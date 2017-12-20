Argonne names John Quintana Deputy Laboratory Director for Operations and COO

John Quintana has been named Deputy Laboratory Director for Operations and Chief Operations Officer (COO) of the U.S. Department of Energy’s (DOE) Argonne National Laboratory. He has served as interim Deputy Laboratory Director for Operations since January 2017 and as Deputy Chief Operations Officer since August 2011.

In these roles, Quintana has enabled greater coordination and integration between the laboratory’s research directorates and mission support functions — while respecting operational requirements and line management responsibilities — to continue to grow the impact of Argonne's research and development agenda.

He has also continued to build and manage strong relationships with the department by providing leadership in DOE's regulatory reform efforts on nuclear safety management.

Quintana's career at Argonne started as an associate division director at the Advanced Photon Source (APS), a DOE Office of Science User Facility, in 2005 where he was responsible for mechanical engineering design and maintenance, as well as radiation and experimental safety. Before joining Argonne, John spent more than 12 years working at Northwestern University as an engineer and research professor specializing in the design, construction and operations of beamline experimental facilities at the APS. His career has continuously enabled high-impact research and development through operations, and he carries that passion into the role as COO.

Quintana holds a doctorate in materials science and engineering from Northwestern University and a bachelor's degree in mechanical engineering from the University of California, Berkeley.

His experience in engineering, research and management will serve as an asset in working across the laboratory to deliver effective and efficient services to support our mission.

