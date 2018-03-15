Doe Science news source
The DOE Science News Source is a Newswise initiative to promote research news from the Office of Science of the DOE to the public and news media.
  • 2018-03-15 13:05:33
  • Article ID: 691198

United States Department of Energy to Host Multi-Laboratory Cyber Defense Competition

  • Credit: Image by Argonne National Laboratory.

    Keeping cyber attackers at bay in 2017, the team from the University of Illinois at Chicago won Argonne’s second annual Collegiate Cyber Defense Competition.

  • Credit: Image courtesy of U.S. Department of Energy.

    The DOE Cyber Defense Competition is funded by the Office of Electricity Delivery and Energy Reliability’s Infrastructure Security and Energy Restoration Division of the U.S. Department of Energy. It encourages college students to consider careers in cybersecurity, and helps them develop the teamwork and technical skills needed to succeed in future cyber professional roles.

  • Credit: Image by Argonne National Laboratory.

    Keeping cyber attackers at bay in 2017, the team from the University of Illinois at Chicago won Argonne’s second annual Collegiate Cyber Defense Competition.

  • Credit: Image courtesy of U.S. Department of Energy.

    The DOE Cyber Defense Competition is funded by the Office of Electricity Delivery and Energy Reliability’s Infrastructure Security and Energy Restoration Division of the U.S. Department of Energy. It encourages college students to consider careers in cybersecurity, and helps them develop the teamwork and technical skills needed to succeed in future cyber professional roles.

  • Credit: Image by Argonne National Laboratory.

    Keeping cyber attackers at bay in 2017, the team from the University of Illinois at Chicago won Argonne’s second annual Collegiate Cyber Defense Competition.

  • Credit: Image courtesy of U.S. Department of Energy.

    The DOE Cyber Defense Competition is funded by the Office of Electricity Delivery and Energy Reliability’s Infrastructure Security and Energy Restoration Division of the U.S. Department of Energy. It encourages college students to consider careers in cybersecurity, and helps them develop the teamwork and technical skills needed to succeed in future cyber professional roles.

  • Credit: Image by Argonne National Laboratory.

    Keeping cyber attackers at bay in 2017, the team from the University of Illinois at Chicago won Argonne’s second annual Collegiate Cyber Defense Competition.

  • Credit: Image courtesy of U.S. Department of Energy.

    The DOE Cyber Defense Competition is funded by the Office of Electricity Delivery and Energy Reliability’s Infrastructure Security and Energy Restoration Division of the U.S. Department of Energy. It encourages college students to consider careers in cybersecurity, and helps them develop the teamwork and technical skills needed to succeed in future cyber professional roles.

  • Credit: Image by Argonne National Laboratory.

    Keeping cyber attackers at bay in 2017, the team from the University of Illinois at Chicago won Argonne’s second annual Collegiate Cyber Defense Competition.

  • Credit: Image courtesy of U.S. Department of Energy.

    The DOE Cyber Defense Competition is funded by the Office of Electricity Delivery and Energy Reliability’s Infrastructure Security and Energy Restoration Division of the U.S. Department of Energy. It encourages college students to consider careers in cybersecurity, and helps them develop the teamwork and technical skills needed to succeed in future cyber professional roles.

  • Credit: Image by Argonne National Laboratory.

    Keeping cyber attackers at bay in 2017, the team from the University of Illinois at Chicago won Argonne’s second annual Collegiate Cyber Defense Competition.

  • Credit: Image courtesy of U.S. Department of Energy.

    The DOE Cyber Defense Competition is funded by the Office of Electricity Delivery and Energy Reliability’s Infrastructure Security and Energy Restoration Division of the U.S. Department of Energy. It encourages college students to consider careers in cybersecurity, and helps them develop the teamwork and technical skills needed to succeed in future cyber professional roles.

  • Credit: Image by Argonne National Laboratory.

    Keeping cyber attackers at bay in 2017, the team from the University of Illinois at Chicago won Argonne’s second annual Collegiate Cyber Defense Competition.

  • Credit: Image courtesy of U.S. Department of Energy.

    The DOE Cyber Defense Competition is funded by the Office of Electricity Delivery and Energy Reliability’s Infrastructure Security and Energy Restoration Division of the U.S. Department of Energy. It encourages college students to consider careers in cybersecurity, and helps them develop the teamwork and technical skills needed to succeed in future cyber professional roles.

  • Credit: Image by Argonne National Laboratory.

    Keeping cyber attackers at bay in 2017, the team from the University of Illinois at Chicago won Argonne’s second annual Collegiate Cyber Defense Competition.

  • Credit: Image courtesy of U.S. Department of Energy.

    The DOE Cyber Defense Competition is funded by the Office of Electricity Delivery and Energy Reliability’s Infrastructure Security and Energy Restoration Division of the U.S. Department of Energy. It encourages college students to consider careers in cybersecurity, and helps them develop the teamwork and technical skills needed to succeed in future cyber professional roles.

  • Credit: Image by Argonne National Laboratory.

    Keeping cyber attackers at bay in 2017, the team from the University of Illinois at Chicago won Argonne’s second annual Collegiate Cyber Defense Competition.

  • Credit: Image courtesy of U.S. Department of Energy.

    The DOE Cyber Defense Competition is funded by the Office of Electricity Delivery and Energy Reliability’s Infrastructure Security and Energy Restoration Division of the U.S. Department of Energy. It encourages college students to consider careers in cybersecurity, and helps them develop the teamwork and technical skills needed to succeed in future cyber professional roles.

  • Credit: Image by Argonne National Laboratory.

    Keeping cyber attackers at bay in 2017, the team from the University of Illinois at Chicago won Argonne’s second annual Collegiate Cyber Defense Competition.

  • Credit: Image courtesy of U.S. Department of Energy.

    The DOE Cyber Defense Competition is funded by the Office of Electricity Delivery and Energy Reliability’s Infrastructure Security and Energy Restoration Division of the U.S. Department of Energy. It encourages college students to consider careers in cybersecurity, and helps them develop the teamwork and technical skills needed to succeed in future cyber professional roles.

  • Credit: Image by Argonne National Laboratory.

    Keeping cyber attackers at bay in 2017, the team from the University of Illinois at Chicago won Argonne’s second annual Collegiate Cyber Defense Competition.

  • Credit: Image courtesy of U.S. Department of Energy.

    The DOE Cyber Defense Competition is funded by the Office of Electricity Delivery and Energy Reliability’s Infrastructure Security and Energy Restoration Division of the U.S. Department of Energy. It encourages college students to consider careers in cybersecurity, and helps them develop the teamwork and technical skills needed to succeed in future cyber professional roles.

  • Credit: Image by Argonne National Laboratory.

    Keeping cyber attackers at bay in 2017, the team from the University of Illinois at Chicago won Argonne’s second annual Collegiate Cyber Defense Competition.

  • Credit: Image courtesy of U.S. Department of Energy.

    The DOE Cyber Defense Competition is funded by the Office of Electricity Delivery and Energy Reliability’s Infrastructure Security and Energy Restoration Division of the U.S. Department of Energy. It encourages college students to consider careers in cybersecurity, and helps them develop the teamwork and technical skills needed to succeed in future cyber professional roles.

  • Credit: Image by Argonne National Laboratory.

    Keeping cyber attackers at bay in 2017, the team from the University of Illinois at Chicago won Argonne’s second annual Collegiate Cyber Defense Competition.

  • Credit: Image courtesy of U.S. Department of Energy.

    The DOE Cyber Defense Competition is funded by the Office of Electricity Delivery and Energy Reliability’s Infrastructure Security and Energy Restoration Division of the U.S. Department of Energy. It encourages college students to consider careers in cybersecurity, and helps them develop the teamwork and technical skills needed to succeed in future cyber professional roles.

  • Credit: Image by Argonne National Laboratory.

    Keeping cyber attackers at bay in 2017, the team from the University of Illinois at Chicago won Argonne’s second annual Collegiate Cyber Defense Competition.

  • Credit: Image courtesy of U.S. Department of Energy.

    The DOE Cyber Defense Competition is funded by the Office of Electricity Delivery and Energy Reliability’s Infrastructure Security and Energy Restoration Division of the U.S. Department of Energy. It encourages college students to consider careers in cybersecurity, and helps them develop the teamwork and technical skills needed to succeed in future cyber professional roles.

  • Credit: Image by Argonne National Laboratory.

    Keeping cyber attackers at bay in 2017, the team from the University of Illinois at Chicago won Argonne’s second annual Collegiate Cyber Defense Competition.

  • Credit: Image courtesy of U.S. Department of Energy.

    The DOE Cyber Defense Competition is funded by the Office of Electricity Delivery and Energy Reliability’s Infrastructure Security and Energy Restoration Division of the U.S. Department of Energy. It encourages college students to consider careers in cybersecurity, and helps them develop the teamwork and technical skills needed to succeed in future cyber professional roles.

  • Credit: Image by Argonne National Laboratory.

    Keeping cyber attackers at bay in 2017, the team from the University of Illinois at Chicago won Argonne’s second annual Collegiate Cyber Defense Competition.

  • Credit: Image courtesy of U.S. Department of Energy.

    The DOE Cyber Defense Competition is funded by the Office of Electricity Delivery and Energy Reliability’s Infrastructure Security and Energy Restoration Division of the U.S. Department of Energy. It encourages college students to consider careers in cybersecurity, and helps them develop the teamwork and technical skills needed to succeed in future cyber professional roles.

  • Credit: Image by Argonne National Laboratory.

    Keeping cyber attackers at bay in 2017, the team from the University of Illinois at Chicago won Argonne’s second annual Collegiate Cyber Defense Competition.

  • Credit: Image courtesy of U.S. Department of Energy.

    The DOE Cyber Defense Competition is funded by the Office of Electricity Delivery and Energy Reliability’s Infrastructure Security and Energy Restoration Division of the U.S. Department of Energy. It encourages college students to consider careers in cybersecurity, and helps them develop the teamwork and technical skills needed to succeed in future cyber professional roles.

  • Credit: Image by Argonne National Laboratory.

    Keeping cyber attackers at bay in 2017, the team from the University of Illinois at Chicago won Argonne’s second annual Collegiate Cyber Defense Competition.

  • Credit: Image courtesy of U.S. Department of Energy.

    The DOE Cyber Defense Competition is funded by the Office of Electricity Delivery and Energy Reliability’s Infrastructure Security and Energy Restoration Division of the U.S. Department of Energy. It encourages college students to consider careers in cybersecurity, and helps them develop the teamwork and technical skills needed to succeed in future cyber professional roles.

  • Credit: Image by Argonne National Laboratory.

    Keeping cyber attackers at bay in 2017, the team from the University of Illinois at Chicago won Argonne’s second annual Collegiate Cyber Defense Competition.

  • Credit: Image courtesy of U.S. Department of Energy.

    The DOE Cyber Defense Competition is funded by the Office of Electricity Delivery and Energy Reliability’s Infrastructure Security and Energy Restoration Division of the U.S. Department of Energy. It encourages college students to consider careers in cybersecurity, and helps them develop the teamwork and technical skills needed to succeed in future cyber professional roles.

  • Credit: Image by Argonne National Laboratory.

    Keeping cyber attackers at bay in 2017, the team from the University of Illinois at Chicago won Argonne’s second annual Collegiate Cyber Defense Competition.

  • Credit: Image courtesy of U.S. Department of Energy.

    The DOE Cyber Defense Competition is funded by the Office of Electricity Delivery and Energy Reliability’s Infrastructure Security and Energy Restoration Division of the U.S. Department of Energy. It encourages college students to consider careers in cybersecurity, and helps them develop the teamwork and technical skills needed to succeed in future cyber professional roles.

  • Credit: Image by Argonne National Laboratory.

    Keeping cyber attackers at bay in 2017, the team from the University of Illinois at Chicago won Argonne’s second annual Collegiate Cyber Defense Competition.

  • Credit: Image courtesy of U.S. Department of Energy.

    The DOE Cyber Defense Competition is funded by the Office of Electricity Delivery and Energy Reliability’s Infrastructure Security and Energy Restoration Division of the U.S. Department of Energy. It encourages college students to consider careers in cybersecurity, and helps them develop the teamwork and technical skills needed to succeed in future cyber professional roles.

  • Credit: Image by Argonne National Laboratory.

    Keeping cyber attackers at bay in 2017, the team from the University of Illinois at Chicago won Argonne’s second annual Collegiate Cyber Defense Competition.

  • Credit: Image courtesy of U.S. Department of Energy.

    The DOE Cyber Defense Competition is funded by the Office of Electricity Delivery and Energy Reliability’s Infrastructure Security and Energy Restoration Division of the U.S. Department of Energy. It encourages college students to consider careers in cybersecurity, and helps them develop the teamwork and technical skills needed to succeed in future cyber professional roles.

  • Credit: Image by Argonne National Laboratory.

    Keeping cyber attackers at bay in 2017, the team from the University of Illinois at Chicago won Argonne’s second annual Collegiate Cyber Defense Competition.

  • Credit: Image courtesy of U.S. Department of Energy.

    The DOE Cyber Defense Competition is funded by the Office of Electricity Delivery and Energy Reliability’s Infrastructure Security and Energy Restoration Division of the U.S. Department of Energy. It encourages college students to consider careers in cybersecurity, and helps them develop the teamwork and technical skills needed to succeed in future cyber professional roles.

  • Credit: Image by Argonne National Laboratory.

    Keeping cyber attackers at bay in 2017, the team from the University of Illinois at Chicago won Argonne’s second annual Collegiate Cyber Defense Competition.

  • Credit: Image courtesy of U.S. Department of Energy.

    The DOE Cyber Defense Competition is funded by the Office of Electricity Delivery and Energy Reliability’s Infrastructure Security and Energy Restoration Division of the U.S. Department of Energy. It encourages college students to consider careers in cybersecurity, and helps them develop the teamwork and technical skills needed to succeed in future cyber professional roles.

  • Credit: Image by Argonne National Laboratory.

    Keeping cyber attackers at bay in 2017, the team from the University of Illinois at Chicago won Argonne’s second annual Collegiate Cyber Defense Competition.

  • Credit: Image courtesy of U.S. Department of Energy.

    The DOE Cyber Defense Competition is funded by the Office of Electricity Delivery and Energy Reliability’s Infrastructure Security and Energy Restoration Division of the U.S. Department of Energy. It encourages college students to consider careers in cybersecurity, and helps them develop the teamwork and technical skills needed to succeed in future cyber professional roles.

  • Credit: Image by Argonne National Laboratory.

    Keeping cyber attackers at bay in 2017, the team from the University of Illinois at Chicago won Argonne’s second annual Collegiate Cyber Defense Competition.

  • Credit: Image courtesy of U.S. Department of Energy.

    The DOE Cyber Defense Competition is funded by the Office of Electricity Delivery and Energy Reliability’s Infrastructure Security and Energy Restoration Division of the U.S. Department of Energy. It encourages college students to consider careers in cybersecurity, and helps them develop the teamwork and technical skills needed to succeed in future cyber professional roles.

  • Credit: Image by Argonne National Laboratory.

    Keeping cyber attackers at bay in 2017, the team from the University of Illinois at Chicago won Argonne’s second annual Collegiate Cyber Defense Competition.

  • Credit: Image courtesy of U.S. Department of Energy.

    The DOE Cyber Defense Competition is funded by the Office of Electricity Delivery and Energy Reliability’s Infrastructure Security and Energy Restoration Division of the U.S. Department of Energy. It encourages college students to consider careers in cybersecurity, and helps them develop the teamwork and technical skills needed to succeed in future cyber professional roles.

  • Credit: Image by Argonne National Laboratory.

    Keeping cyber attackers at bay in 2017, the team from the University of Illinois at Chicago won Argonne’s second annual Collegiate Cyber Defense Competition.

  • Credit: Image courtesy of U.S. Department of Energy.

    The DOE Cyber Defense Competition is funded by the Office of Electricity Delivery and Energy Reliability’s Infrastructure Security and Energy Restoration Division of the U.S. Department of Energy. It encourages college students to consider careers in cybersecurity, and helps them develop the teamwork and technical skills needed to succeed in future cyber professional roles.

  • Credit: Image by Argonne National Laboratory.

    Keeping cyber attackers at bay in 2017, the team from the University of Illinois at Chicago won Argonne’s second annual Collegiate Cyber Defense Competition.

  • Credit: Image courtesy of U.S. Department of Energy.

    The DOE Cyber Defense Competition is funded by the Office of Electricity Delivery and Energy Reliability’s Infrastructure Security and Energy Restoration Division of the U.S. Department of Energy. It encourages college students to consider careers in cybersecurity, and helps them develop the teamwork and technical skills needed to succeed in future cyber professional roles.

  • Credit: Image by Argonne National Laboratory.

    Keeping cyber attackers at bay in 2017, the team from the University of Illinois at Chicago won Argonne’s second annual Collegiate Cyber Defense Competition.

  • Credit: Image courtesy of U.S. Department of Energy.

    The DOE Cyber Defense Competition is funded by the Office of Electricity Delivery and Energy Reliability’s Infrastructure Security and Energy Restoration Division of the U.S. Department of Energy. It encourages college students to consider careers in cybersecurity, and helps them develop the teamwork and technical skills needed to succeed in future cyber professional roles.

  • Credit: Image by Argonne National Laboratory.

    Keeping cyber attackers at bay in 2017, the team from the University of Illinois at Chicago won Argonne’s second annual Collegiate Cyber Defense Competition.

  • Credit: Image courtesy of U.S. Department of Energy.

    The DOE Cyber Defense Competition is funded by the Office of Electricity Delivery and Energy Reliability’s Infrastructure Security and Energy Restoration Division of the U.S. Department of Energy. It encourages college students to consider careers in cybersecurity, and helps them develop the teamwork and technical skills needed to succeed in future cyber professional roles.

  • Credit: Image by Argonne National Laboratory.

    Keeping cyber attackers at bay in 2017, the team from the University of Illinois at Chicago won Argonne’s second annual Collegiate Cyber Defense Competition.

  • Credit: Image courtesy of U.S. Department of Energy.

    The DOE Cyber Defense Competition is funded by the Office of Electricity Delivery and Energy Reliability’s Infrastructure Security and Energy Restoration Division of the U.S. Department of Energy. It encourages college students to consider careers in cybersecurity, and helps them develop the teamwork and technical skills needed to succeed in future cyber professional roles.

  • Credit: Image by Argonne National Laboratory.

    Keeping cyber attackers at bay in 2017, the team from the University of Illinois at Chicago won Argonne’s second annual Collegiate Cyber Defense Competition.

  • Credit: Image courtesy of U.S. Department of Energy.

    The DOE Cyber Defense Competition is funded by the Office of Electricity Delivery and Energy Reliability’s Infrastructure Security and Energy Restoration Division of the U.S. Department of Energy. It encourages college students to consider careers in cybersecurity, and helps them develop the teamwork and technical skills needed to succeed in future cyber professional roles.

  • Credit: Image by Argonne National Laboratory.

    Keeping cyber attackers at bay in 2017, the team from the University of Illinois at Chicago won Argonne’s second annual Collegiate Cyber Defense Competition.

  • Credit: Image courtesy of U.S. Department of Energy.

    The DOE Cyber Defense Competition is funded by the Office of Electricity Delivery and Energy Reliability’s Infrastructure Security and Energy Restoration Division of the U.S. Department of Energy. It encourages college students to consider careers in cybersecurity, and helps them develop the teamwork and technical skills needed to succeed in future cyber professional roles.

  • Credit: Image by Argonne National Laboratory.

    Keeping cyber attackers at bay in 2017, the team from the University of Illinois at Chicago won Argonne’s second annual Collegiate Cyber Defense Competition.

  • Credit: Image courtesy of U.S. Department of Energy.

    The DOE Cyber Defense Competition is funded by the Office of Electricity Delivery and Energy Reliability’s Infrastructure Security and Energy Restoration Division of the U.S. Department of Energy. It encourages college students to consider careers in cybersecurity, and helps them develop the teamwork and technical skills needed to succeed in future cyber professional roles.

  • Credit: Image by Argonne National Laboratory.

    Keeping cyber attackers at bay in 2017, the team from the University of Illinois at Chicago won Argonne’s second annual Collegiate Cyber Defense Competition.

  • Credit: Image courtesy of U.S. Department of Energy.

    The DOE Cyber Defense Competition is funded by the Office of Electricity Delivery and Energy Reliability’s Infrastructure Security and Energy Restoration Division of the U.S. Department of Energy. It encourages college students to consider careers in cybersecurity, and helps them develop the teamwork and technical skills needed to succeed in future cyber professional roles.

  • Credit: Image by Argonne National Laboratory.

    Keeping cyber attackers at bay in 2017, the team from the University of Illinois at Chicago won Argonne’s second annual Collegiate Cyber Defense Competition.

  • Credit: Image courtesy of U.S. Department of Energy.

    The DOE Cyber Defense Competition is funded by the Office of Electricity Delivery and Energy Reliability’s Infrastructure Security and Energy Restoration Division of the U.S. Department of Energy. It encourages college students to consider careers in cybersecurity, and helps them develop the teamwork and technical skills needed to succeed in future cyber professional roles.

  • Credit: Image by Argonne National Laboratory.

    Keeping cyber attackers at bay in 2017, the team from the University of Illinois at Chicago won Argonne’s second annual Collegiate Cyber Defense Competition.

  • Credit: Image courtesy of U.S. Department of Energy.

    The DOE Cyber Defense Competition is funded by the Office of Electricity Delivery and Energy Reliability’s Infrastructure Security and Energy Restoration Division of the U.S. Department of Energy. It encourages college students to consider careers in cybersecurity, and helps them develop the teamwork and technical skills needed to succeed in future cyber professional roles.

  • Credit: Image by Argonne National Laboratory.

    Keeping cyber attackers at bay in 2017, the team from the University of Illinois at Chicago won Argonne’s second annual Collegiate Cyber Defense Competition.

  • Credit: Image courtesy of U.S. Department of Energy.

    The DOE Cyber Defense Competition is funded by the Office of Electricity Delivery and Energy Reliability’s Infrastructure Security and Energy Restoration Division of the U.S. Department of Energy. It encourages college students to consider careers in cybersecurity, and helps them develop the teamwork and technical skills needed to succeed in future cyber professional roles.

  • Credit: Image by Argonne National Laboratory.

    Keeping cyber attackers at bay in 2017, the team from the University of Illinois at Chicago won Argonne’s second annual Collegiate Cyber Defense Competition.

  • Credit: Image courtesy of U.S. Department of Energy.

    The DOE Cyber Defense Competition is funded by the Office of Electricity Delivery and Energy Reliability’s Infrastructure Security and Energy Restoration Division of the U.S. Department of Energy. It encourages college students to consider careers in cybersecurity, and helps them develop the teamwork and technical skills needed to succeed in future cyber professional roles.

  • Credit: Image by Argonne National Laboratory.

    Keeping cyber attackers at bay in 2017, the team from the University of Illinois at Chicago won Argonne’s second annual Collegiate Cyber Defense Competition.

  • Credit: Image courtesy of U.S. Department of Energy.

    The DOE Cyber Defense Competition is funded by the Office of Electricity Delivery and Energy Reliability’s Infrastructure Security and Energy Restoration Division of the U.S. Department of Energy. It encourages college students to consider careers in cybersecurity, and helps them develop the teamwork and technical skills needed to succeed in future cyber professional roles.

  • Credit: Image by Argonne National Laboratory.

    Keeping cyber attackers at bay in 2017, the team from the University of Illinois at Chicago won Argonne’s second annual Collegiate Cyber Defense Competition.

  • Credit: Image courtesy of U.S. Department of Energy.

    The DOE Cyber Defense Competition is funded by the Office of Electricity Delivery and Energy Reliability’s Infrastructure Security and Energy Restoration Division of the U.S. Department of Energy. It encourages college students to consider careers in cybersecurity, and helps them develop the teamwork and technical skills needed to succeed in future cyber professional roles.

  • Credit: Image by Argonne National Laboratory.

    Keeping cyber attackers at bay in 2017, the team from the University of Illinois at Chicago won Argonne’s second annual Collegiate Cyber Defense Competition.

  • Credit: Image courtesy of U.S. Department of Energy.

    The DOE Cyber Defense Competition is funded by the Office of Electricity Delivery and Energy Reliability’s Infrastructure Security and Energy Restoration Division of the U.S. Department of Energy. It encourages college students to consider careers in cybersecurity, and helps them develop the teamwork and technical skills needed to succeed in future cyber professional roles.

  • Credit: Image by Argonne National Laboratory.

