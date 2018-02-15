Four technologies developed at the Department of Energy's Oak Ridge National Laboratory have earned 2018 Excellence in Technology Transfer Awards from the Federal Laboratory Consortium for Technology Transfer (FLC).

- 2018-02-19 14:30:44
- Article ID: 689784
ORNL Wins Four FLC Technology Transfer Awards
The FLC is a nationwide network of more than 300 federal laboratories, agencies and research centers committed to developing federal technologies and expertise and facilitating their entrance to the public marketplace.
The awards are presented annually to laboratory employees “who have accomplished outstanding work in the process of transferring federally developed technology.” ORNL received four of the eight awards given to DOE laboratories, indicating that ORNL’s nomination “was truly of the highest caliber,” wrote FLC Awards committee chair Donna Bialozor.
ORNL has now won 59 FLC Awards since 1986.
ORNL earned recognition for the following technologies:
Large Area Additive Manufacturing Technologies, co-developed by and licensed to Cincinnati Incorporated and Strangpresse.
The large area additive manufacturing system is capable of 3D printing polymer and composite structures at a scale 10 times larger and 500 times faster than previous state-of-the-art commercial printing systems with less material and energy waste. The system is also the first to utilize plastic pellet feedstock reinforced with carbon fiber, creating stronger and stiffer components.
The large area additive manufacturing system and its component technologies have pioneered the development of larger, faster and more complex additive manufacturing platforms coupled with low-cost, high-performance feedstock materials. They represent a significant innovation in 3D printing and demonstrate the versatility of large-scale additive fabrication as a mainstream manufacturing process.
The large area additive manufacturing technologies were developed and licensed by ORNL’s Lonnie Love, Craig Blue, William Peter, Alan Liby, Vlastimil Kunc, Eugene Cochran, Marc Filigenzi, Colin Cini, Randall Lind and Brian Post. Randy Adams and Rich Neff of Cincinnati and Charles George of Strangpresse were also named on the award.
Aluminum Cerium (ACE) Alloys, co-developed by the Critical Materials Institute, Eck Industries, Ames Laboratory and Lawrence Livermore National Laboratory and licensed to Eck Industries.
ACE, which won an R&D 100 Award in 2017, is a family of aluminum cerium superalloys that demonstrates exceptional performance suited for automotive, aerospace and energy applications. ACE improves upon typical aluminum alloys with the addition of cerium, an abundant yet underutilized rare-earth element that increases the mechanical strength and stability of the alloy.
The lightweight material also displays exceptional performance over previous alloys at high temperatures, opening up new applications in high-performance engines and energy-efficient turbine blades. ACE is also easier to cast than other alloys and does not require energy-intensive heat treatments, which could significantly increase production output and reduce manufacturing costs by up to 60 percent.
The ACE alloys were developed and licensed by ORNL’s Orlando Rios, Michael McGuire, Zachary Sims, Gerard Ludtka, Jennifer Caldwell, Joe Marasco and Marc Filigenzi. Others named on the award were Alexander King and Ryan Ott of Ames Laboratory, Scott McCall of Lawrence Livermore National Laboratory, and David Weiss and Cori Thorne of Eck Industries.
The Atmospheric-Pressure Plasma Oxidation Oven, co-developed by and licensed to RMX Technologies.
The oxidation step of the carbon fiber conversion stage is the longest and the most energy- and resource-intensive step of the manufacturing process and is the biggest source of material inconsistencies and mechanical failure. ORNL’s oven technology reduces oxidation time and energy consumption while increasing material output and quality, all in a smaller, more robust machine than conventional ovens.
The ORNL-RMX oxidation oven addresses a significant bottleneck in the carbon fiber production process and lowers the cost of the final product by 20 percent. The oven can produce all grades of carbon fiber and is an important first step in making carbon fiber composites easily affordable and readily accessible for all industries.
