- 2018-03-21 10:30:23
- Article ID: 691486
Understanding Effects of Climate Change on California Watersheds
Berkeley Lab to develop advanced hydrologic model of Cosumnes River
The new collaborative study, with $3.7 million in funding from the UC Laboratory Fees Research Program, will improve the projection of water resources under a range of future scenarios. The goal of the project is to provide information that can be used to optimize water storage, water quality, and groundwater sustainability as precipitation varies, temperatures warm, and population grows.
“We will use a high-resolution and physically based numerical modeling approach for simulating how water moves from the atmosphere to surface waters and into groundwaters,” said scientist Erica Woodburn of Berkeley Lab’s Earth and Environmental Sciences Area. “Water management across the state currently relies on simpler models that have been calibrated and made to work correctly with historical data. But because we are likely moving into a future where water delivery may be very different from past years, there is significant uncertainty in the use of these current models to predict the distribution of future water.”
The three-year project, titled “Headwaters to Groundwater: Resources in a Changing Climate,” is led by Jeff Dozier of UC Santa Barbara, and includes researchers from Lawrence Livermore National Laboratory, UC Davis, UC Irvine, UCLA, and UC Merced.
Woodburn, a hydrogeologist by training, along with Carl Steefel, head of Berkeley Lab’s Geochemistry Department, will develop a mechanistic numerical model of the Consumnes River watershed, which extends from the Sierra Nevada to south of Sacramento, ultimately feeding into the Sacramento-San Joaquin River Delta and the California State Water Project, the major source of water for much of Southern California.
“It’s a really interesting watershed because it’s one of the few, if not the only major flowing river from the Sierra Nevada mountain range without a major dam,” Woodburn said. “So it’s a rare natural experiment where we can isolate effects of climate change and water management because it doesn’t have large water management activities. We can employ the model to explore the effects of climate change or land use on hydrological and ecological systems.”
The team’s model will span from the lower atmosphere through deep subsurface geologic units, a region coined “the critical zone” by earth scientists given its important role in many environmental processes. The model will include 3-D groundwater flows, the interaction between groundwater, surface water, and vegetation covers, as well as anthropogenic processes such as groundwater pumping, reservoir management, and urban water use.
“Even though California historically has periods of dry and wet years, there isn’t an analog for climate extremes like the ones we’ve observed in recent years, such as those record-breaking prolonged periods of drought following by periods of intense precipitation pulses that cause flooding,” Woodburn said. “The need for accurate models to guide future water management, the likelihood of a ‘new normal’ water cycle in California, and the increasing availability of high-performance computational approaches to physically simulate how water moves at the surface and in the subsurface make this new project very timely.”
One hypothesized effect of a warmer climate is that it changes the timing of the hydrologic cycle. “With snowpack melting earlier in the year, that has a cascading effect on when the growing season of montane environments begins,” Woodburn said. “As vegetation becomes more active earlier in the season, more water will leave the system in the form of evapotranspiration earlier, which could potentially create a lot of uncertainty in the availability of water. These are the types of feedbacks we can investigate with a physically based numerical model that jointly considers surface and groundwater interactions.”
The Cosumnes River watershed traverses a broad range of the state’s terrain, from mountains to the Central Valley’s agricultural lands to urban areas. “The groundwater-surface water exchanges at these interfaces are really important and largely unknown,” she said. “The novelty of our model is it does account for some interdisciplinary transfers of water, such as feedbacks between groundwater storage and, for example, vegetation at the land surface. The physics of those processes are really difficult to incorporate in high-resolution models and require the use of high-performance computing.”
The team will perform the simulations at Berkeley Lab’s National Energy Research Scientific Computing Center (NERSC), a DOE Office of Science User Facility. Once the team validates that the model is working correctly, the scientists will be able to run scenarios. “For example, how might groundwater levels and streamflow discharge change if we have a warmer winter with less snowpack, and how might that be different if the year prior was very dry or very wet?” Woodburn said. “You could use the model to make those projections.”
The Berkeley Lab scientists used a similar technique to develop a model for a Fukushima watershed in Japan to study cesium transport following the nuclear disaster there in 2011.
They intend to use the new model to also study how strategies for managing groundwater replenishment – such as water banking and managed aquifer recharge, techniques for capturing high-intensity pulses of rain and infiltrating it into the groundwater instead of allowing it to run off to the ocean – can best be implemented.
Some of the collaborators at the UC campuses will analyze the energy cost component, for example, by putting a dollar value on the cost of extracting groundwater; those estimates could be combined with projections from the integrated hydrologic models to provide better information for decision-making.