    Keeping cyber attackers at bay in 2017, the team from the University of Illinois at Chicago won Argonne’s second annual Collegiate Cyber Defense Competition.

  • Credit: Image courtesy of U.S. Department of Energy.

    The DOE Cyber Defense Competition is funded by the Office of Electricity Delivery and Energy Reliability’s Infrastructure Security and Energy Restoration Division of the U.S. Department of Energy. It encourages college students to consider careers in cybersecurity, and helps them develop the teamwork and technical skills needed to succeed in future cyber professional roles.

  • Credit: Image by Argonne National Laboratory.

    Keeping cyber attackers at bay in 2017, the team from the University of Illinois at Chicago won Argonne’s second annual Collegiate Cyber Defense Competition.

  • Credit: Image courtesy of U.S. Department of Energy.

    The DOE Cyber Defense Competition is funded by the Office of Electricity Delivery and Energy Reliability’s Infrastructure Security and Energy Restoration Division of the U.S. Department of Energy. It encourages college students to consider careers in cybersecurity, and helps them develop the teamwork and technical skills needed to succeed in future cyber professional roles.

  • Credit: Image by Argonne National Laboratory.

    Keeping cyber attackers at bay in 2017, the team from the University of Illinois at Chicago won Argonne’s second annual Collegiate Cyber Defense Competition.

  • Credit: Image courtesy of U.S. Department of Energy.

    The DOE Cyber Defense Competition is funded by the Office of Electricity Delivery and Energy Reliability’s Infrastructure Security and Energy Restoration Division of the U.S. Department of Energy. It encourages college students to consider careers in cybersecurity, and helps them develop the teamwork and technical skills needed to succeed in future cyber professional roles.

  • Credit: Image by Argonne National Laboratory.

    Keeping cyber attackers at bay in 2017, the team from the University of Illinois at Chicago won Argonne’s second annual Collegiate Cyber Defense Competition.

  • Credit: Image courtesy of U.S. Department of Energy.

    The DOE Cyber Defense Competition is funded by the Office of Electricity Delivery and Energy Reliability’s Infrastructure Security and Energy Restoration Division of the U.S. Department of Energy. It encourages college students to consider careers in cybersecurity, and helps them develop the teamwork and technical skills needed to succeed in future cyber professional roles.

  • Credit: Image by Argonne National Laboratory.

    Keeping cyber attackers at bay in 2017, the team from the University of Illinois at Chicago won Argonne’s second annual Collegiate Cyber Defense Competition.

  • Credit: Image courtesy of U.S. Department of Energy.

    The DOE Cyber Defense Competition is funded by the Office of Electricity Delivery and Energy Reliability’s Infrastructure Security and Energy Restoration Division of the U.S. Department of Energy. It encourages college students to consider careers in cybersecurity, and helps them develop the teamwork and technical skills needed to succeed in future cyber professional roles.

  • Credit: Image by Argonne National Laboratory.

    Keeping cyber attackers at bay in 2017, the team from the University of Illinois at Chicago won Argonne’s second annual Collegiate Cyber Defense Competition.

  • Credit: Image courtesy of U.S. Department of Energy.

    The DOE Cyber Defense Competition is funded by the Office of Electricity Delivery and Energy Reliability’s Infrastructure Security and Energy Restoration Division of the U.S. Department of Energy. It encourages college students to consider careers in cybersecurity, and helps them develop the teamwork and technical skills needed to succeed in future cyber professional roles.

  • Credit: Image by Argonne National Laboratory.

    Keeping cyber attackers at bay in 2017, the team from the University of Illinois at Chicago won Argonne’s second annual Collegiate Cyber Defense Competition.

  • Credit: Image courtesy of U.S. Department of Energy.

    The DOE Cyber Defense Competition is funded by the Office of Electricity Delivery and Energy Reliability’s Infrastructure Security and Energy Restoration Division of the U.S. Department of Energy. It encourages college students to consider careers in cybersecurity, and helps them develop the teamwork and technical skills needed to succeed in future cyber professional roles.

  • Credit: Image by Argonne National Laboratory.

    Keeping cyber attackers at bay in 2017, the team from the University of Illinois at Chicago won Argonne’s second annual Collegiate Cyber Defense Competition.

  • Credit: Image courtesy of U.S. Department of Energy.

    The DOE Cyber Defense Competition is funded by the Office of Electricity Delivery and Energy Reliability’s Infrastructure Security and Energy Restoration Division of the U.S. Department of Energy. It encourages college students to consider careers in cybersecurity, and helps them develop the teamwork and technical skills needed to succeed in future cyber professional roles.

  • Credit: Image by Argonne National Laboratory.

    Keeping cyber attackers at bay in 2017, the team from the University of Illinois at Chicago won Argonne’s second annual Collegiate Cyber Defense Competition.

  • Credit: Image courtesy of U.S. Department of Energy.

    The DOE Cyber Defense Competition is funded by the Office of Electricity Delivery and Energy Reliability’s Infrastructure Security and Energy Restoration Division of the U.S. Department of Energy. It encourages college students to consider careers in cybersecurity, and helps them develop the teamwork and technical skills needed to succeed in future cyber professional roles.

  • Credit: Image by Argonne National Laboratory.

    Keeping cyber attackers at bay in 2017, the team from the University of Illinois at Chicago won Argonne’s second annual Collegiate Cyber Defense Competition.

  • Credit: Image courtesy of U.S. Department of Energy.

    The DOE Cyber Defense Competition is funded by the Office of Electricity Delivery and Energy Reliability’s Infrastructure Security and Energy Restoration Division of the U.S. Department of Energy. It encourages college students to consider careers in cybersecurity, and helps them develop the teamwork and technical skills needed to succeed in future cyber professional roles.

  • Credit: Image by Argonne National Laboratory.

    Keeping cyber attackers at bay in 2017, the team from the University of Illinois at Chicago won Argonne’s second annual Collegiate Cyber Defense Competition.

  • Credit: Image courtesy of U.S. Department of Energy.

    The DOE Cyber Defense Competition is funded by the Office of Electricity Delivery and Energy Reliability’s Infrastructure Security and Energy Restoration Division of the U.S. Department of Energy. It encourages college students to consider careers in cybersecurity, and helps them develop the teamwork and technical skills needed to succeed in future cyber professional roles.

  • Credit: Image by Argonne National Laboratory.

    Keeping cyber attackers at bay in 2017, the team from the University of Illinois at Chicago won Argonne’s second annual Collegiate Cyber Defense Competition.

  • Credit: Image courtesy of U.S. Department of Energy.

    The DOE Cyber Defense Competition is funded by the Office of Electricity Delivery and Energy Reliability’s Infrastructure Security and Energy Restoration Division of the U.S. Department of Energy. It encourages college students to consider careers in cybersecurity, and helps them develop the teamwork and technical skills needed to succeed in future cyber professional roles.

  • Credit: Image by Argonne National Laboratory.

    Keeping cyber attackers at bay in 2017, the team from the University of Illinois at Chicago won Argonne’s second annual Collegiate Cyber Defense Competition.

  • Credit: Image courtesy of U.S. Department of Energy.

    The DOE Cyber Defense Competition is funded by the Office of Electricity Delivery and Energy Reliability’s Infrastructure Security and Energy Restoration Division of the U.S. Department of Energy. It encourages college students to consider careers in cybersecurity, and helps them develop the teamwork and technical skills needed to succeed in future cyber professional roles.

  • Credit: Image by Argonne National Laboratory.

    Keeping cyber attackers at bay in 2017, the team from the University of Illinois at Chicago won Argonne’s second annual Collegiate Cyber Defense Competition.

  • Credit: Image courtesy of U.S. Department of Energy.

    The DOE Cyber Defense Competition is funded by the Office of Electricity Delivery and Energy Reliability’s Infrastructure Security and Energy Restoration Division of the U.S. Department of Energy. It encourages college students to consider careers in cybersecurity, and helps them develop the teamwork and technical skills needed to succeed in future cyber professional roles.

  • Credit: Image by Argonne National Laboratory.

    Keeping cyber attackers at bay in 2017, the team from the University of Illinois at Chicago won Argonne’s second annual Collegiate Cyber Defense Competition.

  • Credit: Image courtesy of U.S. Department of Energy.

    The DOE Cyber Defense Competition is funded by the Office of Electricity Delivery and Energy Reliability’s Infrastructure Security and Energy Restoration Division of the U.S. Department of Energy. It encourages college students to consider careers in cybersecurity, and helps them develop the teamwork and technical skills needed to succeed in future cyber professional roles.

  • Credit: Image by Argonne National Laboratory.

    Keeping cyber attackers at bay in 2017, the team from the University of Illinois at Chicago won Argonne’s second annual Collegiate Cyber Defense Competition.

  • Credit: Image courtesy of U.S. Department of Energy.

    The DOE Cyber Defense Competition is funded by the Office of Electricity Delivery and Energy Reliability’s Infrastructure Security and Energy Restoration Division of the U.S. Department of Energy. It encourages college students to consider careers in cybersecurity, and helps them develop the teamwork and technical skills needed to succeed in future cyber professional roles.

  • Credit: Image by Argonne National Laboratory.

    Keeping cyber attackers at bay in 2017, the team from the University of Illinois at Chicago won Argonne’s second annual Collegiate Cyber Defense Competition.

  • Credit: Image courtesy of U.S. Department of Energy.

    The DOE Cyber Defense Competition is funded by the Office of Electricity Delivery and Energy Reliability’s Infrastructure Security and Energy Restoration Division of the U.S. Department of Energy. It encourages college students to consider careers in cybersecurity, and helps them develop the teamwork and technical skills needed to succeed in future cyber professional roles.

  • Credit: Image by Argonne National Laboratory.

    Keeping cyber attackers at bay in 2017, the team from the University of Illinois at Chicago won Argonne’s second annual Collegiate Cyber Defense Competition.

  • Credit: Image courtesy of U.S. Department of Energy.

    The DOE Cyber Defense Competition is funded by the Office of Electricity Delivery and Energy Reliability’s Infrastructure Security and Energy Restoration Division of the U.S. Department of Energy. It encourages college students to consider careers in cybersecurity, and helps them develop the teamwork and technical skills needed to succeed in future cyber professional roles.

  • Credit: Image by Argonne National Laboratory.

    Keeping cyber attackers at bay in 2017, the team from the University of Illinois at Chicago won Argonne’s second annual Collegiate Cyber Defense Competition.

  • Credit: Image courtesy of U.S. Department of Energy.

    The DOE Cyber Defense Competition is funded by the Office of Electricity Delivery and Energy Reliability’s Infrastructure Security and Energy Restoration Division of the U.S. Department of Energy. It encourages college students to consider careers in cybersecurity, and helps them develop the teamwork and technical skills needed to succeed in future cyber professional roles.

  • Credit: Image by Argonne National Laboratory.

    Keeping cyber attackers at bay in 2017, the team from the University of Illinois at Chicago won Argonne’s second annual Collegiate Cyber Defense Competition.

  • Credit: Image courtesy of U.S. Department of Energy.

    The DOE Cyber Defense Competition is funded by the Office of Electricity Delivery and Energy Reliability’s Infrastructure Security and Energy Restoration Division of the U.S. Department of Energy. It encourages college students to consider careers in cybersecurity, and helps them develop the teamwork and technical skills needed to succeed in future cyber professional roles.

  • Credit: Image by Argonne National Laboratory.

    Keeping cyber attackers at bay in 2017, the team from the University of Illinois at Chicago won Argonne’s second annual Collegiate Cyber Defense Competition.

  • Credit: Image courtesy of U.S. Department of Energy.

    The DOE Cyber Defense Competition is funded by the Office of Electricity Delivery and Energy Reliability’s Infrastructure Security and Energy Restoration Division of the U.S. Department of Energy. It encourages college students to consider careers in cybersecurity, and helps them develop the teamwork and technical skills needed to succeed in future cyber professional roles.

  • Credit: Image by Argonne National Laboratory.

    Keeping cyber attackers at bay in 2017, the team from the University of Illinois at Chicago won Argonne’s second annual Collegiate Cyber Defense Competition.

  • Credit: Image courtesy of U.S. Department of Energy.

    The DOE Cyber Defense Competition is funded by the Office of Electricity Delivery and Energy Reliability’s Infrastructure Security and Energy Restoration Division of the U.S. Department of Energy. It encourages college students to consider careers in cybersecurity, and helps them develop the teamwork and technical skills needed to succeed in future cyber professional roles.

  • Credit: Image by Argonne National Laboratory.

    Keeping cyber attackers at bay in 2017, the team from the University of Illinois at Chicago won Argonne’s second annual Collegiate Cyber Defense Competition.

  • Credit: Image courtesy of U.S. Department of Energy.

    The DOE Cyber Defense Competition is funded by the Office of Electricity Delivery and Energy Reliability’s Infrastructure Security and Energy Restoration Division of the U.S. Department of Energy. It encourages college students to consider careers in cybersecurity, and helps them develop the teamwork and technical skills needed to succeed in future cyber professional roles.

  • Credit: Image by Argonne National Laboratory.

    Keeping cyber attackers at bay in 2017, the team from the University of Illinois at Chicago won Argonne’s second annual Collegiate Cyber Defense Competition.

  • Credit: Image courtesy of U.S. Department of Energy.

    The DOE Cyber Defense Competition is funded by the Office of Electricity Delivery and Energy Reliability’s Infrastructure Security and Energy Restoration Division of the U.S. Department of Energy. It encourages college students to consider careers in cybersecurity, and helps them develop the teamwork and technical skills needed to succeed in future cyber professional roles.

  • Credit: Image by Argonne National Laboratory.

    Keeping cyber attackers at bay in 2017, the team from the University of Illinois at Chicago won Argonne’s second annual Collegiate Cyber Defense Competition.

  • Credit: Image courtesy of U.S. Department of Energy.

    The DOE Cyber Defense Competition is funded by the Office of Electricity Delivery and Energy Reliability’s Infrastructure Security and Energy Restoration Division of the U.S. Department of Energy. It encourages college students to consider careers in cybersecurity, and helps them develop the teamwork and technical skills needed to succeed in future cyber professional roles.

  • Credit: Image by Argonne National Laboratory.

    Keeping cyber attackers at bay in 2017, the team from the University of Illinois at Chicago won Argonne’s second annual Collegiate Cyber Defense Competition.

  • Credit: Image courtesy of U.S. Department of Energy.

    The DOE Cyber Defense Competition is funded by the Office of Electricity Delivery and Energy Reliability’s Infrastructure Security and Energy Restoration Division of the U.S. Department of Energy. It encourages college students to consider careers in cybersecurity, and helps them develop the teamwork and technical skills needed to succeed in future cyber professional roles.

  • Credit: Image by Argonne National Laboratory.

    Keeping cyber attackers at bay in 2017, the team from the University of Illinois at Chicago won Argonne’s second annual Collegiate Cyber Defense Competition.

  • Credit: Image courtesy of U.S. Department of Energy.

    The DOE Cyber Defense Competition is funded by the Office of Electricity Delivery and Energy Reliability’s Infrastructure Security and Energy Restoration Division of the U.S. Department of Energy. It encourages college students to consider careers in cybersecurity, and helps them develop the teamwork and technical skills needed to succeed in future cyber professional roles.

  • Credit: Image by Argonne National Laboratory.

    Keeping cyber attackers at bay in 2017, the team from the University of Illinois at Chicago won Argonne’s second annual Collegiate Cyber Defense Competition.

  • Credit: Image courtesy of U.S. Department of Energy.

    The DOE Cyber Defense Competition is funded by the Office of Electricity Delivery and Energy Reliability’s Infrastructure Security and Energy Restoration Division of the U.S. Department of Energy. It encourages college students to consider careers in cybersecurity, and helps them develop the teamwork and technical skills needed to succeed in future cyber professional roles.

  • Credit: Image by Argonne National Laboratory.

    Keeping cyber attackers at bay in 2017, the team from the University of Illinois at Chicago won Argonne’s second annual Collegiate Cyber Defense Competition.

  • Credit: Image courtesy of U.S. Department of Energy.

    The DOE Cyber Defense Competition is funded by the Office of Electricity Delivery and Energy Reliability’s Infrastructure Security and Energy Restoration Division of the U.S. Department of Energy. It encourages college students to consider careers in cybersecurity, and helps them develop the teamwork and technical skills needed to succeed in future cyber professional roles.

  • Credit: Image by Argonne National Laboratory.

    Keeping cyber attackers at bay in 2017, the team from the University of Illinois at Chicago won Argonne’s second annual Collegiate Cyber Defense Competition.

  • Credit: Image courtesy of U.S. Department of Energy.

    The DOE Cyber Defense Competition is funded by the Office of Electricity Delivery and Energy Reliability’s Infrastructure Security and Energy Restoration Division of the U.S. Department of Energy. It encourages college students to consider careers in cybersecurity, and helps them develop the teamwork and technical skills needed to succeed in future cyber professional roles.

  • Credit: Image by Argonne National Laboratory.

    Keeping cyber attackers at bay in 2017, the team from the University of Illinois at Chicago won Argonne’s second annual Collegiate Cyber Defense Competition.

  • Credit: Image courtesy of U.S. Department of Energy.

    The DOE Cyber Defense Competition is funded by the Office of Electricity Delivery and Energy Reliability’s Infrastructure Security and Energy Restoration Division of the U.S. Department of Energy. It encourages college students to consider careers in cybersecurity, and helps them develop the teamwork and technical skills needed to succeed in future cyber professional roles.

  • Credit: Image by Argonne National Laboratory.

    Keeping cyber attackers at bay in 2017, the team from the University of Illinois at Chicago won Argonne’s second annual Collegiate Cyber Defense Competition.

  • Credit: Image courtesy of U.S. Department of Energy.

    The DOE Cyber Defense Competition is funded by the Office of Electricity Delivery and Energy Reliability’s Infrastructure Security and Energy Restoration Division of the U.S. Department of Energy. It encourages college students to consider careers in cybersecurity, and helps them develop the teamwork and technical skills needed to succeed in future cyber professional roles.

  • Credit: Image by Argonne National Laboratory.

    Keeping cyber attackers at bay in 2017, the team from the University of Illinois at Chicago won Argonne’s second annual Collegiate Cyber Defense Competition.

  • Credit: Image courtesy of U.S. Department of Energy.

    The DOE Cyber Defense Competition is funded by the Office of Electricity Delivery and Energy Reliability’s Infrastructure Security and Energy Restoration Division of the U.S. Department of Energy. It encourages college students to consider careers in cybersecurity, and helps them develop the teamwork and technical skills needed to succeed in future cyber professional roles.

  • Credit: Image by Argonne National Laboratory.

    Keeping cyber attackers at bay in 2017, the team from the University of Illinois at Chicago won Argonne’s second annual Collegiate Cyber Defense Competition.

  • Credit: Image courtesy of U.S. Department of Energy.

    The DOE Cyber Defense Competition is funded by the Office of Electricity Delivery and Energy Reliability’s Infrastructure Security and Energy Restoration Division of the U.S. Department of Energy. It encourages college students to consider careers in cybersecurity, and helps them develop the teamwork and technical skills needed to succeed in future cyber professional roles.

  • Credit: Image by Argonne National Laboratory.

    Keeping cyber attackers at bay in 2017, the team from the University of Illinois at Chicago won Argonne’s second annual Collegiate Cyber Defense Competition.

  • Credit: Image courtesy of U.S. Department of Energy.

    The DOE Cyber Defense Competition is funded by the Office of Electricity Delivery and Energy Reliability’s Infrastructure Security and Energy Restoration Division of the U.S. Department of Energy. It encourages college students to consider careers in cybersecurity, and helps them develop the teamwork and technical skills needed to succeed in future cyber professional roles.

  • Credit: Image by Argonne National Laboratory.

    Keeping cyber attackers at bay in 2017, the team from the University of Illinois at Chicago won Argonne’s second annual Collegiate Cyber Defense Competition.

  • Credit: Image courtesy of U.S. Department of Energy.

    The DOE Cyber Defense Competition is funded by the Office of Electricity Delivery and Energy Reliability’s Infrastructure Security and Energy Restoration Division of the U.S. Department of Energy. It encourages college students to consider careers in cybersecurity, and helps them develop the teamwork and technical skills needed to succeed in future cyber professional roles.

  • Credit: Image by Argonne National Laboratory.

    Keeping cyber attackers at bay in 2017, the team from the University of Illinois at Chicago won Argonne’s second annual Collegiate Cyber Defense Competition.

  • Credit: Image courtesy of U.S. Department of Energy.

    The DOE Cyber Defense Competition is funded by the Office of Electricity Delivery and Energy Reliability’s Infrastructure Security and Energy Restoration Division of the U.S. Department of Energy. It encourages college students to consider careers in cybersecurity, and helps them develop the teamwork and technical skills needed to succeed in future cyber professional roles.

  • Credit: Image by Argonne National Laboratory.

    Keeping cyber attackers at bay in 2017, the team from the University of Illinois at Chicago won Argonne’s second annual Collegiate Cyber Defense Competition.

  • Credit: Image courtesy of U.S. Department of Energy.

    The DOE Cyber Defense Competition is funded by the Office of Electricity Delivery and Energy Reliability’s Infrastructure Security and Energy Restoration Division of the U.S. Department of Energy. It encourages college students to consider careers in cybersecurity, and helps them develop the teamwork and technical skills needed to succeed in future cyber professional roles.

  • Credit: Image by Argonne National Laboratory.

    Keeping cyber attackers at bay in 2017, the team from the University of Illinois at Chicago won Argonne’s second annual Collegiate Cyber Defense Competition.

  • Credit: Image courtesy of U.S. Department of Energy.

    The DOE Cyber Defense Competition is funded by the Office of Electricity Delivery and Energy Reliability’s Infrastructure Security and Energy Restoration Division of the U.S. Department of Energy. It encourages college students to consider careers in cybersecurity, and helps them develop the teamwork and technical skills needed to succeed in future cyber professional roles.

  • Credit: Image by Argonne National Laboratory.

    Keeping cyber attackers at bay in 2017, the team from the University of Illinois at Chicago won Argonne’s second annual Collegiate Cyber Defense Competition.

  • Credit: Image courtesy of U.S. Department of Energy.

    The DOE Cyber Defense Competition is funded by the Office of Electricity Delivery and Energy Reliability’s Infrastructure Security and Energy Restoration Division of the U.S. Department of Energy. It encourages college students to consider careers in cybersecurity, and helps them develop the teamwork and technical skills needed to succeed in future cyber professional roles.

  • Credit: Image by Argonne National Laboratory.

    Keeping cyber attackers at bay in 2017, the team from the University of Illinois at Chicago won Argonne’s second annual Collegiate Cyber Defense Competition.

  • Credit: Image courtesy of U.S. Department of Energy.

    The DOE Cyber Defense Competition is funded by the Office of Electricity Delivery and Energy Reliability’s Infrastructure Security and Energy Restoration Division of the U.S. Department of Energy. It encourages college students to consider careers in cybersecurity, and helps them develop the teamwork and technical skills needed to succeed in future cyber professional roles.

  • Credit: Image by Argonne National Laboratory.

    Keeping cyber attackers at bay in 2017, the team from the University of Illinois at Chicago won Argonne’s second annual Collegiate Cyber Defense Competition.

  • Credit: Image courtesy of U.S. Department of Energy.

    The DOE Cyber Defense Competition is funded by the Office of Electricity Delivery and Energy Reliability’s Infrastructure Security and Energy Restoration Division of the U.S. Department of Energy. It encourages college students to consider careers in cybersecurity, and helps them develop the teamwork and technical skills needed to succeed in future cyber professional roles.

  • Credit: Image by Argonne National Laboratory.

    Keeping cyber attackers at bay in 2017, the team from the University of Illinois at Chicago won Argonne’s second annual Collegiate Cyber Defense Competition.

  • Credit: Image courtesy of U.S. Department of Energy.

    The DOE Cyber Defense Competition is funded by the Office of Electricity Delivery and Energy Reliability’s Infrastructure Security and Energy Restoration Division of the U.S. Department of Energy. It encourages college students to consider careers in cybersecurity, and helps them develop the teamwork and technical skills needed to succeed in future cyber professional roles.

  • Credit: Image by Argonne National Laboratory.

    Keeping cyber attackers at bay in 2017, the team from the University of Illinois at Chicago won Argonne’s second annual Collegiate Cyber Defense Competition.

  • Credit: Image courtesy of U.S. Department of Energy.

