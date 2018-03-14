Jefferson Lab Announces New Accelerator Science Leader

Andrei Seryi, director of the John Adams Institute for Accelerator Science, will take the helm of Jefferson Lab's Accelerator Division in June.

Credit: DOE's Jefferson Lab

The Department of Energy's Thomas Jefferson National Accelerator Facility has announced that Andrei Seryi will become its new associate director for accelerator operations, research and development in June.

As associate director, Seryi will be responsible for accelerator operations and research and development in the accelerator sciences. He will oversee operations of Jefferson Lab’s accelerators, including the Continuous Electron Beam Accelerator Facility, an Office of Science User Facility that serves more than 1,500 nuclear physicists worldwide as the world's most powerful microscope for studying the atom’s nucleus.

He will also provide strategic direction for the lab’s accelerator R&D portfolio and proactively seek out collaborations and projects that leverage Jefferson Lab technologies and expertise to the benefit of the federal government, industry and the American taxpayer.

“I’m thrilled to have Andrei joining the Jefferson Lab team. His deep knowledge and experience in accelerator science and technology will be a tremendous asset to the lab and the U.S. Nuclear Physics community as we work to deliver on our science mission, and chart a course for the future,” said Jefferson Lab Director Stuart Henderson.

“During my recent visit, I interacted with many people and was really very positively impressed by the collegial atmosphere of the lab. Very exciting science and great staff were the main factors that convinced me to join Jefferson Lab,” said Seryi. “Everyone is focused on the research goals of the laboratory, on pursuing new science with the upgraded CEBAF, and on developing new technologies and innovative designs.”

Seryi has more than 30 years of experience in accelerator science. His career highlights include work on the accelerator project at Protvino, as well as extensive experience at two other DOE national labs: two years at Fermi National Accelerator Laboratory and over a decade at SLAC National Accelerator Laboratory. Since 2010, Andrei has served as director of the John Adams Institute for Accelerator Science, a center of excellence in the United Kingdom for advanced and novel accelerator technology.

He also has contributed to the design, construction and operation of several accelerator research facilities and has served on and chaired numerous national lab advisory committees.

"Andrei Seryi worked with me on the challenging final focus design for the International Linear Collider. His deep understanding of particle accelerators, ability to lead by example and high intelligence make him particularly well suited to take on this major responsibility at Jefferson Lab," said Barry C. Barish, Linde professor emeritus at Caltech and recipient of the Nobel Prize in Physics, 2017.

In addition, he has well over 240 publications to his credit in peer-reviewed journals, proceedings and reports, and he is a longtime fellow of the American Physical Society.

Seryi said that he’s excited to start the next stage of his career at Jefferson Lab, “I hope that my experience will allow me to make a strong positive impact on further development of the Jefferson Lab program and on the U.S. program of nuclear physics and accelerator science and technology.”

Contact: Lauren Hansen, Jefferson Lab Communications Office, 757-269-7689, lhansen@jlab.org