# # #
Lawrence Berkeley National Laboratory addresses the world’s most urgent scientific challenges by advancing sustainable energy, protecting human health, creating new materials, and revealing the origin and fate of the universe. Founded in 1931, Berkeley Lab’s scientific expertise has been recognized with 13 Nobel Prizes. The University of California manages Berkeley Lab for the U.S. Department of Energy’s Office of Science. For more, visit www.lbl.gov.
DOE’s Office of Science is the single largest supporter of basic research in the physical sciences in the United States, and is working to address some of the most pressing challenges of our time. For more information, please visit science.energy.gov.
MORE NEWS FROMLawrence Berkeley National Laboratory
MEDIA CONTACT
Julie Chao
Science Writer
jhchao@lbl.gov
Phone: 510-486-6491
CHANNELS
CITATIONS
KEYWORDS
Participating Labs
- DOE Office of Science
- Argonne National Laboratory
- Oak Ridge National Laboratory
- Pacific Northwest National Laboratory
- Iowa State University, Ames Laboratory
- Brookhaven National Laboratory
- Princeton Plasma Physics Laboratory
- Lawrence Berkeley National Laboratory
- Thomas Jefferson National Accelerator Facility
- Fermi National Accelerator Laboratory (Fermilab)
- SLAC National Accelerator Laboratory
Participating Labs
- DOE Office of Science
- Argonne National Laboratory
- Oak Ridge National Laboratory
- Pacific Northwest National Laboratory
- Iowa State University, Ames Laboratory
- Brookhaven National Laboratory
- Princeton Plasma Physics Laboratory
- Lawrence Berkeley National Laboratory
- Thomas Jefferson National Accelerator Facility
- Fermi National Accelerator Laboratory (Fermilab)
- SLAC National Accelerator Laboratory
COSMIC Impact: Next-Gen X-ray Microscopy Platform Now Operational
COSMIC, a next-generation X-ray beamline now operating at Berkeley Lab, brings together a unique set of capabilities to measure the properties of materials at the nanoscale. It allows scientists to probe working batteries and other active chemical reactions, and to reveal new details about magnetism and correlated electronic materials.
Turning Up the Heat on Remote Research Plots Without Electricity
Flexible, tunable technique warms plants without need for electricity, aiding ecosystem research in remote locales.
Weird Superconductor Leads Double Life
Understanding strontium titanate's odd behavior will aid efforts to develop materials that conduct electricity with 100 percent efficiency at higher temperatures.
Engineering Yeast Tolerance to a Promising Biomass Deconstruction Solvent
Chemical genomic-guided engineering of gamma-valerolactone-tolerant yeast.
Beyond the WIMP: Unique Crystals Could Expand the Search for Dark Matter
A new particle detector design proposed at the U.S. Department of Energy's Berkeley Lab could greatly broaden the search for dark matter - which makes up 85 percent of the total mass of the universe yet we don't know what it's made of - into an unexplored realm.
20 Percent of Americans Responsible for Almost Half of US Food-Related Greenhouse Gas Emissions
On any given day, 20 percent of Americans account for nearly half of U.S. diet-related greenhouse gas emissions, and high levels of beef consumption are largely responsible, according to a new study from researchers at the University of Michigan and Tulane University.
Saplings Survive Droughts via Storage
Certain species of trees retain stored water, limit root growth to survive three months without water.
Study Reveals New Insights into How Hybrid Perovskite Solar Cells Work
Scientists have gained new insights into a fundamental mystery about hybrid perovskites, low-cost materials that could enhance or even replace conventional solar cells made of silicon.
Want to Clean Up the Environment? Make Credit Easier to Get.
Research by Berkeley Haas Prof. Ross Levine, the Willis H. Booth Chair in Banking and Finance, is the first to show that when lending conditions ease, businesses invest more in projects to cut pollution.
A Reference Catalog for the Rumen Microbiome
In Nature Biotechnology, an international team including JGI scientists presents a reference catalog of rumen microbial genomes and isolates, one of the largest targeted cultivation and sequencing projects to date.
Rensselaer Polytechnic Institute Professor Jian Shi Receives Air Force Young Investigator Research Program Award
Jian Shi, assistant professor of materials science and engineering at Rensselaer Polytechnic Institute, has won a Young Investigator Research Program (YIP) award from the Air Force Office of Scientific Research (AFOSR). Shi will use the three-year, $450,000 grant to pursue fundamental research on nanoscale complex materials that could lead to the development of next-generation resilient and high-performance energy conversion and sensing technologies.
