Tackles Challenge of Hydrogen Storage
Rensselaer Polytechnic Institute (RPI)
Campus Leaders Showing the Way to a Sustainable, Clean Energy Future
National Wildlife Federation (NWF)
Furman University Receives $2.5 Million DOE Grant for Geothermal Project
Furman University
Could Sorghum Become a Significant Alternative Fuel Source?
Salisbury University
Students Navigating the Hudson River With Hydrogen Fuel Cells
Rensselaer Polytechnic Institute (RPI)
College Presidents Flock to D.C., Urge Senate to Pass Clean Energy Bill
National Wildlife Federation (NWF)
Northeastern Announces New Professional Master's in Energy Systems
Northeastern University
Showing results0-4 Of 2215