The Atmospheric-Pressure Plasma Oxidation Oven was developed and licensed by ORNL’s Felix Paulauskas, Michael Paulus, Nestor Franco, C. David Warren, Edna Gergel and Marc Filigenzi. Others named on the award were Truman Bonds, Rodney Grubb and Dick Nixdorf of RMX Technologies and Josh Kimmel of 4M Carbon Fiber.
ORNL also received an award for securing four licenses for Low-Cost Carbon Fiber Technology with both large and small businesses.
The award recognizes ORNL’s strategic advancements in carbon fiber manufacturing and the development of the Carbon Fiber Technology Facility (CFTF), a revolutionary pilot production plant pursued under the DOE’s Clean Energy Manufacturing Initiative. The innovative method refined at the CFTF uses affordable precursor materials and an energy-reducing conversion process to produce exceptionally strong, low density carbon fiber at half the cost.
ORNL’s low-cost carbon fiber technology enables companies to produce high quality carbon fiber for applications in transportations, aerospace, renewable energy, infrastructure and manufacturing.
The award names ORNL’s James Roberto, Ron Ott, Alan Liby, Tom Rogers, Michael Paulus, Amit Naskar, Nestor Franco, Jesse Smith, Marc Filigenzi and Tammy Graham.
The four technologies were developed with support from DOE’s Office of Energy Efficiency and Renewable Energy.
ORNL is managed by UT-Battelle for DOE’s Office of Science. DOE’s Office of Science is the single largest supporter of basic research in the physical sciences in the United States, and is working to address some of the most pressing challenges of our time. For more information, please visit science.energy.gov.
MORE NEWS FROMOak Ridge National Laboratory
MEDIA CONTACT
Sean Simoneau
Communications
(865) 241.0709; simoneausm@ornl.gov
CHANNELS
KEYWORDS
Technology Transfer, FLC, Alloy, Carbon Fiber, additive manufacturing, 3D printing
Participating Labs
- DOE Office of Science
- Argonne National Laboratory
- Oak Ridge National Laboratory
- Pacific Northwest National Laboratory
- Iowa State University, Ames Laboratory
- Brookhaven National Laboratory
- Princeton Plasma Physics Laboratory
- Lawrence Berkeley National Laboratory
- Thomas Jefferson National Accelerator Facility
- Fermi National Accelerator Laboratory (Fermilab)
- SLAC National Accelerator Laboratory
Participating Labs
- DOE Office of Science
- Argonne National Laboratory
- Oak Ridge National Laboratory
- Pacific Northwest National Laboratory
- Iowa State University, Ames Laboratory
- Brookhaven National Laboratory
- Princeton Plasma Physics Laboratory
- Lawrence Berkeley National Laboratory
- Thomas Jefferson National Accelerator Facility
- Fermi National Accelerator Laboratory (Fermilab)
- SLAC National Accelerator Laboratory
Electric Eel-Inspired Device Reaches 110 Volts
In an effort to create a power source for future implantable technologies, a team of researchers developed an electric eel-inspired device that produced 110 volts from gels filled with water, called hydrogels. Their results show potential for a soft power source to draw on a biological system's chemical energy. Anirvan Guha will present the research during the 62nd Biophysical Society Annual Meeting, Feb. 17-21.
Researchers Demonstrate Promising Method for Improving Quantum Information Processing
A team of researchers led by the Department of Energy's Oak Ridge National Laboratory has demonstrated a new method for splitting light beams into their frequency modes, work that could spur advancements in quantum information processing and distributed quantum computing.
Deep Dive Into How Electrons Behave
Unprecedented characterization of subsurface electronic states could lead to better semiconductors and seeing new interactions.
Higher Income Level Linked to Police Use of Force Against Black Women
Black women with higher incomes are more likely to experience a forceful police interaction during a traffic stop, finds a new study from the Brown School at Washington University in St. Louis."We found that the likelihood of exposure to each type of police use of force was significantly greater for black females with incomes over $50,000," said Robert Motley Jr.