Kerstin Kleese van Dam Receives 32nd Town of Brookhaven Annual Women's Recognition Award for Science
The award recognizes the contributions Kleese van Dam--director of Brookhaven Lab's Computational Science Initiative since 2015--has made to scientific computing and data management over the past three decades.
Jefferson Lab Announces New Accelerator Science Leader
The Department of Energy's Thomas Jefferson National Accelerator Facility has announced that Andrei Seryi will become its new associate director for accelerator operations, research and development in June.
First Plasma for New Machine to Study Puzzling Process That Occurs Throughout the Universe
Announcement describes completion of construction of FLARE, a powerful new machine to study magnetic reconnection.
Rensselaer Polytechnic Institute Professor Jian Sun Receives Power Electronics Achievement Award
Jian Sun, professor of electrical, computer, and systems engineering and director the New York State Center for Future Energy Systems at Rensselaer Polytechnic Institute, received the 2017 R. David Middlebrook Outstanding Achievement Award from the IEEE Power Electronics Society (PELS). He was recognized for "contributions to modeling and control of power electronic converters and systems."
FGC Plasma Solutions Wins Top NASA Innovation Award
Argonne Chain Reaction Innovator Felipe Gomez del Campo has received the 2018 NASA iTech award for X-Factor Innovation.
Sandia Researcher Jacqueline Chen Elected to National Academy of Engineering
LIVERMORE, Calif. -- Jacqueline Chen, a distinguished member of the technical staff at Sandia National Laboratories, has been elected to the National Academy of Engineering. Chen is among the 99 new members from around the globe in the 2018 class.Election to the National Academy of Engineering is the highest professional distinction for an engineer in the United States.
PNNL Helps Form International Energy Storage Organization
News Release DALIAN, China -- Energy storage allows power operators across the nation to balance electricity supply and demand instantaneously, affording ratepayers a more resilient power supply.Now the focus on energy storage is global. In January, energy storage experts at the Department of Energy's Pacific Northwest National Laboratory joined forces with their counterparts around the world to forge the International Coalition for Energy Storage and Innovation, or ICESI.
University Partnership to Help Nevada Scientists Commercialize Discovery
UNLV's Office of Technology Transfer and the Desert Research are partnering to help faculty and students leverage each other's talent and resources to transform inventions into new products and services.
DOE Seeks Industry Partners for HPC Research on Materials in Applied Energy Technologies
The Department of Energy (DOE) today announced a funding opportunity totaling $3 million to support projects between U.S. industry and DOE national laboratories related to improving materials in severe or complex environments through the new High Performance Computing for Materials in Applied Energy Technologies (HPC4Mtls) Program.
Turning Up the Heat on Remote Research Plots Without Electricity
Flexible, tunable technique warms plants without need for electricity, aiding ecosystem research in remote locales.
Engineering Yeast Tolerance to a Promising Biomass Deconstruction Solvent
Chemical genomic-guided engineering of gamma-valerolactone-tolerant yeast.
Saplings Survive Droughts via Storage
Certain species of trees retain stored water, limit root growth to survive three months without water.
Unlocking On-Package Memory's Effects on High-Performance Computing's Scientific Kernels
Intuitive visual analytical model better explains complex architectural scenarios and offers general design principles.
Data Dive: How Microbes Handle Poor Nutrition in Tropical Soil
High-performance computing reveals the relationship between DNA and phosphorous uptake.
The Secret Lives of Cells
Supercomputer simulations predict how E. coli adapts to environmental stresses.
It's Not Part of the Problem, but Part of the Solution
Americium(III) is selectively and efficiently separated from europium(III) by an extractant in an ionic liquid.
Buckyball Marries Graphene
Electronic and structure richness arise from the merger of semiconducting molecules of carbon buckyballs and 2-D graphene.
Atomic Movies Explain Why Perovskite Solar Cells Are More Efficient
Tracking atoms is crucial to improving the efficiency of next-generation perovskite solar cells.
Catalysts: High Performance Lies on the Edge
Iron may be more valuable than platinum. Sometimes.
