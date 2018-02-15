- 2018-03-08 07:05:11
- Article ID: 690346
Atomic Movies Explain Why Perovskite Solar Cells Are More Efficient
Tracking atoms is crucial to improving the efficiency of next-generation perovskite solar cells.
The Science
Sunlight causes large changes to the underlying network of atoms that make up perovskites, a promising material for solar cells. Before being hit with light, six iodine atoms rest around a lead atom. Within 10 trillionths of a second after being hit with light, the iodine atoms whirl around each lead atom. These first atomic steps distort the structure and result in long-lived changes, similar in size to those observed in melting crystals. Further, the atoms’ motions alter the way electricity moves and may help explain the efficiency of perovskites in solar cells.
The Impact
In recent years, perovskites have become superstars in the solar cell industry. They are cheap and easy to produce. Despite their popularity, scientists don’t know why perovskites are so efficient. This work shows how atoms in perovskites respond to light and could explain the high efficiency of these next-generation solar cell materials.
Summary
Although perovskite solar cell efficiencies have climbed above the 20 percent mark, the fundamental mechanism responsible for these efficiencies is not understood. To gain insights into the mechanisms, researchers created stop-motion movies of the atoms involved just after the light hits the hybrid perovskites, made from lead, iodine, and methylammonium. The iodine atoms are arranged in octohedra, eight-sided structures that look like two pyramids joined at their bases. The lead atoms sit inside the octohedra; the methylammonium molecules sit between octohedra. This architecture is common to many of the perovskites investigated for solar cell applications. At SLAC, researchers hit a perovskite film with two bursts from ultrafast lasers. The technique, called ultrafast electron diffraction, lets them reconstruct the atomic structure. By repeating the experiment with different time delays between the first and second pulse of electrons, the team created a stop-motion movement of the iodine atoms whirling around the lead atoms.That is, a rotationally disordered halide octahedral structure formed in the picoseconds after the light struck. This work shows the important role of light-induced structural deformations within the lead-iodine lattice. These structural changes could alter the way that charges (electrons and their associated holes) move in hybrid perovskites and provide new information about solar cell efficiencies.
Funding
This work was supported by the Department of Energy (DOE), Office of Science, Basic Energy Sciences (BES), Materials Sciences and Engineering Division. The ultrafast electron diffraction work was performed at SLAC mega electron volt ultrafast electron diffraction facility, which is supported in part by the DOE Office of Science BES Scientific User Facilities Division Accelerator & Detector Research and Development program, the Linac Coherent Light Source Facility, and SLAC. X.Z. acknowledges the DOE, Office of Science, BES for supporting the growth of the hybrid perovskite samples used in this study. L.Z.T. and A.M.R. acknowledge support from the Office of Naval Research. D.A.E. and L.K. were supported by the Austrian Science Fund and by a research grant from Dana and Yossie Hollander, in the framework of the Sustainability and Energy Research Initiative. T.H. acknowledges support from the Precourt Institute for Energy. H.I.K. thanks the Alfred P. Sloan Foundation for support. M.D.S. is supported by a National Science Foundation (NSF) Graduate Research Fellowship. Part of this work was performed at the Stanford Nano Shared Facilities, supported by the NSF.