    The DOE Cyber Defense Competition is funded by the Office of Electricity Delivery and Energy Reliability’s Infrastructure Security and Energy Restoration Division of the U.S. Department of Energy. It encourages college students to consider careers in cybersecurity, and helps them develop the teamwork and technical skills needed to succeed in future cyber professional roles.

  • Credit: Image by Argonne National Laboratory.

    Keeping cyber attackers at bay in 2017, the team from the University of Illinois at Chicago won Argonne’s second annual Collegiate Cyber Defense Competition.

  • Credit: Image courtesy of U.S. Department of Energy.

    The DOE Cyber Defense Competition is funded by the Office of Electricity Delivery and Energy Reliability’s Infrastructure Security and Energy Restoration Division of the U.S. Department of Energy. It encourages college students to consider careers in cybersecurity, and helps them develop the teamwork and technical skills needed to succeed in future cyber professional roles.

  • Credit: Image by Argonne National Laboratory.

    Keeping cyber attackers at bay in 2017, the team from the University of Illinois at Chicago won Argonne’s second annual Collegiate Cyber Defense Competition.

  • Credit: Image courtesy of U.S. Department of Energy.

    The DOE Cyber Defense Competition is funded by the Office of Electricity Delivery and Energy Reliability’s Infrastructure Security and Energy Restoration Division of the U.S. Department of Energy. It encourages college students to consider careers in cybersecurity, and helps them develop the teamwork and technical skills needed to succeed in future cyber professional roles.

  • Credit: Image by Argonne National Laboratory.

    Keeping cyber attackers at bay in 2017, the team from the University of Illinois at Chicago won Argonne’s second annual Collegiate Cyber Defense Competition.

  • Credit: Image courtesy of U.S. Department of Energy.

    The DOE Cyber Defense Competition is funded by the Office of Electricity Delivery and Energy Reliability’s Infrastructure Security and Energy Restoration Division of the U.S. Department of Energy. It encourages college students to consider careers in cybersecurity, and helps them develop the teamwork and technical skills needed to succeed in future cyber professional roles.

  • Credit: Image by Argonne National Laboratory.

    Keeping cyber attackers at bay in 2017, the team from the University of Illinois at Chicago won Argonne’s second annual Collegiate Cyber Defense Competition.

  • Credit: Image courtesy of U.S. Department of Energy.

    The DOE Cyber Defense Competition is funded by the Office of Electricity Delivery and Energy Reliability’s Infrastructure Security and Energy Restoration Division of the U.S. Department of Energy. It encourages college students to consider careers in cybersecurity, and helps them develop the teamwork and technical skills needed to succeed in future cyber professional roles.

  • Credit: Image by Argonne National Laboratory.

    Keeping cyber attackers at bay in 2017, the team from the University of Illinois at Chicago won Argonne’s second annual Collegiate Cyber Defense Competition.

  • Credit: Image courtesy of U.S. Department of Energy.

    The DOE Cyber Defense Competition is funded by the Office of Electricity Delivery and Energy Reliability’s Infrastructure Security and Energy Restoration Division of the U.S. Department of Energy. It encourages college students to consider careers in cybersecurity, and helps them develop the teamwork and technical skills needed to succeed in future cyber professional roles.

  • Credit: Image by Argonne National Laboratory.

    Keeping cyber attackers at bay in 2017, the team from the University of Illinois at Chicago won Argonne’s second annual Collegiate Cyber Defense Competition.

  • Credit: Image courtesy of U.S. Department of Energy.

    The DOE Cyber Defense Competition is funded by the Office of Electricity Delivery and Energy Reliability’s Infrastructure Security and Energy Restoration Division of the U.S. Department of Energy. It encourages college students to consider careers in cybersecurity, and helps them develop the teamwork and technical skills needed to succeed in future cyber professional roles.

  • Credit: Image by Argonne National Laboratory.

    Keeping cyber attackers at bay in 2017, the team from the University of Illinois at Chicago won Argonne’s second annual Collegiate Cyber Defense Competition.

  • Credit: Image courtesy of U.S. Department of Energy.

    The DOE Cyber Defense Competition is funded by the Office of Electricity Delivery and Energy Reliability’s Infrastructure Security and Energy Restoration Division of the U.S. Department of Energy. It encourages college students to consider careers in cybersecurity, and helps them develop the teamwork and technical skills needed to succeed in future cyber professional roles.

  • Credit: Image by Argonne National Laboratory.

    Keeping cyber attackers at bay in 2017, the team from the University of Illinois at Chicago won Argonne’s second annual Collegiate Cyber Defense Competition.

  • Credit: Image courtesy of U.S. Department of Energy.

    The DOE Cyber Defense Competition is funded by the Office of Electricity Delivery and Energy Reliability’s Infrastructure Security and Energy Restoration Division of the U.S. Department of Energy. It encourages college students to consider careers in cybersecurity, and helps them develop the teamwork and technical skills needed to succeed in future cyber professional roles.

  • Credit: Image by Argonne National Laboratory.

    Keeping cyber attackers at bay in 2017, the team from the University of Illinois at Chicago won Argonne’s second annual Collegiate Cyber Defense Competition.

  • Credit: Image courtesy of U.S. Department of Energy.

    The DOE Cyber Defense Competition is funded by the Office of Electricity Delivery and Energy Reliability’s Infrastructure Security and Energy Restoration Division of the U.S. Department of Energy. It encourages college students to consider careers in cybersecurity, and helps them develop the teamwork and technical skills needed to succeed in future cyber professional roles.

  • Credit: Image by Argonne National Laboratory.

    Keeping cyber attackers at bay in 2017, the team from the University of Illinois at Chicago won Argonne’s second annual Collegiate Cyber Defense Competition.

  • Credit: Image courtesy of U.S. Department of Energy.

    The DOE Cyber Defense Competition is funded by the Office of Electricity Delivery and Energy Reliability’s Infrastructure Security and Energy Restoration Division of the U.S. Department of Energy. It encourages college students to consider careers in cybersecurity, and helps them develop the teamwork and technical skills needed to succeed in future cyber professional roles.

  • Credit: Image by Argonne National Laboratory.

    Keeping cyber attackers at bay in 2017, the team from the University of Illinois at Chicago won Argonne’s second annual Collegiate Cyber Defense Competition.

  • Credit: Image courtesy of U.S. Department of Energy.

    The DOE Cyber Defense Competition is funded by the Office of Electricity Delivery and Energy Reliability’s Infrastructure Security and Energy Restoration Division of the U.S. Department of Energy. It encourages college students to consider careers in cybersecurity, and helps them develop the teamwork and technical skills needed to succeed in future cyber professional roles.

  • Credit: Image by Argonne National Laboratory.

    Keeping cyber attackers at bay in 2017, the team from the University of Illinois at Chicago won Argonne’s second annual Collegiate Cyber Defense Competition.

  • Credit: Image courtesy of U.S. Department of Energy.

    The DOE Cyber Defense Competition is funded by the Office of Electricity Delivery and Energy Reliability’s Infrastructure Security and Energy Restoration Division of the U.S. Department of Energy. It encourages college students to consider careers in cybersecurity, and helps them develop the teamwork and technical skills needed to succeed in future cyber professional roles.

  • Credit: Image by Argonne National Laboratory.

    Keeping cyber attackers at bay in 2017, the team from the University of Illinois at Chicago won Argonne’s second annual Collegiate Cyber Defense Competition.

  • Credit: Image courtesy of U.S. Department of Energy.

    The DOE Cyber Defense Competition is funded by the Office of Electricity Delivery and Energy Reliability’s Infrastructure Security and Energy Restoration Division of the U.S. Department of Energy. It encourages college students to consider careers in cybersecurity, and helps them develop the teamwork and technical skills needed to succeed in future cyber professional roles.

  • Credit: Image by Argonne National Laboratory.

    Keeping cyber attackers at bay in 2017, the team from the University of Illinois at Chicago won Argonne’s second annual Collegiate Cyber Defense Competition.

  • Credit: Image courtesy of U.S. Department of Energy.

    The DOE Cyber Defense Competition is funded by the Office of Electricity Delivery and Energy Reliability’s Infrastructure Security and Energy Restoration Division of the U.S. Department of Energy. It encourages college students to consider careers in cybersecurity, and helps them develop the teamwork and technical skills needed to succeed in future cyber professional roles.

  • Credit: Image by Argonne National Laboratory.

    Keeping cyber attackers at bay in 2017, the team from the University of Illinois at Chicago won Argonne’s second annual Collegiate Cyber Defense Competition.

  • Credit: Image courtesy of U.S. Department of Energy.

    The DOE Cyber Defense Competition is funded by the Office of Electricity Delivery and Energy Reliability’s Infrastructure Security and Energy Restoration Division of the U.S. Department of Energy. It encourages college students to consider careers in cybersecurity, and helps them develop the teamwork and technical skills needed to succeed in future cyber professional roles.

  • Credit: Image by Argonne National Laboratory.

    Keeping cyber attackers at bay in 2017, the team from the University of Illinois at Chicago won Argonne’s second annual Collegiate Cyber Defense Competition.

  • Credit: Image courtesy of U.S. Department of Energy.

    The DOE Cyber Defense Competition is funded by the Office of Electricity Delivery and Energy Reliability’s Infrastructure Security and Energy Restoration Division of the U.S. Department of Energy. It encourages college students to consider careers in cybersecurity, and helps them develop the teamwork and technical skills needed to succeed in future cyber professional roles.

  • Credit: Image by Argonne National Laboratory.

    Keeping cyber attackers at bay in 2017, the team from the University of Illinois at Chicago won Argonne’s second annual Collegiate Cyber Defense Competition.

  • Credit: Image courtesy of U.S. Department of Energy.

    The DOE Cyber Defense Competition is funded by the Office of Electricity Delivery and Energy Reliability’s Infrastructure Security and Energy Restoration Division of the U.S. Department of Energy. It encourages college students to consider careers in cybersecurity, and helps them develop the teamwork and technical skills needed to succeed in future cyber professional roles.

  • Credit: Image by Argonne National Laboratory.

    Keeping cyber attackers at bay in 2017, the team from the University of Illinois at Chicago won Argonne’s second annual Collegiate Cyber Defense Competition.

  • Credit: Image courtesy of U.S. Department of Energy.

    The DOE Cyber Defense Competition is funded by the Office of Electricity Delivery and Energy Reliability’s Infrastructure Security and Energy Restoration Division of the U.S. Department of Energy. It encourages college students to consider careers in cybersecurity, and helps them develop the teamwork and technical skills needed to succeed in future cyber professional roles.

  • Credit: Image by Argonne National Laboratory.

    Keeping cyber attackers at bay in 2017, the team from the University of Illinois at Chicago won Argonne’s second annual Collegiate Cyber Defense Competition.

  • Credit: Image courtesy of U.S. Department of Energy.

    The DOE Cyber Defense Competition is funded by the Office of Electricity Delivery and Energy Reliability’s Infrastructure Security and Energy Restoration Division of the U.S. Department of Energy. It encourages college students to consider careers in cybersecurity, and helps them develop the teamwork and technical skills needed to succeed in future cyber professional roles.

  • Credit: Image by Argonne National Laboratory.

    Keeping cyber attackers at bay in 2017, the team from the University of Illinois at Chicago won Argonne’s second annual Collegiate Cyber Defense Competition.

  • Credit: Image courtesy of U.S. Department of Energy.

    The DOE Cyber Defense Competition is funded by the Office of Electricity Delivery and Energy Reliability’s Infrastructure Security and Energy Restoration Division of the U.S. Department of Energy. It encourages college students to consider careers in cybersecurity, and helps them develop the teamwork and technical skills needed to succeed in future cyber professional roles.

  • Credit: Image by Argonne National Laboratory.

    Keeping cyber attackers at bay in 2017, the team from the University of Illinois at Chicago won Argonne’s second annual Collegiate Cyber Defense Competition.

  • Credit: Image courtesy of U.S. Department of Energy.

    The DOE Cyber Defense Competition is funded by the Office of Electricity Delivery and Energy Reliability’s Infrastructure Security and Energy Restoration Division of the U.S. Department of Energy. It encourages college students to consider careers in cybersecurity, and helps them develop the teamwork and technical skills needed to succeed in future cyber professional roles.

  • Credit: Image by Argonne National Laboratory.

    Keeping cyber attackers at bay in 2017, the team from the University of Illinois at Chicago won Argonne’s second annual Collegiate Cyber Defense Competition.

  • Credit: Image courtesy of U.S. Department of Energy.

    The DOE Cyber Defense Competition is funded by the Office of Electricity Delivery and Energy Reliability’s Infrastructure Security and Energy Restoration Division of the U.S. Department of Energy. It encourages college students to consider careers in cybersecurity, and helps them develop the teamwork and technical skills needed to succeed in future cyber professional roles.

  • Credit: Image by Argonne National Laboratory.

    Keeping cyber attackers at bay in 2017, the team from the University of Illinois at Chicago won Argonne’s second annual Collegiate Cyber Defense Competition.

  • Credit: Image courtesy of U.S. Department of Energy.

    The DOE Cyber Defense Competition is funded by the Office of Electricity Delivery and Energy Reliability’s Infrastructure Security and Energy Restoration Division of the U.S. Department of Energy. It encourages college students to consider careers in cybersecurity, and helps them develop the teamwork and technical skills needed to succeed in future cyber professional roles.

  • Credit: Image by Argonne National Laboratory.

    Keeping cyber attackers at bay in 2017, the team from the University of Illinois at Chicago won Argonne’s second annual Collegiate Cyber Defense Competition.

  • Credit: Image courtesy of U.S. Department of Energy.

    The DOE Cyber Defense Competition is funded by the Office of Electricity Delivery and Energy Reliability’s Infrastructure Security and Energy Restoration Division of the U.S. Department of Energy. It encourages college students to consider careers in cybersecurity, and helps them develop the teamwork and technical skills needed to succeed in future cyber professional roles.

  • Credit: Image by Argonne National Laboratory.

    Keeping cyber attackers at bay in 2017, the team from the University of Illinois at Chicago won Argonne’s second annual Collegiate Cyber Defense Competition.

  • Credit: Image courtesy of U.S. Department of Energy.

    The DOE Cyber Defense Competition is funded by the Office of Electricity Delivery and Energy Reliability’s Infrastructure Security and Energy Restoration Division of the U.S. Department of Energy. It encourages college students to consider careers in cybersecurity, and helps them develop the teamwork and technical skills needed to succeed in future cyber professional roles.

  • Credit: Image by Argonne National Laboratory.

    Keeping cyber attackers at bay in 2017, the team from the University of Illinois at Chicago won Argonne’s second annual Collegiate Cyber Defense Competition.

  • Credit: Image courtesy of U.S. Department of Energy.

    The DOE Cyber Defense Competition is funded by the Office of Electricity Delivery and Energy Reliability’s Infrastructure Security and Energy Restoration Division of the U.S. Department of Energy. It encourages college students to consider careers in cybersecurity, and helps them develop the teamwork and technical skills needed to succeed in future cyber professional roles.

  • Credit: Image by Argonne National Laboratory.

    Keeping cyber attackers at bay in 2017, the team from the University of Illinois at Chicago won Argonne’s second annual Collegiate Cyber Defense Competition.

  • Credit: Image courtesy of U.S. Department of Energy.

    The DOE Cyber Defense Competition is funded by the Office of Electricity Delivery and Energy Reliability’s Infrastructure Security and Energy Restoration Division of the U.S. Department of Energy. It encourages college students to consider careers in cybersecurity, and helps them develop the teamwork and technical skills needed to succeed in future cyber professional roles.

  • Credit: Image by Argonne National Laboratory.

    Keeping cyber attackers at bay in 2017, the team from the University of Illinois at Chicago won Argonne’s second annual Collegiate Cyber Defense Competition.

  • Credit: Image courtesy of U.S. Department of Energy.

    The DOE Cyber Defense Competition is funded by the Office of Electricity Delivery and Energy Reliability’s Infrastructure Security and Energy Restoration Division of the U.S. Department of Energy. It encourages college students to consider careers in cybersecurity, and helps them develop the teamwork and technical skills needed to succeed in future cyber professional roles.

  • Credit: Image by Argonne National Laboratory.

    Keeping cyber attackers at bay in 2017, the team from the University of Illinois at Chicago won Argonne’s second annual Collegiate Cyber Defense Competition.

  • Credit: Image courtesy of U.S. Department of Energy.

    The DOE Cyber Defense Competition is funded by the Office of Electricity Delivery and Energy Reliability’s Infrastructure Security and Energy Restoration Division of the U.S. Department of Energy. It encourages college students to consider careers in cybersecurity, and helps them develop the teamwork and technical skills needed to succeed in future cyber professional roles.

  • Credit: Image by Argonne National Laboratory.

    Keeping cyber attackers at bay in 2017, the team from the University of Illinois at Chicago won Argonne’s second annual Collegiate Cyber Defense Competition.

  • Credit: Image courtesy of U.S. Department of Energy.

    The DOE Cyber Defense Competition is funded by the Office of Electricity Delivery and Energy Reliability’s Infrastructure Security and Energy Restoration Division of the U.S. Department of Energy. It encourages college students to consider careers in cybersecurity, and helps them develop the teamwork and technical skills needed to succeed in future cyber professional roles.

  • Credit: Image by Argonne National Laboratory.

    Keeping cyber attackers at bay in 2017, the team from the University of Illinois at Chicago won Argonne’s second annual Collegiate Cyber Defense Competition.

  • Credit: Image courtesy of U.S. Department of Energy.

    The DOE Cyber Defense Competition is funded by the Office of Electricity Delivery and Energy Reliability’s Infrastructure Security and Energy Restoration Division of the U.S. Department of Energy. It encourages college students to consider careers in cybersecurity, and helps them develop the teamwork and technical skills needed to succeed in future cyber professional roles.

  • Credit: Image by Argonne National Laboratory.

    Keeping cyber attackers at bay in 2017, the team from the University of Illinois at Chicago won Argonne’s second annual Collegiate Cyber Defense Competition.

  • Credit: Image courtesy of U.S. Department of Energy.

    The DOE Cyber Defense Competition is funded by the Office of Electricity Delivery and Energy Reliability’s Infrastructure Security and Energy Restoration Division of the U.S. Department of Energy. It encourages college students to consider careers in cybersecurity, and helps them develop the teamwork and technical skills needed to succeed in future cyber professional roles.

  • Credit: Image by Argonne National Laboratory.

    Keeping cyber attackers at bay in 2017, the team from the University of Illinois at Chicago won Argonne’s second annual Collegiate Cyber Defense Competition.

  • Credit: Image courtesy of U.S. Department of Energy.

    The DOE Cyber Defense Competition is funded by the Office of Electricity Delivery and Energy Reliability’s Infrastructure Security and Energy Restoration Division of the U.S. Department of Energy. It encourages college students to consider careers in cybersecurity, and helps them develop the teamwork and technical skills needed to succeed in future cyber professional roles.

  • Credit: Image by Argonne National Laboratory.

    Keeping cyber attackers at bay in 2017, the team from the University of Illinois at Chicago won Argonne’s second annual Collegiate Cyber Defense Competition.

  • Credit: Image courtesy of U.S. Department of Energy.

    The DOE Cyber Defense Competition is funded by the Office of Electricity Delivery and Energy Reliability’s Infrastructure Security and Energy Restoration Division of the U.S. Department of Energy. It encourages college students to consider careers in cybersecurity, and helps them develop the teamwork and technical skills needed to succeed in future cyber professional roles.

  • Credit: Image by Argonne National Laboratory.

    Keeping cyber attackers at bay in 2017, the team from the University of Illinois at Chicago won Argonne’s second annual Collegiate Cyber Defense Competition.

  • Credit: Image courtesy of U.S. Department of Energy.

    The DOE Cyber Defense Competition is funded by the Office of Electricity Delivery and Energy Reliability’s Infrastructure Security and Energy Restoration Division of the U.S. Department of Energy. It encourages college students to consider careers in cybersecurity, and helps them develop the teamwork and technical skills needed to succeed in future cyber professional roles.

  • Credit: Image by Argonne National Laboratory.

    Keeping cyber attackers at bay in 2017, the team from the University of Illinois at Chicago won Argonne’s second annual Collegiate Cyber Defense Competition.

  • Credit: Image courtesy of U.S. Department of Energy.

    The DOE Cyber Defense Competition is funded by the Office of Electricity Delivery and Energy Reliability’s Infrastructure Security and Energy Restoration Division of the U.S. Department of Energy. It encourages college students to consider careers in cybersecurity, and helps them develop the teamwork and technical skills needed to succeed in future cyber professional roles.

  • Credit: Image by Argonne National Laboratory.

    Keeping cyber attackers at bay in 2017, the team from the University of Illinois at Chicago won Argonne’s second annual Collegiate Cyber Defense Competition.

  • Credit: Image courtesy of U.S. Department of Energy.

    The DOE Cyber Defense Competition is funded by the Office of Electricity Delivery and Energy Reliability’s Infrastructure Security and Energy Restoration Division of the U.S. Department of Energy. It encourages college students to consider careers in cybersecurity, and helps them develop the teamwork and technical skills needed to succeed in future cyber professional roles.

  • Credit: Image by Argonne National Laboratory.

    Keeping cyber attackers at bay in 2017, the team from the University of Illinois at Chicago won Argonne’s second annual Collegiate Cyber Defense Competition.

  • Credit: Image courtesy of U.S. Department of Energy.

    The DOE Cyber Defense Competition is funded by the Office of Electricity Delivery and Energy Reliability’s Infrastructure Security and Energy Restoration Division of the U.S. Department of Energy. It encourages college students to consider careers in cybersecurity, and helps them develop the teamwork and technical skills needed to succeed in future cyber professional roles.

  • Credit: Image by Argonne National Laboratory.

    Keeping cyber attackers at bay in 2017, the team from the University of Illinois at Chicago won Argonne’s second annual Collegiate Cyber Defense Competition.

  • Credit: Image courtesy of U.S. Department of Energy.

    The DOE Cyber Defense Competition is funded by the Office of Electricity Delivery and Energy Reliability’s Infrastructure Security and Energy Restoration Division of the U.S. Department of Energy. It encourages college students to consider careers in cybersecurity, and helps them develop the teamwork and technical skills needed to succeed in future cyber professional roles.

  • Credit: Image by Argonne National Laboratory.

    Keeping cyber attackers at bay in 2017, the team from the University of Illinois at Chicago won Argonne’s second annual Collegiate Cyber Defense Competition.

  • Credit: Image courtesy of U.S. Department of Energy.

    The DOE Cyber Defense Competition is funded by the Office of Electricity Delivery and Energy Reliability’s Infrastructure Security and Energy Restoration Division of the U.S. Department of Energy. It encourages college students to consider careers in cybersecurity, and helps them develop the teamwork and technical skills needed to succeed in future cyber professional roles.

  • Credit: Image by Argonne National Laboratory.

    Keeping cyber attackers at bay in 2017, the team from the University of Illinois at Chicago won Argonne’s second annual Collegiate Cyber Defense Competition.

  • Credit: Image courtesy of U.S. Department of Energy.

    The DOE Cyber Defense Competition is funded by the Office of Electricity Delivery and Energy Reliability’s Infrastructure Security and Energy Restoration Division of the U.S. Department of Energy. It encourages college students to consider careers in cybersecurity, and helps them develop the teamwork and technical skills needed to succeed in future cyber professional roles.

  • Credit: Image by Argonne National Laboratory.

    Keeping cyber attackers at bay in 2017, the team from the University of Illinois at Chicago won Argonne’s second annual Collegiate Cyber Defense Competition.

  • Credit: Image courtesy of U.S. Department of Energy.

    The DOE Cyber Defense Competition is funded by the Office of Electricity Delivery and Energy Reliability’s Infrastructure Security and Energy Restoration Division of the U.S. Department of Energy. It encourages college students to consider careers in cybersecurity, and helps them develop the teamwork and technical skills needed to succeed in future cyber professional roles.

  • Credit: Image by Argonne National Laboratory.

    Keeping cyber attackers at bay in 2017, the team from the University of Illinois at Chicago won Argonne’s second annual Collegiate Cyber Defense Competition.

  • Credit: Image courtesy of U.S. Department of Energy.

    The DOE Cyber Defense Competition is funded by the Office of Electricity Delivery and Energy Reliability’s Infrastructure Security and Energy Restoration Division of the U.S. Department of Energy. It encourages college students to consider careers in cybersecurity, and helps them develop the teamwork and technical skills needed to succeed in future cyber professional roles.

  • Credit: Image by Argonne National Laboratory.

