- 2018-02-20 08:05:53
- Article ID: 689699
Unwavering Juggler with Three Extra Electrons
Simulations discovered the first molecule with three extra electrons and extraordinary stability.
The Science
Typically, when molecules in the gas phase have three extra electrons, they are unstable. They either decompose or eject the extra electrons. However, researchers predicted new molecules that contain three extra electrons. These molecules should be stable in the gas phase. They are called trianions. Surprisingly, the predicted molecules are colossally stable and highly resistant to auto-ejection of an electron.
The Impact
Trianions are likely to have unusual reactive properties. Also, they could benefit energy-relevant applications. For example, a trianion could shuttle aluminum back and forth in a new type of battery. Such a device offers an attractive alternative to lithium-ion batteries. The stability of trianion species may also have a big impact elsewhere, such as fuel cells and purifiers.
Summary
Researchers have found a new way to predict the stability of multiply charged molecules using high-throughput simulations, which are becoming an important materials discovery tool. These tools can be used to study the properties of large ionic molecules with multiple charges. Previously, the stability of a multiply negatively charged ion was often interpreted within the context of single electron (octet) counting rule. However, new results have shown that stable molecules are predicted in computer simulations based on a technique that uses multiple electron counting rules simultaneously (octet and Wade–Mingos rules). Once a stable, multiply charged structure has been identified, the energy needed to sequentially detach the added electrons is calculated. The simulations revealed extreme stability for three different molecules that have a net negative 3 charge (called a trianion). The trianions contain beryllium (Be) and boron (B) atoms. Also, the trianions have another type of molecule that pulls the negative charge towards it, further stabilizing the structure. The team predicted that the most stable trianions were BeB11(CN)123-, BeB11(BO)123-, and BeB11(SCN)123-. These trianions were all predicted to be stable against spontaneous electron emission in the gas phase. Presently, there are no known trianions that exhibit this kind of stability in the gas phase. Furthermore, molecular dynamics simulations carried out for temperatures over 900 degrees Fahrenheit showed no change in shape of the molecule or its stability. This further demonstrated that the trianions are dynamically stable. These unusually stable trianions are likely to be important reactive species for the discovery of new molecules in addition to being important for technological applications. As an example, trianions could be used to discover novel chemistry involving noble gas atoms, such as xenon, which are generally considered to be unreactive. Stable trianions could also act as superatoms that mimic the chemistry of Group 15 elements of the periodic table (called pnictogens). Also, trianions could be used for the design of halogen-free electrolytes in aluminum-ion batteries, offering an alternative to lithium-ion batteries.
Funding
The majority of this work was supported by the Department of Energy (DOE), Office of Science, Office of Basic Energy Sciences (Virginia Commonwealth University). This work used the National Energy Research Scientific Computing Center, a DOE Office of Science user facility. A graduate student (Peking University) was supported by the National Natural Science Foundation of China, the National Key Research and Development Program of China, and the China Scholarship Council.
Publication
T. Zhao, J. Zhou, Q. Wang, and P. Jena, “Colossal stability of gas-phase trianions: Super-pnictogens.” Angewandte Chemie International Edition 56, 13421 (2017). [DOI: 10.1002/anie.201706764]
Read more highlights from the Office of Science at https://science.energy.gov/news/highlights/
MORE NEWS FROMDepartment of Energy, Office of Science
MEDIA CONTACT
Kristin Manke
kristin.manke@science.doe.gov
CHANNELS
CITATIONS
Angewandte Chemie International Edition 56, 13421 (2017). [DOI: 10.1002/anie.201706764]
KEYWORDS
Basic Energy Sciences, Basic Energy Research, Advanced Scientific Computing Research, ASCR, NERSC, National Energy Research Scientific Computing Center, Material Science, material sciences, Materials Science, materials sciences, Materials Science & Engineering, materials science engineering, Stability, Anions, Anion, Angewandte Chemie International Edition, Virginia Commonwealth University, VCU, Electron, Electrons, trianion, tri-anion, Batteries, Battery science, Electrodes, Fuel Cells
Participating Labs
- DOE Office of Science
- Argonne National Laboratory
- Oak Ridge National Laboratory
- Pacific Northwest National Laboratory
- Iowa State University, Ames Laboratory
- Brookhaven National Laboratory
- Princeton Plasma Physics Laboratory
- Lawrence Berkeley National Laboratory
- Thomas Jefferson National Accelerator Facility
- Fermi National Accelerator Laboratory (Fermilab)
- SLAC National Accelerator Laboratory
Participating Labs
- DOE Office of Science
- Argonne National Laboratory
- Oak Ridge National Laboratory
- Pacific Northwest National Laboratory
- Iowa State University, Ames Laboratory
- Brookhaven National Laboratory
- Princeton Plasma Physics Laboratory
- Lawrence Berkeley National Laboratory
- Thomas Jefferson National Accelerator Facility
- Fermi National Accelerator Laboratory (Fermilab)
- SLAC National Accelerator Laboratory
Unwavering Juggler with Three Extra Electrons
Simulations discovered the first molecule with three extra electrons and extraordinary stability.