Publication
X. Wu, L. Tan, X. Shen, T. Hu, K. Miyata, M. Tuan Trinh, R. Li, R. Coffee, S. Liu, D.A. Egger, I. Makasyuk, Q. Zheng, A. Fry, J.S. Robinson, M.D. Smith, B. Guzelturk, H.I. Karunadasa, X. Wang, X.Y. Zhu, L. Kronik, A.M. Rappe, and A.M. Lindenberg, “Light-induced picosecond rotational disordering of the inorganic sublattice in hybrid perovskites.” Science Advances 3, e1602388 (2017). [DOI: 10.1126/sciadv.1602388]
Read more highlights from the Office of Science at https://science.energy.gov/news/highlights/
MORE NEWS FROMDepartment of Energy, Office of Science
MEDIA CONTACT
Kristin Manke
kristin.manke@science.doe.gov
CHANNELS
CITATIONS
Science Advances 3, e1602388 (2017). [DOI: 10.1126/sciadv.1602388]
KEYWORDS
Basic Energy Sciences, Basic Energy Research, Linac Coherent Light Source, LCLS , Perovskite, perovskite solar cells, perovskite crystal structure, perovskites, Solar Cell, solar cell efficiency, solar cell performance, Solar Cells, solar cells development, solar panel, Solar Panels, Renewable Energy, Solar energy , solar energy devices, solar energy conversion, Sunlight Energy, Atoms, Science Advances, SLAC National Accelerator Laboratory, Stanford University, Iodine, chemical imaging, ultrafast electron diffraction, light-induced structural deformations, Charge Carriers
Participating Labs
- DOE Office of Science
- Argonne National Laboratory
- Oak Ridge National Laboratory
- Pacific Northwest National Laboratory
- Iowa State University, Ames Laboratory
- Brookhaven National Laboratory
- Princeton Plasma Physics Laboratory
- Lawrence Berkeley National Laboratory
- Thomas Jefferson National Accelerator Facility
- Fermi National Accelerator Laboratory (Fermilab)
- SLAC National Accelerator Laboratory
Participating Labs
- DOE Office of Science
- Argonne National Laboratory
- Oak Ridge National Laboratory
- Pacific Northwest National Laboratory
- Iowa State University, Ames Laboratory
- Brookhaven National Laboratory
- Princeton Plasma Physics Laboratory
- Lawrence Berkeley National Laboratory
- Thomas Jefferson National Accelerator Facility
- Fermi National Accelerator Laboratory (Fermilab)
- SLAC National Accelerator Laboratory
Buckyball Marries Graphene
Electronic and structure richness arise from the merger of semiconducting molecules of carbon buckyballs and 2-D graphene.
Atomic Movies Explain Why Perovskite Solar Cells Are More Efficient
Tracking atoms is crucial to improving the efficiency of next-generation perovskite solar cells.
Engineers Developing Tools to Understand, Scale Up Autothermal Production of Bio-Oil
Iowa State engineers have developed a process called autothermal pyrolysis that breaks down biomass for fuel and fertilizer. A recently announced grant from the Department of Energy will support studies of the process, including development of models and design tools that could reduce the risk of scaling up the technology for commercial use.
With Laser Light, Scientists Create First X-Ray Holographic Images of Viruses
In a recent study, researchers developed a new holographic method called in-flight holography. With this method, they were able to demonstrate the first X-ray holograms of nano-sized viruses that were not attached to any surface.
Mapping Battery Materials with Atomic Precision
An international team led by researchers at Berkeley Lab used advanced techniques in electron microscopy to show how the ratio of materials that make up a lithium-ion battery electrode affects its structure at the atomic level, and how the surface is very different from the rest of the material.
Experimental Behavior of GFRP-Reinforced Concrete Columns under Lateral Cyclic Load
The present study addresses the feasibility of reinforced concrete columns totally reinforced with glass fiber-reinforced polymer (GFRP) bars achieving the drift requirements specified in various codes.
Smart Glass Made Better, and Cheaper
New "smart glass" technology developed at the University of Delaware could make curtains and blinds obsolete. This isn't the first "smart glass," but it's one-tenth the price of other versions and more transparent in its transparent state and more reflective in its reflective state than competitors.
New Insights Could Pave The Way For Self-Powered Low Energy Devices
Researchers have discovered more details about the way certain materials hold a static charge even after two surfaces separate, information that could help improve devices that leverage such energy as a power source.
Big Steps Toward Control of Production of Tiny Building Blocks
Article describes use of new diagnostics to advance understanding of the plasma nanosynthesis of widely used nanoparticles.
FGC Plasma Solutions Wins Top NASA Innovation Award
Argonne Chain Reaction Innovator Felipe Gomez del Campo has received the 2018 NASA iTech award for X-Factor Innovation.
Sandia Researcher Jacqueline Chen Elected to National Academy of Engineering
LIVERMORE, Calif. -- Jacqueline Chen, a distinguished member of the technical staff at Sandia National Laboratories, has been elected to the National Academy of Engineering. Chen is among the 99 new members from around the globe in the 2018 class.Election to the National Academy of Engineering is the highest professional distinction for an engineer in the United States.
PNNL Helps Form International Energy Storage Organization
News Release DALIAN, China -- Energy storage allows power operators across the nation to balance electricity supply and demand instantaneously, affording ratepayers a more resilient power supply.Now the focus on energy storage is global. In January, energy storage experts at the Department of Energy's Pacific Northwest National Laboratory joined forces with their counterparts around the world to forge the International Coalition for Energy Storage and Innovation, or ICESI.
