The award recognizes the contributions Kleese van Dam--director of Brookhaven Lab's Computational Science Initiative since 2015--has made to scientific computing and data management over the past three decades.

- 2018-03-19 09:05:40
- Article ID: 691329
Kerstin Kleese van Dam Receives 32nd Town of Brookhaven Annual Women's Recognition Award for Science
Director of Brookhaven Lab's Computational Science Initiative is being recognized for her contributions to scientific computing and data management
The Town of Brookhaven has annually been recognizing the contributions of women since 1986. Awardees are selected for their service to the community as professionals or volunteers who live or work in the Town of Brookhaven. Award categories cover a wide range of areas, from the arts and sciences to business, medicine, government, law enforcement, education, military, sports, and religion. Community groups, businesses, and individuals are asked to submit nominations, which are then reviewed by members of the Brookhaven Women’s Advisory Board.
Kleese van Dam is being recognized for her contributions to scientific computing and data management over the past three decades. Since being named director of CSI in 2015, she has continued to build a comprehensive research program in data-driven discovery at Brookhaven Lab. The nearly 90 staff members under her leadership are tackling the challenges that come with capturing, storing, analyzing, and distributing the large, complex volumes of data that scientists are generating at faster rates than ever before.
“I am honored and humbled to be recognized for the work that I am deeply passionate about,” said Kleese van Dam. “My hope is that this award will inspire others to follow in my footsteps and encourage more women to choose a career in computer science.”
Prior to joining Brookhaven, Kleese van Dam led several data management research and development projects in applied computer science at DOE’s Pacific Northwest National Laboratory (PNNL), where she served as associate division director of the Computational Science and Mathematics Division, as well as chief scientist and lead of Data Services. She arrived in the United States following leadership positions in computing at University College London Medical School and data management at the Science and Technology Facilities Council in the United Kingdom.
Within the computational science community, Kleese van Dam is highly regarded. Her work in scientific data management was recognized with the 2006 British Female Inventors and Innovators Silver Award, and her research has led to the co-authorship of more than 100 publications to date. Throughout her career, she has been asked to share her expertise through various advisory committees and conferences. Recently, she was appointed to serve on DOE’s Biological and Environmental Research Advisory Committee, providing input on data science in the context of biological and environmental research.
“Kerstin Kleese van Dam is a world-class computer scientist and science leader with impact well beyond Brookhaven Lab,” said Brookhaven Lab Director Doon Gibbs. “In the less than three years she has been at Brookhaven, she has put together a powerful and growing program of existing and new capabilities that have established the Lab among the leaders in big data focused on scientific research. A recent project involves her co-chairing a team of U.S. Department of Veterans Affairs professionals and DOE scientists involved in a big data initiative to improve healthcare for veterans. She has also been an inspiring mentor and role model to many students and postdoctoral fellows, including providing opportunities to increase the involvement of women and other underrepresented minorities in science. We at Brookhaven are delighted that Kleese van Dam has been recognized with this prestigious honor.”
Deborah Gracio, director of National Security Programs at PNNL, echoed this sentiment: “I have had the opportunity to watch Kerstin continue to grow her leadership and people skills. I am impressed by her passion and drive to not only build CSI from a research and scientific perspective but also to hire and develop the people that are necessary to grow these capabilities. The impact that she is having on Brookhaven National Laboratory and the technical community will endure.”
Kleese van Dam and the other six recipients were honored during an award ceremony at Town Hall on March 15 as part of Women’s History Month. At this ceremony, Kleese van Dam was also presented with a Certificate of Recognition from the State of New York Executive Chamber, a Certificate of Merit from the New York State Assembly, and a Citation from the New York State Assembly, all for her excellence in science.
The Town of Brookhaven’s Office of Women’s Services, a Division of the Department of Housing and Human Services, provides a variety of services for women and their families. For more information about the Annual Women’s Recognition Awards, please call 631-451-6146 or visit https://www.brookhavenny.gov.
Brookhaven National Laboratory is supported by the Office of Science of the U.S. Department of Energy. The Office of Science is the single largest supporter of basic research in the physical sciences in the United States, and is working to address some of the most pressing challenges of our time. For more information, please visit science.energy.gov.