Electric Eel-Inspired Device Reaches 110 Volts
In an effort to create a power source for future implantable technologies, a team of researchers developed an electric eel-inspired device that produced 110 volts from gels filled with water, called hydrogels. Their results show potential for a soft power source to draw on a biological system's chemical energy. Anirvan Guha will present the research during the 62nd Biophysical Society Annual Meeting, Feb. 17-21.
Researchers Demonstrate Promising Method for Improving Quantum Information Processing
A team of researchers led by the Department of Energy's Oak Ridge National Laboratory has demonstrated a new method for splitting light beams into their frequency modes, work that could spur advancements in quantum information processing and distributed quantum computing.
Deep Dive Into How Electrons Behave
Unprecedented characterization of subsurface electronic states could lead to better semiconductors and seeing new interactions.
Higher Income Level Linked to Police Use of Force Against Black Women
Black women with higher incomes are more likely to experience a forceful police interaction during a traffic stop, finds a new study from the Brown School at Washington University in St. Louis."We found that the likelihood of exposure to each type of police use of force was significantly greater for black females with incomes over $50,000," said Robert Motley Jr.
Bringing a Hidden Superconducting State to Light
Using high-intensity pulses of infrared light, scientists found evidence of superconductivity associated with charge "stripes" in a material above the temperature at which it begins to transmit electricity without resistance--a finding that could help them design better high-temperature superconductors.
New Recyclable Resin Makes Wind Turbines Much More Sustainable
New composite materials make wind energy even greener by making the turbines themselves recyclable.
How Bacteria Produce Manganese Oxide Nanoparticles
Multiple techniques to characterize an enzyme complex shed light on how bacteria create particles and contribute to global cycles.
Physics Data Processing on NERSC Supercomputer Dramatically Cuts Reconstruction Time
In a recent demonstration project, physicists from Brookhaven National Laboratory and Berkeley Lab used the Cori supercomputer at the National Energy Research Scientific Computing Center to reconstruct data collected from a nuclear physics experiment, an advance that could dramatically reduce the time it takes to make detailed data available for scientific discoveries.
From 100,000 to 8: Representing Complex Aerosol Patterns with Far Fewer Particles
Study shows how aerosols interacting with clouds can be accurately captured by sparse set of representative particles.
ORNL Wins Four FLC Technology Transfer Awards
Four technologies developed at the Department of Energy's Oak Ridge National Laboratory have earned 2018 Excellence in Technology Transfer Awards from the Federal Laboratory Consortium for Technology Transfer (FLC).
Pacific Northwest National Laboratory, OHSU Create Joint Research Co-Laboratory to Advance Precision Medicine
News Release PORTLAND, Ore. -- Pacific Northwest National Laboratory and OHSU today announced a joint collaboration to improve patient care by focusing research on highly complex sets of biomedical data, and the tools to interpret them.The OHSU-PNNL Precision Medicine Innovation Co-Laboratory, called PMedIC, will provide a comprehensive ecosystem for scientists to utilize integrated 'omics, data science and imaging technologies in their research in order to advance precision medicine -- an approach to disease treatment that takes into account individual variability in genes, environment and lifestyle for each person.
The Mysteries of Plasma and Solar Eruptions Earn PPPL Graduate an Astrophysics Prize
Article describes dissertation award for graduate of Princeton University Department of Astrophysical Sciences.
45-Year-Old Telescope Gets a Makeover to Demystify Dark Energy
Forty-five years ago this month, a telescope tucked inside a 14-story, 500-ton dome atop a mile-high peak in Arizona took in the night sky for the first time and recorded its observations on glass photographic plates. Today, the dome closes on the previous science chapters of the 4-meter Nicholas U. Mayall Telescope and starts preparing for its new role in creating the largest 3-D map of the universe. This map could help determine why the universe is expanding at faster and faster rates, driven by an unknown force called dark energy.