    Keeping cyber attackers at bay in 2017, the team from the University of Illinois at Chicago won Argonne’s second annual Collegiate Cyber Defense Competition.

  • Credit: Image courtesy of U.S. Department of Energy.

    The DOE Cyber Defense Competition is funded by the Office of Electricity Delivery and Energy Reliability’s Infrastructure Security and Energy Restoration Division of the U.S. Department of Energy. It encourages college students to consider careers in cybersecurity, and helps them develop the teamwork and technical skills needed to succeed in future cyber professional roles.

  • Credit: Image by Argonne National Laboratory.

    Keeping cyber attackers at bay in 2017, the team from the University of Illinois at Chicago won Argonne’s second annual Collegiate Cyber Defense Competition.

  • Credit: Image courtesy of U.S. Department of Energy.

    The DOE Cyber Defense Competition is funded by the Office of Electricity Delivery and Energy Reliability’s Infrastructure Security and Energy Restoration Division of the U.S. Department of Energy. It encourages college students to consider careers in cybersecurity, and helps them develop the teamwork and technical skills needed to succeed in future cyber professional roles.

  • Credit: Image by Argonne National Laboratory.

    Keeping cyber attackers at bay in 2017, the team from the University of Illinois at Chicago won Argonne’s second annual Collegiate Cyber Defense Competition.

  • Credit: Image courtesy of U.S. Department of Energy.

    The DOE Cyber Defense Competition is funded by the Office of Electricity Delivery and Energy Reliability’s Infrastructure Security and Energy Restoration Division of the U.S. Department of Energy. It encourages college students to consider careers in cybersecurity, and helps them develop the teamwork and technical skills needed to succeed in future cyber professional roles.

  • Credit: Image by Argonne National Laboratory.

    Keeping cyber attackers at bay in 2017, the team from the University of Illinois at Chicago won Argonne’s second annual Collegiate Cyber Defense Competition.

  • Credit: Image courtesy of U.S. Department of Energy.

    The DOE Cyber Defense Competition is funded by the Office of Electricity Delivery and Energy Reliability’s Infrastructure Security and Energy Restoration Division of the U.S. Department of Energy. It encourages college students to consider careers in cybersecurity, and helps them develop the teamwork and technical skills needed to succeed in future cyber professional roles.

  • Credit: Image by Argonne National Laboratory.

    Keeping cyber attackers at bay in 2017, the team from the University of Illinois at Chicago won Argonne’s second annual Collegiate Cyber Defense Competition.

  • Credit: Image courtesy of U.S. Department of Energy.

    The DOE Cyber Defense Competition is funded by the Office of Electricity Delivery and Energy Reliability’s Infrastructure Security and Energy Restoration Division of the U.S. Department of Energy. It encourages college students to consider careers in cybersecurity, and helps them develop the teamwork and technical skills needed to succeed in future cyber professional roles.

  • Credit: Image by Argonne National Laboratory.

    Keeping cyber attackers at bay in 2017, the team from the University of Illinois at Chicago won Argonne’s second annual Collegiate Cyber Defense Competition.

  • Credit: Image courtesy of U.S. Department of Energy.

    The DOE Cyber Defense Competition is funded by the Office of Electricity Delivery and Energy Reliability’s Infrastructure Security and Energy Restoration Division of the U.S. Department of Energy. It encourages college students to consider careers in cybersecurity, and helps them develop the teamwork and technical skills needed to succeed in future cyber professional roles.

  • Credit: Image by Argonne National Laboratory.

    Keeping cyber attackers at bay in 2017, the team from the University of Illinois at Chicago won Argonne’s second annual Collegiate Cyber Defense Competition.

  • Credit: Image courtesy of U.S. Department of Energy.

    The DOE Cyber Defense Competition is funded by the Office of Electricity Delivery and Energy Reliability’s Infrastructure Security and Energy Restoration Division of the U.S. Department of Energy. It encourages college students to consider careers in cybersecurity, and helps them develop the teamwork and technical skills needed to succeed in future cyber professional roles.

  • Credit: Image by Argonne National Laboratory.

    Keeping cyber attackers at bay in 2017, the team from the University of Illinois at Chicago won Argonne’s second annual Collegiate Cyber Defense Competition.

  • Credit: Image courtesy of U.S. Department of Energy.

    The DOE Cyber Defense Competition is funded by the Office of Electricity Delivery and Energy Reliability’s Infrastructure Security and Energy Restoration Division of the U.S. Department of Energy. It encourages college students to consider careers in cybersecurity, and helps them develop the teamwork and technical skills needed to succeed in future cyber professional roles.

  • Credit: Image by Argonne National Laboratory.

    Keeping cyber attackers at bay in 2017, the team from the University of Illinois at Chicago won Argonne’s second annual Collegiate Cyber Defense Competition.

  • Credit: Image courtesy of U.S. Department of Energy.

    The DOE Cyber Defense Competition is funded by the Office of Electricity Delivery and Energy Reliability’s Infrastructure Security and Energy Restoration Division of the U.S. Department of Energy. It encourages college students to consider careers in cybersecurity, and helps them develop the teamwork and technical skills needed to succeed in future cyber professional roles.

  • Credit: Image by Argonne National Laboratory.

    Keeping cyber attackers at bay in 2017, the team from the University of Illinois at Chicago won Argonne’s second annual Collegiate Cyber Defense Competition.

  • Credit: Image courtesy of U.S. Department of Energy.

    The DOE Cyber Defense Competition is funded by the Office of Electricity Delivery and Energy Reliability’s Infrastructure Security and Energy Restoration Division of the U.S. Department of Energy. It encourages college students to consider careers in cybersecurity, and helps them develop the teamwork and technical skills needed to succeed in future cyber professional roles.

  • Credit: Image by Argonne National Laboratory.

    Keeping cyber attackers at bay in 2017, the team from the University of Illinois at Chicago won Argonne’s second annual Collegiate Cyber Defense Competition.

  • Credit: Image courtesy of U.S. Department of Energy.

    The DOE Cyber Defense Competition is funded by the Office of Electricity Delivery and Energy Reliability’s Infrastructure Security and Energy Restoration Division of the U.S. Department of Energy. It encourages college students to consider careers in cybersecurity, and helps them develop the teamwork and technical skills needed to succeed in future cyber professional roles.

  • Credit: Image by Argonne National Laboratory.

    Keeping cyber attackers at bay in 2017, the team from the University of Illinois at Chicago won Argonne’s second annual Collegiate Cyber Defense Competition.

  • Credit: Image courtesy of U.S. Department of Energy.

    The DOE Cyber Defense Competition is funded by the Office of Electricity Delivery and Energy Reliability’s Infrastructure Security and Energy Restoration Division of the U.S. Department of Energy. It encourages college students to consider careers in cybersecurity, and helps them develop the teamwork and technical skills needed to succeed in future cyber professional roles.

  • Credit: Image by Argonne National Laboratory.

    Keeping cyber attackers at bay in 2017, the team from the University of Illinois at Chicago won Argonne’s second annual Collegiate Cyber Defense Competition.

  • Credit: Image courtesy of U.S. Department of Energy.

    The DOE Cyber Defense Competition is funded by the Office of Electricity Delivery and Energy Reliability’s Infrastructure Security and Energy Restoration Division of the U.S. Department of Energy. It encourages college students to consider careers in cybersecurity, and helps them develop the teamwork and technical skills needed to succeed in future cyber professional roles.

  • Credit: Image by Argonne National Laboratory.

    Keeping cyber attackers at bay in 2017, the team from the University of Illinois at Chicago won Argonne’s second annual Collegiate Cyber Defense Competition.

  • Credit: Image courtesy of U.S. Department of Energy.

    The DOE Cyber Defense Competition is funded by the Office of Electricity Delivery and Energy Reliability’s Infrastructure Security and Energy Restoration Division of the U.S. Department of Energy. It encourages college students to consider careers in cybersecurity, and helps them develop the teamwork and technical skills needed to succeed in future cyber professional roles.

  • Credit: Image by Argonne National Laboratory.

    Keeping cyber attackers at bay in 2017, the team from the University of Illinois at Chicago won Argonne’s second annual Collegiate Cyber Defense Competition.

  • Credit: Image courtesy of U.S. Department of Energy.

    The DOE Cyber Defense Competition is funded by the Office of Electricity Delivery and Energy Reliability’s Infrastructure Security and Energy Restoration Division of the U.S. Department of Energy. It encourages college students to consider careers in cybersecurity, and helps them develop the teamwork and technical skills needed to succeed in future cyber professional roles.

  • Credit: Image by Argonne National Laboratory.

    Keeping cyber attackers at bay in 2017, the team from the University of Illinois at Chicago won Argonne’s second annual Collegiate Cyber Defense Competition.

  • Credit: Image courtesy of U.S. Department of Energy.

    The DOE Cyber Defense Competition is funded by the Office of Electricity Delivery and Energy Reliability’s Infrastructure Security and Energy Restoration Division of the U.S. Department of Energy. It encourages college students to consider careers in cybersecurity, and helps them develop the teamwork and technical skills needed to succeed in future cyber professional roles.

  • Credit: Image by Argonne National Laboratory.

    Keeping cyber attackers at bay in 2017, the team from the University of Illinois at Chicago won Argonne’s second annual Collegiate Cyber Defense Competition.

  • Credit: Image courtesy of U.S. Department of Energy.

    The DOE Cyber Defense Competition is funded by the Office of Electricity Delivery and Energy Reliability’s Infrastructure Security and Energy Restoration Division of the U.S. Department of Energy. It encourages college students to consider careers in cybersecurity, and helps them develop the teamwork and technical skills needed to succeed in future cyber professional roles.

  • Credit: Image by Argonne National Laboratory.

    Keeping cyber attackers at bay in 2017, the team from the University of Illinois at Chicago won Argonne’s second annual Collegiate Cyber Defense Competition.

  • Credit: Image courtesy of U.S. Department of Energy.

    The DOE Cyber Defense Competition is funded by the Office of Electricity Delivery and Energy Reliability’s Infrastructure Security and Energy Restoration Division of the U.S. Department of Energy. It encourages college students to consider careers in cybersecurity, and helps them develop the teamwork and technical skills needed to succeed in future cyber professional roles.

  • Credit: Image by Argonne National Laboratory.

    Keeping cyber attackers at bay in 2017, the team from the University of Illinois at Chicago won Argonne’s second annual Collegiate Cyber Defense Competition.

  • Credit: Image courtesy of U.S. Department of Energy.

    The DOE Cyber Defense Competition is funded by the Office of Electricity Delivery and Energy Reliability’s Infrastructure Security and Energy Restoration Division of the U.S. Department of Energy. It encourages college students to consider careers in cybersecurity, and helps them develop the teamwork and technical skills needed to succeed in future cyber professional roles.

  • Credit: Image by Argonne National Laboratory.

    Keeping cyber attackers at bay in 2017, the team from the University of Illinois at Chicago won Argonne’s second annual Collegiate Cyber Defense Competition.

  • Credit: Image courtesy of U.S. Department of Energy.

    The DOE Cyber Defense Competition is funded by the Office of Electricity Delivery and Energy Reliability’s Infrastructure Security and Energy Restoration Division of the U.S. Department of Energy. It encourages college students to consider careers in cybersecurity, and helps them develop the teamwork and technical skills needed to succeed in future cyber professional roles.

  • Credit: Image by Argonne National Laboratory.

    Keeping cyber attackers at bay in 2017, the team from the University of Illinois at Chicago won Argonne’s second annual Collegiate Cyber Defense Competition.

  • Credit: Image courtesy of U.S. Department of Energy.

    The DOE Cyber Defense Competition is funded by the Office of Electricity Delivery and Energy Reliability’s Infrastructure Security and Energy Restoration Division of the U.S. Department of Energy. It encourages college students to consider careers in cybersecurity, and helps them develop the teamwork and technical skills needed to succeed in future cyber professional roles.

  • Credit: Image by Argonne National Laboratory.

    Keeping cyber attackers at bay in 2017, the team from the University of Illinois at Chicago won Argonne’s second annual Collegiate Cyber Defense Competition.

  • Credit: Image courtesy of U.S. Department of Energy.

    The DOE Cyber Defense Competition is funded by the Office of Electricity Delivery and Energy Reliability’s Infrastructure Security and Energy Restoration Division of the U.S. Department of Energy. It encourages college students to consider careers in cybersecurity, and helps them develop the teamwork and technical skills needed to succeed in future cyber professional roles.

  • Credit: Image by Argonne National Laboratory.

    Keeping cyber attackers at bay in 2017, the team from the University of Illinois at Chicago won Argonne’s second annual Collegiate Cyber Defense Competition.

  • Credit: Image courtesy of U.S. Department of Energy.

    The DOE Cyber Defense Competition is funded by the Office of Electricity Delivery and Energy Reliability’s Infrastructure Security and Energy Restoration Division of the U.S. Department of Energy. It encourages college students to consider careers in cybersecurity, and helps them develop the teamwork and technical skills needed to succeed in future cyber professional roles.

  • Credit: Image by Argonne National Laboratory.

    Keeping cyber attackers at bay in 2017, the team from the University of Illinois at Chicago won Argonne’s second annual Collegiate Cyber Defense Competition.

  • Credit: Image courtesy of U.S. Department of Energy.

    The DOE Cyber Defense Competition is funded by the Office of Electricity Delivery and Energy Reliability’s Infrastructure Security and Energy Restoration Division of the U.S. Department of Energy. It encourages college students to consider careers in cybersecurity, and helps them develop the teamwork and technical skills needed to succeed in future cyber professional roles.

  • Credit: Image by Argonne National Laboratory.

    Keeping cyber attackers at bay in 2017, the team from the University of Illinois at Chicago won Argonne’s second annual Collegiate Cyber Defense Competition.

  • Credit: Image courtesy of U.S. Department of Energy.

    The DOE Cyber Defense Competition is funded by the Office of Electricity Delivery and Energy Reliability’s Infrastructure Security and Energy Restoration Division of the U.S. Department of Energy. It encourages college students to consider careers in cybersecurity, and helps them develop the teamwork and technical skills needed to succeed in future cyber professional roles.

  • Credit: Image by Argonne National Laboratory.

    Keeping cyber attackers at bay in 2017, the team from the University of Illinois at Chicago won Argonne’s second annual Collegiate Cyber Defense Competition.

  • Credit: Image courtesy of U.S. Department of Energy.

    The DOE Cyber Defense Competition is funded by the Office of Electricity Delivery and Energy Reliability’s Infrastructure Security and Energy Restoration Division of the U.S. Department of Energy. It encourages college students to consider careers in cybersecurity, and helps them develop the teamwork and technical skills needed to succeed in future cyber professional roles.

  • Credit: Image by Argonne National Laboratory.

    Keeping cyber attackers at bay in 2017, the team from the University of Illinois at Chicago won Argonne’s second annual Collegiate Cyber Defense Competition.

  • Credit: Image courtesy of U.S. Department of Energy.

    The DOE Cyber Defense Competition is funded by the Office of Electricity Delivery and Energy Reliability’s Infrastructure Security and Energy Restoration Division of the U.S. Department of Energy. It encourages college students to consider careers in cybersecurity, and helps them develop the teamwork and technical skills needed to succeed in future cyber professional roles.

  • Credit: Image by Argonne National Laboratory.

    Keeping cyber attackers at bay in 2017, the team from the University of Illinois at Chicago won Argonne’s second annual Collegiate Cyber Defense Competition.

  • Credit: Image courtesy of U.S. Department of Energy.

    The DOE Cyber Defense Competition is funded by the Office of Electricity Delivery and Energy Reliability’s Infrastructure Security and Energy Restoration Division of the U.S. Department of Energy. It encourages college students to consider careers in cybersecurity, and helps them develop the teamwork and technical skills needed to succeed in future cyber professional roles.

  • Credit: Image by Argonne National Laboratory.

    Keeping cyber attackers at bay in 2017, the team from the University of Illinois at Chicago won Argonne’s second annual Collegiate Cyber Defense Competition.

  • Credit: Image courtesy of U.S. Department of Energy.

    The DOE Cyber Defense Competition is funded by the Office of Electricity Delivery and Energy Reliability’s Infrastructure Security and Energy Restoration Division of the U.S. Department of Energy. It encourages college students to consider careers in cybersecurity, and helps them develop the teamwork and technical skills needed to succeed in future cyber professional roles.

  • Credit: Image by Argonne National Laboratory.

    Keeping cyber attackers at bay in 2017, the team from the University of Illinois at Chicago won Argonne’s second annual Collegiate Cyber Defense Competition.

  • Credit: Image courtesy of U.S. Department of Energy.

    The DOE Cyber Defense Competition is funded by the Office of Electricity Delivery and Energy Reliability’s Infrastructure Security and Energy Restoration Division of the U.S. Department of Energy. It encourages college students to consider careers in cybersecurity, and helps them develop the teamwork and technical skills needed to succeed in future cyber professional roles.

  • Credit: Image by Argonne National Laboratory.

    Keeping cyber attackers at bay in 2017, the team from the University of Illinois at Chicago won Argonne’s second annual Collegiate Cyber Defense Competition.

  • Credit: Image courtesy of U.S. Department of Energy.

    The DOE Cyber Defense Competition is funded by the Office of Electricity Delivery and Energy Reliability’s Infrastructure Security and Energy Restoration Division of the U.S. Department of Energy. It encourages college students to consider careers in cybersecurity, and helps them develop the teamwork and technical skills needed to succeed in future cyber professional roles.

  • Credit: Image by Argonne National Laboratory.

    Keeping cyber attackers at bay in 2017, the team from the University of Illinois at Chicago won Argonne’s second annual Collegiate Cyber Defense Competition.

  • Credit: Image courtesy of U.S. Department of Energy.

    The DOE Cyber Defense Competition is funded by the Office of Electricity Delivery and Energy Reliability’s Infrastructure Security and Energy Restoration Division of the U.S. Department of Energy. It encourages college students to consider careers in cybersecurity, and helps them develop the teamwork and technical skills needed to succeed in future cyber professional roles.

  • Credit: Image by Argonne National Laboratory.

    Keeping cyber attackers at bay in 2017, the team from the University of Illinois at Chicago won Argonne’s second annual Collegiate Cyber Defense Competition.

  • Credit: Image courtesy of U.S. Department of Energy.

    The DOE Cyber Defense Competition is funded by the Office of Electricity Delivery and Energy Reliability’s Infrastructure Security and Energy Restoration Division of the U.S. Department of Energy. It encourages college students to consider careers in cybersecurity, and helps them develop the teamwork and technical skills needed to succeed in future cyber professional roles.

  • Credit: Image by Argonne National Laboratory.

    Keeping cyber attackers at bay in 2017, the team from the University of Illinois at Chicago won Argonne’s second annual Collegiate Cyber Defense Competition.

  • Credit: Image courtesy of U.S. Department of Energy.

    The DOE Cyber Defense Competition is funded by the Office of Electricity Delivery and Energy Reliability’s Infrastructure Security and Energy Restoration Division of the U.S. Department of Energy. It encourages college students to consider careers in cybersecurity, and helps them develop the teamwork and technical skills needed to succeed in future cyber professional roles.

  • Credit: Image by Argonne National Laboratory.

    Keeping cyber attackers at bay in 2017, the team from the University of Illinois at Chicago won Argonne’s second annual Collegiate Cyber Defense Competition.

  • Credit: Image courtesy of U.S. Department of Energy.

    The DOE Cyber Defense Competition is funded by the Office of Electricity Delivery and Energy Reliability’s Infrastructure Security and Energy Restoration Division of the U.S. Department of Energy. It encourages college students to consider careers in cybersecurity, and helps them develop the teamwork and technical skills needed to succeed in future cyber professional roles.

  • Credit: Image by Argonne National Laboratory.

    Keeping cyber attackers at bay in 2017, the team from the University of Illinois at Chicago won Argonne’s second annual Collegiate Cyber Defense Competition.

  • Credit: Image courtesy of U.S. Department of Energy.

    The DOE Cyber Defense Competition is funded by the Office of Electricity Delivery and Energy Reliability’s Infrastructure Security and Energy Restoration Division of the U.S. Department of Energy. It encourages college students to consider careers in cybersecurity, and helps them develop the teamwork and technical skills needed to succeed in future cyber professional roles.

  • Credit: Image by Argonne National Laboratory.

    Keeping cyber attackers at bay in 2017, the team from the University of Illinois at Chicago won Argonne’s second annual Collegiate Cyber Defense Competition.

  • Credit: Image courtesy of U.S. Department of Energy.

    The DOE Cyber Defense Competition is funded by the Office of Electricity Delivery and Energy Reliability’s Infrastructure Security and Energy Restoration Division of the U.S. Department of Energy. It encourages college students to consider careers in cybersecurity, and helps them develop the teamwork and technical skills needed to succeed in future cyber professional roles.

  • Credit: Image by Argonne National Laboratory.

    Keeping cyber attackers at bay in 2017, the team from the University of Illinois at Chicago won Argonne’s second annual Collegiate Cyber Defense Competition.

  • Credit: Image courtesy of U.S. Department of Energy.

    The DOE Cyber Defense Competition is funded by the Office of Electricity Delivery and Energy Reliability’s Infrastructure Security and Energy Restoration Division of the U.S. Department of Energy. It encourages college students to consider careers in cybersecurity, and helps them develop the teamwork and technical skills needed to succeed in future cyber professional roles.

  • Credit: Image by Argonne National Laboratory.

    Keeping cyber attackers at bay in 2017, the team from the University of Illinois at Chicago won Argonne’s second annual Collegiate Cyber Defense Competition.

  • Credit: Image by Argonne National Laboratory.

    Keeping cyber attackers at bay in 2017, the team from the University of Illinois at Chicago won Argonne’s second annual Collegiate Cyber Defense Competition.

  • Credit: Image courtesy of U.S. Department of Energy.

    The DOE Cyber Defense Competition is funded by the Office of Electricity Delivery and Energy Reliability’s Infrastructure Security and Energy Restoration Division of the U.S. Department of Energy. It encourages college students to consider careers in cybersecurity, and helps them develop the teamwork and technical skills needed to succeed in future cyber professional roles.

  • Credit: Image courtesy of U.S. Department of Energy.

    The DOE Cyber Defense Competition is funded by the Office of Electricity Delivery and Energy Reliability’s Infrastructure Security and Energy Restoration Division of the U.S. Department of Energy. It encourages college students to consider careers in cybersecurity, and helps them develop the teamwork and technical skills needed to succeed in future cyber professional roles.

  • Credit: Image by Argonne National Laboratory.

    Keeping cyber attackers at bay in 2017, the team from the University of Illinois at Chicago won Argonne’s second annual Collegiate Cyber Defense Competition.

  • Credit: Image courtesy of U.S. Department of Energy.

    The DOE Cyber Defense Competition is funded by the Office of Electricity Delivery and Energy Reliability’s Infrastructure Security and Energy Restoration Division of the U.S. Department of Energy. It encourages college students to consider careers in cybersecurity, and helps them develop the teamwork and technical skills needed to succeed in future cyber professional roles.

  • Credit: Image by Argonne National Laboratory.

    Keeping cyber attackers at bay in 2017, the team from the University of Illinois at Chicago won Argonne’s second annual Collegiate Cyber Defense Competition.

  • Credit: Image courtesy of U.S. Department of Energy.

    The DOE Cyber Defense Competition is funded by the Office of Electricity Delivery and Energy Reliability’s Infrastructure Security and Energy Restoration Division of the U.S. Department of Energy. It encourages college students to consider careers in cybersecurity, and helps them develop the teamwork and technical skills needed to succeed in future cyber professional roles.

  • Credit: Image by Argonne National Laboratory.

    Keeping cyber attackers at bay in 2017, the team from the University of Illinois at Chicago won Argonne’s second annual Collegiate Cyber Defense Competition.

  • Credit: Image by Argonne National Laboratory.

    Keeping cyber attackers at bay in 2017, the team from the University of Illinois at Chicago won Argonne’s second annual Collegiate Cyber Defense Competition.

  • Credit: Image courtesy of U.S. Department of Energy.

    The DOE Cyber Defense Competition is funded by the Office of Electricity Delivery and Energy Reliability’s Infrastructure Security and Energy Restoration Division of the U.S. Department of Energy. It encourages college students to consider careers in cybersecurity, and helps them develop the teamwork and technical skills needed to succeed in future cyber professional roles.

  • Credit: Image courtesy of U.S. Department of Energy.

    The DOE Cyber Defense Competition is funded by the Office of Electricity Delivery and Energy Reliability’s Infrastructure Security and Energy Restoration Division of the U.S. Department of Energy. It encourages college students to consider careers in cybersecurity, and helps them develop the teamwork and technical skills needed to succeed in future cyber professional roles.