MORE NEWS FROMBrookhaven National Laboratory
MEDIA CONTACT
Ariana Tantillo
Science writer/public affairs representative
atantillo@bnl.gov
Phone: 631-344-2347
Participating Labs
- DOE Office of Science
- Argonne National Laboratory
- Oak Ridge National Laboratory
- Pacific Northwest National Laboratory
- Iowa State University, Ames Laboratory
- Brookhaven National Laboratory
- Princeton Plasma Physics Laboratory
- Lawrence Berkeley National Laboratory
- Thomas Jefferson National Accelerator Facility
- Fermi National Accelerator Laboratory (Fermilab)
- SLAC National Accelerator Laboratory
Participating Labs
- DOE Office of Science
- Argonne National Laboratory
- Oak Ridge National Laboratory
- Pacific Northwest National Laboratory
- Iowa State University, Ames Laboratory
- Brookhaven National Laboratory
- Princeton Plasma Physics Laboratory
- Lawrence Berkeley National Laboratory
- Thomas Jefferson National Accelerator Facility
- Fermi National Accelerator Laboratory (Fermilab)
- SLAC National Accelerator Laboratory
Scientists Have a New Way to Gauge the Growth of Nanowires
n a new study, researchers from the U.S. Department of Energy's Argonne and Brookhaven National Laboratories observed the formation of two kinds of defects in individual nanowires, which are smaller in diameter than a human hair.
A Future Colorfully Lit by Mystifying Physics of Paint-On Semiconductors
It defies conventional wisdom about semiconductors. It's baffling that it even works. It eludes physics models that try to explain it. This newly tested class of light-emitting semiconductors is so easy to produce from solution that it could be painted onto surfaces to light up our future in myriad colors shining from affordable lasers, LEDs, and even window glass.
Liquid-to-Glass Transition Process Gains Clarity
Paul Voyles, the Beckwith-Bascom Professor in materials science and engineering at the University of Wisconsin-Madison, and collaborators in Madison and at Yale University have made significant experimental strides in understanding how, when and where the constantly moving atoms in molten metal "lock" into place as the material transitions from liquid to solid glass.
Living Sensor Can Potentially Prevent Environmental Disasters From Fuel Spills
The Colonial Pipeline, which carries fuel from Texas to New York, ruptured last fall, dumping a quarter-million gallons of gas in rural Alabama. By the time the leak was detected during routine inspection, vapors from released gasoline were so strong they prevented pipeline repair for days. Now, scientists are developing technology that would alert pipeline managers about leaks as soon as failure begins, avoiding the environmental disasters and fuel distribution disruptions resulting from pipeline leaks.
Graphene Oxide Nanosheets Could Help Bring Lithium-Metal Batteries to Market
Lithium-metal batteries -- which can hold up to 10 times more charge than the lithium-ion batteries that currently power our phones, laptops and cars -- haven't been commercialized because of a fatal flaw: as these batteries charge and discharge, lithium is deposited unevenly on the electrodes. This buildup cuts the lives of these batteries too short to make them viable, and more importantly, can cause the batteries to short-circuit and catch fire.
United States Department of Energy to Host Multi-Laboratory Cyber Defense Competition
In less than one month, over a hundred college students from across the United States will convene in one of the largest cyber defense competitions in the nation. The event, hosted by the U.S. Department of Energy, will take place on April 6-7, 2018. This event will be simultaneously hosted across three of the Department's national laboratories: Argonne, Oak Ridge and Pacific Northwest. The completion challenges students to respond to a scenario based on a real-world challenge of vital importance: protecting the Nation's energy critical infrastructure from the cyber threat.
Diamonds From the Deep: Study Suggests Water May Exist in Earth's Lower Mantle
A new study, which included experiments at Berkeley Lab, suggests that water may be more common than expected at extreme depths approaching 400 miles and possibly beyond - within Earth's lower mantle. The study explored microscopic pockets of a trapped form of crystallized water molecules in a sampling of diamonds.
Data Dive: How Microbes Handle Poor Nutrition in Tropical Soil
High-performance computing reveals the relationship between DNA and phosphorous uptake.
The Secret Lives of Cells
Supercomputer simulations predict how E. coli adapts to environmental stresses.
The Element of Surprise
In a new study from the U.S. Department of Energy's (DOE) Argonne National Laboratory and the University of Lille in France, chemists have explored protactinium's multiple resemblances to more completely understand the relationship between the transition metals and the complex chemistry of the early actinide elements.
Rensselaer Polytechnic Institute Professor Jian Shi Receives Air Force Young Investigator Research Program Award
Jian Shi, assistant professor of materials science and engineering at Rensselaer Polytechnic Institute, has won a Young Investigator Research Program (YIP) award from the Air Force Office of Scientific Research (AFOSR). Shi will use the three-year, $450,000 grant to pursue fundamental research on nanoscale complex materials that could lead to the development of next-generation resilient and high-performance energy conversion and sensing technologies.
