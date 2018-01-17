Doe Science news source
  • 2018-02-02 12:05:55
  • Article ID: 688899

UIC to Provide Energy-Saving 'Kits' with $3.1m in Funding From ComEd

The University of Illinois at Chicago’s Energy Resources Center has received funding from ComEd to provide energy-efficient LED light bulbs, advanced power strips, and educational material to income-qualified participants in northern Illinois.

As part of a $3.1 million year-long investment, the utility company will fund the Low Income Kit Energy (LIKE) program, allowing engineers at UIC’s Energy Resources Center to provide energy-saving kits to 35,000 eligible individuals and/or families. The kits include four LED bulbs to replace 60-watt incandescent light bulbs, two LED lights to replace 100-watt incandescent bulbs and an advanced power strip. LED bulbs use approximately 85 percent less energy than incandescent bulbs. Advanced power strips help save energy by preventing power from being drawn by appliances that users think are off, but are really in standby mode, which uses a small amount of energy. The strips also provide a way to turn off energy to multiple devices at once.

To qualify for the kits, families must have incomes below 80 percent of the Area Median Income for their ZIP code.

If each item in the kit is fully installed, families can expect to save approximately $44 per year on their energy bills. In addition to the energy-saving devices, each kit contains educational material developed by the Energy Resources Center that provides no-cost and low-cost energy-saving tips.

“About 10 years ago, when energy-efficiency programs in Illinois were mandated by the Illinois Commerce Commission, the ERC began offering analytics, energy assessments and program implementation to the public,” said Stefano Galiasso, manager of energy efficiency programs in the UIC Energy Resources Center, which is based in the College of Engineering. “The challenge was to offer our services to hard-to-reach communities, and the LIKE Program is an effective way to increase awareness and participation in the energy efficiency initiatives available to Illinois residents.”

Many families and individuals will be offered the kits through their participation in a variety of other programs offered by utilities and nonprofit agencies.

“People who seek relief from their utility bill payments through established programs, such as the Low Income Home Energy Assistance Program, will be offered a kit if they meet the income criteria level,” said Oscar Mora-Diaz, an energy engineer with the UIC Energy Resources Center. “Through the LIKE program, our plan is to increase participation in other available energy-saving programs that benefit income-qualified customers, such as the Illinois Home Weatherization Assistance Program, which is sponsored by the U.S. Department of Energy, and other relevant cost-reduction programs offered by ComEd.”

This is the program’s third year under the direction of the UIC Energy Resources Center. In 2016 and 2017, the energy-savings kits reached a total of 26,000 participants that reside in the ComEd service territory. The LIKE program, along with other ComEd Energy Efficiency Program activities, supports the State of Illinois’ goal of reducing energy consumption by 2 percent this year.

University of Illinois at Chicago
MEDIA CONTACT

Sharon Parmet
312-413-2695
sparmet@uic.edu

Education, Energy, DOE Science News, Local - Illinois
Scientists Discover 'Chiral Phonons' - Atomic Rotations in a 2-D Semiconductor Crystal

A research team has found the first evidence that a shaking motion in the structure of an atomically thin material possesses a naturally occurring circular rotation that could become the building block for a new form of information technology and molecular-scale machines.

Tracking Microbial Diversity Through the Terrestrial Subsurface

In Nature Microbiology, DOE Joint Genome Institute researchers partnered with a team led by University of California, Berkeley's Jill Banfield and University of Calgary's Cathy Ryan to investigate samples collected at Utah's Crystal Geyser over one of its complex, five-day eruption cycles.

Study of Salts in Water Causing Stir

A pair of Argonne scientists uncover fresh insights about the structure of saltwater.

Story Tips From the Department of Energy's Oak Ridge National Laboratory, February 2018

* ORNL research says quantum computers will use much less energy than current supercomputers, a potential cost benefit to equipment manufacturers and data centers * ORNL creates supertough renewable plastic with improved manufacturability. * A new ORNL system will help builders and home designers select the best construction materials for long-term moisture durability.

New MXene Materials Could Capture Wasted Frictional Energy From Smartphones, and More

Imagine that every time you tapped out a message on your smartphone, it would create electric power instead of sapping your phone's battery. That scenario could one day be a reality, according to a researcher at Missouri University of Science and Technology.

Magnetic Trick Triples the Power of SLAC's X-Ray Laser

Scientists at the Department of Energy's SLAC National Accelerator Laboratory have discovered a way to triple the amount of power generated by the world's most powerful X-ray laser. The new technique, developed at SLAC's Linac Coherent Light Source (LCLS), will enable researchers to observe the atomic structure of molecules and ultrafast chemical processes that were previously undetectable at the atomic scale.

Gene Enhancers Are Important Despite Apparent Redundancy

Scientists answered a long-standing question about the role of enhancers. And by better linking the genomic complement of an organism with its expressed characteristics, their work offers new insights that further the growing field of systems biology, which seeks to gain a predictive understanding of living systems.