Bringing a Hidden Superconducting State to Light
Using high-intensity pulses of infrared light, scientists found evidence of superconductivity associated with charge "stripes" in a material above the temperature at which it begins to transmit electricity without resistance--a finding that could help them design better high-temperature superconductors.
New Recyclable Resin Makes Wind Turbines Much More Sustainable
New composite materials make wind energy even greener by making the turbines themselves recyclable.
How Bacteria Produce Manganese Oxide Nanoparticles
Multiple techniques to characterize an enzyme complex shed light on how bacteria create particles and contribute to global cycles.
Physics Data Processing on NERSC Supercomputer Dramatically Cuts Reconstruction Time
In a recent demonstration project, physicists from Brookhaven National Laboratory and Berkeley Lab used the Cori supercomputer at the National Energy Research Scientific Computing Center to reconstruct data collected from a nuclear physics experiment, an advance that could dramatically reduce the time it takes to make detailed data available for scientific discoveries.
From 100,000 to 8: Representing Complex Aerosol Patterns with Far Fewer Particles
Study shows how aerosols interacting with clouds can be accurately captured by sparse set of representative particles.
Berkeley Lab Report Calls for Industry Attention to Ensuring Grid Reliability
In light of changes in how electricity is being both generated and consumed, the Department of Energy's Lawrence Berkeley National Laboratory (Berkeley Lab) has written a new report analyzing challenges facing the nation's electric grid and making recommendations for ensuring continued reliability.
ORNL Wins Four FLC Technology Transfer Awards
Four technologies developed at the Department of Energy's Oak Ridge National Laboratory have earned 2018 Excellence in Technology Transfer Awards from the Federal Laboratory Consortium for Technology Transfer (FLC).
Pacific Northwest National Laboratory, OHSU Create Joint Research Co-Laboratory to Advance Precision Medicine
News Release PORTLAND, Ore. -- Pacific Northwest National Laboratory and OHSU today announced a joint collaboration to improve patient care by focusing research on highly complex sets of biomedical data, and the tools to interpret them.The OHSU-PNNL Precision Medicine Innovation Co-Laboratory, called PMedIC, will provide a comprehensive ecosystem for scientists to utilize integrated 'omics, data science and imaging technologies in their research in order to advance precision medicine -- an approach to disease treatment that takes into account individual variability in genes, environment and lifestyle for each person.
The Mysteries of Plasma and Solar Eruptions Earn PPPL Graduate an Astrophysics Prize
Article describes dissertation award for graduate of Princeton University Department of Astrophysical Sciences.
45-Year-Old Telescope Gets a Makeover to Demystify Dark Energy
Forty-five years ago this month, a telescope tucked inside a 14-story, 500-ton dome atop a mile-high peak in Arizona took in the night sky for the first time and recorded its observations on glass photographic plates. Today, the dome closes on the previous science chapters of the 4-meter Nicholas U. Mayall Telescope and starts preparing for its new role in creating the largest 3-D map of the universe. This map could help determine why the universe is expanding at faster and faster rates, driven by an unknown force called dark energy.
MSU Uses $3 Million NASA Grant to Find Better Ways to Regulate Dams
Michigan State University researchers, equipped with $3 million from NASA, will investigate innovative methods to improve dams so that they are less harmful to people and the environment.
Harker School Wins Second Consecutive SLAC Regional DOE Science Bowl
Twenty-four teams from 16 Bay Area high schools faced off Feb. 3 in the SLAC Regional DOE Science Bowl, a series of fast-paced question-and-answer matches that test knowledge in biology, chemistry, physics, earth and space sciences, energy and math. The competition is hosted annually by the Department of Energy's SLAC National Accelerator Laboratory.
David Asner Named Deputy Associate Laboratory Director and Head of the Instrumentation Division in Brookhaven Lab's Nuclear and Particle Physics Directorate
A particle physicist with extensive leadership and management experience, Asner will help expand a portfolio of physics programs and oversee instrumentation research and development.