  • Credit: Image by Argonne National Laboratory.

    Keeping cyber attackers at bay in 2017, the team from the University of Illinois at Chicago won Argonne’s second annual Collegiate Cyber Defense Competition.

  • Credit: Image courtesy of U.S. Department of Energy.

    The DOE Cyber Defense Competition is funded by the Office of Electricity Delivery and Energy Reliability’s Infrastructure Security and Energy Restoration Division of the U.S. Department of Energy. It encourages college students to consider careers in cybersecurity, and helps them develop the teamwork and technical skills needed to succeed in future cyber professional roles.

  • Credit: Image by Argonne National Laboratory.

    Keeping cyber attackers at bay in 2017, the team from the University of Illinois at Chicago won Argonne’s second annual Collegiate Cyber Defense Competition.

  • Credit: Image courtesy of U.S. Department of Energy.

    The DOE Cyber Defense Competition is funded by the Office of Electricity Delivery and Energy Reliability’s Infrastructure Security and Energy Restoration Division of the U.S. Department of Energy. It encourages college students to consider careers in cybersecurity, and helps them develop the teamwork and technical skills needed to succeed in future cyber professional roles.

  • Credit: Image by Argonne National Laboratory.

    Keeping cyber attackers at bay in 2017, the team from the University of Illinois at Chicago won Argonne’s second annual Collegiate Cyber Defense Competition.

  • Credit: Image courtesy of U.S. Department of Energy.

    The DOE Cyber Defense Competition is funded by the Office of Electricity Delivery and Energy Reliability’s Infrastructure Security and Energy Restoration Division of the U.S. Department of Energy. It encourages college students to consider careers in cybersecurity, and helps them develop the teamwork and technical skills needed to succeed in future cyber professional roles.

  • Credit: Image by Argonne National Laboratory.

    Keeping cyber attackers at bay in 2017, the team from the University of Illinois at Chicago won Argonne’s second annual Collegiate Cyber Defense Competition.

  • Credit: Image courtesy of U.S. Department of Energy.

    The DOE Cyber Defense Competition is funded by the Office of Electricity Delivery and Energy Reliability’s Infrastructure Security and Energy Restoration Division of the U.S. Department of Energy. It encourages college students to consider careers in cybersecurity, and helps them develop the teamwork and technical skills needed to succeed in future cyber professional roles.

  • Credit: Image by Argonne National Laboratory.

    Keeping cyber attackers at bay in 2017, the team from the University of Illinois at Chicago won Argonne’s second annual Collegiate Cyber Defense Competition.

  • Credit: Image courtesy of U.S. Department of Energy.

    The DOE Cyber Defense Competition is funded by the Office of Electricity Delivery and Energy Reliability’s Infrastructure Security and Energy Restoration Division of the U.S. Department of Energy. It encourages college students to consider careers in cybersecurity, and helps them develop the teamwork and technical skills needed to succeed in future cyber professional roles.

  • Credit: Image by Argonne National Laboratory.

    Keeping cyber attackers at bay in 2017, the team from the University of Illinois at Chicago won Argonne’s second annual Collegiate Cyber Defense Competition.

  • Credit: Image courtesy of U.S. Department of Energy.

    The DOE Cyber Defense Competition is funded by the Office of Electricity Delivery and Energy Reliability’s Infrastructure Security and Energy Restoration Division of the U.S. Department of Energy. It encourages college students to consider careers in cybersecurity, and helps them develop the teamwork and technical skills needed to succeed in future cyber professional roles.

  • Credit: Image by Argonne National Laboratory.

    Keeping cyber attackers at bay in 2017, the team from the University of Illinois at Chicago won Argonne’s second annual Collegiate Cyber Defense Competition.

  • Credit: Image courtesy of U.S. Department of Energy.

    The DOE Cyber Defense Competition is funded by the Office of Electricity Delivery and Energy Reliability’s Infrastructure Security and Energy Restoration Division of the U.S. Department of Energy. It encourages college students to consider careers in cybersecurity, and helps them develop the teamwork and technical skills needed to succeed in future cyber professional roles.

  • Credit: Image by Argonne National Laboratory.

    Keeping cyber attackers at bay in 2017, the team from the University of Illinois at Chicago won Argonne’s second annual Collegiate Cyber Defense Competition.

  • Credit: Image courtesy of U.S. Department of Energy.

    The DOE Cyber Defense Competition is funded by the Office of Electricity Delivery and Energy Reliability’s Infrastructure Security and Energy Restoration Division of the U.S. Department of Energy. It encourages college students to consider careers in cybersecurity, and helps them develop the teamwork and technical skills needed to succeed in future cyber professional roles.

  • Credit: Image by Argonne National Laboratory.

    Keeping cyber attackers at bay in 2017, the team from the University of Illinois at Chicago won Argonne’s second annual Collegiate Cyber Defense Competition.

  • Credit: Image courtesy of U.S. Department of Energy.

    The DOE Cyber Defense Competition is funded by the Office of Electricity Delivery and Energy Reliability’s Infrastructure Security and Energy Restoration Division of the U.S. Department of Energy. It encourages college students to consider careers in cybersecurity, and helps them develop the teamwork and technical skills needed to succeed in future cyber professional roles.

  • Credit: Image by Argonne National Laboratory.

    Keeping cyber attackers at bay in 2017, the team from the University of Illinois at Chicago won Argonne’s second annual Collegiate Cyber Defense Competition.

  • Credit: Image courtesy of U.S. Department of Energy.

    The DOE Cyber Defense Competition is funded by the Office of Electricity Delivery and Energy Reliability’s Infrastructure Security and Energy Restoration Division of the U.S. Department of Energy. It encourages college students to consider careers in cybersecurity, and helps them develop the teamwork and technical skills needed to succeed in future cyber professional roles.

  • Credit: Image by Argonne National Laboratory.

    Keeping cyber attackers at bay in 2017, the team from the University of Illinois at Chicago won Argonne’s second annual Collegiate Cyber Defense Competition.

  • Credit: Image courtesy of U.S. Department of Energy.

    The DOE Cyber Defense Competition is funded by the Office of Electricity Delivery and Energy Reliability’s Infrastructure Security and Energy Restoration Division of the U.S. Department of Energy. It encourages college students to consider careers in cybersecurity, and helps them develop the teamwork and technical skills needed to succeed in future cyber professional roles.

  • Credit: Image by Argonne National Laboratory.

    Keeping cyber attackers at bay in 2017, the team from the University of Illinois at Chicago won Argonne’s second annual Collegiate Cyber Defense Competition.

  • Credit: Image courtesy of U.S. Department of Energy.

    The DOE Cyber Defense Competition is funded by the Office of Electricity Delivery and Energy Reliability’s Infrastructure Security and Energy Restoration Division of the U.S. Department of Energy. It encourages college students to consider careers in cybersecurity, and helps them develop the teamwork and technical skills needed to succeed in future cyber professional roles.

  • Credit: Image by Argonne National Laboratory.

    Keeping cyber attackers at bay in 2017, the team from the University of Illinois at Chicago won Argonne’s second annual Collegiate Cyber Defense Competition.

  • Credit: Image courtesy of U.S. Department of Energy.

    The DOE Cyber Defense Competition is funded by the Office of Electricity Delivery and Energy Reliability’s Infrastructure Security and Energy Restoration Division of the U.S. Department of Energy. It encourages college students to consider careers in cybersecurity, and helps them develop the teamwork and technical skills needed to succeed in future cyber professional roles.

  • Credit: Image by Argonne National Laboratory.

    Keeping cyber attackers at bay in 2017, the team from the University of Illinois at Chicago won Argonne’s second annual Collegiate Cyber Defense Competition.

  • Credit: Image courtesy of U.S. Department of Energy.

    The DOE Cyber Defense Competition is funded by the Office of Electricity Delivery and Energy Reliability’s Infrastructure Security and Energy Restoration Division of the U.S. Department of Energy. It encourages college students to consider careers in cybersecurity, and helps them develop the teamwork and technical skills needed to succeed in future cyber professional roles.

  • Credit: Image by Argonne National Laboratory.

    Keeping cyber attackers at bay in 2017, the team from the University of Illinois at Chicago won Argonne’s second annual Collegiate Cyber Defense Competition.

  • Credit: Image courtesy of U.S. Department of Energy.

    The DOE Cyber Defense Competition is funded by the Office of Electricity Delivery and Energy Reliability’s Infrastructure Security and Energy Restoration Division of the U.S. Department of Energy. It encourages college students to consider careers in cybersecurity, and helps them develop the teamwork and technical skills needed to succeed in future cyber professional roles.

  • Credit: Image by Argonne National Laboratory.

    Keeping cyber attackers at bay in 2017, the team from the University of Illinois at Chicago won Argonne’s second annual Collegiate Cyber Defense Competition.

  • Credit: Image courtesy of U.S. Department of Energy.

    The DOE Cyber Defense Competition is funded by the Office of Electricity Delivery and Energy Reliability’s Infrastructure Security and Energy Restoration Division of the U.S. Department of Energy. It encourages college students to consider careers in cybersecurity, and helps them develop the teamwork and technical skills needed to succeed in future cyber professional roles.

  • Credit: Image by Argonne National Laboratory.

    Keeping cyber attackers at bay in 2017, the team from the University of Illinois at Chicago won Argonne’s second annual Collegiate Cyber Defense Competition.

  • Credit: Image courtesy of U.S. Department of Energy.

    The DOE Cyber Defense Competition is funded by the Office of Electricity Delivery and Energy Reliability’s Infrastructure Security and Energy Restoration Division of the U.S. Department of Energy. It encourages college students to consider careers in cybersecurity, and helps them develop the teamwork and technical skills needed to succeed in future cyber professional roles.

  • Credit: Image by Argonne National Laboratory.

    Keeping cyber attackers at bay in 2017, the team from the University of Illinois at Chicago won Argonne’s second annual Collegiate Cyber Defense Competition.

  • Credit: Image courtesy of U.S. Department of Energy.

    The DOE Cyber Defense Competition is funded by the Office of Electricity Delivery and Energy Reliability’s Infrastructure Security and Energy Restoration Division of the U.S. Department of Energy. It encourages college students to consider careers in cybersecurity, and helps them develop the teamwork and technical skills needed to succeed in future cyber professional roles.

  • Credit: Image by Argonne National Laboratory.

    Keeping cyber attackers at bay in 2017, the team from the University of Illinois at Chicago won Argonne’s second annual Collegiate Cyber Defense Competition.

  • Credit: Image courtesy of U.S. Department of Energy.

    The DOE Cyber Defense Competition is funded by the Office of Electricity Delivery and Energy Reliability’s Infrastructure Security and Energy Restoration Division of the U.S. Department of Energy. It encourages college students to consider careers in cybersecurity, and helps them develop the teamwork and technical skills needed to succeed in future cyber professional roles.

  • Credit: Image by Argonne National Laboratory.

    Keeping cyber attackers at bay in 2017, the team from the University of Illinois at Chicago won Argonne’s second annual Collegiate Cyber Defense Competition.

  • Credit: Image courtesy of U.S. Department of Energy.

    The DOE Cyber Defense Competition is funded by the Office of Electricity Delivery and Energy Reliability’s Infrastructure Security and Energy Restoration Division of the U.S. Department of Energy. It encourages college students to consider careers in cybersecurity, and helps them develop the teamwork and technical skills needed to succeed in future cyber professional roles.

  • Credit: Image by Argonne National Laboratory.

    Keeping cyber attackers at bay in 2017, the team from the University of Illinois at Chicago won Argonne’s second annual Collegiate Cyber Defense Competition.

  • Credit: Image courtesy of U.S. Department of Energy.

    The DOE Cyber Defense Competition is funded by the Office of Electricity Delivery and Energy Reliability’s Infrastructure Security and Energy Restoration Division of the U.S. Department of Energy. It encourages college students to consider careers in cybersecurity, and helps them develop the teamwork and technical skills needed to succeed in future cyber professional roles.

  • Credit: Image by Argonne National Laboratory.

    Keeping cyber attackers at bay in 2017, the team from the University of Illinois at Chicago won Argonne’s second annual Collegiate Cyber Defense Competition.

  • Credit: Image courtesy of U.S. Department of Energy.

    The DOE Cyber Defense Competition is funded by the Office of Electricity Delivery and Energy Reliability’s Infrastructure Security and Energy Restoration Division of the U.S. Department of Energy. It encourages college students to consider careers in cybersecurity, and helps them develop the teamwork and technical skills needed to succeed in future cyber professional roles.

  • Credit: Image by Argonne National Laboratory.

    Keeping cyber attackers at bay in 2017, the team from the University of Illinois at Chicago won Argonne’s second annual Collegiate Cyber Defense Competition.

  • Credit: Image courtesy of U.S. Department of Energy.

    The DOE Cyber Defense Competition is funded by the Office of Electricity Delivery and Energy Reliability’s Infrastructure Security and Energy Restoration Division of the U.S. Department of Energy. It encourages college students to consider careers in cybersecurity, and helps them develop the teamwork and technical skills needed to succeed in future cyber professional roles.

  • Credit: Image by Argonne National Laboratory.

    Keeping cyber attackers at bay in 2017, the team from the University of Illinois at Chicago won Argonne’s second annual Collegiate Cyber Defense Competition.

  • Credit: Image courtesy of U.S. Department of Energy.

    The DOE Cyber Defense Competition is funded by the Office of Electricity Delivery and Energy Reliability’s Infrastructure Security and Energy Restoration Division of the U.S. Department of Energy. It encourages college students to consider careers in cybersecurity, and helps them develop the teamwork and technical skills needed to succeed in future cyber professional roles.

  • Credit: Image by Argonne National Laboratory.

    Keeping cyber attackers at bay in 2017, the team from the University of Illinois at Chicago won Argonne’s second annual Collegiate Cyber Defense Competition.

  • Credit: Image courtesy of U.S. Department of Energy.

    The DOE Cyber Defense Competition is funded by the Office of Electricity Delivery and Energy Reliability’s Infrastructure Security and Energy Restoration Division of the U.S. Department of Energy. It encourages college students to consider careers in cybersecurity, and helps them develop the teamwork and technical skills needed to succeed in future cyber professional roles.

  • Credit: Image by Argonne National Laboratory.

    Keeping cyber attackers at bay in 2017, the team from the University of Illinois at Chicago won Argonne’s second annual Collegiate Cyber Defense Competition.

  • Credit: Image courtesy of U.S. Department of Energy.

    The DOE Cyber Defense Competition is funded by the Office of Electricity Delivery and Energy Reliability’s Infrastructure Security and Energy Restoration Division of the U.S. Department of Energy. It encourages college students to consider careers in cybersecurity, and helps them develop the teamwork and technical skills needed to succeed in future cyber professional roles.

  • Credit: Image by Argonne National Laboratory.

    Keeping cyber attackers at bay in 2017, the team from the University of Illinois at Chicago won Argonne’s second annual Collegiate Cyber Defense Competition.

  • Credit: Image courtesy of U.S. Department of Energy.

    The DOE Cyber Defense Competition is funded by the Office of Electricity Delivery and Energy Reliability’s Infrastructure Security and Energy Restoration Division of the U.S. Department of Energy. It encourages college students to consider careers in cybersecurity, and helps them develop the teamwork and technical skills needed to succeed in future cyber professional roles.

  • Credit: Image by Argonne National Laboratory.

    Keeping cyber attackers at bay in 2017, the team from the University of Illinois at Chicago won Argonne’s second annual Collegiate Cyber Defense Competition.

  • Credit: Image courtesy of U.S. Department of Energy.

    The DOE Cyber Defense Competition is funded by the Office of Electricity Delivery and Energy Reliability’s Infrastructure Security and Energy Restoration Division of the U.S. Department of Energy. It encourages college students to consider careers in cybersecurity, and helps them develop the teamwork and technical skills needed to succeed in future cyber professional roles.

  • Credit: Image by Argonne National Laboratory.

    Keeping cyber attackers at bay in 2017, the team from the University of Illinois at Chicago won Argonne’s second annual Collegiate Cyber Defense Competition.

  • Credit: Image courtesy of U.S. Department of Energy.

    The DOE Cyber Defense Competition is funded by the Office of Electricity Delivery and Energy Reliability’s Infrastructure Security and Energy Restoration Division of the U.S. Department of Energy. It encourages college students to consider careers in cybersecurity, and helps them develop the teamwork and technical skills needed to succeed in future cyber professional roles.

  • Credit: Image by Argonne National Laboratory.

    Keeping cyber attackers at bay in 2017, the team from the University of Illinois at Chicago won Argonne’s second annual Collegiate Cyber Defense Competition.

  • Credit: Image courtesy of U.S. Department of Energy.

    The DOE Cyber Defense Competition is funded by the Office of Electricity Delivery and Energy Reliability’s Infrastructure Security and Energy Restoration Division of the U.S. Department of Energy. It encourages college students to consider careers in cybersecurity, and helps them develop the teamwork and technical skills needed to succeed in future cyber professional roles.

  • Credit: Image by Argonne National Laboratory.

    Keeping cyber attackers at bay in 2017, the team from the University of Illinois at Chicago won Argonne’s second annual Collegiate Cyber Defense Competition.

  • Credit: Image courtesy of U.S. Department of Energy.

    The DOE Cyber Defense Competition is funded by the Office of Electricity Delivery and Energy Reliability’s Infrastructure Security and Energy Restoration Division of the U.S. Department of Energy. It encourages college students to consider careers in cybersecurity, and helps them develop the teamwork and technical skills needed to succeed in future cyber professional roles.

  • Credit: Image by Argonne National Laboratory.

    Keeping cyber attackers at bay in 2017, the team from the University of Illinois at Chicago won Argonne’s second annual Collegiate Cyber Defense Competition.

  • Credit: Image courtesy of U.S. Department of Energy.

    The DOE Cyber Defense Competition is funded by the Office of Electricity Delivery and Energy Reliability’s Infrastructure Security and Energy Restoration Division of the U.S. Department of Energy. It encourages college students to consider careers in cybersecurity, and helps them develop the teamwork and technical skills needed to succeed in future cyber professional roles.

  • Credit: Image by Argonne National Laboratory.

    Keeping cyber attackers at bay in 2017, the team from the University of Illinois at Chicago won Argonne’s second annual Collegiate Cyber Defense Competition.

  • Credit: Image courtesy of U.S. Department of Energy.

    The DOE Cyber Defense Competition is funded by the Office of Electricity Delivery and Energy Reliability’s Infrastructure Security and Energy Restoration Division of the U.S. Department of Energy. It encourages college students to consider careers in cybersecurity, and helps them develop the teamwork and technical skills needed to succeed in future cyber professional roles.

  • Credit: Image by Argonne National Laboratory.

    Keeping cyber attackers at bay in 2017, the team from the University of Illinois at Chicago won Argonne’s second annual Collegiate Cyber Defense Competition.

  • Credit: Image courtesy of U.S. Department of Energy.

    The DOE Cyber Defense Competition is funded by the Office of Electricity Delivery and Energy Reliability’s Infrastructure Security and Energy Restoration Division of the U.S. Department of Energy. It encourages college students to consider careers in cybersecurity, and helps them develop the teamwork and technical skills needed to succeed in future cyber professional roles.

  • Credit: Image by Argonne National Laboratory.

    Keeping cyber attackers at bay in 2017, the team from the University of Illinois at Chicago won Argonne’s second annual Collegiate Cyber Defense Competition.

  • Credit: Image courtesy of U.S. Department of Energy.

    The DOE Cyber Defense Competition is funded by the Office of Electricity Delivery and Energy Reliability’s Infrastructure Security and Energy Restoration Division of the U.S. Department of Energy. It encourages college students to consider careers in cybersecurity, and helps them develop the teamwork and technical skills needed to succeed in future cyber professional roles.

  • Credit: Image by Argonne National Laboratory.

    Keeping cyber attackers at bay in 2017, the team from the University of Illinois at Chicago won Argonne’s second annual Collegiate Cyber Defense Competition.

  • Credit: Image courtesy of U.S. Department of Energy.

    The DOE Cyber Defense Competition is funded by the Office of Electricity Delivery and Energy Reliability’s Infrastructure Security and Energy Restoration Division of the U.S. Department of Energy. It encourages college students to consider careers in cybersecurity, and helps them develop the teamwork and technical skills needed to succeed in future cyber professional roles.

  • Credit: Image by Argonne National Laboratory.

    Keeping cyber attackers at bay in 2017, the team from the University of Illinois at Chicago won Argonne’s second annual Collegiate Cyber Defense Competition.

  • Credit: Image courtesy of U.S. Department of Energy.

    The DOE Cyber Defense Competition is funded by the Office of Electricity Delivery and Energy Reliability’s Infrastructure Security and Energy Restoration Division of the U.S. Department of Energy. It encourages college students to consider careers in cybersecurity, and helps them develop the teamwork and technical skills needed to succeed in future cyber professional roles.

  • Credit: Image by Argonne National Laboratory.

    Keeping cyber attackers at bay in 2017, the team from the University of Illinois at Chicago won Argonne’s second annual Collegiate Cyber Defense Competition.

  • Credit: Image courtesy of U.S. Department of Energy.

    The DOE Cyber Defense Competition is funded by the Office of Electricity Delivery and Energy Reliability’s Infrastructure Security and Energy Restoration Division of the U.S. Department of Energy. It encourages college students to consider careers in cybersecurity, and helps them develop the teamwork and technical skills needed to succeed in future cyber professional roles.

  • Credit: Image by Argonne National Laboratory.

    Keeping cyber attackers at bay in 2017, the team from the University of Illinois at Chicago won Argonne’s second annual Collegiate Cyber Defense Competition.

  • Credit: Image courtesy of U.S. Department of Energy.

    The DOE Cyber Defense Competition is funded by the Office of Electricity Delivery and Energy Reliability’s Infrastructure Security and Energy Restoration Division of the U.S. Department of Energy. It encourages college students to consider careers in cybersecurity, and helps them develop the teamwork and technical skills needed to succeed in future cyber professional roles.

  • Credit: Image by Argonne National Laboratory.

    Keeping cyber attackers at bay in 2017, the team from the University of Illinois at Chicago won Argonne’s second annual Collegiate Cyber Defense Competition.

  • Credit: Image courtesy of U.S. Department of Energy.

    The DOE Cyber Defense Competition is funded by the Office of Electricity Delivery and Energy Reliability’s Infrastructure Security and Energy Restoration Division of the U.S. Department of Energy. It encourages college students to consider careers in cybersecurity, and helps them develop the teamwork and technical skills needed to succeed in future cyber professional roles.

  • Credit: Image by Argonne National Laboratory.

    Keeping cyber attackers at bay in 2017, the team from the University of Illinois at Chicago won Argonne’s second annual Collegiate Cyber Defense Competition.

  • Credit: Image courtesy of U.S. Department of Energy.

    The DOE Cyber Defense Competition is funded by the Office of Electricity Delivery and Energy Reliability’s Infrastructure Security and Energy Restoration Division of the U.S. Department of Energy. It encourages college students to consider careers in cybersecurity, and helps them develop the teamwork and technical skills needed to succeed in future cyber professional roles.

  • Credit: Image by Argonne National Laboratory.

    Keeping cyber attackers at bay in 2017, the team from the University of Illinois at Chicago won Argonne’s second annual Collegiate Cyber Defense Competition.

  • Credit: Image courtesy of U.S. Department of Energy.

    The DOE Cyber Defense Competition is funded by the Office of Electricity Delivery and Energy Reliability’s Infrastructure Security and Energy Restoration Division of the U.S. Department of Energy. It encourages college students to consider careers in cybersecurity, and helps them develop the teamwork and technical skills needed to succeed in future cyber professional roles.

  • Credit: Image by Argonne National Laboratory.

    Keeping cyber attackers at bay in 2017, the team from the University of Illinois at Chicago won Argonne’s second annual Collegiate Cyber Defense Competition.

  • Credit: Image courtesy of U.S. Department of Energy.

    The DOE Cyber Defense Competition is funded by the Office of Electricity Delivery and Energy Reliability’s Infrastructure Security and Energy Restoration Division of the U.S. Department of Energy. It encourages college students to consider careers in cybersecurity, and helps them develop the teamwork and technical skills needed to succeed in future cyber professional roles.

  • Credit: Image by Argonne National Laboratory.

    Keeping cyber attackers at bay in 2017, the team from the University of Illinois at Chicago won Argonne’s second annual Collegiate Cyber Defense Competition.