Columbia Engineers Develop Flexible Lithium Battery for Wearable Electronics

Columbia Engineering researchers have developed a prototype of a high-performance flexible lithium-ion battery that demonstratesconcurrentlyboth good flexibility and high energy density. The battery is shaped like the human spine and allows remarkable flexibility, high energy density, and stable voltage no matter how it is flexed or twisted. The device could help advance applications for wearable electronics. (Advanced Materials.)

Applying Machine Learning to the Universe's Mysteries

Berkeley Lab physicists and their collaborators have demonstrated that computers are ready to tackle the universe's greatest mysteries - they used neural networks to perform a deep dive into data simulating the subatomic particle soup that may have existed just microseconds after the big bang.

Berkeley Lab Researchers Contribute to Making Blockchains Even More Robust

In the last few years, researchers at Berkeley Lab, UC Davis and University of Stavanger in Norway have developed a new protocol, called BChain, which makes private blockchain even more robust. The researchers are also working with colleagues at Berkeley Lab and beyond to adapt this tool to support applications that are of strategic importance to the Department of Energy's Office of Science.


DOE's HPC4Manufacturing Program Seeks Industry Proposals

The Department of Energy (DOE) on Feb. 1 announced up to $3 million will be made available to U.S. manufacturers for public/private projects aimed at applying high performance computing to industry challenges for the advancement of energy innovation.

Elke-Caroline Aschenauer Awarded Prestigious Humboldt Research Award

UPTON, NY -- Elke-Caroline Aschenauer, a senior physicist at the U.S. Department of Energy's Brookhaven National Laboratory, has been awarded a Humboldt Research Award for her contributions to the field of experimental nuclear physics. This prestigious international award--issued by the Alexander von Humboldt Foundation in Bonn, Germany--comes with a prize of EUR60,000 (more than $70,000 U.

Networking, Data Experts Design a Better Portal for Scientific Discovery

A team of networking experts from the Department of Energy's Energy Sciences Network (ESnet), with the Globus team from the University of Chicago and Argonne National Laboratory, have designed a new approach that makes data sharing faster, more reliable and more secure.

Two PPPL physicists, David Johnson and Charles Skinner, named ITER Scientist Fellows

Physicists David Johnson and Charles Skinner named ITER Scientist Fellows.

Missouri S&T to Participate in $9.7m Oil, Gas Exploration Project in Southeastern U.S

A Missouri University of Science and Technology geologist is part of a four-campus research team that will receive nearly $10 million from the U.S. Department of Energy and several energy companies in a bid to boost unconventional oil and gas recovery in the interior southeastern United States.

Schatz Microgrid Project Wins International Energy Award

A groundbreaking renewable energy project led by Humboldt State University's Schatz Energy Research Center and developed for a federally-recognized tribe won the 2018 Project of the Year Award for Distributed Energy Resources (DER) Integration.

Low-Cost Carbon Fiber Project Advances to Pilot Phase

The U.S. Department of Energy (DOE) has selected Southern Research for an award of up to $5.9 million to advance production of high-performance, low-cost carbon fibers from biomass.

Theoretical Physicist Elena Belova Named to Editorial Board of Physics of Plasmas

Theoretical physicist Elena Belova named to editorial board of Physics of Plasmas

Superconducting X-Ray Laser Takes Shape in Silicon Valley

An area known for high-tech gadgets and innovation will soon be home to an advanced superconducting X-ray laser that stretches 3 miles in length, built by a collaboration of national laboratories. On January 19, the first section of the machine's new accelerator arrived by truck at SLAC National Accelerator Laboratory in Menlo Park after a cross-country journey that began in Batavia, Illinois, at Fermi National Accelerator Laboratory.


Putting the P in Photosynthesis of Tropical Forests

Including phosphorus in predictions of photosynthesis may improve models of tropical forests where the supply of the nutrient is limited.

Exploring Past, Present, and Future Water Availability Regionally, Globally

New open-source software simulates river and runoff resources.

Arctic Photosynthetic Capacity and Carbon Dioxide Assimilation Underestimated by Terrestrial Biosphere Models

New measurements offer data vital to projecting plant response to environmental changes.

DRIFTing to Fast, Precise Data

Non-destructive technique identifies key variations in Alaskan soils, quickly providing insights into carbon levels.

Superconducting Tokamaks Are Standing Tall

Plasma physicists significantly improve the vertical stability of a Korean fusion device.

Graphene Flexes Its Muscle

Crumpling reduces rigidity in an otherwise stiff material, making it less prone to catastrophic failure.

Remotely Predicting Leaf Age in Tropical Forests

New approach offers data across species, sites, and canopies, providing insights into carbon uptake by forests.

What's the Noise Eating Quantum Bits?

The magnetic noise caused by adsorbed oxygen molecules is "eating at" the phase stability of quantum bits, mitigating the noise is vital for future quantum computers.

Rewritable Wires Could Mean No More Obsolete Circuitry

An electric field switches the conductivity on and off in atomic-scale channels, which could allow for upgrades at will.

Filtering Water Better than Nature

Water passes through human-made straws faster than the "gold standard" protein, allowing us to filter seawater.