University Partnership to Help Nevada Scientists Commercialize Discovery
UNLV's Office of Technology Transfer and the Desert Research are partnering to help faculty and students leverage each other's talent and resources to transform inventions into new products and services.
DOE Seeks Industry Partners for HPC Research on Materials in Applied Energy Technologies
The Department of Energy (DOE) today announced a funding opportunity totaling $3 million to support projects between U.S. industry and DOE national laboratories related to improving materials in severe or complex environments through the new High Performance Computing for Materials in Applied Energy Technologies (HPC4Mtls) Program.
Secretary of Energy Rick Perry Announces $30 Million for Small Business Research and Development Grants
Today, U.S. Secretary of Energy Rick Perry announced that the Department of Energy (DOE) will award 179 grants totaling $30 million to 149 small businesses in 36 states.
Microgrid Coming to Northern California Airport
Designed by the Schatz Energy Research Center at Humboldt State University, the microgrid will generate green electricity, create jobs for local contractors and technicians, and provide an energy lifeline in the event of a natural disaster.
ORNL Wins Four FLC Technology Transfer Awards
Four technologies developed at the Department of Energy's Oak Ridge National Laboratory have earned 2018 Excellence in Technology Transfer Awards from the Federal Laboratory Consortium for Technology Transfer (FLC).
Pacific Northwest National Laboratory, OHSU Create Joint Research Co-Laboratory to Advance Precision Medicine
News Release PORTLAND, Ore. -- Pacific Northwest National Laboratory and OHSU today announced a joint collaboration to improve patient care by focusing research on highly complex sets of biomedical data, and the tools to interpret them.The OHSU-PNNL Precision Medicine Innovation Co-Laboratory, called PMedIC, will provide a comprehensive ecosystem for scientists to utilize integrated 'omics, data science and imaging technologies in their research in order to advance precision medicine -- an approach to disease treatment that takes into account individual variability in genes, environment and lifestyle for each person.
The Mysteries of Plasma and Solar Eruptions Earn PPPL Graduate an Astrophysics Prize
Article describes dissertation award for graduate of Princeton University Department of Astrophysical Sciences.
Buckyball Marries Graphene
Electronic and structure richness arise from the merger of semiconducting molecules of carbon buckyballs and 2-D graphene.
Atomic Movies Explain Why Perovskite Solar Cells Are More Efficient
Tracking atoms is crucial to improving the efficiency of next-generation perovskite solar cells.
Discovery of a New Microbe that Produces Methane in Oxygenated Soils
Global models may be underestimating net wetland methane emissions.
Researchers Decipher the Structure of a Bacterial Microcompartment
The geometric complexities uncovered provide insights into how these mini-organs get assembled, potentially of interest for fuel production.
CUORE Constrains Neutrino Properties
The CUORE experiment set the tightest limits yet on the rare decay of tellurium-130, providing insights into the nature of neutrinos.
Sunlight Stimulates Microbial Respiration of Carbon in Surface Waters
This research offers new information to understand the role of microorganisms in elemental cycling in the Arctic.
Defects and Surface Reactions Boost Batteries
Defect-enhanced transport and complex phase growth are changing design rules for lithium-ion batteries.
Remembering Really Fast
Colossal magnetoresistance at terahertz frequencies in thin composites boosts novel memory devices operated at extremely high speed.
Tuning Quantum Light Sources
First known material capable of emitting single photons at room temperature and telecom wavelengths.