UIC to Provide Energy-Saving 'Kits' with $3.1m in Funding From ComEd
The University of Illinois at Chicago's Energy Resources Center has received funding from ComEd to provide energy-efficient LED light bulbs, advanced power strips, and educational material to income-qualified participants in northern Illinois.As part of a $3.1 million year-long investment, the utility company will fund the Low Income Kit Energy (LIKE) program, allowing engineers at UIC's Energy Resources Center to provide energy-saving kits to 35,000 eligible individuals and/or families.
DOE's HPC4Manufacturing Program Seeks Industry Proposals
The Department of Energy (DOE) on Feb. 1 announced up to $3 million will be made available to U.S. manufacturers for public/private projects aimed at applying high performance computing to industry challenges for the advancement of energy innovation.
Elke-Caroline Aschenauer Awarded Prestigious Humboldt Research Award
UPTON, NY -- Elke-Caroline Aschenauer, a senior physicist at the U.S. Department of Energy's Brookhaven National Laboratory, has been awarded a Humboldt Research Award for her contributions to the field of experimental nuclear physics. This prestigious international award--issued by the Alexander von Humboldt Foundation in Bonn, Germany--comes with a prize of EUR60,000 (more than $70,000 U.
Deep Dive Into How Electrons Behave
Unprecedented characterization of subsurface electronic states could lead to better semiconductors and seeing new interactions.
How Bacteria Produce Manganese Oxide Nanoparticles
Multiple techniques to characterize an enzyme complex shed light on how bacteria create particles and contribute to global cycles.
Meet the Director: Sergei Nagaitsev
This is one in a series of profiles on directors of the SC-stewarded user facilities. This profile features Sergei Nagaitsev, director of the Fermilab Accelerator Complex.
From 100,000 to 8: Representing Complex Aerosol Patterns with Far Fewer Particles
Study shows how aerosols interacting with clouds can be accurately captured by sparse set of representative particles.
Atomic Vibes During Melting?
Where does the heat go when a glass melts into a liquid? Not to changing the vibrations of atoms....
Taking Solar Energy to the Edge
Engineered stacked perovskite layers harvest light or create light via layer edges.
Putting the P in Photosynthesis of Tropical Forests
Including phosphorus in predictions of photosynthesis may improve models of tropical forests where the supply of the nutrient is limited.
Exploring Past, Present, and Future Water Availability Regionally, Globally
New open-source software simulates river and runoff resources.
Arctic Photosynthetic Capacity and Carbon Dioxide Assimilation Underestimated by Terrestrial Biosphere Models
New measurements offer data vital to projecting plant response to environmental changes.
DRIFTing to Fast, Precise Data
Non-destructive technique identifies key variations in Alaskan soils, quickly providing insights into carbon levels.