  • Credit: Image courtesy of U.S. Department of Energy.

    The DOE Cyber Defense Competition is funded by the Office of Electricity Delivery and Energy Reliability’s Infrastructure Security and Energy Restoration Division of the U.S. Department of Energy. It encourages college students to consider careers in cybersecurity, and helps them develop the teamwork and technical skills needed to succeed in future cyber professional roles.

  • Credit: Image by Argonne National Laboratory.

    Keeping cyber attackers at bay in 2017, the team from the University of Illinois at Chicago won Argonne’s second annual Collegiate Cyber Defense Competition.

  • Credit: Image courtesy of U.S. Department of Energy.

    The DOE Cyber Defense Competition is funded by the Office of Electricity Delivery and Energy Reliability’s Infrastructure Security and Energy Restoration Division of the U.S. Department of Energy. It encourages college students to consider careers in cybersecurity, and helps them develop the teamwork and technical skills needed to succeed in future cyber professional roles.

  • Credit: Image by Argonne National Laboratory.

    Keeping cyber attackers at bay in 2017, the team from the University of Illinois at Chicago won Argonne’s second annual Collegiate Cyber Defense Competition.

  • Credit: Image courtesy of U.S. Department of Energy.

    The DOE Cyber Defense Competition is funded by the Office of Electricity Delivery and Energy Reliability’s Infrastructure Security and Energy Restoration Division of the U.S. Department of Energy. It encourages college students to consider careers in cybersecurity, and helps them develop the teamwork and technical skills needed to succeed in future cyber professional roles.

  • Credit: Image by Argonne National Laboratory.

    Keeping cyber attackers at bay in 2017, the team from the University of Illinois at Chicago won Argonne’s second annual Collegiate Cyber Defense Competition.

  • Credit: Image courtesy of U.S. Department of Energy.

    The DOE Cyber Defense Competition is funded by the Office of Electricity Delivery and Energy Reliability’s Infrastructure Security and Energy Restoration Division of the U.S. Department of Energy. It encourages college students to consider careers in cybersecurity, and helps them develop the teamwork and technical skills needed to succeed in future cyber professional roles.

  • Credit: Image by Argonne National Laboratory.

    Keeping cyber attackers at bay in 2017, the team from the University of Illinois at Chicago won Argonne’s second annual Collegiate Cyber Defense Competition.

  • Credit: Image courtesy of U.S. Department of Energy.

    The DOE Cyber Defense Competition is funded by the Office of Electricity Delivery and Energy Reliability’s Infrastructure Security and Energy Restoration Division of the U.S. Department of Energy. It encourages college students to consider careers in cybersecurity, and helps them develop the teamwork and technical skills needed to succeed in future cyber professional roles.

  • Credit: Image by Argonne National Laboratory.

    Keeping cyber attackers at bay in 2017, the team from the University of Illinois at Chicago won Argonne’s second annual Collegiate Cyber Defense Competition.

  • Credit: Image courtesy of U.S. Department of Energy.

    The DOE Cyber Defense Competition is funded by the Office of Electricity Delivery and Energy Reliability’s Infrastructure Security and Energy Restoration Division of the U.S. Department of Energy. It encourages college students to consider careers in cybersecurity, and helps them develop the teamwork and technical skills needed to succeed in future cyber professional roles.

  • Credit: Image by Argonne National Laboratory.

    Keeping cyber attackers at bay in 2017, the team from the University of Illinois at Chicago won Argonne’s second annual Collegiate Cyber Defense Competition.

  • Credit: Image courtesy of U.S. Department of Energy.

    The DOE Cyber Defense Competition is funded by the Office of Electricity Delivery and Energy Reliability’s Infrastructure Security and Energy Restoration Division of the U.S. Department of Energy. It encourages college students to consider careers in cybersecurity, and helps them develop the teamwork and technical skills needed to succeed in future cyber professional roles.

  • Credit: Image by Argonne National Laboratory.

    Keeping cyber attackers at bay in 2017, the team from the University of Illinois at Chicago won Argonne’s second annual Collegiate Cyber Defense Competition.

  • Credit: Image courtesy of U.S. Department of Energy.

    The DOE Cyber Defense Competition is funded by the Office of Electricity Delivery and Energy Reliability’s Infrastructure Security and Energy Restoration Division of the U.S. Department of Energy. It encourages college students to consider careers in cybersecurity, and helps them develop the teamwork and technical skills needed to succeed in future cyber professional roles.

  • Credit: Image by Argonne National Laboratory.

    Keeping cyber attackers at bay in 2017, the team from the University of Illinois at Chicago won Argonne’s second annual Collegiate Cyber Defense Competition.

  • Credit: Image courtesy of U.S. Department of Energy.

    The DOE Cyber Defense Competition is funded by the Office of Electricity Delivery and Energy Reliability’s Infrastructure Security and Energy Restoration Division of the U.S. Department of Energy. It encourages college students to consider careers in cybersecurity, and helps them develop the teamwork and technical skills needed to succeed in future cyber professional roles.

  • Credit: Image by Argonne National Laboratory.

    Keeping cyber attackers at bay in 2017, the team from the University of Illinois at Chicago won Argonne’s second annual Collegiate Cyber Defense Competition.

  • Credit: Image courtesy of U.S. Department of Energy.

    The DOE Cyber Defense Competition is funded by the Office of Electricity Delivery and Energy Reliability’s Infrastructure Security and Energy Restoration Division of the U.S. Department of Energy. It encourages college students to consider careers in cybersecurity, and helps them develop the teamwork and technical skills needed to succeed in future cyber professional roles.

  • Credit: Image by Argonne National Laboratory.

    Keeping cyber attackers at bay in 2017, the team from the University of Illinois at Chicago won Argonne’s second annual Collegiate Cyber Defense Competition.

  • Credit: Image courtesy of U.S. Department of Energy.

    The DOE Cyber Defense Competition is funded by the Office of Electricity Delivery and Energy Reliability’s Infrastructure Security and Energy Restoration Division of the U.S. Department of Energy. It encourages college students to consider careers in cybersecurity, and helps them develop the teamwork and technical skills needed to succeed in future cyber professional roles.

  • Credit: Image by Argonne National Laboratory.

    Keeping cyber attackers at bay in 2017, the team from the University of Illinois at Chicago won Argonne’s second annual Collegiate Cyber Defense Competition.

  • Credit: Image courtesy of U.S. Department of Energy.

    The DOE Cyber Defense Competition is funded by the Office of Electricity Delivery and Energy Reliability’s Infrastructure Security and Energy Restoration Division of the U.S. Department of Energy. It encourages college students to consider careers in cybersecurity, and helps them develop the teamwork and technical skills needed to succeed in future cyber professional roles.

  • Credit: Image by Argonne National Laboratory.

    Keeping cyber attackers at bay in 2017, the team from the University of Illinois at Chicago won Argonne’s second annual Collegiate Cyber Defense Competition.

  • Credit: Image courtesy of U.S. Department of Energy.

    The DOE Cyber Defense Competition is funded by the Office of Electricity Delivery and Energy Reliability’s Infrastructure Security and Energy Restoration Division of the U.S. Department of Energy. It encourages college students to consider careers in cybersecurity, and helps them develop the teamwork and technical skills needed to succeed in future cyber professional roles.

  • Credit: Image by Argonne National Laboratory.

    Keeping cyber attackers at bay in 2017, the team from the University of Illinois at Chicago won Argonne’s second annual Collegiate Cyber Defense Competition.

  • Credit: Image courtesy of U.S. Department of Energy.

    The DOE Cyber Defense Competition is funded by the Office of Electricity Delivery and Energy Reliability’s Infrastructure Security and Energy Restoration Division of the U.S. Department of Energy. It encourages college students to consider careers in cybersecurity, and helps them develop the teamwork and technical skills needed to succeed in future cyber professional roles.

  • Credit: Image by Argonne National Laboratory.

    Keeping cyber attackers at bay in 2017, the team from the University of Illinois at Chicago won Argonne’s second annual Collegiate Cyber Defense Competition.

  • Credit: Image courtesy of U.S. Department of Energy.

    The DOE Cyber Defense Competition is funded by the Office of Electricity Delivery and Energy Reliability’s Infrastructure Security and Energy Restoration Division of the U.S. Department of Energy. It encourages college students to consider careers in cybersecurity, and helps them develop the teamwork and technical skills needed to succeed in future cyber professional roles.

  • Credit: Image by Argonne National Laboratory.

    Keeping cyber attackers at bay in 2017, the team from the University of Illinois at Chicago won Argonne’s second annual Collegiate Cyber Defense Competition.

  • Credit: Image courtesy of U.S. Department of Energy.

    The DOE Cyber Defense Competition is funded by the Office of Electricity Delivery and Energy Reliability’s Infrastructure Security and Energy Restoration Division of the U.S. Department of Energy. It encourages college students to consider careers in cybersecurity, and helps them develop the teamwork and technical skills needed to succeed in future cyber professional roles.

  • Credit: Image by Argonne National Laboratory.

    Keeping cyber attackers at bay in 2017, the team from the University of Illinois at Chicago won Argonne’s second annual Collegiate Cyber Defense Competition.

  • Credit: Image courtesy of U.S. Department of Energy.

    The DOE Cyber Defense Competition is funded by the Office of Electricity Delivery and Energy Reliability’s Infrastructure Security and Energy Restoration Division of the U.S. Department of Energy. It encourages college students to consider careers in cybersecurity, and helps them develop the teamwork and technical skills needed to succeed in future cyber professional roles.

  • Credit: Image by Argonne National Laboratory.

    Keeping cyber attackers at bay in 2017, the team from the University of Illinois at Chicago won Argonne’s second annual Collegiate Cyber Defense Competition.

  • Credit: Image courtesy of U.S. Department of Energy.

    The DOE Cyber Defense Competition is funded by the Office of Electricity Delivery and Energy Reliability’s Infrastructure Security and Energy Restoration Division of the U.S. Department of Energy. It encourages college students to consider careers in cybersecurity, and helps them develop the teamwork and technical skills needed to succeed in future cyber professional roles.

  • Credit: Image by Argonne National Laboratory.

    Keeping cyber attackers at bay in 2017, the team from the University of Illinois at Chicago won Argonne’s second annual Collegiate Cyber Defense Competition.

  • Credit: Image courtesy of U.S. Department of Energy.

    The DOE Cyber Defense Competition is funded by the Office of Electricity Delivery and Energy Reliability’s Infrastructure Security and Energy Restoration Division of the U.S. Department of Energy. It encourages college students to consider careers in cybersecurity, and helps them develop the teamwork and technical skills needed to succeed in future cyber professional roles.

  • Credit: Image by Argonne National Laboratory.

    Keeping cyber attackers at bay in 2017, the team from the University of Illinois at Chicago won Argonne’s second annual Collegiate Cyber Defense Competition.

  • Credit: Image courtesy of U.S. Department of Energy.

    The DOE Cyber Defense Competition is funded by the Office of Electricity Delivery and Energy Reliability’s Infrastructure Security and Energy Restoration Division of the U.S. Department of Energy. It encourages college students to consider careers in cybersecurity, and helps them develop the teamwork and technical skills needed to succeed in future cyber professional roles.

  • Credit: Image by Argonne National Laboratory.

    Keeping cyber attackers at bay in 2017, the team from the University of Illinois at Chicago won Argonne’s second annual Collegiate Cyber Defense Competition.

  • Credit: Image courtesy of U.S. Department of Energy.

    The DOE Cyber Defense Competition is funded by the Office of Electricity Delivery and Energy Reliability’s Infrastructure Security and Energy Restoration Division of the U.S. Department of Energy. It encourages college students to consider careers in cybersecurity, and helps them develop the teamwork and technical skills needed to succeed in future cyber professional roles.

  • Credit: Image by Argonne National Laboratory.

    Keeping cyber attackers at bay in 2017, the team from the University of Illinois at Chicago won Argonne’s second annual Collegiate Cyber Defense Competition.

  • Credit: Image courtesy of U.S. Department of Energy.

    The DOE Cyber Defense Competition is funded by the Office of Electricity Delivery and Energy Reliability’s Infrastructure Security and Energy Restoration Division of the U.S. Department of Energy. It encourages college students to consider careers in cybersecurity, and helps them develop the teamwork and technical skills needed to succeed in future cyber professional roles.

  • Credit: Image by Argonne National Laboratory.

    Keeping cyber attackers at bay in 2017, the team from the University of Illinois at Chicago won Argonne’s second annual Collegiate Cyber Defense Competition.

  • Credit: Image courtesy of U.S. Department of Energy.

    The DOE Cyber Defense Competition is funded by the Office of Electricity Delivery and Energy Reliability’s Infrastructure Security and Energy Restoration Division of the U.S. Department of Energy. It encourages college students to consider careers in cybersecurity, and helps them develop the teamwork and technical skills needed to succeed in future cyber professional roles.

  • Credit: Image by Argonne National Laboratory.

    Keeping cyber attackers at bay in 2017, the team from the University of Illinois at Chicago won Argonne’s second annual Collegiate Cyber Defense Competition.

  • Credit: Image courtesy of U.S. Department of Energy.

    The DOE Cyber Defense Competition is funded by the Office of Electricity Delivery and Energy Reliability’s Infrastructure Security and Energy Restoration Division of the U.S. Department of Energy. It encourages college students to consider careers in cybersecurity, and helps them develop the teamwork and technical skills needed to succeed in future cyber professional roles.

  • Credit: Image by Argonne National Laboratory.

    Keeping cyber attackers at bay in 2017, the team from the University of Illinois at Chicago won Argonne’s second annual Collegiate Cyber Defense Competition.

  • Credit: Image courtesy of U.S. Department of Energy.

    The DOE Cyber Defense Competition is funded by the Office of Electricity Delivery and Energy Reliability’s Infrastructure Security and Energy Restoration Division of the U.S. Department of Energy. It encourages college students to consider careers in cybersecurity, and helps them develop the teamwork and technical skills needed to succeed in future cyber professional roles.

  • Credit: Image by Argonne National Laboratory.

    Keeping cyber attackers at bay in 2017, the team from the University of Illinois at Chicago won Argonne’s second annual Collegiate Cyber Defense Competition.

  • Credit: Image courtesy of U.S. Department of Energy.

    The DOE Cyber Defense Competition is funded by the Office of Electricity Delivery and Energy Reliability’s Infrastructure Security and Energy Restoration Division of the U.S. Department of Energy. It encourages college students to consider careers in cybersecurity, and helps them develop the teamwork and technical skills needed to succeed in future cyber professional roles.

  • Credit: Image by Argonne National Laboratory.

    Keeping cyber attackers at bay in 2017, the team from the University of Illinois at Chicago won Argonne’s second annual Collegiate Cyber Defense Competition.

  • Credit: Image courtesy of U.S. Department of Energy.

    The DOE Cyber Defense Competition is funded by the Office of Electricity Delivery and Energy Reliability’s Infrastructure Security and Energy Restoration Division of the U.S. Department of Energy. It encourages college students to consider careers in cybersecurity, and helps them develop the teamwork and technical skills needed to succeed in future cyber professional roles.

  • Credit: Image by Argonne National Laboratory.

    Keeping cyber attackers at bay in 2017, the team from the University of Illinois at Chicago won Argonne’s second annual Collegiate Cyber Defense Competition.

  • Credit: Image courtesy of U.S. Department of Energy.

    The DOE Cyber Defense Competition is funded by the Office of Electricity Delivery and Energy Reliability’s Infrastructure Security and Energy Restoration Division of the U.S. Department of Energy. It encourages college students to consider careers in cybersecurity, and helps them develop the teamwork and technical skills needed to succeed in future cyber professional roles.

  • Credit: Image by Argonne National Laboratory.

    Keeping cyber attackers at bay in 2017, the team from the University of Illinois at Chicago won Argonne’s second annual Collegiate Cyber Defense Competition.

  • Credit: Image courtesy of U.S. Department of Energy.

    The DOE Cyber Defense Competition is funded by the Office of Electricity Delivery and Energy Reliability’s Infrastructure Security and Energy Restoration Division of the U.S. Department of Energy. It encourages college students to consider careers in cybersecurity, and helps them develop the teamwork and technical skills needed to succeed in future cyber professional roles.

  • Credit: Image by Argonne National Laboratory.

    Keeping cyber attackers at bay in 2017, the team from the University of Illinois at Chicago won Argonne’s second annual Collegiate Cyber Defense Competition.

  • Credit: Image courtesy of U.S. Department of Energy.

    The DOE Cyber Defense Competition is funded by the Office of Electricity Delivery and Energy Reliability’s Infrastructure Security and Energy Restoration Division of the U.S. Department of Energy. It encourages college students to consider careers in cybersecurity, and helps them develop the teamwork and technical skills needed to succeed in future cyber professional roles.

  • Credit: Image by Argonne National Laboratory.

    Keeping cyber attackers at bay in 2017, the team from the University of Illinois at Chicago won Argonne’s second annual Collegiate Cyber Defense Competition.

  • Credit: Image courtesy of U.S. Department of Energy.

    The DOE Cyber Defense Competition is funded by the Office of Electricity Delivery and Energy Reliability’s Infrastructure Security and Energy Restoration Division of the U.S. Department of Energy. It encourages college students to consider careers in cybersecurity, and helps them develop the teamwork and technical skills needed to succeed in future cyber professional roles.

  • Credit: Image by Argonne National Laboratory.

    Keeping cyber attackers at bay in 2017, the team from the University of Illinois at Chicago won Argonne’s second annual Collegiate Cyber Defense Competition.

  • Credit: Image courtesy of U.S. Department of Energy.

    The DOE Cyber Defense Competition is funded by the Office of Electricity Delivery and Energy Reliability’s Infrastructure Security and Energy Restoration Division of the U.S. Department of Energy. It encourages college students to consider careers in cybersecurity, and helps them develop the teamwork and technical skills needed to succeed in future cyber professional roles.

  • Credit: Image by Argonne National Laboratory.

    Keeping cyber attackers at bay in 2017, the team from the University of Illinois at Chicago won Argonne’s second annual Collegiate Cyber Defense Competition.

  • Credit: Image courtesy of U.S. Department of Energy.

    The DOE Cyber Defense Competition is funded by the Office of Electricity Delivery and Energy Reliability’s Infrastructure Security and Energy Restoration Division of the U.S. Department of Energy. It encourages college students to consider careers in cybersecurity, and helps them develop the teamwork and technical skills needed to succeed in future cyber professional roles.

  • Credit: Image by Argonne National Laboratory.

    Keeping cyber attackers at bay in 2017, the team from the University of Illinois at Chicago won Argonne’s second annual Collegiate Cyber Defense Competition.

  • Credit: Image courtesy of U.S. Department of Energy.

    The DOE Cyber Defense Competition is funded by the Office of Electricity Delivery and Energy Reliability’s Infrastructure Security and Energy Restoration Division of the U.S. Department of Energy. It encourages college students to consider careers in cybersecurity, and helps them develop the teamwork and technical skills needed to succeed in future cyber professional roles.

  • Credit: Image by Argonne National Laboratory.

    Keeping cyber attackers at bay in 2017, the team from the University of Illinois at Chicago won Argonne’s second annual Collegiate Cyber Defense Competition.

  • Credit: Image courtesy of U.S. Department of Energy.

    The DOE Cyber Defense Competition is funded by the Office of Electricity Delivery and Energy Reliability’s Infrastructure Security and Energy Restoration Division of the U.S. Department of Energy. It encourages college students to consider careers in cybersecurity, and helps them develop the teamwork and technical skills needed to succeed in future cyber professional roles.

  • Credit: Image by Argonne National Laboratory.

    Keeping cyber attackers at bay in 2017, the team from the University of Illinois at Chicago won Argonne’s second annual Collegiate Cyber Defense Competition.

  • Credit: Image courtesy of U.S. Department of Energy.

    The DOE Cyber Defense Competition is funded by the Office of Electricity Delivery and Energy Reliability’s Infrastructure Security and Energy Restoration Division of the U.S. Department of Energy. It encourages college students to consider careers in cybersecurity, and helps them develop the teamwork and technical skills needed to succeed in future cyber professional roles.

  • Credit: Image by Argonne National Laboratory.

    Keeping cyber attackers at bay in 2017, the team from the University of Illinois at Chicago won Argonne’s second annual Collegiate Cyber Defense Competition.

  • Credit: Image courtesy of U.S. Department of Energy.

    The DOE Cyber Defense Competition is funded by the Office of Electricity Delivery and Energy Reliability’s Infrastructure Security and Energy Restoration Division of the U.S. Department of Energy. It encourages college students to consider careers in cybersecurity, and helps them develop the teamwork and technical skills needed to succeed in future cyber professional roles.

  • Credit: Image by Argonne National Laboratory.

    Keeping cyber attackers at bay in 2017, the team from the University of Illinois at Chicago won Argonne’s second annual Collegiate Cyber Defense Competition.

  • Credit: Image courtesy of U.S. Department of Energy.

    The DOE Cyber Defense Competition is funded by the Office of Electricity Delivery and Energy Reliability’s Infrastructure Security and Energy Restoration Division of the U.S. Department of Energy. It encourages college students to consider careers in cybersecurity, and helps them develop the teamwork and technical skills needed to succeed in future cyber professional roles.

  • Credit: Image by Argonne National Laboratory.

    Keeping cyber attackers at bay in 2017, the team from the University of Illinois at Chicago won Argonne’s second annual Collegiate Cyber Defense Competition.

  • Credit: Image courtesy of U.S. Department of Energy.

    The DOE Cyber Defense Competition is funded by the Office of Electricity Delivery and Energy Reliability’s Infrastructure Security and Energy Restoration Division of the U.S. Department of Energy. It encourages college students to consider careers in cybersecurity, and helps them develop the teamwork and technical skills needed to succeed in future cyber professional roles.

  • Credit: Image by Argonne National Laboratory.

    Keeping cyber attackers at bay in 2017, the team from the University of Illinois at Chicago won Argonne’s second annual Collegiate Cyber Defense Competition.

  • Credit: Image courtesy of U.S. Department of Energy.

    The DOE Cyber Defense Competition is funded by the Office of Electricity Delivery and Energy Reliability’s Infrastructure Security and Energy Restoration Division of the U.S. Department of Energy. It encourages college students to consider careers in cybersecurity, and helps them develop the teamwork and technical skills needed to succeed in future cyber professional roles.

  • Credit: Image by Argonne National Laboratory.

    Keeping cyber attackers at bay in 2017, the team from the University of Illinois at Chicago won Argonne’s second annual Collegiate Cyber Defense Competition.

  • Credit: Image courtesy of U.S. Department of Energy.

    The DOE Cyber Defense Competition is funded by the Office of Electricity Delivery and Energy Reliability’s Infrastructure Security and Energy Restoration Division of the U.S. Department of Energy. It encourages college students to consider careers in cybersecurity, and helps them develop the teamwork and technical skills needed to succeed in future cyber professional roles.

  • Credit: Image by Argonne National Laboratory.

    Keeping cyber attackers at bay in 2017, the team from the University of Illinois at Chicago won Argonne’s second annual Collegiate Cyber Defense Competition.

  • Credit: Image courtesy of U.S. Department of Energy.

    The DOE Cyber Defense Competition is funded by the Office of Electricity Delivery and Energy Reliability’s Infrastructure Security and Energy Restoration Division of the U.S. Department of Energy. It encourages college students to consider careers in cybersecurity, and helps them develop the teamwork and technical skills needed to succeed in future cyber professional roles.

  • Credit: Image by Argonne National Laboratory.

    Keeping cyber attackers at bay in 2017, the team from the University of Illinois at Chicago won Argonne’s second annual Collegiate Cyber Defense Competition.

  • Credit: Image courtesy of U.S. Department of Energy.

    The DOE Cyber Defense Competition is funded by the Office of Electricity Delivery and Energy Reliability’s Infrastructure Security and Energy Restoration Division of the U.S. Department of Energy. It encourages college students to consider careers in cybersecurity, and helps them develop the teamwork and technical skills needed to succeed in future cyber professional roles.

  • Credit: Image by Argonne National Laboratory.

    Keeping cyber attackers at bay in 2017, the team from the University of Illinois at Chicago won Argonne’s second annual Collegiate Cyber Defense Competition.

  • Credit: Image courtesy of U.S. Department of Energy.

    The DOE Cyber Defense Competition is funded by the Office of Electricity Delivery and Energy Reliability’s Infrastructure Security and Energy Restoration Division of the U.S. Department of Energy. It encourages college students to consider careers in cybersecurity, and helps them develop the teamwork and technical skills needed to succeed in future cyber professional roles.

