In his State of the State address today, New York Governor Andrew Cuomo announced plans to boost the state’s offshore wind industry through two requests for proposals for at least 800 megawatts of offshore wind energy. The commitment could potentially create thousands of new clean energy jobs, according to a labor expert at Cornell University.



Lara Skinner is associate director of The Worker Institute at Cornell and Chair of the institute’s Labor Leading on Climate Initiative. Her research, writing and labor education work focuses on workers’ and labor unions’ engagement in issues of sustainability, climate protection and economic alternatives. She says Governor Cuomo’s announcement represents a significant step towards combatting climate change and reducing inequality.



Skinner says:



“Governor Cuomo’s announcement to significantly develop the offshore wind industry and workforce in New York State is historic. His commitment to procure 800 megawatts of offshore wind energy in 2018 and 2019 is important to jumpstarting this growing clean energy economy and has the potential to create thousands of good, high-paying manufacturing, construction and other long-term jobs in New York State.



“This announcement dramatically increases the state’s effort to combat climate change and reverse inequality by creating good jobs and protecting our communities.”