Spotlight
Insights on Innovation in Energy, Humanitarian Aid Highlight UVA Darden's Net Impact Week
University of Virginia Darden School of Business
Ivy League Graduate, Writer and Activist with Dyslexia Visits CSUCI to Reframe the Concept of Learning Disabilities
California State University, Channel Islands
Photographer Adam Nadel Selected as Fermilab's New Artist-in-Residence for 2018
Fermi National Accelerator Laboratory (Fermilab)
Fermilab Computing Partners with Argonne, Local Schools for Hour of Code
Fermi National Accelerator Laboratory (Fermilab)
Q&A: Sam Webb Teaches X-Ray Science from a Remote Classroom
SLAC National Accelerator Laboratory
The Future of Today's Electric Power Systems
Rensselaer Polytechnic Institute (RPI)
Supporting the Development of Offshore Wind Power Plants
Rensselaer Polytechnic Institute (RPI)
Bringing Diversity Into Computational Science Through Student Outreach
Brookhaven National Laboratory
From Science to Finance: SLAC Summer Interns Forge New Paths in STEM
SLAC National Accelerator Laboratory
Students Discuss 'Cosmic Opportunities' at 45th Annual SLAC Summer Institute
SLAC National Accelerator Laboratory
Binghamton University Opens $70 Million Smart Energy Building
Binghamton University, State University of New York
Widening Horizons for High Schoolers with Code
Argonne National Laboratory
Rensselaer Polytechnic Institute Graduates Urged to Embrace Change at 211th Commencement
Rensselaer Polytechnic Institute (RPI)
Rensselaer Polytechnic Institute President's Commencement Colloquy to Address "Criticality, Incisiveness, Creativity"
Rensselaer Polytechnic Institute (RPI)
ORNL, University of Tennessee Launch New Doctoral Program in Data Science
Oak Ridge National Laboratory
Champions in Science: Profile of Jonathan Kirzner
Department of Energy, Office of Science
High-Schooler Solves College-Level Security Puzzle From Argonne, Sparks Interest in Career
Argonne National Laboratory
Champions in Science: Profile of Jenica Jacobi
Department of Energy, Office of Science
Great Neck South High School Wins Regional Science Bowl at Brookhaven Lab
Brookhaven National Laboratory
Middle Schoolers Test Their Knowledge at Science Bowl Competition
Argonne National Laboratory
Haslam Visits ORNL to Highlight State's Role in Discovering Tennessine
Oak Ridge National Laboratory
Internship Program Helps Foster Development of Future Nuclear Scientists
Oak Ridge National Laboratory
More Than 12,000 Explore Jefferson Lab During April 30 Open House
Thomas Jefferson National Accelerator Facility
NMSU Undergrad Tackles 3D Particle Scattering Animations After Receiving JSA Research Assistantship
Thomas Jefferson National Accelerator Facility
Shannon Greco: A Self-Described "STEM Education Zealot"
Princeton Plasma Physics Laboratory
Rare Earths for Life: An 85th Birthday Visit with Mr. Rare Earth
Ames Laboratory
Meet Robert Palomino: 'Give Everything a Shot!'
Brookhaven National Laboratory
Student Innovator at Rensselaer Polytechnic Institute Seeks Brighter, Smarter, and More Efficient LEDs
Rensselaer Polytechnic Institute (RPI)
Texas Tech Energy Commerce Students, Community Light up Tent City
Texas Tech University
Don't Get 'Frosted' Over Heating Your Home This Winter
Temple University
New Research Center To Tackle Critical Challenges Related to Aircraft Design, Wind Energy, Smart Buildings
Rensselaer Polytechnic Institute (RPI)
First Polymer Solar-Thermal Device Heats Home, Saves Money
Wake Forest University
Like Superman, American University Will Get Its Energy from the Sun
American University
ARRA Grant to Help Fund Seminary Building Green Roof
University of Chicago
Ithaca College in Elite Company for Environmental Leadership in Building Construction
Ithaca College
UC San Diego Installing 2.8 Megawatt Fuel Cell to Anchor Energy Innovation Park
University of California San Diego
Rensselaer Smart Lighting Engineering Research Center Announces First Deployment of New Technology on Campus
Rensselaer Polytechnic Institute (RPI)
Ithaca College Will Host Regional Clean Energy Summit
Ithaca College
Texas Governor Announces $8.4 Million Award to Create Renewable Energy Institute
Texas Tech University
Creighton University to Offer New Alternative Energy Program
Creighton University
National Engineering Program Seeks Subject Matter Experts in Energy
JETS Junior Engineering Technical Society
Students Using Solar Power To Create Sustainable Solutions for Haiti, Peru
Rensselaer Polytechnic Institute (RPI)
Helping Hydrogen: Student Inventor Tackles Challenge of Hydrogen Storage
Rensselaer Polytechnic Institute (RPI)
Campus Leaders Showing the Way to a Sustainable, Clean Energy Future
National Wildlife Federation (NWF)
Furman University Receives $2.5 Million DOE Grant for Geothermal Project
Furman University
Showing results0-4 Of 2215