Spotlight
Q&A: Al Ashley Reflects on His Efforts to Diversify SLAC and Beyond
SLAC National Accelerator Laboratory
Insights on Innovation in Energy, Humanitarian Aid Highlight UVA Darden's Net Impact Week
University of Virginia Darden School of Business
Ivy League Graduate, Writer and Activist with Dyslexia Visits CSUCI to Reframe the Concept of Learning Disabilities
California State University, Channel Islands
Photographer Adam Nadel Selected as Fermilab's New Artist-in-Residence for 2018
Fermi National Accelerator Laboratory (Fermilab)
Fermilab Computing Partners with Argonne, Local Schools for Hour of Code
Fermi National Accelerator Laboratory (Fermilab)
Q&A: Sam Webb Teaches X-Ray Science from a Remote Classroom
SLAC National Accelerator Laboratory
The Future of Today's Electric Power Systems
Rensselaer Polytechnic Institute (RPI)
Supporting the Development of Offshore Wind Power Plants
Rensselaer Polytechnic Institute (RPI)
Bringing Diversity Into Computational Science Through Student Outreach
Brookhaven National Laboratory
From Science to Finance: SLAC Summer Interns Forge New Paths in STEM
SLAC National Accelerator Laboratory
Students Discuss 'Cosmic Opportunities' at 45th Annual SLAC Summer Institute
SLAC National Accelerator Laboratory
Binghamton University Opens $70 Million Smart Energy Building
Binghamton University, State University of New York
Widening Horizons for High Schoolers with Code
Argonne National Laboratory
Rensselaer Polytechnic Institute Graduates Urged to Embrace Change at 211th Commencement
Rensselaer Polytechnic Institute (RPI)
Rensselaer Polytechnic Institute President's Commencement Colloquy to Address "Criticality, Incisiveness, Creativity"
Rensselaer Polytechnic Institute (RPI)
ORNL, University of Tennessee Launch New Doctoral Program in Data Science
Oak Ridge National Laboratory
Champions in Science: Profile of Jonathan Kirzner
Department of Energy, Office of Science
High-Schooler Solves College-Level Security Puzzle From Argonne, Sparks Interest in Career
Argonne National Laboratory
Champions in Science: Profile of Jenica Jacobi
Department of Energy, Office of Science
Great Neck South High School Wins Regional Science Bowl at Brookhaven Lab
Brookhaven National Laboratory
Middle Schoolers Test Their Knowledge at Science Bowl Competition
Argonne National Laboratory
Haslam Visits ORNL to Highlight State's Role in Discovering Tennessine
Oak Ridge National Laboratory
Internship Program Helps Foster Development of Future Nuclear Scientists
Oak Ridge National Laboratory
More Than 12,000 Explore Jefferson Lab During April 30 Open House
Thomas Jefferson National Accelerator Facility
NMSU Undergrad Tackles 3D Particle Scattering Animations After Receiving JSA Research Assistantship
Thomas Jefferson National Accelerator Facility
Shannon Greco: A Self-Described "STEM Education Zealot"
Princeton Plasma Physics Laboratory
Rare Earths for Life: An 85th Birthday Visit with Mr. Rare Earth
Ames Laboratory
Meet Robert Palomino: 'Give Everything a Shot!'
Brookhaven National Laboratory
Student Innovator at Rensselaer Polytechnic Institute Seeks Brighter, Smarter, and More Efficient LEDs
Rensselaer Polytechnic Institute (RPI)
Texas Tech Energy Commerce Students, Community Light up Tent City
Texas Tech University
Don't Get 'Frosted' Over Heating Your Home This Winter
Temple University
New Research Center To Tackle Critical Challenges Related to Aircraft Design, Wind Energy, Smart Buildings
Rensselaer Polytechnic Institute (RPI)
First Polymer Solar-Thermal Device Heats Home, Saves Money
Wake Forest University
Like Superman, American University Will Get Its Energy from the Sun
American University
ARRA Grant to Help Fund Seminary Building Green Roof
University of Chicago
Ithaca College in Elite Company for Environmental Leadership in Building Construction
Ithaca College
UC San Diego Installing 2.8 Megawatt Fuel Cell to Anchor Energy Innovation Park
University of California San Diego
Rensselaer Smart Lighting Engineering Research Center Announces First Deployment of New Technology on Campus
Rensselaer Polytechnic Institute (RPI)
Ithaca College Will Host Regional Clean Energy Summit
Ithaca College
Texas Governor Announces $8.4 Million Award to Create Renewable Energy Institute
Texas Tech University
Creighton University to Offer New Alternative Energy Program
Creighton University
National Engineering Program Seeks Subject Matter Experts in Energy
JETS Junior Engineering Technical Society
Students Using Solar Power To Create Sustainable Solutions for Haiti, Peru
Rensselaer Polytechnic Institute (RPI)
Helping Hydrogen: Student Inventor Tackles Challenge of Hydrogen Storage
Rensselaer Polytechnic Institute (RPI)
Campus Leaders Showing the Way to a Sustainable, Clean Energy Future
National Wildlife Federation (NWF)
Showing results0-4 Of 2215