Spotlight
Insights on Innovation in Energy, Humanitarian Aid Highlight UVA Darden's Net Impact Week
University of Virginia Darden School of Business
Ivy League Graduate, Writer and Activist with Dyslexia Visits CSUCI to Reframe the Concept of Learning Disabilities
California State University, Channel Islands
Photographer Adam Nadel Selected as Fermilab's New Artist-in-Residence for 2018
Fermi National Accelerator Laboratory (Fermilab)
Fermilab Computing Partners with Argonne, Local Schools for Hour of Code
Fermi National Accelerator Laboratory (Fermilab)
Q&A: Sam Webb Teaches X-Ray Science from a Remote Classroom
SLAC National Accelerator Laboratory
The Future of Today's Electric Power Systems
Rensselaer Polytechnic Institute (RPI)
Supporting the Development of Offshore Wind Power Plants
Rensselaer Polytechnic Institute (RPI)
Bringing Diversity Into Computational Science Through Student Outreach
Brookhaven National Laboratory
From Science to Finance: SLAC Summer Interns Forge New Paths in STEM
SLAC National Accelerator Laboratory
Students Discuss 'Cosmic Opportunities' at 45th Annual SLAC Summer Institute
SLAC National Accelerator Laboratory
Binghamton University Opens $70 Million Smart Energy Building
Binghamton University, State University of New York
Widening Horizons for High Schoolers with Code
Argonne National Laboratory
Rensselaer Polytechnic Institute Graduates Urged to Embrace Change at 211th Commencement
Rensselaer Polytechnic Institute (RPI)
Rensselaer Polytechnic Institute President's Commencement Colloquy to Address "Criticality, Incisiveness, Creativity"
Rensselaer Polytechnic Institute (RPI)
ORNL, University of Tennessee Launch New Doctoral Program in Data Science
Oak Ridge National Laboratory
Champions in Science: Profile of Jonathan Kirzner
Department of Energy, Office of Science
High-Schooler Solves College-Level Security Puzzle From Argonne, Sparks Interest in Career
Argonne National Laboratory
Champions in Science: Profile of Jenica Jacobi
Department of Energy, Office of Science
Great Neck South High School Wins Regional Science Bowl at Brookhaven Lab
Brookhaven National Laboratory
Middle Schoolers Test Their Knowledge at Science Bowl Competition
Argonne National Laboratory
Haslam Visits ORNL to Highlight State's Role in Discovering Tennessine
Oak Ridge National Laboratory
Internship Program Helps Foster Development of Future Nuclear Scientists
Oak Ridge National Laboratory
More Than 12,000 Explore Jefferson Lab During April 30 Open House
Thomas Jefferson National Accelerator Facility
NMSU Undergrad Tackles 3D Particle Scattering Animations After Receiving JSA Research Assistantship
Thomas Jefferson National Accelerator Facility
Shannon Greco: A Self-Described "STEM Education Zealot"
Princeton Plasma Physics Laboratory
Rare Earths for Life: An 85th Birthday Visit with Mr. Rare Earth
Ames Laboratory
Meet Robert Palomino: 'Give Everything a Shot!'
Brookhaven National Laboratory
Student Innovator at Rensselaer Polytechnic Institute Seeks Brighter, Smarter, and More Efficient LEDs
Rensselaer Polytechnic Institute (RPI)
Texas Tech Energy Commerce Students, Community Light up Tent City
Texas Tech University
Don't Get 'Frosted' Over Heating Your Home This Winter
Temple University
New Research Center To Tackle Critical Challenges Related to Aircraft Design, Wind Energy, Smart Buildings
Rensselaer Polytechnic Institute (RPI)
First Polymer Solar-Thermal Device Heats Home, Saves Money
Wake Forest University
Like Superman, American University Will Get Its Energy from the Sun
American University
ARRA Grant to Help Fund Seminary Building Green Roof
University of Chicago
Ithaca College in Elite Company for Environmental Leadership in Building Construction
Ithaca College
UC San Diego Installing 2.8 Megawatt Fuel Cell to Anchor Energy Innovation Park
University of California San Diego
Rensselaer Smart Lighting Engineering Research Center Announces First Deployment of New Technology on Campus
Rensselaer Polytechnic Institute (RPI)
Ithaca College Will Host Regional Clean Energy Summit
Ithaca College
Texas Governor Announces $8.4 Million Award to Create Renewable Energy Institute
Texas Tech University
Creighton University to Offer New Alternative Energy Program
Creighton University
National Engineering Program Seeks Subject Matter Experts in Energy
JETS Junior Engineering Technical Society
Students Using Solar Power To Create Sustainable Solutions for Haiti, Peru
Rensselaer Polytechnic Institute (RPI)
Helping Hydrogen: Student Inventor Tackles Challenge of Hydrogen Storage
Rensselaer Polytechnic Institute (RPI)
Campus Leaders Showing the Way to a Sustainable, Clean Energy Future
National Wildlife Federation (NWF)
Furman University Receives $2.5 Million DOE Grant for Geothermal Project
Furman University
Showing results0-4 Of 2215