MSU Uses $3 Million NASA Grant to Find Better Ways to Regulate Dams
Michigan State University researchers, equipped with $3 million from NASA, will investigate innovative methods to improve dams so that they are less harmful to people and the environment.
Harker School Wins Second Consecutive SLAC Regional DOE Science Bowl
Twenty-four teams from 16 Bay Area high schools faced off Feb. 3 in the SLAC Regional DOE Science Bowl, a series of fast-paced question-and-answer matches that test knowledge in biology, chemistry, physics, earth and space sciences, energy and math. The competition is hosted annually by the Department of Energy's SLAC National Accelerator Laboratory.
David Asner Named Deputy Associate Laboratory Director and Head of the Instrumentation Division in Brookhaven Lab's Nuclear and Particle Physics Directorate
A particle physicist with extensive leadership and management experience, Asner will help expand a portfolio of physics programs and oversee instrumentation research and development.
UIC to Provide Energy-Saving 'Kits' with $3.1m in Funding From ComEd
The University of Illinois at Chicago's Energy Resources Center has received funding from ComEd to provide energy-efficient LED light bulbs, advanced power strips, and educational material to income-qualified participants in northern Illinois.As part of a $3.1 million year-long investment, the utility company will fund the Low Income Kit Energy (LIKE) program, allowing engineers at UIC's Energy Resources Center to provide energy-saving kits to 35,000 eligible individuals and/or families.
DOE's HPC4Manufacturing Program Seeks Industry Proposals
The Department of Energy (DOE) on Feb. 1 announced up to $3 million will be made available to U.S. manufacturers for public/private projects aimed at applying high performance computing to industry challenges for the advancement of energy innovation.
Elke-Caroline Aschenauer Awarded Prestigious Humboldt Research Award
UPTON, NY -- Elke-Caroline Aschenauer, a senior physicist at the U.S. Department of Energy's Brookhaven National Laboratory, has been awarded a Humboldt Research Award for her contributions to the field of experimental nuclear physics. This prestigious international award--issued by the Alexander von Humboldt Foundation in Bonn, Germany--comes with a prize of EUR60,000 (more than $70,000 U.
Unwavering Juggler with Three Extra Electrons
Simulations discovered the first molecule with three extra electrons and extraordinary stability.
Deep Dive Into How Electrons Behave
Unprecedented characterization of subsurface electronic states could lead to better semiconductors and seeing new interactions.
How Bacteria Produce Manganese Oxide Nanoparticles
Multiple techniques to characterize an enzyme complex shed light on how bacteria create particles and contribute to global cycles.
Meet the Director: Sergei Nagaitsev
This is one in a series of profiles on directors of the SC-stewarded user facilities. This profile features Sergei Nagaitsev, director of the Fermilab Accelerator Complex.
From 100,000 to 8: Representing Complex Aerosol Patterns with Far Fewer Particles
Study shows how aerosols interacting with clouds can be accurately captured by sparse set of representative particles.
Atomic Vibes During Melting?
Where does the heat go when a glass melts into a liquid? Not to changing the vibrations of atoms....
Taking Solar Energy to the Edge
Engineered stacked perovskite layers harvest light or create light via layer edges.
Putting the P in Photosynthesis of Tropical Forests
Including phosphorus in predictions of photosynthesis may improve models of tropical forests where the supply of the nutrient is limited.
Exploring Past, Present, and Future Water Availability Regionally, Globally
New open-source software simulates river and runoff resources.
Arctic Photosynthetic Capacity and Carbon Dioxide Assimilation Underestimated by Terrestrial Biosphere Models
New measurements offer data vital to projecting plant response to environmental changes.