  • Credit: Image by Argonne National Laboratory.

    Keeping cyber attackers at bay in 2017, the team from the University of Illinois at Chicago won Argonne’s second annual Collegiate Cyber Defense Competition.

  • Credit: Image courtesy of U.S. Department of Energy.

    The DOE Cyber Defense Competition is funded by the Office of Electricity Delivery and Energy Reliability’s Infrastructure Security and Energy Restoration Division of the U.S. Department of Energy. It encourages college students to consider careers in cybersecurity, and helps them develop the teamwork and technical skills needed to succeed in future cyber professional roles.

  • Credit: Image by Argonne National Laboratory.

    Keeping cyber attackers at bay in 2017, the team from the University of Illinois at Chicago won Argonne’s second annual Collegiate Cyber Defense Competition.

  • Credit: Image courtesy of U.S. Department of Energy.

    The DOE Cyber Defense Competition is funded by the Office of Electricity Delivery and Energy Reliability’s Infrastructure Security and Energy Restoration Division of the U.S. Department of Energy. It encourages college students to consider careers in cybersecurity, and helps them develop the teamwork and technical skills needed to succeed in future cyber professional roles.

  • Credit: Image by Argonne National Laboratory.

    Keeping cyber attackers at bay in 2017, the team from the University of Illinois at Chicago won Argonne’s second annual Collegiate Cyber Defense Competition.

  • Credit: Image courtesy of U.S. Department of Energy.

    The DOE Cyber Defense Competition is funded by the Office of Electricity Delivery and Energy Reliability’s Infrastructure Security and Energy Restoration Division of the U.S. Department of Energy. It encourages college students to consider careers in cybersecurity, and helps them develop the teamwork and technical skills needed to succeed in future cyber professional roles.

  • Credit: Image by Argonne National Laboratory.

    Keeping cyber attackers at bay in 2017, the team from the University of Illinois at Chicago won Argonne’s second annual Collegiate Cyber Defense Competition.

  • Credit: Image courtesy of U.S. Department of Energy.

    The DOE Cyber Defense Competition is funded by the Office of Electricity Delivery and Energy Reliability’s Infrastructure Security and Energy Restoration Division of the U.S. Department of Energy. It encourages college students to consider careers in cybersecurity, and helps them develop the teamwork and technical skills needed to succeed in future cyber professional roles.

  • Credit: Image by Argonne National Laboratory.

    Keeping cyber attackers at bay in 2017, the team from the University of Illinois at Chicago won Argonne’s second annual Collegiate Cyber Defense Competition.

  • Credit: Image courtesy of U.S. Department of Energy.

    The DOE Cyber Defense Competition is funded by the Office of Electricity Delivery and Energy Reliability’s Infrastructure Security and Energy Restoration Division of the U.S. Department of Energy. It encourages college students to consider careers in cybersecurity, and helps them develop the teamwork and technical skills needed to succeed in future cyber professional roles.

  • Credit: Image by Argonne National Laboratory.

    Keeping cyber attackers at bay in 2017, the team from the University of Illinois at Chicago won Argonne’s second annual Collegiate Cyber Defense Competition.

  • Credit: Image courtesy of U.S. Department of Energy.

    The DOE Cyber Defense Competition is funded by the Office of Electricity Delivery and Energy Reliability’s Infrastructure Security and Energy Restoration Division of the U.S. Department of Energy. It encourages college students to consider careers in cybersecurity, and helps them develop the teamwork and technical skills needed to succeed in future cyber professional roles.

  • Credit: Image by Argonne National Laboratory.

    Keeping cyber attackers at bay in 2017, the team from the University of Illinois at Chicago won Argonne’s second annual Collegiate Cyber Defense Competition.

  • Credit: Image courtesy of U.S. Department of Energy.

    The DOE Cyber Defense Competition is funded by the Office of Electricity Delivery and Energy Reliability’s Infrastructure Security and Energy Restoration Division of the U.S. Department of Energy. It encourages college students to consider careers in cybersecurity, and helps them develop the teamwork and technical skills needed to succeed in future cyber professional roles.

  • Credit: Image by Argonne National Laboratory.

    Keeping cyber attackers at bay in 2017, the team from the University of Illinois at Chicago won Argonne’s second annual Collegiate Cyber Defense Competition.

  • Credit: Image courtesy of U.S. Department of Energy.

    The DOE Cyber Defense Competition is funded by the Office of Electricity Delivery and Energy Reliability’s Infrastructure Security and Energy Restoration Division of the U.S. Department of Energy. It encourages college students to consider careers in cybersecurity, and helps them develop the teamwork and technical skills needed to succeed in future cyber professional roles.

  • Credit: Image by Argonne National Laboratory.

    Keeping cyber attackers at bay in 2017, the team from the University of Illinois at Chicago won Argonne’s second annual Collegiate Cyber Defense Competition.

  • Credit: Image courtesy of U.S. Department of Energy.

    The DOE Cyber Defense Competition is funded by the Office of Electricity Delivery and Energy Reliability’s Infrastructure Security and Energy Restoration Division of the U.S. Department of Energy. It encourages college students to consider careers in cybersecurity, and helps them develop the teamwork and technical skills needed to succeed in future cyber professional roles.

  • Credit: Image by Argonne National Laboratory.

    Keeping cyber attackers at bay in 2017, the team from the University of Illinois at Chicago won Argonne’s second annual Collegiate Cyber Defense Competition.

  • Credit: Image courtesy of U.S. Department of Energy.

    The DOE Cyber Defense Competition is funded by the Office of Electricity Delivery and Energy Reliability’s Infrastructure Security and Energy Restoration Division of the U.S. Department of Energy. It encourages college students to consider careers in cybersecurity, and helps them develop the teamwork and technical skills needed to succeed in future cyber professional roles.

  • Credit: Image by Argonne National Laboratory.

    Keeping cyber attackers at bay in 2017, the team from the University of Illinois at Chicago won Argonne’s second annual Collegiate Cyber Defense Competition.

  • Credit: Image courtesy of U.S. Department of Energy.

    The DOE Cyber Defense Competition is funded by the Office of Electricity Delivery and Energy Reliability’s Infrastructure Security and Energy Restoration Division of the U.S. Department of Energy. It encourages college students to consider careers in cybersecurity, and helps them develop the teamwork and technical skills needed to succeed in future cyber professional roles.

  • Credit: Image by Argonne National Laboratory.

    Keeping cyber attackers at bay in 2017, the team from the University of Illinois at Chicago won Argonne’s second annual Collegiate Cyber Defense Competition.

  • Credit: Image courtesy of U.S. Department of Energy.

    The DOE Cyber Defense Competition is funded by the Office of Electricity Delivery and Energy Reliability’s Infrastructure Security and Energy Restoration Division of the U.S. Department of Energy. It encourages college students to consider careers in cybersecurity, and helps them develop the teamwork and technical skills needed to succeed in future cyber professional roles.

  • Credit: Image by Argonne National Laboratory.

    Keeping cyber attackers at bay in 2017, the team from the University of Illinois at Chicago won Argonne’s second annual Collegiate Cyber Defense Competition.

  • Credit: Image courtesy of U.S. Department of Energy.

    The DOE Cyber Defense Competition is funded by the Office of Electricity Delivery and Energy Reliability’s Infrastructure Security and Energy Restoration Division of the U.S. Department of Energy. It encourages college students to consider careers in cybersecurity, and helps them develop the teamwork and technical skills needed to succeed in future cyber professional roles.

  • Credit: Image by Argonne National Laboratory.

    Keeping cyber attackers at bay in 2017, the team from the University of Illinois at Chicago won Argonne’s second annual Collegiate Cyber Defense Competition.

  • Credit: Image courtesy of U.S. Department of Energy.

    The DOE Cyber Defense Competition is funded by the Office of Electricity Delivery and Energy Reliability’s Infrastructure Security and Energy Restoration Division of the U.S. Department of Energy. It encourages college students to consider careers in cybersecurity, and helps them develop the teamwork and technical skills needed to succeed in future cyber professional roles.

  • Credit: Image by Argonne National Laboratory.

    Keeping cyber attackers at bay in 2017, the team from the University of Illinois at Chicago won Argonne’s second annual Collegiate Cyber Defense Competition.

  • Credit: Image courtesy of U.S. Department of Energy.

    The DOE Cyber Defense Competition is funded by the Office of Electricity Delivery and Energy Reliability’s Infrastructure Security and Energy Restoration Division of the U.S. Department of Energy. It encourages college students to consider careers in cybersecurity, and helps them develop the teamwork and technical skills needed to succeed in future cyber professional roles.

  • Credit: Image by Argonne National Laboratory.

    Keeping cyber attackers at bay in 2017, the team from the University of Illinois at Chicago won Argonne’s second annual Collegiate Cyber Defense Competition.

  • Credit: Image courtesy of U.S. Department of Energy.

    The DOE Cyber Defense Competition is funded by the Office of Electricity Delivery and Energy Reliability’s Infrastructure Security and Energy Restoration Division of the U.S. Department of Energy. It encourages college students to consider careers in cybersecurity, and helps them develop the teamwork and technical skills needed to succeed in future cyber professional roles.

  • Credit: Image by Argonne National Laboratory.

    Keeping cyber attackers at bay in 2017, the team from the University of Illinois at Chicago won Argonne’s second annual Collegiate Cyber Defense Competition.

  • Credit: Image courtesy of U.S. Department of Energy.

    The DOE Cyber Defense Competition is funded by the Office of Electricity Delivery and Energy Reliability’s Infrastructure Security and Energy Restoration Division of the U.S. Department of Energy. It encourages college students to consider careers in cybersecurity, and helps them develop the teamwork and technical skills needed to succeed in future cyber professional roles.

  • Credit: Image by Argonne National Laboratory.

    Keeping cyber attackers at bay in 2017, the team from the University of Illinois at Chicago won Argonne’s second annual Collegiate Cyber Defense Competition.

  • Credit: Image courtesy of U.S. Department of Energy.

    The DOE Cyber Defense Competition is funded by the Office of Electricity Delivery and Energy Reliability’s Infrastructure Security and Energy Restoration Division of the U.S. Department of Energy. It encourages college students to consider careers in cybersecurity, and helps them develop the teamwork and technical skills needed to succeed in future cyber professional roles.

  • Credit: Image by Argonne National Laboratory.

    Keeping cyber attackers at bay in 2017, the team from the University of Illinois at Chicago won Argonne’s second annual Collegiate Cyber Defense Competition.

  • Credit: Image courtesy of U.S. Department of Energy.

    The DOE Cyber Defense Competition is funded by the Office of Electricity Delivery and Energy Reliability’s Infrastructure Security and Energy Restoration Division of the U.S. Department of Energy. It encourages college students to consider careers in cybersecurity, and helps them develop the teamwork and technical skills needed to succeed in future cyber professional roles.

  • Credit: Image by Argonne National Laboratory.

    Keeping cyber attackers at bay in 2017, the team from the University of Illinois at Chicago won Argonne’s second annual Collegiate Cyber Defense Competition.

  • Credit: Image courtesy of U.S. Department of Energy.

    The DOE Cyber Defense Competition is funded by the Office of Electricity Delivery and Energy Reliability’s Infrastructure Security and Energy Restoration Division of the U.S. Department of Energy. It encourages college students to consider careers in cybersecurity, and helps them develop the teamwork and technical skills needed to succeed in future cyber professional roles.

  • Credit: Image by Argonne National Laboratory.

    Keeping cyber attackers at bay in 2017, the team from the University of Illinois at Chicago won Argonne’s second annual Collegiate Cyber Defense Competition.

  • Credit: Image courtesy of U.S. Department of Energy.

    The DOE Cyber Defense Competition is funded by the Office of Electricity Delivery and Energy Reliability’s Infrastructure Security and Energy Restoration Division of the U.S. Department of Energy. It encourages college students to consider careers in cybersecurity, and helps them develop the teamwork and technical skills needed to succeed in future cyber professional roles.

  • Credit: Image by Argonne National Laboratory.

    Keeping cyber attackers at bay in 2017, the team from the University of Illinois at Chicago won Argonne’s second annual Collegiate Cyber Defense Competition.

  • Credit: Image courtesy of U.S. Department of Energy.

    The DOE Cyber Defense Competition is funded by the Office of Electricity Delivery and Energy Reliability’s Infrastructure Security and Energy Restoration Division of the U.S. Department of Energy. It encourages college students to consider careers in cybersecurity, and helps them develop the teamwork and technical skills needed to succeed in future cyber professional roles.

  • Credit: Image by Argonne National Laboratory.

    Keeping cyber attackers at bay in 2017, the team from the University of Illinois at Chicago won Argonne’s second annual Collegiate Cyber Defense Competition.

  • Credit: Image courtesy of U.S. Department of Energy.

    The DOE Cyber Defense Competition is funded by the Office of Electricity Delivery and Energy Reliability’s Infrastructure Security and Energy Restoration Division of the U.S. Department of Energy. It encourages college students to consider careers in cybersecurity, and helps them develop the teamwork and technical skills needed to succeed in future cyber professional roles.

  • Credit: Image by Argonne National Laboratory.

    Keeping cyber attackers at bay in 2017, the team from the University of Illinois at Chicago won Argonne’s second annual Collegiate Cyber Defense Competition.

  • Credit: Image courtesy of U.S. Department of Energy.

    The DOE Cyber Defense Competition is funded by the Office of Electricity Delivery and Energy Reliability’s Infrastructure Security and Energy Restoration Division of the U.S. Department of Energy. It encourages college students to consider careers in cybersecurity, and helps them develop the teamwork and technical skills needed to succeed in future cyber professional roles.

  • Credit: Image by Argonne National Laboratory.

    Keeping cyber attackers at bay in 2017, the team from the University of Illinois at Chicago won Argonne’s second annual Collegiate Cyber Defense Competition.

  • Credit: Image by Argonne National Laboratory.

    Keeping cyber attackers at bay in 2017, the team from the University of Illinois at Chicago won Argonne’s second annual Collegiate Cyber Defense Competition.

  • Credit: Image courtesy of U.S. Department of Energy.

    The DOE Cyber Defense Competition is funded by the Office of Electricity Delivery and Energy Reliability’s Infrastructure Security and Energy Restoration Division of the U.S. Department of Energy. It encourages college students to consider careers in cybersecurity, and helps them develop the teamwork and technical skills needed to succeed in future cyber professional roles.

  • Credit: Image courtesy of U.S. Department of Energy.

    The DOE Cyber Defense Competition is funded by the Office of Electricity Delivery and Energy Reliability’s Infrastructure Security and Energy Restoration Division of the U.S. Department of Energy. It encourages college students to consider careers in cybersecurity, and helps them develop the teamwork and technical skills needed to succeed in future cyber professional roles.

  • Credit: Image by Argonne National Laboratory.

    Keeping cyber attackers at bay in 2017, the team from the University of Illinois at Chicago won Argonne’s second annual Collegiate Cyber Defense Competition.

  • Credit: Image courtesy of U.S. Department of Energy.

    The DOE Cyber Defense Competition is funded by the Office of Electricity Delivery and Energy Reliability’s Infrastructure Security and Energy Restoration Division of the U.S. Department of Energy. It encourages college students to consider careers in cybersecurity, and helps them develop the teamwork and technical skills needed to succeed in future cyber professional roles.

  • Credit: Image by Argonne National Laboratory.

    Keeping cyber attackers at bay in 2017, the team from the University of Illinois at Chicago won Argonne’s second annual Collegiate Cyber Defense Competition.

  • Credit: Image courtesy of U.S. Department of Energy.

    The DOE Cyber Defense Competition is funded by the Office of Electricity Delivery and Energy Reliability’s Infrastructure Security and Energy Restoration Division of the U.S. Department of Energy. It encourages college students to consider careers in cybersecurity, and helps them develop the teamwork and technical skills needed to succeed in future cyber professional roles.

  • Credit: Image by Argonne National Laboratory.

    Keeping cyber attackers at bay in 2017, the team from the University of Illinois at Chicago won Argonne’s second annual Collegiate Cyber Defense Competition.

  • Credit: Image courtesy of U.S. Department of Energy.

    The DOE Cyber Defense Competition is funded by the Office of Electricity Delivery and Energy Reliability’s Infrastructure Security and Energy Restoration Division of the U.S. Department of Energy. It encourages college students to consider careers in cybersecurity, and helps them develop the teamwork and technical skills needed to succeed in future cyber professional roles.

  • Credit: Image by Argonne National Laboratory.

    Keeping cyber attackers at bay in 2017, the team from the University of Illinois at Chicago won Argonne’s second annual Collegiate Cyber Defense Competition.

  • Credit: Image courtesy of U.S. Department of Energy.

    The DOE Cyber Defense Competition is funded by the Office of Electricity Delivery and Energy Reliability’s Infrastructure Security and Energy Restoration Division of the U.S. Department of Energy. It encourages college students to consider careers in cybersecurity, and helps them develop the teamwork and technical skills needed to succeed in future cyber professional roles.

  • Credit: Image by Argonne National Laboratory.

    Keeping cyber attackers at bay in 2017, the team from the University of Illinois at Chicago won Argonne’s second annual Collegiate Cyber Defense Competition.

  • Credit: Image courtesy of U.S. Department of Energy.

    The DOE Cyber Defense Competition is funded by the Office of Electricity Delivery and Energy Reliability’s Infrastructure Security and Energy Restoration Division of the U.S. Department of Energy. It encourages college students to consider careers in cybersecurity, and helps them develop the teamwork and technical skills needed to succeed in future cyber professional roles.

  • Credit: Image by Argonne National Laboratory.

    Keeping cyber attackers at bay in 2017, the team from the University of Illinois at Chicago won Argonne’s second annual Collegiate Cyber Defense Competition.

  • Credit: Image courtesy of U.S. Department of Energy.

    The DOE Cyber Defense Competition is funded by the Office of Electricity Delivery and Energy Reliability’s Infrastructure Security and Energy Restoration Division of the U.S. Department of Energy. It encourages college students to consider careers in cybersecurity, and helps them develop the teamwork and technical skills needed to succeed in future cyber professional roles.

  • Credit: Image by Argonne National Laboratory.

    Keeping cyber attackers at bay in 2017, the team from the University of Illinois at Chicago won Argonne’s second annual Collegiate Cyber Defense Competition.

  • Credit: Image courtesy of U.S. Department of Energy.

    The DOE Cyber Defense Competition is funded by the Office of Electricity Delivery and Energy Reliability’s Infrastructure Security and Energy Restoration Division of the U.S. Department of Energy. It encourages college students to consider careers in cybersecurity, and helps them develop the teamwork and technical skills needed to succeed in future cyber professional roles.

  • Credit: Image by Argonne National Laboratory.

    Keeping cyber attackers at bay in 2017, the team from the University of Illinois at Chicago won Argonne’s second annual Collegiate Cyber Defense Competition.

  • Credit: Image courtesy of U.S. Department of Energy.

    The DOE Cyber Defense Competition is funded by the Office of Electricity Delivery and Energy Reliability’s Infrastructure Security and Energy Restoration Division of the U.S. Department of Energy. It encourages college students to consider careers in cybersecurity, and helps them develop the teamwork and technical skills needed to succeed in future cyber professional roles.

  • Credit: Image by Argonne National Laboratory.

    Keeping cyber attackers at bay in 2017, the team from the University of Illinois at Chicago won Argonne’s second annual Collegiate Cyber Defense Competition.

  • Credit: Image courtesy of U.S. Department of Energy.

    The DOE Cyber Defense Competition is funded by the Office of Electricity Delivery and Energy Reliability’s Infrastructure Security and Energy Restoration Division of the U.S. Department of Energy. It encourages college students to consider careers in cybersecurity, and helps them develop the teamwork and technical skills needed to succeed in future cyber professional roles.

  • Credit: Image by Argonne National Laboratory.

    Keeping cyber attackers at bay in 2017, the team from the University of Illinois at Chicago won Argonne’s second annual Collegiate Cyber Defense Competition.

  • Credit: Image courtesy of U.S. Department of Energy.

    The DOE Cyber Defense Competition is funded by the Office of Electricity Delivery and Energy Reliability’s Infrastructure Security and Energy Restoration Division of the U.S. Department of Energy. It encourages college students to consider careers in cybersecurity, and helps them develop the teamwork and technical skills needed to succeed in future cyber professional roles.

  • Credit: Image by Argonne National Laboratory.

    Keeping cyber attackers at bay in 2017, the team from the University of Illinois at Chicago won Argonne’s second annual Collegiate Cyber Defense Competition.

  • Credit: Image courtesy of U.S. Department of Energy.

    The DOE Cyber Defense Competition is funded by the Office of Electricity Delivery and Energy Reliability’s Infrastructure Security and Energy Restoration Division of the U.S. Department of Energy. It encourages college students to consider careers in cybersecurity, and helps them develop the teamwork and technical skills needed to succeed in future cyber professional roles.

  • Credit: Image by Argonne National Laboratory.

    Keeping cyber attackers at bay in 2017, the team from the University of Illinois at Chicago won Argonne’s second annual Collegiate Cyber Defense Competition.

  • Credit: Image courtesy of U.S. Department of Energy.

    The DOE Cyber Defense Competition is funded by the Office of Electricity Delivery and Energy Reliability’s Infrastructure Security and Energy Restoration Division of the U.S. Department of Energy. It encourages college students to consider careers in cybersecurity, and helps them develop the teamwork and technical skills needed to succeed in future cyber professional roles.

  • Credit: Image by Argonne National Laboratory.

    Keeping cyber attackers at bay in 2017, the team from the University of Illinois at Chicago won Argonne’s second annual Collegiate Cyber Defense Competition.

  • Credit: Image courtesy of U.S. Department of Energy.

    The DOE Cyber Defense Competition is funded by the Office of Electricity Delivery and Energy Reliability’s Infrastructure Security and Energy Restoration Division of the U.S. Department of Energy. It encourages college students to consider careers in cybersecurity, and helps them develop the teamwork and technical skills needed to succeed in future cyber professional roles.

  • Credit: Image by Argonne National Laboratory.

    Keeping cyber attackers at bay in 2017, the team from the University of Illinois at Chicago won Argonne’s second annual Collegiate Cyber Defense Competition.

  • Credit: Image courtesy of U.S. Department of Energy.

    The DOE Cyber Defense Competition is funded by the Office of Electricity Delivery and Energy Reliability’s Infrastructure Security and Energy Restoration Division of the U.S. Department of Energy. It encourages college students to consider careers in cybersecurity, and helps them develop the teamwork and technical skills needed to succeed in future cyber professional roles.

  • Credit: Image by Argonne National Laboratory.

    Keeping cyber attackers at bay in 2017, the team from the University of Illinois at Chicago won Argonne’s second annual Collegiate Cyber Defense Competition.

  • Credit: Image courtesy of U.S. Department of Energy.

    The DOE Cyber Defense Competition is funded by the Office of Electricity Delivery and Energy Reliability’s Infrastructure Security and Energy Restoration Division of the U.S. Department of Energy. It encourages college students to consider careers in cybersecurity, and helps them develop the teamwork and technical skills needed to succeed in future cyber professional roles.

  • Credit: Image by Argonne National Laboratory.

    Keeping cyber attackers at bay in 2017, the team from the University of Illinois at Chicago won Argonne’s second annual Collegiate Cyber Defense Competition.

  • Credit: Image courtesy of U.S. Department of Energy.

    The DOE Cyber Defense Competition is funded by the Office of Electricity Delivery and Energy Reliability’s Infrastructure Security and Energy Restoration Division of the U.S. Department of Energy. It encourages college students to consider careers in cybersecurity, and helps them develop the teamwork and technical skills needed to succeed in future cyber professional roles.

  • Credit: Image by Argonne National Laboratory.

    Keeping cyber attackers at bay in 2017, the team from the University of Illinois at Chicago won Argonne’s second annual Collegiate Cyber Defense Competition.

  • Credit: Image by Argonne National Laboratory.

    Keeping cyber attackers at bay in 2017, the team from the University of Illinois at Chicago won Argonne’s second annual Collegiate Cyber Defense Competition.

  • Credit: Image courtesy of U.S. Department of Energy.

    The DOE Cyber Defense Competition is funded by the Office of Electricity Delivery and Energy Reliability’s Infrastructure Security and Energy Restoration Division of the U.S. Department of Energy. It encourages college students to consider careers in cybersecurity, and helps them develop the teamwork and technical skills needed to succeed in future cyber professional roles.

  • Credit: Image courtesy of U.S. Department of Energy.