Kerstin Kleese van Dam Receives 32nd Town of Brookhaven Annual Women's Recognition Award for Science
The award recognizes the contributions Kleese van Dam--director of Brookhaven Lab's Computational Science Initiative since 2015--has made to scientific computing and data management over the past three decades.
Jefferson Lab Announces New Accelerator Science Leader
The Department of Energy's Thomas Jefferson National Accelerator Facility has announced that Andrei Seryi will become its new associate director for accelerator operations, research and development in June.
First Plasma for New Machine to Study Puzzling Process That Occurs Throughout the Universe
Announcement describes completion of construction of FLARE, a powerful new machine to study magnetic reconnection.
Rensselaer Polytechnic Institute Professor Jian Sun Receives Power Electronics Achievement Award
Jian Sun, professor of electrical, computer, and systems engineering and director the New York State Center for Future Energy Systems at Rensselaer Polytechnic Institute, received the 2017 R. David Middlebrook Outstanding Achievement Award from the IEEE Power Electronics Society (PELS). He was recognized for "contributions to modeling and control of power electronic converters and systems."
FGC Plasma Solutions Wins Top NASA Innovation Award
Argonne Chain Reaction Innovator Felipe Gomez del Campo has received the 2018 NASA iTech award for X-Factor Innovation.
Sandia Researcher Jacqueline Chen Elected to National Academy of Engineering
LIVERMORE, Calif. -- Jacqueline Chen, a distinguished member of the technical staff at Sandia National Laboratories, has been elected to the National Academy of Engineering. Chen is among the 99 new members from around the globe in the 2018 class.Election to the National Academy of Engineering is the highest professional distinction for an engineer in the United States.
PNNL Helps Form International Energy Storage Organization
News Release DALIAN, China -- Energy storage allows power operators across the nation to balance electricity supply and demand instantaneously, affording ratepayers a more resilient power supply.Now the focus on energy storage is global. In January, energy storage experts at the Department of Energy's Pacific Northwest National Laboratory joined forces with their counterparts around the world to forge the International Coalition for Energy Storage and Innovation, or ICESI.
University Partnership to Help Nevada Scientists Commercialize Discovery
UNLV's Office of Technology Transfer and the Desert Research are partnering to help faculty and students leverage each other's talent and resources to transform inventions into new products and services.
DOE Seeks Industry Partners for HPC Research on Materials in Applied Energy Technologies
The Department of Energy (DOE) today announced a funding opportunity totaling $3 million to support projects between U.S. industry and DOE national laboratories related to improving materials in severe or complex environments through the new High Performance Computing for Materials in Applied Energy Technologies (HPC4Mtls) Program.
Unlocking On-Package Memory's Effects on High-Performance Computing's Scientific Kernels
Intuitive visual analytical model better explains complex architectural scenarios and offers general design principles.
Data Dive: How Microbes Handle Poor Nutrition in Tropical Soil
High-performance computing reveals the relationship between DNA and phosphorous uptake.
The Secret Lives of Cells
Supercomputer simulations predict how E. coli adapts to environmental stresses.
It's Not Part of the Problem, but Part of the Solution
Americium(III) is selectively and efficiently separated from europium(III) by an extractant in an ionic liquid.
Buckyball Marries Graphene
Electronic and structure richness arise from the merger of semiconducting molecules of carbon buckyballs and 2-D graphene.
Atomic Movies Explain Why Perovskite Solar Cells Are More Efficient
Tracking atoms is crucial to improving the efficiency of next-generation perovskite solar cells.
Catalysts: High Performance Lies on the Edge
Iron may be more valuable than platinum. Sometimes.
Discovery of a New Microbe that Produces Methane in Oxygenated Soils
Global models may be underestimating net wetland methane emissions.
Researchers Decipher the Structure of a Bacterial Microcompartment
The geometric complexities uncovered provide insights into how these mini-organs get assembled, potentially of interest for fuel production.
CUORE Constrains Neutrino Properties
The CUORE experiment set the tightest limits yet on the rare decay of tellurium-130, providing insights into the nature of neutrinos.