Spotlight
Insights on Innovation in Energy, Humanitarian Aid Highlight UVA Darden's Net Impact Week
University of Virginia Darden School of Business
Ivy League Graduate, Writer and Activist with Dyslexia Visits CSUCI to Reframe the Concept of Learning Disabilities
California State University, Channel Islands
Photographer Adam Nadel Selected as Fermilab's New Artist-in-Residence for 2018
Fermi National Accelerator Laboratory (Fermilab)
Fermilab Computing Partners with Argonne, Local Schools for Hour of Code
Fermi National Accelerator Laboratory (Fermilab)
Q&A: Sam Webb Teaches X-Ray Science from a Remote Classroom
SLAC National Accelerator Laboratory
The Future of Today's Electric Power Systems
Rensselaer Polytechnic Institute (RPI)
Supporting the Development of Offshore Wind Power Plants
Rensselaer Polytechnic Institute (RPI)
Bringing Diversity Into Computational Science Through Student Outreach
Brookhaven National Laboratory
From Science to Finance: SLAC Summer Interns Forge New Paths in STEM
SLAC National Accelerator Laboratory
Students Discuss 'Cosmic Opportunities' at 45th Annual SLAC Summer Institute
SLAC National Accelerator Laboratory
Binghamton University Opens $70 Million Smart Energy Building
Binghamton University, State University of New York
Widening Horizons for High Schoolers with Code
Argonne National Laboratory
Rensselaer Polytechnic Institute Graduates Urged to Embrace Change at 211th Commencement
Rensselaer Polytechnic Institute (RPI)
Rensselaer Polytechnic Institute President's Commencement Colloquy to Address "Criticality, Incisiveness, Creativity"
Rensselaer Polytechnic Institute (RPI)
ORNL, University of Tennessee Launch New Doctoral Program in Data Science
Oak Ridge National Laboratory
Champions in Science: Profile of Jonathan Kirzner
Department of Energy, Office of Science
High-Schooler Solves College-Level Security Puzzle From Argonne, Sparks Interest in Career
Argonne National Laboratory
Champions in Science: Profile of Jenica Jacobi
Department of Energy, Office of Science
Great Neck South High School Wins Regional Science Bowl at Brookhaven Lab
Brookhaven National Laboratory
Middle Schoolers Test Their Knowledge at Science Bowl Competition
Argonne National Laboratory
Haslam Visits ORNL to Highlight State's Role in Discovering Tennessine
Oak Ridge National Laboratory
Internship Program Helps Foster Development of Future Nuclear Scientists
Oak Ridge National Laboratory
More Than 12,000 Explore Jefferson Lab During April 30 Open House
Thomas Jefferson National Accelerator Facility
NMSU Undergrad Tackles 3D Particle Scattering Animations After Receiving JSA Research Assistantship
Thomas Jefferson National Accelerator Facility
Shannon Greco: A Self-Described "STEM Education Zealot"
Princeton Plasma Physics Laboratory
Rare Earths for Life: An 85th Birthday Visit with Mr. Rare Earth
Ames Laboratory
Meet Robert Palomino: 'Give Everything a Shot!'
Brookhaven National Laboratory
Student Innovator at Rensselaer Polytechnic Institute Seeks Brighter, Smarter, and More Efficient LEDs
Rensselaer Polytechnic Institute (RPI)
Texas Tech Energy Commerce Students, Community Light up Tent City
Texas Tech University
Don't Get 'Frosted' Over Heating Your Home This Winter
Temple University
New Research Center To Tackle Critical Challenges Related to Aircraft Design, Wind Energy, Smart Buildings
Rensselaer Polytechnic Institute (RPI)
First Polymer Solar-Thermal Device Heats Home, Saves Money
Wake Forest University
Like Superman, American University Will Get Its Energy from the Sun
American University
ARRA Grant to Help Fund Seminary Building Green Roof
University of Chicago
Ithaca College in Elite Company for Environmental Leadership in Building Construction
Ithaca College
UC San Diego Installing 2.8 Megawatt Fuel Cell to Anchor Energy Innovation Park
University of California San Diego
Rensselaer Smart Lighting Engineering Research Center Announces First Deployment of New Technology on Campus
Rensselaer Polytechnic Institute (RPI)
Ithaca College Will Host Regional Clean Energy Summit
Ithaca College
Texas Governor Announces $8.4 Million Award to Create Renewable Energy Institute
Texas Tech University
Creighton University to Offer New Alternative Energy Program
Creighton University
National Engineering Program Seeks Subject Matter Experts in Energy
JETS Junior Engineering Technical Society
Students Using Solar Power To Create Sustainable Solutions for Haiti, Peru
Rensselaer Polytechnic Institute (RPI)
Helping Hydrogen: Student Inventor Tackles Challenge of Hydrogen Storage
Rensselaer Polytechnic Institute (RPI)
Campus Leaders Showing the Way to a Sustainable, Clean Energy Future
National Wildlife Federation (NWF)
Furman University Receives $2.5 Million DOE Grant for Geothermal Project
Furman University
Showing results0-4 Of 2215