    The DOE Cyber Defense Competition is funded by the Office of Electricity Delivery and Energy Reliability’s Infrastructure Security and Energy Restoration Division of the U.S. Department of Energy. It encourages college students to consider careers in cybersecurity, and helps them develop the teamwork and technical skills needed to succeed in future cyber professional roles.

  • Credit: Image by Argonne National Laboratory.

    Keeping cyber attackers at bay in 2017, the team from the University of Illinois at Chicago won Argonne’s second annual Collegiate Cyber Defense Competition.

  • Credit: Image courtesy of U.S. Department of Energy.

    The DOE Cyber Defense Competition is funded by the Office of Electricity Delivery and Energy Reliability’s Infrastructure Security and Energy Restoration Division of the U.S. Department of Energy. It encourages college students to consider careers in cybersecurity, and helps them develop the teamwork and technical skills needed to succeed in future cyber professional roles.

  • Credit: Image by Argonne National Laboratory.

    Keeping cyber attackers at bay in 2017, the team from the University of Illinois at Chicago won Argonne’s second annual Collegiate Cyber Defense Competition.

  • Credit: Image courtesy of U.S. Department of Energy.

    The DOE Cyber Defense Competition is funded by the Office of Electricity Delivery and Energy Reliability’s Infrastructure Security and Energy Restoration Division of the U.S. Department of Energy. It encourages college students to consider careers in cybersecurity, and helps them develop the teamwork and technical skills needed to succeed in future cyber professional roles.

  • Credit: Image by Argonne National Laboratory.

    Keeping cyber attackers at bay in 2017, the team from the University of Illinois at Chicago won Argonne’s second annual Collegiate Cyber Defense Competition.

  • Credit: Image courtesy of U.S. Department of Energy.

    The DOE Cyber Defense Competition is funded by the Office of Electricity Delivery and Energy Reliability’s Infrastructure Security and Energy Restoration Division of the U.S. Department of Energy. It encourages college students to consider careers in cybersecurity, and helps them develop the teamwork and technical skills needed to succeed in future cyber professional roles.

  • Credit: Image by Argonne National Laboratory.

    Keeping cyber attackers at bay in 2017, the team from the University of Illinois at Chicago won Argonne’s second annual Collegiate Cyber Defense Competition.

  • Credit: Image courtesy of U.S. Department of Energy.

    The DOE Cyber Defense Competition is funded by the Office of Electricity Delivery and Energy Reliability’s Infrastructure Security and Energy Restoration Division of the U.S. Department of Energy. It encourages college students to consider careers in cybersecurity, and helps them develop the teamwork and technical skills needed to succeed in future cyber professional roles.

  • Credit: Image by Argonne National Laboratory.

    Keeping cyber attackers at bay in 2017, the team from the University of Illinois at Chicago won Argonne’s second annual Collegiate Cyber Defense Competition.

  • Credit: Image courtesy of U.S. Department of Energy.

    The DOE Cyber Defense Competition is funded by the Office of Electricity Delivery and Energy Reliability’s Infrastructure Security and Energy Restoration Division of the U.S. Department of Energy. It encourages college students to consider careers in cybersecurity, and helps them develop the teamwork and technical skills needed to succeed in future cyber professional roles.

  • Credit: Image by Argonne National Laboratory.

    Keeping cyber attackers at bay in 2017, the team from the University of Illinois at Chicago won Argonne’s second annual Collegiate Cyber Defense Competition.

  • Credit: Image courtesy of U.S. Department of Energy.

    The DOE Cyber Defense Competition is funded by the Office of Electricity Delivery and Energy Reliability’s Infrastructure Security and Energy Restoration Division of the U.S. Department of Energy. It encourages college students to consider careers in cybersecurity, and helps them develop the teamwork and technical skills needed to succeed in future cyber professional roles.

  • Credit: Image by Argonne National Laboratory.

    Keeping cyber attackers at bay in 2017, the team from the University of Illinois at Chicago won Argonne’s second annual Collegiate Cyber Defense Competition.

  • Credit: Image courtesy of U.S. Department of Energy.

    The DOE Cyber Defense Competition is funded by the Office of Electricity Delivery and Energy Reliability’s Infrastructure Security and Energy Restoration Division of the U.S. Department of Energy. It encourages college students to consider careers in cybersecurity, and helps them develop the teamwork and technical skills needed to succeed in future cyber professional roles.

  • Credit: Image by Argonne National Laboratory.

    Keeping cyber attackers at bay in 2017, the team from the University of Illinois at Chicago won Argonne’s second annual Collegiate Cyber Defense Competition.

  • Credit: Image courtesy of U.S. Department of Energy.

    The DOE Cyber Defense Competition is funded by the Office of Electricity Delivery and Energy Reliability’s Infrastructure Security and Energy Restoration Division of the U.S. Department of Energy. It encourages college students to consider careers in cybersecurity, and helps them develop the teamwork and technical skills needed to succeed in future cyber professional roles.

  • Credit: Image by Argonne National Laboratory.

    Keeping cyber attackers at bay in 2017, the team from the University of Illinois at Chicago won Argonne’s second annual Collegiate Cyber Defense Competition.

  • Credit: Image courtesy of U.S. Department of Energy.

    The DOE Cyber Defense Competition is funded by the Office of Electricity Delivery and Energy Reliability’s Infrastructure Security and Energy Restoration Division of the U.S. Department of Energy. It encourages college students to consider careers in cybersecurity, and helps them develop the teamwork and technical skills needed to succeed in future cyber professional roles.

  • Credit: Image by Argonne National Laboratory.

    Keeping cyber attackers at bay in 2017, the team from the University of Illinois at Chicago won Argonne’s second annual Collegiate Cyber Defense Competition.

  • Credit: Image courtesy of U.S. Department of Energy.

    The DOE Cyber Defense Competition is funded by the Office of Electricity Delivery and Energy Reliability’s Infrastructure Security and Energy Restoration Division of the U.S. Department of Energy. It encourages college students to consider careers in cybersecurity, and helps them develop the teamwork and technical skills needed to succeed in future cyber professional roles.

  • Credit: Image by Argonne National Laboratory.

    Keeping cyber attackers at bay in 2017, the team from the University of Illinois at Chicago won Argonne’s second annual Collegiate Cyber Defense Competition.

  • Credit: Image courtesy of U.S. Department of Energy.

    The DOE Cyber Defense Competition is funded by the Office of Electricity Delivery and Energy Reliability’s Infrastructure Security and Energy Restoration Division of the U.S. Department of Energy. It encourages college students to consider careers in cybersecurity, and helps them develop the teamwork and technical skills needed to succeed in future cyber professional roles.

  • Credit: Image by Argonne National Laboratory.

    Keeping cyber attackers at bay in 2017, the team from the University of Illinois at Chicago won Argonne’s second annual Collegiate Cyber Defense Competition.

  • Credit: Image courtesy of U.S. Department of Energy.

    The DOE Cyber Defense Competition is funded by the Office of Electricity Delivery and Energy Reliability’s Infrastructure Security and Energy Restoration Division of the U.S. Department of Energy. It encourages college students to consider careers in cybersecurity, and helps them develop the teamwork and technical skills needed to succeed in future cyber professional roles.

  • Credit: Image by Argonne National Laboratory.

    Keeping cyber attackers at bay in 2017, the team from the University of Illinois at Chicago won Argonne’s second annual Collegiate Cyber Defense Competition.

  • Credit: Image courtesy of U.S. Department of Energy.

    The DOE Cyber Defense Competition is funded by the Office of Electricity Delivery and Energy Reliability’s Infrastructure Security and Energy Restoration Division of the U.S. Department of Energy. It encourages college students to consider careers in cybersecurity, and helps them develop the teamwork and technical skills needed to succeed in future cyber professional roles.

  • Credit: Image by Argonne National Laboratory.

    Keeping cyber attackers at bay in 2017, the team from the University of Illinois at Chicago won Argonne’s second annual Collegiate Cyber Defense Competition.

  • Credit: Image courtesy of U.S. Department of Energy.

    The DOE Cyber Defense Competition is funded by the Office of Electricity Delivery and Energy Reliability’s Infrastructure Security and Energy Restoration Division of the U.S. Department of Energy. It encourages college students to consider careers in cybersecurity, and helps them develop the teamwork and technical skills needed to succeed in future cyber professional roles.

  • Credit: Image by Argonne National Laboratory.

    Keeping cyber attackers at bay in 2017, the team from the University of Illinois at Chicago won Argonne’s second annual Collegiate Cyber Defense Competition.

  • Credit: Image courtesy of U.S. Department of Energy.

    The DOE Cyber Defense Competition is funded by the Office of Electricity Delivery and Energy Reliability’s Infrastructure Security and Energy Restoration Division of the U.S. Department of Energy. It encourages college students to consider careers in cybersecurity, and helps them develop the teamwork and technical skills needed to succeed in future cyber professional roles.

  • Credit: Image by Argonne National Laboratory.

    Keeping cyber attackers at bay in 2017, the team from the University of Illinois at Chicago won Argonne’s second annual Collegiate Cyber Defense Competition.

  • Credit: Image courtesy of U.S. Department of Energy.

    The DOE Cyber Defense Competition is funded by the Office of Electricity Delivery and Energy Reliability’s Infrastructure Security and Energy Restoration Division of the U.S. Department of Energy. It encourages college students to consider careers in cybersecurity, and helps them develop the teamwork and technical skills needed to succeed in future cyber professional roles.

  • Credit: Image by Argonne National Laboratory.

    Keeping cyber attackers at bay in 2017, the team from the University of Illinois at Chicago won Argonne’s second annual Collegiate Cyber Defense Competition.

  • Credit: Image courtesy of U.S. Department of Energy.

    The DOE Cyber Defense Competition is funded by the Office of Electricity Delivery and Energy Reliability’s Infrastructure Security and Energy Restoration Division of the U.S. Department of Energy. It encourages college students to consider careers in cybersecurity, and helps them develop the teamwork and technical skills needed to succeed in future cyber professional roles.

  • Credit: Image by Argonne National Laboratory.

    Keeping cyber attackers at bay in 2017, the team from the University of Illinois at Chicago won Argonne’s second annual Collegiate Cyber Defense Competition.

  • Credit: Image courtesy of U.S. Department of Energy.

    The DOE Cyber Defense Competition is funded by the Office of Electricity Delivery and Energy Reliability’s Infrastructure Security and Energy Restoration Division of the U.S. Department of Energy. It encourages college students to consider careers in cybersecurity, and helps them develop the teamwork and technical skills needed to succeed in future cyber professional roles.

  • Credit: Image by Argonne National Laboratory.

    Keeping cyber attackers at bay in 2017, the team from the University of Illinois at Chicago won Argonne’s second annual Collegiate Cyber Defense Competition.

  • Credit: Image courtesy of U.S. Department of Energy.

    The DOE Cyber Defense Competition is funded by the Office of Electricity Delivery and Energy Reliability’s Infrastructure Security and Energy Restoration Division of the U.S. Department of Energy. It encourages college students to consider careers in cybersecurity, and helps them develop the teamwork and technical skills needed to succeed in future cyber professional roles.

  • Credit: Image by Argonne National Laboratory.

    Keeping cyber attackers at bay in 2017, the team from the University of Illinois at Chicago won Argonne’s second annual Collegiate Cyber Defense Competition.

  • Credit: Image courtesy of U.S. Department of Energy.

    The DOE Cyber Defense Competition is funded by the Office of Electricity Delivery and Energy Reliability’s Infrastructure Security and Energy Restoration Division of the U.S. Department of Energy. It encourages college students to consider careers in cybersecurity, and helps them develop the teamwork and technical skills needed to succeed in future cyber professional roles.

  • Credit: Image by Argonne National Laboratory.

    Keeping cyber attackers at bay in 2017, the team from the University of Illinois at Chicago won Argonne’s second annual Collegiate Cyber Defense Competition.

  • Credit: Image courtesy of U.S. Department of Energy.

    The DOE Cyber Defense Competition is funded by the Office of Electricity Delivery and Energy Reliability’s Infrastructure Security and Energy Restoration Division of the U.S. Department of Energy. It encourages college students to consider careers in cybersecurity, and helps them develop the teamwork and technical skills needed to succeed in future cyber professional roles.

  • Credit: Image by Argonne National Laboratory.

    Keeping cyber attackers at bay in 2017, the team from the University of Illinois at Chicago won Argonne’s second annual Collegiate Cyber Defense Competition.

  • Credit: Image courtesy of U.S. Department of Energy.

    The DOE Cyber Defense Competition is funded by the Office of Electricity Delivery and Energy Reliability’s Infrastructure Security and Energy Restoration Division of the U.S. Department of Energy. It encourages college students to consider careers in cybersecurity, and helps them develop the teamwork and technical skills needed to succeed in future cyber professional roles.

  • Credit: Image by Argonne National Laboratory.

    Keeping cyber attackers at bay in 2017, the team from the University of Illinois at Chicago won Argonne’s second annual Collegiate Cyber Defense Competition.

  • Credit: Image courtesy of U.S. Department of Energy.

    The DOE Cyber Defense Competition is funded by the Office of Electricity Delivery and Energy Reliability’s Infrastructure Security and Energy Restoration Division of the U.S. Department of Energy. It encourages college students to consider careers in cybersecurity, and helps them develop the teamwork and technical skills needed to succeed in future cyber professional roles.

  • Credit: Image by Argonne National Laboratory.

    Keeping cyber attackers at bay in 2017, the team from the University of Illinois at Chicago won Argonne’s second annual Collegiate Cyber Defense Competition.

  • Credit: Image courtesy of U.S. Department of Energy.

    The DOE Cyber Defense Competition is funded by the Office of Electricity Delivery and Energy Reliability’s Infrastructure Security and Energy Restoration Division of the U.S. Department of Energy. It encourages college students to consider careers in cybersecurity, and helps them develop the teamwork and technical skills needed to succeed in future cyber professional roles.

  • Credit: Image by Argonne National Laboratory.

    Keeping cyber attackers at bay in 2017, the team from the University of Illinois at Chicago won Argonne’s second annual Collegiate Cyber Defense Competition.

  • Credit: Image courtesy of U.S. Department of Energy.

    The DOE Cyber Defense Competition is funded by the Office of Electricity Delivery and Energy Reliability’s Infrastructure Security and Energy Restoration Division of the U.S. Department of Energy. It encourages college students to consider careers in cybersecurity, and helps them develop the teamwork and technical skills needed to succeed in future cyber professional roles.

  • Credit: Image by Argonne National Laboratory.

    Keeping cyber attackers at bay in 2017, the team from the University of Illinois at Chicago won Argonne’s second annual Collegiate Cyber Defense Competition.

  • Credit: Image courtesy of U.S. Department of Energy.

    The DOE Cyber Defense Competition is funded by the Office of Electricity Delivery and Energy Reliability’s Infrastructure Security and Energy Restoration Division of the U.S. Department of Energy. It encourages college students to consider careers in cybersecurity, and helps them develop the teamwork and technical skills needed to succeed in future cyber professional roles.

  • Credit: Image by Argonne National Laboratory.

    Keeping cyber attackers at bay in 2017, the team from the University of Illinois at Chicago won Argonne’s second annual Collegiate Cyber Defense Competition.

  • Credit: Image courtesy of U.S. Department of Energy.

    The DOE Cyber Defense Competition is funded by the Office of Electricity Delivery and Energy Reliability’s Infrastructure Security and Energy Restoration Division of the U.S. Department of Energy. It encourages college students to consider careers in cybersecurity, and helps them develop the teamwork and technical skills needed to succeed in future cyber professional roles.

  • Credit: Image by Argonne National Laboratory.

    Keeping cyber attackers at bay in 2017, the team from the University of Illinois at Chicago won Argonne’s second annual Collegiate Cyber Defense Competition.

  • Credit: Image courtesy of U.S. Department of Energy.

    The DOE Cyber Defense Competition is funded by the Office of Electricity Delivery and Energy Reliability’s Infrastructure Security and Energy Restoration Division of the U.S. Department of Energy. It encourages college students to consider careers in cybersecurity, and helps them develop the teamwork and technical skills needed to succeed in future cyber professional roles.

  • Credit: Image by Argonne National Laboratory.

    Keeping cyber attackers at bay in 2017, the team from the University of Illinois at Chicago won Argonne’s second annual Collegiate Cyber Defense Competition.

  • Credit: Image courtesy of U.S. Department of Energy.

    The DOE Cyber Defense Competition is funded by the Office of Electricity Delivery and Energy Reliability’s Infrastructure Security and Energy Restoration Division of the U.S. Department of Energy. It encourages college students to consider careers in cybersecurity, and helps them develop the teamwork and technical skills needed to succeed in future cyber professional roles.

  • Credit: Image by Argonne National Laboratory.

    Keeping cyber attackers at bay in 2017, the team from the University of Illinois at Chicago won Argonne’s second annual Collegiate Cyber Defense Competition.

  • Credit: Image courtesy of U.S. Department of Energy.

    The DOE Cyber Defense Competition is funded by the Office of Electricity Delivery and Energy Reliability’s Infrastructure Security and Energy Restoration Division of the U.S. Department of Energy. It encourages college students to consider careers in cybersecurity, and helps them develop the teamwork and technical skills needed to succeed in future cyber professional roles.

  • Credit: Image by Argonne National Laboratory.

    Keeping cyber attackers at bay in 2017, the team from the University of Illinois at Chicago won Argonne’s second annual Collegiate Cyber Defense Competition.

  • Credit: Image courtesy of U.S. Department of Energy.

    The DOE Cyber Defense Competition is funded by the Office of Electricity Delivery and Energy Reliability’s Infrastructure Security and Energy Restoration Division of the U.S. Department of Energy. It encourages college students to consider careers in cybersecurity, and helps them develop the teamwork and technical skills needed to succeed in future cyber professional roles.

  • Credit: Image by Argonne National Laboratory.

    Keeping cyber attackers at bay in 2017, the team from the University of Illinois at Chicago won Argonne’s second annual Collegiate Cyber Defense Competition.

  • Credit: Image courtesy of U.S. Department of Energy.

    The DOE Cyber Defense Competition is funded by the Office of Electricity Delivery and Energy Reliability’s Infrastructure Security and Energy Restoration Division of the U.S. Department of Energy. It encourages college students to consider careers in cybersecurity, and helps them develop the teamwork and technical skills needed to succeed in future cyber professional roles.

  • Credit: Image by Argonne National Laboratory.

    Keeping cyber attackers at bay in 2017, the team from the University of Illinois at Chicago won Argonne’s second annual Collegiate Cyber Defense Competition.

  • Credit: Image courtesy of U.S. Department of Energy.

    The DOE Cyber Defense Competition is funded by the Office of Electricity Delivery and Energy Reliability’s Infrastructure Security and Energy Restoration Division of the U.S. Department of Energy. It encourages college students to consider careers in cybersecurity, and helps them develop the teamwork and technical skills needed to succeed in future cyber professional roles.

  • Credit: Image by Argonne National Laboratory.

    Keeping cyber attackers at bay in 2017, the team from the University of Illinois at Chicago won Argonne’s second annual Collegiate Cyber Defense Competition.

  • Credit: Image courtesy of U.S. Department of Energy.

    The DOE Cyber Defense Competition is funded by the Office of Electricity Delivery and Energy Reliability’s Infrastructure Security and Energy Restoration Division of the U.S. Department of Energy. It encourages college students to consider careers in cybersecurity, and helps them develop the teamwork and technical skills needed to succeed in future cyber professional roles.

  • Credit: Image by Argonne National Laboratory.

    Keeping cyber attackers at bay in 2017, the team from the University of Illinois at Chicago won Argonne’s second annual Collegiate Cyber Defense Competition.

  • Credit: Image courtesy of U.S. Department of Energy.

    The DOE Cyber Defense Competition is funded by the Office of Electricity Delivery and Energy Reliability’s Infrastructure Security and Energy Restoration Division of the U.S. Department of Energy. It encourages college students to consider careers in cybersecurity, and helps them develop the teamwork and technical skills needed to succeed in future cyber professional roles.

  • Credit: Image by Argonne National Laboratory.

    Keeping cyber attackers at bay in 2017, the team from the University of Illinois at Chicago won Argonne’s second annual Collegiate Cyber Defense Competition.

  • Credit: Image courtesy of U.S. Department of Energy.

    The DOE Cyber Defense Competition is funded by the Office of Electricity Delivery and Energy Reliability’s Infrastructure Security and Energy Restoration Division of the U.S. Department of Energy. It encourages college students to consider careers in cybersecurity, and helps them develop the teamwork and technical skills needed to succeed in future cyber professional roles.

  • Credit: Image by Argonne National Laboratory.

    Keeping cyber attackers at bay in 2017, the team from the University of Illinois at Chicago won Argonne’s second annual Collegiate Cyber Defense Competition.

  • Credit: Image courtesy of U.S. Department of Energy.

    The DOE Cyber Defense Competition is funded by the Office of Electricity Delivery and Energy Reliability’s Infrastructure Security and Energy Restoration Division of the U.S. Department of Energy. It encourages college students to consider careers in cybersecurity, and helps them develop the teamwork and technical skills needed to succeed in future cyber professional roles.

  • Credit: Image by Argonne National Laboratory.

    Keeping cyber attackers at bay in 2017, the team from the University of Illinois at Chicago won Argonne’s second annual Collegiate Cyber Defense Competition.

  • Credit: Image courtesy of U.S. Department of Energy.

    The DOE Cyber Defense Competition is funded by the Office of Electricity Delivery and Energy Reliability’s Infrastructure Security and Energy Restoration Division of the U.S. Department of Energy. It encourages college students to consider careers in cybersecurity, and helps them develop the teamwork and technical skills needed to succeed in future cyber professional roles.

  • Credit: Image by Argonne National Laboratory.

    Keeping cyber attackers at bay in 2017, the team from the University of Illinois at Chicago won Argonne’s second annual Collegiate Cyber Defense Competition.

  • Credit: Image courtesy of U.S. Department of Energy.

    The DOE Cyber Defense Competition is funded by the Office of Electricity Delivery and Energy Reliability’s Infrastructure Security and Energy Restoration Division of the U.S. Department of Energy. It encourages college students to consider careers in cybersecurity, and helps them develop the teamwork and technical skills needed to succeed in future cyber professional roles.

  • Credit: Image by Argonne National Laboratory.

    Keeping cyber attackers at bay in 2017, the team from the University of Illinois at Chicago won Argonne’s second annual Collegiate Cyber Defense Competition.

  • Credit: Image courtesy of U.S. Department of Energy.

    The DOE Cyber Defense Competition is funded by the Office of Electricity Delivery and Energy Reliability’s Infrastructure Security and Energy Restoration Division of the U.S. Department of Energy. It encourages college students to consider careers in cybersecurity, and helps them develop the teamwork and technical skills needed to succeed in future cyber professional roles.

  • Credit: Image by Argonne National Laboratory.

    Keeping cyber attackers at bay in 2017, the team from the University of Illinois at Chicago won Argonne’s second annual Collegiate Cyber Defense Competition.

  • Credit: Image courtesy of U.S. Department of Energy.

    The DOE Cyber Defense Competition is funded by the Office of Electricity Delivery and Energy Reliability’s Infrastructure Security and Energy Restoration Division of the U.S. Department of Energy. It encourages college students to consider careers in cybersecurity, and helps them develop the teamwork and technical skills needed to succeed in future cyber professional roles.

  • Credit: Image by Argonne National Laboratory.

    Keeping cyber attackers at bay in 2017, the team from the University of Illinois at Chicago won Argonne’s second annual Collegiate Cyber Defense Competition.

  • Credit: Image courtesy of U.S. Department of Energy.

    The DOE Cyber Defense Competition is funded by the Office of Electricity Delivery and Energy Reliability’s Infrastructure Security and Energy Restoration Division of the U.S. Department of Energy. It encourages college students to consider careers in cybersecurity, and helps them develop the teamwork and technical skills needed to succeed in future cyber professional roles.

  • Credit: Image by Argonne National Laboratory.

    Keeping cyber attackers at bay in 2017, the team from the University of Illinois at Chicago won Argonne’s second annual Collegiate Cyber Defense Competition.

  • Credit: Image courtesy of U.S. Department of Energy.

    The DOE Cyber Defense Competition is funded by the Office of Electricity Delivery and Energy Reliability’s Infrastructure Security and Energy Restoration Division of the U.S. Department of Energy. It encourages college students to consider careers in cybersecurity, and helps them develop the teamwork and technical skills needed to succeed in future cyber professional roles.

  • <