Spotlight
Q&A: Al Ashley Reflects on His Efforts to Diversify SLAC and Beyond
SLAC National Accelerator Laboratory
Insights on Innovation in Energy, Humanitarian Aid Highlight UVA Darden's Net Impact Week
University of Virginia Darden School of Business
Ivy League Graduate, Writer and Activist with Dyslexia Visits CSUCI to Reframe the Concept of Learning Disabilities
California State University, Channel Islands
Photographer Adam Nadel Selected as Fermilab's New Artist-in-Residence for 2018
Fermi National Accelerator Laboratory (Fermilab)
Fermilab Computing Partners with Argonne, Local Schools for Hour of Code
Fermi National Accelerator Laboratory (Fermilab)
Q&A: Sam Webb Teaches X-Ray Science from a Remote Classroom
SLAC National Accelerator Laboratory
The Future of Today's Electric Power Systems
Rensselaer Polytechnic Institute (RPI)
Supporting the Development of Offshore Wind Power Plants
Rensselaer Polytechnic Institute (RPI)
Bringing Diversity Into Computational Science Through Student Outreach
Brookhaven National Laboratory
From Science to Finance: SLAC Summer Interns Forge New Paths in STEM
SLAC National Accelerator Laboratory
Students Discuss 'Cosmic Opportunities' at 45th Annual SLAC Summer Institute
SLAC National Accelerator Laboratory
Binghamton University Opens $70 Million Smart Energy Building
Binghamton University, State University of New York
Widening Horizons for High Schoolers with Code
Argonne National Laboratory
Rensselaer Polytechnic Institute Graduates Urged to Embrace Change at 211th Commencement
Rensselaer Polytechnic Institute (RPI)
Rensselaer Polytechnic Institute President's Commencement Colloquy to Address "Criticality, Incisiveness, Creativity"
Rensselaer Polytechnic Institute (RPI)
ORNL, University of Tennessee Launch New Doctoral Program in Data Science
Oak Ridge National Laboratory
Champions in Science: Profile of Jonathan Kirzner
Department of Energy, Office of Science
High-Schooler Solves College-Level Security Puzzle From Argonne, Sparks Interest in Career
Argonne National Laboratory
Champions in Science: Profile of Jenica Jacobi
Department of Energy, Office of Science
Great Neck South High School Wins Regional Science Bowl at Brookhaven Lab
Brookhaven National Laboratory
Middle Schoolers Test Their Knowledge at Science Bowl Competition
Argonne National Laboratory
Haslam Visits ORNL to Highlight State's Role in Discovering Tennessine
Oak Ridge National Laboratory
Internship Program Helps Foster Development of Future Nuclear Scientists
Oak Ridge National Laboratory
More Than 12,000 Explore Jefferson Lab During April 30 Open House
Thomas Jefferson National Accelerator Facility
NMSU Undergrad Tackles 3D Particle Scattering Animations After Receiving JSA Research Assistantship
Thomas Jefferson National Accelerator Facility
Shannon Greco: A Self-Described "STEM Education Zealot"
Princeton Plasma Physics Laboratory
Rare Earths for Life: An 85th Birthday Visit with Mr. Rare Earth
Ames Laboratory
Meet Robert Palomino: 'Give Everything a Shot!'
Brookhaven National Laboratory
Student Innovator at Rensselaer Polytechnic Institute Seeks Brighter, Smarter, and More Efficient LEDs
Rensselaer Polytechnic Institute (RPI)
Texas Tech Energy Commerce Students, Community Light up Tent City
Texas Tech University
Don't Get 'Frosted' Over Heating Your Home This Winter
Temple University
New Research Center To Tackle Critical Challenges Related to Aircraft Design, Wind Energy, Smart Buildings
Rensselaer Polytechnic Institute (RPI)
First Polymer Solar-Thermal Device Heats Home, Saves Money
Wake Forest University
Like Superman, American University Will Get Its Energy from the Sun
American University
ARRA Grant to Help Fund Seminary Building Green Roof
University of Chicago
Ithaca College in Elite Company for Environmental Leadership in Building Construction
Ithaca College
UC San Diego Installing 2.8 Megawatt Fuel Cell to Anchor Energy Innovation Park
University of California San Diego
Rensselaer Smart Lighting Engineering Research Center Announces First Deployment of New Technology on Campus
Rensselaer Polytechnic Institute (RPI)
Ithaca College Will Host Regional Clean Energy Summit
Ithaca College
Texas Governor Announces $8.4 Million Award to Create Renewable Energy Institute
Texas Tech University
Creighton University to Offer New Alternative Energy Program
Creighton University
National Engineering Program Seeks Subject Matter Experts in Energy
JETS Junior Engineering Technical Society
Students Using Solar Power To Create Sustainable Solutions for Haiti, Peru
Rensselaer Polytechnic Institute (RPI)
Helping Hydrogen: Student Inventor Tackles Challenge of Hydrogen Storage
Rensselaer Polytechnic Institute (RPI)
Campus Leaders Showing the Way to a Sustainable, Clean Energy Future
National Wildlife Federation (NWF)
Showing results0-4 Of 2215